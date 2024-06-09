Top 5 Best Smartwatches for the Elderly in 2022 (2024)

Smartwatches are not just for the young and tech-savvy anymore. It has become a universal gadget, suitable for all age groups, including the elderly. Apart from the usual benefits, a smartwatch makes for a good gadget for the elderly as it can include different health apps, as well as activities like tracking the calories you’ve burnt, your heart rate, step count, fall detection and medical alerts.

If you’re looking to buy smartwatches it is a good idea to focus on health/emergency support and accessibility. Emergency support can include fall detection alerts sent to the emergency contacts when required and a help button. Also, consider the functionality of the smartwatch before buying one. Think about GPS, apps navigation and battery life.

We know it’s a lot to keep in mind and the selection process can be tricky. To help ease your confusion and make the decision simple, we have listed the pros and cons of the 5 best smartwatches for elderly people.

Top Smartwatches for the elderly in 2022

1. Freedom Guardian 2.0

2. Fitbit Versa 3

3. SOS Smartwatch

4. Lively Wearable2

5. Apple Watch 6

Freedom Guardian 2.0

The Freedom Guardian 2.0 is one of the top contenders in the smartwatch list as it’s been specifically designed for the elderly while maintaining a modern, tech-savvy appearance. The smartwatch features easy to see icons on a large square touchscreen face. One of its top features is the in-built medical alert system, which uses GPS tracking and an emergency dispatch system.

It also includes common smartwatch features and an additional voice feature to verbally reply to messages. The Freedom Guardian 2.0 comes in white and black.

Pros Cons Emergency assistance button No fall detection Text-to-speech messaging No step counter Companion phone app No heart monitor Weather forecast

Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit is known to be a device that promotes health and physical fitness, and the Fitbit Versa 3 is no exception. The Versa 3 is one of their latest models and features a high water-resistant body with new colours, a large touchscreen face and a silicone wristband. Also, you can monitor your vitals at any time of the day with the Versa 3’s oxygen, heart rate and temperature monitoring system.

Though the Fitbit Versa 3 offers many benefits, it doesn’t offer much in terms of monitoring emergency situations.

Pros Cons 24/7 Heart rate tracking No emergency button Medical ID tags are available No fall detection Voice assistant Sleep monitoring + Smart Wake Music integration

SOS Smartwatch

Unlike the previous smartwatches, the SOS smartwatch sports a traditional round watch face, blending a classic and modern appeal. The watch combines the features of a smartwatch with a medical caution system. One of the best things about this smartwatch is that you don’t need a smartphone to use it as it is equipped with a 4G LTE SIM card. The watch also features Bay Alarm Medical’s monitoring system with two-way voice communication, making it a strong contender in the list.

Pros Cons No smartphone necessary No heart rate monitor Simple interface No fall detection SOS button with two-way communication

Lively Wearable2

The Lively Wearable2 is the most modest smartwatch on the list. It is a black, sleek device that combines the look of a smartwatch and the functionality of a medical alert device. With the press of a button, you can be connected to a first-response agent who can help you with emergency and non-emergency needs.

Pros Cons Fall detection No apps or extras 24/7 Emergency assistance No touch screen Unique UrgentCare ability

Apple Watch 6

The most famous name on the list is the Apple Watch 6. Though it bears a very steep price, this can be justified by the surplus features and apps the smartwatch offers.

It provides a state-of-the-art ECG app, allows for easy vision with its always-on retina display, messaging, calling, integrated music streaming and much more. It is a smartphone on your wrist. It also includes an on-screen medical ID, SOS button and fall detection. Also, the location software helps you connect to your nearest dispatch, irrespective of which country you are in.