Traditional Dutch Apple Pie Recipe (2024)

In my opinion it is very important for everyone to know how to make a good Dutch Apple Pie Recipe.

Both my daughter and my son can make a delicious and simple Dutch Apple Pie.

I have yet to meet anyone that would turn down a slice of warm apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

I highly recommend trying this Dutch Apple Pie Recipe tonight!

*Saving Dollars and Sense Tip: If you have an abundance of apples this fall, make up a bunch of apple pie filling to freeze for a quick and easy dessert throughout the winter.

Portion it out so that each freezer bag has just enough for one pie.

Then all you’ll have to do is make the pie shell, dump the bag, bake and add streusel topping.

Gather these ingredients to make your Apple Pie.

Then scroll down for full Traditional Dutch Apple Pie Recipe Measurements and instructions on creating this recipe–

Apple Pie Ingredients

Crust:

Vegetable Shortening

Flour

Egg

Water

White Vinegar

Filling:

Sugar

Brown Sugar

Flour

Cinnamon

Salt

Nutmeg

Granny Smith Apples

Cider vinegar

Butter

Streusel:

Flour

Sugar

Brown Sugar

Uncooked Oats (not instant)

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Butter

How to Make Apple Pie

Work shortening into flour with a pastry cutter until texture resembles meal.

Beat egg and add to mixture.

Add cold water and vinegar and stir until just incorporated.

Place in a zippered bag.

Flatten to about 1/2″ with a rolling pin.

Freeze for at least 20 minutes.

Combine dry streusel ingredients in a large bowl and whisk together.

Add cold butter and work with a pastry cutter until dry mixture is fully incorporated.

Crumble so pieces are no larger than pea sized.

Refrigerate until needed.

Roll out pie crust on a floured surface and place in pie pan.

Preheat the oven to 425.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil to catch any spillover during baking and place in bottom third of oven.

In a large bowl, combine sugar, brown sugar, flour and spices and mix well.

Core, peel and slice apples into 1/4″ or less slices.

Add apples and vinegar to bowl and toss to coat.

Put apples in crust and dot top with pieces of butter.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and top pie with streusel mixture.

Reduce temperature to 375 return pie to oven to cook for about 50 minutes more (when crust is golden and filling is bubbling).

If streusel begins to get too brown, cover top loosely with aluminum foil.

Allow to cool before serving.