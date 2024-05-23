Top 15 Things to Do in Shreveport (2024)

The Shreveport area, tucked in the northwestern corner of the state, is a grand mix of some of Louisiana's best southern food, casinos, culture and music. Find inspiration for your trip with our top 15 ideas. Read on for:

Family-Friendly Things to Do in Shreveport

Art Galleries and Museums in Shreveport

Places to Eat in Shreveport

Delicious

Nightlife in Shreveport

Festivalsin Shreveport

1. The Shreveport Aquarium

More than 3,000 animals call theShreveport Aquariumhome. Located on the city’s beautiful downtown riverfront, theaquariumfocuses on immersive experiences, inviting families to walk through a specialized dome gallery where you can see some of the facility’s hundreds of species swim above your head.

2. Asian Gardens of Shreveport

TheAsian Gardens of Shreveportis alush oasis represents 15 different Asian countries, inviting guests to stroll through beautifullylandscaped gardensfull of plants, flowers, statuary and more on multiple levels.

3. Lakes and Adventure Parks

While Shreveport and Bossier City form north Louisiana's largest metro area, there's plenty of gorgeous surroundingnatural areasworth exploring. Your range of outdoor adventures is great — whether you spend a day fishing on theCypress Black BayouorCaddo Lake, orgo zip-lining over alligators at the.

Learn about moreoutdoor adventures in Shreveport-Bossier.

4. The Agora Borealis

TheAgora Borealisisanart gallery and marketin a historic building in downtown Shreveport. This is northern Louisiana creativity at its most local, where you’ll find paintings, pottery, sculptures and more alongside furniture and jewelry.

5. Artspace

Artspaceis not just agalleryormuseum. It’s a venue for creativity in all forms. The self-described “arts center” host concerts, exhibitions, poetry readings and more, with a constantly changing roster of events that showcase creatives from hundreds of northern Louisiana artists, plus works from Cuba, Ireland and other international destinations.

6. Southern University Museum of Art

As the onlymuseumin North Louisiana dedicated to preserving the art and culture of the African and African American Diaspora, theSouthern University Museum of Artmakes art, artifacts and other treasured collections easily accessible to the public

7. Louisiana State Exhibit Museum

You can tell you’re somewhere special before you even step inside theLouisiana State Exhibit Museum. The Art Deco-eramuseum’s portico, built in the late 1930s, features massive frescoes that introduce visitors to the themes of the museum itself — Louisiana’s history of labor and the economic forces that made the state’s culture so unique. The museum’s galleries feature remarkably detailed dioramas depicting life in the swamps, sugarcane and rice plantations, factories and oilfields.

8. R.W. Norton Art Galleryand Botanic Gardens

“Diverse” is perhaps the best way to describe theR.W. Norton Art Gallery. Its massivecollection of art, rare books, decorations and garden plantsare anything but garden variety — everything from John James Audubon nature prints to 16th century tapestries to an astounding azalea collection.

9. Orlandeaux’s Café

Formerly known as Brother’s Seafood — the oldest continuously operated African-American family-owned restaurant in the United States — Orlandeaux’s Café and its previous iterations have been serving Shreveport guests “Just the Way You Like It” since 1921. And how does Shreveport like it? Cajun and Creole-style, of course! Try the zesty gumbo, piled-on po’boys, a plate of famous stuffed shrimp or fish dipped in the restaurant’s legendary tartar sauce.

10. Herby K’s

No visit to Shreveport would be complete without a meal atHerby K’s. Dining at thishistoric restaurant(the city’s oldest) is more than a meal. It’s a rite of passage. The place is most famous for its open-faced Shrimp Buster po’boy, a butterflied fried shrimp sandwich served on toasted French bread and served with fries, slaw and the highly addictive Shrimp Buster sauce.

11. Local Breweries

Louisiana has been undergoing a craft beer Renaissance for the past few years, and thanks toGreat Raft BrewingandFlying Heart Brewing, northwestern Louisiana has been at the forefront. Take abrewery tour, taste a beer (or two) in the taproom,or stop by for live music and other fun events.

Discover Shreveport's top culinary experiences.

12. Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Built in the 1920s featuring elaborate brickwork and a lavish interior, the Art Deco-inspired Shreveport Municipal Auditorium actually served as an army barracks before becoming known as an internationally famous performance hall. That happened in 1948, when a new weekly music program called “The Louisiana Hayride” began shining a light on up-and-coming artists who would later become big stars. Just how big? Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley himself played here.

13. Casinos

Shreveport and neighboring Bossier City are home to numerous casinos with fine food and upscale amenities. On the Shreveport side of the Red River you’ll find and Eldorado Resort Casinoand many more. Classic casino games — blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and poker — are on hand, as well as hotel accommodations, live music venues and spas. Learn more aboutcasinos in Shreveport.

14. Fatty Arbuckles

To experience a taste of nightlife in Shreveport, stop byFatty Arbuckle's- one of Downtown Shreveport's oldest standinglounges. The pub features live entertainment, a large selection of whiskeys, rare bourbons, an an extensive rotating craft co*cktail menu.

15. Festivals

In addition to all the excitement listed for you above, don't miss Shreveport's amazingfestivalsthat take place all year-round. The annualMudbug Madness Festivalcelebrates the love for crawfish,Red River Revel Arts Festcelebrates local food, music and art and theCORK Wine Festivalsamples more than 80 wines from around the world.

To learn about even more things to do in the area, visit the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.