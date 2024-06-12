Top 10 Vegan Recipes of 2015 (2024)

2015 is coming to a closeand I'm pretty happy about it.It was a big messy year for me. Some good things happened (although scary), like quitting my jobto do blogging full time, and some other goodthings happened (but sure didn't feel good), likemy breakup of a 5 year relationship. I must say 2016 feels like a whole new shiny year to me and I am so very excited to get going on it!

But first... you guessed it, lets review some of the highlights of 2015, and by highlights I mean vegan deliciousness of course.

One of the things I love most about blogging, is waking up to all of the comments from YOU! Everyday I am flooded with comments from people who are loving vegan recipes and there is nothing that makes me happier!

So today, instead of me telling you how awesome my recipes are (hey, it's part of the job!), I am going to let you do the talking.

These are the top 10 most popular recipes of 2015, woot! You voted with your visits, comments, social shares, and drooling all over your keyboard or phone. Shall we take a look? We shall.

10. Creamy Coconut Garlic Mushrooms

This is thevery first recipe I posted in 2015, so that's why it could have been such a success (since it had the longest amount of time to build up traffic). Either way, you guys loved it! Use these ridiculously creamy mushroomsasa simple side dish, or you can use them as a base to amp up another dish. My favourite idea fromreader Lemons:"pouring it over a really thick slice of crusty bread and eating with a knife and fork". Ummm yes please.

Recipe testers galore! Here is what some of you said about this recipe.

Monique: "I had this the other night with rice and loved it! I only made it with 8 oz of mushrooms on the off chance that I hated it! 16 oz of mushrooms will definitely be going on the next grocery list!"

Andrev: "This is really outstanding – forget take-out!"

Hannah: "This recipe is THE bees’ knees! Thank you for sharing. So so so very delicious! And too easy. Mmm mm!"

9. 5 More Vegan Sandwiches

My post for 5 Vegan Sandwiches took the number 2 spot for most popular recipesof 2014, and I always want to give you guys more of what you like, so 5 MOREsandwiches it was! Turns out you guys really, really like sandwiches, because the new batch made this years list. My favourite sandwich in this bunch is the peanut butter, pear, and coconut, and that's coming from a girl who doesn't even really like pears!

Nicole: ..."I’m all over that BBQ black bean one!"

benilana: "Portobello sammies are one of my faves!"

This post even won me an invite to Brasil!

claudia: "Love your Blog, I’m gonna try the sandwiches first , and then other recipes." ..."P.S. If one day You come to Brasil, be very welcome!!"

8. Vegan Mozzarella Grilled Cheese

Everyone wholikes grilled cheeseraise your hand!🙋Just cause we're vegan doesn't mean we don't want that ooey gooey quick fix, and nowwe both know that you do indeed like sandwiches. Lots of sandwiches. Always more sandwiches!!

I like the way Kimber put it.

Kimber: "This dish is… Well, was.. Amazing. Thank you!"

Need wesay more?

7. Vegan Meringue Cookies

If there is one cool discovery of 2015 in the vegan world, it was the discovery of aquafaba. The liquid that's leftover from a can of chickpeas. Don't waste this stuff because it is the most amazing egg white replacer. Not only is it superhealthy, it works insanely well! Bakers tried this recipe and told me they were better than "regular" meringues. Win for the vegans.

Laura: "I really can’t believe this worked! I was so skeptical, but these cookies were absolutely amazing! Who would have thought?! :)"

Srivani: ..."absolutely perfect meringues. 3 days after making them, and I’m still giggling over the outcome!"

Gemma: "No one would ever tell these are vegan, really. So delicious!"

6. 16 Vegan Salad Dressings

Now for the epic posts. More recipe bang for your post buck! This post took quite a lot of work, and quite alot of salads, but in the end, I was able to complete the 1/100/100 challenge thanks to squishing as many recipes as possible into this one post, and you loved it! Never buy salad dressings again, they are so much better homemade.

Laura: "Thank you so much for these amazing dressings! I gave up bottled dressing over two years ago, and now my dressing repertoire is very impressive, thanks to you. I really can’t decide which is my favorite…"

Nancy: "I love you Sam…………:):):)You're the best and such a life saver"

Mary: "The tangy miso dressing is fabulous! One of the best salad dressings I’ve ever had, for sure. Thanks for posting it!"

brucearthurs: "That’s a gorgeous photospread. I could see it as a wall poster."

Karen: "THANK YOU ThANK YOU! I can’t wait to try them all! I am a new vegan and YOU are awesome!"

5. 10 Vegan Dessert Smoothies (That are Secretly Healthy)

For awhile there (like all year actually), I was OBSESSED with smoothies. When I woke up in the morning I would start creating the perfect smoothie in my head before I even got out of bed. While I still love smoothies, I am currently obsessed with dressed-to-the-nines oatmeal.Hmm... more epic post ideas are brewing!

Stephanie: "I made the oatmeal raisin cookie smoothie this morning, and before I even told my kid’s what it was, my son told me it smelled and tasted just like an oatmeal cookie. Recipe win! "

Amy: "I tried the Peanut Butter Cup smoothie for dessert last night. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I’d like that flavor in a smoothie but it was DELICIOUS!"

4. Baked Vegan Zucchini Fritters

Fritters! Who knew this was a thing you were in love with!? Many of my recipes are what I call "guzinta" recipes, because whatever is in the fridge guzinta it. This is one of them, and I am so glad I shared the recipe with you, because it took the spot of number 4 most popular recipe!

Kassy | Enjoying Earth:"These babies will forever be on my go-to list for quick and delicious meals, and I think I am going to make mini fritters for my a party tomorrow night to get some non-vegan opinions"

Leigh: "I made these last night for the first time – OH MAN so good!Thank you for sharing all the yummy!!"

Monique McDowell: "Holy.Crap. I was expecting to like this fritter ok. But then I made a sauce to dip them in and I’m suddenly head over heels for these fritters. This recipe is going into weekly rotation effective immediately!"

3.

It's sweet, it's spicy, it's Sriracha-y. Yessssss. Not only is this sauce just awesome, but I showed youa technique that I picked up where youdredge (isn't dredge a funny sounding word?) the tofu in cornstarch before frying it. This makes a gorgeous crispy shell that is to die for. Takeout, you got nothing on this recipe.

Srivani: "I’ve had this recipe on my reading list for a while, meaning to make it. Well, I finally made this and darn, Sam, I’m now kicking myself for depriving my family of these amazing tofu morsels! OMG! This recipe is super delicious and super easy."

Heather 'Paitz' Rosenthal: "This was so amazing! It reminded me of sweet and sour chicken back in the day. I will most likely be making this weekly!I put mine with some rice in butter lettuce cups. Too good for words."

Maria: "No one spoke during our meal which means the food is too good to talk in our house.I was told that this dinner was amazing and the recipe is a keeper.I’m so impressed with this recipe."

2.

If there is one thing I know we relate on, it's making those comfort food classics vegan. I have heard from readers who have tried this recipe (and from my own friends and family), that this recipe is a big time keeper. Both omnis and vegans love it! Here's the proof in the comments from recipe testers:

Laura: "It was the STAR of our first vegan Thanksgiving dinner!"

Amy: "Potluckers love this!Several carnivores said that they actually preferred it to the traditional recipe because they didn’t feel weighed down and bloated after eating it."

Srivani McIntosh: "OMG – that’s about all I can say about this recipe!!! Sam… this was absolutely delicious! If I knew it was going to turn out so incredibly well, I wouldn’t have made anything else for dinner. I just wanted to eat this."

1. Melty StretchyGooey Vegan Mozzarella

This recipe has been loved, adapted, and shared by many. Not only is this great as a fondue dip, it also works great in any recipe that calls for melted mozzarella.

Laura: "Easy and quick to make. Tastes great! I cannot even believe how good this tastes. I’ve been searching for good vegan cheese recipe for 2 years. Thank you thank you thank you!"

Paula: "WOW. I just made this cheese and put it on my burritos and my goodness is it ever GOOD!!!! Thank you for a gooey dairy free cheese, it’s exactly what i’ve been looking for!"

Stephanie Johnson: "I recently had my suspicions confirmed and found out I have a dairy allergy. I miss cheese so much. This recipe makes everything alright. It’s perfect. It’s ooey gooey and stringy and cheesy perfection."

Liz: "This was nothing short of amazing! My carnivorous husband and daughter loved it and i am so happy to have found a comfort food I won’t feel terrible about eating!"

Lea: "Best recipe ever :)"

BONUS: How to Eat Vegan at Any Restaurant (and not order salad)

The top post on my blog this year, was not actually a recipe at all, but this guide on how to eat vegan at anyrestaurant. You cool cats are sticking to your vegan diet wherever you are and I totally dig it! Way to go us!! I love how in the comments you guys offer your own tips, support, and questions. What an awesome community we have built up here!

I just want to say a BIGthank you to all of you for reading my blog, cooking up a storm, sharing my recipes, leaving comments, and just generally being awesome. I am so incredibly flattered that It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken has received over2 MILLION views this year and it just keeps on growing.Thank you for all your love and support and I will see you in 2016.

Bon Appetegan!

Sam.