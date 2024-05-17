Tofu recipes kids love! (2024)

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS.

Tofu is such an easy and economical protein to work with. I always have so many people asking about good Tofu recipes for kids and families that I thought I would put together a curated list of easy tofu recipes.

Why Tofu is awesome for kids Protein-packed and contains nutrients important for growing bodies (calcium, iron).

Plant-based diets for kids

I love the way Lisa Patel, MD, FAAP and Amanda Millstein, MD, FAAP describe eating a plant-based diet.

"It does not necessarily mean you stop eating all meat or dairy products. It means that the majority of your food comes from plant-based sources such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, beans, and grains."

Their guidelines for a healthy plant-based diet include:

Make at least half of your plate vegetables at lunch and dinner, choosing vegetables that are a variety of colors. Also aim to eat green leafy vegetables at least once per day.

Serving Tofu to your kids fits well with these guidelines.