Tomato-Free Pasta Sauce Recipe | thegerdchef (2024)

This Nomato Pasta Sauce is a tasty alternative to tomato-based pasta sauce. Whether you have acid reflux or avoid nightshades, you’ll love this flavorful tomato-free recipe!

Tomatoes have long been associated with causing heartburn, a common woe for many. For those dealing with persistent reflux symptoms, including myself, tomatoes can be a troublesome ingredient.

While some individuals can tolerate tomatoes in moderation, there’s a substantial number of us who steer clear of them altogether. Personally, I can relate, as I was once a tomato enthusiast myself.

https://www.thegerdchef.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/notomato.mp4

Childhood Memories of Tomatoes

As a child, cherry tomatoes were my ultimate go-to snack. Fond memories of helping my grandma in her garden are etched in my mind – not only for the quality time spent with her but also for the countless baby tomatoes I’d stuffed into my pockets.

A Nomato Lifestyle

Fast forward to my GERD diagnosis years later. I found myself faced with dietary decisions that demanded letting go of beloved foods, tomatoes included.

However, this culinary transition became less daunting when I shifted my focus to dishes that didn’t trigger discomfort. I began revamping recipes I loved, substituting ingredients to cater to my body’s needs. It’s out of that desire that this Nomato Sauce, or Tomato Free Pasta Sauce, was created!

Crafting the Perfect Nomato Pasta Sauce

Introducing the star of the show – the Tomato-Free Pasta Sauce. Crafted with care, this sauce delivers a burst of flavor without the acidity of tomatoes. Here’s what you need to make it:

Tomato-Free Pasta Sauce Ingredients:

Celery

Carrots

Zucchini

Beets

Turnips

Broth

Basil

Grapeseed Oil

Seasonings

How to Make Nomato Pasta Sauce:

Step 1: Preheat and Prep

Preheat your oven to 400°F.

Begin by prepping your vegetables: Peel the carrots and turnip. Trim the leafy tops of the beet, and snip the ends of the zucchini, celery, carrots, and turnip. Chop the vegetables (except the beet) into two-inch chunks.

For the unused half of the turnip, you can either cook it for other meals or double the recipe.

Beet skin is challenging to peel when raw, so it’s better to peel it after it’s cooked and cooled.

Step 2: Roasting the Vegetables

Arrange the chopped zucchini, carrots, celery, and turnip on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 2-3 tablespoons of grapeseed or olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cover with parchment paper.

Wash the beet with a vegetable brush and pat it dry. Place it in a baking dish lined with parchment paper, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and cover with parchment paper.

Roast the vegetables in the preheated oven until they’re tender and easily pierced with a fork. Stir the carrots, zucchini, celery, and turnip occasionally during cooking.

Once the beet is cooked, cool it slightly, peel off the outer layer, and cut it in half. Place one-half in a high-speed blender or food processor. If you desire a deeper red color, add more beet (note: this will intensify the earthy flavor).

Add the remaining cooked vegetables, broth, and fresh basil to the blender. Process until smooth. Transfer the blended mixture to a saucepan and add oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Cook on medium-low for 4-5 minutes, adjusting the consistency with more broth if needed.

Tip: You are missing out if you’ve never invested in a goodVitamix Blender—one of those rare products that are really worth the investment.

Step 3: Serving and Storing

Remove from heat and serve with pasta, or use it as a replacement for tomato/marinara sauce.

Store any Nomato Sauce leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days, or freeze it for up to 3 months.

For convenient use, freeze the sauce in containers or ice cube trays, storing the cubes in resealable bags.

How To Make Nomato Sauce In An Instant Pot:

Simply, skip the olive oil and add all of the veggies, broth, and spices into the pot. (No roasting required!) Secure the lid and cook at high pressure for 10 minutes, then let the pressure naturally release for another 10 minutes.

Then move the steam release valve to vent. That releases any remaining pressure in the pot. When the floating valve in the lid drops, it’s safe to remove the lid. Blend the cooked veggies as directed, and adjust any seasoning to taste from there.

A Versatile and Nutrient-Rich Option

This Nomato Sauce is a vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free delight. Since it mainly consists of blended vegetables and herbs, it’s an excellent way to boost your nutrient intake. Serve it over pasta, as a dip for crispy eggplant fries, or on our reflux-friendly pizza.

Tomato-Free Pasta Sauce ★★★★★5 from 23 reviews Author: The GERD Chef

Yield: 3 1/2 cups total; 7 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description A rich and delicious alternative to tomato sauce that’s packed with nutrients and flavor! Scale Ingredients 3 medium celery stalks

3 medium carrots, peeled

2 medium zucchinis

1 medium beet

1/2 a small-medium turnip, peeled

2 cups of bone or vegetable broth (or more as needed)

7 – 10 fresh basil leaves

3 – 4 tbsp of grapeseed oil or extra virgin olive oil tbsp of grapeseed oil or

1 tsp each of garlic powder onion powder each ofand(omit if unable to tolerate)

1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano of

1 tsp of salt to add to sauce, plus a little more to season vegetables while cooking

pepper to taste Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Prep vegetables: Peel the carrots and turnip. Cut the leafy tops close to the top of the beet, and trim the ends off of the zucchini, celery, carrots and turnip. Cut vegetables (except beet) into two-inch chunks. Since we will only be using half of the turnip in this recipe, you can either cook all of the turnip or set the raw half that won’t be used aside for use in other meals. Another option is doubling the recipe. Don’t bother peeling the beet, as the skin is very tough to peel when raw. Peel it once it is cooked and slightly cooled. Spread the cut up zucchini, carrots, celery, turnip and out onto a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with 2-3 tbsps of grapeseed or olive oil and sprinkle with desired amount of salt and pepper, then cover using parchment paper, tucking it snugly underneath. Wash the beet using a vegetable brush, then pat dry. Place in a baking dish lined with parchment paper and drizzle with 1 tbsp of olive oil. Cover using parchment paper, tucking the ends underneath. Place vegetables in preheated oven and cook until they are tender and can be easily pierced with a fork. Stir the carrots, zucchini, celery, and turnip occasionally while cooking. Once the beet is done cooking, let it cool slightly. Once cool, submerge it in a bowl of cold water and peel off the outer layer. Cut it in half and place that half in a high-speed blender or food processor. Feel free to add more if you want a deeper red color (keep in mind this will add a more earthy flavor to the sauce). Save the leftover beet for salads or other meals. Add the remaining cooked vegetables, broth, and fresh basil to the blender. Process until you have a smooth consistency. Add the blended liquid to a saucepan along with the oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Cook on medium-low for 4-5 minutes while stirring. Add more broth as needed for a thinner consistency. Remove from heat and serve with pasta or use as tomato/marinara sauce replacement. Notes Approx. 4 FPs per serving.FP stands for Fermentation Potential and is used to determine the symptom potential in foods for those using the Fast Tract Diet to heal/improve symptoms of GERD, LPR, SIBO, IBS, etc. This recipe is freezer friendly! I like to freeze the sauce in containers, as well as ice cube trays. After freezing in an ice cube tray, I put the cubes in a resealable bag and use as needed for future meals. Even though I only use half of the beet in this recipe, I cook it whole because it is a lot easier to cut and peel when it is cooked. You can double the recipe to use the whole beet or save the leftover cooked beet for salads or other meals. Category: Soups & Purées Keywords: nomato, tomato-free, nightshade-free