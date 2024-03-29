Traditional Dutch Apple Pie Recipe (2024)

Home » Recipes » Traditional Dutch Apple Pie Recipe
By Kristie Sawicki
In my opinion it is very important for everyone to know how to make a good Dutch Apple Pie Recipe.
Both my daughter and my son can make a delicious and simple Dutch Apple Pie.
I have yet to meet anyone that would turn down a slice of warm apple pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
I highly recommend trying this Dutch Apple Pie Recipe tonight!
*Saving Dollars and Sense Tip: If you have an abundance of apples this fall, make up a bunch of apple pie filling to freeze for a quick and easy dessert throughout the winter.
Portion it out so that each freezer bag has just enough for one pie.
Then all you’ll have to do is make the pie shell, dump the bag, bake and add streusel topping.
Traditional Dutch Apple Pie
Kristie Sawicki
Traditional homemade Dutch Apple Pie recipe.
5 from 2 votes
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 6
Calories 1055 kcal
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 1 cup Vegetable Shortening
- 2 cup Flour
- 1 Egg
- 4 tbsp cold Water
- 2 tsp White Vinegar
- Filling:
- 1/2 cup Sugar
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 cup Flour
- 1 tsp Cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1/4 tsp Nutmeg
- 3 lbs Granny Smith Apples about 6 medium
- 1 tbsp cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp Butter
- Streusel:
- 1/2 cup Flour
- 1/2 cup Sugar
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 cup Uncooked Oats not instant
- 3/4 tsp Cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp Nutmeg
- 6 tbsp cold Butter cut into small pieces
Instructions
Work shortening into flour with a pastry cutter until texture resembles meal.
Beat egg and add to mixture.
Add cold water and vinegar and stir until just incorporated.
Place in a zippered bag.
Flatten to about 1/2″ with a rolling pin.
Freeze for at least 20 minutes.
Combine dry streusel ingredients in a large bowl and whisk together.
Add cold butter and work with a pastry cutter until dry mixture is fully incorporated.
Crumble so pieces are no larger than pea sized.
Refrigerate until needed.
Roll out pie crust on a floured surface and place in pie pan.
Preheat the oven to 425.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil to catch any spillover during baking and place in bottom third of oven.
In a large bowl, combine sugar, brown sugar, flour and spices and mix well.
Core, peel and slice apples into 1/4″ or less slices.
Add apples and vinegar to bowl and toss to coat.
Put apples in crust and dot top with pieces of butter.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and top pie with streusel mixture.
Reduce temperature to 375 return pie to oven to cook for about 50 minutes more (when crust is golden and filling is bubbling).
If streusel begins to get too brown, cover top loosely with aluminum foil.
Allow to cool before serving.
Nutrition
Calories: 1055kcalCarbohydrates: 150gProtein: 9gFat: 50gSaturated Fat: 18gCholesterol: 63mgSodium: 339mgPotassium: 382mgFiber: 8gSugar: 93gVitamin A: 576IUVitamin C: 10mgCalcium: 69mgIron: 4mg
Nutritional information is automatically calculated with ingredients and serving size and may not be accurate. Please always double check with your own nutritional apps as well.
