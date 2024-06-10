Traditional German Bread Recipes – Oma's Brot und Brötchen Rezepte (2024)

Home German Bread Recipes

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

These German bread recipes, aka Brot and Brötchen,are some of my favorite ways to re-create that German bakery-fresh aroma and taste in my kitchen.

Also included are some tips on how to bake bread -- the easy way!

One of the best things about visiting Germany (and I suppose living in Germany) is being able to go to thelocal bakery. German food at its best!



The wonderful thing is that there areusually several bakeries in every little town.How wunderbar to go and buy fresh rolls (buns) in the morning.

The earlier one heads to the baker in the morning, the better, because there's so much choice then. AND the choice seems over-whelming at times.

From the regular crusty white rolls of different shapes to the healthy whole grain ones with seeds within and on top and on the bottom. Then, there's everything between as well. There's rye, spelt, wheat, oat, plus others I've never heard of, as well as combinations.

One of the hardest things to do at home is to try to bake what we had in Germany. It should be so simple, but it's not. "How do I make German bread at home?" is one of the most frequently asked questions I get.

The main reason for not being able to actually replicate a German recipe for bread outside of Germany is that the flour is different. And, the yeast is different, especially if one is using a sourdough starter.

To tell you the truth, I'm still looking for that special recipe that will easily mimic those great whole-grain rolls, but I'm coming real close. That artisan bread is a great easy substitute for a white Brötchen.



Below, though, are some really good German bread recipes, as well as rolls and buns, that will bring that bakery aroma and taste to your kitchen.

The Sourdough Whole Grain No-Knead Breadis the one my children grew up with. It's one of my original recipes I developed because I wanted simple, quick, healthy, and German-tasting.

Quick? Well, it depends what you call quick. Because it uses yeast, there is rising time involved. Because it uses sourdough, there is some waiting time involved.

Actual work time is kept at a minimum though -- there's no kneading. It's literally just: dump everything in the bowl and mix. Keep adding good stuff until it's too hard to mix further. Done. Into the pans. Let rise again. Bake. Enjoy. That's it!

Lydia Remembers...

I have so many wunderbar memories in the kitchen with my Oma, and have had MANY of her most popular and traditional recipes, like these German bread recipes!

I've had the pleasure of tasting a variety of Oma's bread recipes and her sourdough recipe is by far one of my favorites. I love having this bread with butter and a slice of Swiss cheese on top. It's become my desired yummy lunchtime treat, and I have Oma to thank for that!

There's always something to look forward to in Oma's kitchen, and when I walk in to see her bowl of yeast on the corner counter, I know I'll be in for a special treat! My favorite bread will be ready soon!(We named him Freddie the yeast.)

Her breads are always a treat to snack on, especially her bread rolls alongside a hot bowl of her green bean soup...what a splendid combination. I could eat it all day long. Her artisan bread recipe is oh-so good with soups as well.

I have yet to make my own versions of these bread recipes and can't wait to try them! I'm very excited to try making the German pretzels, as I am quite a sucker for those big pretzels at carnivals.

Learn a little bit about me,Lydia, and my kitchen adventures with Oma!

Use a Bread Machine to make it quickly ...

Another quick way of making bread is to use a bread machine. Here, too, I've been experimenting with breads that mimic those delicious German loaves.

I've finally perfected the recipe for rye bread in the machine. Delicious!

Other times, I just use the bread machine to make the dough and have the first rise in it, since it's a nice warm environment. Then I take the dough out and finish it by hand. Easy peasy.

German Bread Recipes and more ...

* * * * *

