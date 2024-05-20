Top 5 Best VPNs for Minecraft That Work in 2024 (15+ Tested!) (2024)

Click here for a quick summary Click here for a quick summarThe Best VPNs for Minecraft: A Quick Guidey Here’s a quick look at the five Best Minecraft VPNs. NordVPN : The best VPN for playing Minecraft Surfshark : Unlimited simultaneous device connections CyberGhost :Beginner-friendly but powerful Private Internet Access :Good and stable connection speeds ExpressVPN : Most undetectable VPN service Our top VPN provider, NordVPN is perfect for bypassing IP bans, avoiding anti-VPN detection, and providing an enjoyable experience while playing Minecraft. NordVPN Deal Save big with up to 69% off a two-year subscription! Visit NordVPN To find out more about the top VPNs for Minecraft, how we selected them, and certain VPNs to avoid, read the full article.

Have you been wrongfully banned from Minecraft? Do you happen to live in a region where Minecraft might be blocked? Or, do you want to connect to different Minecraft servers?

To do so, you need to use a reliable VPN. A VPN lets you change your IP address, so you can easily play on US Minecraft servers, for instance, while sitting in the UK, without any performance dips!

We tested more than 15 VPN providers and found the five best VPNs that work with Minecraft in 2024. Each of our picks has been thoroughly tested and can be used for uninterrupted gaming sessions!

The Five Best VPNs for Minecraft

Before we go into the details, here’s a comparison showing the five best VPNs for Minecraft that you can use.

Editor’s Pick VPN Servers 5000+ 3000-5000 5000+ Thousands Thousands Operating systems Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway Connections 10 Unlimited 7 Unlimited 8 Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 45 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Price $ 3.09 $ 2.49 $ 2.03 $ 1.98 $ 8.32 Visit NordVPN Visit Surfshark Visit CyberGhost Visit Private Internet Access (PIA) Visit ExpressVPN

Each of these options is a good Minecraft VPN for different reasons. Let’s break each of them down to find out why.

1. NordVPN: The best Minecraft VPN overall

Features:

6200+ servers in 111 countries

servers in countries Unlimited bandwidth

Fast and reliable connections

Top-of-the-line customer support

NordVPN is one of, if not the most popular VPN services in the world. It should come as no surprise that it tops our list as the best VPN for Minecraft in 2024. The lightning-fast connection speeds and its outstanding unblocking capabilities easily put it at the forefront.

This VPN provider also comes with amazing security features. If your IP has been banned, you’ll need to choose a VPN that offers a diverse server choice. For instance, if you play on US servers, you need a VPN that has servers in the USA to reduce latency.

On top of being a very reliable VPN for playing Minecraft and one of the best Diablo 4 VPNs and other popular games, NordVPN also offers excellent 24/7 customer support. The customer service is helpful and the response rate is almost as fast as their servers.

Though not the cheapest option, NordVPN is quite affordable. Especially taking into account all that you get with a subscription plan. There’s also a generous 30-day money-back guarantee!

For more information, check out our NordVPN full review. Or, you can sign up for a free trial period for NordVPN and check its performance with Minecraft’s servers!

2. Surfshark: An affordable Minecraft VPN

Features:

3200+ servers in 100 countries

servers in countries Camouflage Mode

Unlimited simultaneous device connections

No-logs VPN

Surfshark is a fantastic VPN for Minecraft players. You can use it on unlimited devices with one account, which is great since Minecraft is available on a whole bunch of them, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, and even the Nintendo Switch!

This is great news as you won’t have to deactivate one device to use another. With one subscription, everyone in the house can play Minecraft without worrying about connection drops!

The connection speeds are above average and work perfectly fine for gaming. Surfshark also has an expansive server network, offering 3200+ servers across 100 countries. This means you’ll be able to easily connect to Minecraft servers from across the globe.

Surfshark places a major emphasis on security with a no-logs policy, 256-bit AES encryption, WebRTC, DNS, and IPv6 leak protection, and also includes a kill switch.

This Minecraft VPN also provides additional obfuscation features like Camouflage Mode, so if you’re trying to play in a region where Minecraft is banned, such as Mexico or Russia, Surfshark is a great choice.

If you’re on a budget and looking for a top-tier Minecraft VPN, Surfshark is as good as it gets. It’s one of the cheapest VPN providers, with prices starting from as little $ 2.49 per month. It also offers its users a 30-day money-back guarantee.

For more information, check out our Surfshark full review. Those who prefer to play Minecraft PE on their Android or iOS devices are eligible for a seven-day free trial of Surfshark.

3. CyberGhost: Reliable Minecraft with dedicated gaming servers

Features:

11700+ servers in 100+ countries

servers in countries Tailored gaming servers

Easy-to-use interface, perfect for VPN newbies

Dedicated NoSpy servers

CyberGhost is an excellent VPN for Minecraft users who need an affordable VPN that’s heavily discounted. Its intuitive and easy-to-use UI is straight-forward and simple to navigate, so it hardly takes a minute to switch to a different server.

Minecraft players can take advantage of CyberGhost’s dedicated gaming servers that offer improved speeds and lower latency. If Minecraft is blocked in your region, they also offer NoSpy servers designed to circumvent blocks.

NoSpy servers do affect latency a bit, but you’ll be able to circumvent regional blocks quite easily. It also protects against deep packet inspection, so you can enjoy longer gaming sessions without sudden connection breaks.

However, based on our testing, the dedicated gaming servers work perfectly, even in restricted countries. You probably won’t need to worry about using the NoSpy servers, but it’s always nice to have that option.

You can download CyberGhost for any device, including your computer (supports both Macs and Windows PCs), iOS, and Android devices. It’s also a very affordable VPN, starting at just $ 2.03 per month.

You can check our CyberGhost full review to find out more about its different features. CyberGhost offers a free-trial, so you can test it out first, and they also provide a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee.

4. PIA: Gaming VPN with massive server network

Features:

Offers 64971 servers across 91 countries

servers across countries 256-bit AES encryption

Dedicated IP addresses available

Strict no logging policy

PIA (Private Internet Access) is a solid pick, especially if you want a reliable VPN for those long Minecraft sessions. It has a massive server network and a very simplistic interface, and it’s available for mobile devices (both iOS and Android), too!

What’s best for our topic, though, is that on most servers, PIA can guarantee high connection speeds. And you’re going to need that if you want to enjoy online games without too much ping.

Another great perk? PIA supports up to unlimited simultaneous connections. So with a single subscription, you and your friends can all enjoy Minecraft anonymously. That subscription can be as cheap as $ 1.98 per month! PIA also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

PIA is also a great overall VPN that you can use to improve your online security. Find out more in our PIA VPN review.

5. ExpressVPN: Reliable Minecraft VPN with fast speeds

Features:

Offers thousands of servers in 105 countries

servers in countries Unlimited data and bandwidth

Gaming optimized servers with DDoS protection

Able to bypass VPN blocks undetected in most countries, including China

Low-latency connections, super fast speeds, and built-in DDoS protection ensures that ExpressVPN keeps a spot on this list. Minecraft players will enjoy the gaming optimized servers, the ability to unblock all major IP-restricted gaming services, and the unlimited data and bandwidth.

So, with so much under the hood, why is ExpressVPN not sitting at the very top? There are several factors: ExpressVPN only allows five concurrent connections, and its server network is also considerably smaller than other Minecraft VPNs. It’s also the most expensive VPN on the list.

Minecraft streamers might find ExpressVPN’s shortcomings to be incredibly minor, considering how well it works with Twitch. This is especially true for anyone wanting to play Minecraft in a country that frowns upon VPN use or those wanting to circumvent an IP ban.

ExpressVPN also offers 24/7 customer support, and like other VPNs, they also have a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out with Minecraft without worrying about making a long-term commitment.

For more information, check out our ExpressVPN full review. Or you can also get a seven-day free trial of ExpressVPN if you’re on Android or iOS devices.

How We Picked the Best VPN for Minecraft

We took several factors into account when preparing our list of the best VPNs for Minecraft, with a focus on ensuring smooth gameplay and unrestricted access.

High-speed connection

A high speed connection is paramount when it comes to playing Minecraft with a VPN. One, it’s an online video game where speed always matters; and two, you want your experience to be flawless. We only chose VPNs that offer fast, optimized servers.

Privacy and security

A VPN wouldn’t be worth much at all if it didn’t also provide online privacy and security. Issues such as IP leaks or DDoS attacks could affect your gaming experience. All of the VPNs on our list offer the very best in terms of privacy and security.

Server choice

We chose VPNs that maintain a vast server network so you can easily connect to Minecraft servers anywhere in the world without worrying about major performance dips.

Additional features

Connection to multiple devices, military-grade encryption, split-tunneling, a kill switch, and multiple concurrent connections are just some of the other features that we took into account. You can even find some of these features in some of the best free VPNs for PCs.

Why Do Minecraft Players Use a VPN?

There are several reasons why Minecraft players may want to consider using a VPN. Here are just a few.

Circumvent unfair IP bans

When Mojang bans a user from accessing a Minecraft server, they often start by blacklisting their IP. Sadly, it happens far too often that these bans are unfairly placed on players who have done nothing wrong to deserve it.

For instance, someone in your household may have gotten a ban, which inadvertently has now been placed on you since the IP address is the same. A VPN solves this issue.

However, it’s important to note that we do not condone circumventing legitimate bans (if one was issued on your account). Breaking Minecraft’s terms of service is a bannable offense, and we do not support the use of a VPN in this matter.

Become more anonymous

There have been instances where Minecraft players have been groomed. LionMaker, a popular Minecraft YouTuber, was arrested and jailed because of this. If you have kids who play Minecraft, using a VPN helps keep their identity safe from malicious intent.

Secondly, if you’re in a country where Minecraft is banned, a VPN makes you anonymous, letting you play the game without any issues.

Protection against DDoS attacks

DDoS attacks are incredibly common in the world of gaming. Hackers overload the servers by sending artificial requests until they get congested and shut down. A cybercriminal only needs to know your IP address in order to send a DDoS attack your way.

This is actually pretty common for streamers. So, if you plan to stream Minecraft on Twitch, stay protected with a VPN.

Lowered latency

A lower-than-normal latency generally equates to smoother gameplay. A Minecraft VPN will not only provide online protection but also have the capability of a better gaming experience overall.

This is further proven with a lower ping when connecting to servers closer to your geographical location.

How to Unblock a Minecraft Server With a VPN

Some regions – like China, for example, either block access to Minecraft or have their own localized version. Some players might get hit with an IP ban even if they did nothing wrong. Moreover, some people might just want to enjoy their game anonymously.

In all of these cases, a VPN can help change your IP address and bypass any restriction or IP ban from Mojang.

Here’s what you should do:

Subscribe to a high-quality VPN. Our top choice for the best VPN for Minecraft is NordVPN. It's a reliable and trustworthy VPN that prides itself on privacy, security, speed, and a vast server network.

Perfect for privacy and streaming

Install the VPN to your PC or mobile device. Run the executable file you receive from the download and run through the process until complete. Log into your account. With most VPN services, you get a link to sign up for an account right after purchasing it. Choose a server that best suits your needs. Selecting a server that is closer to your physical location will drastically reduce the ping you would receive from a more distant server. Press "Connect" and enjoy Minecraft without restrictions!

VPNs to Avoid: Free VPNs

While there are some great free VPNs, we don’t recommend using one for Minecraft. Free VPNs aren’t reliable and often limit your bandwidth. This way, you won’t be able to play the game freely, and the performance will often vary.

On top of that, there are certain VPNs you should avoid altogether because they aren’t safe at all.

VPN Provider Why Avoid It? BetternetVPN Collects user data and sells to third parties, and has been known to infect devices with malware Hola VPN Logs online activity and doesn’t encrypt your connection

Conclusion: The Best VPNs for Minecraft

If you’re looking for a way to get around Minecraft restrictions, you need a virtual private network. With the top VPNs in this article, you’ll be able to play Minecraft without hassle from cyber criminals, your IP provider, and especially Mojang.

To recap, the best VPN for Minecraft is NordVPN. Be it casual gaming or good old-fashioned web surfing, NordVPN will keep your privacy intact while providing lightning-fast connection speeds, a large server network, and unrivaled security.

The Best VPNs for Minecraft: Frequently Asked Questions Have questions about the best Minecraft VPNs available? Check out our FAQ section below. Can a VPN bypass Minecraft ban? Yes. All the top VPNs for Minecraft, such as NordVPN, can easily bypass a ban. However, we do not support players who choose to use this in a malicious way, to circumvent punishment after violating Minecraft’s Terms of Service. Can I get banned for using a VPN with Minecraft? VPNs can incur a ban if detected. Mojang has an anti-VPN protocol in place to detect VPNs. Once a VPN is detected, your account can be banned based off of Mojang’s Terms of Service. The same can be said for Minecraft mini-game servers like Hypixel. Can I use a free VPN with Minecraft? Yes, a free VPN can be used to access Minecraft. However, we do not recommend the use of a free VPN. This is because of the vast limitations placed on them in order to push the purchase of a premium version. That, and the likelihood of the VPN being detected goes up exponentially when using a free VPN. This will violate Minecraft’s Terms of Service and could result in an IP and/or account ban. Does Minecraft allow the use of VPNs? There’s no mention of VPNs in Minecraft’s Terms of Service. That being said, Mojang does restrict users from connecting to Minecraft with a VPN. So this is a bit of a gray area. That’s why you should use a strong VPN like NordVPN when playing Minecraft. It’s good enough to not trigger Mojang’s systems.

Theodor Porutiu Author Senior Journalist Theodor is a content writer passionate about the newest tech developments and content marketing strategies. He likes privacy-friendly software, SEO tools, and when he’s not writing, he’s trying to convince people they should uninstall TikTok.