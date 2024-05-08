Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly Recipes - Pinch Of Nom Slimming Recipes (2024)

We have hundreds of recipes from Fakeaways to Batch Cook classics, but have you ever wondered which ones are the most popular? We’ve refreshed the definitive list of our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes so you’ll never be stuck for inspiration!

We’ve created this list from what you’ve been clicking on, searching for and – more importantly – what you’ve been cooking in the past year (2020). Whether you’re new to Pinch of Nom, or just looking to rediscover some of your old favourites, this is the ultimate guide for you!

So without further ado… Here are our top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes:

Crispy Chilli Beef

There’s a reason this delicious fakeaway Crispy Chilli Beef has taken the top spot this year, and you’ll know why when you taste it!

This showstopping, delicious Crispy Chilli Beef is full of fresh veggies and savoury flavours and ready on the table in only 35 minutes. As an added bonus, it really does look as good as it tastes!

Try served with a pile of fluffy rice and Salt and Pepper Chips: you’ll be throwing away the takeaway menu in no time.

KFC Zinger Burger Fakeaway

A well-deserved hit in our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes, and what better savoury delight to take second place than our KFC Zinger Burger Fakeaway?

The magic of our KFC Zinger Burger Fakeaway lies in the crunchy coating that surrounds the chicken. If you’re missing your fave KFC fast food treat, then these are certainly one to try!

Chicken Kebab

The kebabs from the local takeaway are not only full of calories, but are often quite dry and expensive, too! We’ve used succulent chicken thighs to keep this Chicken Kebab moist and full of flavour!

The construction of our Chicken Kebab might appear to be a little odd, but the kebab stick wizardry is all worth it. What you’re left with is an amazing, slimming friendly chicken kebab that tastes just like the takeaway version, but without all of those pesky extra calories!

Campfire Stew

Campfire Stew has been consistently one of our Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly recipes and it’s easy to see why! This ideal batch cook recipe is such an easy recipe to make in bulk in the slow cooker for ultimate convenience, whilst still being super tasty.

It’s packed full of healthy ingredients and is suitable to serve with all manner of things – pasta, rice, potatoes, cous cous, the possibilities are endless!

Cajun Dirty Rice

A brand new entry in this year’s Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly recipes, Cajun Dirty Rice uses beef mince and a variety of colourful veggies for a delicious rice dish that’s full of flavour and texture.

The beauty of this dish is that it’s as versatile as you need it to be: throw in any leftovers you have laying around the fridge and you have a substantial meal on the table in only 40 minutes!

One Pot Mediterranean Chicken Orzo

The members of our Facebook Group went wild for this One Pot Mediterranean Chicken Orzo when it was first released, so it’s no surprise that it’s on our list of Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly Recipes!

A small, rice-style pasta shape that absorbs flavour as it cooks, orzo is a great choice for a budget dinner. Pack it with the rest of these wholesome, simple ingredients and you’ll soon see why this recipe is such a smash hit!

Beef Stroganoff

Our Beef Stroganoff is a slimming friendly take on the traditionally rich and creamy dish, without all of the added calories. Filled with lots of mushrooms and other ingredients, it’s a well-rounded meal that has the added advantage of being absolutely delicious!

Served with rice or extra steamed veg, our Beef Stroganoff is a cracking, slimming meal that tastes much naughtier than it really is!

Chinese Chicken and Broccoli

Our slimming friendly Chinese Chicken and Broccoli is just as tasty and fresh as something you’d get from the takeaway. In fact, it’s pretty close to how it’s traditionally made – only minus the oil, sugar, and sesame oil!

Diet co*ke Pepsi Max Chicken

We see people recreating our Diet co*ke Pepsi Max Chicken pretty much every day over on our Instagram page – it’s a real fan favourite and we’re always so excited that you love it so much!

The idea of using Diet co*ke or Pepsi Max in cooking may be a little strange at first, but trust us: it transforms into a rich, savoury sauce with a hint of sweetness. It’s perfect when paired with Chinese flavours like we’ve done in this recipe.

This Diet co*ke Pepsi Max Chicken is packed full of loads of veg and is the perfect, slimming friendly dinner when served with loads of rice.

Enchilada Lasagne

Using tortilla wraps in an ingenious way, our Enchilada Lasagne fast became one of our most popular recipes ever!

It’s in our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes because of how easy it is to create something that’s as delicious as it is impressive.

Whether you’re cooking up a batch of Enchilada Lasagne for the family or stocking up the freezer, it will go down a treat!

Crustless Quiche Lorraine

This Crustless Quiche Lorraine is not only the perfect light dinner, it’s also a fantastic packed lunch option. It freezes and reheats really well, so you can make it at the beginning of the week and portion it out across a few lunches or dinners.

Crustless Quiche Lorraine is also great for picnics, as it still tastes just as good when it’s cold. Team it up with a salad and you’ve got yourself a lovely light meal to enjoy at home, or on the go!

Hunters Chicken

Next up on our Top 50 list is Hunters Chicken which has been a firm favourite since we published it. It’s a recipe that’s usually made in a rather unhealthy – albeit tasty – fashion, but with a few clever swaps, we’ve created a slimming friendly version that tastes amazing!

Salt and Pepper Chicken

For the perfect weekend treat, we’ve transformed a takeaway favourite with this Salt and Pepper Chicken!

It tastes just as good as the original with plenty of fresh crunchy vegetables and spiced chicken.

Salt and Pepper Chips

Another delicious Chinese-inspired dish makes the Top 50! Delicious and savoury, these Salt and Pepper Chips aren’t for the faint hearted. If you do prefer a little less kick, you can simply adjust the amount of chilli in the recipe for a milder taste.

Bacon Onion Potato Bake

This recipe is based on a childhood favourite and only FIVE ingredients go into this Bacon Onion and Potato Bake. You may already have what you need, so it’s perfect for those nights where you don’t fancy peeling and chopping lots of different things. It’s so simple to put together, and tastes amazing and looks great on the table.

The ideal family dinner served with extra veggies, and don’t forget the ketchup if you fancy!

Spaghetti Carbonara

We love pasta dishes at Pinch of Nom, and our Spaghetti Carbonara is no exception. It earned its place on our list as it has the skill of tasting and looking like a treat, when in fact it’s low in calories!

Made using just a few simple ingredients and processes, you can create this Spaghetti Carbonara in no time. Everyone is guaranteed to love it!

Chicken Fajita Pasta

At first glance, this recipe might sound a little strange, but trust us when we say it’s delicious! Judging by the number of people who have recreated this Chicken Fajita Pasta on our Instagram page, it seems there are many fans of this fajita and pasta hybrid!

Made using chicken with fajita flavours and containing plenty of vegetables, it’s little wonder that it’s becoming a fan favourite. Psst… Chicken Fajita Pasta works brilliantly as a leftover lunch the next day!

Nando’s Spicy Rice

It’s SO easy to bring authentic Nando’s Spicy Rice flavours to your kitchen in only half an hour, with fragrant spices and crunchy peppers. In fact, you’ll wonder how you ever managed with plain boiled rice before!

Add some extra protein and you could easily bulk out this side dish to a main meal.

Chocolate Brownies

The first sweet treat featured in our Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly recipes, these Chocolate Brownies really hit the spot!

We love baking, but not when it feels like you need a degree in engineering to make a recipe! For these brownies, it’s as simple as popping all the ingredients into a bowl, mixing and baking.

Chocolatey and rich, they’re ideal alongside a cuppa or a delicious dessert when you need your chocolate fix.

Slow Cooker Sausage Casserole

This hearty Slow Cooker Sausage Casserole is packed full of flavour and is a great way to warm up when the weather starts getting colder. It’s a real family favourite,

It’s packed full of loads of yummy vegetables, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t serve it alongside even more!

KFC Fakeaway

One of the first slimming recipes we ever came up with, and we love that our KFC Fakeaway is still as popular so many years later!

This is a real crowd pleaser of a recipe so it’s no surprise it made the Top 50: mild enough that the kids won’t think it’s too spicy, yet savoury and full of flavour for an ideal for a fakeaway Friday.

Lasagne

The next spot on our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes belongs to a more traditional Lasagne. But don’t be fooled by its humble appearance, as it’s a brilliant recipe that’s likely to be cooked more than once!

Lasagne is packed full of good ingredients and has still got that traditional creamy, cheesy topping thanks to using a small amount of cheese and a nifty little trick with Quark.

Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta

This Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta is another flexible family favourite that makes a super simple dinner when you don’t have the motivation to spend hours in the kitchen!

We’ve packed as much veg as we can into this Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta to help make it super filling and slimming friendly.

You can use whichever veg you want or use up any leftovers, as the sauce works well with anything you add!

Chinese Chicken Curry

Chinese fakeaways are a firm favourite with our Pinch of Nom Facebook group and our Chinese Chicken Curry is no different!

See Also Lemony White Bean Soup With Turkey and Greens Recipe

It’s the perfect way to get that proper takeaway feeling, without all of the extra calories that you’d get at the local takeaway.

In fact, once you’ve tried this simply spiced, nutritious curry for yourself, you may not be picking up the takeaway menu for a while!

Spaghetti Bolognese

It wouldn’t be a list of our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes without the absolute classic that is Spaghetti Bolognese! Our slimming friendly version is super filling and packs a flavour punch without tons of extra calories.

The bolognese element of our Spaghetti Bolognese is also fantastic for batch cooking, which means that you’ll always have the majority of a hearty meal prepared – just add cooked pasta!

Chicken Tikka Masala Curry

A classic curry, our Chicken Tikka Masala Curry packs a punch!

If you’d prefer a milder dish, feel free to reduce the chilli powder because the other spices add lots of flavour, the spice is totally adaptable to your taste. There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to curry, so feel free to add in any leftover veggies you have.

We like to serve ours with simple boiled rice, but you could serve with whatever fakeaway sides you prefer!

Dirty Rice

Don’t be put off by the name of this dish, Dirty Rice is anything but and it’s been so popular ever since we first published it.

Dirty rice is a common street food dish that’s packed full of healthy ingredients, but it’s not traditionally cooked in the most slimming friendly way! By cooking this dish in the right way, we’re able to bring you Dirty Rice that’s just as good to eat, but slimming friendly!

Dirty Fries

Whilst we’re on the subject, our Dirty Fries are hugely popular and it’s really easy to see why they’re one of our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes.

Dirty Fries have become very ‘trendy’ over the last few years, with many restaurants and food outlets now offering them on the menu. Only problem? They’re never really going to be low on calories.

By making them with plenty of vegetables and an allowance of cheese, we’ve managed to do the impossible and make slimming friendly Dirty Fries!

Oven Baked Pasanda Curry

This is one of our favourite curries to order from the takeaway, but it’s normally packed full of calories and Points. Our version of Oven Baked Pasanda Curry uses a few smart swaps to keep all of the flavours and creaminess, without the high fat and calorie content!

As an extra bonus, it’s all in one pot so there’s less washing up!

Creamy Butter Chicken

You wouldn’t think a recipe with ‘butter’ in the title could be one of our most popular slimming recipes, would you? With this sumptuous Creamy Butter Chicken, we’ve proven you don’t need to use lashings of oil and butter to get an authentic delicious curry that will fit into your slimming plan!

Our version of the Indian takeaway dish is packed with fragrant spices and an indulgent creamy sauce with a hint of almond. Serve with fluffy rice and your favourite fakeaway side.

Breakfast Bakes

Breakfasts can sometimes be a bit of a mission when you’re craving something hearty and substantial, but also need to keep it slimming friendly. Look no further than our Breakfast Bakes.

These Breakfast Bakes have fast become a firm, breakfast favourite and we see so many people making them on our Facebook group and Instagram page!

Chicken Chow Mein

This Chicken Chow Mein is another quick and simple dish worth of a spot on our Top 50 list. Perfect after a busy day or just when you don’t fancy making anything too complicated.

If you’re a fan of our other Chinese fakeaways, you’ll love this one!

Chicken Satay Curry

Who needs the takeaway with this slimming friendly version of a delicious Chicken Satay Curry?

With a glossy, rich sauce and fresh crunchy vegetables, this curry is one of our best ever fakeaways!

By using peanut butter powder instead of a jar of sugary peanut butter, we’ve kept the distinctive peanutty taste without the extra calories!

Chicken Kievs

Our twist on a classic Chicken Kiev skips the oil and butter but doesn’t compromise on taste! Succulent chicken stuffed with a delicious garlicky filling and a crunchy coating, it doesn’t get much better than this for a weeknight dinner!

We love this served with a simple side salad for a light meal that deserves a spot in our Top 50!

Chicken Fajitas

Our Chicken Fajitas are spicy, colourful, packed full of flavour and you don’t have to serve them in the traditional wraps. You can serve them with pasta, rice or even with a fresh salad!

We love a little bit of extra heat in our food, but like all of our recipes you can add more or less chilli powder and flakes depending on your personal preferences.

Onion Bhajis

Onion Bhajis are back on the menu! Made with simple ingredients and full of the usual flavours you’d expect from the deep-fried version. These make the perfect accompaniment to your Friday night Fakeaway!

These Onion Bhajis are so simple and so tasty, the only problem will be sharing them!

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper and Chicken Pasta

This Creamy Roasted Red Pepper and Chicken Pasta is absolutely perfect for fussy eaters as the majority of the veg is hidden in the sauce!

If you’re cooking for a particularly fussy eater, then you can just leave the mushrooms out as these are a bit more noticeable.

For more tips on dealing with fussy eaters, take a look at this article!

Cinnamon Swirls

These Cinnamon Swirls have been really popular over on our Facebook Group, whether it’s for a freshly baked breakfast with only four ingredients, or to take along as a picnic or buffet snack!

You can be as creative as you like with the fillings, once you’ve mastered the ‘rolling’ method, the possibilities are endless!

Katsu Chicken Curry

Next up on our list of the Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly recipes is our Katsu Chicken Curry.

Featuring crispy fried chicken breast smothered in a tasty, curry sauce for a delicious treat.

Our recipe uses a few clever swaps to keep this dish low in calories and Points without compromising on flavour!

Mushy Pea Curry

Inspired by the chip shop style curry that’s found in fish and chip shops, our Mushy Pea Curry saved so many calories compared to the full fat version!

Swap out the chicken for whatever protein you have on hand for a budget friendly dinner in only 40 minutes.

Chilli Pasta Bake

All you have to do is look at the picture of our Chilli Pasta Bake to know why it’s in our Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes – seriously, just look at it! It’s a slimming friendly dish that’s super easy to make and feels like a really indulgent treat!

Make it with any pasta shape, accompany it with a salad and you’ve got yourself the perfect family meal. Even better, portion it out into containers and enjoy this dish for lunches and easy evening meals throughout the week!

KFC Rice Box

Forget the temptation of the drive-through with our slimming version of a KFC Rice Box!

This has been a popular recipe since it was published, simply because it tastes just as good as the original!

Add in any of your leftover veggies and this recipe can go even further.

Cuban Beef (Ropa Vieja)

Another batch cook favourite, Cuban Beef (Ropa Vieja) combines melt-in-the-mouth tender beef with a rich, savoury tomato sauce.

You can leave it bubbling away in the slow cooker while you get on with your day and batch up for the freezer, so it’s easy to see why this one made our Top 50!

Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips

Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips has had a resurgence this year due to how speedy and simple it is!

It’s a great way of using up any leftover eggs and bananas before they turn too brown, and saves so many calories compared to a shop bought version that’s full of sugar and butter.

Enjoy with a cuppa or a dollop of custard.

Baked Spaghetti with Chicken

We’re big fans of pasta as a filling, fast dinner, but did you know you could finish it off in the oven? This Baked Spaghetti with Chicken tastes so good and is super simple to put together after a busy day. You can even slow cook it if you’d prefer the slow cooker to do all of the work! Sounds like a great addition to our list of the Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly recipes to us!

Chilli Cheesy Nachos

It’s easy to see why these Chilli Cheesy Nachos are a fan favourite! Not only does it tick all of the boxes with crispy “nacho” wedges, spicy chilli and gooey cheese, but it’s a real showstopper on the table!

Serve in the casserole dish on the table for everyone to dig in for a fun, slimming friendly dinner that feels like such a treat.

Creamy Lemon Chicken

A new addition to our Top 50, this rich and indulgent Creamy Lemon Chicken went down a treat when it was published, and we love seeing beautiful snaps of this dish shared over on our Instagram page!

If you liked the Creamy Garlic Chicken recipe from our first cookbook, you’ll LOVE this one!

It’s so versatile, you can serve with pretty much anything: roast potatoes, fluffy rice or extra steamed veggies.

Chocolate Rice Crispy Bites

Another absolute fan favourite, we think our Chocolate Rice Crispy Bites are even tastier than the calorific shop bought versions!

We’ve used only four ingredients and you don’t need to use an oven so it’s great for getting the kids involved in the kitchen.

Get creative with your toppings too; we’ve used white chocolate but try mini marshmallows, chocolate buttons or whatever you fancy!

Chilli Con Carne

Next on our list of Top 50 Slimming & Weight Watchers Friendly recipes is our Chilli Con Carne. Another one of our most adaptable dishes, you can serve it in many different ways.

We love it served with a jacket potato and salad, piles of fluffy rice, or even in our Chilli Cheesy Nachos!

Chilli is another great recipe for batch cooking which makes it perfect to take to work or have as a quick evening meal when time is a bit more precious.

Bakewell Baked Oats

Last but certainly not least, on our list of the Top 50 Slimming and Weight Watchers Friendly recipes is our sweet and warming Bakewell Baked Oats recipe.

Almondy and delicious, these baked oats are so easy to make and ideal for those of us that enjoy a sweet breakfast!

Because they’re baked, they have more of a cakey texture so you could enjoy one as an afternoon pick-me-up with your favourite hot drink.

Which recipes do you think should have made the Top 50? Don’t forget to share your photos and tag us!

Need some extra help & motivation on your slimming journey?

Come join our Facebook group! We have nearly 1m members, who want to help you! You wouldn’t want to miss out on the fun would you?

You might just find the inspiration you need from our awesome members. If you’ve joined already why not invite any friends that may find it helpful?