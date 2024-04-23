Top-rated edible Christmas gift recipes (2024)

A simple homemade basil pesto recipeFresh basil blitzed with toasted pine nuts, garlic, salty parmesan and fruity oil, pesto is the taste of summer. Our favourite recipe is perfect tossed through pasta or dolloped on grilled meats.I’ve searched high and low and have never found a bought pesto to come anywhere close to a homemade version using fresh basil. It’s such a magical sauce that requires quality ingredients and a touch of love to make.Translating to pounded (as the original recipe was prepared in a mortar and pestle) pesto can refer to a few different sauces, but the most famous is pesto alla Genovese, where the tiny basil leaves from the Genoa area of Italy are blended with local olive oil and both pecorino and parmesan cheeses.How to serve basil pestoAs it is an olive oil based no-cook sauce, fresh basil pesto is quite rich, so only a dollop is used. Apart from tossing through pasta, I tend to use it on grilled chicken or lamb, pizza or even in a toastie with ham and mozzarella. I’ve also been known to flout tradition and simmer pesto with cream and serve with fresh potato gnocchi.What is traditional pesto sauce made of?Apart from the basil, olive oil is a major player in homemade pesto. Make sure you use a good quality one. Not too fruity as it can overwhelm, just make sure it’s fresh. Oils can go rancid so store in a cool dark place. One sniff and you’ll know if it’s past its prime. As they contain oil, pine nuts also can go off. To avoid this, I always store mine in the freezer. When it comes to buying garlic, make sure you buy a bulb that doesn’t actually smell like garlic. The aroma from garlic is only released when it has been cut, so if it has a smell it means it’s damaged.The most famous fresh basil pesto pasta recipe is trenette al pesto, a Genoese classic where the pasta is boiled with tiny pieces of potato and green beans before being tossed with the basil pesto. Apart from its obvious relationship with pasta, pesto’s uses are endless. Stir into mayo to dress a potato salad. Swirl basil pesto through a soup. Dollop it on top of pizza or how about trying my new take on chicken kiev, which uses a pesto butter? You can even use pesto as a marinade. Check out these pesto-coated chicken skewers.Additional recipe notes by Alison Adams - Food Writer and Recipe Tester.