Top 10 Aronia Berry Recipes (2024)

Aronia berry or chokeberryisbecoming more and more popular due to itsextraordinary health benefits. These small, dark berries are an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin C. In fact, theyhave the highest concentration of antioxidants present in any fruit.

Studies have shown that Aronia berriesimprove blood circulation, make blood vessels stronger, and reduce heart disease risk. Aronia berries, just like cranberries, are very effective in the treatment of urinary tract infections, but they are actually 5-10 times more effective than cranberries.

Aronia recipes also help removetoxic substances from the body, so next time, you might want to include them in your detox meal plan. Due to its long list of health benefits, Aronia berry well deserves to be labeled a superfood.

Let’s see how you can incorporate these super healthyberries into tasty Aronia Recipes!

1. Gluten & Sugar-Free Aronia Muffins

Recipe viabarktime.co.uk

Who doesn’t love starting the day with a delicious muffin and a cup of coffee? With this gluten, wheat, and sugar-free muffins, you can have a perfectly satisfying treat without feeling guilty. The Aronia berries make the muffins rich inantioxidants, giving a slightly sour and deliciously juicy flavor.

2. Fermented Aronia Berry Relish withFried Kasseri Cheese

Recipe viasite.iptv.org

It’s hard to go wrong pairing ripe fruit with cheese! This beautiful recipe explains how to make a homemade relish using Aronia berries, sauerkraut juice, orange zest, maple syrup, and ginger. Once it is done, the relish has to stay at room temperature for 3-5 days, and after that, you can use it, pairing with a lovely grilled cheese.

3. Aronia Cheesecake Popsicle

Recipe viawww.superberries.com

Popsicles are not only for kids; we all love them on hot summer days. To prepare these healthy, homemade popsicles, you will need Greek yogurt, honey, and of course, Aronia berries. In a zip-top freezer bag, they keep in the freezer for up to one month. If you find Aronia berries at the farmer’s market when they are in season, buy a bigger batch of them as they freeze wellfor later use. They become sweeter naturally after freezing!

4. Aronia Berry Salad with Squash and Brussels Sprouts

Recipe viasite.iptv.org

Aronia berries make a great base for agastrique, which is a sweet-and-sour sauce. You will have to cook the berries with apple cider vinegar, sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest. This gastrique will keep for a few weeks, and you can use it to complement many dishes. Try this beautiful Aronia berry salad with blanched squash and Brussels sprouts.

5. Aronia Berry Pie

Recipe viadeeprootsathome.com

As we mentioned earlier, Aronia berries freeze well, and one of the best things about them is that they do get sweeter after freezing. They are very tartbut delicious when sweetened. Try this healthy pie with frozen Aronia berries, maple syrup, and honey. It’s simple and quick to prepare. Make sure to refrigerate overnight; it will make the filling set up nicely.

6. Aronia Berry Butter Swirls

Recipe viamummysfastandeasy.com

Butter swirls are delicious and so satisfying! Why not try Aronia berries? This could be an easy way to convince the kids to eat the tart Aronia berries. Wrapped in warm, sweet, and slightly crispy dough, they will love it! Dust with powder sugar and serve with a glass of milk or coffee.

7. Gluten-free, Vegan Aronia Berry Crumble Bars

Recipe viadearrhubarb.tumblr.com

This oneis a simple and quick recipe to use Aronia berries. You can’t go wrong with berries sandwiched in a crumble bar! These Aronia crumble bars are gluten-free and vegan. You will need oat and rice flour for the crust and the filling Aronia berries and apples. The apples neutralize the taste of the berries mixed with muscovado sugar maple syrup.

8. Aronia Recipes – The Berry Jam

Recipe viawww.vangelyst.dk

This fantastic Aronia Berry Jam recipe combines berries with apples, spiced with cinnamon, vanilla, and honey. Aronia berry contains plenty of pectins, so the jam gels easily. Nothing is better than spreading your very own homemade jam on a slice of rustic bread as a snack in the morning!

9. Aronia, Acai, and Blueberry Anti-Aging Smoothie

Recipe viapassionaltelyraw.blogspot.com

Aronia berry, acai berry, and blueberry have many things in common. They are all packedwith antioxidants and other phytonutrients. With this smoothie, you can nourish and rejuvenate your whole body. This recipe uses acai berry powder and Aronia powder, but you can use fresh berries if you have some at hand. Avocados, coconut water, raw cacao powder, argan oil are all featured in this super healthy smoothie!

10. Aronia Berry Oatmeal Cookies

Recipe vialittlebitofeverythingne.blogspot.com

Aronia berries look very similar to blueberries, and generally said, any recipe containing blueberries can be made with Aronia berries as well. We all just love berries in muffins, cakes, or cookies, so here is a tasty oatmeal cookie recipe featuring the new superfood, Aronia berries.