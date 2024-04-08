Tofu Burgers - Easy Vegan Recipe (2024)

A delicious vegan patty that makes a great little slider! Perfect for a light lunch or an addition to your main meal.

First Published: Jan 28,2008... Last Updated: August 3, 2020

These Tofu Burgers are an easy to make vegan recipe that is full of flavor! You can enjoy it between a bun to make a sandwich, or eat it on your plate alongside a bright green salad.

Tofu Burgers make a great summer vegan sandwich alternative to meat. As a matter of fact, these are so good, you will likely decide to make these year round! I like to serve these up as sliders and offer some crispy Keto Zucchini Chips with Everything but the Bagel Seasoning on the side.

Why I make Tofu Burgers

As many readers are aware, I grew up with a vegetarian Mom and carnivore Dad. Because of this, I had the best of both worlds. However, Mom was also the cook in the home. As a result, this meant that her vegetarian food tasted better to me than her non-vegetarian food. Don't get me wrong. Mom was a great cook and baker. However, she was not a meat-eater and therefore, cooking meat wasn't her forte.

Because of my experience with vegetarian and vegan foods in my youth, I always had a craving for it. I even had a stint in my adult life where I tried to eat vegan. While it was great, it didn't work for me for several reasons. So, now I am a happy diverse food eater and happily will eat all types of foods!

What is tofu

For those of you who are not aware of what tofu is, it is a bean curd made from the soybean plant. This plant-based product has 10 grams of protein per ½ cup serving. It is one form of protein that vegans and vegetarians like to use to supplement their diet in place of meat.

Tofu can come in many forms. Soft, firm, and extra firm are some of the most popular choices. For the most part, I like to go with extra firm tofu. However, when making these tofu burgers, I always like to use the softer tofu as it blends well into the burgers.

Pressing tofu to remove liquid

When working with firm tofu, you always want to be sure to press it before using it to be sure the liquid has released. I have used several paper towels folded together on both the top and bottom of the tofu. Then, set a heavy pan on top to press. However, that method can be a bit of a waste of a good paper towel.

The other method is to buy a tofu press. This will be very cost-effective if you consume a lot of tofu. I use soft tofu in this recipe, which does not require pressing. However, I have used firm tofu and it works wonderfully also. Just be sure if you use firmer tofu, that you press it first.

Adding flavor to your Tofu

Tofu is naturally flavorless. As a matter of fact, the flavor and texture of tofu is what will turn most people off. I have heard people say "ït tastes like nothing!" However, that nothing is part of what is so great about tofu! Because it is bland and flavorless to begin with, what you put into tofu is what makes it delicious! This is why it is such a great, versatile ingredient to substitute for animal protein.

Some great examples of recipes that add irresistible flavor to tofu would be Crispy General Tso's Tofu, Marinated Tofu Salad, Coconut Curry Tofu Bowl, and my Mom's Scrambled Tofu recipe! All of these are so delicious! As a matter of fact, the General Tso's Tofu recipe is the recipe that changed Grumpy's mind about eating tofu!

How to cook and serve tofu burgers

The best way to cook this recipe is right in your skillet with some hot oil. These tofu burgers are freshly made patties that will not stand up to a grill. Rather, they would fall apart if you tried to grill them. Frying them in a skillet will give them a crispy exterior that helps to keep the burger's shape when it is hot. The inside will be hot and soft, and full of all the flavors you have added to the tofu.

When I make these Tofu Burgers, I like to make them into sliders, which is a ¼ cup scoop. Making them into sliders also helps the patty to keep its shape. You can double the size for a full sized burger, however, it is more fragile this way due to the weight. As a result, you need to handle it carefully when making a sandwich.

What to serve with Tofu Burgers

Tofu Burgers can be served so many ways! They don't necessarily need to be served in a bun. The patties are great without the bun, on your plate, with a nice fresh salad on the side. Or, you could serve them on top of a loaded salad as a main dish.

If you are making this tofu patty as a sandwich, you could serve it with some Sweet Potato Shoestring Fries, or Baked Chipotle Avocado Fries! We served this batch with Zucchini Chips with Everything Bagel Seasoning, delicious!

Many thanks to my awesome Mom (photo below) who brought me up to have such a delicious and versatile palate!

*If you made this recipe, please give it a star rating*

📖 Recipe