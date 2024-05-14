Traditional Stuffing Recipe (Best Stuffing Tips) - Went Here 8 This (2024)

944 Shares

If you've ever battled with dry stuffing, mushy stuffing, flavorless stuffing or all of the above, then you totally need these tips for making the best stuffing - get that flavor packed, buttery, golden brown perfect Traditional Stuffing!

This recipe was originally published in November 2018. It has been updated to improve the content.

This Traditional Stuffing Recipe has all the tips and tricks to ensure you make the best stuffing possible. Buttery, crispy but soft (yes it's a thing), and just packed with so much deliciousness, this is the stuffing that will have your guests begging for more.

If you ever wanted to figure out how to make the best stuffing ever, these are the tips you need. Not only do they work for this traditional stuffing recipe, but they can be applied to any other stuffing recipe as well!!

This Traditional Stuffing would be great served with this sous vide turkey breast, these sous vide turkey legs or these sous vide turkey thighs.

Tips for The Perfect Stuffing

Really, anyone can make perfect traditional stuffing with just a few rules. It's not hard guys. It's actually super easy and people will fall in love with your Thanksgiving stuffing!

Use Dried Out Bread

Ok, most of us know this already. But what we don't know is that dried out and stale bread are not necessarily the same. Stale bread will still soak up liquids and can cause a mushy consistency.

If you pop your bread cubes in a 275 degree oven for 30-45 minutes, you'll have the perfect croutons for stuffing. Don't use the store bought cubes for the best results!!

Cook the Aromatics and Seasonings

Cook the aromatics, seasoning, and any other ingredients before you add them to the bread. This allows the flavors to come out so they can better season your bread cubes.

Also, make sure you are not adding too many ingredients to your stuffing. You should always have more bread than ingredients.

Use Broth/Stock

Always use a broth or a stock instead of water. Water lacks depth and flavor (obviously). Homemade stock is the best, but if you don't have homemade, a good store bought stock will work as well.

If you use a store bought stock, try to buy one with no/low sodium. I personally have started using bone broth in my stuffing and LOVE it.

But Don't Use too Much/Little

That really is the key, right? With broth, similar to salt, you can always add more, but you can't take it away.

That said, always be sure to add your liquid just a little at a time, stirring in between until the stuffing is damp, but not sopping wet. Remember, you can always add more liquid as the stuffing bakes.

How Do You Fix Stuffing That Is Too Moist?

If your stuffing has become a gummy mess, dump it out onto a large baking sheet and spread it out. Bake it in a 350 degree oven until it has dried to the desired consistency.

How Do You Fix Stuffing That Is Too Dry?

Add more liquid until desired consistency is reached.

Lots and Lots of Butter

As is true for so many other foods, butter really does make stuffing better. So don't skimp on it if you're looking to make the perfect stuffing.

The butter is what helps the stuffing develop those crisp, browned edges that are literally the best part of the stuffing. Most of my recipes call for at least 1 stick of butter, sometimes more.

Bake the Stuffing Separate From the Bird

When you stuff the turkey with the stuffing, it takes a lot longer to cook, typically resulting in drier meat. And possibly resulting in a stuffing that contains unsafe bacteria.

It's just better to cook your Thanksgiving stuffing in a separate baking dish. You can also drizzle the turkey drippings over the stuffing while it cooks if you want.

Step By Step Instructions

Let's put all these tips into action guys. Once you've got this down, your stuffing will be the favorite for years to come!

First, preheat the oven to 375F degrees. Place 2 tbsp. of the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and celery and cook until soft, about 3-5 minutes.

Add the fresh herbs, salt and pepper. Remove from heat and set aside.

Place the toasted bread cubes in a large bowl. Add the onion mixture and toss gently to combine. Never over mix or your stuffing will end up mushy.

In a separate small bowl, beat the egg and combine with 1 cup of the chicken stock. Pour the egg mixture over the bread cubes and toss to distribute.

I find using my hands to be the best way to mix the stuffing without mushing it up.

Place the stuffing in a baking dish. Melt the remaining butter and drizzle over the top.

Cover the dish with a lid or foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Remove lid and bake an additional 10-15 minutes, or until top is golden brown.

Guys, seriously, this the BEST stuffing you will ever make. If you follow all these tips, you will be golden!

Expert Tips

If your stuffing is dry after you add the broth and onion mixture, add more broth until the desired consistency is reached. Be careful not to add too much or your stuffing will be soggy; If your stuffing has become a gummy mess, dump it out onto a large baking sheet and spread it out. Bake it in a 350 degree oven until it has dried to the desired consistency; When mixing the stuffing, always be careful to just fold it lightly - heavy mixing will cause it to become a pile of mush; Bake uncovered for the last 15 minutes to allow the bread cubes to crisp on top; Use all the butter called for even if it seems like too much - the butter is what gives the bread it's amazing richness and texture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Make Ahead Instructions

Follow all the above instructions up to the point where you pour the broth and butter over the top before baking. Cover and store in the fridge overnight.

When you are ready to bake it, pour the broth and melted butter over the top and follow the baking instructions. Add additional broth if necessary.

Freezing Options

Follow all the above instructions up to the point where you pour the broth and butter over the top before baking. Wrap in freezer safe wrap or prepare in a freezer safe container - can be frozen for up to 3 months.

Drizzle with the broth and melted butter, and cook according to the recipe instructions when ready to use, adding an additional 10-15 minutes. You can also freeze cooked stuffing.

Place it in a freezer safe container or bag and freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat, place in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes, or until heated through. Add additional broth if necessary if stuffing is dried out.

Reheating Instructions

Let the stuffing come to room temperature. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 30-40 minutes, until warmed through. If stuffing is too dry, add liquid, just a little at a time.

Note, if stuffing is brought to room temperature properly, you shouldn't need to add additional liquid.

