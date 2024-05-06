Traditional South African Koeksisters Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

A South African koeksisters recipe that shows you how to make traditional braided doughnuts that are sweet and literally oozing in sweet spiced syrup. A favorite sweet treat that you can commonly buy in South Africa, and a special taste of home for ex-pats around the world.

Last week a South African friend shared the below koeksisters recipe on Facebook. Seeing as I was going to a Braai (BBQ) at her house, I decided I would try my hand at making some as a special surprise. I’ve never made Koeksisters before but I’ve tried them at another South African party and loved them. They have a crisp exterior and literally sopping wet with sweet spiced syrup. Pronounced ‘cook-sisters’, these treats are a traditional South African dish that no doubt originates with the first Dutch settlers to the country.

3K Shares

They were definitely a hit with my friends, as I suspected they would be. When I’d tried them at another function, they were swooped on by the South African ex-pats and I barely got one in time! They’re a nostalgic sweet that I think reminds South Africans of their youth and happy days back home.

Make Koeksisters the day before

This koeksisters recipe isn’t difficult in my opinion but the syrup should be made the day before to give it time to thicken slightly and it needs to be very cold. After that, the rest is a breeze and this recipe will give you about three dozen donuts which are perfect for sharing at any party or gathering. They’re similar but also unlike American-style doughnuts and are truly a sticky, sweet, and deliciously messy experience.

Another thing to be aware of is that it’s easy to roll and cut the dough too thick. The doughnuts bulk up after you braid them together, so be conservative. Thick dough creates thicker doughnuts that may take longer to soak the syrup up, and might not be the right consistency. If you’re not sure about rolling the dough out in the right way, I can also recommend my funnel cake recipe.