Traditional Toad in the Hole Recipe - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Traditional Toad in the Hole Recipe, a classic British dish made with cooked sausages baked in a Yorkshire pudding batter until golden and well risen. A comfort food no matter the season, it is usually served with gravy and vegetables for the perfect family meal. So easy, and delicious, and made with a few simple ingredients!

Take this toad-in-the-hole dish: how could one resist such a temptation? The Yorkshire pudding base is heavenly crispy and golden, and the sausages are cooked to perfection to spoil your taste buds. Good bye low-carb diet, hello happiness!

I have madeMini Toad in the Hole Canapés before, and they are always the perfect festive starters together with myMini Yorkshire Pudding Canapés. So this toad in the hole recipe really had to make its way to the blog too.

It's the perfect family meal, perhaps to replace the regular Sunday Roast,or simply when you are after some proper comfort food to make everyone happy. You can even turn your leftovers into a toad in the hole like my Toad in a Hole with a Twist.

And you only need a few ingredients that you most probably already have around. Let's see how to make it!

Ingredients needed to make Toad-in-the-Hole

pork sausages - or any other sausages

- or any other sausages eggs - at room temperature

- at room temperature plain flour - no need for self-raising flour, the batter will raise beautifully with plain flour

- no need for self-raising flour, the batter will raise beautifully with plain flour milk - full-fat milk is the best

- full-fat milk is the best salt & black pepper

vegetable oil

Variations

You can add other ingredients to the batter to make the dish even yummier: caramelised onions, herbs, veggies, and the list can go on. Or keep it simple, it's still amazing!

Step-by-step photos and instructions

Start by cooking the sausages, unless you use leftover sausages or ready-cooked co*cktail sausages, in which case heat up the oil first, then add the sausages and pour over the batter.

in an oven-proof dish -my baking tray is a square 23cm, 9 inches- add the oil and arrange the sausages (I used chipolatas, but any other sausages can be used)

bake in the preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius (390 Fahrenheit) for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown

to make the batter, sift the flour, add eggs and whisk well

pour in the milk whisking well to avoid lumps forming, then season with salt and pepper

NOTE! IF TH BATTER IS NOT QUITE SMOOTH, PASS IT THROUGH A SIEVE IN ORDER TO GET THE RIGHT TEXTURE.

when the sausages are ready, quickly pour the batter over, and bake for a further 20-25 minutes until well rises and golden

And that's that! Simple, delicious, always a big hit with us! Do give it a try, it's lush!

Expert tips

The title might sound funny to say the least (you might prefer Sausage Toad perhaps?), but this dish has been around for quite some time now. It's one of the many classic British recipes that the nation can't have enough of. And rightly so!

To make the dish, we need to cook the sausages first -fried, baked, it's up to you. I usually go for the baked version, just because they can also be cooked at the same time, and there is less fuss (and less smoke+smell in the kitchen. Uncooked sausages won't have time to be ready by the time the batter is fully risen and cooked.

It is best to bake the sausages in the same pan the toad in the hole will be cooked. In this way, the pan is very hot, which is what we need for the batter to cook properly.

Once everything is in the oven, leave them to cook undisturbed, as opening the oven too early, or too often might result in a flat soggy pudding base.

