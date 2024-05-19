Tom Brady Shares His 6 Plant-Based Recipes | The Beet (2024)

Tom Brady left us with 22 years of memories, but he also gave us plant-based recipes to love and make while we watch football and hope to find another great. No one has equaled his 35 post-season wins, and no single team has won 7 Super Bowl rings, as he has. His stats only tell part of the story, however, since we admire his work ethic and plant-based eating approach to longevity that allowed a 44-year-old QB to school rookies half his age.

Here, without more gushing, are six of TB’s favorite plant-based recipes. You may not have rooted for the Pats or the Bucs, but you gotta give it to the guy for keeping the game interesting and showing what a body can do, year after year.

The smoothie ingredients call for clean, whole, plant-based forms of protein, like walnuts, chia seeds, and almond butter. The entire smoothie contains up to 34 grams of protein, depending on how much protein powder you add in, perfect as a post-workout recovery drink to help build back muscle that gets broken down duringa tough workout session.

Total Time: 5 minutes

Tom Brady's Favorite Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients 4 Ounces Almond Milk

4 Ounces Hemp milk

1 Teaspoon Hemp Seeds

1 Teaspoon Chia Seeds

1/4 Cup Chopped Walnuts

1 Tablespoon Almond Butter

2 Tablespoons TB12 Whey Protein Isolate (Swap for plant-based protein )

) 1 Cup Frozen Blueberries

1/2 Cup Frozen Banana

Instructions Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, serve, and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

630 Cal | 34g Protein

No – it’s not really toasted, but it is an easy-to-make, delicious, and fiber-rich substitute. One large sweet potato makes about 2 portions of two “toasts” but feels free to make more than you need to serve as a quick snack later! Total Time:About 30 minutes TB12 Sweet Potato Toast Makes: 2 portions Ingredients 1 large organic sweet potato, very well washed

1 tablespoon avocado oil

Pinch of Himalayan sea salt Instructions Preheat oven to 400°F Cut pointy tips off of sweet potatoes, then cut lengthwise into ¼-1/2 inch slices. Brush lightly with oil and season with salt, then place flat on a baking sheet lined with unbleached parchment paper. Bake for about 15 minutes, then flip and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes. Time may vary based on the thickness of your “toast,” but they are ready once they are tender and golden in color. Serve right away, or once cooled store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. When ready to use, just heat in the toaster or toaster oven until crisp, and top with your favorite ingredients.

Not only is broccoli one of the most nutrient-rich green vegetables, but it’s also a family favorite in the Brady household. The caramelizing process brings out the broccoli’s natural sweetness, which is accentuated by the sharp acidity and rich creaminess of the romesco sauce.

Total Time: 30 minutes

Caramelized Broccoli with Smoky Romesco Sauce

Makes: 2-4 Servings

Ingredients Broccoli 1 large (or 2 small) broccoli

1 tablespoon organic avocado oil

Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped chives or tarragon leaves Smoky Romesco 1 (16oz) jar fire-roasted red peppers, drained (water reserved)

1/2 cup toasted almonds

1/4 cup organic extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon chipotle in adobo, or more to taste (optional)

½ teaspoon Himalayan salt

Instructions Preparing the Broccoli Bring a large pot of water to boil and cut the large broccoli into quarters (or cut small broccoli into halves), and trim away thick-cut ends. Prepare a large bowl of ice water, then add broccoli to boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes. Immediately plunge into ice water for 1 minute (or until cooled) then strain in a colander. This can be done up to one day in advance. While the broccoli is draining, make the sauce. Making the Romesco Sauce Place almonds, garlic, and salt in a food processor and pulse until reduced to fine crumbs. Set aside 1-2 tablespoons of crumbs and leave the rest in the food processor. Add remaining ingredients plus 2 tablespoons of reserved pepper water into the food processor and blend until very smooth, adding slightly more liquid if needed. Adjust seasoning to taste. This sauce can also be made up to one day in advance. Finishing the Dish Once the sauce is prepared and the broccoli has drained, bring a large skillet to medium-high heat. Pat the broccoli very dry with a clean kitchen towel, then brush cut sides with avocado oil and lightly season. Add the rest of the oil to the hot skillet and swirl to coat the bottom, then add broccoli flat side down and press down lightly with kitchen tongs to help evenly caramelize. Continue cooking for 4-5 minutes, then flip broccoli over and continue to cook for about 1 more minute on the opposite side to warm through, then place in a large bowl and sprinkle with dry almond crumbs & chopped herbs. Place 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on two plates and top with broccoli, then sprinkle any remaining almond crumbs and herbs over top and serve immediately.

This is perfect for a light vegetarian meal for 2 served with a simple green salad. Note: if you’re lucky enough to have any sauce leftover you can store it in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze it and store it for up to a month. If the liquid separates (this is normal) just stir before serving. Caesar salads are undoubtedly one of the most popular and frequently-ordered salads in the U.S. but sadly have strayed from their humble (and somewhat healthy) beginnings. With this recipe, we remove the high-calorie dairy and add the mean green powerhouse of kale, packed with vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and fiber. We also replace the croutons with crunchy roasted chickpeas. In a pinch, store-bought baked chickpeas will do, but the homemade version is so much tastier. This makes for a perfect, light, plant-based meal. Total Time:20 minutes without chickpeas, 40 minutes with chickpeas TB12 Kale Caesar Salad Makes: 2 generous servings Ingredients Kale Caesar Salad 3 cups baby kale

2 cups baby romaine

1 cup shaved Brussels sprouts

2 red radishes, thinly sliced

½ cup crunchy chickpeas (recipe below) or substitute store-bought baked chickpeas

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped chives

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts or hemp seeds Crunchy Chickpeas 1 ½ cups of cooked chickpeas or 1 (15oz) can, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon organic avocado oil

¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika Dressing ½ cup raw cashews

1/3 cup water, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons organic extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juice + zest (about 2 tablespoons juice)

1 ½ teaspoon grainy Dijon mustard

1-2 garlic cloves

1 ½ teaspoon capers, rinsed

½ teaspoon Himalayan salt

1/2 teaspoon maple syrup Instructions Roasting Crunchy Chickpeas Preheat oven to 400°F. Dry the chickpeas very well with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels, since any moisture will keep them from getting crisp. Pour dried chickpeas into a bowl, drizzle with oil, and season with spices & salt. Spread evenly on a baking sheet lined with unbleached parchment paper. Put in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, turning and shaking the pan about halfway through. Chickpeas will be roasted when they are lightly browned and firm on the outside but still creamy on the inside. While the chickpeas are roasting, proceed to make the dressing and prepare the salad. Making the Dressing Combine all dressing ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until very smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. This recipe will make about half a cup of dressing. Note that the dressing can be made a day or two in advance and will keep for up to 5 days in the refrigerator. Preparing the Salad In a large bowl, mix together kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, most of the chickpeas (once ready), radish, herbs, and nuts or seeds. Top with about 1/3 cup of dressing, a few turns of freshly ground black pepper, a pinch of salt, and toss until well-combined. Split salad into 2 bowls and garnish with the remaining chickpeas, nuts or seeds, and the remaining radishes. Add additional seasoning and dressing to taste.

NOTE: (The crunchy chickpea recipe can be made a day or two in advance and even doubled, since leftovers make a great snack and can be stored at room temperature in a glass jar or airtight container. If chickpeas lose their crunchiness, simply toast them for about 5 minutes (but for the best flavor and texture we like to eat them right away)!

A daily intake of avocado provides a nice boost of unsaturated fats and can raise your body’s level of good cholesterol. Avocados also contain fiber, potassium, folate, as well as B, C, and E vitamins. Total Time:10 minutes TB12 Chunky Guacamole Makes 2 servings (about 1 cup) Ingredients 1 ripe Haas Avocado

¼ cup diced white onion, rinsed and strained

½ green jalapeño, seeded and finely diced, optional

Zest of 1 lemon or lime + 1 Tablespoon fresh juice

12 fresh basil leaves, rolled and sliced into thin ribbons

1 clove of garlic, finely grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt (you can add more to taste at the end)

¼ teaspoon ground coriander Instructions Place the onion, garlic, salt, spices, juice, and chilies in a bowl. Zest citrus into the mix, and mix well. Run your knife around each avocado lengthwise, carefully cutting down to the pit. Twist the avocado in half and remove the pit. With the cut side up, slice the avocado into cubes. With a spoon scoop the cubes of 1/2 the avocado into the bowl, mash with a fork until smooth, add the cubes of the second avocado and the basil and fold into mix, mashing slightly but leaving big chunks mostly intact. Adjust salt and jalapeno to taste and serve immediately. Skip the chips and serve with veggie sticks or Sweet Potato Toast instead!

Takes:15 minutes