Top 10 Websites to Download Free Bollywood Movie Online 2023 (2024)

Whenever you’re bored, it is always a good choice to watch some of the best Bollywood movies to relax. The Bollywood movies is one of the best sources of entertainment and education for Indians and people from other countries. However, these movies are not available anytime and anywhere you want, so we will list 10 of the best websites to download Bollywood movies for free, enabling you to watch these movies conveniently! You can download all types of Bollywood movies online for free from these sites, such as action, thriller, comedy, romance, etc.

No matter you want to watch a movie, listen to a song, or watch a TV series, YouTube will always be considered. YouTube has many channels that offer the latest and greatest in Bollywood movies. To find them, you can search “Bollywood movies” or “Hindi movies”, or directly search its name if you know it. Many Bollywood movies in YouTube have English subtitles, so you can watch it without a hitch. Besides, many Bollywood movies channels offer reviews, recaps, and trailers for the latest television programs from India. Additionally, the channel offers exclusive interviews with cast and crew, as well as fun Q&A sessions with viewers.

Tips: To download a YouTube video, you can refer to this article: 15 Best YouTube Video Downloader for PC.

This is a very popular website among users to download Bollywood movies in a variety of resolutions. You can download any movie from the given list with ease. You don’t have to download any type of software or tool for downloading purpose. The Mp4 Mobile Movies site is free for users to download Bollywood movies online. Apart from Bollywood movies, all types of popular English TV shows are also available on this website as well. We hope that this website will not disappoint you and will definitely help you accomplish your task.

ClubMp4 is another type of website famous among users who want to download Bollywood movies for free. The main drawback of this website is that all the movies are uploaded by other users on ClubMp4, which is why you have to check the availability of the movie you need every time you want to download it. You can also search for the movie by its name manually by using the search box provided. After you find the link of the movie you prefer, you can start downloading the movie either on your PC or phone. The main plus point of this website is that it is still supported by the 2G network. So, users can accomplish their task without switching to the 3G or 4G network.

Even with the sponsored content on each page, this free website is quite neat and clean at the first sight. You will not notice any visible ads. Instead, you can find many movies by several categories, including Bollywood, Hollywood, Animation and Arabic movies. The collection of Bollywood movies covers a wide range from 1990s to 2020. Most importantly, it really works to download Bollywood movies through this website. You need to sign up an account for Usenet.nl where the movies are hosted. However, the user account only allows a free-trial of 14 days. It is a nice choice for one-time use or for a long-term if you’re willing to register new accounts every half month.

The UI of KatMovie attract the eyesight of many movie fans. Visit its homepage and you will naturally believe that there is a huge collection of high-quality movies from Bollywood and all over the world. The tags of time and rate gives people a straight clue whether to dig deeper and move to other options. Most of the movies on this website can be downloaded directly as a video document or a torrent file. Nevertheless, ads are actually inevitable through the process of downloading free movies, so you might need several clicks and tries until you finally get the downloading finished.

See Also 15 Best HDMovie2 Alternatives to Watch Movies in Hindi & Other Indian Languages Online Free Leawo Tutorial Center

This website is not very pretty appealing or attractive when it comes to the graphic user-interface, but this best website will make it an easy task to download Bollywood movies. The website will look ordinary to you in the first look, but the presence of high-quality resolution movies and videos makes it a very good choice among users. HD Movies Maza will definitely make you feel that you have come to the right place to accomplish your task. There is no unwanted advertisem*nts and backlinks present on this website, which will not annoy you in any case.

The name of this website suggests that it will offer some mind-blowing movies in UHD resolution. This best website is free for all users to download Bollywood movies online, so it’s very popular among users. The movies on this site are also available in different languages apart from Hindi and English, like Tamil and Kannada, etc. The wide and vast collection of movies will definitely let you enjoy your favorite movies and genres in your favorite language. The movies are displayed category wise in the list. You can click on the link provided in front of each movie to download the corresponding movie.

This is another website for users to download Bollywood movies online for free, and it also has the mobile version mainly for mobile users. Mobile Movies has been serving its users from past many years and you can find your favorite movies on this website. It doesn’t matter whether the movie is old or new, you can find it very easily by using this website. The movie link and content are uploaded by the other users very frequently on a daily basis. So, if you can’t find the downloading link of your favorite movie, then don’t get disappointed for the link will be added by other kindly users.

YTS is actually a really neat website for downloading Bollywood movies for free. The only advertisem*nt you will see if a VPN provider and that’s because this website only provides torrent files for downloading, which is risky for people who want to hide their IP or private data. You can download not only Hindi movies but also great works from other countries. Once you get the tricks of how to play in this website, you will surely be able to watch the latest movies offline on your computer for free.

Last but not least, MovieSpur is also quite a brilliant website for users to download Bollywood movies. You will find all the movies based on their category, genre and period of release. MovieSpur is one of the best choices for users and it is quite famous among them too. The link is also provided in front of each movie’s name on which you can click to start the downloading process. A big Bollywood or Hollywood fan will definitely love to use this website to accomplish his/her task.

Conclusion:

After having knowledge of these best sites to download Bollywood movies online for free, hurry up and start your movie journey now! All these websites have some excellent features and drawbacks too. But one thing is common for all that they will help you download your favorite Bollywood movie very conveniently and relevantly. If you are using some other websites to download movies, then you can share them with us in the comments section.

Related Articles