Tri-County Obituaries 1L (2024)

The Tri-County Obituary Project

La Rue, Anna

Anna La Rue  Bayfield Blade  September 15, 1916  Woman Steps from Auto; Breaks Neck  Pueblo  Mrs. Anna La Rue, 47, of Missouri, stepped out of an automobile to recover her hat, which had blown off, slipped and fell. The fall broke her neck and she died instantly.

Labadie, Carl G.

Carl Gregory Labadie - Huerfano World - July 14, 1994 - Carl "Rod" Gregory Labadie, 50, of Navajo, died Sunday, July 10, 1994, at his home of an apparent heart attack. Born in Quebec, Canada, May 13, 1944, to Pierre and Perrette Martin Labadie, in later years his family moved to Florida where he was raised and attended school. On Dec. 5, 1964, he married Carol "Sunny" Skeen. They moved to Walsenburg a few years ago and Mr. Labadie worked for Zorc Home Improvement in Walsenburg for the past three years. Mr. Labadie is survived by his wife, Sunny, Navajo; two sons, Greg and Jason, Fort Lauderdale, FL; a brother, Paul Labadie of Virginia and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17 in the Huerfano Medical Center Chapel.

Labbe, Manuel Simon

Manuel Simon "Lave'" Labbe - Pueblo Chieftain - January 14, 2005 - Manuel Simon "Lave'" Labbe. Oct. 22, 1931 to Jan. 11, 2005. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path in the last 74 years. A lifelong Coloradoan, he is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria; his four children, Lisa, Margaret, Manuel (Beverly), and Ruth (Tim); and his eight grandchildren. He served honorably in the Korean War from 1951-53, and retired from King Soopers. A memorial service will be held at Romero's Funeral Home in Pueblo, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2005, with military honors performed by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. His unconditional love will live in our memories forever.

LaBonte, Eugene G.

Eugene G. LaBonte - Pueblo Chieftain - June 15, 1999 - Eugene G. LaBonte of Canon City. Service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 1999, at the Holt Chapel of the Garden. Interment later in the week at St. Thomas Cemetery in West Springfield, Mass. Local cremation through Holt Family Funeral Home.

Labout, Mary Aletha

Mary Aletha (Duckworth) Labout - Pueblo Chieftain - July 30, 2000 - Mary Aletha (Duckworth) Labout, 96, Orlando (Longwood), Fla., formerly of Manzanola, Colo., died July 29, 2000. She was born July 12, 1904, in St. Joseph, Mo. In 1949 she married John J. Labout and was a homemaker. Her hobbies included painting, crocheting, knitting and taking care of children. Survived by daughter, Straucie Rae Recker, Longwood, Fla.; sons, Steven M. Labout, St. Louis, Mo., and Michael K. Labout, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and sister, Straucie Duncan, Brighton, Colo. Preceded in death by her husband. Service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2000, Highland Memorial Gardens, Forest City, Fla. Burial, Highland Memorial Gardens.

Lacey, Lucille J.

Lucille J. Lacey - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 2001 - Lucille J. Lacey passed away Nov. 15, 2001. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred C. Lacey; and a son, Robert Dee Lacey. She is survived by her son, Ron Lacey; and two grandsons. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2001, Imperial Memorial Gardens, Hillcrest Section.

LaChapelle, Lorraine Sue

Lorraine Sue LaChapelle - Pueblo Chieftain - December 03, 2001 - Lorraine Sue LaChapelle, 43, departed this life unexpectedly Dec. 1, 2001. A lifetime Puebloan, she was born March 20, 1958, and was a day-care provider. Lorraine enjoyed family gatherings and cooking for her grandchildren. She leaves to cherish her memory two loving daughters, Sarah (Art Gallegos) Pena and Jerri Lee Pena; five wonderful grandchildren, Jazmin, Janyessa, Jeremian, Chaz and Janya Lorraina Pena; siblings, Joe (Frances) Santos, Vicky (Leo) Sandoval, Darlene (Dan) Jaramillo, Mike (Elaine) Santos, David (Lucy) Santos, Alex (Rose) Pena, Virginia (Carlos) Gonzalez, her twin brother, Lawrence Pena, Carol (Phil) Quintana, Rosalie (Joe) Aragon and Robert Pena; father of her children, Jerry Lee Vigil; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Rev. Thomas R. Hinni, C.M., celebrant. At her request, cremation. Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, Alex G. and Sarah (Nava) Pena; and a sister, Mary Lou Santos. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made at any branch of Security Service Credit Union. Family will receive friends at 1100 E. Orman Ave.

Lackey, Ada Ruth

Ada Ruth Lackey - Pueblo Chieftain - February 04, 1999 - Ada Ruth Lackey of Grand Junction, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1999, at Grand Junction Care Center at the age of 82. Ruth was born June 27, 1916, to Mike and Ada Cosgrove in Philadelphia, Miss. After graduating from nursing school she married Joe Lackey in Batesville, Kan., on June 3, 1943. Ruth retired from Emery John Brady Hospital in Colorado Springs in June 1981. She has been a resident of Grand Junction since 1995. Ruth was best known for her fine sewing, cooking and gardening abilities. Survivors include a daughter, Kathryn Lamphere of Cheney, Wash. - a son, Danny of Costa Mesa, Calif. - twins, Patrick and Patricia of Grand Junction- and a daughter, Cecilia Nelson of Denver. Other survivors include six grandchildren- three great-grandchildren- and a niece, Evelyn McCann of Florence, Colo. Her husband, parents, two sisters and a brother have preceded her in death. Funeral service will be held at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, 3:30 p.m. Interment will be at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lackner, Helen Elaine

Helen Elaine "Slats" Lackner - Colorado Springs Gazette - June 11, 2002 - Helen Elaine "Slats" Lackner, born February 20, 1927 in Paonia, Colorado. Helen was a graduate of Paonia High School. On November 21, 1947 she fell in love and married Tony R. Lackner. They moved to Pueblo, Colorado in 1951 where they had two sons, Randy and Robert. In 1964 they moved to Colorado Springs where both Tony and Slats worked for and retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company. Tony passed away in 1980 and Slats continued living in Colorado Springs until 1999 when she moved to Phoenix, Arizona to be close to family. Slats passed away June 8, 2002, surrounded by the people she loved and those who loved her. She is survived by her sons; Robert A. Lackner and his wife, Laura, Randy C. Lackner and his wife, Judy, as well as five grandchildren; David, Samantha, Tony, Kristen and Gilbert. She will be missed more than words can say. There was no kinder, sweeter soul. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 13, from 5:00 -8:00 PM at Swan Law Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 14, 11:00 AM, at Swan Law Cascade Chapel with the interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Canon City. A reception will be held at 3:00 PM at the Radisson Inn, 8110 N. Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs.

LaCost, Freda

Freda LaCost - Pueblo Chieftain - November 07, 1999 - Freda LaCost, 80, longtime Wiley resident, passed away Nov. 4, 1999. Closed casket funeral services, 10 a.m. Monday, at the Wiley Church of the Brethren. Interment, Wiley Cemetery. In honoring Mrs. LaCost's wishes there will be no public viewing.

LaCost, Lester E.

Lester E. LaCost - Pueblo Chieftain - June 02, 1998 - Lester E. LaCost, 79, Wiley resident, passed away on May 31, 1998. Funeral services, 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wiley Church of the Brethren. Interment, Wiley Cemetery. Visitation, today until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

LaCost, Mabel F.

Mabel F. LaCost - Pueblo Chieftain - December 02, 1986 - Mabel F. LaCost, 58, formerly of Wiley, died Dec. 1, 1986, in Beaver, Okla. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, at Wiley Church of the Brethren. Burial, Wiley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Valley Memorial Funeral Home, Lamar.

LaCroix, Jose

Jose LaCroix - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: Jose LaCroix is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists Jose LaCroix as a Mexican, age 40, and married with six surviving children. He was working as a driver for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

LaCroix, Sam

Sam LaCroix - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: Sam LaCroix is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists Sam LaCroix as a Mexican, age 15, and single. He was working as a "trapper" for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

LaCrue, Catherine

Catherine LaCrue - Pueblo Chieftain - August 20, 2000 - Catherine LaCrue, 65, of Pueblo, passed away on August 18, 2000, in Pueblo. Mrs. LaCrue was born on May 29, 1935, at Trinidad, Colo., to Joe and Corrine Garcia Marez, both parents are deceased. She is survived by her three daughters, Sally, Sara and Frances LaCrue, all of Pueblo; four sisters, Bonita Lucero, Vera Nieto, and Barbara Cogley, all of Pueblo and Violet Mendoza of Montana; two brothers, Richard Marez of Pueblo and Fred Marez of California; 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Joe, Tito, and Orie; and sister Dee. Mrs. LaCrue was a homemaker; she loved to crochet and going to bingo every Friday. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Memorial rosary at 7 p.m., today and a memorial Mass at 10 a.m., Monday, August 21, 2000, both services at Holy Family Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at 820 E. Fifth St., Pueblo. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the people at the Dialysis Center and to Valerie Martinez, her home care provider. Services by: Holt Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 806 Macon, Canon City, CO 81212 719 275-4113

LaCrue, Joe

Joe LaCrue - Pueblo Chieftain - September 07, 2001 - Joe LaCrue, age 92, well-known civic and community leader, passed away Sept. 3, 2001, at Mount San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Colo. He was born in Segundo, Colo., on March 31, 1909, to Jose M. LaCrue and Romanita Munis LaCrue. He attended Las Animas County public schools as a youth and successfully completed his general equivalency diploma in the early 1950s at Trinidad State Junior College. An area resident all his life, Joe worked for several years in the Delagua coal mine. Among his many civic leadership roles, he accomplished the following: elected as state representative in 1936, 1938 and 1942; served as city fireman in 1941-1944; elected county commissioner in 1944-1947; served as deputy sheriff for Las Animas County for two years; again elected county commissioner from 1948-1953; served as clerk of the county court form 1953-1961; and appointed executive director for Huerfano and Las Animas counties Community Action Agency, Inc., in 1966, retiring in 1974. He later served as a volunteer for the P.L.S. Program to assist in serving the area's senior citizen population. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as financial secretary for more than 40 years. He was a member and held offices for over 50 years for the fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a lector for many years and lifetime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish. He was a member of the Senior Citizen Center until his illness confined him to home. Preceding him in death are parents, Jose M. LaCrue and Romanita Munis LaCrue; father- and mother-in-law, John B. Bonacquista and Rose Gagliardi Bonacquista; brothers, Samuel LaCrue, Joe E. (Mary) LaCrue, Frank (Rose) LaCrue; sisters, Emelia (Emilio) Romero, Ruby (Celedon) Vigil and Mary (Ezekial) Tapia. Joe LaCrue was united in marriage to Edith Bonacquista in 1934 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Trinidad, Colo., and is survived by his wife, having celebrated nearly 67 years of marriage. He is also survived by son, Donald (Rose Marie) LaCrue, La Junta, Colo.; daughter, Barbara (Howard) Buckle, Trinidad; daughter, Dorothy (Emelio) Mattorano, Plano, Texas; and son, Michael (Avis) LaCrue, Trinidad. Grandchildren include Kim (Dan) Ruscetti, Trinidad, Toni (Gerald) Maniscalco, Trinidad, Brian (Nancy) Mattorano, Chicago, Ill., Adina LaCrue, Denver, Joseph M. LaCrue, North Kansas City, Mo., Debi Buckle, Trinidad, Luke (Corrie) Mattorano, Dallas, Texas, Michelle (Robert L. Fabec) LaCrue, Trinidad, Amy (James Sawaya) LaCrue, Denver, and Daniel (Desi Choate) LaCrue, Denver. Great-grandchildren include Candis and Colton Ruscetti and Brandi and Tyler Maniscalco, all of Trinidad. He is also survived by many other family members, including brothers and sisters-in-law and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, 2001, at Comi Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2001, at Holy Trinity Church with funeral Mass celebrated by Rev. Gene Renard. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Knights of Columbus Council 1072. Active pallbearers are Brian Mattorano, Joseph LaCrue, Luke Mattorano, Daniel LaCrue, Daniel Ruscetti, Gerald Maniscalco and Robert L. Fabec. The family may be contacted at 1115 San Pedro, Trinidad, Colo. Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

LaCrue, Robert L.

Robert L. LaCrue - Pueblo Chieftain - November 14, 2006 - Robert L. LaCrue, 63, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2006. Preceded in death by his father, Christopher; brothers, Joe F. and Chris (Junie) LaCrue; and sister, Priscilla Borrego. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Alice LaCrue; son, Bobby (Jackie Vigil) LaCrue; mother, Delfinia LaCrue; sisters, Frances (Angelo) Lopez, Christina (Leroy) Vigil and Leola (Joe) Saiz; brother-in-law, Joe Bermudez; grandchildren, Christopher and Dylan LaCrue; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Robert proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Reception to follow at Romero's hall. Military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lacy, Isaac W.

Isaac W. Lacy - Dolores News - May 21, 1881 - Murder Most Foul! - I. W. Lacy Killed By One of His Employees - Suspicions that "Big Dan" Newland was Not the Only Man Who Helped Do the Deed - The news came to Rico last Sunday that Isaac W. Lacy, the well-known cattle man had been killed by one Dan Howland, commonly known as "Big Dan." As Mr. Lacy has a large number of acquaintances in this section (and in every acquaintance he counts a friend) the news was received with bitter regret. It is even now difficult to ascertain in just what manner the shooting was done, as there are several versions of the sad affair in circulation. The first one is the one which was printed in the Durango Record, which we reprint here: "Big Dan and Mr. Lacy were together, at Lacy's slaughter house near the Fort, in company with Tom Nance and a butcher. Howland told Lacy that he wanted ten dollars. Lacy answered that he did not have any money for him. The request and reply were repeated two or three times, when Howland remarked that if he didn't give him the money he would give Lacy something worse. Being once more refused, he drew his revolver and shot Lacy twice in the breast. Howland mounted a pony which was at hand, and decamped on the road in the rear of the Fort, leading to Parrott City. Nance immediately mounted Lacy's horse and rode to the Fort for a physician, who in turn rode the horse back to the slaughter house only to find Lacy dead." The next report was that J. F. Bond, the saddler, had sent $10 to Howland by Lacy, and that as Howland owed Lacy $10, he told Howland he would keep that and their account would be square. Howland told Lacy that he thought that he ought to have the ten dollars and that Lacy went outside, where he had a Winchester rifle and that he co*cked it and was waiting for Howland to come out; that Howland saw Lacy through the window and reaching around the door fired two shots with his pistol, without exposing his body and that Lacy was killed instantly. These are two of the versions, which embody all of the ideas advanced. Each of these theories have their supporters. It is also stated that parties now living in Trinidad or vicinity hired this Howland to come to this country and kill Lacy and the conspiracy terminated as desired by them. However this may be, we think it would be well to look upon the testimony given before the coroner's jury as suspicious, to say the least. It is a very fine thing to murder a man, lay a co*cked Winchester down by the side of the dead body and swear that he was trying to use the weapon with murderous intent. When we take into account the known character of one of the witnesses, whose name was mentioned before, and who has managed to be on hand at a great many shooting scrapes in La Plata county within the past year, we think it safe to say that his testimony should be taken far below par. Couple these statements with the fact that Lacy was a brother-in-law of Ike Stockton, and it does not seem at all improbable that there are circ*mstances in the case which will never come to light. We have known of Mr. Lacy for some years and he has ever been a gentleman of honor in his business transactions, sociable and pleasant in companionship and a liberal and enterprising citizen. Mr. Lacy was a Kentuckian by birth, although at an early age he removed to Texas and has been engaged in the cattle business in that State, New Mexico and Colorado for many years, and was possessed of all those qualities of frontier manliness for which cow-men of the old-time days are so noted. He was formerly a member of the firm of Coleman & Lacy, on the Dry Cimarron, but when they dissolved partnership in the fall of 1878, Mr. Lacy moved many of his cattle to La Plata county, this state, and associated himself with Geo. W. Thompson, of Trinidad. His home is in Colfax county N. M. where his family still are, with the exception of two daughters, who are going to school in Trinidad. A squad of twenty men were started in pursuit of the murderer about twenty minutes after Howland started, but failed to capture him. Hand-bills were out in a short time offering $2000 reward for the murderer, signed by Mrs. Lacy. It is reported that Henry Goodman, who was Lacy's foreman, has started out after him and the chances are that he will be captured. Lacy was a very wealthy man, having large numbers of cattle on various ranges. The murder was committed at about half-past three o'clock in the afternoon of Thursday, the 12th inst. at Lacy's slaughter house, a few miles out from Durango, and the body was brought into Animas City at a late hour that night. Col. Gash, who was on his way from Trinidad to Rico, took charge of the body of his dead friend and started with it for Trinidad. Dolores News - May 28, 1881 - Damning Evidence! Startling Statements! Concerning the Foul Murder of Lacy Because He Was Ike Stockton's Friend - A Full, Fearless and Complete Account of How Matters Stand in the Lower Country - It will be remembered by our readers that in our last issue we made the assertion that it was our firm belief that there were facts which were not then in our possession which would show that the death of I. W. Lacy was the result of a foul plot to murder and that "Big Dan" Howland was not the only one who was concerned in it. Since the date of our last issue we have been busily at work trying to ferret out the true inwardness of the dastardly murder and have gathered all the facts which it is possible for those outside the Farmington mob of murderers to know. Before we proceed to lay these before the public we will make some corrections of statements calculated to mislead which appeared last week. We stated that Mr. Lacy was a brother-in-law of Ike Stockton and that "Big Dan" was in Lacy's employ at the time Lacy was murdered. These were both untrue. The truth is that the distant relationship existing between Lacy and Stockton was that Lacy's wife was Stockton's first cousin; but the two men had been intimate friends for the past 15 years and Stockton has had charge of his cattle and business for a long time. They were just like brothers and since Stockton's wife and child have moved to Animas City, Lacy has made his home with Stockton. In this friendship the Farmington mob saw a friendship so strong that unless it was broken would prove a great obstacle in their path, as it would show that Stockton ranked as a bosom friend with a man, who was at once wealthy, honorable, and respected. Besides the financial help he might give to Stockton, the moral pressure of the friendship was too great for them to bear and they resolved to break it at any cost. The first plan they adopted was this: different men of the murderous gang were selected to write letters to Lacy telling him that Stockton had been killing his cattle, stealing his horses and robbing him in every way possible. These letters coming from so many different parties made Lacy feel uneasy and he at once started for this country. He found everything all right, of course, and that game would not work. Then they wrote Lacy's wife six letters, telling her that Stockton had made open threats that as soon as he met Lacy he would make him crawl on his hands and knees for a certain distance (50 yards, we believe) and then kill him and telling her to warn her husband against her cousin. Lacy received her letters telling him about their doings while at Stockton's house and laughed at it. He wrote her that he was all right, to which she replied: "You may be safe, but I cannot believe you are: I think there will be trouble from some source and I wish you and Ike would both come home." Couple all of these warnings with the threats from the Farmington mob Lacy began to realize that he was in danger. He was working all the time trying to settle the differences between two hostile factions and was called on to put up a reward for the capture of Stockton and his band of men by "some of Farmington's best citizens." He was told that if he did not do so that he would be killed. He said: "I guess I will have to die then, for I will never put up my money to have one of my best friends murdered." Tom Nance, it is said, threatened that if Lacy did not walk a chalk line, he would kill him himself, and just the day before Lacy was killed he was warned that F. M. Hamblet had said that the rope was ready for Lacy whenever he positively refused to put up the reward. Lacy remarked to a friend that he knew these men were mean enough to murder him, but he hardly thought they had the nerve to undertake it. Failing by all these means to sever the friendship, the last extremity was resorted to and I. W. Lacy, to-day, lies in his grave, the victim of a cowardly assassin, because he was too true a friend to betray him. Having given all the details of the actions of this gang of murderers before the final scene in this awful tragedy was enacted, we will define the exact position in which Lacy and "Big Dan" stood. Dan was hired by Thompson & Lacy to come over into this country to find out just how matters were between Stockton and his men and the lower Animas cutthroats. Dan came over 7 or 8 days ahead of Lacy and was on the Durango police force about a week. Lacy found out on his arrival that Dan was not the kind of man he supposed he was, but was a contemptible, underhanded person and discharged him, but no hard words passed between them at that time. At the time of the fight at Durango, Dan went down to Farmington and to all appearances became a member of the gang then, and from that time he rode a horse which was stolen from Lark Reynolds, but had been sold to Lacy. This is the same horse which Dan rode to Fort Lewis, and there is more than a probability that this had a little something to do with Lacy's murder, as he very likely wanted to recover his stolen property. Dan no doubt treasured resentment against Lacy and after association with the lower Animas mob, who all wanted Lacy killed, he evidently was on the lookout for an opportunity to murder him. The facts which are immediately connected with the murder are these: Lacy owned a house (a kind of dug-out,) which might be said to be in Fort Lewis, as it is just out of the post. He had gone out there to see about some of his business and while there Dan rode in and got an order from one of the officers to have his horse shod at the government blacksmith shop. We suppose he did not want to make his escape on a bare-footed horse, having already made up his mind to kill Lacy in any event. As soon as the horse was shod, he rode direct to Lacy's dug-out, near the slaughter-house, and hitching his (?) horse he went in and sat down on the bed. Lacy was then bending over the fire-place, trying to kindle a fire. "Big Dan" said: "Lacy, I want that $10 of mine you collected in Durango." Lacy said: "Dan, I settled bills for you in Durango amounting to a good deal more than that; but if you insist that it is due you, I will get the money for you." Dan said: "You had better do it; you will either give it to me, or I will give you something worse." Lacy turned and walked out of the house, probably intending to walk over to the post, for the purpose of getting the money. As he started out, Dan rose from the bed and threw his coat back of his pistol and scabbard, so that no difficulty would be had in getting hold of it. This was done before Lacy got out of the door and was unseen by him. As Lacy turned out of sight past the casing of the door Dan jerked his pistol and peering round the door fired one shot and then jumped back inside. He peeped out again and then jumped clear out of the door and fired three more shots, when Lacy fell. It is said that there was a Winchester rifle at the corner of the dug-out and that Lacy tried to shoot Dan with it, but it would have been impossible for him to have reached it before he was shot, as he had but just got past the side of the door. A Winchester was found co*cked by his side after death, but there was no cartridge in it, which is, of itself, a very significant fact. One bullet entered Lacy's body squarely in the back. That is, without the shadow of a doubt, the first shot fired, as Lacy was walking away from the door. Another was just a little back of his side, probably fired as Lacy turned to face his murderer; and the other two are fairly in the breast. This damning evidence is sufficient of itself to show foul play. If Lacy picked up a rifle at all (which we doubt) it must have been after he was shot, and trying to defend himself. If "Big Dan" removed the cartridges before entering the dug-out, he could murder his victim without the slightest fear of danger to himself. Dan jumped on his horse and rode away from the place and is now near Farmington with his murderous companions, aided and abetted by them, "the best citizens of Rio Arriba county." We believe that they are the best that the county affords, but they would be run out of the meanest country in any other part of America. This is one of the darkest crimes, of the long calendar of murders which can be traced directly to the door of these "good citizens." They have been either the instigators or the executors of nine-tenths of the killings in this lower country for the past four years, and most of them had to leave Colfax county, N. M. for complicity in many crimes. They said then that they wanted to go to a country where they could defy the law and it seems that they have succeeded in finding a place where they can defy and evade it to their hearts content. Now we will show up a little of "Big Dan's" history prior to his last contemptible murder: It will be remembered that a short time ago a Mexican, one of Hersey's sheep-herders, was killed not far south of Durango, but there are few who know that "Big Dan" Howland killed him. When the Durango fight was over Dan mounted a horse and joined the Farmington mob. While riding along the road they met this Mexican, alone. They all stopped and several of the party, to show their bravery, threw their guns down on him. "Big Dan" asked who he was and one said: "It is one of Hersey's sheep-herders." "Big Dan" said in a jocose manner: "Well, he looks like a spy for the Stockton party, and I'll just kill him anyway." The Mexican pulled out a silver dollar and said it was all the money he had, and that he could have it if he would not kill him. But "Big Dan" would not lose an opportunity of showing himself to be a b-a-a-d man by killing a man who was alone, unprotected and unarmed, for the small sum of one dollar, and shot him down and rode off in great hilarity. He is a murderer at heart and could not but obey the instincts of a depraved nature. Howland was a cousin of the celebrated Dave Rudabaugh, who was one of the notorious gang of "Forty Thieves," commanded by "Billy the Kid." Rudabaugh was always known as "Billy, the Kid's 1st lieutenant." Rudabaugh was captured and hung with three others and some enterprising artist took their pictures after their ignominious death. "Big Dan" secured one of these photographs and would "point with pride" to Rudabaugh and say: "that was my cousin." It is no disgrace to a man to be a relative of a notorious criminal, but to be proud of the fact is a deep disgrace. Compare the characters of the murderer and his victim and the conclusion is that the cowardly cur murdered Lacy in cold blood with no provocation. Lacy always managed to keep out of trouble and Dan and his Farmington friends have always managed to keep their necks in ripe condition for the halter, always being connected with some murdering scrape. Commend us to the tender mercies of Apache Indians, with all their atrocity, but deliver us from such foul murderers as this lower Animas band. They may impose upon the public by writing whining letters to various papers, but we have known these men for four years and the tortures of the middle pit of hell would not be sufficient punishment for the thousand injuries they have done their fellow men. They have been hounding Stockton through the press of the country, until many men look upon him as a fiend in human shape, but we defy them to point to one single, solitary act in which Stockton has not shown himself a man of principle, of honor and of courage. Will the press of the country take the trouble, as we have done, to inquire into the actions of the two parties before branding them as outlaws, desperadoes, etc. It is true that indictments have been lodged against Stockton, Eskridge and six others in the Rio Arriba court, but they are the result of perjury and misrepresentation. Rewards for the arrest of these men are out but they do not flee from justice. They will not be delivered into Rio Arriba county however, as it would be certain death to them. These lower Animas people would be brave men with a rope, if the men they wanted to kill were in jail and awaiting a trial in which they would certainly be cleared, if awarded a fair and impartial trial. The men who compose this band who have run all decent citizens out of the country and murdered all those who would not comply with their demands have always managed to be in just such business as they are at present engaged in, and how they have so long escaped the gallows is a mystery to us. But there are men who stand prominent in the management of New Mexico affairs who desire to have at their back just such a gang of murderers and thieves and these dishonest officials "stand in" with the plunder and when the men who do their dirty work do some one of their terrible deeds these ring-leaders are compelled, for self-protection's sake, to help them and in this way more than any other do they fail to get their dues either in public opinion or at law, for these officials represent that they are good citizens, peaceable and honest, and are being robbed and murdered by outsiders. We refer to such men as Tom Catron, Breeden and Hubbell, who have virtually had New Mexican law in their hands for many years. With the license that such a condition of affairs would give them it is not to be wondered at that this gang of lower Animas men have grown to be supremely reckless and carry things with a high hand. It will be remembered that at the time of the round-up articles of agreement were signed stipulating that Dow Eskridge should be permitted to gather his cattle and that of his brothers and the Garrett boys. Reports came up this week that they had made a demand on Dow for the delivery to them of Ike Stockton before they would allow him to gather his cattle, which of course was an impossibility. We believe that they have killed and stolen so many of these cattle that they would not make a respectable showing and they make this ridiculous demand to avoid having them rounded up. We think that they would like to give up the cattle if they were alive, as the time has come when every action will be watched and they would like to do one good deed to accompany their many bad ones, so as to appear honest. They know that if they should turn over a small remnant of the original herds that it would show their dishonesty on the face of it. Dow has gone back again to see what can be done and we fear that he will be killed, in which case trouble will ensue at once of a more serious nature than this country has ever seen. The boys will take their cattle out of that country, civilly, if possible, but forcibly if they must. Dolores News - July 30, 1881 - Geo. Thompson and Mrs. I. W. Lacy, of Trinidad, are over on the La Plata, looking after the property of the widow's murdered husband.

LaDamus, Roy Lee

Roy Lee LaDamus - Pueblo Chieftain - July 06, 2002 - Roy Lee LaDamus, 83, born Nov. 1, 1928, passed away July 4, 2002. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nina LaDamus; son, Larry (Karen) LaDamus; daughter, Becky (Henry) Higley; grandsons, Ryan and Scott Higley; granddaughters, Michelle (Chris) Biondolillo and Tiffany Larson; great-granddaughters, Nicole and Kelcie Biondolillo; great-grandsons, Tylar and Shane Larson; brothers, Ernest (Dolores) LaDamus, George (Ann) LaDamus of Delta, Utah; sisters, Betty (Jack) Perkins of Henderson, Nev.; brother-in-law, Earl Davis, VA Nursing Home, Florence, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roy was a veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Reserves as Chief Engineman E7. Roy was in partnership with his son Larry in Freeway Truck and Auto for the last 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Roy was a very generous and kind man and will be missed by all. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Monday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Ladd, Anna M.

Anna M. Ladd - Pueblo Chieftain - September 1, 1987 - Anna M. Ladd was born Feb. 7, 1898, and passed away Aug. 30, 1987. Born in Kansas, she had resided in Pueblo since 1970. Mother of Alice Douthirt of Pueblo. Grandmother of Kent Ladd, Phoenix, Ariz.; Pamela Branscom, Moab, Utah; Doug and Jeff Ladd, Pampa, Texas; Karen Hodge, Bowie, Texas, and Brett Ladd, Lubbock, Texas. Mother-in-law of Audrey Ladd, Pampa, Texas. Also survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Ladd, and son, William Joseph Ladd. Respects may be paid at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home after 1 p.m. Sept 1 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2. Services at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Clayton, N.M., 1 p.m. on Sept. 3, with interment in Clayton Cemetery.

Ladd, Mildred S.

Mildred S. Ladd - Pueblo Chieftain - April 20, 2006 - Mildred S. Ladd passed away April 17, 2006, in Pueblo. Mildred was born Oct. 22, 1912, in St. Louis, Mo., to Robert and Anna Schuster and had lived in Pueblo since her childhood. She is survived by her husband, John I. Ladd; daughter, Donna (Peter) Gruitch of Green Mountain Falls, Colo.; grandchildren, Denise (Richard) Anaya, John (Belinda) Gruitch, Marriessa (Clark) Bearden and Beth (Tom) Verruchi; sister-in-law, Arline Ladd; seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and her special friend, Mary Jane Hilyer of Knoxville, Tenn. Cremation, Davis Crematory. In lieu of food and flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in Mildred's name.

Ladd, Wilbur N.

Wilbur N. Ladd - Pueblo Chieftain - December 06, 2000 - Wilbur N. Ladd, passed away Dec. 2, 2000 in Pueblo. Wilbur was born in Nashville, Tenn., on May 30, 1914, to Albert and Carolyn Bernard Ladd and with the exception of a few years in Olney Springs, had lived in Pueblo his entire life. He graduated from Central High School in 1931 and attended Denver University. Before his retirement, he was an officer and Director of the Ladd Lumber & Mercantile Co., Farmers Lumber, Pueblo Builders Lumber and Supply, Otero Lumber, and Farmers Acceptance Corp. Mr. Ladd was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for over 60 years, having served in numerous capacities including Chairman of the Building Committee, Chairman Finance Committee and President of the Men's Club. He also served 10 years as a member of the Finance Committee of the Rocky Mountain Methodist Conference. He was an Advisory Committee member for the CSU Extension Program for 10 years. Wilbur had been active in the Boy Scouts since 1948 and had served as District Chairman, Council President, Regional Committee, and the National Council. He was the first Woodbadge recipient in the Rocky Mountain Council and served on the National Staff for Woodbadge at Philmont Scout Ranch. He inaugurated the Rocky Mountain Council, University of Scouting, an annual training course that is still the largest training course in the Council. He was honored by having a lake at the San Isabel Scout Ranch named Wilbur Ladd Lake and received the Silver Beaver Award from the R.M. Council and the Silver Antelope award from the North Central Region Boy Scouts. He served on numerous committees over the years and also as President of the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce in 1957. Mr. Ladd was very active in Rotary, having served as president of the Pueblo Rotary Club in 1957-58, District Governor 1961-62, Information and Extension Counselor for Rotary International 1962-63. He organized and chartered the Rotary Club of Minnequa and was honored for 50 years of perfect attendance in 1998. Wilbur received an award for 50 years of membership in Silver State Lodge No. 95 AF&AM in 1994. He served the lodge as Master in 1953 and was appointed to the Grand Lodge of Colorado in 1969. Mr. Ladd served in each of the offices of the Grand Lodge and was installed as the Grand Master of Masons in Colorado in 1977. He was an honorary member of eight Masonic lodges throughout Southern Colorado. He received the 33rd degree Scottish Rite Masonry in 1997 and served as Knight Commander of the Court of Honor and Wise Master of the Southern Colorado Rose Croix. Wilbur was a member of the Masonic York Rite bodies, Knight Templar, Al Kaly Shrine, serving as Potentate in 1974, Eastern Star, and Hi Twelve. He also belonged to BPO Elks No. 90 in Pueblo. Mr. Ladd was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alan Ladd. Wilbur is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arline Ladd of Pueblo; a daughter, Lynnda Fairbanks of London, England; a son, Wilbur N. (Marilyn) Ladd Jr. of Lakewood; a brother, John (Mildred) Ladd of Pueblo; his grandchildren, Joshua and Tiffany Ladd and Talbot Fairbanks; nieces, Carolyn Christopher of Pueblo and Donna Lee Gruitch of Woodland Park. Mr. Ladd will lie in state at the mortuary from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, 2000 at 1 p.m. in the St. Paul United Methodist Church, 107 E. Routt with Rev. Timothy Goettel officiating and Rose Croix memorial rites by the Southern Colorado Consistory and Masonic Rites by Silver State Lodge No. 95 AF&AM. Entombment will take place privately. Contributions in memory of Mr. Ladd may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 193, Pueblo, CO 81002 or the St. Paul United Methodist Church Organ Fund.

Laddener, E. S.

E. S. Laddener - Yuma Pioneer - June 15, 1906 - At Pryor, a coal camp near Walsenburg, on the 9th instant, E. S. Laddener, a colored deputy sheriff, was shot and killed by another Negro, named Harris, because he had ordered the latter, together with a colored woman, out of a saloon. After Laddener had been shot twice and mortally wounded he drew his revolver and shot Harris five times, killing him on the spot.

Ladner, Larry Scott

Larry Scott Ladner - Pueblo Chieftain - June 08, 2005 - Larry Scott Ladner, 36, born Oct. 27, 1968, in Pueblo, Colo., passed away June 6, 2005. Larry is survived by his mother, Peach; father, Larry G.; wife, Kellie; daughter, Amanda; and son, Nickolas; also survived by brother-in-law, David O'Bray; aunt Edna and uncle Jim Phillips, aunt June and uncle Carl Cameron, and aunt Joyce Rupp; and many cousins and family members. Larry graduated from East High School in 1987 and was employed at Trane Co. as a welder, a job he enjoyed. A loving, giving and caring soul left us all to grieve a terrible loss. His efforts to make and keep a loving family environment took him to a point of emotional exhaustion that caused him to end his life. No words can express the deep despair, sorrow, and sense of loss we feel today and will feel for many years. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2005, George McCarthy Historic Chapel, 400 Broadway. In lieu of food and flowers, the Larry S. Ladner Memorial Fund for his children has been established. Contributions may be made to the Larry S. Ladner Memorial Fund, in care of Decibel Credit Union, 300 W. Fifth St., Pueblo, CO, 81003, attn: Cindy Cunico. We love you son.

Ladrini, Pamela Ann

Pamela Ann Ladrini - Pueblo Chieftain - October 19, 1986 - Pamela Ann Ladrini passed away Oct. 15, 1986, in Anaheim, Calif. She was born in Pueblo on Sept. 24, 1952. Mother of Shawna Valle, Anaheim. Survived by her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Don Wright, Paradise, Calif. Sister of Gilbert J. (Bev) Ladrini Jr., Springfield, Mo.; Chris Ladrini, Anaheim; James Ladrini, Modesto, Calif.; Jacque (Jim) Daily and Dawn Wright, both of Paradise, Calif. Niece of Mrs. Lena (James) Perse, Josephine DeNiro, Grace Spinuzzi, Fred (Kay) Pannunzio, all of Pueblo, and Arge (Joe) George, Denver. Predeceased by her father, Gilbert J. Ladrini, who passed away in December 1967. Service and interment in California.

Ladurini, Irene A.

Irene A. Ladurini - Huerfano World Journal - September 10, 2009 - Irene A. Ladurini - 7/30/21 ~ 8/31/09 - Irene A. Ladurini was born July 30, 1921 to Ann and Rudolph J. Bunk in Walsenburg, CO, where she lived all her long and happy life until she was called by Our Lord to His Kingdom on August 31, 2009. After high school, she attended St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, KS. She married Virgil Ladurini May 8, 1941 and raised her two children, Mary Ann and David. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens where you could find her any summer day. She also loved to entertain and cook; parties for her children and their classmates, dinner parties for her and Virgil's friends and family, football games and, of course, her bridge clubs. She also loved to travel with her family to various places around the world, especially to her son's home in Florida. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann, her brother Rudolph F. Bunk (Rudy), brother-in-laws, Charles Masinton, Chris Skarmas and sister-in-law, Lola Masinton. She will be missed by her husband of 68 years; her son David and his wife, Cindy; her sister-in-laws, Betty Bunk and Irene Skarmas; by her many nieces, Carol Bunk (Brent) Daniels, Judy Bunk (Paul) Liapis, Genie Bunk Chandler, Cindy Skarmas (Mike) Dome, Mitzi Masinton (Don) Keairns; and nephews, Ron (Linda) Bunk, Chris (Chrisie) Skarmas, Jerry (Martha) Masinton, Richard Masinton; and all her many friends in Walsenburg and her second home in Florida. Her wish, in lieu of flowers, was that donations be made to Sister Carol or St. Mary's Catholic Church. A celebration of her life will begin at 10 am, Thurs. Sept. 3 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. All her family and friends are welcome to attend a reception, in her honor, at the Walsenburg Golf Club following her graveside service.

Ladurini, Noemi

Noemi Ladurini - Huerfano World - March 5, 1998 - Noemi Ladurini, 96, of Walsenburg, died May 14, 1998 in Pueblo. Born Feb. 9, 1902 in Toltec, to Cesare and Maria Santi, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph and her daughter, Lola Masinton. Survivors include her son, Virgil Ladurini, Walsenburg and Irene Skarmas, Pueblo; a brother Gaston Santi, Denver, two sisters Barbara Skinner, El Cajon, CA; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing at Romero Chapel in Walsenburg on Sunday. Private service on Monday.

Ladwig, Gloria Carter Hembree

Gloria Carter Hembree Ladwig - Colorado Springs Gazette - July 26, 2003 - Gloria Carter Hembree Ladwig passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2003 in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by husband, Frank Ladwig of Tucson, AZ, and Colorado Springs, her children: Gordy (Gary) Phillips of Richland, WA, George E. Carter of Colorado Springs, Dennis (Toni) Carter of Pueblo, CO, and Carolyn (Bill) Ferrier of Colorado Springs, her sisters, Phyllis Giesler, Penni Collins, Kathryn Beale of Las Vegas, NV, and her brother, Bob (Karen) Akin of Clearfield, Utah, her extended family, Margot (John) Lane of Tucson and Colorado Springs, and Frank (Kelly) Ladwig of CA. Many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends also survive her. A niece, Jana Curry, of Tucson was extra special taking care of her during her illness. Proceeded in death by, George Carter of Goldfield, CO, Clyde Hembree of Colorado Springs, her son, Kepler Carter, and sister, Betty Bunnell. Gloria was a very energetic, fun loving, and caring individual, who lent life and happiness to all who knew her. She was generous with her time and love. Gloria was also there when her children and grandchildren needed her. During her lifetime, she accomplished many things. She was fearless. Mom loved water skiing, sewing, watching the Rockies, Broncos, Air Force football, making Bunca Pictures, writing poetry, and traveling. All those who knew and loved her will sadly miss her. A notice of memorial service will appear at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Arizona Cancer Center at University Medical center in Tucson or your local cancer center. Thank you.

LaFebre, Alexia

Alexia LaFebre - Pueblo Chieftain - December 25, 2001 - Alexia LaFebre, 69 of Pueblo passed away Dec. 18, 2001. Preceded in death by her mother, Lori Sandoval, and father, Abundio Urrutia, son, Rudy, brother, Tony. Survived by her loving husband William S. LaFebre and sons and daughters. Billy (Gloria) LaFebre, Bettie LaFebre, Billmen (Olivia) LaFebre, Ruby LaFebre, Rublin LaFebre, Esther (Dana) Kirk, Tim (Shirley) LaFebre, David (Dina) LaFebre, Irene (Armando) Murillo. Sisters; Connie, Trinie, Daria; Brother, Emilio, 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, special friend Marilyn. Services will be held at the Word of Jesus Christ Church. Pastor Albert Struck, 2111 South Pueblo Blvd. Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Thursday 10:00 a.m. Burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Reception to be announced.

LaFebre-Sierra, Betty

Betty LaFebre-Sierra  Pueblo Chieftain  September 14, 2006 - Betty LaFebre-Sierra, 55, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2006. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alexia LaFebre; and brother, Rudy LaFebre. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Sierra; son, Dennis (Nybe) Ceballos; daughter, Elsie Sierra; siblings, William (Gloria) LaFebre, Billmen (Olivia) LaFebre, Ruby LaFebre, Rublin LaFebre, Esther (Dana) Kirk, Timothy LaFebre, David (Deena) LaFebre and Irene (Armando) Murillo; grandchildren, Daka Yivani, Candelaria Baca, Juan Antonio Cervantes and Stephanie Marie Cervantes; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives. Viewing today from 2 to 6 p.m., and prayer service to follow at 6 p.m. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Romero Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Laferl, Christina

Christina Laferl - Pueblo Chieftain - February 13, 1986 - Christina Laferl, Englewood, died Feb. 11, 1986. Mother of Elizabeth M. Pontius, San Anselmo, Calif.; Christine R. Ratledge, Florissant, Mo.; Tila J. Zinn, Englewood; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 5 p.m. Friday, St. Louis Catholic Church, Englewood. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Roselawn Cemetery, Contributions may be made to the Dominican Sisters of the Sick and Poor, 2501 Gaylord, Denver, Colo. 80205.

LaFevre, Bennie

Bennie LaFevre - Pueblo Chieftain - December 1, 1947 - Sunday Traffic Toll Hits Three - Denver, Nov. 20 - The death of Bennie LaFevre, 38, of Denver, in Denver General Hospital Sunday night raised to three the number of persons killed in traffic accidents in the state during the day. Lafebvre died of a broken neck and fractured skull suffered in a two car collision in a Denver residential area, police reported. Albert B. Lawson of Denver, driver of the other car, was not injured. At Gypsum, the bodies of Morris Reynolds and Joe Eaton, both of Gypsum, were found earlier in the automobile which had overturned in Sweetwater Creek near Gypsum, the state highway patrol reported.

Lafferty, Kyle Edward

Kyle Edward Lafferty - Hays Daily News - December 2, 2004 - Hayes, KS - Kyle Edward Lafferty, 14, and Krystopher M. Abrahms-Mcnu*tt, 15, both of La Crosse, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2004, near Guthrie, Okla., as a result of a traffic accident. Kyle was born March 22, 1990, in Trinidad, Colo., and Krystopher was born Dec. 7, 1988, in Guthrie. Kyle was an eighth-grader at La Crosse Middle School, and Krystopher was a sophom*ore at La Crosse High School. Survivors include their parents, Ed and Sheila Lafferty, Guthrie, Okla., Doug and Winnona Roberts, La Crosse, and Peter Mcnu*tt; two brothers, Matthew Mcnu*tt and Elijah Lafferty; three sisters, Serena Roberts, Shayna Mcnu*tt and Kirstynn Lafferty; grandparents Oma Gisela Abrahms, Ed and Katy Lafferty, Merle and Shirley Porter, Phyllis Mcnu*tt and Richard and Barbara Roberts; great-grandmother Lillian Coyne; and great-grandfather Ed Weir. They were preceded in death by two brothers, Steven Abrahms and Enoch Lafferty. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Church, Guthrie; burial in Memory Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery, Guthrie. Visitation will be until 8 p.m. today and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, Guthrie. Memorials are suggested to the HIS Church, 118 E. Oklahoma, Guthrie, Okla. 73044.

Lafferty, Lois Lenore

Lois Lenore Lafferty - Emporia Gazette - October 5, 2006 - Emporia, KS - Lois Lenore Lafferty, a longtime resident of Burlington, died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2006, at Life Care Center of Burlington. She was 96 and moved to the center two weeks ago. Mrs. Lafferty and her husband, "Ted," operated the Lafferty Dairy at Burlington from 1947 to 1958. After they sold the dairy, she worked at the Rocking R Motel in Burlington for many years until she retired to care for her mother. She also helped care for her grandmother for several years before she married. The daughter of Byron G. and Verda A. Conkle Morris, she was born July 19, 1910, at Trinidad, Colo. When she was 3 years old, the family moved to Coffey County where she spent the rest of her life. She attended the Venard school northeast of Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1929. She married James Elbert "Ted" Lafferty on April 12, 1933, at Emporia. He died Oct. 28, 1993. Mrs. Lafferty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Burlington and the church United Methodist Women. She is survived by one daughter, Audra Jane Hughes of Burlington; and one grandson. A son, Morris Lee "Mo" Lafferty. an infant daughter, Lois Sue Lafferty; and an infant son, Darrell Lynn Lafferty, died earlier. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Jones Funeral Home at Burlington. Burial will be in Key West Cemetery, northwest of Burlington. The family will meet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to the church may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.

LaForce, John B.

John B. LaForce - Pueblo Chieftain - June 15, 2005 - John B. LaForce, 1922 to 2005. John was born to John and Emma LaForce in Oak Creek, Colo., on Aug. 17, 1922. John grew up in the Glenwood Springs vicinity until graduating from Glenwood High School in 1940. He served in the Army during World War II attached to the 119th Armored Engineers Battalion of the 12th Armored Division. John's transition to the civilian workforce followed his military career. He worked on the Hoover Dam project before returning to Colorado where he continued his career as a structural engineer. Building bridges was a lifelong passion for John, and many of his works still stand, as a testimony to his hard-working genius, all over Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. John retired in Durango, Colo., where he enjoyed life in his beautiful Animas Valley home, with his beloved wife, Gert, for 20 years. The LaForces moved to Grand Junction in 1996, and then to Pueblo West in 2000. John was preceded in death by his father, John B.; his mother, Emma Reib; sisters, Wilma Cerise, Stella Rector and Marge Blank; and son, Ronald Engholm. His loving wife, Gert, of Pueblo West survives John; as do sons, Mark and Curt LaForce of Denver; daughter, Norma Hockman of Golden, Lee Bryson of Montrose and Max Bryson of Raton, N.M.; 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18, 2005, at Montgomery and Steward Chapel, 1317 N. Main, in Pueblo. A celebration of John's life will be held at 4 p.m.

Lafore, Bernardo

Bernardo Lafore - World Independent  September 30, 1911 - Mexican Dies Of Wounds - Word was received here yesterday morning that Bernardo Lafore of Turkey Creek, who it is alleged was wounded in an altercation one day last week by Jeff Graham, had succumbed to his wounds. The sheriffs' office was notified and Graham, who was out on bonds for assault will be re-arrested, charged with a graver offense.

LaFuze, Burdette H.

Burdette H. LaFuze - Pueblo Chieftain - October 4, 1987 - Burdette H. LaFuze, 75, passed away at Parkview Episcopal Hospital on Oct. 1, 1987. Mr. LaFuze is survived by his wife, Rose LaFuze; three children, Beverly (Gerry-Dale) Brown of Pueblo, Bob (Diana) LaFuze of Ramona, Calif., Joann (William) Shipley of Security; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one sister, Loureva Kaiser of Richmond, Ind. He also is survived by numerous other relatives. Mr. LaFuze was born on Nov. 14, 1911, in Richmond, Ind., and was a Pueblo resident since 1976. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War as Gunner Mate 1st Class and later retired from the U.S. Navy. Visitation hours from noon until 5 p.m. today at Imperial Funeral Home. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 1987, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Interment, Veterans Court of Honor, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 2202 South Drive following interment.

Lagergren, Kristen

Kristen Lagergren - Pueblo Chieftain - May 19, 2002 - Kristen Lagergren. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Monday, Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs.

Lagergren, Ruth Emlyn

Ruth Emlyn Culley Lagergren - Pueblo Chieftain - April 21, 2000 - Ruth Emlyn Culley Lagergren, 92, died April 18, 2000, at a Colorado Springs hospital. She also lived in Pueblo from 1954 to 1992. She was a retired school teacher. Ruth was born Dec. 5, 1907, in Carterville, Ill., to J.L. and Mary (Stacy) Culley, who are deceased. She is survived by sons, Harry R. Stroupe III and Charles F. Lagergren; sister, Noda Milner; four grandchildren, to include Jeffrey and Lisa Lagergren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, J. Carter Culley and Bayne Stacy Culley, and sister, Claire Richardson. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church Cathedral Room, Hanson Hall, 219 E. Bijou, Colorado Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hanco*ck Ave., Colorado Springs., CO 80909.

Laher, William P.

William P. Laher - Pueblo Chieftain - August 25, 1986 - William P. Laher. Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Monday, St Paul Catholic Church, Pueblo West. Interment, Roselawn.

Laird, Araletta M.

Araletta M. (Linville) Laird - Pueblo Chieftain - June 17, 2006 - Araletta M. (Linville) Laird, 83, passed away on June 13, 2006, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Laird; mother, Maycel Lulu Cook; father and stepmother, Thomas and Henrietta Linville; sisters, Eva Eileen Flohrs and Vernetta Millis. Survived by her son, Wayne Laird of Pueblo; granddaughters, Rebecca (John) Gacnik and Dawn (Brian) Zenner of Pueblo; sister, Patricia Botzler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and brother, Jerry (Wanda) Linville of Erie, Colo. Araletta, known as "Lindy" by her family, was born on Aug. 25, 1922, in Fountain, Colo. She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1940 and was a Navy WAVES Veteran of WWII. She married Robert Laird in January of 1947 and had been married 58 years. In 1982, they built a cabin in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains outside of Westcliffe, Colo. They permanently moved to this location in 1986. Araletta enjoyed the peace and tranquility of their life in the mountains. After Robert passed, Araletta moved back to Pueblo to be closer to her family. Cremation at Montgomery & Steward Crematorium has taken place with no service planned. Together, the family will take her home to Westcliffe and there she will rest in peace.

Laird, Edward L.

Edward L. Laird - Pueblo Chieftain - March 16, 2004 - Edward L. Laird, 77, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2004. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Laird; son, Steven (Kay) Laird; grandsons, Paul and Pete; granddaughter, Danielle; great-granddaughter, Kaeilin; brothers, Robert (Varvara), and Jimmy Laird; and sister, Linda. Edward was a WWII Navy veteran. Per his request, cremation with no viewing. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Living Faith Four Square Church, 2601 N. Elizabeth, Pueblo.

Laird, Reese D.

Reese D. Laird - Pueblo Chieftain - February 10, 1987 - Reese D. Laird, Feb. 9, 1987. Father of Lois (Robert) Duvall. Also survived by five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by his first wife, Marie Laird, second wife, Myrtle Dora Laird, two sisters and one brother. A Pueblo resident for the past 52 years, Mr. Laird was employed as a painter and at the time of his retirement was employed by Parkview Episcopal Medical Center. He was a lifetime member of the Painters Union local No. 79. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Timothy Forester.

Laird, Rex H.

Rex H. Laird - Pueblo Chieftain - May 10, 1987 - Rex H. Laird passed away May 5, 1987, in San Diego, Calif. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Block "Q" at Mountain View Cemetery. Masonic rites will be conducted by South Pueblo Lodge 31, AF&AM.

Laird, Robert

Robert Laird - Pueblo Chieftain - August 03, 2005 - Robert Laird, 83, of rural Westcliffe, died on July 31, 2005. Robert, a Colorado native, was born on Jan. 25, 1922, in Pueblo County and is survived by his wife, Araletta (Linville) Laird. They had been married 58 years. He also is survived by one son, Wayne Laird of Pueblo. Robert, known to many as Bob, was a graduate of the class of 1940 at Pueblo Centennial High School and a Navy veteran of WWII. He worked 36 years for the City of Pueblo in the Public Works Department and retired on Jan. 1, 1982. Later that year, Robert and Araletta had a cabin built on some land they had owned for a long time in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. They moved to this location in 1986. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and the peace and tranquility of the mountains. At his request, immediate cremation at Montgomery & Steward Crematorium with no service planned.

Lake, Carrie A.

Carrie A. Lake - Pueblo Chieftain - August 28, 1962 - Mrs. Carrie A. Lake, of 1415 E. Eighth, passed away suddenly Sunday night. Survived by her Husband, J. W. Lake of the family home; daughter, Mrs. Marlene Campbell, Denver; son, Harold F. Whitlock, Chicago, Ill; step-son, Melvin E. Lake, Goodland, Kan.; sister, Mrs. Hazel Robertson, Laredo, Texas, and 13 grandchildren. Mrs. Lake had been a resident of Pueblo for 50 years. Member of Goodland Chapter No. 122, of the Order of Eastern Star, Goodland, Kan; Royal Neighbors Camp No. 2310, Social Star Rebekah Lodge No. 2 I.O.OF. and the Central Christian Church. Time of service to be announced later.

Lakes, Delpha E.

Delpha E. Lakes - Pueblo Chieftain - November 09, 2001 - Delpha E. Lakes, 82, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2001. Survived by her son, Warren (Bobbie) Lakes; grandchildren, Brian (Tonya) Lakes and Brett (Jennifer) Lakes; great-grandchildren, Megan Lakes and Trent Lakes; sister-in-law, Marian Pendleton, all of Pueblo; and numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Herman D. Lakes, on Aug. 8, 2000; parents, Warren and Ella Pendleton; brothers, Thurman and Monte Pendleton. Born Aug. 17, 1919, in Pueblo, and was a lifetime Pueblo resident. Member of the First Southern Baptist Church. She will lie in state at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday with the family receiving friends at the funeral home from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, 2001, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with the Rev. Lynn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Lakes, Herman D.

Herman D. Lakes - Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 2000 - Herman D. Lakes, 91, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 8, 2000, and is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Survived by his wife, Delpha E. Lakes of the family home; son, Warren P. (Bobbie) Lakes, Pueblo; grandchildren, Brian (Tonya) Lakes, Brett (Jennifer) Lakes, all of Pueblo; and great-granddaughter, Megan Lakes. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, William Preston Lakes and Louisa (nee Farmer) Lakes; sisters, Virginia Parks and Hazel Dennis. Born Sept. 25, 1908, in Wind Cave, Ky., and was a longtime Pueblo resident. Herman was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII, serving in the South Pacific. Member of the First Southern Baptist Church and previously was a member of the Park Hill Baptist Church, where he served as treasurer and deacon for 18 years. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He will lie in state at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today with the family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until noon at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel and at the home of Warren and Bobbie Lakes. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2000, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with the Rev. Walter Partain officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Those who desire may make memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation through the funeral home office.

Lakin, Dorothy

Dorothy Lakin - Pueblo Chieftain - November 16, 2006 - Dorothy Lakin, 99, passed away Nov. 10, 2006. She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Samuel Schrumpf; granddaughter, Carolyn Rogers Welling. Survived by her son, Alvin "Tiny" (Virginia) Allen; and daughter, Iva Lee (Royal) Harshman; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. At the family's request, no food or flowers. Donations may be made to the Spay and Neuter Clinic through the funeral home. Viewing, 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006, Adrian Comer Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery.

Lakner, Matilda Anne

Matilda (Tillie) Anne Lakner - Pueblo Chieftain - February 23, 1999 - Matilda (Tillie) Anne Lakner, 76, born on March 10, 1922, in Frederick, Colo., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 20, 1999, after surgery. In 1940 she married John Lakner in Raton, N.M. He preceded her in death, as well as a daughter, Joselyn (Josie) Newmarker- three brothers- and one sister. Matilda is survived by her children, John Lakner, Pueblo, Theresa Schley, New York City, Pat Lakner, Canon City, Michael (Linda) Lakner, Wayne, N.J., Matilda Tootsie" (Jerry) Telck, Fort Worth, Texas, Jacqueline (Lester) Robinson, Pikeville, Ky., and Mary (John) Garcia, Trinidad- son-in-law, Al Newmarker, Las Vegas- 15 grandchildren- 10 great-grandchildren- one brother, Tony Calerich- and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. Tillie was a member of St. Joseph Parish and Christian Women's League of St. Joseph. Rosary service, Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lalaich, Peter

Peter Lalaich - Brandon Bell - June 26, 1914 - Room Rent Costs Life - Pueblo, Colo. - A trivial suit in a justice of the peace court for the collection of rent was settled when Peter Lalaich, eighteen years old, the defendant, was shot in the back and killed. Mike Saymovich, husband of the rooming house keeper who sued the youth, is being held by the police charged with the shooting. The police say Saymovich contends he shot in self-defense.

Lalich, Michael M.

Michael M. Lalich - Pueblo Chieftain - December 12, 2002 - Michael M. Lalich, 87, passed away Dec. 10, 2002. Preceded by his mother and father; brothers, Daniel and Peter Lalich; and sister, Mildred Pecovich. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Amelia; son, Lance (Loralyn) Lalich; daughter, D'Layne (Chet) Easton; grandson, Cortney; granddaughter, Sasha; brother, Robert (Verna) Lalich. Michael will be fondly remembered by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Flora Lalich, Dan Knez, Mary Dunn and Bobby E. and Sally Cowden; as well as many nieces and nephews. Michael was a graduate of Central High School, later employed by the CF&I Corp. as a combustion engineer, was sales manager for Newton Lumber Co., and retired after 20 years as a self-employed insurance claims adjuster. Michael held a life membership in the Pueblo BPO Elks Lodge No. 90, was a member of South Pueblo Lodge No. 31, AF&AM, belonged to the Southern Colorado Consistory as Past Wise Master KCCH, was a member of the Al Kaly Temple AAONMS, held membership in the Pueblo Aerie No. 145 Eagles, and was past president of the Pueblo Kiwanis Club. Michael said on many occasions, "I have had a wonderful life with no regrets." Michael was greatly loved and will be sadly missed. There will be no public viewing or services. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. In lieu of flowers and food, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis National Society Colorado Chapter, through the funeral home office.

Lally, Constance

Constance Lally - Colorado Springs Gazette - August 30, 2007 - Constance Lally died in her 89th year in a hospice in Colorado Springs. As a mother she encouraged her sons to pursue professional careers, and as a wife she encouraged her husband to complete his college degree, to pursue a teaching career, and to become a high school principal. She was a retired teacher who earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Northern Colorado and her master's at Colorado College. She taught grade school in Boone and Brush and in Colorado Springs at Madison Elementary School (District 11). She was the first person in her family to earn a college degree and a good conversationalist with a dry sense of humor who offered helpful philosophical perspectives. In her last year of life she was well provided for owing to the care of her son, Michael. She leaves her sons, Tim and Michael, and her three grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica, and Patrick, as well as her four great-granddaughters, Sasha, Mary Chandler, Lally, and Mia. She is survived by her sister, Neva, and was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her parents and two brothers. A memorial service will be held at 11:15 A.M. on Friday, August 31, at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 331 Main Street, Security, with a luncheon to follow at the church served by the Roman Catholic Daughters. Private internment at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Support Group, P. O. Box 62358, Colorado Springs 80962.

Lally, Thomas William Jr.

Thomas William Lally Jr. - Colorado Springs Gazette - April 24, 1997 - Thomas William Lally Jr., 81, died April 21, 1997, at a local care facility from cancer and Parkinson's disease. He was a retired high school principal, coach and math teacher. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Security, with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Graves officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 S. Hanco*ck Ave. The Ladies of Holy Family Catholic Church will serve a luncheon after burial at the church. Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. Highway 85/87, in Fountain is handling arrangements. Mr. Lally was born June 16, 1915, in Kansas City, Mo., to Thomas William and Adah (Thomas) Lally, who are deceased. He was married July 15, 1939, in Clinton, Okla., to Constance Sears, who lives in Colorado Springs. He also is survived by two sons, Tim of Mobile, Ala., and Michael of Monument; a sister, Helen Curley of Ocean Hills, Calif.; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian. Mr. Lally earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma and his master's of education from the University of Southern California. He served in the Army from 1943 to 1945. He earned the Purple Heart for his service in the first wave on D-Day. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Winnebago Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid sports fan who liked college football, high school basketball and professional baseball. Mr. Lally had lived in Widefield since 1967, previously living in Brush, La Veta and Boone. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Support Group, P.O. Box 62385, Colorado Springs 80962; or the American Cancer Society, 1445 N. Union Blvd., Suite B-100, Colorado Springs 80909.

Lamaak, Elaine L.

Elaine L. Lamaak - Pueblo Chieftain - November 07, 1999 - Elaine L. Lamaak, 73, a longtime Pueblo resident, departed this life on Nov. 5, 1999. Born on Aug. 1, 1926, in Odebolt, Iowa. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Lloyd F. Lamaak; sons, Roger (Sharleen) Lamaak Sr., Ronald (Donna) Lamaak, Randy (Mary) Lamaak; grandchildren, Roger (Lisa) Lamaak Jr., Veronica, Lloyd (Chopper) Lamaak, Brenda Cameron and Marlana Lamaak, all of Pueblo; brothers, Robert (Thelma) Brown of Sac City, Iowa, Donald Brown of Storm Lake, Iowa; and sister, Dorothy (Mick) McFarland of Storm Lake, Iowa; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews and other relatives. Preceded in death by her father, Ewald Brown; and mother, Esther Brown; and brother, Bud Brown. Elaine cherished her collection of family photographs. She devoted much time in the arrangement and layout of family albums. Cremation, Imperial Crematory. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel.

Lamance, Lane Garrett

Lane Garrett Lamance - Colorado Springs Gazette - October 31, 2006 - Lane Garrett Lamance, 22 months, passed away in Colorado Springs on October 26, 2006. He was born December 6, 2004 in Pueblo to Julie Breeden and Matthew Lamance. He is also survived by two sisters, Catrina Peterson and Hailey Nelson, and a brother, Jacob Lamance. Lane had lived in Colorado Springs for ten months. He was loved by so many family and friends. He loved to laugh and play and always had a smile on his face. Lane will be greatly missed. A viewing will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 1, 2006 at the Swan-Law Cascade Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Colorado Springs. All family and friends are welcome.

Lamano, Melio

Melio Lamano - Pueblo Chieftain - February 04, 1998 - Melio Lamano, 83, of Pueblo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 1, 1998. He was a retired farmer and custodian of District 60 schools. He was also a member of FOE Eagles No. 145 as an Inside Guard for many years. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary- sisters, Julia DePietro and Jennie Zitto of Pueblo- brother-in-law, Tony (Jennie) DeSalvo of Pueblo- sisters-in-law, Bernice Spera, Rose Maurello and Mary Maurello, all of Pueblo- numerous nieces and nephews- and numerous great-nieces and nephews. No viewing. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. today, Shrine of St. Therese. Family will greet friends a half hour before the Mass. Entombment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food or flower gifts, donations may be made to Arthritis Foundation-Southern Colorado or the Shrine of St. Therese Building Fund in his name.

Lamas, Jesusita

Jesusita Lamas - Pueblo Chieftain - January 26, 2004 - Jesusita Lamas, 96, born Nov. 19, 1907, in Magdalena, Gto., Mexico, passed away on Jan. 22, 2004. She came to Colorado in 1921 and has resided in Avondale since 1939. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Salvador Lamas, on Feb. 14, 1980; parents, Bonifacio and Ramona Hernandez; daughter, Elia Miles; sons, Eugene M. Lamas, Mario Lamas; and grandson, Jacob Miles. Survived by her children, Manuel (Theresa) Lamas, Alejandro (Ruth) Lamas, Aurora Roxson, Maria (Ellsworth) Kane, Louis (Jean) Lamas, David (Cathy) Lamas; brother, Tony Hernez; 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jesusita enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling. She enjoyed telling a joke and had a tremendous sense of humor. She was also a great storyteller. Jesusita enjoyed watching her beloved Denver Broncos. Her beautiful smile and her ability to make everyone at ease will be greatly missed. She was a great Samaritan who never turned anyone away from her door. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary, 7 p.m. today, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, both services at Sacred Heart Church of Avondale. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in care of the funeral home in her memory.

Lamb, Albert Arthur

Albert Arthur Lamb - Pueblo Chieftain - March 7, 1987 - Albert Arthur Lamb was born April 15, 1910, in Pueblo, and passed on in Pueblo on March 5, 1987. A master woodworker, he made his trade a lifelong occupation and hobby. He loved his out-of-doors gardening. Member of St. Mary Parish. Predeceased by his parents who were natives of Czechoslovakia. Husband of Albina K. Lamb of the family home to whom he had been married 51 years last Oct. 24; father of Judith (Stephen) Stein of Phoenix, Ariz.; Ivan A. Lamb and Michael J. Lamb, both of Pueblo. Also survived by two brothers, in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Louis Trontel and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kralich as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary's Church. Entombment, Roselawn Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Contributions may be made to St. Mary Church in his memory. The family will greet friends in the St. Mary social rooms immediately following entombment. The body will lie in state from noon until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until mass time Saturday at the church.

Lamb, Albina

Albina K. Lamb - Pueblo Chieftain - September 21, 2002 - Albina K. Lamb, 84, passed on Sept. 16, 2002, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert A. Lamb; survived by daughter, Judith A. (Stephen) Stein, Lincoln, Neb.; sons, Ivan A. Lamb, Mike (Dana) Lamb; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing will be at T.G. McCarthy from 9 to 11 a.m. today. A private family service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Albina's memory to the Make a Wish Foundation through the funeral home.

Lamb, Annie M.

Annie M. Lamb - Pueblo Chieftain - March 30, 2003 - Annie M. Lamb, 82, passed away March 28, 2003, in Pueblo. Survived by her children, John Lamb and Ruth Anne (Bill) Pearce, both of Pueblo. Services will be held in Decatur, Ill., at a later date. The family may be contacted through Central Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church or a charity of donor's choice through the funeral home.

Lamb, Irene D.

Irene D. Lamb - Pueblo Chieftain - February 18, 2005 - Irene D. Lamb, 82, was called home Feb. 15, 2005. She is survived and cherished by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert; daughters, Karen (Art) Hayes, Cindy (Leon) Lehman, Roberta Carpenter (Jim Bryant), Sheila (Tim) Jahn and Reyne Carrigan. She also leaves 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon; and parents, Joseph and Helen Purkett. Her heartbroken family will cherish her memory of a totally selfless, devoted, and generous wife, mother and grandmother. At the family's request, services will be private.

Lamb, James

James Lamb  Durango Democrat  September 26, 1902  Sudden death of Miss Martha Lamb of Gray Creek, near Trinidad, from heart disease prostrated and caused the death of her father, James Lamb.

Lamb, Martha

Martha Lamb  Durango Democrat  September 26, 1902  Sudden death of Miss Martha Lamb of Gray Creek, near Trinidad, from heart disease prostrated and caused the death of her father, James Lamb.

Lamb, Rose

Rose Wrubel Lamb - Huerfano World - July 4, 2002 - Rose Wrubel Lamb, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal rest on the first day of summer, June 21, 2002. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours after having struggled with declining health for many months. Rose was born in Akron, OH, on Nov. 17, 1916, to Sarah Rachel (Cohen) and Philip Wrubel. She attended Tilden High School in Brooklyn, NY, during the height of the Depression, and was the first person in her family to become a high school graduate. Rose's 50-year career as a law secretary began with a job working 6½ days a week, as the only secretary for 10 lawyers, for the impressive sum of $10 a week. In January 1943, Rose enlisted in the WAAC (Women's Army Auxiliary Corps), which became part of the regular Army as the WAC (Women's Army Corps) in August 1943. She shipped out to go over seas on the HMS Andes from Newport News, VA, on New Year's Day, 1944. Rose's unit, the 6718th WAC Headquarters Platoon, assigned to AAF/MTO (Army Air Forces, Mediterranean Theater of Operations), landed in Casablanca, French Morocco, went on to Tunis, Tunisia and finally was stationed in Caserta, Italy, until the end of the war. For the rest of her life, although she almost never wanted to read or talk or watch movies about war, Rose enjoyed keeping in touch with her army buddies through the 6718 Grapevine newsletter, personal visits and by attendance at many wonderful reunions. After the war, Rose lived between Miami Beach, FL, and Brooklyn, NY, traveling whenever she could, raising her daughter, visiting with family and friends, attending Broadway plays, and going to the beach every chance she got. In those days, going to the beach involved trying to get a suntan, collecting sea shells, swimming with tiny shore fish, and no ringing phones. Special vacation trips she took included a cross-country trip with her brother David in the late 40's, nightclubbing in Havana, Cuba (in pre-Fidel Castro days), and visiting the islands of St. Thomas, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Hawaii. Rose retired to Miami Beach, FL, in 1973, and visited her family in Gardner, CO, almost every year from 1979 through 1993, when she moved to Walsenburg. She had been a resident of the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Walsenburg since January 2000. Her main pleasures in the latter part of her life included spending time with her family, eating out, doing crossword puzzles, smoking Pall Malls and keeping everybody on their toes! Rose will be so sadly missed by all her friends and family. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David Wrubel and Nat (Sophia) Rubel; and sister, Pearl (Jack) Rieder. Survived by her daughter, Joyce H. Lamb; her grandchildren, Pearl and Ted Archuleta; her sister, Gloria W. Marvin, California; the Gardner family; her nephew, Albert (Joan) Rieder, Nebraska; her niece, Naomi Rieder, New York; numerous generations of nieces, nephews and cousins and many cherished lifelong friends.

Lamb, William Jr.

William Lamb, Jr. - Wray Rattler - August 15, 1918 - William Lamb, Jr., 15 years old, was instantly killed at Pueblo when run over by an auto truck.

Lambert, Bryan D.

Bryan D. Lambert - Pueblo Chieftain - April 10, 2001 - Bryan D. Lambert, 47, of Canon City, died April 7, 2001, in Canon City. Mr. Lambert was born in Pueblo on Jan. 2, 1954, to James Milton Lambert of Pueblo and Nancy Lee Cornwell of Blanca. On July 12, 1974, in Pueblo, Mr. Lambert was married to Edith Kraivich, who survives. He was a lieutenant with the Department of Corrections at the pre-release facility. Mr. Lambert had moved to Canon City from Pueblo 15 years ago. He loved to hunt and fish and loved the Broncos. Both parents survive him; his wife, Edith; children, Nancy (Art) Ultsch of Wetmore and Bryan Lambert of Canon City; brother, Mike Lambert of Boulder Creek, Calif.; sister, Linda Shivers of Boulder Creek, Calif.; grandchildren, David, Austin, Michael and Brandon and Natalie. Funeral service, 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2001, Holt Chapel of the Garden. Services will conclude at the chapel.

Lambert, Charles

Charles Lambert - Huerfano Herald  November 11, 1880  Dreadful Death - Two Men Hurled into Eternity - While Coming Down The Mountain On A Push Car - It is our painful duty to record today one of the most frightful and unfortunate accidents it has ever been our province to relate. As our readers are aware the fall is about 228 feet to the mile from the top of the mountain to this place, a distance of fifteen miles. It has been the custom since the completion of the road to Summit for many of the section men, and others, when desiring to descend the mountain to call into service a push car and allow it to make its own time down the steep and circuitous grade often reaching the frightful velocity of 60 or 70 miles per hour. On Saturday afternoon the boss and four section men from Ojo started for this city on one of these cars. The car consists merely of a small square platform, with brake, fastened upon four wheels, its weight being about eight hundred pounds. They had proceeded to within about five miles of La Veta, and were running at a swift rate when they encountered a snowdrift, upsetting the car, pitching Charles Lambert and Jose Maria Martinez in front of it and scattering men and car in wild confusion. The fall was a terrible one, crushing and bruising the unfortunate men that received its force, and bending the heavy iron axles like withs. Charles Lambert was killed almost instantly, receiving internal injuries from which he never ... (unfinished) (speaking of Martinez) everything that anyone could suggest was done to alleviate his suffering, but after lingering until Sunday afternoon, his spirit passed to the Great Beyond. He was aged about 25 years, a Mexican by birth, and had only been employed as section hand since the middle of October. His mother and two brothers reside in Walsenburg and were notified in time to be with him in his last hours. He is spoken of as an intelligent, genial Mexican, of more then ordinary ability, a kind and dutiful son, an affectionate brother, and one who occupied a warm place in the hearts of numerous friends. Charles Lambert was a Polander by birth, aged about 45 or 50 years, and had only been employed in the section a month, coming from Pueblo to Ojo. He is spoken of by friends in high terms as a kind, genial man, one who scarcely ever drank, and never to excess. He was fond of music and spent many pleasant evenings at the store of Sager & Berry, playing the accordion for the amusem*nt of the boys that congregate there. He was industrious and economical, and careful in the expenditure of his money. He leaves a brother and some children at Aurora, Ill., his wife having died several years before. Our Denver & Rio Grande did all that it was possible to do to alleviate the pain of the suffering one, and when death came tenderly and carefully cared for the remains. Both were prepared for their long and silent sleep in an appropriate manner, and forwarded to their respective friends. The accident is a sad and sorrowful one, harrowing in the extreme to the bereaved relatives, but under the circ*mstances it is fortunate that the entire crew were not instantly killed.

Lambert, J. J.

J. J. Lambert  Pueblo Indicator  January 8, 1916  Noted Newspaper Man Dead  Captain J.J. Lambert, founder and publisher of the Chieftain for a great many years, died at his home in this city January 5 after a prolonged illness, and thus passed away one of the venturesome pioneer newspaper men of Colorado. He was born at Wexford, Ireland in 1837, came to this country when ten years of age, became a printer five years later, joined the Union army in 1863, was commissioned a captain of the Ninth Iowa cavalry two years later, joined the Pueblo Chieftain in 1869 and was at the head of the company until 1903. In 1903 he founded the Sacred Heart Orphanage and gave to it liberally of his wealth. Captain Lambert was one of those genteel, kindly disposed, benevolent and sympathetic type of Irishmen who have helped to make the land of their birth famous for its hospitality, its courage and its enterprise, its deep and lasting friendships. He had learned early in life to master himself and this valuable lesson was of great assistance to him in his enterprising career later on as a publisher and employer. He was always helpful and loyal to Pueblo and all who knew him well were his friends.

Lambert, James L. Jr.

James L. Lambert Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - January 26, 1999 - James L. Lambert Jr., 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 1999, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. Born on May 21, 1925, in Waverly, Wash. Jim served in the U.S. Navy from December 1943 to May 1946 on a landing craft in the South Pacific. He came to Pueblo in 1961 to operate the cafeterias at the Pueblo Army Depot. He owned two popular downtown restaurants for 20 years -- the Christmas" Restaurant and Lambert's Coffee Shop. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Nemeyer Lambert, and his second wife, Angie Scalese Lambert. Survived by two daughters, Sherry (Bud) O'Hara and Rebecca (Richard) Golden- five grandchildren, Kim (Shane) Milberger, David (Holly) Waller, Darrel Waller, Richard and Greg Golden- great-grandchildren, Dalton and Drew Milberger and Dylan Waller- and other relatives, all of Pueblo. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with the Rev. Wayne Ward officiating. The casket will remain closed at the service. The family will receive friends following the service at 1910 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo. Interment will be Friday at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Lambert, Theresa Ann

Theresa Ann Lambert (Schafer) - Pueblo Chieftain - January 24, 2006 - Theresa Ann Lambert (Schafer), 62, born May 1, 1943, passed away Jan. 23, 2006. Survived by her husband, Gerald Lambert; children, Angela M. Lambert and Anthony Lambert, both of Denver; niece, April McClean of Glastonbury, Conn.; grandchildren, Tyler Weaver, Antonio Lambert, Alicia Lambert, Autumn J. (AJ) Lambert and Jessie Lambert, all of Denver; brothers, Mike Schafer and Douglas Schafer, both of Lincoln, Neb.; Steve Schafer of Peace Valley, Mo.; and her many friends in the Railroading Sams Camping Chapter and those in Tops 55 Club. At her request, cremation with no service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice or the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center in her memory.

Lambeth, Gordon

Gordon Lambeth - Carthage Press  January 1, 2005 - Carthage, MO - Gordon Lambeth, 61, state of Colorado, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2004, at his home. He was born May 29, 1943, in Carthage, to A.J. Lambeth and Agatha Lambeth. He moved to Colorado in 1982, where he fulfilled his childhood dream of working on a cattle ranch. He worked for John Didero and Biber Cattle Company. His love for the great outdoors and ranching gave him great joy. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Beverly; two sons and their wives, Jeff and Toni Lambeth, Trinidad, Colo., and Toby and Paige Lambeth, of Trinchera, Colo.; his mother, Agatha Lambeth, Carthage; his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Doris Lambeth, Noel; his sister and brother-in-law, Rolena and Stan Shaw, Carl Junction; his sister-in-law June Carpenter, Oak Grove, Mo.; his grandsons Craig, Chad and Colton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, A.J.; and a brother, Jimmy. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Dudenville Cemetery, with the Rev. Bob Simon, officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage, Thursday, Dec. 30. In lieu of flowers memorial, contributions may be made to the Hoehne Colorado FFA, P.O. Box 91, Hoehne, CO 81046.

Lambrecht, Barbara

Barbara "Bob" "Bub" Lambrecht - Pueblo Chieftain - October 17, 2003 - Barbara "Bob" "Bub" Lambrecht , 65, of Salida, Colo., born Feb. 17, 1938 died Oct. 15, 2003. Predeased by husband Julian "Cub" Lambrecht. Survived by children: Debbie (Tony) Lamplough of Fountain, Daniel (Cindy) Lambrecht of Canon City, Donald (Kim) Lambrecht, Wyoming. Sister: Rosie (Sam) Potter of Avondale. Nephews, Clint and Brian Potter, brother John (Wanda) Sell. Grandchildren: Ben, Doug, Carl, Jolene, Shannon, Lillian, Donald Jr., Julian, Janelle, Jay, and Julianna. Great Grandchildren: Benito, Trevor, Tyler, and Mya. Survived, also, by numerous relatives and friends. Memorial Service, Sunday, Oct.19th, 2:00p.m. at 6792 County Rd. 105, Salida, Colo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Headstart, P.O. Box 827, Salida, Colo., 81201. Thank you. "Bub" was raising her grandchildren, Jay and Julianna, and volunteered at Headstart in Salida for many years. She is very loved and will always be missed, as is our "Cub".

Lambuth, Bloyce Sarver

Bloyce Sarver Lambuth - Pueblo Chieftain - August 14, 1997 - Bloyce Sarver Lambuth passed away Aug. 13, 1997, in Pueblo. Mr. Lambuth homesteaded in the Beulah area where he farmed and ranched for many years. He was a longtime member of the Colorado Cattleman's Association and the Broadway Christian Church in Pueblo. Mr. Lambuth was preceded in death by six sisters, four brothers and a grandchild. He is survived by his sons, Marvin and Kenneth Lambuth- a daughter, Marjorie (Chester) Evans, all of Pueblo- his grandsons, Timothy (Judy) Evans, Mark (Peggy) Lambuth, Matthew (Nancy) Lambuth and Martin (Mary Beth) Lambuth- 12 great-grandchildren- five great-great-grandchildren- and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

LaMear, Amanda J.

Amanda J. La Mear  Glendale News-Press  July 27, 1934 - Amanda J. La Mear, July 26, at 608 Kimlin Drive; loving mother of Thomas J. O'Brien of Glendale, Mrs. Ida Soderholm of Lake City, Colo.; also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services Saturday, July 28, at 9 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic church, Eagle Rock, L. G. Scovern Co., directors. [Submitter's note: Amanda Hinton/Obrien/Lamear was the mother of the O'Brien children. Amanda arrived in Empire, Clear Creek County about 1884 with her family consisting of her husband, Peter Lamear, her children, Ida Mary O'Brien, age 18, Maggie O'Brien, age 17, Thomas J. O'Brien, age 16, John O'Brien, age 13, her step-son, William David Lamear, age 8 and her youngest son, Robert Emmit Lamear, age 3. She lived many years in Pueblo, Colorado and moved to Los Angeles County, California after she was eighty-five years of age. She died on 26 July 1923 and is buriedin the Calvary Cemetery, Claremont, California. Peter Lamear, husband of Amanda Hinton/Obrien/Lameardied possibly in Idaho Springs, Colorado about 1884-85.]

LaMear, Emmit

Emmit La Mear - Lake City Times - February 8, 1900  Sad News For Mrs. Carrothers - Mrs. Ida Carrothers returned Sunday evening from Pueblo, and on Monday she received a telegram announcing the death of her youngest brother, Emmit Le Mear, at Cripple Creek. The first intimation she had that the boy was sick was conveyed in a telegram received Sunday night saying he was dying. Mrs. Carrothers and John O'Bryan, an older brother, departed for Cripple Creek Tuesday morning to attend the funeral. The boy was with his mother at the time of his death. He will be remembered by Lake City people, he having spent much time here with his mother. Lake City Times - February 15, 1900 - John O'Brien and Mrs. Carrothers returned Sunday night from their sad mission to Pueblo - attending the funeral of their brother, Emmit Le Mear. The boy died in Cripple Creek after an illness with pneumonia two days. Mrs. Le Mear, with the remains, met Mrs. Carrothers and Mr. O'Brien at Florence and together they proceeded to Pueblo, where the boy was buried. [Submitter's note: Robert Emmit Lamear, born 1882 in Marshall, Saline County, Missouri, died 1900 in Clear Creek County, Colorado, buried at Roselawn Cemetery, Pueblo, Colorado. Robert Emmit Lamear was born 6 May 1882 in Marshall, Saline County, Missouri to Peter F. and Amanda (Hinton/Obrien) Lamear. He accompanied his parents to Colorado when he was about two years old. From newspaper articles in Lake City, Robert Emmit was in Clear Creek County at the time of his death in 1900.]

Lamkin, C. H. (Mrs.)

Mrs. C. H. Lamkin - Colorado Weekly Chieftain - February 6, 1879 - Died - At the family residence in South Pueblo, Colorado, January 29, 1879, Mrs. C. H. Lamkin, daughter of J. Abney. Aged 29 years old. The deceased leaves a husband and three children to mourn her untimely death. During her illness of about three weeks all that medical skill, and kind and affectionate nursing could do, to alleviate her suffering was done, but in vain, and now she sleeps that sleep from which none ever wake. The funeral services took place form the family residence at 2:30 p.m. yesterday, and were attended by many sympathizing friends. The funeral was one of the largest that has taken place in Pueblo for a long time.

Lamme, Henry Grant

Henry Grant Lamme - Huerfano World - January 25, 1990 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1928: Died, Henry Grant Lamme, 63, who has lived in Huerfano County since 1893 and worked for 28 years as manager for Colorado Supply at Hezron and Pictou.

Lamme, James McGrew Sr.

James McGrew Lamme Sr. - Huerfano World - July 19, 1973 - Funeral services for Dr. James McGrew Lamme Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. today at the former Community Church. La Veta Lodge 59, AF&AM, will confer graveside rites at Masonic Cemetery. Dr. Lamme died July 12, 1973, at Huerfano Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was born Jan. 3, 1890, in Sibley, Iowa, and moved to Colorado as a child, living in several coal camps before graduating from Canon City High School in 1907. He graduated from Colorado School of Medicine in 1911, when he moved to La Veta and entered practice with his brother, Dr. Julian Lamme. In 1912, he married Addie Lee Kincaid. She died in 1962. In 1919, the Lamme brothers moved to Walsenburg and established the Lamme Brothers Hospital. In 1948, his son joined him in practice. Dr. Lamme practiced 53 years in Huerfano County, retiring because of ill health in 1964. Dr. Lamme was a charter member of Walsenburg Rotary Club, charter member and past master of La Veta Lodge 59, member of Pueblo Consistory and Shrine, had served on the city council and school board, and was a member of numerous medical societies at the national, state and county levels. Surviving are his son Dr. James M. Lamme Jr. of Walsenburg; a daughter, a sister, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lamme, Patricia

Patricia Lord Lamme - Huerfano World - November 16, 1989 - Patricia Lord Lamme of Walsenburg died at her home Tuesday night, Nov. 14, 1989. Mrs. Lamme is survived by her son James Lamme, Great Barrington, MA; three daughters, Judy Cochrane, Englewood, Jennifer Mandelson, Denver and Jane Ackerman, Redondo Beach, CA; a brother, John Lord, Pacific Grove, CA; and her mother, Mrs. Winifred Lord, Pacific Grove, CA; and five grandchildren. Her husband, Dr. James Lamme Jr. died in March of this year. At her request Mrs. Lamme was cremated. Service arrangements are pending. The family requests donations to the Huerfano Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Patricia Lord Lamme - Huerfano World - November 16, 1989 - Patricia Lord Lamme What a woman! Brilliant, indefatigable, humorous. She was a combination of Joan of Arc, Auntie Mame, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Tallulah Bankhead. She was always on stage. The lights and curtain came up and Pat was front and center. Even when she was sick--as she often was these past two years--the performances were impressive; engaging, charming, witty. Great theatre, never phony. She always carried her audience with her and made them feel good, happy, alive. Her motto seemed to be, "Laugh, and the world laughs with you; weep, and you weep alone." There was always laughter around Pat, Her voice would swoop up and down; great emphasis here, a sly whisper there, sentences and paragraphs punctuated with chuckles and bawdy laughter. We all joined in, captivated by this incredible woman! She never did anything half-way. Every ounce of energy--and her energy seemed boundless--went into any undertaking on her long list of family and civic responsibilities. Remember the Lions' Club shows? Her work with the Historical Society? Those parties and weddings? Wow! A family woman, first and foremost, she and Jim Lamme raised and nurtured four exceptional children, sent them away from home to start their own families. They were always available to their children for encouragement and support. After Jim died last year her family rallied round and gave her the same kind of support, helped brighten the days and nights of loneliness she must have experienced. Probably, of her many accomplishments, she'd most like to be remembered as the excellent bridge player she was. At the bridge table she was inventive, clever, witty, ruthless, and had the instincts of a riverboat gambler. She relished cagey end-play, the unexpected lead, the crushing trump of her opponent's ace. She loved winning and won often; when she lost, she was always the gracious loser. Competitive, but never combative. As good a player as she was, she still showed respect and patience for her less skilled partners and opponents. She wouldn't like us saying how much we'll miss her, nor how well we'll remember her. "Don't get maudlin!", she'd have yelled, her eyes snapping and her brow suddenly furrowed. And then dissolve into a smile, the consummate actress. But gee, gosh, gerwillikers, Pat, we can't help it. We miss you so much! Her "Broth", John Lord.

Lamme, S. Julian

Dr. S. Julian Lamme - Huerfano World - June 18, 1992 - This Week in La Veta History -1950: Died, Dr. S. Julian Lamme, who began his medical practice in La Veta, after graduation from college in 1904, later opened the hospital and moved to Walsenburg in 1919.

Lammo, Angelo

Angelo Lammo - Pueblo Chieftain - June 16, 1939  Angelo Lammo, 79, Friday, 1024 Elm. Husband of Mrs. Maria Lammo; stepfather of Anthony Nerone; grandfather of Mrs. Mary Marine, Pueblo; Mrs. Rose Diyorio and Mrs. Lena Climite, both of Los Angeles. Great grandfather of seven. Member of Mt. Carmel church and Italian Fidelity society. Announcements later.

Lamorie, Claude M.

Claude M. Lamorie - Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home  November 17, 2003 - Claude M. Lamorie, 89, entered into eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 11, 2003 after a short illness. Claude was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Claude was born on August 24, 1914 in Tercio (Torres) Colorado to Jose Euebio Lamorie and Julianita Medina. Claude spent most of his early youth on the Medina Plaza which was founded by his great-great maternal grandfather, Agpito Medina. Claude attended elementary school in Tercio, Colorado and later attended East Street and Rice Schools in Trinidad. During the great depression of World War II, at the age of seventeen, Claude along with his brothers, Mike and Joe, worked in CC camps for $1.00 a day. Claude was employed as a coal miner for Jeffery Coal Company and Meggison Coal Company from 1928 to 1932. He then transferred to the Double Steeple Company and Temple Fuel Company from 1934 to 1937. On July 16, 1936, Claude was united in marriage to Mary Valdez. Out of this union, Claude was blessed with seven children, two sons and five daughters. Following his marriage, Claude became employed as a mail carrier traveling from Vermejo Park to Tercio from 1937 to 1946. During this time, Claude also employed at the Vermejo Cattle and Dude Ranch. While employed at the ranch, he was privileged to meet Mr. Herbert Hoover, his wife and son, Allan. Claude coordinated their leisure time activities. He personally took them on a private fishing trip during their ten day stay at the ranch. For a brief time Claude worked for the C F & I until he purchased the Sunny Side Tavern in 1946. He owned and supervised operations of the business establishment until he sold it in 1991. Claude served as Vice President and Chairman of the Board of the Las Animas County Liquor Association from 1947 to 1952. He became an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE), Aerie No. 179 in 1947. Claude had a strong interest in politics and ran for Las Animas County Sheriff in 1958. With his continued interest in the growth of the community, Claude was very active in the Community Action Program which brought much prosperity to the Las Animas County in the early 1960s. Claude served as General Foreman for the Las Animas County from 1960 to 1965. He later accepted the position of Senior Purchasing Agent for Las Animas County under the direction of many prominent Las Animas County Commissioners. He served the county in this position from 1965 until his retirement in 1984. Following his retirement, Claude and Mary spent their time often traveling to Las Vegas and other cities across the United States. In June of 1969, Claude and Mary celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. In December of 1999, Claude became a resident at the Colfax Miners Longterm Care Facility. At the center he made many friends. He enjoyed traveling with other residents on different recreational outings. He especially loved his trips to the casino. While at the center, Claude played cards and pool with other residents who became very dear friends. Claude especially looked forward to his weekends when his family would come and visit. Claude was an avid sports fan. He especially loved his Bronco's and was able to attend many games with his grandson, Earl James Garcia as a VIP. Claude was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Euebio and Julianita Lamorie; his wife of 65 years, Mary Lamorie; daughter, Ethel; grandsons, Joseph John "JJ" and Joshua Adam Vigil and great granddaughter, Alexis Lamorie; brothers, Frank, Fred, Mike and Joe Lamorie. He is survived by his devoted granddaughter Claudine Gonzales (Glenn Moltrer) and great grandson, Gabriel Valles who held him near and dear in their hearts. Others that brought much joy to their grandfather are Jeremy Lamorie (Nicole) and Robyn Abeyta Robertson. Those left to treasure his memory are his children and grandchildren. Sons, Claude (Carolyn) Lamorie Jr., Brighton, Max (Cheryl) Lamorie, North Carolina; daughters, Gladys (Earl) Garcia, Littleton; Laura Lamorie, Longmont; Velma (Leon) Gutierrez, Trinidad; Sharlene Lamorie, Trinidad; grandchildren, Dearna, Earl James, Earlene, Kevin, Regina, Shayne, Clint, Craig, Corey, LeJon, Gabrielle, Charles, Jason, Elisha and 21 great grandchildren. Sister, Della Salvador, Denver; brothers, Leo Lamorie, Denver; Dave (Tillie) Lamorie, Denver. Special and loving niece Sandra Lamorie Romero, Lakewood and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A Rosary is scheduled for Thursday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be held Friday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Eugene Renard officiating. Interment will follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. Active pallbearers are Jeremy Lamorie, Charles Garcia, Earl James Garcia, Jason Vigil, Craig Lovato and Clint Lovato. Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Moltrer, Barney Urtado, John Avila, Lawrence Rivera, Henry Gonzales, Rudy Mestas, Kevin Lamorie, Corey Lovato, LeJon Gutierrez, Shayne Lamorie, Ernest Moltrer, Dean Moltrer, Ray Moltrer, Adrian Perea and his many dear friends. The family may be contacted at 23561 County Road 18.2, Trinidad, CO 81082 The family of Claude Lamorie has entrusted the arrangements to the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home

LaMoureaux, Sheila Diane

Sheila Diane Saunders LaMoureaux - Pueblo Chieftain - November 06, 2003 - Sheila Diane Saunders LaMoureaux, 46, of Pueblo passed away unexpectedly, Nov. 1, 2003. Born June 22, 1957, in Pueblo, Colo. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, and memorial service, 5 p.m. Friday; both at Romero Chapel. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after the service.

Lampton, Jennie E.

Jennie E. Lampton - Pueblo Chieftain - November 29, 1986 - Jennie E. Lampton passed away at a local hospital Nov. 27, 1986. Survived by her husband, Walter H. Lampton of the family home; nephew and niece, Dr. and Mrs. Norman G. Hotzel, Pueblo; and stepson, Elwood Lampton, Tucson, Ariz. Member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Pueblo Chapter No. 7, Order of Eastern Star and San Isabel Shrine No. 7, W. S. of J. She was born Sept. 19, 1900, in Emporia, Kan., and had been a longtime Pueblo resident. Formerly employed at Parkview Episcopal Medical Center. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Rouch Chapel with the Rev. Philip L. Green Jr., pastor of her church, officiating, followed by Eastern Star Service. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lampton, Walter H.

Walter H. Lampton - Pueblo Chieftain - November 11, 1987 - Walter H. Lampton, 90, passed away Nov. 10, 1987. Mr. Lampton is survived by one son, Walter Elwood (Anna Marie) Lampton of Tucson, Ariz.; one sister, Alma Hotzel; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, Nov. 12, 1987, at Imperial Funeral Home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 1987, at Imperial Chapel, with the Rev. Phil L. Green Jr. officiating. Interment, Resthaven, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family may be contacted at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. Normen Jay Hotzel at 1520 Saratoga Road.

Lamun, Opal

Opal Lamun - Pueblo Chieftain - December 29, 1999 - Opal Lamun, 93, passed away Dec. 27, 1999, in Pueblo. Graveside service will be held Thursday at Restland Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

Lancaster, A. D.

A. D. "Sudie" Lancaster - Pueblo Chieftain - January 2, 1987 - A. D. "Sudie" Lancaster was born Sept. 2, 1884, in Argonia, Kan., and died Dec. 31, 1986, in Pueblo. As a child, she moved with her parents to Oklahoma Territory and there met and married Robert Lancaster. To this union three children were born, Ethel E. George of Kinsey, Mont., who survives; Ella Pethel, who preceded her in death in 1983; and Ira Lancaster, who preceded her in death in 1980. Also preceding her were two grandchildren, Molly and Jim George and a great-granddaughter, Leona Carson. She is survived by seven grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. She worked at the Colorado State Hospital for 28 years, retiring in 1981. Service, 2 p.m. Sunday, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel and graveside services, Tuesday, Jan. 8, in Woodward, Okla. Family may be contacted at the home of granddaughter, Lillian Smalley. 1741 20th Lane South or 544-1085.

Lancaster, Lindon L.

Lindon L. Lancaster - Pueblo Chieftain - October 24, 1999 - Lindon L. Lancaster, 85, of Pueblo, died Oct. 20, 1999. He was born June 28, 1914, in Gotebo, Okla. Former Odd Fellow Lodge member and 25-year-member of Fremont County Library Board. On Nov. 9, 1935, he married Waneeta (Tackett) Lancaster. Mr. Lancaster graduated from Panhandle A&M in Oklahoma and received his Master's degree from Western State University. He taught in Stoning, Kirtland, N.M., Lewis, Colo., and Fowler. Mr. Lancaster loved his involvement with children. He was a Florence elementary supervisor for 20 years; was listed among "Who's-Who" in Colorado in Education and distinguished citizen of the year in Florence in 1985. After retiring he became a real estate agent in Pueblo, moving there in 1994. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Mr. Lancaster loved his family very much. Preceded in death by parents, James M. Lancaster and Ora K. (Haynes) Lancaster; brothers, Wilson, William and Charles; and sister, Eula Mae. Survived by son, DeWayne Lancaster of Pueblo; granddaughter, Lisa Rene (Stephan) VonKalben of Pueblo; great-grandson, Parker Kasey VonKalben; two sisters, Edith Sturgeon of Kordell, Okla., and Faye Smith of Lamont, Wash.; and one brother, Alfred Lancaster, San Diego, Calif. Visitation, noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 1999, at Florence Mortuary. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Florence Mortuary, with Rev. Claude Sullivan and Rev. Roybal officiating. Burial, Lakeside Cemetery.

Lancaster, Vera

Vera Lancaster - Pueblo Chieftain - May 02, 2004 - Vera Lancaster, 80, passed away April 30, 2004. Preceded in death by her husband, Lee Lancaster. Survived by her children, Sandra (Tarlan) Bara of Phoenix, Ariz., Jess (Nancy) Lancaster of Pueblo, Colo.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Geraldine Morosan of Pueblo, Colo.; and a brother, Roy Bennett of Raton, N.M. At her request, no services. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice.

Lance, Dale

Dale Lance - Pueblo Chieftain - July 03, 1999 - Dale Lance, 69, of Pueblo, passed away July 1, 1999. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lucille- daughters, Cheryl (Adolfo) Lujan, Daleen (Curtis) Robeson, Marcia Lance- daughter-in-law, Denise Lance- sisters, Gwen (Clyde) Bush, Laverne (Bob) Christianson, Shirley (Pat) Milenski- sisters-in-law, Marlys Lance, Leona (O.B.) Stauffer, Leora (John) Hemphill and Donna (Jarold) Sitton-12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other friends also survive. Preceded in death by his son, Randy, on April 2, 1999 -brother, Larry Lance, on March 3, 1999 - granddaughter, Michelle Lujan-parents, J.W. "Buzz" and Margaret Lance- father and mother-in-law, Hugh and Elsie Reid. Dale was a former 20-year resident of Trinidad, working for Keebler where folks knew him as the "Cookie Man." He also managed Pixie Discount. In 1978, they moved to Pueblo where Dale has sold real estate for the last 21 years, working with A Better Realty. Funeral service Tuesday, 10a.m. Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Tuesday, 2 p.m., Rocky Ford Cemetery, Rocky Ford, Colo. Viewing Sunday and Monday, noon-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in his memory.

Lance, George B.

George B. Lance - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - September 27, 1918 - Five Colorado boys missing and two killed in action are on the roll of the casualty lists made public by the war and marine departments, Sept. 20. The missing are Alva D. Evans, Colorado Springs; George B. Lance, Thatcher; Claude L. McCoy, Olney Springs; Richard N. Nickerson, Grand Junction and George E. Taber, Manitou. The killed are Alex P. Christofferson, Pinneo, and Anastacio Trajillo, Walsenburg.

Lance, Randal D.

Randal D. Lance - Pueblo Chieftain - April 05, 1999 - Randal D. Lance, 41, passed away April 2, 1999. Survived by his wife, Denise Lance- son, Randal D. Lance Jr.- daughters, Crystal Neidigh, Brandi Neidigh-mother, Lucille Lance- father, Dale Lance- sisters, Cheryl (Adolfo) Lujan of Aguilar, Daleen (Curtis) Robeson of Blair, Neb., Marcia Lance of Pueblo-mother and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hunt of Irwin, Pa.- numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by niece, Michele Lujan- and uncle, Larry Lance. Randal graduated from Trinidad High School. In 1970, he was baptized at First Baptist Church of Trinidad. He loved the mountains, outdoors and the snow. He was employed by Royal Electric. , Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4720 Surfwood. Cremation, Imperial Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or the American Cancer Society in his memory. Family and friends will be received at 67 Loch Lomond.

Lancendorfer, H. Madeline

H. Madeline Lancendorfer - Pueblo Chieftain - June 28, 2006 - H. Madeline Lancendorfer, 90, passed away June 26, 2006. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank A. Lancendorfer in 1995. Survived by her son, Frank E. Lancendorfer; niece, Joann (Buck) Allen; great-nephews, Tim (Tiffany) Allen, Tyler, Todd, Tanner and Travis; great-niece, Denise (Paul) Hughes; numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins and family in Pueblo. At her request, cremation will take place.

Land, Clara M.

Clara M. Land - Pueblo Chieftain - January 25, 1998 - Clara M. Land, 95, of Manzanola. Services, 2 p.m. Monday, Griffy Family Funeral Home Chapel in Fowler. Family prefers memorials to the Manzanola Quick Response Team. Burial in the Rocky Ford Cemetery.

Landerway, Frank

Frank Landerway - Pueblo Chieftain - September 20, 2003 - Frank Landerway, 88, died Wednesday, September 17, 2003, at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, Mich. Surviving besides his wife Doris are sons, Frank Jr. of Kingston, N.Y., Claude "Buddy" Landerway of Midland; daughters Luella Wright of New Jersey, Elizabeth McMillan and Amy Landerway, both of Kingston, and Shirley Hashien of New Jersey; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Lynn. A memorial will take place at later date in Colorado. Arrangements for Frank were entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors, Midland, Mich.

Landis, Amanda

Mrs. Amanda Landis - Huerfano World - May 21, 1964 - Mrs. Amanda Landis of Walsenburg died early Sunday morning in Littleton at the home of her granddaughter, Mrs. Bill Robertson, whom she had been visiting for the past six months. Mrs. Landis, who had been in poor health for several months was 84. A native of Huerfano County, Mrs. Landis was born at St. Mary's on December 12, 1879, along the Huerfano River where her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Miller ranched and where her mother had been postmaster of the St. Mary's Post Office. In October, 1898 she was married to George Landis in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Katy, who was married to Joseph Landis, brother of George Landis. After Mr. Landis gave up working in the coal mines of the area he and his wife went to live on their ranch that they had homesteaded and operated during the summer months while the mines were closed. The couple continued ranching following the 1913 coal miners strike until the health of Mr. Landis forced him to retire. He passed away in 1943. Claude, a son of the couple died while a small child. Mrs. Landis is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Niels P. Nielson, Walsenburg and Mrs. Carl Schlink, Sacramento, Calif.; a sister Mrs. Katy Landis, Longmont; three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday evening at St. Mary Church, and final services of tribute were held Wednesday morning at the Boies Memorial Chapel. Burial was in the family lot in the old St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements were in charge of Boies Memorial Chapel. Amanda Landis - St. Mary's Church - May 1964 - Death record from St. Mary's Church, Huerfano County - Amanda Landis, Walsenburg, Colo. died May 17, 1964 buried May 20, 1964. Priest Clifford Norman relative Mrs. Niels Nielson, daughter age 84, Book 4, Page 5, Mortuary Boies Cemetery South.

Landis, Emmet (Baby Boy of)

Baby Boy Landis - World Independent  September 3, 1929 - Baby Landis Buried Here Yesterday - Baby Landis, small son of Mr. and Mrs. Emmet Landis of this city passed away on August 31, and was buried in the Masonic cemetery here yesterday afternoon with funeral arrangements in charge of the Furphy Brothers Undertaking Company.

Landis, George

George Landis - World Independent - April 19, 1943 - Died April 17, 1943, buried April 19, 1943, St. Mary. Cause, paralysis. Relative: Wife Amanda - Priest Papesh - Sacraments Cond. Baptism & Extreme Unc. April 13. Book 3 Page 38.

Landis, Katherine

Katherine Landis - Walsenburg World - February 29, 1924 - Katherine Landis, four years of age, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pedo Landis of Cucharas, died at the home of her parents, on Sunday, February 24th. Funeral services were held on the 25th. Catrina Landis - Walsenburg World Independent - February 29, 1924 - Died February 24, 1924, buried February 26, 1924, St. Mary. Cause of death, pneumonia, age 4. Relative Priest J.B. Liciotti Sacraments Book No. 2, Page 16.

Landis, Rose

Rose Landis - World Independent  February 21, 1955 - Rose Landis Dies at 39 - Rose Marie Castello Landis, 39, wife of Garfield Landis and mother of four died in a Pueblo hospital Sunday. She had been in failing health for almost a year and had been hospitalized for the last three months. Mrs. Landis, daughter of John and Ursula Castello, was born in Walsenburg Nov. 27, 1915. She was married in 1937. Mrs. Landis was a member of St. Mary Church and SNPJ Lodge No. 299. Surviving are her husband; four daughters, Rose Marie, Christine, Katherine and Gladys; three brothers, John Vicic and Jack Vicic of Walsenburg and Rudy Castello of Pueblo; four sisters, Mrs. Mario Mutz and Mrs. Frank Bubnich, both of Pueblo and Mrs. Henry Novak and Mrs. Joe Hren, both of Leadville. Funeral announcement will be made by Burress Memorial Chapel.

Landwehr, Joan

Joan "Jo" Landwehr - Pueblo Chieftain - March 19, 1999 - Rice Funeral Service Claremore, Okla. Joan "Jo" Landwehr. s for Jo Landwehr will be at 1 p.m. today at The Rice Funeral Service, Chapel of the Garden. Father Paul Eichhoff will officiate. Born July 7, 1932, Jo was the daughter of Oren and Zona Jarrett Fletcher. She spent her childhood in Lincoln County, Colo. While still a young lady, she began to work. And with her very excellent abilities in organization and detail, she accomplished much in her career, working with Dana Corporation, Spartan and most recently Burgess-Norton. Jo and Samuel Hans Landwehr married in 1947, in Hugo, Colo. This same area that had been so familiar during her growing up years, would remain home for Jo as a young bride. Living on a farm, she helped her husband with the tasks of rural life as well as being a devoted wife and later a mother. When they moved to Pueblo, she worked at the Army Depot, the Pueblo School District and later the Dana Corporation. This is where she began the very intricate work as a machinist. When Mr. Landwehr died in 1977, Jo decided to move. With a sister in Albuquerque, Jo chose this as her new home. She worked for Spartan through these years. In 1984, Claremore, Okla., would become her new home. This move was made easy, because it allowed Jo to live near some of her children. Jo was a very special mother, always doing special things for her much loved family. When she retired, she chose to use her free time to help them, and just one of the ways she did that was to help with their household chores, like cleaning and ironing. Again, those detail skills came in handy. With her own home meticulously kept, why not also extend this expertise to those closest to her. Her motto was `charity begins at home. And truly it did for Jo. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren -- never able to do enough for them. Those special family members that survive are her three children, Samuel Hans Landwehr Jr. and his wife, Rojean of Claremore, Kathy Jo Lorens and her husband, Chris of Grand Lake, Colo., and Debra Jean Schellhorn and her husband, Jim of Claremore and four grandchildren, Jason Hans Vidmar and his wife, Leslie, of Longmont, Colo., Kirsten Jo Vidmar of Fort Collins, Colo., and James Paul Schellhorn and Aubrey Nicole Schellhorn of Claremore. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Fletcher- two sisters, Hazel Darnell and Violet Garrier- her husband- and her parents. Friends may remember Jo by contributing to the Alzheimer's Association National Headquarters, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1000, Chicago, Ill. 60611-9501.

Lane, Anna

Anna Lane - Huerfano World - November 23, 1989 - This Week in La Veta History - 1918: Died, Mike Pene, Jane Roberts Wilkinson, Anna Lane and Andrew Dusnak.

Lane, Arthur

Arthur Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - July 26, 2003 - Arthur Lane, 71, left this world on July 24, 2003, to join his friends and family that went before him. Survived by his wife of 52 years, JoAnne "Jody" Lane; sons, Michael (Nancy) Lane and Matthew (Geri) Lane; grandchildren, Christopher Lane, Richard Arthur Lane and Arianne Lane, all of Pueblo; stepfather-in-law, Bob Radakovich of Pueblo; sister-in-law, Frieda (Al) Spann-Hensley of Arizona; nephew, Rick (Diane) Webb, and their children, Matt and Claire, all of California. Preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Elsie Lane. Arthur was born June 22, 1932, in Trinidad, Colo., and retired from the Pueblo Bank & Trust Co. after 39 years of service. He was a devoted husband and father who found great joy in caring for his grandchildren. A member of Ascension Episcopal Church, BPO Elks, and Silver State Lodge No. 95 AF&AM, Arthur also was an avid golfer who enjoyed being in the company of friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. At the family's request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 28, 2003, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 18th and Grand, with the Rev. Dr. Ephraim Radner officiating. A luncheon will take place immediately following the service at Rosario's. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to Dream Weavers through the funeral home. Private family scattering will take place at a later date in the Mountain View Cemetery Scattering Garden. Online condolences www.montgomerysteward.com

Lane, Brent E.

Brent E. Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - July 30, 2001 - Brent E. Lane, born Sept. 14, 1963, passed away July 28, 2001, of an aneurysm. Brent served in the Marine Corps, served as a caregiver of autistic adults, worked with the crab fleet in Alaska and was currently attending school in Tucson, Ariz. He loved fishing, hunting for artifacts and items from the Old West. He is survived by parents, Ed and Sylvia Lane; sisters, Cheryl and Brenda Lane and Lisa (Lloyd) Kittinger; brother, Brian (Jennifer) Lane; nieces, Angela Kittinger, Addie Lane and Megan Stockman; numerous aunts and uncles; and very special friends, Gary and Dina Grogan of Tucson. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Friday, Imperial Memorial Gardens with honors presented by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. In lieu of flowers and food, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Lane, Cora

Cora Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - December 09, 2003 - Cora Lane, 89, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 7, 2003. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora and Orville Younger; her son, Gale Lane; sisters, Bessie Graves, Esther Awbrey and Marie Cox; and brother, Dewey Younger. Survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold; son, Gerald "Jerry" (Geri) Lane; grandchildren, Ken Lane of Denver, Keith (Vonda) Lane, Rich (Mary) Lane of Pueblo, Gregory (Elizabeth) Lane of Redondo Beach, Calif., Tanya Lane (Steve Mortimer) of Golden, and Scott (Gina) Lane of Pueblo; great-grandchildren, Allan Lane of Arvada; Keaton, Tanner and Corey Lane of Vancouver, Wash.; Victoria, Alexsondria, Halie and Demi Lane, all of Pueblo; sister, Florence Dyke of Colorado Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cora was born in Osceola, Neb., on March 8, 1914. She walked closely with her heavenly Father, and because of her failing health the past few years missed so very much her church services and church family. At the time of her death she was the longest living member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She dearly loved her family, and leaves wonderful memories for them to cherish. Viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today, and funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2003; both to be held at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests memorials be made to the First Church of the Nazarene through the funeral home.

Lane, Daniel

Daniel Lane - Huerfano World - April 16, 1992 - This Week in La Veta History - 1881: The body found in the old dugout by the roundhouse was identified as Daniel Lane, a section hand. He was buried in the east graveyard. Huerfano World - April 14, 1994 - This Week in La Veta History - 1881: The railroad company destroyed the old dug-out near the round house this week after the body of a tramp, identified as Daniel Lane, was found cold and stiff inside.

Lane, Delevene D.

Delevene "Grama Slipper" Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - April 16, 2002 - Age 78, of Pueblo, passed away April 9, 2002. Born Oct. 6, 1924, in Browning, Mont. Preceded in death by her loving husband, John Moran; and sons, Patrick Allen Moran, Frankie Moran, Glenn and Danny Moran. Survived by her children, John Hamilton of Honolulu, Hawaii, Marguerite "Maggie" Tyrrell of Pueblo, James Moran of Boseman, Mont., Alberta Smith of Choteau, Mont., Pete Zanca of Wellpinit, Wash.; 39 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Delevene enjoyed watching the Broncos, crocheting, quilting, search-a-word books, playing Yahtzee and cards. Delevene was loved by all who knew her. She also enjoyed the times she spent with her family. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lane, Francis H.

Francis H. Lane - Colorado Weekly Chieftain  August 8, 1878  Died  Lane  In this city, on August 2nd, 1878, Mrs. Francis H. Lane, wife of Josiah H. Lane, and oldest daughter of Charles Foster, formerly of Norwich, Connecticut, aged fifty-three years and eight months.

Lane, Gale Lee

Gale Lee Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - May 18, 1989 - Gale Lee Lane, 52, passed away at home May 16, 1989, following a lengthy illness. Survived by his children, Tannya (Roy) Tinkey, Sioux City, Iowa, Scott Gale Lane; grandson, Allan Lee Lane; parents, Harold and Cora Lane; brother Gerald (Geri) Lane, all of Pueblo. Also survived by nephews, Keith, Ken, Greg, and Rich (Mary) Lane; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Lifelong Pueblo resident. He was a 1955 graduate of Centennial High School. Employed by CF&I Steel, retiring after 31 years, in February 1988. Member of Steel Workers Union, No. 2101, and Quality Circle. He was an avid sportsman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. The body will lie in state 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Service, 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 1989, First Church of t he Nazarene with the Rev. Ronald Crosley officiating. Interment Mountain View Cemetery. The family may be contacted at 1113 Mass.

Lane, Gary L.

Gary L. Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - April 13, 2006 - Gary L. Lane, 46, passed away April 10, 2006. Survived by his mother, Dorothy Lane of Pueblo; children, Nicholas Lane, Greg Lane, Kaylee Lane and P.J. Lane; siblings, Michael Lane of Pueblo, Charles Lane of Pueblo, Jim (Wendi) Lane of Northglenn, Colo., Daniel (Danna) Lane of Pueblo and Leah Ann (Cameron) Davenport of Pueblo; grandson, Quintin Lane; and numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, James Lane. Gary was born Jan. 12, 1960, in Pueblo. He was a talented carpenter, loved to fish and enjoyed spending time with his family. Member of Eagles Aerie No. 145. Visitation, 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery & Steward Chapel. The family will be present from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2006, Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with Deacon Ed Riccillo officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Father John Powers Basketball Fund through the funeral home.

Lane, George William

George William Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - December 18, 2002 - George William Lane, 76, peacefully departed this life on Dec. 15, 2002. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Ann Lane; and brother, Frank Lane Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 wonderful years, Ann Lane; his only daughter Patricia Lane; and granddaughter, Marissa Lane, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by numerous relatives of the Spinuzzi family. He was employed by the city of Pueblo for 38 years and also a veteran of World War II. George was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors and his beloved dogs. Viewing, Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 2 p.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lane, Gordon E.

Gordon E. Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - December 25, 1999 - Gordon E. Lane of Pueblo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1999, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Elizabeth Lane. He was born on June 14, 1937, in Pueblo, Colo. He was a graduate of Central High School. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara A. (Morrell) Lane; four daughters, Vickey Rhodes (Dale) of South Carolina, Paula White (Rick) of Pueblo West, Cindy Vogel (Blaine) of Kansas, Sara Bustillos (Eddie) of Pueblo; seven grandsons, Justin and Joshuah Clouston, Kevin, Keith and Weston Vogel, Curtis and Matthew Rhodes; sister, Mary Koch (Lane). Gordon served in the U.S. Army for two years. He retired from U S West in March of 1986 after 33 years of service. Gordon was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8898. He was also a lifetime member of Communication Workers of America. Gordon enjoyed his children and grandchildren, family and friends and especially his farm. Visitation Sunday, noon-5 p.m., and Monday, 8-11 a.m. Funeral service Monday, 2:00 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with full military honors by Fort Carson.

Lane, James R.

James R. Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - October 14, 2001 - James R. Lane, 75, passed away Oct. 12, 2001, at his residence. Survived by his wife, Dorothy A. Lane, of the family home; children, Michael (Julia Alfaro) Lane, Pueblo West; Charles Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah, James R. (Wendy) Lane, Northglenn, Colo.; Gary Lane, Madison, Wis., Leah Ann (Cameron) Davenport, Pueblo West, Daniel (Danna) Lane, Pueblo; brothers, Bill (Pauline) Lane, Redwood City, Calif., Charles "Chuck" (Patricia) Lane, Deritter, La., John (Marge) Lane, Pueblo; brother-in-law, Toney Cipriani, Pueblo; sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Lane, Pueblo; 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice (nee Gust) Lane; sister, Margaret Ann Cipriani; and brother, Robert Lane. Born May 16, 1926, in Pueblo and was a lifetime Pueblo resident. Member of the Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and was a former Grand Knight, Optimist Club of Pueblo and was a junior Optimist volunteer. Jim also served on the Pueblo Diversified Industries Board. He retired from the Public Service Company after 42 years of service. He will lie in state at the funeral home from noon until 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2001, at St. Patrick Church, 226 Michigan, with the Reverend Father Edward Pettit as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make memorials to the Father John Powers Basketball fund or the PDI Industries, through the funeral home.

Lane, Jennifer

Jennifer Lane - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 2006 - Bond set in death near Trinidad - Bond has been set for Destry York, 39, who is charged with second-degree murder in the August shooting death of Jennifer Lane. Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Wiese asked that York's bond be set at $225,000 with $200,000 of that amount for the murder charge, plus $25,000 additional bond because York is charged with two felony offenses in Washington. York is wanted as a fugitive in Washington on charges of burglary and domestic violence, as well as other misdemeanor charges. Wiese is prosecuting the case because District Attorney Lee Hawke is ill. Defense attorney Lee Downs called the bond "oppressive and unnecessary," telling District Judge Claude Appel that the defendant left Washington to be near his parents, who live in the Ludlow area. "Oppressive or not, I'm setting the bond at $200,000," Appel said, agreeing to the additional $25,000 as well. The preliminary hearing for York has been reset to Dec. 22 to give the defense time to review a 50-page sheriff's department report and audio and video statements given by Lane's 3-year-old daughter, a witness to the shooting. Both the report and the recordings were handed over to the defense less than 24 hours before attorneys were due in court. "It's obviously not fair to get a 50-page report the night before," Appel said. Charges against York were filed Aug. 28. York's father, Dennis Talley, called the sheriff's department when his son arrived at his home covered in blood, with Lane's body in his vehicle. Lane, 24, died Aug. 21 of a gunshot wound to the head, which York at first told authorities was self-inflicted. He later said he shot the woman accidentally while trying to reload the gun for her. York remains in custody at the Las Animas County Detention Center, where he has been since his arrest Aug. 28.

Lane, Joe

Joe Lane - Rocky Mountain News  February 27, 1911  Joe Lane applied for room at Workingmen's Home, at Pueblo, dropped dead in lobby, about 45 yrs, penniless.

Lane, Lemuel

Lemuel Lane - Colorado Weekly Chieftain - November 9, 1871 - Died - Lane - At the S.O.M. & Ex. Co's building in Pueblo, on the 5th inst. Lemuel Lane, of Paola, Kansas, aged about 45 years.

Lane, Rebecca Ann

Rebecca Ann Lane  Albuquerque Journal  July 31, 1999 - Rebecca Ann Lane, 63, and born September 23, 1935 in Trinidad, CO, entered into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 28, 1999 after battling a four week illness at UNM Hospital. She was a resident of Albuquerque for 26 years. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert E. Lane; two daughters, Vicki L. McClelland and husband, John L. of Phoenix, AZ and Traci L. Sanchez and husband, Kraig A. of Albuquerque; and son, Alan D. Hixon of Albuquerque. She is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Erica K. McClelland, Noah A. and Jenna Mari Sanchez, who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garner D. and Mabel L. Rucker. Becky will be remembered for her huge, unselfish heart and her great love for animals. She prided herself in being a loving wife, mother and grandmother (Nana). Services will be at 10:30 a.m. this morning at Chapel of Sandia Funeral Care, followed by inurnment at Fairview Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and social worker at UNM Hospital for their loving, tender care of Becky during her stay at the hospital. Sandia Funeral Care, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE.

Laner, Albino J.

Albino J. Laner - Pueblo Chieftain - March 13, 1980 - Albino J. Laner, husband of Mrs. Mae Laner, Walsenburg. Father of John Laner, San Ramon, Calif., Richard E. Laner, Trinidad, Alfred Laner, Leadville, Gerald Laner, Seattle, Wash., Ernest and Mrs. Eileen Melonas, both of Pueblo, and Mrs. Shirley Resendez, Denver. Brother of Charles Laner, South Gate, Calif., and Mrs. Albina Pasquin, Aguilar. Survived also by 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services, St. Mary Church; wake service 7 p.m. Friday and Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Saturday. UMWA graveside service, North St. Mary Cemetery.Huerfano World - March 11, 1982 - In loving memory of Albino Laner who died two years ago, March 11. (verse) Sadly missed by wife and family.

Laner, Mae M.

Mae M. Laner - Huerfano World - October 22, 1998 - Mae M. Laner, 90, passed away October 14, 1998. Survived by children John (Ferris) Surprise, AZ; Alfred Laner, Walsenburg, CO; Gerald (Britta) Manhattan Beach, CA; Ernest (Maria) Pueblo, CO; Eileen (George) Melonas, Shirley Resendez, Pueblo, CO; daughter-in-law, Angelina Laner, Trinidad; sister, Dorothy Bacino, Pueblo, CO; brother, Charles (Alice) Zancanelli, Los Lunas, NM; brother-in-law, Charles Laner, South Gate, CA; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Albino J. Laner in 1980; son, Richard E. Laner in 1983; brothers, John, Paul, James, Leon, Louie, and Ernest Zancanelli; sister, Annie Bergamo. Mrs. Laner was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, VFW Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary and the Tabernacle Society of Walsenburg. Viewing was Friday, October 16, 1998 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Boies Ortega Funeral Home in Walsenburg, Colorado. Funeral mass was Saturday, October 17, 1998, 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Walsenburg. Interment, North St. Mary Cemetery in Walsenburg, with Rev. Ben Bacino (nephew) officiating both services.

Laney, Ann

Ann Laney - Huerfano World - October 19, 2000 - Ann Laney, 76, of Walsenburg, passed away October 12, 2000, in Albuquerque, N.M. Born September 29, 1924 in Cabron, UT, she was reared and attended schools in Walsenburg. In 1950, she married Walton E. Laney. She worked for and retired from Huerfano County Social Services Department. Her dedication to helping others led her to volunteer in many ways and through that, she touched many lives. She is preceded in death by her loving husband; sisters, Mary Bechaver and husband Joe; Helen Bechaver and husband Steve and her granddaughter, Maria Laney. Ann is survived by two sons, Robert G. Laney and wife, Kathy of Albuquerque; Jack P. Laney and wife, Michele, golden; her sister, Caroline Brown and husband, James, Pueblo; five grandchildren, Ann Smith and husband Robert, Albuquerque, Robert Peltzer and wife Kim, Boston, MA., Tina Laney, Albuquerque, Nichole and Christopher Laney, golden; three great-grandchildren, Alicia and Brianna Smith and Caleb Peltzer; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Ann's name to the St. Mary Senior Outreach program, Attn: Sister Carol Tlach, 715 Kansas Avenue, Walsenburg, 81089 or to Sandia Hospice, 4725 Indian School Road, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Internment will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

Laney, Maria

Maria Laney - Huerfano World - December 5, 1991 - Maria Laney, 27, died Nov. 26, 1991, in Albuquerque, NM. Born Oct. 5, 1964, in Okinawa, she is survived by her parents, Robert Laney, Albuquerque; her mother, Tina U. Laney, Albuquerque; two sisters Ann T. Smith and Tina F. Laney, Albuquerque; her grandmothers, Ann Laney, Walsenburg and Anna Kemp, Albuquerque; numerous aunts, uncles and nieces. A memorial service was held Friday, Nov. 29 from the First United Methodist Church in Albuquerque. Cremation, Sunset Memorial Park.

Laney, Wallace M.

Wallace M. Laney - Huerfano World - November 1, 2001 - Wallace McKee Laney, 78, of Grand Junction, formerly of Walsenburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2001. Mr. Laney was born on July 7, 1923, in Walsenburg to Oliver J. and Sadie Bell McKee Laney. Mr. Laney is survived by his sister, Virginia Drennen, Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Hazel Wingo; and brothers, Walton E. Laney and Roy J. Laney. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Saturday with John Stroh officiating. Interment, Huerfano Masonic Cemetery, Walsenburg.

Lang, Jonathan

Jonathan "JJ" Lang  Pueblo Chieftain - October 17, 1997 - Jonathan "JJ" Lang went to be with our Lord on Oct. 10, 1997, in Pueblo. JJ was born March 22, 1995, in Denver to Michael and Sheila Stockton Lang. He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael. His survivors include his parents- brothers, Allan, Matthew, Joseph and Robert- sister, Anna- grandparents, Sandra Muhs and SJ Stockton- great-grandmother, Hazel Tuell- and aunts, Ellen, Jama, Laura, Heather and Paula- and uncle, Scott- as well as special friends, Betty, Naomi and Eddie. Little JJ was a beloved son, brother, grandson, great-grandson and nephew and will be missed by all. Private services will be held.

Lang, Lenore

Lenore Lang - Pueblo Chieftain - December 27, 2005 - Lenore Lang, 96, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 21, 2005, in Long Beach, Calif. Born March 20, 1909, in Kiowa, Kan. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lang. Lenore was a longtime Pueblo resident, retiring from the Colorado State Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Langdon, Alice A.

Alice A. Langdon - Pueblo Chieftain - October 05, 1997 - Alice A. Langdon, 62, passed away Oct. 3, 1997. Survived by her husband, Merlin D. Langdon, of the family home- sons, David Lee Langdon of Pueblo, and John Michael Langdon of Los Angeles, Calif.-mother, Viva Julie Garner of Pueblo- brother, Fred (Marion) Garner of Pueblo West- granddaughter, Mary Alison Langdon of Pueblo- daughter-in-law, Sarah Lee of Pueblo- and sister-in-law, Myrna Garner of Pueblo West. Preceded in death by her father, Samuel Lee Garner- and brother, Jack Garner in May 1995. Born on Feb. 23, 1935, in Pueblo. Member of Park Hill Christian Church. Alice was dedicated to her church and her job at Paperwork Inc. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and working with youth. At her request there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1997, at Park Hill Christian Church, 1401 E. Seventh, with the Rev. Charlene Nimmo officiating. Private interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. Those who desire may make memorials to Park Hill Christian Church.

Langdon, Anthony J.

Anthony J. Langdon - The Pueblo Chieftain - October 9, 1915 - Illness Fatal To Anthony J. Langdon - Prominent Real Estate Man, Long a Resident of Pueblo, Succumbs  Funeral Will Be Held This Afternoon. After a lingering illness which has confined him to his bed for three months, Anthony J. Langdon, one of Pueblo's most prominent real estate men, passed away yesterday morning at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Morris Crum, 426 west Ninth Street. Mr. Langdon was 62 years old last September 8. The funeral will be held this morning at 9:30 o'clock from the Sacred Heart Catholic church, and in keeping with a desire of the deceased, the mourners are requested to bring no flowers. Father T. J. Wolohan will officiate. The deceased has been a member of the Sacred Heart church for many years, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Langdon is survived by his wife, Margaret Herron Langdon, his daughter, Mrs. Crum, two brothers, J. J. [John J.] Langdon of Pueblo, president of the Pueblo Abstract company and T. W. Langdon of Omaha, Neb., and two sisters, Mrs. John Davis and Miss Nellie Langdon of Omaha. The deceased was born in Springfield, Ill., September 8, 1847, and as a boy of 12 years, in 1859 removed with his parents, brothers and sisters to Sarpy County, Neb. Those were in the days before railroads crossed the western plains, and the trip was made overland in a prairie schooner. The Langdon family settled on a farm and the children grew up there, the sons engaging in farming and cattle raising. A. J. Langdon married Margaret Herron of Omaha in 1878, the wedding being celebrated at the Catholic cathedral in that city. In 1891, A. J. Langdon retired from the cattle business in Sharpy [sic] county and followed to Pueblo his brother John J., who came here in 1884. Here the deceased engaged in the real estate business and invested quite heavily in Pueblo realty. He was a shrewd, conservative dealer, and his advice as to real estate values and prospects was considered sound and reliable. Decline Is Gradual - Early in June of this year Mr. Langdon became ill and was confined to his bed with a complication of disease. From that time he gradually declined in health and for several days prior to his death it was realized that the end was near. The deceased is an uncle of Deputy District Attorney Laurence Langdon and deputy clerk of the District Court Genevieve Langdon." [Parents of Anthony J. Langdon were Patrick and Catherine (nee Thomas) Langdon.]

Langdon, Margaret E.

Margaret E. Langdon - The Pueblo Chieftain - February 11, 1918 - Margaret E. Langdon, age 66 years, 426 west Ninth Street, February 9, 1918. - Margaret E. Langdon, widow of the late Anthony J. Langdon, died at the residence, 426 west Ninth Street [sic], Saturday morning. Mrs. Langdon was born in Madison, Wis., July 1, 1851, moved to Omaha and was married to Mr. Langdon in 1875 [sic-should be 1878], and came to Pueblo in 1893 [sic]. She leaves to mourn her loss four sisters, Mrs. J. J. Langdon of this city who is at present visiting her son at Camp Kearney, Cal., Mrs. Anna Wilson, Pappellion of Nebraska [sic], Mrs. Joseph Jamesofsky [sic], Wallace, Neb., and Sister M. Gabriel of the order of St. Dominick of Omaha, and one daughter, Mrs. Morris S. Crum of this city. The funeral will take place this morning at 8:30 from the residence, 426 west Ninth Street, and from Sacred Heart church at 9 o'clock. Friends are invited to attend the services at the church but those at the grave will be private. Interment will be in the family plot in Roselawn under the direction of the McCarthy Undertaking Company."

Langdon, Sandra Sue

Sandra Sue Langdon - Pueblo Chieftain - December 10, 2004 - Sandra Sue Langdon, 48, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 9, 2004, in Pueblo, Colo. Born March 31, 1956, in Pueblo, Colo., to Bobby and Anna May Langdon. Preceded in death by her father, Bob Langdon; and brother-in-law, Stan Bieker. Survived by her loving family; mother, Anna May Langdon; siblings, Mary Langdon, Ken (Louella) Langdon, Debbie (Dave) Storer, Nancy Langdon; nieces and nephews, Arlene Langdon, Jeanette (Brian) Hastings, Andrew (Jen) Langdon, Crystal (Anthony) Fernandez, Jeff and Greg Bieker, Christina Hopewell, Austin Warren; great-niece and nephew, Nicholas and Jessica Hastings; and a host of numerous loving friends. Sandra was employed by Parkview Hospital for 28 years. Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Imperial Funeral Home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Parkview Employee Crisis Fund in her memory through the funeral home office. A special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Danylchuk, Dr. Greg Berens, and all the medical staff at Parkview Hospital.

Langdon, William F.

William F. Langdon - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - December 17, 1915 - Officer Slain in Smelter Yard - Pueblo - William Langdon, Santa Fe railroad detective officer, 58 years old, was shot and killed by one of a quartette [sic] of men whom he was searching near the yards if the Pueblo Zinc Smelter Company. Three shots were fired by the slayer, two entering Langdon's arm and the third his temple. Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - December 17, 1915 - Charged with the murder of William F. Langdon, widely known detective for the Santa Fe railroad in Pueblo, Charles Lewis and Frank Williams are under arrest at Pueblo. Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - February 25, 1917 - Found Guilty of Killing Detective - Pueblo - Joe Kitterman was convicted of second-degree murder, and his companion, Lige Higgins, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the death of William S. Langdon, railroad detective. Pueblo Indicator - January 1, 1916 - Called Home by Death - Mrs. W. F. Langdon Hurries Back to California to Bury a Daughter - Mrs. W. F. Langdon, widow of Detective Langdon of the Santa Fe Railroad who was shot and killed by footpads a short time ago, received word Monday by telegraph from Los Angeles of the death of her daughter, Mrs. Carrie McGee, and left for her home the following day, accompanied by another daughter whom she was visiting, Mrs. Arthur Patterson of Abbey. The telegram was sent by Mrs. L. W. Smith, of San Diego, another daughter, who had gone to the bedside of her sick sister. Called by the death of her husband to Pueblo, and then answering a similar call from Los Angeles, is a very sorrowful circ*mstance experienced by few, and she has the sympathy of a large circle of friends.

Lange, Ruth A.

Ruth A. Lange - Pueblo Chieftain - March 12, 1986 - Ruth A. Lange, 84, Westcliffe, died March 8, 1986. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Methodist Church, Westcliffe, with the Rev. Jeff Babbs officiating. Inurnment, Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Custer County Library Fund.

Lange, Wyatt James

Wyatt James Lange - Pueblo Chieftain - April 07, 1999 - Wyatt James Lange, infant son of Melody Lange, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 1999. He was born in Pueblo on Dec. 21, 1998. He is survived by his mother- a brother, Travis Colt- a sister, Melissa Marie, all of Pueblo-grandparents, Clarence Lange of Pueblo and Susan Lange Borges of Penrose-aunts, Jenniffer Lange of Pueblo and Tracy Lange of Clearfield, Utah- and an uncle, Brandon Lange of Penrose. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 8at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery in Silver Cliff. Memorial donations may be made to the Wyatt Lange Memorial Fund through the Rocky Mountain Bank and Trust in Florence. Services are under the direction of Charles Anthony Funeral Home, Florence.

Langley, Albert Theodore

Albert Theodore Langley - Pueblo Chieftain - June 22, 1967 - Albert Theodore (Runt) Langley. Services T. G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel, 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Herbert W. Clark officiating. Interment Mountain View with graveside services by military personnel from Ft. Carson, Colo.

Langley, Benjamin Russell

Benjamin Russell Langley - Pueblo Chieftain - May 21, 2002 - Benjamin Russell Langley, 18, of Pueblo, passed away May 18, 2002. Born Aug. 11, 1983, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by his dad, Sterling Langley. Survived by his mother, Sue (Ken) Timmerman, Florence; special friend, Aaron Armendariz; brothers, Joshua R. Langley and Levi J. Scott, both of Pueblo; sister, Brittney S. Agnes, Florence; and nieces, Mariah, Alyssa and Breeanna. Also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Benjamin's passions were skate and snowboarding. He also enjoyed spending time down at the river and spending quality time with his family and friends. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Romero Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday at Romero Chapel, Chaplain Jim Slak officiating. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall.

Langley, Earl C. Jr.

Earl C. Langley Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - September 17, 1999 - Earl C. Langley Jr., 71, passed away Sept. 16, 1999, in Pueblo West. Survived by his sisters, Dorothy Good of Denver, Alice Herritz of Pueblo, and Betty King of Fort Collins; three aunts; numerous nieces and nephews and close friend, Larry Higinbotham. Born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Pueblo, and was a lifetime resident until two years ago when he moved to Fort Collins. Earl retired from the Pueblo Army Depot in the finance\accounting department after many years of service. He was the past president of the Pueblo Symphony and a member of First United Methodist Church and Silver State Lodge No. 95, AF&AM. He will lie in state at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 1999, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Rev. Gene Hagerman officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Those who desire may make memorials to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Pueblo County Heart Fund through the funeral home.

Langley, Ethel B.

Ethel B. Langley - Pueblo Chieftain - July 17, 1987 - Mrs. Ethel B. Langley passed away July 15, 1987. Survived by her four daughters, Mrs. Dorothy Good, Denver, Mrs. Frances E. McGee, Swanton, Ohio, Mrs. Alice L. Herritz and Mrs. Betty R. King, both of Pueblo; and son, Earl C. Langley Jr. of Pueblo. She is survived also by three sisters, Gertrude Colvin, Leta Eiben and Fern Wells, all of Pueblo; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Earl C. Langley, in 1957, and grandson, Michael McGee. Born July 7, 1898, in Hiawatha, Kan., and had been a longtime Pueblo resident. Mrs. Langley was a member of the First Seventh-day Adventist Church. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Rouch Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor John Abbott officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to the First Seventh-day Adventist Church or Pueblo Manor Nursing Home through the funeral home office. Friends may contact the family at 3040 Skyview.

Langley, Opal Doris

Opal Doris Langley  Pueblo Chieftain  September 03, 2006 - Opal Doris Langley, 86, passed away Sept. 1, 2006. Survived by her husband of 67 years, one month and 20 days, George Langley; daughter, Georgia "Sally" (William) Kenney of Pueblo; brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Ruff of Pueblo; granddaughter, Sandra (Mike) Ambrozaitis; numerous nieces and nephews; including nephew, Douglas (Charlene) Langley of California; nieces, Ila (Randy) Shipley of Washington and Mary Louise (Tom) Hildebrandt of Wisconsin; and special friends, Don and Betty English, Jane Sawvell and Gene and Peachy Wilcoxson. Opal was born to George H. and Mary Alice Ruff Jan. 9, 1920, in Bartlesville, Okla. She and her family traveled from Kansas to Pueblo in a covered wagon. Opal and George were married July 11, 1939, in Raton, N.M. They owned and operated Kenny's Café on Ninth Street for 27 years. Opal was always available to help neighbors and friends. She enjoyed baking cookies and taking them to nursing homes. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2006, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Rick Calhoun officiating. Those who desire may make memorials to American Cancer Society through the funeral home.

Langley, Sterling

Sterling Langley - Pueblo Chieftain - March 25, 1999 - Sterling Langley. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 1999, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family may be contacted at 2602 West St.

Langley-McGee, Frances Ethel

Frances Ethel Langley-McGee  Pueblo Chieftain - December 14, 1989  Frances Ethel Langley-McGee passed away unexpectedly Dec. 12, 1989. Survived by her husband, Donald McGee of the family home in Swanton, Ohio, five children; brother Earl Langley; sisters, Alice Herritz and Betty King all of Pueblo. Proceeded in death by her parents, Ethel and Earl Langley, Sr. and one son. Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Malone Funeral Directors Chapel, Swanton, Ohio.

Langoni, Pete

Pete Langoni - Pueblo Chieftain - February 04, 1986 - Pete Langoni, 71, of Trinidad, passed away Jan. 31, 1986. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Father Joseph Fisher officiating. Interment, Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

Langosh, James R.

James R. Langosh - Pueblo Chieftain - April 19, 2001 - James R. Langosh, 70, departed this life April 13, 2001. Born March 29, 1931, in Gardner. He was a retired construction worker. Survived by very close friends, Stephanie Garcia and Tom Garcia. Preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Dorothy (Snedden) Langosh. Cremation has taken place. Private memorial service was held.

Langosh, Simon

Simon Langosh - Pueblo Chieftain - August 13, 1977 - 'Rockies' Composer dies in Pueblo nursing home - Simon Langosh, 82, the Gardner-area merchant and sawmill operator who composed the well known "Springtime in the Rockies" half-century ago, died Thursday in a Pueblo nursing home where he had been a patient for about six weeks. Langosh was born in St. Cloud, Minn., and moved to the Gardner region with his parents in the early 1920s to take up a homestead. He operated a sawmill at Sharpsdale, above Red Wing as well as the Langosh Mercantile Store, and was justice of peace in Gardner for many years. Later he was employed by the Missouri pacific Railway. He retired in 1960 and moved to Florida. He married Dorothy Snedden in 1927, and it was about that time that he composed his most famous son, along with other poems and musical selections. Langosh also was a veteran of World War I and a member of Moose Lodge. The funeral for Langosh will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Furphy-Lawson Chapel in Walsenburg. Burial will follow at the family plot in South St. Mary Cemetery, where his parents and other family members are buried.

Langowski, Charles E. Sr.

Charles E. Langowski Sr. - Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph - January 30, 1991 - Charles E. Langowski Sr., 90, a former resident of Colonial Columns Nursing Home in Colorado Springs, died Sunday in a Walsenburg nursing home. Comi Funeral Home in Trinidad is handling arrangements. Mr. Langowski was born Nov. 1, 1900, in Sopris. He was married in 1923 to Edith Skufca, who died in April 1971. Mr. Langowski is survived by three sons, Theodore of Colorado Springs and Henry and Robert of Pueblo; a daughter, Barbara Ruscetti of Trinidad; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He had a son, Charles Jr., who died in 1979.

Langowski, Henry David

Henry David "Hank" Langowski - Pueblo Chieftain - December 01, 1999 - Henry David "Hank" Langowski, born April 2, 1928, in Sopris, Colo., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 27, 1999. He is survived by Blanche, his wife of 49 years, and four daughters, Jennie (Angelo) Montez, Beth Dosen, Cynthia (Peter) Illick and Johnna (Tim) Morgan. Also survived by five grandchildren, Susanne and Samantha Dosen, Henry Daniel Montez, Cassandra and Nicholas Morgan; a sister, Barbara Ruscetti; and brothers, Robert and Ted Langowski. Mr. Langowski also had numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Langowski and a brother, Charles Langowski Jr. Henry will be remembered as a loving, doting and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. A proud Colorado native, Hank was a coal miner throughout his life as well as a master carpenter who loved to build. Recently he received his contractor's license. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 1999, 10 a.m., at the First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford, off Northern Avenue. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Family will receive friends at the church following the service. Huerfano World - December 2, 1999 - Henry "Hank" David Langowski, former resident, was born April 2, 1928 in Sopris, Colorado went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 27, 1999. He died at his home in Pueblo. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Blanche and four daughters, Jennie (Angelo) Montez, Beth Dosen, Cynthia (Peter) Illick, Johnna (Tim) Morgan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Susanne and Samantha Dosen, Henry "Hank" Daniel Montez, Cassandra and Nicholas Morgan, his sister, Barbara Ruscetti; his brothers, Robert and Ted Langowski. He also had numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Edith Langowski, and his brother, Charles Langowski Jr. A proud Colorado native, he was a coal miner and master carpenter who loved to build and recently received his contractor's license. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Dec. 4 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 84 Stanford, off Northern Avenue, Pueblo. Cremation, Almont Crematory. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

Lanisek, Louis

Louis Lanisek - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: Louis Lanisek is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists Louis Lanisek as an Austrian, age 23, and single. He was working as a driver for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

LaNoue, Bernard Raymond Sr.

Bernard Raymond LaNoue Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 1986 - Bernard Raymond LaNoue Sr., of the family home, 612 Michigan, passed away Nov. 15, 1986. Husband of Lucille R. LaNoue and father of Yvonne (Richard) Squire, Westcliffe, Yvette (Joe) Potthoff Jr., Silvercliffe, Rene (Rocky) Kisslan, Roxanne (Hurt) Daniels, Rita (Keith) Brassill, all of Pueblo, Keith (Dvonne) LaNoue, Colorado Springs, and Bernard Raymond LaNoue Jr., Pueblo. Survived also by 10 grandchildren: Robin, Ileen and Karalee Squire; Shanda and Barrett Potthoff; Andy and Adrian Kisslan; Kendra and Greg Daniels and Audrey Brassill. In addition, he is survived by four brothers and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Napolean and Alice LaNoue, and a brother. Member of St. Patrick parish, PDCA and the Sertoma Club. A veteran of service with the U.S. Army during World War II, Mr. LaNoue owned and operated Bernie's Color Center for many years, retiring in 1979. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, 1 p.m. Tuesday, St, Patrick Church. The family respectfully requests the omission of flowers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 102 W. Orman, Pueblo, Colo., 81004. The family may be contacted at 612 Michigan.

Lansing, John J.

John J. Lansing - Yampa Leader - January 21, 1916 - John J. Lansing dies. The father of J. B. Lansing of Yampa died at Pueblo Sunday from an attack of the gripp [sic]. He was a pioneer of the state and located at Pueblo in 1869. [The above was also listed in the January 28, 1916 edition]

Lansing, John William

John William Lansing - Pueblo Chieftain - June 16, 1998 - John William Lansing, died June 13, 1998, at the age of 85. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lorene Lansing. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lansing, Lorene Agnes

Lorene Agnes "Mickey" Lansing - Pueblo Chieftain - December 19, 2001 - Lorene Agnes "Mickey" Lansing, 90, passed away Dec. 17, 2001, after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by her husband, John W. Lansing. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lantz, Shawn R.

Shawn R. Lantz - Pueblo Chieftain - June 21, 1998 - Shawn R. Lantz passed away June 19, 1998, in Pueblo. Services will be held at a later date in White Pigeon, Mich.

Lany, Mary Beth

Mary Beth Lany - Pueblo Chieftain - June 14, 2002- Mary Beth Lany, 38, departed this life June 10, 2002, at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. A lifetime Puebloan, she was born May 20, 1964, and graduated from County High School in 1982. She enjoyed all types of sporting events, especially the Denver Broncos and CU Buffaloes football games. She also liked to cook and help her mother with the annual canning. Mary Beth enjoyed a good laugh, a good joke, a good conversation about sports and world events. Predeceased by her father, Robert "Bob" Lany; and a nephew, Brooks. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved mother, Elizabeth L. "Betty" Lany; siblings, Bob (Pat) Lany, Texas, Jim Lany, Charlotte "Char" Atencio, both of Pueblo, Chuck Lany, Arizona, Karl (Kathy) Lany, Los Angeles, Calif.; several nieces and a nephew, and her beloved dog, Shylo, who always rode in the vehicle with Mary Beth. At her request, cremation has taken place. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Becker as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pueblo Animal Shelter through the funeral home in Mary Beth's name or a charity of your choice.

Lany, Robert W. Sr.

Robert W. Lany Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - January 27, 1998 - Robert W. Lany Sr., 79, passed away Jan. 25, 1998, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born May 5, 1923. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a retired retail salesman. He enjoyed a good conversation and watching all sports events. Before his passing, he had told the nurses the Broncos were going to win the Super Bowl. He was a devout member of American Legion Post No. 203. Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Elizabeth Betty" Lany, of the family home- children, Robert (Pat) Lany, Houston, Texas, James Lany, Pueblo, Charles (Maddie Jo) Lany, Buckeye, Ariz., Charlotte Atencio, Pueblo, Karl (Kathy) Lany, Fullerton, Calif., and Mary Beth Laney, Pueblo- sister, Mary (John) Graziano, Pueblo- sister-in-law, Ethel "Babe" Sigler, Boone- seven grandchildren- two great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Shilo. Preceded in death by his parents, Flori and Frances (Sayon) Lany- grandson, Brooks Lany- father and mother-in-law, Andy and Mary Takash- brothers-in-law, William, Charles and Tom- and a sister-in-law, Aimee. Visitation, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rev. Robert Carden, celebrant. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team at graveside, Roselawn. Family will receive friends at 1016 Alexander Circle and American Legion Post No. 203 following the burial rites.

Lanz, Geraldine

Geraldine Lanz - Huerfano World - April 29, 1993 - Geraldine L. (Adams) Lanz, 53, a former resident of Walsenburg, died Apr. 14, 1993, in California of internal cancer. The daughter of the late Ray and Alberta Adams, she was known for her concert playing of the double string bass both in high school and at Northern Colorado University in Greeley. Survivors include her husband, Barney and a son Brett, both of San Diego, CA, and a sister, Elaine Coleman, Apple Valley, CA.

Lanza, Emilio

Emilio Lanza - Pueblo Chieftain - December 29, 2005 - Emilio Lanza, 77, was born on March 10, 1928, in Pueblo, and passed away, Dec. 23, 2005, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose; his brother, Dominic Lanza. Those left to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 57 years, Evelyn; son, Jim (Mary Jo) Lanza; grandchildren, Jaime Marie (Eddie) Montanez and Stacie Lynn Lanza; sister, June (Frank) Nails; brother, Fred (Angelina) Lanza; brother-in-law, Richard Ciruli. Also nieces, nephews, and numerous close friends and relatives, especially Louie and Jean Guagliardo. Emilio was an alumnus of Pueblo Central High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. Emilio was a member of St. Joseph Church, DAV, and the Eagles Lodge FOE No. 145. Emilio loved fishing and his trips to Cripple Creek and Las Vegas. Many thanks for the wonderful care Emilio received from the Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff, especially Debbie, Connie and Liz. Also, the special care provided by his caregivers, Carol Perea and family. A special thanks to Dr. Gaide and his office staff, especially Rachael Perricone, and the Rehab "girls." In lieu of food and flowers, a donation may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice House, 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO, 81005, or through the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Roselawn Funeral Home. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2006, St. Joseph Church, 1145 Aspen Road, with Father Kevin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Lapin, Blanche

Blanche Lapin - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 2002 - Blanche Lapin, 91, passed away Nov. 11, 2002. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ida Lapin; sister, Goldie Levine; brothers, Charles, Jake and Willie Lapin. Survived by sister, Selma Merkowitz; brother, Dr. Joseph Lapan; and sister-in-law, Sadie Lapin; special nieces and nephews, Dianne Brooks, Brian (Virginia) Brooks, Robin Brooks, Betsy Brooks, Dean (Robbie) Lapin, Colin Lapin, Larry (Judy) Merkowitz; and numerous other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Temple Emanuel today, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, at 12:30 p.m.

Lapin, Sadie

Sadie Lapin - Pueblo Chieftain - September 26, 2004 - Sadie Lapin, 89, born April 2, 1915, passed away Sept. 22, 2004. Preceded in death by her husband, Jake Lapin; two brothers and one sister. Survived by her daughter, Dianne Brooks; son, Dean (Robbie) Lapin; grandchildren, Brian (Virginia) Brooks, Robin Brooks, Betsy (Eric) DeCesaro, Colin Lapin, Michelle (Randy) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Henry, Thomas and Charlie Brooks, Max Hayes; sister, Lorraine (Al) Strickman; and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, cremation. Graveside inurnment, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff at Belmont Senior Care, Parkview Skilled Nursing and Dr. Reichert for their wonderful care of Sadie.

Lappin, Mahlon

Mahlon Lappin - Brandon Bell - October 15, 1915 - Mahlon Lappin, aged 71, died at Walsenburg as the result of a runaway accident.

Laprarie, Fred O.

Fred O. Laprarie - Pueblo Chieftain - September 16, 1987 - Fred O. Laprarie, Pueblo resident the past 30 years, late of 38 Dundee Lane, passed away Sept. 15, 1987, at St. Luke's Hospital, Denver, following a lengthy illness. Born Oct. 1, 1934, in Centerpoint, La. Employed by Dana Corp. for 21 years. Member, Belmont Baptist Church. Survived by widow, Mrs. Betty J. Laprarie, of the family home; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Laprarie Sr., Deville, La.; and by the following brothers and sisters: Alma Clark, Centerpoint, La., Azery Laprarie, Groves, Texas, Myrt Broderick, Lindenhurst, N.Y., Mildred Cooper, Denham Springs, La., Leo C. Laprarie, Pueblo, Colo., Sam W. Laprarie Jr. and Tim Laprarie, both of Deville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Preceded in death by three brothers, Franklin, Dennis R. and Alvin Laprarie, and sister, Alene Laprarie. Services, 2 p.m. Thursday, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Harold Tuttle, pastor of Lake Avenue Baptist Church, officiating. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lara, Betty C.

Betty C. Lara - Pueblo Chieftain - March 27, 2003 - Betty C. Lara, 70, passed away March 23, 2003, in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Lara. Her survivors include her children, Tony (Julie) Lara, Patsy (Pedro) Zabala, Frank Lara, Nick (Melanie) Lara, Debbie (Dave) Salas, Sandra M. Lara, Thomas Lara, Robert (Sandra) Lara, Sam (Melinda) Lara and David Lara; mother, Mary Solano; brothers and sisters, Inez (Ray) Duran, Leroy (Dora) Solano, Floyd (Sadie) Solano, Rosie (Al) Lucero; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Betty was like an angel of light and will remain in our hearts forever. Funeral service, 10 am today, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in the Imperial Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Betty through the mortuary.

Lara, C. Albert

C. Albert Lara - Pueblo Chieftain - December 29, 2003 - C. Albert Lara, 93, of Colorado City, formerly of Denver, died Dec. 25, 2003. Preceded in death by wife, Beatrice E. Lara; daughter, Jeanne E. Kattau; grandson-in-law, Lee Knapp; and great-grandson, Jimmie Barrett. Survived by daughter, Barbara Simonton; grandchildren, Karen Newvahner, Ginger Knapp, Michael Simonton, Mark Simonton, Barbara McDowell, Steven Kattau (his best buddy), 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, three brothers and four sisters. Mr. Lara was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to Colorado Talking Books, 180 Sheridan Ave., Denver, Colo. Service, noon Monday, Highland Mortuary, Thornton, Colo. Interment, Highland Cemetery. Funeral home is Highland Mortuary in Thornton, Colo.

Lara, Ernest Joseph

Ernest Joseph Lara - Colorado Springs Gazette - March 8, 2007 - Ernest Joseph Lara, age 61, a Widefield resident since 1979 and previously of Denver and Germany, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2007 at his home. He was a retired Correctional Officer and Army Veteran who served two tours in Viet Nam. Ernest Joseph Lara was born on July 5, 1945 in Trinidad, Colorado to Charles Lara and Cleofes (Valdez) Serna. Ernest joined his beloved Maria, whom he married on March 26, 1974. Mr. Lara is survived by his two sons: Angelo C. Lehocky of Germany and Richard J. (wife Veronica) Lara of El Paso, Texas; three daughters: Serena (husband Anthony) Morton, Sr. of Thornton, Colorado, Kathy (husband Frank) Vigil of Trinidad, and Lizzy Vanloon of Pueblo; two brothers: Lawrence Lucero and Eugene Serna and two sisters: Stephanie Casey and Alice Ynostroza. Also surviving is his mother, Cleofes Valdez-Serna. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 9, 2007 at the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation 426 C Street, NE Washington, DC 20002.

Lara, Felix F. Sr.

Felix F. Lara Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - March 13, 2004 - Felix F. Lara Sr., 73, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2004, in Pueblo, Colo. Born July 2, 1930, in Pueblo, Colo., to Atencio and Lena Lara who preceded him; along with a son, Felix F. Lara Jr.; twin brother, Ray Lara. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Lara; sons, Joseph and Daniel Lara; sisters, Margie Padilla, Mary Gomez, Lupe (Louis) Torres; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Felix retired from the Pueblo Army Depot in 1974, after which he enjoyed spending time with his family in the outdoors. Visitation, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, both services at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lara, Leandro

Leandro Lara - World Independent - February 5, 1946 - Leandro Lara, a former employee of the Taylor Coal Mining Company, died at the Lamme hospital this morning of injuries incurred in an accident July 19 last, in which he suffered a broken back. He was born Feb. 28, 1878 in Old Mexico, and died at the age of 67 years. Survivors include his widow, Margaret, of Cemetery Hill, three daughters, Mrs. Ben Archuleta of Walsenburg, Miss Olga Lara of Long Beach, Calif., and Mrs. Woodrow Kramer of Pacific Grove, Calif.; and by three sons, George, Leandro Jr., and Arthur all of Walsenburg. He was a member of the Rouse local UMWA. Funeral arrangements will be announced later, pending arrival of relatives. Arrangements are under direction of the Unfug Peet Mortuary. ***** February 18, 1946 - Funeral services for Leandro Lara, who died Friday as the result of injuries incurred in a mine accident, will be held Tuesday (tomorrow) afternoon at 2 o'clock at the Spanish Presbyterian Church here. The Rev. Eluid Valdes will officiate at the services. Members of the Rouse Local 7395, of which the deceased was a member, will attend the services in a body, and will conduct their committal service at the grave. Arrangements are under the direction of the Unfug Peet mortuary.

Lara, Ray

Ray Lara - Pueblo Chieftain - January 01, 2003 - Ray Lara passed away Dec. 29, 2002, in Pueblo. Ray was born July 2, 1930, and has been a lifelong Pueblo resident. He was employed at CF&I Steel Mill before receiving a disability retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandson Andy. He will be missed but will always remain in our hearts. His survivors include his wife, Betty Lara; his children, Tony (Julie) Lara, Frank Lara, Nick (Melanie) Lara, Tom Lara, Robert (Sandy) Lara, Sam (Melinda) Lara, David Lara, Patsy (Pete) Zabala, Debbie (Dave) Salas, Sandra Lara; brothers and sisters, Margie Padilla, Lupe (Luis) Torres, Mary Gomez, Chano (Mary) Lara; 40 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2003. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2003. Both services will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 421 Clark St. Interment will follow in the Imperial Cemetery. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall following the graveside service. Those wishing to do so may make donations in memory of Ray to Betty Lara, 813 Roitz, Pueblo, CO 81006.

Larabee, Lois C.

Mrs. Lois C. Larabee - Pueblo Chieftain - September 17, 1924 - The body of Mrs. Lois C. Larabee, who died September 16th in Berkeley, Calif. at the home of her son Henry Larabee, where she had been visiting, will be brought to Pueblo and be taken to the United Davies Vories parlors. Mrs. Larabee is survived by three sons, William Larabee of 506 West Ninth Street, Henry of Berkeley, Calif., and Frank of Chicago. She was a member of the Seven Day Adventist church.

Larabee, William

William Larabee, Pueblo Chieftain November 5, 1961, late of 2025 E. 12th, formerly of the Donahue Apartments, 712 E. 3rd. Nov. 4. Brother of Henry Larabee, Concord, Calif. Brother-in-law of Miss. Eva Clark, Pueblo. A resident of Pueblo since 1880. A mechanic, retired from the U. S. Government Air Service. His wife, Malinda May Larabee, died in 1939. Arrangements later. Pueblo Chieftain Nov. 7, 1961. Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Davis Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Ernest Decker, pastor of Mesa Presbyterian Church, officiating. To Roselawn.

Larce, Presno

Presno Larce - Akron Weekly Pioneer Press - May 8, 1914 - Ludlow Fire Horror - Blamed on Militia and Mine Guards by Coroner's Jury - Men Under Command of Linderfelt and Hamrock Fired Strikers' Tent Colony, is Finding - Trinidad, Colo. - The jury conducting the coroner's inquest into the cause of the Ludlow disaster returned a verdict Saturday implicating the militia, mine guards, Maj. Patrick Hamrock and Lieut. K. E. Linderfelt. The jury was out one hour and returned two separate counts, the first of which is as follows: "Alfred Martin, member of the militia; Presno Larce, Louis Tikas, Frank Snyder, Frank Rubins, James Tyler, Frank Bartalato and Charles Costa came to their deaths by bullet wounds in the battle between the militiamen under Major Hamrock and Lieutenant Linderfelt and mine guards, on one side, and strikers on the other; said battle held in or about Ludlow on the twentieth day of April, 1914." The second count reads: "Cardelima Costa, Petra Valdez, Rogaro Pedregone, Clovine Pedregone, Lucy Costa, Oragio Costa, Elvira Valdez, Mary Valdez, Eulaila Valdez, Rodolso Valdez, Frank Petrucci, Lucy Petrucci and Joseph Petrucci came to their deaths by asphyxiation or fire, or both, caused by the burning of the tents of the Ludlow tent colony, and that fire on the tents was started by militiamen under Major Hamrock and Lieutenant Linderfelt or mine guards, or both, on the twentieth day of April, 1914. Signed Casimiro Cruz, Foreman. George Stracy, M. W. Babco*ck, A. W. Nash, F. J. Doveton, J. W. Bartlett." When asked if he would file complaints against Hamrock and Linderfelt on the findings of the coroner's inquest, J. J. Hendrick, district attorney, said he would do nothing until he learned what the people most closely interested in the outcome of the inquest were going to do. Routt County Sentinel - May 8, 1914 - Commission at Ludlow Camp - Cause of All Trouble Due to the Importation of Lawless and Ignorant Foreigners - Denver, May 2 - Absolute responsibility for the fatal battle of Ludlow Monday, April 20, was placed upon the Greeks of the strikers' colony at Ludlow by the military board consisting of Judge Advocate Major E. J. Boughton, Captains W. C. Danks and Phillip S. Van Cise of the Colorado National Guard. This commission was appointed April 25 by Adjutant General Chase with instructions to report on all the incidents of the battle, preceding and subsequent, and to make such report "without malice or favor." The officers examined under oath all officers and prisoners, "as many as possible of the soldiers, deputies, mine guards and townspeople of Ludlow and nearby coal camps." They made strenuous effort to obtain testimony of strikers but without success reporting that a personal request made upon Mr. Lawson and Mr. McLennon, strike leaders, in Denver, was answered in their presence by Mr. Hawkins, their attorney, "declining to give us any information upon the ground that our inquiry was not publicly conducted." The board found that the "remote cause of this as well as other battles, lies with the coal operators who established in an American industrial community a numerous class of ignorant, lawless and savage South European peasant. The underlying cause was the presence, near Ludlow, in daily contact of three discordant elements - strikers, soldiers and mine guards - all armed and fostering an increasing deadly hatred which sooner or later was bound to find some such expression. The immediate cause of the battle upon the soldiers by the Greek inhabitants of the tent colony who misinterpreted a movement of troops on a neighboring mine." Concerning Louis Tikas, the Greek leader who was killed in the battle, the report says: "During the evening Louis Tikas, James Filer and an unknown striker were taken prisoners. Lieutenant K. E. Linderfelt swung his Springfield rifle, breaking the stock over the head of Tikas." This incident followed a heated controversy between the lieutenant and the Greek. The report continues: "An attempt to hang Tikas went so far that a rope was produced and thrown over a telegraph pole. This lynching was prevented by Lieutenant Linderfelt, who turned Tikas over to a non-commissioned officer, whom he directed to be responsible for his life. Shortly afterward all three prisoners were killed by gunshot wounds. The only bullet found in his body was of a kind not used by the soldiers, although the two other wounds might have been made by Springfield rifle bullets of the uniformed men." Relative to the suffocation and the burning of two women and eleven children in the tent colony the report says: "Eleven children and two women were smothered to death in a small pit under one of the tents. None of them was hit by a bullet. The pit was not large enough to support the life of such a number for many hours. The construction of the pit made it a veritable deathtrap and its inmates probably died from suffocation before the tents were burned. When found there were no signs that the women and children had crowded into the entrance of the pit as would have been the case had they attempted to rush out when the tent above caught fire." The report states that the colony was looted by participants and spectators in the battle and that 15,000 rounds of ammunition were taken from the tent marked "headquarters of John Lawson." Only one person was killed or wounded in the colony by a gunshot. Frank Snyder, a 12-year-old boy, was shot in the head. His father stated that evening that his boy had gone outside the tent and was shot in the forehead while facing the arroya from which the strikers fire came." The colony was not swept by machine guns. This is proved by the fact the chicken houses, out houses, tent frames and posts still standing in the colony exhibit no bullet holes while the buildings and fences along the railroad track are riddled with bullet holes made by the machine gun." The board recommended that a general courtmartial be appointed to try all officers and enlisted men participating in the treatment and killing of prisoners and the burning and looting of the tent colony, that the legislature establish a permanent state constabulary so that the "young men of our national guard may be relieved from engaging in riot duty with a people numbering among them ferocious foreigners whose savagery in fight we find exemplified in the killing of Major Lester while under Red Cross protection and the maiming and mutilation of Privates Martin, Hockersmith and Chavez." The report continues: "We strongly urge the state and federal governments to proceed at once to the apprehension and punishment of all persons engaged as instigators or participants in the treasons, murders, arsons and other acts of outlawry in this state since the battle of Ludlow. We find that in apparent anticipation of a preparation for the battle of Ludlow, rifle pits were prepared by the strikers on the south side of their colony along the country roads and close to the tents and along the west side of the colony. These rifle pits show conclusively the careful and deliberate preparation of the strikers for the battle and their location along the front and side of the colony nearest to the militia camp nearest which they could not be defended against firing into the colony. Such care had the strikers themselves for their women and children, that these pits were located where any return of the fire from them would be drawn directly into the colony itself."

Lareau, Jessie M.

Jessie M. Lareau - Pueblo Chieftain - June 16, 1987 - Jessie M. Lareau, 93, resident of Bent County Nursing Home, died June 13, 1987. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Griffy-Horber Funeral Chapel, Las Animas. Interment, Las Animas Cemetery.

Larendo, Marescalo

Marescalo Larendo - Wray Rattler - March 11, 1915 - Death Follows Fight at Pueblo - The death of Marescalo Larendo, an Italian, shot in a revolver battle on Hudson avenue, prompted Sheriff John McKee to ask for three warrants charging murder against Frank and Charles Bacino and Peppe Chiarolli. The men have been held for assault to kill. Larendo, who was shot six times, died of blood poisoning at a local hospital. Bayfield Blade  March 12, 1915  Death Follows Fight  Sheriff Asks Murder Warrants Against Two Italians  Marescalo Larendo, Who Was Shot Six Times, Died of Blood Poisoning in Pueblo Hospital  Pueblo, Colo.  The death of Marescalo Larendo, an Italian, shot in a revolver battle on Hubson (Hudson?) avenue prompted Sheriff John McKee to ask for three warrants charging murder against Frank and Charles Bacino and Peppe Chiarolli. The men have been held for assault to kill. Larendo, who was shot six times, died of blood poisoning at a local hospital. Frank Bacino and two others were injured in the exchange of bullets, in which half a dozen Italians participated. Bacino has been in a hospital with two serious wounds. He will recover. Charles Bacino and Chiarolli are in jail, with three others accused of attacking them. The shooting is said to have resulted from a quarrel at the store of Bacino on First Street. Tony Marino, one of the prisoners, is said to have abused the storekeeper, and when the two factions met in the evening, hostilities started quickly. At the preliminary hearing it was charged that Marino was the first to fire. He shot at Bacino, and the others brought revolvers into action, discharging about fifteen bullets. The police arrested all the members of the two factions, some at the scene of the shooting and others when they had returned from the office of a doctor, where they had gone to have their wounds dressed.

Larese, Trimo

Trimo Larese  Pueblo Indicator  April 25, 1914  Thirty-Three Dead at Ludlow  Mothers and Babies Slain in Safety Pits  Note: Trimo Larese is listed among the dead of the Ludlow Massacre, April 20, 1914. Trimo Larese: age 19. Source: Newspaper articles. Note: Trimo Larese is not listed on the Ludlow Monument but was listed in the newspaper as a victim of this tragedy. Another newspaper article lists him as Presno Larce. See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/ludlow.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Largent, Bertha

Bertha Largent - Pueblo Chieftain - September 15, 2004 - Bertha Largent, 100, passed away Sept. 11, 2004. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noah Chester Largent; parents, Abraham Lincoln and Matie Jane Cridlebaugh; three brothers; five sisters; daughter, Virginia Lee Largent; two granddaughters, one grandson and one great-grandson. She is survived by three sons, Gaylord Largent of Germany, Kenneth Largent of Crane, Texas, and James Largent of Paonia, Colo.; two daughters, Zelma Nielsen of Pueblo, Colo., and Willa Huff of Ceres, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2004, at Taylor Funeral Home, Paonia, Colo.

Largent, Sarah Mae

Sarah Mae Largent - Pueblo Chieftain - October 25, 1986 - Sarah Mae Largent, Pueblo resident for many years, late of 25 MacGregor, passed away Oct. 23, 1986. Mrs. Largent was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star; Alpha Delta Kappa, the International Honorary Society for Women Educators, and Fun, Food and Friends; American Association of University Women; the National and Colorado Education Associations, the Pueblo County Teacher's Association, the National Retired Teacher's Association and the Colorado and Pueblo Retired School Employees Associations. She retired as a school teacher in School District 70 after many years of service. Survivors include her son, John Largent of Pueblo; two daughters, Virginia Ann Largent and Margaret Sue Largent, both of New York City, N.Y.; and two sisters, Esther Morin of El Paso, Texas; and Rae Fawcett of San Angelo, Texas. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Adrian Comer Garden Chapel with the Rev. Duke Brown of the Park Hill Christian Church officiating. Cremation. Those who wish may make donations to the American Lung Association, through the funeral home office. The family may be contacted at 25 MacGregor.

Larimer, Mr.

Mr. Larimer  Pueblo Colorado Daily Chieftain  March 6, 1875  Judge Mark Bradford has received a letter enquiring with reference to the whereabouts of Major W. A. Blossom, late of Boston, Mass., who came to Colorado some time since, in order to take possession of some property left to him by a young man named Larimer, who died in the San Luis park.

Larkin, Joseph E.

Joseph E. Larkin - Pueblo Chieftain - April 14, 2002 - Joseph E. Larkin, 75, born March 13, 1927, passed away April 11, 2002. Preceded by his wife, Jeanie Larkin; son, Breck Larkin; and daughter, Roxanne Engle. Survived by children, Marvin (Danci) Larkin, Kristian Larkin, Ruby (David) Freeman; granddaughter, Om Larkin and numerous other grandchildren. Joseph was a veteran of World War II for the U.S. Army. He retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. He was a certified auto and diesel mechanic and truck driver. Joseph was a devoted husband and father. He was very active in the American Legion Post No. 203 and served as District 8 Chaplain and Commander. He was very dedicated to helping other veterans. Viewing, Sunday, noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team followed by cremation, Almont Crematory. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post No. 203 through the funeral home office.

Larkin, Theresa Marie

Theresa Marie Larkin - Pueblo Chieftain - November 09, 1999 - Theresa Marie Larkin, 90, a resident of Rio Rancho, N.M., for the past 81/2 years, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 1999. Theresa was born June 30, 1909, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine Buscher in Cunningham, Kan. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and one son, Thomas. She is survived by two sons, John Larkin Jr. of Rio Rancho and Jim Larkin of Albuquerque; one sister, Sophie Landwehr of Albuquerque; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Services were held in New Mexico. Burial was in Mountain View Cemetery, Pueblo.

Larkin, Thomas Patrick

Thomas Patrick Larkin - Pueblo Chieftain - October 17, 2002 - Thomas Patrick Larkin, 70, passed away Oct. 15, 2002. Survived by his wife, Wanda Larkin, of the family home; children, Judy (Autie) Holmes of Baytown, Texas, Patricia Larkin and Robert Larkin, both of Pueblo; brother, E.A. "Hank" (Chris) Larkin of Deridder, La.; and grandchildren, Garett Larkin, Haley Rae Larkin, Patrick Holmes and Buddy Holmes. Thomas was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Bearden, Ark. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. Thomas was a mechanical engineer. He worked for NASA 1965-1978; Transportation Test Center 1978-1983; after retiring from the government, worked for the Dallas Air Rapid Transit System (DART) as a senior vice president over the construction of the metro rail system; and most recently was a consultant for the Denver rail system. Member of the NRA, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and American Legion. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2002, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Howard Lukenbill officiating. The family would like to thank Thomas' physicians and the nurses and staff at Parkview Medical Center. Those who desire, may make memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or M.D. Anderson Cancer Institute through the funeral home.

Larkin, Walter Sr.

Walter Larkin Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - May 14, 2000 - Walter Larkin Sr., 78, of Pueblo, passed away May 12, 2000. Preceded in death by longtime companion Dorothy Korber. He is survived by children, Walter (Fay) Larkin Jr. and Linda (Paul) Lynch, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Walter was a longtime employee of Weicker Transfer and an honorable veteran of World War II. He enjoyed traveling and was able to explore almost every country in the world. He was a devoted father. Walter will be sadly missed, but his stories of his worldly travels and his love for animals will live on in the hearts of many. Honoring his request, cremation will take place without services.

Larkins, Jack G.

Jack G. Larkins - Pueblo Chieftain - October 26, 2005 - Jack G. Larkins, born Feb. 25, 1937, in Ramona, Okla., passed away Oct. 22, 2005, preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Esther Larkins; brothers, Douglas Lee and Stanley; and sister, Jackie. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lucy; daughter, Esther (Gerald) Finn; grandsons, Jack (Laura) Larkins and Anthony Larkins; three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Allizae and Kiarra Larkins; brothers, Kenneth (Diana) Larkins, Gary (Gail) Larkins and Larry Larkins; sisters, Eunice (Ronald) Jordan and Carmie Daily. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no viewing, cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Leander Church, 1402 E. Seventh St. Benefit dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2005, at Kickers, 141 S. Purcell Blvd., Pueblo West, Colo. Cremation through Funeral & Cremation Care of Colorado.

Larkins, Stanley C.

Stanley C. Larkins - Pueblo Chieftain - December 18, 2002 - Stanley C. Larkins passed away Dec. 13, 2002, in Pueblo. Stanley was born March 9, 1946, to Harry and Esther Larkins. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as a brother, Douglas; and sister, Jacqueline. His survivors include his wife, Mary Larkins; stepchildren, Marjorie Roach, Delores (Tommie Godwin) Roach, Phyllis Roach and Wanda DeSote; siblings, Eunice Jordan, Jack (Lucy) Larkins, Kenneth (Diana) Larkins, Gary (Gail) Larkins, Larry Larkins and Carmie Dailey; eight stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation, Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2002, in the Sunset Park Christian Church, 1025 S. Prairie.

LaRocca, Helen M.

Helen M. LaRocca - Pueblo Chieftain - March 22, 2006 - Helen M. LaRocca, 88, born Oct. 9, 1917, passed away March 20, 2006. Predeceased by husband, Frank J. LaRocca; parents, Paul Ducic Sr. and Helen Derov Ducic; brothers, Paul Ducic Jr. and John Ducic; sister-in-law, Mary Ducic; and nephew, Walter E. Ducic. Survived by brother, Daniel J. Ducic; nieces and nephews, Jonnie R. (Patti) Ducic, Debbie (Joe Pomaybo) Ducic, Diane LaRocca, Libby (Ben) Trevor, Carl LaRocca, Charlotte (Gene) LaRocca, Beth (Mark) LaRocca-Pitts, Mary Blair LaRocca and Mike Ducic; cousins, Frank and Lucy Colletti, David Parlapiano, James Parlapiano, Josephine Perricone and Joe and Rosa Mortellaro; sister-in-law, Blair LaRocca; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Helen was a lifetime resident of Pueblo. She was an avid sportswoman and enjoyed and excelled at bowling, golf, tennis and baseball. She was a member of the Professional Engineers Southern Colorado Chapter Auxiliary. Helen was co-founder and executor of the University of Colorado Foundation, Frank J. LaRocca Scholarship Fund at the College of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Colorado in Boulder and CSU-Pueblo. Her hobbies included baking, knitting and crocheting. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Inurnment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the St. Mary-Corwin Cancer Foundation, 1008 Minnequa, Pueblo, CO, 81004.

Larratt, James Stanley

James Stanley Scarpa Larratt - Pueblo Chieftain - March 31, 2006 - James Stanley Scarpa Larratt, 77, passed away March 29, 2006, at home. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline Larratt; daughters, Lisa (Brent) Frazier and Linda (Tom) Miller; grandchildren, Angela, Desiree and Taylor Frazier, Shannon Miller and Robyn (Matt) Branam; great-grandsons, Seth Miller-Graham, Derrick and Trevor Branam. Preceded in death by his son, David; and great-granddaughter, Krystin Branam. Jim was born in Alamosa, Colo., on Oct. 3, 1928, to Edith and Clarence Larratt; who also preceded him in death. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2006, Montgomery & Steward Funeral Home. Family will receive visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1605 Lexington Road. A special thanks to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, especially Maria, Toni, Ami, Liz and Jan.

Larratt, Robert B.

Robert B. Larratt - Pueblo Chieftain - January 09, 2002 - Age 74, well-known Pueblo businessman and salesman, succumbed to lung disease on Jan. 6, 2002, just two days before his 25th anniversary with his wife, Loretta Larratt. Also survived by his children, Dennis (Jennifer Riefenberg) Larratt of Littleton, Colo., and Diane Lebel of Many Farms, Ariz.; stepchildren, Dominic (Olga) Pillitteri, Roxanne (Lance) Hill and Sheri (Roger Giardano) Pillitteri, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Tara Legler of Monterrey, Calif., and Jason Lebel of Fort Wayne, Ind.; step-grandchildren, Bret Hill and Alena Pillitteri, both of Pueblo; and three great-granddaughters, all of Monterrey, Calif. Preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter. Born to Cecil and Helen Larratt on Sept. 12, 1927, in Pueblo, Colo. Bob was a lifelong fan of motorcycle and car racing and restoration, with success in both. He was also kind to those less fortunate, and oftentimes helped those down on their luck. At his request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2002, at Rocky Mountain Family Church, 4021 Club Manor Drive, with Pastor Mike Davis officiating. Private interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Those who desire may make memorials to the Rocky Mountain Family Church Building Fund through the funeral home.

Larrea, Martha L.

Martha L. Larrea - Pueblo Chieftain - May 07, 2000 - Martha L. Larrea, 75, went to be with the Lord May 6, 2000, at her home. She was born May 29, 1924, in Walsenburg, Colo. Martha is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Jose Larrea. She is also survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Curtis and Debbie Anchondo; grandchildren, Tracy, James, Cody, Elisa, Andrea and Albina; great-grandchild, Jeremy; sister, Criselda Vigil; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Larrea is preceded in death by her sisters, Annie and Maclovia. Visitation, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at George McCarthy Funeral Home. Funeral service, Tuesday, 2 p.m., in the George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Cremation will follow at Almont Crematory.

Larsen, Ivar M.

Ivar M. Larsen - Pueblo Chieftain - September 10, 1987 - Ivar M. Larsen, 63, Sedalia, Colo., and formerly of Trinidad, passed away Sept. 6, 1987, in Denver. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Drinkwine Chapel, Littleton. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Anderson of Zions Lutheran Church officiating. Inurnment, Trinidad Masonic Cemetery with graveside services conducted by the B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 181 and the Trinidad Lodge No. 89. Contributions to the Shrine Burn Institution through the funeral home office or the Crippled Children's Hospital at 4626 W. 50th Ave., Denver, Colo. 80212.

Larsen, Ruth G.

Ruth G. Larsen - Huerfano World - March 25, 1993 - Ruth Margaret Goemmer Larsen, 86, died Friday, Feb. 19, 1993 at her home in Logan, UT. Born Feb. 15, 1907 in La Veta, she married Dr. Osborne George Larsen Aug. 9, 1933 in that community. She spent many years assisting her husband in his veterinary practice. She served in the PTA, in auxiliaries of Veterinary Medical Association and in the AAUW. She is survived by two sons, John "Jack" and Joseph, both of Newton, UT; 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Larson, Debra

Debra "Debe" Barela Larson - Pueblo Chieftain - July 12, 2000 - Debra "Debe" Barela-Larson passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2000. Born Jan. 22, 1956, in Pueblo. Survived by parents, Porfirio and Maureen Barela, Pueblo; loving husband, Larry Larson; and beloved daughter, Chelsea; both of the family home in Aurora; brothers, Paul (Debbie) Barela, Pueblo, and Steven Barela, Littleton; sisters, Laurie (Glenn) Walbek, Parker, and Deanna (Kenny) Brown, Scottsdale, Ariz.; four nephews and three nieces. Memorial service, 4 p.m. Friday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6200 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood.

Larson, Dorothy H.

Dorothy H. Larson - Pueblo Chieftain - July 31, 1986 - Dorothy H. Larson, 70, passed away July 29, 1986, after a lengthy illness. Wife of Walter Larson. Mother of Charles (Margaret) Overton and Major James (Marge) Overton. Sister of Evangeline Thompson, Louise (Jim) Wilson, and Annabelle (Victor) Patton. Sister-in-law of Canzada Overton. Also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services at St. Leander Church. Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday; Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment in Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Larson, Edgar C.

Edgar C. Larson  Bayfield Blade  September 19, 1913  Edgar C. Larson, thirty-two, a traveling man, stepped in front of a Rock Island passenger train, at the Spring street crossing in Pueblo, and was ground to death beneath the wheels. His head was severed from his body, and he was terribly mangled.

Larson, Eugene William

Eugene William "Bud" Larson - Pueblo Chieftain - March 18, 1987 - Eugene William "Bud" Larson passed away unexpectedly March 13, 1987, in Apache Junction, Ariz. Born May 13, 1917, in Geneva, Neb., and a veteran of World War II, Mr. Larson was employed by Sears Roebuck for more than 32 years. He worked at Sears' farm stores in Fargo, N.D., and Fort Dodge, Iowa, and in the carpet department in Pueblo when the store still was located on Main St. until his retirement in 1979. Mr. Larson was a member of the American Legion and past president of the Bethel Methodist Men's group. Survived by his wife, Eunice, of the family home; two sons, William, Pueblo, and Alan, Denver; and four grandchildren. Survivors also include one brother, Donald Larson, and two sisters, Arlene Souba and Bette Gratopp, all of Geneva, as well as several nieces and nephews. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Rouch Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Philip Green officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Larson, Eunice L.

Eunice L. Larson - Pueblo Chieftain - January 29, 2006 - Eunice L. Larson, 86, passed away Jan. 25, 2006. Survived by her sons, Alan (Diana) Larson of Littleton, Colo., and William (Jan) Larson of Pueblo; grandchildren, Brent, Amber, Jennifer and Cristi; and great-granddaughter, Destiny. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene W. Larson in 1987; two brothers and one sister. Eunice was born Jan. 31, 1919, to Emil and Louise Lewison in Rugby, N.D. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Pueblo and Ken Caryl Women's Club in Littleton. Eunice loved to play bingo. At her request there will be no viewing. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2006, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Pastor Charlene Smythe officiating. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Those who desire may make memorials to the Bethel United Methodist Church through the funeral home.

Larson, Gregory Alan

Gregory Alan Larson - Pueblo Chieftain - August 25, 1999 - Gregory Alan Larson, 49, passed away in Pueblo, Colo., on Aug. 14, 1999.Predeceased by his mother, Gail E. (nee Lambert) Larson on Nov. 24, 1969, and his father, William E. Larson on April 20, 1991. Survived by his sisters, Linda G. (Thomas) Tomky, Rocky Ford, and Cari J. (Robert) Keeney, Pueblo-aunts, Iris R. (Marion) Hall and Phyllis (Robert) Larson- uncles, James M. Lambert and Norman (Jean) Larson- nieces and nephews, Laura Ann (nee Tomky) Cassiday, Christopher Tomky, Jeffrey, Justin and Amber Keeney- and several cousins who will all miss him very much. Greg attended Centennial High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Cremation.

Larson, Henry

Henry Larson - Huerfano World - April 19, 1990 - This Week in La Veta History - 1905: Died, Harrison Clifford, 16 and Henry Larson, 20, both of pneumonia.

Larson, Jess V.

Jess V. Larson  World Independent  April 21, 1947  Hitchhike Murder Suspect Goes on Trial Today  Raton, April 21, 1947  The hitchhike murder trial of 26-year-old Edward C. Jones of Houston, Texas, opens in Raton, New Mexico, district court today. Jones is charged with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jess V. Larson, a 32-year-old Denver salesman with whom the young Texan hitchhiked a ride near Pueblo, Colorado, last March 5th. (Star B. Caywood, member of the staff of the World-Independent, has been subpoenaed to appear at the Raton trial tomorrow. Caywood is believed to be the last person who saw Larson alive, with the exception of the murderer. Larson, a representative of a Denver envelope house, made a call at the World-Independent on March 5, shortly before reports were received that he was missing. ) Jones' arrest in Larson's automobile in Springfield, Illinois, ended a two-week search for the missing salesman. Officers say the hitchhiker broke down under questioning and told them to search a lonely roadside culvert near Raton. Larson's bullet-riddled body was found stuffed in the drainage opening.

Larson, Lida

Lida Larson  Leadville Carbonate Chronicle  December 29, 1913  Death of Mrs. Lida Larson  After sixteen months of sickness during which every method known to the medical profession was employed to effect a cure, Mrs. Lida Larson, wife of A. H. Larson, proprietor of the Cadillac House, 1315  1317 Poplar street, died last evening at the Larson home, aged 39 years. Death came at about 8 o'clock, ending the months of suffering for which the physicians could find no cure. Mrs. Larson was stricken with dropsy a year ago last fall. The most skillful doctors were called to attend her, but with little success. Her husband accompanied her to the hospitals at Salida and Pueblo, in hopes of finding the remedy that would restore her to health; but her illness was incurable. Recently she returned to her Leadville home, both she and Mr. Larson fearing that death from the disease was inevitable. Finally death ended her sufferings early last night. One daughter, Miss Evelyn Larson, survives to mourn the mother's loss with Mr. Larson. Mrs. H. C. Larson, mother of Mr. Larson, who lives with the family at the Cadillac House, is also a surviving relative here, while the friends of the Larsons who will commiserate with them live all over Leadville. Mrs. Larson was a young woman in the prime of life. She was born in Louisville, Ky., 39 years ago. Her marriage to Mr. Larson was solemnized in this city eighteen years ago, since when their married life had been of the happiest. She was an active member of the Degree of Honor and the Violet Circle. Arrangements for the funeral services had not been made last night. These will be announced later.

Larson, Patty Jo McConnell

Patty Jo (McConnell) Larson - Pueblo Chieftain - December 08, 1998 - Patty Jo (McConnell) Larson, 70, Pueblo, died Dec. 5, 1998. She loved bridge, fishing, was a master quilter and a rated seamstress. Her family was her most cherished achievement. Survived by husband, Robert L. Larson, Pueblo- children, Robert M. (Margaret) Larson and Gerald (Paula) Larson, both of Pueblo, Sally (Ralph) Macarelli, Littleton, and Tom (Dawn) Larson, Aurora- eight grandchildren- four great-grandchildren- sister, Betty J. Baker, Pueblo- brother, Wells (Jonna) McConnell, Pueblo- and numerous nieces and nephews. , 6 p.m. Wednesday, George McCarthy Funeral Chapel. Friends and family will be received after the service at 3320 Gem Drive. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

LaRue, Anna

Anna LaRue - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - September 15, 1916 - Woman Steps from Auto; Breaks Neck - Pueblo - Mrs. Anna LaRue, 47, of Missouri, stepped out of an automobile to recover her hat, which had blown off, slipped and fell. The fall broke her neck and she died instantly.

Larue, Ken

Ken Larue - Gaston Gazette - November 1, 2003 - Gastonia, NC - Ken LaRue, 54, 211 N. Ransom St., died Aug. 14, 2000, at home. He was a native of Trinidad, Colo., son of the late Alvina Henry Talley and James LaRue Sr., former employee of Ithaca Industries. Survivors include sisters, Freda L. Sellers and husband Don, Kings Mountain, Addie Whelling and husband Bob, Memphis, Tenn., Anita Scott and husband Neal, Delville, Ind., Dorothy Mansfield, Yorktown, Ind.; brother, Lenny LaRue and wife Rose, Redding, Calif. Preceded in death by brother, James LaRue Jr. Graveside service, 4 p.m. today, Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain, Rev. Douglas Ramsey. Visitation one hour before service, Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain, other times at the home of Don Sellers, 605 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain.

LaSage, Margaret Hannah

Margaret Hannah LaSage - Pueblo Chieftain - August 31, 2005 - Margaret Hannah LaSage, 93, passed away Aug. 30, 2005. She was preceded in death by her father, John Sufficool; her mother, Katherine Drake; stepfather, George Drake; husband, Leon LaSage; daughter, Yvonne Dee "Dee Dee" White; and son-in-law, Chuck White. She is survived by her son, John (JoAnne) LaSage; daughter, Chris (Bud) DeSiata; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Viewing, 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, and funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2005; both at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home office.

LaSalle, Jack

Jack LaSalle - Pueblo Chieftain - September 20, 1998 - Jack LaSalle, 66, of 1416 Colombine Pl., Las Animas, died Sept. 18, 1998, in Colorado Springs from an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 1998, at the Las Animas High School Gymnasium. Interment will be in the Las Animas Cemetery. Family prefers memorials to be made to make improvements to the football field through a fund at the superintendent's office or the funeral home office.

Lasareff-Mironoff, Eugene P.

Eugene P. Lasareff-Mironoff - Pueblo Chieftain - February 11, 2000 - Eugene P. Lasareff-Mironoff, 91, peacefully passed away at home with his loving family after a long illness. He was a choir director in Russian Orthodox churches for over 60 years, 15 of those were here in Pueblo. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen; two children, Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff of Chicago, Ill., and Alexander (Hana) Lasareff-Mironoff of Fayetteville, Ark.; sisters, Mila Djaja and Barbara Indjic, both of Springfield, Mass; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Parastas to be at 6 p.m. today at Saint Michael's Orthodox Church of Pueblo. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be at Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church of Pueblo in his name to be used toward the purchase of Russian church bells.

Lasater, Rita J.

Rita J. Lasater - Pueblo Chieftain - May 20, 2002 - Rita J. Lasater went to be with the Lord May 17, 2002. She was born June 30, 1920, in Pueblo. She is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy, in May 1981; parents, and five sisters. Rita is survived by her sister, Josephine Verstraete; her children, Robert L., James D. (Alice), Laura (Scott Grinstead), Calvin E., Mark A., and Marvin R. Lasater. Also survived by grandchildren, Allan, Leslie, Jeffrey, Sarah, Shawn, Amanda, Candace, Mark and Kellen; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Zachary, and Laela. Rita was the cofounder of Lasater Automotive Engine Company. She was also an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. The family will receive their friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. today. Mass of Resurrection will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers and that donations may be made in Rita's memory to a charity of your choice. In honoring Rita, the Lasater Auto Parts Store and the Laster Automotive Engine Company will be closed Tuesday.

Lash, David

David Lash - Bayfield Blade - November 27, 1914 - David Lash, 37, was crushed beneath 3,500 pounds of plate glass which was being transported on a wagon at Pueblo.

Lash, Joseph H.

Joseph H. Lash - Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph - September 30, 1975 - Mr. Joseph H. Lash, Pueblo, passed away Tuesday at a local nursing home. Services and interment Pueblo, CO.

Lash, Pauline Bowman

Pauline Bowman Lash - Colorado Springs Gazette - September 15, 2005 - Pauline Bowman Lash, 77, Colorado Springs, formerly of Trinidad and Pueblo, September 12. Survived by husband, George; son, Jason; daughter, Valerie. Rosary Thursday, 7:00 p.m. Comi Funeral Home, Trinidad. Funeral Friday, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Trinidad. Comi Funeral Home.

Laskowski, Frank W. Jr.

Frank W. Laskowski Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - July 01, 2006 - Frank W. Laskowski Jr., LTC USA Retired 1975, died peacefully on June 27, 2006, after a long battle with cancer. Born May 28, 1931, in Pottsville, Pa. Only son of Col. and Mrs. Frank W. Laskowski Sr., both deceased. Survived by wife, Barbara L. Laskowski; son, William Laskowski of Pueblo; and daughter, Lynn (David) Parrott of Aurora, Colo. Frank's youth was spent moving often with his military family. Graduated from high school in East Point, Ga., in 1949, and Auburn University in 1953; Commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in 1953. Served at numerous Army posts in the U.S.: Overseas duty in Hawaii, two tours in Korea and Vietnam and with NATO in Izmir, Turkey. Married to his devoted wife, Barbara, in Hawaii, in 1956, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 5, 2006. Military awards included numerous service ribbons and awards for meritorious service, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and Legion of Merit. After retiring from active duty for 22 years, he served as director of Jr. ROTC, School District 70 for eight years; worked part time as a ranger and starter for many years at Pueblo West Golf course. He was an avid golfer, and although he was less competitive in his later years, his love of the game remained. Just playing with his good friends in the "OFIC" Club at Pueblo West was his greatest enjoyment, and the 19th hole always made up for a lousy round, or for that matter a good round. His greatest disappointment was playing golf for nearly 60 years and never making a hole-in-one. Special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at Parkview Hospital ICU and Sangre De Cristo Hospice House for their kind and attentive treatment of Frank and our family during an extremely difficult time. Memorial service with military honors, 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2006, Fort Logan Military Cemetery, Denver, Colo. Family encourages friends and relatives to meet for an honorary toast following the memorial service at "Bull & Bush Pub," 4700 Cherry Creek South Drive, in Denver. Those who desire may make memorials to the American Cancer Society through Montgomery & Steward.

Lasley, Roberta Jo

Roberta Jo Lasley - Huerfano World - December 22, 2005 - Roberta Jo Lasley of Walsenburg entered into rest Dec. 15 2005. She was born to James and Lois Renz, Jan 20, 1951 in Chicago, IL. She was 54 years of age. Mrs. Lasley is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Robert Lasley, of Walsenburg. Children, Robert James (Kathy) Lasley of Flagstaff, AZ; Scott Howard (Mandy) Lasley of Flagstaff, AZ, Pamela Jean Lasley of Walsenburg. Parents, James and Lois Renz of Elgin, IL. Grandchildren, Amanda Jo, Wesley, April, John, Gracie Dalton, Karlie and Kaitlyn. Mrs. Lasley is preceded in death by her sister Linda Fleenor and brother-in-law Butch Fleenor, and aunt Claudia Cowles. Mrs. Lasley was an avid rock collector, loved animals, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the loving care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home. Huerfano World - January 5, 2006 - A Memorial service for Roberta Jo Lasley will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Johnson-Romero Funeral Home at 525 Main St. Walsenburg, CO.

Laster, Margaret E.

Margaret E. Laster - - Pueblo Chieftain - September 15, 1987 - Margaret E. Laster, 74, Walsenburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 1987, at St. Mary Corwin Hospital, Survived by husband Raymond E. Laster, of the family home. Mother of William D. (Judy) Laster, Kittery, Maine, and Paulette (Bob) Moore, Pueblo. Grandmother of Layne and Eric Laster, Kittery, and Chris, Rob and Heather Moore, Pueblo. Half-sister of Robert (Jeanette) Dawkins, San Diego, Calif., Mary Louise Gilyard, Rapid City, S.D., Tommy Dawkins, Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law of Vi Dawkins, Anaheim. Calif. Aunt of Jeff Dawkins, Beulah. Born in Lead, S.D., on Oct. 19, 1912. School teacher in Edmund, S.D., and Tioga, Colo. Social worker, Huerfano County Department of Social Serums, retiring in 1974. Member of Naomi Chapter No. 14, OES, United Methodist Church of Walsenburg, Extension Homemakers and Walsenburg Art & Things. Volunteer to Walsenburg Care Center and Gardner Methodist Church Roundup for more than 20 years. Service 2 p.m., Wednesday, Walsenburg United Methodist Church. Graveside service, Masonic Cemetery, with rites by Naomi Eastern Star. Memorials may be made directly to the United Methodist Church of Walsenburg or through the funeral home office.

Lastovka, Ethel M.

Ethel M. Lastovka - Pueblo Chieftain - January 19, 1986 - Ethel M. Lastovka, 85, of Pueblo, passed away, Jan. 17, 1936, at South Side Manor. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at our chapel. Interment, Wiley Cemetery.

Latchaw, Ruby Viola

Ruby Viola Latchaw - Pueblo Chieftain - February 18, 2000 - Ruby Viola Latchaw, born Oct. 18, 1915, in Pagosa Springs, died Feb. 17, 2000, in Colorado Springs. Preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd Latchaw, May 22, 1981; son, Richard Lloyd Latchaw, May 13, 1999; and son-in-law, James Joseph Patti Sr., Jan. 26, 2000. Beloved mother of Judy Patti, Pueblo, Phyllis (Tom) Simpson, Paul (Leslie) Latchaw, Jeanne (Jack) Stalker, Jim (Mary) Latchaw, Nancy Eimer, Terry Latchaw, Linda Brandt, Tina Nowoseilski, Lynette (Garth) Boyd, Kelly Latchaw and Jeff Latchaw; grandmother of 38 grandchildren including, Tony (Shannon) Patti, Aaron Patti, Chris (Edie) Patti, Amy Patti, J.J. (Melissa) Patti; great-grandmother of 16 including, Joey, Morgan, Lauren, Vincent, Gino and Kennedy Patti; great-great grandmother of three; and numerous other relatives and friends. Service, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nolan Funeral Home, 225 N. Weber, Colorado Springs. Interment, Summit Ridge, Dolores, Colo.

Latham, James

James Latham - Pagosa Springs News - September 1, 1899 - James Latham - The subject of this sketch was born in Newcastle, Belmont county, Ohio, November 23, 1839, and died at Pagosa Springs on Friday, August 25, 1899, aged between 59 and 60 years. Mr. Latham enlisted in the Union army August 27, 1861, in Company D, Seventh regiment Virginia volunteers, and served his country faithfully for nearly 2 years, being honorably discharged at Washington, D. C., March, 1863, by reason of surgeon's certificate of disability. The soldier was wounded several times, being in some of the hardest fought battles of the late civil war, such as Fredericksburg and Antietam. Mr. Latham fought under Generals Hooker, McClellan and was with Burnside when he stuck in the mud. Bill Cone, a comrade and also his dearest and best friend, was killed by his side, and whenever the deceased related war reminiscences he never failed to have a kind word for his "Brother Bill." The deceased was corporal in Captain Fisher's company, being the best company in the Seventh Virginia regiment, and was presented with a medal for bravery when the regiment was mustered out. On August 13, 1865, he married Miss Marguerite Harn at Woodsfield, Ohio, and then immigrated to Wisconsin, from there to Kansas and then to Texas. Since June, 1891, Mr. Latham and family made their home at Pagosa Springs, where at one time they were engaged in the hotel business, but for the last few years have been living on their ranch. Mr. Latham was a good citizen and had many friends in all classes. He leaves a devoted wife, son and daughter and a sister, Mrs. Catharine White of Pueblo, to mourn his death. Funeral services were conducted in the M. E. church by the G. A. R. on Saturday at 2 o'clock, the church building being filled with people who desired to show their last respects to an honorable soldier and a worthy citizen. Capt. E. M. Taylor and Commander Hayden eulogized the deceased soldier as only a soldier can. The funeral procession was headed by the Columbine band and his remains were laid to rest in the Pagosa Springs cemetery. To the bereaved widow and the other relatives the NEWS extends sympathy.

Latham, John

John Latham - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - March 21, 1922 - Pueblo - John Latham, 21 years old, was instantly killed and Miss Edna Clark and her mother, Mrs. B. B. Clark, were painfully injured when an automobile in which they were riding struck soft sand on the Santa Fee trail twenty miles east of here and turned over. Latham was pitched out of the car, his head striking a rock, and was killed instantly.

Lathrop, Edna Mabel

Edna Mabel Lathrop - Pueblo Chieftain - April 16, 2006 - Edna Mabel Lathrop, 90, passed away April 12, 2006. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Oakleaf, who passed away in 1948; and her second husband, Royce Lathrop, who passed away in 1993. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth and Glenn Graham. Edna is survived by her children, Lynda Edwards, Patricia (Larry) Markowski; and her grandson, Garrick Edwards. Edna graduated from Rye High School. She worked at Fisher's Jewelry and Norwest Bank as a teller for many years. She loved cooking, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she loved to decorate for the holidays. Edna was a lifetime member of Tabor Lutheran Church and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution. Funeral services 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2006, TG McCarthy Rose Chapel, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Meals on Wheels in Edna's memory.

Lathrop, JoAnna Lee

JoAnna Lee Lathrop - Pueblo Chieftain - August 8, 1987 - JoAnna Lee Lathrop, 55, of Ordway died Friday, Aug. 7, 1987, at home. She was Crowley County Judge; served on the Ordway City Council, the Ordway Public Library board of directors, CBDG and was a member of HUD Housing Authority. A 1949 graduate of Ordway High School, she attended the University of Colorado and received her doctorate from the University of Nebraska. Survived by her mother, Mabel Lathrop, Ordway; one sister, Pamela D. (Mark) Drucker, University City, Mo.; one nephew, Michael, and one niece, Hilary. At her request, cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Ordway Public Library Fund may be sent to the funeral home.

Lathrum, Anna M.

Anna M. Lathrum - Pueblo Chieftain - March 04, 1999 - Anna M. Lathrum, 87, of Rocky Ford died March 1 in La Junta. Funeral services,2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Ustick Donelson Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation, 9a.m. to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.

Latimer, Leland M.

Leland M. Latimer - Pueblo Chieftain - May 12, 2004 - Leland M. Latimer, 90, passed away May 11, 2004. Born July 13, 1913, in Medford, Okla., to William and Effie Mae Latimer. Attended East High in Denver and Denver University. Survived by loving wife of 67 years, Vivian; and three children, Paul William (Clara) Latimer of Maui, John T. (Sydney) Latimer of Longmont and Patricia Ann Krueger of Pueblo; grandchildren, Shane Poston of Anchorage and Paul David Latimer of Portland, Ore.; brother and sister, Cecil Latimer and Darlene Stone, both of Denver; one great-grandson; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Leland was manager of Hendrie-Bolthoff and was a salesman for Pueblo Electric and Westinghouse Electric from which he retired nearly 30 years ago. He was a member of Divine Science Church, BPOE No. 90 for 65 years, Eagles No. 145, Kiwanis, past president of AARP Chapter No. 175, member of the Model A Club and the VMCCA. Leland was an avid golfer and loved the outdoors and traveling. He lived west of the City Park for 55 years in a home he built for his family and more recently resided at the Pueblo Villa Towers. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Elks service by BPOE Lodge No. 90 and memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2004, at Divine Science Church, 115 E. Routt, with the Rev. Earleen Cornell officiating. Those who desire may make memorials to Divine Science Church through the funeral home.

Latin, Lake

Lake Latin - Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 1926 - Funeral services for the late Lake Latin, retired cattle dealer, who had resided in Pueblo County since 1869 took place at 3 o'clock Monday afternoon, August 9 in the United Davis-Vories chapel. The floral offerings were very beautiful. A delegation of Southern Colorado Pioneers were in attendance. Rev. Ernest Snider of the St. Paul Methodist church officiated. F.R. Kermode, H.C. Stillman, Thomas A. Christian, and D.J. Jones- quartet of Silver State lodge, No. 95 A.F. & A.M. sang "Rock of Ages", and "Jesus Savior Pilot Me". The pallbearers were: W.H. Billington, J.F. Sprengle, Byron Fimple, Charles B. Crawford, J.M. Meales, and E.R. Chew. The flower bearers were: C.V. Carlile, C.A. Pannibaker, W.O. Peterson, P.G. Kay and W.K. Dudley. At Roselawn cemetery where interment was made, Silver State lodge No. 95 A.F. & A.M. exemplified their ritualistic services.

Latino, Charles

Charles "Snow" Latino - Pueblo Chieftain - August 01, 1997 - Charles "Snow" Latino, age 72, passed away July 30, 1997. Survived by his wife, Fern, of the family home- daughter, Vonnie (Marvin) Brewer, Memphis, Tenn.- granddaughter, Stephanie Speckman, Denver, Colo.- sisters, Rose Latino and Virginia Consinero, Pueblo, Colo.- and sisters-in-law, Mary Latino and Beverly (Gary) Black, Tombstone, Ariz. Predeceased by parents, Eva and Joe Latino- brothers, Frank "Chick" Latino and Anthony "Tony" Latino- sister-in-law, Carolyn Latino- and brother-in-law, Sam Consinero. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Latino served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a member of St. Joseph Society. He was employed at the Pueblo Army Depot for 27 years, retiring in 1976. Family and friends will be greeted on Friday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Friday, 7 p.m. Holy Family Church. A reception is to follow the Mass in the parish hall. Service of Commendation, Saturday, 10 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Latino, Charlie

Charlie Latino - Pueblo Chieftain - February 20, 2003 - Charlie Latino, born in 1918, 81 years old, passed on Feb. 18, 2003. Preceded in death by his previous wife, Doris Latino; parents, Tony and Josephine Latino; brother, Tony Latino; and sister, Katherine Peterson. Survived by his wife, Catherine R. Calloway; sister-in-law, Mary Rose Latino; children, Josephine Montoya, Jack Latino, Charlie Latino, Paula Latino and Steven Latino. He also had 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Charlie worked at CF&I Steel Mill in the co*ke plant as a supervisor for over 30 years. He loved to be in the outdoors with his friends and family hunting and fishing. At his request, cremation. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2003, Montgomery & Steward Chapel, 1317 N. Main.

Latino, Mary

Mary Latino - Pueblo Chieftain - March 25, 2004 - Mary Latino, 72, went to be with the Lord March 21, 2004. Mary was born January 31, 1932 to the union of Tony and Clara Cambo. Predeceased by husband, Tony Latino; son, Michael Latino; father, Tony Cambo; two brothers, Louie and Anthony Cambo. Survived by mother, Clara Cambo; brother, Richard Cambo and daughters, Annette (Sam) Geonetta, Donna (Bob) Garcia, Patty Latino, Mary Kay Latino and Barbara (Leon) Ussery. Grandmother of Jennifer (Joe) Bobian, Christopher and Jillian Jacques, Amber and Rachael Garcia, Adrian Latino, Loren Latino and Maurice "Squeeky" Ussery. Great- grandmother of "C.J." and Keauna Jacques, Donavyn Bobian and Dallas and Ashley Whittaker. Funeral Mass, Friday, March 26, 2004, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Meadows Church. Per family, no viewing. Private burial.

Latino, Tony Jr.

Tony Latino Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - August 05, 2000 - Tony Latino Jr., 81, passed away Aug. 3, 2000. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Latino; brother, Charles (Kathy) Latino; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tony is preceded in death by his sons, Joseph and Anthony Latino; and sister, Catherine Peterson. He retired from CF&I in 1980. Tony was a member of the Pueblo Aerie No. 145 FOE. At his request, cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Holy Family Church. Private family inurnment to follow. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers.

Latka, Donald E.

Donald E. Latka - Pueblo Chieftain - April 19, 2000 - Donald E. Latka, age 71, born Dec. 10, 1928, retired from the U.S. Army and Western Electric. Mr. Latka was Past Worthy President and life member of Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 145. He passed away at his daughter's home in Rio Rancho, N.M., on April 15, 2000. Preceded in death by his father, Frank S. Latka; mother, Marie Latka; brother, Ken Latka; son, John D. Latka; and nephews, Nick and James Latka. Survived by his brothers, Frank (Sue) Latka and Robert (Charlotte) Latka; daughters, Donna Duggan and her children, Bruce, Mike and Greg; Cyndi Osborne and her children, Steve, James and Rachel; Sandra Latka and her son, Aaron; and great-grandchild, Caelin; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2000, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Don Latka to Hospice Memorial Foundation, 4725 Indian School Road, N.E., Suite 100, Albuquerque, N.M., 87110.

Latka, Frank L.

Frank L. Latka - Pueblo Chieftain - April 30, 2003 - Frank L. Latka, 79, born April 1, 1924, passed away April 27, 2003. Survived by his loving family; wife, Susan Latka; children, Tom (Jean) Latka, Rick (Lucille) Latka, Teresa (Brian) Hallin, Linda (Ralph) Latka and Mike (Pam) Jamnik; daughter-in-law, Jean Eskra; and grandchildren, Rose, Paris and Westley, Jackson and Margo, Adam, Dean and Nicky, Jerry Lynn, Rusty and Shane Jr., Chuck and Franky, and Marina and Ava. Also survived by brother, Robert (Charlotte) Latka; former wife, Louise Didero; nieces and nephews, Connie Harnist, Dan Ludwig, Bobby Latka, Donna Duggan, Sandra Latka, Cyndi Osborne, Kenny Latka, Scott Latka; uncle, George (Trudie) Latka; and good friends, Cecil Turner, Dan Tihonovich and Ted Malouff. Preceded in death by his sons, Nick and Jim Latka; brothers, Don and Kenneth Latka; and former wife, Marie Provinzanno. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked at the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department and retired as a lieutenant. There will be no viewing. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Trees Please in his memory in care of the funeral home office.

Latka, John J.

John J. Latka - Pueblo Chieftain - May 31, 1999 - John J. Latka, 92, of Pueblo, passed away Saturday, May 29, 1999. He retired from CF&I after 42 years of service. He was "the best" at fly fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie, of 63 years in marriage. He is survived by his children, Louise Birkenmier, John K. (Dolores) Latka, Elaine (Ed)Kiniry, Neil (Marsha) Latka, Wayne (Candace) Latka and Ronald Latka, all of Pueblo- a brother, George (Trudie) Latka of California, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his special companions, Lady and Rusty. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, at Holy Family Church. Interment in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 5p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo.

Latka, John K.

John K. Latka - Pueblo Chieftain - August 13, 2002 - John K. Latka, 73, of Pueblo, passed away Aug. 9, 2002. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Jean Latka, 1970; and his parents, John and Bessie Latka. John is survived by his wife, Dolores Latka; children, John (Mary Ann), Charles (Saundra), Karen, Bessie Latka and Darla Martinez; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; and numerous other family members. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all his family. His first love was spending time with family and friends. Those who knew him will miss his caring, giving heart and great sense of humor. His children will carry on his legacy of hard work and honesty. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Family Catholic Church. Honoring his request, cremation will take place following services.

Latka, Marie Elizabeth

Marie Elizabeth Latka - Pueblo Chieftain - June 12, 1987 - Marie Elizabeth Latka (Zink), 82, passed away unexpectedly June 11, 1987, at a local hospital. Survived by three sons, Frank (Susan) Latka, Donald Latka and Robert (Charlotte) Latka, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Thomas (Jean) Latka, Nick (Jean) Latka, both of Pueblo; Linda Davis, Illinois; Rick Latka, Theresa Marie Latka, both of California; Mike Jamnik, Pueblo; Donna Marie Straffin, California; Cindy Elizabeth Latka, Sandra Lynn Latka, Kelly Childers, Robert Latka, all of Pueblo; Danny Ludwig, Connie Harnist, both of California; Kenneth Latka and Scott Latka, both of Wyoming; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime Pueblo resident, born Sept. 18, 1904. Life member of Eagles Lodge No. 145 Auxiliary and member of Shrine of St. Therese. Rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday; Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Monday, June 15. Both services at the Shrine of St. Therese. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends following the interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens at 2601 Elmwood Circle.

LaTronica, Antoinette M.

Antoinette M. "Toni" LaTronica - Pueblo Chieftain - June 21, 1986 - Antoinette M. "Toni" LaTronica of 900 W. Abriendo, June 20, 1986. Sister of Vito (Elizabeth) LaTronica, Rocky (Ann) LaTronica, and Helen Piastro, all of Pueblo. Predeceased by her parents, Liberate and Jennie LaTronica; sisters, Philomena Marrone, Hope Mattarocci, Rose LaTronica, Julie Gochie; and brother, Pete LaTronica. Survived also by several nieces and nephews. A lifelong Pueblo resident and a veteran of service with the U.S. Navy during WWII. Miss LaTronica was a member of the Ladies Fidelity Lodge of the Columbian Federation and WSA, Western Star Lodge No. 16. She was employed in the operation of LaTronica's Restaurant for 36 years prior to her retirement. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Roselawn. The family respectfully requests the omission of food.

LaTronica, Patricia Ilene

Patricia Ilene LaTronica - Pueblo Chieftain - July 06, 2000 - Patricia Ilene LaTronica, age 62, passed away July 3, 2000. She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter LaTronica. Mrs. LaTronica is survived by her daughters, Dayna LaTronica, Pueblo, and Lisa LaTronica, Bullhead City, Ariz.; sister, Nancy Turpin, Morgantown, Ind.; and many numerous extended family members. The contributions of her life were numerous. She was a strong supporter of many Pueblo institutions, such as Rosemount Museum and the Symphony Guild, which held its annual dinners at her restaurant, LaTronica's, where she donated staff, time, and food to support the Guild. But she also was a champion of the less fortunate, serving on the board of Salvation Army for several years, and enjoying her time volunteering at the Army's Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners. She will be remembered as a very strong and courageous mother and friend. Funeral Mass, Friday, 12 noon, Shrine of St. Therese. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. There will be a memorial service held on Sunday, 11 a.m., at the Salvation Army Church, 520 W. 13th. Please omit food and flowers. Contributions are to be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through George McCarthy Funeral Home.

LaTronica, Rocky N.

Rocky N. LaTronica - Pueblo Chieftain - July 28, 1998 - Rocky N. LaTronica, age 80, passed away July 26, 1998. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ann LaTronica, of the family home, and children, Robert (Kathy) LaTronica, Littleton, Colo., and Rosemary (Louis) Mihelich, Colorado Springs, Colo. Grandfather of Tara (John) Shephard, Michelle (Steve) Scott, Rocky LaTronica, Tricia (Liam) McCready, Kathy Mihelich, John Mihelich and Anthony LaTronica. Great-grandfather of Aaron Michael Shephard. Also survived by brother, Vito (Elizabeth) LaTronica- sister, Helen Piastro- sister-in-law, Pat LaTronica- brother-in-law, Joseph (Pauline) Tezak- as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. LaTronica was a lifetime resident of Pueblo and one of the original founders of LaTronica's Restaurant. He was active in community fund-raisers for various church organizations and enjoyed spending time in the mountains and loved to cook. Memorial Mass, Wednesday, 2 p.m. Shrine of St. Therese, followed by cremation, Almont Crematory. Private family inurnment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shrine of St. Therese Memorial Fund.

Latta, Tom E.

Tom E. Latta - Pueblo Chieftain - November 19, 1986 - Tom E. Latta, Denver, and formerly of Pueblo, died Sept. 6, 1986. Cremation. Olinger Mortuary in Denver.

Laube, Floyd

Floyd E. Laube - Pueblo Chieftain - November 27, 2002 - Floyd E. Laube, 71, passed away Nov. 25, 2002, in Pueblo, Colo. Born May 5, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., to Otto and Madeline Laube who preceded him. Survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Lorene Laube; and family members. Per his request, cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 4121 Nature Center Road.

Laughlin, Clifford B.

Clifford B. Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - April 13, 1999 - Clifford B. Laughlin, 92, passed away Sunday, April 11, 1999, at his home. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 52 years, Phyllis Hankla-Laughlin and their eight children, Sandra (John) Carver, Cortez, Colo., Jim (Kathy) Laughlin, Carolyn (Tom) Lacey, Kenny (Mari) Laughlin, Ronnie (Patty) Laughlin, Marilyn Laughlin, Fort Smith, Ark. Cliff Jr. (Desi) Laughlin, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Pat (Rose) Laughlin- brother, Joe Laughlin, Portland, Ore.- 17 grandchildren- seven great-grandchildren- and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of the St. Charles Senior Club and Share Colorado. He retired from the Pueblo Army Depot in 1975. Rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday. Both services at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Entombment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Visitation, noon to 8 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Imperial Funeral Home.

Laughlin, Donald R.

Donald R. Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - May 23, 1986 - Donald R. Laughlin, 47, passed away May 20, 1986. He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Omar (Edna) Laughlin; his brothers, Floyd (Beverly) Laughlin and Lloyd Laughlin; and sister, Betty Lang. Also survived by many wonderful relatives and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 23, at St. Leander Church. Cremation. The family may be contacted at 2105 E. Seventh Street.

Laughlin, Donna Mae

Donna Mae (Carey) Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - June 25, 2002 - Donna Mae (Carey) Laughlin born July 10, 1931, passed away June 22, 2002. Survived by her children, Donna (David) Gradisar, and Jack Laughlin; granddaughter, Shae (Eric) Dunton; and special friend, Larry Reed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith Carey and Edith Toogood. Donna loved animals and nature and enjoyed crafts. She was a wonderful caregiver and gave special care to her clients. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the Pueblo Collie/Sheltie Rescue, 24 Cornell Circle, Pueblo, Colo. 81005. The family will receive friends at the Park Place Condominium Clubhouse at 190 Bonnymede.

Laughlin, Edna M.

Edna M. Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - April 13, 1987 - Edna M. Laughlin, beloved wife and mother, was born Feb. 27, 1907, in Soper, Okla., and passed away April 11, 1987, in Pueblo. Wife of Omar Laughlin. Mother of Floyd (Beverly) Laughlin of Vista, Calif., Lloyd Laughlin, and Betty Lang of Pueblo. Sister of Robert Powers, Sue (Joe) Cozza, Sylvia (Joe) Fraterelli, Hazel (Bill) Reaves and Ollie (Allen) Quillen. Also survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Leander Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Laughlin, Edward E.

Edward E. Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - October 13, 2001 - Mr. Edward E. Laughlin "Mr. Ed" died Sept. 29, 2001 in Portland, Ore. at the age of 72. Mr. Laughlin was born Sept. 29, 1929 in Pueblo. Colo. He was a life long resident of Pueblo, having only recently moved to Portland, Ore. to be near his family. He was a devout Christian having dedicated his life to the Catholic Church. He was past Grand Knight and past District Deputy of The Knights of Columbus council #557 of Pueblo, Colo. His working career was in the building supplies industry, and worked many years for Mckinney Concrete Products Company. He is survived by his daughters Kathie Petty (Wayne), Cindy Kayton (Robert), Annette Zakrajsek, Cammy Kinser (Don) and son Paul Laughlin. His sister Lillian Gallimore and Margaret Irvine (Bob)brothers Joe, George (Barbara), Bob, and Bill Laughlin. Grandchildren Nathan Samson, Chad and Eric Kayton, Brian Zakrajek, Melanie Zakrajek-Bowden (Dan), Donavin Kinser, Mallory and Charlene Laughlin. Great granddaughters Nicole and Kristen Bowden, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friend Mr. Felix Olivas. A Memorial Mass will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 23, 2001 at The Cathedral of Sacred Heart in Pueblo. Colo.

Laughlin, Norma Carol

Norma Carol Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - April 27, 2005 - Norma Carol Laughlin passed away at home at 1719 Englewood after a lengthy illness. She will be missed greatly by her husband, Thomas Earl "Tom"; sons, Tom Jr. and Willis Laughlin; granddaughters, Amanda Carol and Natalie Elizabeth Laughlin; sisters, Betty Jo McDaniel, Grace Jean Divelbiss, Eva Sue (Chet) Sheppard, Helen Geer, Peggy (David) Caple; brother, C.V. McDaniel Jr. Carol is preceded in death by her brother, Willis McDaniel; and her parents, C.V. and Inez McDaniel, Sr. Carol was born in Raton, N.M. on Sept. 11, 1939. She was a member of the Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peggy Caple for the care of the McDaniel cemetery, a project that Carol started and had been in charge of. At Carol's request there will be no public viewing. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2005, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel, with interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Laughlin, Theresa

Theresa Laughlin - Pueblo Chieftain - February 14, 1944 - In Memoriam - In loving remembrance of Mrs. Theresa Laughlin, died Feb 11, 1923. (verse) Sadly missed by her Daughter and Sons.

Laughlin, W. A.

W. A. Laughlin  Pueblo Colorado Weekly Chieftain  July 26, 1877  The Denver News has the following in regard to the death of an editor: "W. A. Laughlin, associate editor of the Black Hawk Post, died yesterday at noon at his residence in Black Hawk, of some pulmonary disease, the exact nature of which we do not know. Mr. L. has resided in Colorado for a number of years, principally in Denver, where he has been well and favorably known as a printer and also a writer for the press. A year ago last spring he joined Mr. Merrick, of this office, in the enterprise, which resulted in the establishment of the first newspaper in the Black Hills, the Deadwood Pioneer, now a flourishing daily. Mr. L. remained but a short time in the hills, however, and was one of the founders of the Black Hawk Post during the campaign last fall, H. G. Bennett being its first editor. Mr. Laughlin was a man of fine ability in many respects, and a great favorite with 'the craft,' by whom his death will be earnestly regretted."

Laukaitis, Robert J.

Robert J. Laukaitis - Huerfano World - January 8, 2004 - Robert J. Laukaitis Sr. of Navajo Ranch passed away Jan. 11, 2004 in Pueblo. He was 70. Born April 7, 1933 in Falls, PA. He served our country in the United States Air Force for 4½ years in Korea, receiving the Purple Heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing cars and he was a classic car enthusiast and loved his music. He was an insurance Field Specialist and a National Roller Skating Champion. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth Laukaitis, Navajo Ranch; son, Major Robert (Debra) Laukaitis Jr., Forsythe, GA; daughters, Sheree (Randy) Wilcox, New Albany, PA, Dr. Elizabeth I. (Ann Alter) Watson, Kneeland, CA, Suzanne M. (Lash Baldwin) Watson, Gardner, and Patricia L. Watson, Walsenburg; sisters, Sally (Bob) Bowman, Ruth Ann (Victor) DeAngelo, all of Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Ethan and Evan Laukaitis, Ella Watson-Stryker, Hosanna Fox, Jamie and Stacey Wilcox and Ari Watson-Alter; his best friend, Ron Sandoval; and his little dog Daisy Mae. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wilma Laukaitis; and three brothers, Henry, Bud, and Noel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legacy Foundation, 2030 M St. NW 6th Floor, Washington, D.C., 20036 or Trees, Water and People, 633 S. Remington St., Fort Collins, CO 80524. A visitation was held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, at Christ the King Catholic Church in La Veta. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home.

Laurence, Lola M.

Lola M. Laurence - Pueblo Chieftain - December 10, 1985 - Lola M. Laurence, 71. Service at 1:30 p.m. today at Imperial Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Mace officiating. Interment, Garden of Last Supper, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family may be contacted at 1325 W. Abriendo. Family will receive friends at Imperial Reception Hall following interment.

Laurence, Verlon R.

Verlon R. Laurence - Pueblo Chieftain - January 28, 1999 - Verlon R. Laurence, 83, a devoted father and grandfather, passed away Jan. 27, 1999. Survived by his children, Clifford Laurence, Charlotte (Don) Garnett and Dennis (Janet) Laurence- grandchildren, Richard (Karen) Garnett, Reba (Mike) Harriman, Rebecca (Abbass) Shafii, Michelle Laurence and Angela (John) Davis- great-grandchildren, Megan Garnett, Jahan Shafii, Saren Ingley, Kit and Hunter Davis- and sister-in-law, Wanda Laurence. Preceded in death by his wife, Lola Laurence, and two brothers, Paul and Oakley Laurence. Mr. Laurence was a devoted member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He retired from CF&I and was also a member of Aerie No. 145 FOE. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church in his memory. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Lauricella, Frances Ann

Frances Ann Lauricella - Pueblo Chieftain - December 03, 1999 - Frances Ann Lauricella, born in Chicago, Ill., on July 23,1921, passed away Dec. 2, 1999. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Lauricella; daughter, Rose Marie (John) Valente, both of Pueblo; and sister, Angelina Bresnahan of Boston, Mass. Grandmother of Jo Marie (Brad) Kimball, Joseph (Nancy) Lauricella and Michael Lauricella, all of Pueblo, Donna (Michael) Ferguson and John M. (Deborah) Valente, all of Vancouver, Wash. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Joseph, in 1992. She was employed by Lerner's in Pueblo for 32 years, where she received national recognition as one of the company's leading sales representatives. Vigil service, Saturday, Dec. 4,1999,10 a.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Christopher Reeve Spinal Cord Injury Foundation in care of the funeral home office.

Lauricella, Ralph

Ralph Lauricella - Pueblo Chieftain - May 07, 2004 - Ralph Lauricella, 89, passed away peacefully May 5, 2004. He was born in Pueblo on Oct. 15, 1914, and as a young man, he moved to Chicago to visit family. While there, he met his future wife, Frances Zambito, and they were married in 1935. They were together for 64 years. After serving his country during World War II, he returned to Pueblo to raise his family. Ralph was a master automobile mechanic who worked with Ford dealerships for 40 years. He was a kind and gentle father, spouse, brother, grandfather and neighbor. He cared devotedly for his wheelchair-confined wife for 10 years, yet always found time to help a neighbor or relative in need. He enjoyed working in his yard and listening to big-band music that he had played in earlier years when he was a professional musician. In his last years, he made his home at University Park Care Center, where he remained a genial and much-loved resident up to his last day. A special thank you to the dedicated staff and to his personal physician, Dr. Laurence Jensen for providing such compassionate care. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by his son, Joseph in 1992; his wife, Frances in 1999; and his son-in-law, John Valente in 2001. Survived by his daughter, Rose Marie Valente; grandchildren, Jo Marie (Brad) Kimball, Joseph (Nancy) Lauricella, Michael Lauricella, all of Pueblo, Donna (Michael) Ferguson, John (Debbie) Valente, all of Vancouver, Wash.; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy and Dominic; sisters, Frances Passalaqua, Mary Mohorich and Katherine Palumbo. At his request, no viewing and private graveside service. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the George McCarthy Funeral Home. In lieu of food and flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

Laurizello, Carmino

Carmino Laurizello - Yampa Leader - January 20, 1911 - Crushed under a string of empty box cars in the Pueblo smelter yards, Carmino Laurizello was instantly killed.

Laut, Marvin E.

Marvin E. Laut - Pueblo Chieftain - December 28, 1999 - Marvin E. Laut, 79, passed away Dec. 25, 1999. Husband of Virginia M. Laut, whom he married May 22, 1948, in Woodward, Okla. Father of Wayne (Mary) Laut, Eugene, Ore., Brenda (Bud) Tallman, Pueblo, Pamela (Tom) McCasland, Canon City, Marvin (Judy) Laut Jr., and Clyde (Gigi) Laut, both of Pueblo. Survived also by his grandchildren, Jason and Julie Laut, Maggie and Tres' Tallman, Amy Burns and Chuck McCasland, Gregory and Carrie Laut and Brian and Kellie Laut. He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Esther (Brown) Laut. Mr. Laut was a veteran of service with the U.S. Army during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a longtime employee of the CF&I Steel Corp., retiring in 1982. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial graveside service Jan. 5, 2000, 10 a.m., Imperial Memorial Gardens will be conducted by Pastor Kirk Yamaguchi. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home office.

LaVan, Erman J.

Erman J. La Van - Pueblo Chieftain - February 27, 2005 - Erman J. La Van, 93, was born Aug. 27, 1911, in Sharon, Pa., and passed away Feb. 21, 2005. He moved to Pueblo at the age of eight. He was an electrician at CF&I until his retirement in 1970. He is preceded in death by his wife, Emma; sister, Reba; and his companion of 20 years, Joan Uhl. Erman is survived by his sons, Nevin (Betty) La Van and Ron (Mary Lou) La Van; sisters, Alta Morris and Inez Reivitt; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Erman was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 145 and enjoyed many cruises, dinner playhouses and going to Cripple Creek. Erman and Joan enjoyed dancing at the Eagles Lodge. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made to either First United Methodist Church or First Baptist Church; both through the funeral home office, or to the charity of your choice.

Lave, Jose A.

Jose A. "Joe" Lave - Pueblo Chieftain - November 19, 2001 - Jose A. "Joe" Lave, 61, of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 18, 2001. Born Feb. 6, 1940, in Sopris, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Simon and Frances Lave. Survived by brothers, Manuel (Gloria) Laby, Colorado Springs, and Pete (MaryAnn) Lave, Pueblo; sisters, Ann Ruiz, Palmdale, Calif., Ruth Vasquez, Palmdale, Calif., and Ida (Chuck) Mottrano, Westminster. Cremation has taken place. Service to be held at a later date.

Laveirge, Stephen W.

Stephen W. Laveirge - Colorado Springs Gazette - April 26, 1989 - Stephen W. Laveirge, 67, of Colorado Springs died Tuesday at a local hospital. He served in the Army from September 1943 until retiring in September 1963 with the rank of master sergeant. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. today at Evergreen Funeral Home, Fountain and Union boulevards. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at Peterson Air Force Base Chapel with Air Force Chaplain Peter Lambert officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Mr. Laveirge was born Oct. 6, 1921, in Superior, Wis. He is survived by his mother, Rose (La Page) Laveirge of Royal Oak, Mich. Mr. Laveirge was preceded in death by his father, John Laveirge. He moved to Colorado Springs in 1954. Mr. Laveirge was a member of VFW Post 4051. He was married Dec. 5, 1942, in Colfax, La., to Jeanne Margaret Snyder, who survives. In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Laveirge is survived by three sons, Stephen of Pueblo and Bruce and Gary, both of Colorado Springs; four daughters, Bonnie Mariani, Marion Laveirge and Marcy Kelley, all of Colorado Springs, and Karen Waters of Arkansas; a sister, Rita Smith of Michigan; and 16 grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suites 105 and 105A, Colorado Springs 80903.

Lavender, John

John Lavender - Aspen Weekly Times - November 24, 1883 - H. S. Strange, of Walsenburg, visited Pueblo on the 17th, with the intention of furnishing bail for W. S. Hope, who killed Lavender, if the prisoner could be admitted to bail. Mr. Strange stated that Lavender was a hard character, and at the time of his death he was under indictment for an attempt to kill Mr. Strange. Hope, it is thought, will be cleared on the ground of self-defence. Buena Vista Democrat - January 24, 1884 - William Hope, who was on trial at Pueblo for killing John Lavender, has been acquitted. His plea of self-defense was well sustained.

LaVoo, Charles C.

Charles C. LaVoo - Pueblo Chieftain - February 10, 1998 - Charles C. LaVoo passed away Feb. 7, 1998, in Pueblo after a lengthy illness. Charles was born on Aug. 29, 1914, in Pueblo to Cristobel and Bertha LaVoo. He was a graduate of Centennial High School and was employed by the Missouri Pacific Railroad for over 40 years before his retirement. Charles was preceded in death by his parents- four sisters, Mary, Allen, Bertha and Eleanor- daughter, Juliette Ann LaVoo Cavender- son, John Allan LaVoo- and his first wife, Elsie Lichti LaVoo. His survivors include his wife, Konstance B. LaVoo- daughter, Janet (Steve) Swearingen- son, James C. LaVoo- daughters-in-law, Rose Ann LaVoo and Rosalie Rusovick- as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. At his request, cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial celebration will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1998, in the Tabor Lutheran Church, 102 E. Orman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Tabor Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer's Association of Pueblo.

LaVoo, John Allan

John Allan LaVoo - Colorado Springs Gazette - September 30, 1989 - Survivors Reach Out to the Wall/Vietnam Memorial Replica Visits Pueblo - Pueblo - He was a Vietnam vet and proud of it - his black ball cap said as much; his wife wore an orange and blue sweat shirt, pledging her allegiance to the Denver Broncos. The only sign of mourning was a bouquet of flowers, which he held as he stood before an information table inside the cavernous Palace of Agriculture at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. "Leslie Williams," he said to a woman seated behind the table. She leafed through a large notebook. "Leslie?" she asked. "Leslie," he said, quietly. "Marines." Moments later the woman handed him a slip of paper; written in pencil were numbers for a panel, 17-W, and a line, 6. Rex Walker then turned to face The Wall. Later, he would use the word "intimidating" to describe it: 250 feet long, almost 7 feet tall, 74 interlocking panels set side by side. Most of all, there were the names of the people: 58,022 in all - 620 from Colorado, 58 from Pueblo, 47 from Colorado Springs; all of them now dead, missing in action or prisoners of war - a war named Vietnam. "Everything about this is intimidating," Walker would say. But now Walker was looking for a single name; a volunteer, Vietnam veteran Jerald Valdez from the Springs, led him to panel 17-W, traced his hand down to line six, then stopped. Walker drew closer, reached up and touched the name: Leslie W. Williams. Like so many others, he ran his fingers over the surface; it was only Plexiglas - smoked black to replicate the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. - but that didn't seem to matter. Walker was reaching for a memory. When he found it, his eyes welled; he set the flowers at the base of The Wall, and then he and his wife fell into an embrace. "I was dating his sister when he died in Vietnam," Walker said, after he and his wife had stepped back to the far end of the huge room. "I didn't know him real well, but I knew his sister and family real well. I tried comforting them, but they weren't ready for comforting right then. A few months later, I quit school and joined the Army." Joining the Army, he explained, "was still a pretty popular thing for kids. I was raised to believe it was a thing of glory. I didn't have any other information to base it on. My opinion hasn't changed on that." Walker entered the Army on Jan. 12, 1968; little less than a year later, on Dec. 13, 1968, he was in Vietnam. "Thirteen days after my 18th birthday," he said. "I did two tours and my father died. They pulled the sole surviving son rule and wouldn't let me go back." Walker came home May 1, 1970. He still lives in Pueblo - the home town of the late Leslie Williams. Walker now has three sons and two daughters. His eldest son registered for the draft last week; he maintained that his other two sons will register when their times come. "They've never been told war is glorious," Walker said. "They know it's not a thing of beauty. But they also know if you don't support your country, you don't belong here." Walker said he's worked "about 150 different jobs" since coming home from Vietnam. He finally learned he wasn't cut out to punch a time clock; now he drives a rig. It was while driving the road that he heard about the Vietnam Memorial Replica, which began touring the country two years ago. On three occasions, Walker drove his truck into some town only to find out the memorial had just been there. "You missed it," he would be told. "It was here two days ago." On Wednesday, when Walker returned from another trip, his wife greeted him with the news. The Pueblo Chapter of the American GI Forum had arranged for the memorial to come to the state fairgrounds, where it will remain through Sunday. The memorial had finally come to him. On Friday, Walker paid his last respects to a fellow soldier, a boy from the past. "It's just a last way to say goodbye." And, finally, there was time for comforting. As his wife stood in the back of the room, looking at the thousands and thousands of names set in black, she broke into tears. "This should never happen again," she said. Walker held her in his arms. "It won't," he said. Picture Caption: Charles LaVoo of Pueblo helps guide the hand of his wife, Konstance, to the name of their son, John, on the Vietnam Memorial Replica that is making a stop in Pueblo. John, a bomber pilot, was killed in 1967 during his second tour of duty in Vietnam.

LaVoo, Konstance B.

Konstance B. LaVoo - Pueblo Chieftain - March 10, 2004 - Konstance B. LaVoo passed away March 3, 2004, in Canon City. Konnie was born in Lily, S.D., on April 13, 1917, to Lars O. and Nina A. Haugdahl Sunde. She was a registered nurse and served as director of nursing at Parkview Hospital before retiring in 1969. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles; a son, John Allen LaVoo; and a daughter, Juliette Ann LaVoo Cavender. Mrs. LaVoo is survived by a son, James C. LaVoo of California; a daughter, Janet Sue (Steve) Swearingen of Penrose; daughters-in-law, Rose Ann (Raul) Sanchez of Pueblo, Rosaile (George) Rusovick of Minnesota; brothers, Jerry, Luke and Obed Sunde; a sister, Lorraine Strader; grandchildren, Marcus, Christopher, Jaman Swearingen, Karna (Evan) Sandok, Margo Rusovick, Jacob LaVoo and Julia Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Kathlyn Barnes, Brittany, Steven and Sarah Swearingen, Conner and Gracia Sandok and the Sunde and Lichti families. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2004, at Christian Family Fellowship, 1011 Monroe Ave., Canon City.

Law, Earl Palmer

Earl Palmer Law - Pueblo Chieftain - August 27, 1986 - Earl Palmer Law, late of 1938 E. 11th, died Aug. 25, 1986, at a local hospital. Survived by his beloved wife, Wyoma Law, of the family home; his loving son Jesse (Penny) Law, Pueblo; four grandsons, Bryan (Elizabeth) Law, Colorado Springs; Michael (Sheri) Law, Littleton; Craig (Donna) Law, and Shawn Law, Pueblo. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Member of Royal Neighbors of America. Born May 4, 1907, in Strafford, Texas. Mr. Law was a past CF&I employee and also a local motel owner and businessman. Mr. Law was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and gardening. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Duane Law in 1958; two sisters and two brothers. Mr. and Mrs. Law were married Aug. 28, 1937, in Pueblo. Service, 2 p.m. today, Davis-Wallin Memorial Chapel with Dr. Philip L. Green Jr., officiating. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Visitation today until time of service.

Lawrence, Christina V.

Christina V. Lawrence - Pueblo Chieftain - November 22, 1998 - Christina V. Lawrence, 86, passed away Nov. 20, 1998. Preceded in death by her husbands, Milo Ohleson and Cecil Lawrence. Survived by her stepson, David H. Lawrence, Pueblo- brothers, Nolan James (Blanche) Stuckey and Eugene Stuckey of Pueblo- sisters, Gladys (Gilbert) Goldtrap, Pueblo, and Okalee (Lewis) Arnold of Denver. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including, Freddie (Janet) Brewer of Colorado Springs. She was a member of the First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the First Seventh Day Adventist Mission Fund, 3910 O'Neal, Pueblo, Colo. 81005.

Lawrence, Margerie

Margerie Lawrence - Pueblo Chieftain - November 21, 2003 - Margerie Lawrence, 81, passed away Nov. 18, 2003. Survived by her husband, Chester, of the family home; children, Larry Lawrence, Marsha (Robert) Schultz and Judy (Douglas) Cobb; grandson, Ryan Lawrence; and step-granddaughter, Ashley Cobb. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie Buckbee; and son, Richard Lawrence. Born June 22, 1922, in Manning, Kan. At her request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, 2003, at Central Christian Church, 1902 N. Hudson Ave., Pueblo, with the Rev. Dr. David Chambers officiating. Those who desire may make a memorial donation in Margerie's name to the Colorado Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society through the funeral home.

Lawrence, Sally L.

Sally L. Lawrence - Pueblo Chieftain - May 11, 2005 - Sally L. Lawrence, 70, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2005, in Pueblo, Colo. Born May 21, 1934, in Salida, Colo., to Walter and Greeba Graham, who preceded her; along with her loving husband of 48 years, Warren Lawrence; and grandson, Aaron Michael Lawrence. Survived by her children, Susan (Jim) Beck, Vaughn, Wash., Tami (John) Butler, Peoria, Ariz., Warren (Diane) Lawrence, Peoria, Ariz., Aaron (Teri) Lawrence, Divide, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; siblings, Tim (Esther) Graham, Pueblo, Colo., Richard (Rayetta) Graham, Concord, Calif., Stephanie (Gale) Murphy, LaPorte, Colo.; numerous nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Per her request, a private family interment has taken place, and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Lynn Gardens Baptist Church. In lieu of donations, if you see a child in need, pass the blessing on.

Lawrence, Warren R.

Warren R. Lawrence - Pueblo Chieftain - December 29, 1998 - Warren R. Lawrence, beloved husband of Sally L. Lawrence, lifetime St. Charles Mesa-Pueblo resident passed away Dec. 26, 1998. Mr. Lawrence was employed by CF&I Steel Corp. 34 years, retiring in 1984, employed at Southside Wal-Mart four years and an avid sportsman. Graduate of Pleasant View High School, Class of 1950. Member Prairie Avenue Baptist Church and lifetime member Fin & Feather Club. Survived by wife of 48 years, Sally L. Lawrence, family home- his mother, Doris H. Harper, Pueblo- four children, Susan (Jim) Beck, Vaughn, Wash., Tami (John F.) Butler, Peoria, Ariz., Warren D. (Diane) Lawrence, Peoria, Ariz., and Aaron (Terri) Lawrence, Colorado Springs. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by father, Dile D. Lawrence and grandson, Aaron Michael Lawrence. , 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1998, Prairie Avenue Baptist Church, private family interment.

Laws, Mary H.

Mary H. Laws - Pueblo Chieftain - March 25, 1986 - Dr. Mary H. Laws, the last member of a family of nine children of Samuel and Fannie Whitlow, passed away March 24, 1986. Born on June 8, 1892, in Booneville, Mo. When the family moved to Pueblo, she attended Central High School and graduated in the Class of 1912. After graduation she worked for a well-known Pueblo dentist, Dr. G. L. Watkins, who encouraged her to study dentistry. She graduated from the Denver University School of Dentistry in 1918, and was one of two women in the class. She was truly a pioneer of women in dentistry in the state of Colorado and practiced dentistry in Denver until her retirement in 1967. She twice married, first to Oris Hotaling, a fellow dental student, but was widowed upon his death after just five years of marriage. She was married in 1925 to Bert Laws, a Denver fireman, and was again widowed upon his death in 1947. She is survived by a niece, Janis Robinson of San Diego, Calif.; and nephews, Robert Whitlow of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Arthur L. Sullivan Jr. of Pueblo; and was a great-aunt of Mary Ann and Joe Robinson, Nancy Richard, Bill Whitlow, and George Sullivan. She was a delightful person, full of wit, friendly, generous, kind, an inspiration to her family and friends, and she will be sadly missed. A private memorial service will be held at the Rouch Funeral Home followed by private interment of her cremains in Mountain View Cemetery.

Lawson, Alice June

Alice June (Higdon) Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - June 12, 2005 - Alice June (Higdon) Lawson, 66, passed away June 9, 2005. Survived by loving husband, Randall; son, Don (Karen) Higdon; grandchildren, Kelsi and Erik Higdon, Amy and Anthony Magda; sister, Alene Sharp; brother, Albert (Georgia) Fajt; in-laws, Lois Conrad, Russell Huber; and other relatives. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Reba Fajt; daughter, Deborah Magda. After retiring from the judicial system in Houston, June and Randy made their home near Westcliffe. June loved cooking, was a talented seamstress and shared her talents with everyone. June was a kind, loving and generous person who will be greatly missed. Service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2005, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. Ninth, Canon City. Memorial service in Pueblo at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2005, at Fountain Creek Church, 540 Alma.

Lawson, Bernard Norman

Bernard Norman Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - October 17, 2004 - Bernard Norman Lawson, 1924 to 2004, passed away on Oct. 15, 2004. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Antoinette; five children, Michael, Steven, Victoria, Richard and Daniel; three grandchildren, Keith, Nicki and A.J. Bernard worked at the Colorado Fuel and Iron for 35 years before he retired in 1985. He served in the Navy during World War II and was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. During his lifetime, Bernard was involved in photography, woodworking and was a voracious reader of history. He was a wonderful father and provider, and will be dearly missed by his family. At Bernard's request, no services will be held.

Lawson, Donald Virgil

Donald Virgil Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - September 30, 2006 - Donald Virgil Lawson, died on Wednesday, September 27, 2006. He was born September 29, 1926, in Wetmore to Clyde and Mary Lawson. He is survived by Denise Dalton; former wife Evelyn Lawson; sister Florence LaVahn Rush of Pueblo; children, Virgil, Randy (Jan), Rick (Cheryl), Cindy (Eric) Bellas of North Carolina, Ashlee; grandchildren, Tuffy (Lisa), Ryan (Kristen), Taylor, Faith; great-grandson Dixon; nieces, Joyce Harvey of Arizona, Karen Provenza of Grand Junction; nephew Larry Rush of California. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 2 from 10-6 and Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2006 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at the Holt Family Funeral Home, Pikes Peak Avenue in Florence. Graveside service will be held on Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hope Cemetery in Wetmore. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Virgil Lawson 4-H Memorial, c/o Rocky Mountain Bank and Trust, 101 East Main, P.O. Box 579, Florence, CO

Lawson, Glenn S.

Glenn S. Lawson - Colorado Springs Gazette - June 11, 2009 - Glenn Lawson, age 93, passed away Friday, June 5, 2009 at Simla Good Samaritan Home. Glenn was born June 13, 1915 in Lafayette, Colorado to Swan and Emma Lawson. Glenn grew up in the Alta Vista and Corona communities raised by his aunt and uncle, Hilda and Jack Cook after his mother died in the 1918 influenza epidemic. Glenn was on his own at the age of 14 farming and ranching. He was married August 4, 1937 to Beulah Tipton in Trinidad, Colorado. Glenn and Beulah lived in the Alta Vista community for 24 years while raising their four children. After Glenn and Beulah's children left home, they raised foster children for eight years. Glenn wore many hats throughout his life. In addition to farming and ranching, he was a wheat harvester, dairyman, worked at Aircraft Mechanics and El Paso County Department of Transportation, and was a custodian and bus driver for Alta Vista School. Glenn also worked as a carpenter building custom homes, but his love was always the farm and the cattle. Glenn was a member of several cattle associations, a 4-H leader and served on the Alta Vista school board. He was also a charter member of the Pikes Peak Co-op and the Holtwood Gun Club. Glenn is survived by his four children, Glenna Ely and her husband Chet of Prosser, Washington, Jeannie Wager of Prosser, Washington, Dex Lawson and his wife Carol of Calhan, Colorado and Jack Lawson and his wife Joan also of Calhan; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn was proceeded in death by his wife, Beulah, son-in-law Jim Wager, granddaughter Marci Lawson, brother Ford Lawson and sister Vi (Sandy) Cooper. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday June 16th at the Calhan United Methodist Church. Sidney Skirvin, long time friend and pastor officiating. Special appreciation goes to the caregivers at Simla Good Samaritan Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Simla Good Samaritan Home, Box 38, Simla, CO 80835.

Lawson, Irene Evelyn

Irene Evelyn Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - March 21, 2001 - Age 90, of Pueblo passed away March 20, 2001. She was under the wonderful care of Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Born July 24, 1910, in Passaic, N.J. Preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Frank Toth; husband, Ralph Lawson; and sister, Isabel O'Sickey-Ford. Survived by her son, Eugene F. (Shirley) Molnar, Simi Valley, Calif.; daughter, Brenda I. (the late Sil Arteaga), Pueblo; grandchildren, Eugene D. (Vivian) Molnar and Maria (Scott) Dinger, both of Simi Valley, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Mikayla Molnar and Ricky Dinger; and special cousins, Frank (Sara) Toth. Irene was the kindest and most beautiful and loving person one would ever meet. Her smile lit up any room she ever entered. She was also a loving, devoted mother to her immediate family, as well as extended family and friends in Pueblo and California. No viewing. Direct cremation. Burial of cremains to be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Whittier, Calif. Memorial rosary and Mass will be at a later date.

Lawson, Margaret E.

Margaret E. Lundy Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - September 07, 1986 - Margaret E. Lundy Lawson was born Aug. 30, 1914, and passed away Sept. 6, 1986. The daughter of Thomas and Eloise Lundy. She married in Canon City to William D. Lawson in 1939. They lived in Pueblo until 1963. In Pueblo she was an LPN and registered psychiatric technician and supervisor at the Colorado State Hospital. She retired in 1963. She moved to Denver in 1965 and worked at Spaulding Rehabilitation Center with the handicapped until September 1984. She is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Aleta Jackie Zobuck of Pueblo; and Margaret Hitchco*ck of Canon City; grandchildren, Robert W. Hitchco*ck, Denver; and Jami J. Hitchco*ck, Houston, Texas. Predeceased by mother-in-law, Edith Vistal, and granddaughter, Lindy Marie Hitchco*ck.

Lawson, Robert

Robert "Skip" Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - September 27, 2000 - Robert "Skip" Lawson, 63, of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 26, 2000, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born Oct. 27, 1936, in Pueblo. As a youth he worked on his father's farm, served with the U.S. Marine Corps, and retired from the CF&I after a 42-year career in the Print Shop. He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Lawson; sister, Evelyn Meek; and his daughter, Cheryl Ann Lawson. Survived by his mother, Sophia Lawson of Pueblo; children, Bob (Christi) Lawson of Pueblo and Brenda Delaney of Renton, Wash.; former wife, Karen Lawson; grandchildren, Melissa (Curtis) James, Brandi and Jennifer Mosco, Jessica and Nicolle Lawson; great-grandchildren, Tyler Delaney and Heather James; nephew, Jerry Justice; and niece, Robyn Meek. Also survived by many other very loving family and friends. Skip enjoyed hunting and fishing, Native American artifacts, watching Bronco games, motorcycling and Bluegrass Mountain music. Some of his best moments included spending time with his grandchildren, wearing a "Bronco Super Bowl Ring" courtesy of David Diaz-Infante, and his personal letter and autographed photo from John Elway. He was always known for his smile and great friendship and would go out of his way to help anyone that ever needed him. Skip also was a central figure with the Rocky Mountain Thunder Rally in Pueblo this past summer. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation, Imperial Crematory. Inurnment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at 1811 Lynwood after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Dream Weavers of Southern Colorado.

Lawson, Ruth Elizabeth

Ruth Elizabeth Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - February 4, 1987 - Ruth Elizabeth Lawson, late of Pueblo Village Apartments, died Feb. 2, 1987, at a local hospital. Born Jan. 4, 1902, in Trinidad, but had lived in Pueblo since early childhood. Preceded in death by her father, Arthur L. Morrow; mother, Ada B. Morrow; sisters, Ferne Sears and Neva Johnson. Surviving are her brother, Arthur E. Morrow, aunt Nora White, and her beloved sister-in-law, Edith Morrow, all of Pueblo; nieces, Kathleen Dodson, Pueblo, Constance Lally, Colorado Springs, Winnefred DeVore, Taos, N.M., and Neva Aguayo, Palmdale, Calif.; nephews, Arthur L. Morrow II, San Luis Obispo, Calif., G. Steven Morrow, Murrieta Hot Springs, Calif., Ernest D. Sears, San Gabriel, Calif., and Wally Johnson, Phoenix, Ariz. Service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 5, 1987, Christian Evangel Church, 2803 E. Orman Ave., with the Rev. Dorothy Nogle officiating. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to a memorial fund in her memory at her church mentioned above. Contributions can be given or mailed to the church. The body will lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lawson, Sophie M.

Sophie M. Lawson - Pueblo Chieftain - February 28, 2004 - Sophie M. Lawson, 94, passed away Feb. 26, 2004. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lawson; daughter, Evelyn Meeks; son, Robert Lawson; brothers and sisters, Joe Baker, Mary Guadagno, Barbara Wikland and Anna Filler. She is survived by her 99-year old sister, Rose Mangusco; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Sophie loved to spend time in her flower garden; there was not a plant she couldn't grow. When she baked, she made the best potica in town. She was always good for a story or a joke when you visited her. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Wood and his staff for the many years of care. The family also would like to thank St. Mary-Corwin and the Pueblo Extended Care Nursing Home for making her final days comfortable. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2004, St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn.

Lawson, Van W.

Van W. Lawson - Huerfano World - May 27, 1993 - Former Huerfano Coroner and Walsenburg Businessman Van W. Lawson of Pueblo died May 24, 1993 in that city. Born Dec. 22, 1911 in Anselmo, NE, he owned and operated funeral homes in Leigh and Fremont, NE. In 1960, he moved to Walsenburg from Nebraska and purchased and operated Furphy-Lawson Funeral Home until retiring and moving to Pueblo in 1985. While in Walsenburg he was a member of the La Veta Odd Fellows Lodge, the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Huerfano Lodge No. 27 AF&AM as well as the Southern Colorado Consistory in Pueblo. He was also a member of the LDS Church in Pueblo. Mr. Lawson served as Huerfano County Coroner for 25 years. Survivors include his wife, Mildred, Pueblo; a son John Lawson, Pueblo; three daughters, Linda MacDonald, Illinois, Dianne Lee, Colorado Springs and Vanda Ridge, Texas; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday (today) in Pueblo Stake Center, 4720 Surfwood Drive. Entombment will be in Imperial Cemetery with Masonic rites by South Pueblo Lodge No 31 AF&AM.

Lay, Byron O.

Byron O. Lay - Pueblo Chieftain - April 01, 2005 - Byron O. Lay, 91, born Nov. 1, 1913, passed away March 30, 2005. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Catherine in 2003; parents, Oscar and Mattie Lay; brother, Franklin Lay; and sister, Gladys Williams. Survived by his children, Julie Lay of Denver, John (Althea) Lay of Florida, Bernie (Genny) Lay of Pueblo West, and Mary (Nick) Rusovick of Pueblo; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Byron was a life-time member of BPOE No. 90, and St. Patrick Parish. He retired from the Missouri Pacific Railroad in 1977, after 36 years of service. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Church or to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Byron's memory.

Lay, Catherine A.

Catherine A. Lay - Pueblo Chieftain - October 27, 2003 - Catherine A. Lay, 90, born Nov. 7, 1912, passed away Oct. 24, 2003. Survived by husband of 65 years, Byron Lay; children, Julie Lay, John (Althea) Lay, Bernard (Genny) Lay, Mary (Nick) Rusovick; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bernice Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by lifelong friend, Mary Culig. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Julia Cullen; and brother, Msgr. Bernard Cullen. Catherine was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Parish. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, the Bishop's Guild, the Theresians of Pueblo, and a Benedictine Oblate. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Tuesday at George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Patrick Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in her memory.

Lay, Irene

Irene Lay - Pueblo Chieftain - July 06, 1997 - Irene Lay passed away at her home on July 4, 1997. She was born Dec. 7, 1916, in Pueblo. Survived by two children, Lee Ann (Robert) Watkins and Wilbur (Judy) Lay, both of Pueblo- six grandchildren- nine great- grandchildren- and one great- great-grandson- brothers-in-law, Bryan (Catherine) Lay and Wayne (Bernice) Bell- and many friends. Irene did volunteer work throughout the community for more than 20 years, including Pueblo Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of F.O.E. No. 145 Auxiliary. Recitation of the rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, 1997. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 1997. Both services, St. Mary Church with interment at Rose lawn Cemetery. Viewing at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today. Arrangements by McCarthy-Comer Rose Chapel, 329 Goodnight Ave.

Lay, Minnie E.

Minnie E. Lay - Pueblo Chieftain- February 22, 1998 - Minnie E. Lay, 87, of Syracuse, Kan. Funeral services, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Valley Memorial-Holly. Burial, Holly Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. to service time Tuesday. Memorial contributions to the Holly United Methodist Church.

Lay, Wilbur F. Jr.

Wilbur F. Lay Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - May 17, 2005 - Wilbur F. Lay Jr., 63, of Pueblo, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2005. Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur "Frank" and Irene; and sister, Lee Ann Watkins. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy; sons, Tracy (Crystal) Lay and Raymond (Tina) Lay; grandchildren, Jennifer and Amanda Lay; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald (Peggy) Wirth, Rodney (Patricia) Wirth and Robert Watkins; also leaving behind numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Wilbur will be dearly missed by his many friends and his fishing/hunting buddies. Wilbur retired from Dana Corp. after 34 years and was recently employed by Trane Corp. He loved the outdoors, especially his fishing tournaments. He had numerous top 10 finishes over a 15-year period. His favorite tournament was at Blue Mesa Reservoir with his son, Tracy. Wilbur was an avid fly-fisherman, archer and bowler. Wilbur's skill and knowledge of metal fabrication led to a hobby of custom knife making, and he produced wonderful handmade hunting knives to give to family and friends. He was a man of many passions and will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Viewing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, May 17, 2005. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2005, at the Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Laydon, Dennis Michael

Dennis Michael "Mike" Laydon - Pueblo Chieftain - October 21, 1997 - Dennis Michael "Mike" Laydon, born May 7, 1943, in Pueblo. Attended Pueblo schools, graduating from South High School in 1961. Died on Oct. 17, 1997 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver as the result of a massive heart attack. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1964, and was an active naval reservist, retiring in 1992. President of the United Government Security Officers of American Local No. 61. Member of the VFW Post 7945. Survived by wife of 28 years, Rosemary Musso Laydon- children, Kimberly (Heath) Strawn, Joseph (Jacelyn) Laydon, Thronton, and Brenda (Clay) McWhorter, Las Cruces, N.M.- grandsons, Payton and Nicholas Strawn and Joshua Brewer- twin sister, Janiece Cameron and her children, Pueblo- mother, Margaret Koss- brother-in-law, Mike (Imogene) Musso-sister-in-law, Terry (Clyde) Creel- and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by grandparents, Newton and Mary Hopkins- and parents-in-law, Joe and Isabel Musso. Rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Olinger Highland Chapel, 104th and I-25, Thornton. Funeral, 10 a.m. Thursday, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 11385 Grant Drive, Northglenn. Burial, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver.

Laydon, Joseph A. Sr.

Joseph A. Laydon Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - April 29, 2003 - Joseph A. Laydon Sr., born May 1, 1916, passed away April 28, 2003. He attended school in Fort Collins while living with his grandparents. Joseph spent four years in the 250th Coast Artillery in Alaska during WWII. He retired in 1978 from CF&I as a heater in the co*ke Plant after 38 years of service. He was a standing member of Local 2102 USWA and past president of the Cursillo in Christianity for seven years. Preceded in death by an infant son; parents, Lucinda and Bloss Laydon Sr.; brothers, Ben and Bloss Laydon Jr.; and sister, Rose Carleo. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosana; daughters, Linda (Joe) Dale, Gloria (John) Sather, Joan (Don) Snoberger, Elizabeth (Ed) Baros, and Clare (Jeff) Donahue; sons, Joseph Jr., Martin (Amy) and Patrick (Irene); 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Dave (Sarah); and sister, Mary (Joseph) Vallejo. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Leander Church, Seventh and Monument, with Father Ben Bacino as celebrant. Military Honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team and interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery

Laydon, Rosana M.

Rosana M. Laydon - Pueblo Chieftain - March 29, 2004 - Rosana M. Laydon, 83, passed away March 27, 2004, 10 months and 29 days after her husband of 63 years, Joseph A. Laydon Sr., who passed away on April 28, 2003, and are now together forever at last; and also preceded by infant son, Joseph. Survived by her children, Linda (Joe) Dale, Gloria (John) Sather, Joan (Don) Snoberger, Elizabeth (Ed) Baros, Clare (Jeff) Donahue, Joseph A. Laydon Jr., Martin (Amy) Laydon and Patrick (Irene) Laydon; siblings, Hilda Blanc, Lucille Laydon, Felia (Louis) Arellano, Fidel Aguerrie Jr. and Raymond (Violet) Aguerrie; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous special friends, including Dorothy Bacino. Rosana was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Gardner, Colo. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a member of St. Leander Church where she served as a secretary and cook. Viewing at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Leander Church, Sixth and Monument with the Rev. Father Ben Bacino as celebrant. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Those who desire may make a memorial to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the funeral home.

Layne, Paul D.

Paul D. Layne - Pueblo Chieftain - April 22, 2000 - Paul D. Layne, 77, passed away April 20, 2000. Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Esther Layne; children, David (Marsha) Layne and Dan Layne, both of Littleton, and Becky (Lin) Watkins of Colorado Springs; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Bettie (La Vere) Lloyd of Utah; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by grandson, Joe Hofmann. Paul was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. He retired from the Colorado State Patrol in l974 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Monday, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday, Faith United Methodist Church. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church Building Fund in his memory.

Lazo, Adolfo

Adolfo "Rudy" Lazo - Pueblo Chieftain - April 10, 2003 - Adolfo "Rudy" Lazo, 63, departed this life on April 7, 2003. Rudy was born May 21, 1939, in Pueblo, Colo. He served in the Army-National Guard and was retired from the CF&I and Oregon Steel Mills as a millwright. Preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Nora Lazo; brother, Jess Lazo; and grandmother, Erminda Lazo. Adolfo leaves to cherish his memory siblings, Sally (Miguel) Torrez, Rita (Salvador) Martinez, Eddie (JoAnn) Lazo, Linda (Frank) Jaquez, Margie (Jess) Hernandez, Deborah (Toby) Vigil and Anita (Rickey) Gutierrez; numerous nieces, nephews, to include special niece, Jolene Grasso. Vigil service, 7 p.m. today and funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday; both services at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 421 Clark St., Father Jim Koenigsfeld, celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lazo, Anthony

Anthony Lazo - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 2004 - Anthony Lazo, 91, of South Chicago, formerly of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Nov. 13, 2004. Re- tired from Wisconsin Steel Works, longtime South Chicago resident, business owner and sponsor of neighborhood sports teams. Cherished husband of the late Roberta; loving father of Patricia, Marjorie, Anthony Jr. (Sue), Kathleen, Guillermo (Judy), Edward (Sandra), and Alfred. Preceded in death by Richard and Michael; grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 10. Visitation, 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2004, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2004, at Mount Carmel Catholic Parish. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2004, Mount Carmel Catholic Parish. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lazo, Jesus T.

Jesus T. Lazo - Pueblo Chieftain - June 18, 1998 - Jesus T. Lazo, 61, passed away unexpectedly June 15, 1998, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. Mr. Lazo was born May 23, 1937, in Pueblo. Beloved husband of Mary H. Lazo. Mr. Lazo retired from County Road & Bridge Department. He is survived by three children, Matthew P. Lazo, John A. Lazo of Denver, and Bridget (Jason) Archambeault of Pueblo. Also survived by one grandchild, Kenneth R. Lazo of Pueblo- brothers and sisters, Sally (Mike) Torrez, Rita (Salvador) Martinez of California, Rudy Lazo, Eddie (Joanne) Lazo of Denver, Linda (Frank) Jaquez of Canon City, Margie (Jess) Hernandez, Debra (Toby) Vigil, Annie (Rick) Gutierrez, all of Pueblo. Mr. Lazo was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Lazo- and mother, Nora Lazo, both of Pueblo. Public visitation from noon to 5 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Rosary service, 7 p.m. today, at T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 1998, St. Joseph Parish. Family may be contacted at 1166 29 1/4 Lane at the family home.

Lazzeri, Abe

Abe Lazzeri - Denver Post - August 21, 1992 - Abe Lazzeri, DPS bus driver, 79 - Abe Lazzeri of Denver, a bus driver for Denver Public Schools, died Monday. He was 79. No services were held. There was cremation. He was born Nov. 16, 1912, in Walsenburg. He played semi-pro baseball in the 1930s and '40s. He served in the Marines and was awarded a Purple Heart. He is survived by a son, Michael, Mountain View, Calif.

Lea, Cecile C.

Cecile C. Lea - Pueblo Chieftain - September 29, 1987 - Mrs. Cecile C. Lea passed away at a local hospital Sept. 27, 1987. Survived by her sisters, Mrs. Mary Bell, Boone, and Mrs. Gladys Hollenbeck, Fowler; brother, Tyler Turner, Boone. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Lea, in 1946, and sisters, Edna Turner and Helen Cook. Born June 29, 1 908, in Pittsburg, Kan., and had been a Pueblo area resident since 1915, retiring as a seamstress for St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. Member of Grace Baptist Church. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Harvey Coberly and the Rev. Ray Allen officiating.

Lea, Francisco

Francisco Lea - Bayfield Blade - December 15, 1910 - Francisco Lea was killed by a rock fall in the mine of the Victor-American Fuel Company at Hastings.

Lea, W. J.

W. J. "Daddy" Lea - Walsenburg World-Independent - October 15, 1937 - W. J. Lea Dies after 29 Years at La Veta - W. J. Lea, 79, a resident of La Veta since 1908, died Thursday culminating a three-week illness. He was one of the best-known farmers in Huerfano County. Lea was born in Tennessee and came to Colorado in 1891, first settling in Las Animas County, and later moving to La Veta. He is survived by seven sons and two daughters. The daughters are Mrs. Jennie Erwin, of Arizona and Mrs. Belle Holmes of Idaho. Surviving sons are; George E. Lea of Cameron; J. J. of Stoney Point, California; A. L. of Provo, Utah; Luther C. of Bayfield, Colorado; Ben and Charles of Pocatello, Idaho and Carl H. Lea of Venice, California. Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon at 2:00 o'clock at the La Veta Methodist church. The Unfug-Peet mortuary is caring for the arrangements. Huerfano World - October 18, 1990 - This Week in La Veta History - 1937: Died, W.J. ''Daddy" Lea, 79, a resident of La Veta since 1908. He leaves two daughters, Jennie Erwin and Belle Holmes of La Veta and seven sons, all living away.

Leach, Bernard Edward

Bernard Edward Leach  Albuquerque Journal - September 13, 2006 - Bernard Edward Leach went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 10, 2006 at the age of 90. He was born on July 2, 1916 in Detroit, Michigan and later moved to Albuquerque in 1948, where he founded the chain of Bargaintown Stores and Leach Home Furnishings. While in Albuquerque, he served on the Board of Directors, and as President of Congregation Bnai Israel. He also served as Chairman of a Drive for the United Jewish Appeal and as Chairman of a Drive for the National Conference of Christians and Jews. In 1966 he moved to Stonewall, Colorado, where he owned and operated the Picketwire Lodge for a period of 10 years, and then managed the Monument Lake Resort for the city of Trinidad, Colorado. During his Colorado years he served as president of the Board of Directors and as Secretary Treasurer of The Stonewall Country Club for a period of 18 years. In 1994 he returned to Albuquerque and remained in retirement. Bernard is survived by his wife Marjorie, his son Donald, "Marie" grand daughter Amanda of Troy, Michigan, his son Alan of Sacramento, California, his brother Allan "Pearl" of Albuquerque, his brother Robert "Bernice" of Farmington Hills, Michigan and numerous other family members. Bernard will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place with internment at Fairview Memorial Park. A Memorial will take place in the Stover Chapel of Garcia Mortuary on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Bernie always considered himself to be extremely wealthy in his friends and family throughout his life. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Funeral services are in the care of: Daniels Family Funeral Services Garcia Mortuary, 717 Stover Ave. S.W. 243-5222.

Leach, Christine

Christine Leach  Albuquerque Journal  August 17, 1998 - Christine Leach passed away on August 12, 1998. She was born in Lampasas, Texas on January 18, 1918 and lived in Waco, Texas until the early 1950's when she moved to Albuquerque. Christine and Bernie Leach married in 1960. Survivors are her husband, Bernie; her sons, Billy H. Tubb (Laura) of Houston, TX, Donald Leach (Marie) of Troy, Michigan and Alan Leach of Sacramento, CA. She also leaves three grandchildren and one great-grandson. Christine was preceded in death by her mother, Effie Childers; father, John Childers; and brother, J. H. Childers. Christine and her husband sold their furniture business in Albuquerque in 1966 and moved to their home in Stonewall, Colorado, where they lived for the next 28 years before returning to Albuquerque in 1994. Cremation has taken place and by her request memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, The Stonewall Country Club of Weston, Colorado 81091 or to a charity of your choice.

Leach, Honald Wesley

Honald Wesley Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - September 25, 2002 - Honald Wesley Leach, died Sept. 21, 2002 in Colorado Springs. He was born Jan. 28, 1917 in Pueblo to Arthur C. Leach and Julia Frances Duke Leach. He was a graduate of Centennial High School and a lifetime member of the Pueblo Masonic Lodge No. 17 and the Pueblo Al Kaly Shrine. He was two term past president of the Pueblo Board of Realtors and a former member of the Board of Trustees of St. John¹s Military Academy. Honald worked as an independent insurance agent and was a partner in The Leach Co. for over 45 years. He had lived in Colorado Springs since 1978. Mr. Leach is survived by his daughter, Judith Ann Beltz (Mike), Colorado Springs; son, Arthur Allen Leach (Annie), Littleton; grandchildren, Andy, Katie and Jennifer Beltz and Amy Leach; brother, Richard F. Leach (Ann); nephews John, Richard Jr., Patrick and Robert Leach and good friend Elaine Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Susan Leach Carver. Graveside services will be on Friday, Sept. 27 at 2:30p.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery, 1706 Roselawn Road, Pueblo, Colo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Namaste Alzheimer Center, 2 Penrose Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colo. 80906.

Leach, Kurt Oliver

Kurt Oliver Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - October 16, 2004 - Kurt Oliver Leach passed away as the result of a single truck accident on Oct. 12, 2004, near his home in Pueblo West. Kurt was born Sept. 22, 1965, in Charles City, Iowa, attended grade school in Klemme, Iowa, and graduated from high school in Garner, Iowa. He worked for Pritchard Motors and also Stellar Industries in Garner until 1998. Kurt then moved to Pueblo West and worked for Kois Brothers in Aurora. That is where he met his wife, Irena, and was married on Aug. 28, 1998. He loved hunting and fishing, so in 2002, he built and opened his own sports store in Pueblo West. He and his wife built a home at the base of a mountain where he hunted deer, elk and bear that he shot and had mounted for his store. He also lived by a reservoir where he often took his oldest son fishing. Kurt is survived by his wife, Irena; two sons, Hunter and Brenden of Pueblo West; his mother, Melodee White; and special father-figure, J.D. Miller of Forney, Texas; his father, Larry (Karen) Leach of Pueblo West; brothers, Dean White, Aaron White and Robin (Kimberly) Leach; sisters, Nicole Leach and Kimmie Leach; his grandparents, to whom he was very close, Joyce and Laverne Sigler of Charles City, Iowa; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Kurt always will be remembered for his unique salesmanship. Cremation, Davis Crematory. Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 15, 2004, in the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West, 434 S. Conquistador. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Kurt Leach Memorial Fund at Canon National Bank.

Leach, Lyle L.

Lyle L. Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - August 9, 1980 - Lyle L. Leach, longtime Pueblo resident, passed away Aug. 7, 1980. Among his survivors are his cousins, Earl Riggs and Effie Unruh, both of Salem, Ore., and a host of friends. He was born Sept. 7, 1918, in Salem, Ore., and was a piano tuner for many years. Member of Fairmount Church of the Nazarene. Service will be held 10 a.m. Monday in the Rouch Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Meyering officiating. Interment, Roselawn. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to Fairmount Church of the Nazarene, direct of through our office. Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 1980 - Service 10 a.m. Monday, Rouch Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Meyering officiating. Interment, Roselawn. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the Fairmount Church of the Nazarene, direct of through our office.

Leach, Marion Z.

Marion Z. Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - December 04, 1997 - Marion Z. Leach, born in Tama, Iowa, May 15, 1903, Mrs. Leach was a resident of Pueblo from 1905 until 1985. She died in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 3, 1997. She is survived by one son, Paul L. Larry" Leach- daughter-in-law, Nancy Means Leach- three grandchildren, Stephen L. and Jonathan D. Leach and Kathryn A. Alvis- one great-grandson, Preston Lee Leach. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Leach was married for 56 years to Edgar L. Leach who preceded her in death, May 1, 1985. She graduated from Centennial High School in 1922 and was employed by several local hotels. Mrs. Leach was a member of Park Hill Baptist Church since 1940. Visitation at the funeral home from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, 1997, and graveside service, 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, 1997, at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, 2710 N. Elizabeth.

Leach, Mary Katherine

Mary Katherine Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - February 25, 1930 - Mary Katherine Leach, aged 73, died at her apartments in this city Monday evening, Feb. 24. The body is being cared for at the Rouch Funeral home and will be forwarded to Conway Springs, Kas., Tuesday for services and interment.

Leach, Richard Franklyn

Richard Franklyn Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - March 27, 2005 - Richard Franklyn Leach was born to Arthur Clay Leach and Julia Frances Duke Leach on Feb. 6, 1914, in Pueblo. Leach graduated from Centennial High School in 1933. Just out of high school he joined the CMTC at Fort Logan, continuing the military course offered until he had earned his second lieutenant's bars and was stationed at Fort Bowie, Ariz., working with CCC inductees. When he returned to Pueblo, Leach entered the business world with his father selling real estate until World War II broke out. He was sent first to Camp Roberts, Calif., then to Camp Livingston, La. Leach attained the rank of captain and was company commander of Company D, 109th Regiment, 28th Division, better known as the Pennsylvania National Guard. Active in the European Theater, his division landed on Omaha Beach two weeks after D-Day. It liberated many French villages on its way to Paris, where it liberated the capital city. It was during the battle in the Huertgen Forest that Leach was wounded. He assembled the other walking wounded and a group of German POWs and led the assembly back to a first aid station. Leach's wound was deemed to be one that rendered him useless to the war effort and he was sent to Madigan Hospital Center for repair surgery. He was promoted to major and proudly wore the Combat Infantry Badge, the Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, the European Theater Ribbon with three bronze stars, the American Theater Ribbon and the World War II Victory Ribbon. On his return to Pueblo, Leach resumed his place in the real estate sales business. He was elected to the office of president of the Colorado Association of Real Estate Brokers (now known as CAR) in 1950. He served as regional vice president of the National Association of Real Estate Boards (NAR) and also on the national level was a member of Realtors' Washington Committee for several terms. He was appointed by Govs. Johnson and Love to three terms on the Colorado Real Estate Commission. In addition to his professionally related activities, Leach was active on the board of the Pueblo Boys Ranch, the YMCA, the CSU-Pueblo Foundation and the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. He was a past president of Rotary No. 43, a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of Al Kaly Shrine, the Masonic Lodge, Military Officers of America Association, the Air Force Academy Officers Club and El Paso Club of Colorado Springs. In December of 1947, Leach was married to Colorado Springs resident, Ann Allison Leach, who survives. The couple produced four sons, John Clay Leach (Kathy) of Dousman, Wis.; Richard F. Leach Jr. (Cindy) of Pueblo and Teller County; Patrick Allison Leach (Mary), and Robert Wesley Leach (Karen) all of Pueblo. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Leach was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Honald Wesley Leach. A branch of the Leach Co. was opened in Colorado Springs in 1974 and the Leaches moved to a ranch north of Colorado Springs. They returned to Pueblo in October of 2004, making their home at the Villa Pueblo. The Rev. Rick Calhoun will conduct a memorial service on Tuesday, March 29, in the Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the CSU-Pueblo Foundation or the Villa Pueblo Foundation through the mortuary.

Leach, Robert L.

Robert L. Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - January 30, 1987 - Robert L. Leach, longtime Pueblo resident, passed away Jan. 28, 1987. Husband of Rose M. Leach, of the family home. Brother of Mina Travis. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Eva Shreves, Frances Gant, Wilbert Leach, Edgar Leach, and Everett Leach. A city bus driver for 30 years, he served with the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment. Roselawn Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the omission of food. Family will greet friends at 519 La Vista Road. The body will lie in state from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Leach, Rose M.

Rose M. Leach - Pueblo Chieftain - December 14, 2001 - Lifetime Pueblo resident passed away Dec. 10, 2001. Rose M. Leach was born Sept. 13, 1904. She was a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic even after she was no longer able to attend her church. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert L. in 1987, parents Frank and Ruth Padilla, brother Pete Padilla, sisters Tillie Gallegos, Mary Arguello, Bessie Lucero, and Hazel De Isla, godchildren Robert Padilla, Jack Sigler and several nieces and nephews. Rose is survived by her niece Barbara (Mike) Gonzales, nephew Leon Frank (Cheryl) De Isla, best friend Katie Bonham and beloved caregiver Cindy (David) Grever and godchild Sr. Raymonda DuVall. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and their extended families. Rose was a lover of all animals, especially her devoted dog, Juno. Visitation 12- 5pm Today, Rosary recitation 7:30pm tonight, TG McCarthy Rose Chapel. Funeral mass at Mt. Carmel Church on Sat. at 1:30pm. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.

Leachman, Chris J.

Chris J. Leachman - Pueblo Chieftain - October 10, 1987 - Chris J. Leachman of 705 Hunter Drive, Oct. 9, 1 987. Husband of Lydia A. Leachman and father of Edwin L. (Ann) Leachman, Seattle, Wash.; Virginia (Tony) Scalva, Sterling; Dorothy (Roy) Olsen, St. Paul, Neb.; Chris (Jan) Leachman, Huntsville, Ala.; Jerald (Joyce) Leachman, Pueblo; Carolyn (Richard) Giarratano, Arvada; and Kay E. (Fred) Fair, Pueblo. Brother of Frank Lechman, Sterling; John Lechman, Ventura, Calif.; and Anna Weingardt, Denver. Survived also by 33 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Mr. Leachman was a member of Christ the King Parish, Pueblo Elks Lodge No. 90 and Knights of Columbus Council No. 557. He retired in 1967 from the building material department at Sears after 13 years of service. Services, Christ the King Church. Rosary recitation, 7 p.m. Sunday and Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday. Interment, Roselawn. The family respectfully requests the omission of flowers. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's research in care of the funeral home office.

Leachman, Lydia Ann

Lydia Ann Pfanenstiel Leachman - Pueblo Chieftain - December 29, 2005 - Lydia Ann Pfanenstiel Leachman, 101, passed away on Dec. 27, 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Chris; and her son, Edwin, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2005. Survived by her children, Virginia (Tony) Scalva of Sterling, Colo., Dorothy (Roy) Olsen of St. Paul, Neb., Chris (Jan) Leachman Jr. of Rye, Colo., Jerry (Joyce) Leachman of Pueblo, Colo., Carolyn (Dick) Giarratano of Arvada, Colo., and Kay (Fred) Fair of Pueblo, Colo. Also surviving are 33 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. The family does not grieve mom's passing. We would rather celebrate her life in this world and life everlasting. Lydia was a member of Christ the King Church and a longtime resident of Belmont. Most recently, she was in residence at the Pavilion at the Villa. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Leader, Teresa Anne

Teresa Anne McFail Leader - Pueblo Chieftain - May 20, 2004 - Teresa Anne McFail Leader, a resident of Westminster Oaks, Tallahassee, Fla., died on Tuesday, May 18, 2004, at the age of 89. She was born June 10, 1914, in Indian River, Prince Edward Island, to C. Leonard and Victoria MacDonald. She attended local schools in Rumford, Maine, and was a graduate of the Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. She furthered her education at the University of Maine and Boston University and graduated from and did graduate work at the University of South Florida, Tampa. Teresa spent much of her adult life in various facets of the health field. She had experience in hospital administration in Maine and had been program director for the Maine Tuberculosis Association. She later moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. She worked for many years as a program director for the Florida Lung Association in St. Petersburg, Tampa and Jacksonville. She was a volunteer with the St. Anthony's Hospital Auxiliary and served on the hospital's board of directors. She was a member of the Women's Guild at St. Raphael's Parish in St. Petersburg and the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. A patron of the arts, she was on the board of the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg. She also was a member of the Stuart Society, associated with the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, the Snell Isle Questers, the St. Petersburg Civitan Club and the St. Petersburg Women's Club. She also was an avid contract and duplicate bridge player. Preceding her in death were her two husbands, Loring W. McFail Sr. and William J. Leader Sr. Survivors include sons, Eric H. McFail, Pueblo West, Colo., and L.W. "Mike" (Elaine) McFail Jr., Treasure Island, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Hernandez, Tallahassee, Dr. Lori Isom, Conway, Ark., Janet McFail, Lakewood, Colo., Michelle McFail, Pensacola, Fla., Dr. Julie (Jeff) Weingarz, Schaumberg, Ill., Christopher McFail, Tampa, Fla., Becky (Tom) Dougherty, Marietta, Ga., Matthew McFail, Treasure Island, Fla.; four stepchildren, Jacqueline Leader (Joe) McKenzie, Clearwater Beach, Fla., John (Marcia) Leader, Putney, Vt., Joanne Leader Creeden, Chatham, Mass., and William J. (Charlotte) Leader Jr., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews and special friends, William White and Elsa Tugman, both of St. Petersburg. At Teresa's request, cremation. A memorial Mass will be said at St. Raphael's Church on Snell Isle. Tallahassee services will be in the chapel at Westminster Oaks on Saturday.

Leaf, Grace E.

Grace E. Leaf - Pueblo Chieftain - February 11, 2002 - Grace E. Leaf passed away at home Feb. 8, 2002, after a long hard battle with cancer. Grace was born Dec. 6, 1927, in Karlstad, Minn., to parents Eugene and Elsie Simmons. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Eugene and Bruce. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles Leaf; her son, Charles and his wife, Penny; daughter, Lori Greer; grandson, Derrick Leaf; great-grandson, Quintin; sister, Patricia Gillen; sister-in-law, Roberta Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews. Grace studied art and archaeology and worked as a secretary. When son Chuck was born, she became a super housewife and loving mother and grandmother. The family moved frequently, living in Colorado, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, Calgary, Canada, California and then Aurora, Colo. After Chuck retired, they spent several years in their RV before settling down eight years ago in Pueblo West. Grace was active in her sorority. She and Chuck loved the mountains and enjoyed camping, fly-fishing, bird watching and golfing. In her final years she found solace and friendship in the Can Cer Vive Support Group. Grace was very much loved by all and will be sorely missed. There will be a private memorial service, Sunday, in the family home.

Leahy, Robert Frank

Robert Frank Leahy - Pueblo Chieftain - October 09, 2001 - Robert Frank Leahy, 60, of Pueblo, formerly of Denver, died Oct. 5, 2001, after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Clara Clack; a brother, Walter Clack; and survived by his wife of 38 years, Rita (Mora) Leahy; daughter, Elizabeth (Joe) Leahy-Martinez; and grandchildren, Dominique, Savanah and Romeo. He also is survived by his mother-in-law, Katie Mora, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Robert was born in Denver on Oct. 17, 1940, and worked for many years at the Brown Palace Hotel. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing country ballads. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at St. Pius Parish, 3130 Morris Ave., Pueblo. A private internment is planned at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Denver. Friends and family will be received following the funeral services at the home of Juan and Deborah Espinosa, 4450 Overton Road, Pueblo.

Leal, Elsie

Elsie Leal - Hutchinson News - June 14, 2006 - Hutchinson, KS - Elsie Leal, 68, died June 4 at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal. She was born June 1, 1938, in Trinidad, Colo., the daughter of Joe and Juanita Gonzales Leal. She was a Liberal resident. She belonged to Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Liberal. She married Ralph Lavato and later married Aurelio Mares. Survivors include: a son, Aurelio Mares, Liberal; five daughters, Elaine Salas, Rosalia Aguilar, Janine Lavato and Julie Mares, all of Liberal, and Patricia Chapel, Baxter Springs; a brother, Ralph, Georgia; a sister, Margaret Ramos, Los Angeles; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Liberal, with Elder David Vardin presiding. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Miller Mortuary, Liberal. Interment will be in Liberal Cemetery. Miller Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Leal, Gasper G.

Gasper G. Leal - Pueblo Chieftain - December 02, 1999 - Gasper G. Leal, 66, born Feb. 17, 1933, in Placida, N.M., passed away Nov. 30, 1999, at Parkview Hospital. A Pueblo resident since 1954, Mr. Leal was working for the Super Wal-Mart Center in Eagleridge. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, tinkering with older automobiles and traveling. Survived by his wife, Duve Carrillo Leal; children, Carol (Orlando) Romero, Frank (Lorraine) Leal, Loretta Leal, Carolyn (Richard) Marquez, Donna (Lawrence) Leal, Chris (Connie) Leal, Dolores Leal, Pablito Ortiz and Liz (Jesus) Falcon; sister, Jennie (Willie) Chacon; 26 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; special friends, Sam Romero and Valentin (Josie) Gonzales; and other relatives and friends. Visitation, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Rosary vigil, 7 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Rev. Benjamin J. Bacino, celebrant. Both services, St. Leander Catholic Church. Cremation to follow the Mass. Mr. Leal is preceded in death by his parents, Reyes and Manuelita Rodriguez Leal; and mother-in-law, Lupe G. Carrillo. Family will receive friends at 905 E. Fourth St.

Leaming, Avis L.

Avis L. Leaming - Pueblo Chieftain - June 03, 1998 - Avis L. Leaming, 74, formerly of Holly. Funeral services, 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 1998, at Valley Memorial, Holly Chapel. Burial in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to service time Friday at Valley Memorial, Holly Chapel. Memorial contributions to the charity of the donor's choice.

Leanos, Daria

Daria "Lalita" Leanos - Pueblo Chieftain - September 22, 2003 - Daria "Lalita" Leanos, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 19, 2003, after a brief illness. She was born in Zacatecas, Mexico, on Dec. 19, 1912. She graduated from Centennial High School class of 1932. She proudly became a United States citizen on Jan. 17, 1997. She is survived by her children, Beatrice (Aurelio) Medina, Frances Rivera, Mary Louise Bailey, Gilbert (Cathy) Leanos, Edward Leanos; brother, Emilio (Sally) Urrutia; sisters, Mary Diaz, Connie Torres, Trinnie Merx, sister-in-law, Delfina Urrutia; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; cousins, Lupe Flores and Jessie Martinez; best friend, Ruth Uyeda and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Abundio and Francisca Urrutia; mother-in-law, Maria Leanos; husband, Domingo Leanos; brothers, Anthony and Gregorio Urrutia; sister, Alexia LeFebre; children, Virginia and Augustine "Tino" Leanos. Daria was an avid gardener and fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and Denver Broncos, she took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, her family and friends cherished the time they had with her and will always remember her beautiful life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, family to receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery.

Learnard, Alice

Alice Learnard  Yuma Pioneer  January 20, 1905  Daughter's Death Kills Mother  Denver, Jan. 15  A Fort Collins dispatch last night says: A telegram was received here to-day from Council Bluffs, stating that Mrs. Alice Learnard, formerly of Fort Collins, died there this morning. Last Monday Mr. and Mrs. Learnard, who lived at Trinidad, where Mr. Learnard is joint ticket agent for the Santa Fe, Rio Grande and Colorado and Southern roads, were notified that their only daughter, Mrs. Ina Apted, was critically ill and might not recover. They started from Trinidad at once, hoping to see the stricken woman before she passed away. They were too late, however, as Mrs. Apted died Tuesday, three hours before they reached her bedside. The shock was too great for Mrs. Learnard, and she survived her daughter but three days. The Learnards for many years were residents of Fort Collins, Mr. Learnard being station agent there for ten years.

Leary, Berneice M.

Berneice M. Leary - Pueblo Chieftain  October 4, 2006 - Berneice M. Leary, 82, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 4, 2006, Our Lady of the Meadows Church. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in Berneice's memory to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Leary, Daniel

Daniel Leary  Durango Democrat  December 29, 1907  Trinidad Murderers Captured  Trinidad, Dec. 28  The investigation today showed, that Daniel Leary, the 16 year old boy, who was found dead near the depot last night, had been assaulted before he was killed. Two men, Charles Martin, and a negro are under arrest. Martin is a peg-leg, and was the last person seen with the boy. He got on a train to leave town and was intercepted by the officers. The police claim, that a scuffle ensued, and that the boy was afterwards murdered. Yuma Pioneer  January 24, 1908  In the District Court at Trinidad Monday Judge Henry Hunter sentenced Charles Martin, convicted on the 19th inst. of the murder of Willis Leary, December 26th, to life imprisonment.

Leary, Michele D.

Michele D. Leary - Pueblo Chieftain - November 07, 1999 - Michele D. Leary, 47, entered in the arms of Jesus, Nov. 5, 1999, after complications she experienced from a stroke. Michele was born March 6, 1952, in Pueblo to the late Benny Gonzales and Rose Gonzales. She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Brandon (Joanna) Scott; and grandchildren, Josiah, Christofor and Caleb Scott, all of Pueblo; sisters, Betty Ann (Tom) Taylor, Fruitland, Md., Patricia Gonzales, Pueblo, Corrine (Bob) Antoszewski, Pittsburgh, Pa., Cheryl (Erwin) McNeil, Cameron, N.C., Lisa Lawson, Kent, Wash.; brothers, Benny (Mary) Gonzales, Morrison and Marc (Lisa) Gonzales, Salisbury, Md.; and several nieces and nephews; aunt, Irene Gomez; and aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. John Maes, all of Pueblo. Michele was predeceased by her father, Benny Gonzales. She worked for Spanish Peaks, Parkview and EKO for many years as a counselor. Michele loved her family, her church and her Lord. She was an active servant for her Lord at Calvary Church where she volunteered her time in many ministries. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in her name to Porter Care Hospital Transplant, 2535 S. Downing, Denver. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 1999, at Calvary Church with Pastor Scott Thomas officiating.

Lease, Clifton D.

Clifton D. Lease - Pueblo Chieftain - June 25, 2002 - Clifton D. Lease was born in Freeport, Ill., Dec. 4, 1915, and died June 23, 2002, in Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, stepmother and a half brother. Clif is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris, of the family home; one son, James (Cathy) Lease; a grandson, James Peter Lease, both of Billings, Mont.; a second grandson, Jeffery (Tammy) Lease of Spokane, Wash.; brothers-in-law, A. Donald Filer of Calimesa, Calif., Ralph (Marilyn) Filer, James R. (Mary) Filer, Robert Filer and Glenn Filer; a sister-in-law, Francis Filer, all of Pueblo; as well as a large number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews in Freeport, Ill., and Pueblo. Clif served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and retired from the PAD in 1975. Clif will be fondly remembered by his many friends in Southern Pueblo Lodge No. 31, AF&AM, Southern Colorado Consistory, Al Kaly Shrine, Laurel Court No. 16, Order of Amaranth, Fidelity Chapter No. 144, Order of Eastern Star, BPOE No. 90, American Legion Post No. 2, Eagles Aerie No. 145 and the Church of St. Peter the Apostle (Episcopal). Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2002, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Peter the Apostle, corner of Pueblo Boulevard and O'Neil Avenue followed by inurnment in the church columbarium. A reception for family and friends will be held in the parish hall of St. Peter the Apostle Church immediately following the services. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home office to the Church of St. Peter the Apostle.

Leasure, Theresa A.

Theresa A. Leasure - Pueblo Chieftain - March 05, 2003 - Theresa A. Leasure, 79, born July 24, 1923, passed away March 3, 2003. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Leasure; and her children, Robert A. (Carol) Leasure, Meri (Ken) Greensweight, Jeffrey Leasure and Steve Leasure. Grandmother of Kimberly Reid, Justin Reid, Trevor Leasure and Megan Leasure. Great-grandmother of Alex and Zachary Reid. Also survived by sisters, Justine Mehle, Anne (Charles) Allen and Virginia (Richard) Fellion as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Rupar; sisters, Mary Fossceco and Jean Griffone; and brothers, Frank and Ray Rupar. Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed taking care of her family. At her request, Cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Church with private family interment. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Theresa's memory.

Leatherman, Evelyn G.

Evelyn G. Leatherman - Pueblo Chieftain - May 10, 2003 - Evelyn G. Leatherman passed away May 7, 2003, in Pueblo. Evelyn was born Jan. 16, 1930, to Wilbur and Amy Curtsinger and moved to Pueblo with her family as a child. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill B. Leatherman; son, Billy; and daughters, Imogene, Diana and JoAnna. Her survivors include daughters, Marilyn (Billy) Tipton, Carolyn (Henry) Kiefer, Mary Ann (David Rhodes) Leatherman; brother, Joseph (Patricia) Curtsinger; sisters, Jeannie Hayes and Betty Finley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, at the mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 12, 2003, in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 2827 Lakeview Ave. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery.

Leathers, Dorothy L.

Dorothy L. Leathers - Pueblo Chieftain - July 17, 1999 - Valley Memorial - Dorothy L. Leathers, 73, of Lamar, died July 15, 1999 . Funeral services, 10a.m. Monday, July 19, 1999 , at the Lamar United Methodist Church. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at Valley Memorial, Lamar Chapel. The casket will not be opened at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar United Methodist Church or charity of choice.

Leatherwood, Kenneth A.

Kenneth A. Leatherwood - Huerfano World - February 7, 2002 - Kenneth A. Leatherwood, 70, Of Brighton, passed away Jan. 23, 2002 after a short illness. Mr. Leatherwood had spent 35 years with REA in Southern Colorado and Brighton. He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Barbara, Jim and Susan; grandchildren, Trina, Justin and Shelley. Private services were held and cremation was chosen.

Leben, Bertha Hinz

Bertha Hinz Leben - Holyoke Enterprise - April 14, 1955 - Last Rites Held For Mrs. Leben - Final rites for Mrs. Bertha Leben, 87, a resident of Phillips County for a number of years, were held last Thursday afternoon at the Lutheran Church in Amherst. Rev. Theo. Schauland was in charge. Interment was in the Amherst cemetery. Mrs. Leben passed away April 3 in Pueblo. As Bertha Hinz, Mrs. Leben was born April 7, 1867, in Stettin, Pommern, Germany. She was baptized in the Lutheran Church in infancy and was confirmed as a girl in Germany. She came to the United States in the fall of 1895 and was united in marriage with Herman Leben on December 30, 1895, at Plainview, Nebraska. They moved to Colorado in March, 1909 and lived on a farm east of Amherst for 11 years. They established their home in Holyoke in 1920. In 1926, Mrs. Leben was admitted to the state hospital in Pueblo, where she passed away. Surviving are two sons, Walter and Herman Leben Jr., Amherst; three daughters, Mrs. Otto Nierman, Amherst, and Mrs. Herbert Welper and Mrs. Leonard Harmon, Holyoke; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew in the United States; and other relatives in Germany. Mrs. Leben was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 1935, and a son, Ernest, who passed away in 1931.

LeBlanc, Byron Anthony

Byron Anthony LeBlanc - Pueblo Chieftain - December 01, 2002 - Byron Anthony LeBlanc passed away on his birthday Nov. 28, 2002, in Pueblo. He was born on Nov. 28, 1938, in Texas City, Texas, to Ferdinand and Gladys LeBlanc, who preceded him in death. Also preceded in death by Carol Sparks-LeBlanc. He is survived by Nancy Rike-LeBlanc; Eugene and Lucille Rike; Everett and Florence Sparks; his children, Daniel LeBlanc, San Antonio, Texas, Eric (Michelle) LeBlanc, Phoenix, Ariz., and Kristen LeBlanc, Boulder, Colo.; grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, and Morgan; siblings, Kenneth LeBlanc, Houston, Texas, Kay LeBlanc, San Antonio, Texas, Dorothy Waggoner, San Antonio, Texas, and Richard LeBlanc of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces. Byron served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed waterskiing and spending time in the outdoors. He had a passion for flying and was a pilot for many years. He was a kind and generous man with a great sense of humor, who spent much of his time helping others. He will be missed greatly. The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2002, at Pueblo Christian Center, 1605 S. Pueblo Blvd with Darrell Madsen officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Byron LeBlanc to: Gideon's International, 329 S. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003. Family may be contacted through Adrian Comer Funeral Home. Reception following the service.

Lechlitner, Virginia

Virginia Lechlitner - Huerfano World - February 11, 1993 - Virginia Kastelny Lechlitner died in Van Nuys, CA, Jan. 21, 1993. Born in co*kedale, Mar. 7, 1910, when a small girl she came to Huerfano County with her parents where she was reared on a ranch. She attended Chillocothe Business College and moved to California when she was a young woman. She worked as a legal secretary and also for the Social Security Administration. She also taught art classes and painted many oils for family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Jim, Van Nuys; her sister, Helen Zancanelli, Walsenburg; nieces and nephews. Burial was in Forest Lawn in Glendale, CA.

Lechuga, Donald

Donald Lechuga - Glenwood Post Independent - September 15, 2005 - Donald Lechuga, of Pueblo, passed away on Sept. 8, 2005, in Pueblo. He was 76. He was born Nov. 26, 1928, in Deadwood, S.D., to John Lechuga and Priscilla (Gonzales) Lechuga. When Donald was a boy, the family moved to Trinidad, where he attended school. He began working in the baking industry at an early age. In September 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he earned the World War II Victory Medal and the Army Occupation Medal while in Kyushu, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1948 and returned to Trinidad. He met Margaret Sandoval in Trinidad, and they were married Dec. 4, 1954. They moved to Carbondale in 1956, where he was a miner for many years. He later worked for the city of Glenwood Springs until his retirement in 1991. In 1995 he moved to Pueblo, where he remained until his death. He is survived by sons Phillip (Martha) of Thornton and Donald W. (Kathy), of Carbondale; daughters Elaine Bohman (Paul), of Appleton, Wis., and Veronica Smith, of Carbondale; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother Adam Lechuga, of Denver; sisters Esther Zamora, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Rose Garcia, of Denver; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margaret, to whom he was devoted for 39 years; brothers George, Abel and John; and sisters, Eva and Matilda. Services will at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Farnum-Holt Funeral Chapel, 405 W. Seventh St. in Glenwood Springs, with interment to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Carbondale. The family suggests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Lederman, Dennis M.

Dennis M. Lederman - Pueblo Chieftain - September 27, 2005 - Dennis M. Lederman, 60, passed away Sept. 25, 2005. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Lederman; and brother-in-law, Arnie Krause. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janet; children, Daniel (Sharon) Lederman, Jennifer Lederman and Jessica (John) Clune; grandchildren, Alexandrea, Megan and John Paul; sisters, Sal Krause, Barbara Lou Herkowitz, Nancy (Tom) Tyndall. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dennis was a master electrician for the IBEW Local No. 12, a member of the American Legion Post No. 2, and the Marine Corp League, serving in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2005, St. Pius X Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the IBEW Hall, 2901 Farabaugh Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dennis to the Pueblo West Volunteer Fire Department or the charity of your choice through the funeral home office.

LeDoux, Jose Abe

Jose Abe LeDoux - Pueblo Chieftain - April 22, 1987 - Jose Abe LeDoux, 59, passed away April 20, 1987, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. Mr. LeDoux is survived by four children, John LeDoux of Pueblo, Manuel (Eva) LeDoux of Santa Fe, N.M., Linda (Gary) Thiele of Long Beach, Calif., Joyce (Jim) Coffman of Clovis, N.M.; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is survived also by sisters and brothers, Jimmy LeDoux, Mrs. Katherine Manzanares, both of Pueblo, Peggy LeDoux of Santa Fe, N.M., Mrs. Jenny Medina of Abiquiu, N.M., Mrs. Bennie Miller of Portland, Ore.; stepmother, Juanita Mares of Pueblo; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. LeDoux was preceded in death by his wife, Belen Lopez LeDoux in 1976; parents, Santiago and Manuelita LeDoux; and stepfather, Jake Mares. He was born Sept. 10, 1927, in New Mexico and was a Pueblo resident for the past 35 years. He was a foreman at C&W Railroad for 25 years until retirement in 1976 and was a member of the AFL-CIO Union. He also was a member of St. Anne's Church. Visitation hours from noon until 5 p.m. today at Imperial Funeral Home and from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 1987, at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary recitation at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 1987, at St. Anne's. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 1987, at St. Anne's, with Father Mark Plewka officiating. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Imperial Reception Hall following interment.

LeDoux, Patsy

Patsy LeDoux - Pueblo Chieftain - July 20, 2003 - Patsy LeDoux went to the Lord on July 18, 2003. Born Feb. 10, 1929, in Austin, Texas, to Margarito and Carmen Garcia Hernandez who preceded her; along with her husband, Santiago LeDoux; and daughter, Marianne Valles. Survived by her children, Antonio Garcia, L. Myki Mykolajewycz (Gerald) Herrera, William (Alice) LeDoux, Patricia Ayala, Alice (Greg) Duran, Jimmy (Karen Mosier) LeDoux; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Tom) Silva; brother, Johnny Hernandez; numerous friends and relatives. Patsy retired in 1993 from Pueblo Manor as a housekeeper. She had a green thumb and enjoyed working in her yard and garden. She was an avid Broncos fan, enjoyed sewing, shopping and visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a volunteer grandma at Spann Elementary School. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, at the Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday; both at St. Leander Church. Interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends and relatives at 815 E. Ash.

LeDoux, Santiago M.

Santiago M. LeDoux - Pueblo Chieftain - August 29, 1997 - Santiago M. LeDoux of Pueblo passed away Aug. 28, 1997. Mr. LeDoux served in the U.S. Army in World War II. A member of the Senior Citizens Club, AARP and Our Lady of Guadalupe. On Sundays from August through Super Bowl Sunday, you would find him in front of his TV where he would be rooting for his team, the Denver Broncos, or a boxing match, for he was a great fan of both sports. He is survived by his wife, Patsy LeDoux- children, Tony Garcia, Lupita Mykolajewcyz, Bill (Alice) LeDoux, Patty (Felix) Ayala, Alice (Greg) Duran and Jimmy (Karen) LeDoux Jr.- four sisters- 15 grandchildren- six great-great-grandchildren- as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by a brother, one sister and his parents. Visitation, 1 until 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. today. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday. Both services, Comer Garden Chapel. A reception will be held at the Garden Hall Reception Room immediately following the rosary. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Comer Garden Chapel, 2710 N. Elizabeth, where you may call to place your flower orders.

LeDoux, Willie E. Jr.

Willie E. LeDoux Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - February 25, 2006 - Willie E. LeDoux Jr. passed away on Feb. 22, 2006. Preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Celia; in-laws, Bea and Manuel Gurule; brother, Jesse. Survived by his wife, Charlotte; sons, Eric LeDoux and Jim (Jen) Quintana; sister, Loretta; brothers, Michael, Manuel Gonzales, Richard; special niece, Sandy (Craig) Sonke; great-niece and -nephew, Tori and Robert Sonke; and goddaughter, Kris Padilla; also survived by in-laws, Elsie (George) Butero, William (Gloria) Gurule, Manuel (Pearl) Gurule, Ken Gurule, Mark Gurule and Gary (Tina) Gurule; numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Willie was born in Springer, N.M., on May 16, 1954. Willie was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister. Willie also spent time perfecting his skills as a master gardener. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 25, 2006, Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Recitation of the rosary, 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2006, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2006; both services at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Bill Huber as celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Willie's memory to the Capuchin Poor Clares Sisters or St. Pius X Catholic Church building fund in care of Roselawn Funeral Home.

Lee, Alton William

Alton William Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - May 05, 2001 - - Alton William Lee, 83, went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2001, in Pueblo, Colo. Born Aug. 5, 1917, in Damascus, Ark., to William and Zella Lee, who preceded him in death, along with two sisters and three brothers. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lucille Lee; daughter, Donna Lee of Pueblo; brother, Eugene Lee of North Little Rock, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alton enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He retired from the CF&I in 1980 after 20-plus years of service. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lynn Gardens Baptist Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lee, Charley

Charley Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - November 18, 2002 - Funeral & Cremation Care of Colorado The family of Charley Lee sadly announces his passing on Nov. 16, 2002. Charley was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Eldorado, Ark. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then moved to the beautiful state of Colorado where he had resided since the 1950's. Charley was a very talented man who worked at Nabisco, performed auto body work and repaired recreational vehicles. However, he gained the most satisfaction from the masonry work he enjoyed for so many years, which can be seen throughout Southern Colorado. He faced the indignities of his illness with strength, courage and patience. Charley may best be remembered for his smile and sunny disposition and, of course, his wry sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool and darts, and especially visiting with friends. Charley never met a stranger. We would like to give a special thanks to all his friends who visited him often. He deeply enjoyed the visits and support which were invaluable to him. The family would also like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for the care and many kindnesses he received while residing there for the past 14 months. He is survived by his children, Sean and Jennifer Lee; sister, Joyce (Jerry) Lloyd; former wife, Betty Lee; brother-in-law, Jim (Bennie) Swanson; former mother-in-law, Mildred Stevenson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many very special friends. The family will host an informal open house on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2002, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 104 S. Alta Vista, Pueblo West, to celebrate Charley's passing to Heaven.

Lee, David J.

David Jeffrey Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - April 30, 2002 - Age 43, lifetime resident of Pueblo, passed away April 24, 2002, in Pueblo. He is survived by his parents, Wilbur "Sparky" and Drucilla Lee; a sister Linda (Jack) Krupka; nephew, Ryan Bush; nieces, Breanna and Karen Bush; and friend, Helen Lee. David graduated from Central High School in 1977 and then attended Pueblo Community College Automotive Transmission School. He worked for many years as a transmission specialist. He and his wife, Helen, realized a dream of opening a spiritual gift shop. David was an amateur radio operator, NOUQJ. He also worked as a data communication technician and most recently became a Certified Nurse Assistant. He was a member of the Center for Inner Peace Church. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2002, at 2 p.m. in the Davis Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

Lee, Dorothy J.

Dorothy J. Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - March 09, 2003 - Dorothy J. Lee, 92, passed away on March 5, 2003. Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Osmer B. Kellogg in 1958; husband Cecil A. Lee in 1963; and her companion of 25 years Robert Groetzinger in 1989. She is survived by three children, Sandra Kellogg Harper-Fritz and Ken, Dr. Robert Kellogg, Jack Kellogg and Shirley; five grandchildren, David Harper Jr., Dr. Kimberly Kellogg, Robert Kellogg Jr., Ann Kellogg and Scott Kellogg; four great-grandchildren, Brooke Harper, Lily Harper, Emma Kellogg and Madeline Kellogg; and five nieces and nephews, Karen Kellogg Fain, Dr. Howard Kellogg, James Sharp, Richard Williams and John Williams. Dorothy was born in Denison, Iowa, Dec. 17, 1910. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and taught high school English and coached girl's basketball in Iowa. In 1936, she married Dr. Osmer Kellogg and started a family in Sterling, Colo. They moved to Pueblo in 1944 where she became very active in community services. She ascended to the role of President in Service League, the Local Chapter of the American Red Cross, and P.E.O. along with membership in Grey Ladies and Junior League. Dorothy was a lifelong bridge player and advocate for the game. She taught bridge, was a member of the board of directors of the American Bridge Teachers Association, and was an ACBL duplicate bridge director. She played in numerous national and international bridge tournaments and was selected with her longtime partner, Bob Groetzinger, to represent the United States in the seventh World Bridge Championship event. Her competitive play at a high level earned her the cherished award of ACBL silver life master in 1964. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial service and inurnment will be at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 10, 2003.

Lee, Earl

Dr. Earl Lee - Huerfano World - October 8, 1992 - This Week in La Veta History - 1938: Dr. Earl Lee died in Denver and Worth Baker died in Cortez.

Lee, Edith Maxine

Edith Maxine Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - May 12, 2001 - Edith Maxine Lee passed away May 11, 2001, in Pueblo West. Mrs. Lee was born in West Plains, Missouri, on November 2, 1922, to James F. Vowell and Martha McCracken-Vowell; graduated as salutatorian from Manford Oklahoma High School in 1938. She had lived in Pueblo since 1942. Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband, Donald Warren Lee, whom she married on June 27, 1941; a son, Douglas Warren (Becky) Lee; a son, Gary Alan (Essie) Lee; a daughter, Wendy Sue (Gary) Anderson; her grandchildren Rhonda, Darek, Paige, Cody, Brian and Jonathan; five great-grandchildren and numerous grand-nieces and nephews. Edith was formerly employed with Dincler's Fabric, Pioneer Paving and Fremont Paving and Redi-Mix. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2001, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2001, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel.

Lee, Edna Mae

Edna Mae Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - January 08, 2002 - Passed away Jan. 6, 2002, in Pueblo. Edna was born Dec. 16, 1913, in Oakley, Kan., and had lived in Pueblo most of her life. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and two sons, Ray and Keith. Her survivors include her son, Stephen (Diane) Lee; daughters, Wilma (Richard) Whisler and Lois (Garry) Davidson; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; as well as one brother, Raymond Mansfield; and two sisters, Lois Sharon and Goldie Sharon. Visitation for Mrs. Lee will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. today at the mortuary. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2002, in the Davis Memorial Chapel with Rev. Earleen Cornell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery.

Lee, Ellis A. Sr.

Ellis A. Lee Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 12, 2003 - Ellis A. Lee Sr. passed away Oct. 9, 2003, at his home in Colorado City. Ellis was born March 6, 1920, in La Veta, to George and Ima Elley Lee and has lived in Huerfano and Pueblo counties his entire life. As a young man, Ellis worked as a coal miner and later was employed as a social worker for the Huerfano Department of Social Services for many years before retiring in 1981. Ellis spent much of his retirement painting houses in the area. He was a member of Huerfano Lodge No. 27 AF&AM for over 50 years and served as its secretary for 30 years. He also belonged to Southern Colorado Scottish Rite Bodies, Southern Colorado Actual Past Masters Club and a former DeMolay and Order of Eastern Star Chapter in Walsenburg. He was preceded in death by his son, Ellis A. Lee Jr. in 1987. Ellis is survived by his wife Shirley Lee of the family home; two sons, George (Elizabeth) Lee of Pueblo, Donnie (Tammy) Lee of South Fork; a daughter, Beverly (Gary) Fearn of Pueblo; a brother, Elvin (Jean) Lee of Rye, as well as 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2003, in the Davis Memorial Chapel.

Lee, Ellis Jr.

Ellis Lee Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - August 6, 1987 - Ellis Lee Jr., of Park City, Kan., passed away Aug. 4, 1987, in Colorado City. Husband of Nancy C. Lee. Father of Timothy Allen, Sandra Christine, and Stephanie Faith Lee, all of Park City. Son of Ellis A. (Shirley) Lee Sr., Colorado City. Brother of George Ross (Elizabeth) Lee, Pueblo; Donnie Pass Lee, Del Norte, and Beverly Lee, Colorado City. Also survived by four nieces and four nephews. Masonic memorial service will be conducted by the Huerfano Lodge No. 27, AF&AM, 2 p.m. Thursday, Boies Almont Memorial Chapel. Concluding services will be held in Wichita, Kan.

Lee, Glen Andrew

Glen Andrew Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - July 24, 1986 - Glen Andrew Lee, 82, of Hemet, Calif., a former Pueblo resident of 921 E. Seventh St. for 32 years, passed away July 22, 1986. He was an engineer for Southern Colorado Power Co. for 28 years and retired in 1968. He and his family then moved to California. Survivors include his wife, Vera M. Lee, of the family home; sons, J. Arnold (Candace) Lee, M.D., Hemet, Calif., Glen A. (Maryann) Lee Jr., Alamosa, Colo., Rev. J. Ronald (Jody) Lee, Pinckneyville, Ill., and the Rev. Robert (Pat) Lee, Ardmore, Okla.; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Service at 4 p.m. Friday, Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, with the Rev. William L. Waye of Liberty Baptist Church officiating, interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family may be contacted at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Johnson, 3928 Farabaugh Lane.

Lee, Gwen Sandusky

Gwen Sandusky Lee  Pueblo Chieftain  August 10, 2006 - Gwen Sandusky Lee, of Monte Vista passed away Aug. 6, 2006, in Pueblo. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lee; children, Cordell Sandusky, Glen Sandusky, Jim Sandusky, Don Sandusky, Lynn Sandusky; sister, Anne Carnahan of El Cajon, Calif.; eleven grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday at Valley Church of the Nazarene, 228 Madison, Monte Vista. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her name be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Organization.

Lee, Harley Milton

Harley Milton Lee - Colorado Springs Gazette - August 19, 2007 - Harley Milton Lee February 27, 1941 - August 15, 2007. Harley Lee was born in Nucla, Colorado and lived most of his life between Delta and Colorado Springs. He graduated from the Colorado Springs Deaf and Blind School. On his graduation day he raced to Walsenburg, Colorado to marry his beloved wife Diana. They settled in Colorado Springs and participated with the deaf community events, lifestyle and culture. Harley was a dedicated and faithful husband and father. He was thoughtful of his wife's well being and put her needs before his own. Harley overcame the challenges life put before him with determination and pride. He taught his children integrity and the value of honesty and respect. He was a dedicated and proud Civil Service employee of 36 years for the United States Air Force Academy Print shop. As Harley would say "I am a printer for the Air Force Academy and when I go to heaven I will be a printer for Jesus." Harley is survived by his loving wife Diana, and his children Shirley (Gregory) (Lee) Tomasello, Karen (Todd) (Lee) Millar, Milton Lee, and Dolly (Thomas) Anderson, five grandchildren; Jemahle, Vonna, Ashley, Eric and Shane, three great grandchildren and his sister Linda Lee. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday 08/21/2007 with a service to begin immediately following at 1:30 pm. Both will take place at the Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel.

Lee, Harry Preston

Harry Preston Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - January 14, 1987 - Harry Preston Lee of 1045 Palmer, Jan. 13..1987. Husband of Dolores Lee and father of Harriet and Jim Stuart of Pueblo. Survived also by grandchildren, James and Beverly Stuart', Rockaway, N.J., and Darin .and Chris Stuart of Pueblo, and great-grandsons, Daniel Timothy and Duncan Stuart. Predeceased by a sister, Corriene Parr. Mr. Lee was a member of Prairie Avenue Baptist Church and was a Pueblo resident since 1940. He was a route salesman for Continental Bakery from 1940 to 1965 and was employed the past seven years at Sangray Corporation. Service, 10 a.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel will be conducted by the Rev. James Stuart Jr. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests the omission of flowers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home office.

Lee, Harry T.

Harry T. Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - July 23, 1975 - Harry T. Lee, Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Davis Chapel. Masonic graveside rites at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Those who desire may contribute to the Pueblo County Heart Unit, P.O. Box 1658, Pueblo 81002. The family may be contacted at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Burris, 306 Jackson. The body will lie in state until noon Wednesday.

Lee, Helen B.

Helen B. Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - September 07, 1998 - Helen B. Lee passed away Aug. 30, 1998, in Pueblo. Helen was born July 17, 1901, in Iowa and resided many years in Rye before moving to Pueblo. She was a member of the Rye Home United Methodist Church. Her survivors include her stepdaughters, Grace Lee of Pueblo, and Ruth Putsche of Washington. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1998, in the Rye Home United Methodist Church with Rev. Herman Heise officiating.

Lee, Hope Cora

Hope Cora Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - January 08, 2006 - Hope Cora Lee, 88, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2006. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Juan; her beloved daughter, Trudi; and her beloved grandson, Leonard. Survived by her loving daughters, Gloria (Leonard) De Santos, Cindi (Brian) Phillips. She also leaves to cherish her memory her granddaughter, Debbie, whom she raised; she leaves behind her brother, Louis (Lena) Romero; four grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Hope will forever be in our hearts. Viewing, 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Christ the King Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lee, Jerry

Jerry Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - August 04, 2005 - Jerry Lee, 69, passed into eternal happiness working for the Lord on Aug. 3, 2005. He was born to the union of Maggie Pauline Whatley and J.W. Lee on May 22, 1936, in Grand Saline, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorene Lee and Barbara Swerdfeger; and son, Russell. Jerry is survived by children, Tammy Lee, Gayle (Dave) Gomez, Sonny Lee, Debbie Nickerson, Penny Lee, Layloni McEwen; siblings, Pauline DeVore, Sandy (John) Johnson, Fred (Laura) Lee; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends, too many to mention. Jerry loved his family first. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2005, at T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel.

Lee, Jesse Monroe

Jesse Monroe Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - February 01, 2002 - Age77, departed this life Jan. 29, 2002, at Denver General Hospital. Born Oct. 3, 1924, in Eldrado, Ark. Served in the U.S. Army. Member of American Legion Post 163 and DAV. Monroe will be remembered for riding his bicycle throughout the Bessemer District. He always had a vegetable garden and was forever giving the harvest to his friends. He also liked the scratch tickets and watching his favorite TV program daily, "The Price Is Right." He was the custodian for several of the taverns in Bessemer. He also was the custodian for Bethlehem Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. He leaves to mourn his passing special friends, Johnna Gochie, Robert and Pat Armijo, Chris Perez, Sam Gomez, Arnold Finnigan, Lee "Precious" Barton, Terry Hayan, William Pappish, Nora Bachicha, Susie Maldonado, Jim Burns and staff of JB Pharmacy. Visitation, noon until 6 p.m. Saturday and Monday, Angelus Chapel. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Rev. F.L. Chandler officiating. Full military honors following the service by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Interment at a later date, Fort Lyon National Cemetery.

Lee, Marie Walter

Marie Walter Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - November 12, 1986 - Marie Walter Lee, late of Frasier Meadows Manor Health Care, Boulder, formerly of Pueblo, died Nov. 2, 1986. Predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. Survived by daughter, Nancy Lee Franklin, Boulder; sister, Eleanor Sheldon, Pueblo; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held Nov. 6 at Frasier Meadows Manor. Private graveside service will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Pueblo.

Lee, Marvin O.

Marvin O. Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - July 27, 2000 - Marvin O. Lee, 80, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2000, in Eureka, Calif. Marvin, along with his identical twin, Walter, was born April 25, 1920, in Clifton, Wis., to Peter and Emma Lee, immigrants from Norway. After graduating from high school in Onalaska, Wis., he enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941. Marvin proudly served his country as a B-24 bombardier in World War II Italy, as a Tank Unit Platoon Leader in the Korean War and as an Army Reserve Officer until his retirement as a Major in 1980. Marvin met and married the love of his life, Margery Hotchkiss, while on leave in Pueblo, Colo., in 1944. After the war, Marvin worked for Colorado Interstate Gas Company until his retirement in 1983. The family lived in Pueblo until they moved to Denver in 1957 and then moved to Eads in 1962. Margery passed away there in 1989. Marvin remained in Eads, staying active in community affairs and leadership positions in the local Lions Club and Masons until moving to California in 1997. Marvin is survived by his two children, son, Rodney and his wife Karen Lee of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; and daughter, Audrey and her husband Greg Acorn of McKinleyville, Calif. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m., Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lee, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - September 23, 1999 - Mary Frances Lee, 93, passed away Sept. 22, 1999. Survived by her daughter, Mary Carol Lee of Denver; and good friend, Sister Mary Conter of Pueblo. Born Sept. 24, 1905, in Waupaca, Wis. Mary Frances was a Benedictine Oblate and was a member of Christ the King Church. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 1999, at Christ the King Church, 1708 Horseshoe, with Abbot Kenneth Hein from Holy Cross Abbey as celebrant. Interment, Roselawn. Those who desire may make memorials to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the funeral home.

Lee, Mike

Mike Lee - Westland News - May 14, 1920 - Mike Lee, a laborer employed by the Pueblo Bridge and Construction Company, which is repairing the Denver-Colorado Springs road, was killed near Husted, twelve miles from Colorado Springs, while unloading a carload of stone. The lever which he was operating slipped, inflicting a fatal wound on his head. No inquest will be held.

Lee, Robert

Robert Lee - Blue Valley Times - October 3, 1913 - Robert Lee, Marshal of Segundo, was shot and killed by a group of striking miners as they were destroying a camp foot-bridge.

Lee, S. K.

S. K. Lee - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: S. K. Lee is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists S. K. Lee as a Korean, age 44, and married with five surviving children. He was working as a miner for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

Lee, Shirley Mae

Shirley Mae Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - March 23, 2005 - Shirley Mae Lee passed away March 20, 2005, in her home in Colorado City. Shirley was born in Bledsoe, Ky., on Nov. 2, 1936, and had lived in this area for nearly 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Lee in 2003; a son, E.A. Lee in 1987; one brother and two sisters. Shirley is survived by her children, Beverly (Gary) Fearn, George (Elizabeth) Lee, both of Pueblo, Donnie (Tammy) Lee, South Fork; two brothers, Bob and Lester Howard; four sisters, Ora Saylor, Fran Turner, Joyce Little and Virginia Elliott; as well as 11 grandchildren, including Valerie Matic. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2005, in the Davis Memorial Chapel.

Lee, Vera M.

Vera M. Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - November 18, 1998 - Vera M. Lee, formerly of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 14, 1998, while residing in Beaumont, Texas. She lived several years in Hemet, Calif., then moved to Ardmore, Okla., where she resided until last summer when she moved to Beaumont. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Glen A. Lee, in 1986 and son, Glen A. Lee Jr. of Alamosa in 1992. Survived by her three sons, Arnold (Candice) Lee, Paradise, Calif., Ronald (Jody) Lee, Beaumont, Texas, Robert (Pat) Lee, Ardmore, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1998, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Mrs. Lee.

Lee, Verta M.

Verta M. Lee - Pueblo Chieftain - September 04, 2001 - Verta M. Lee, 87, passed away Sept. 3, 2001. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Lee. Survived by her children, Donald N. (Sonya) Baird of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Dr. Paul M. (Cecile) Hennegan, Pueblo, as well as by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a bookkeeper for Dr. Hennegan's dental practice and was a member of the First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will be in Omaha, Neb.

Lee, Ying

Ying Lee - Huerfano World - December 14, 1989 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1915: Died, Ying Lee, who came to the area in 1883 to work for William Krier in the La Veta Hotel. He came to Walsenburg in 1883 and has since been in the laundry business. [Editor's Note: Ying Lee died December 1915. Obituary listed World Independent, December 18, 1915, Page 1.]

Lee, Ying (Mrs.)

Mrs. Ying Lee - Huerfano World - June 25, 1992 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1914: Ying Lee learned his wife died in Canton, China, leaving five children. He has been a resident here since 1885 but the law forbids her coming here; he returned to China four times in the past 20 years.

Leedle, Gwyn

Gwyn Jeannine Winfield Leedle  Huerfano World  February 9, 2006  Gwyn Jeannine Winfield Leedle January 6, 1970  January 30, 2006. She was a fighter who never gave up with a life-long battle with diabetes. She died of pneumonia at Stanford Medical Center, CA. She was survived by her husband, Michael Leedle of Livermore, CA; her father, Barry A. Winfield of Discovery Bay, CA; her brother Ryan Winfield of Mountain View, CA. Her mother, Karen F. Medina; her sister, Lavina R. Medina and her brothers, Santino M. and Edward Anthony Medina all of Colorado. Services were Saturday, Feb. 5, 2006 at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore, CA. We would like to thank everyone for the prayers, phone calls, donations and cards. This meant a lot to all of us.

Leeds, Fred W.

Fred W. Leeds - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - May 9, 1913 - Scaffold Drops; Two Killed - Pueblo, May 5 - Fred W. Leeds, a painter, and E. O. Grogan, recently of Evansville, a workman employed on the Thatcher building now under construction, were killed this morning when the scafford [sic] on which they were working fell with them and they were precipitated to the ground. Leeds' neck was broken. His home was in Denver.

Leeka, Francis Edgar

Francis Edgar Leeka - Bayfield Blade - March 20, 1914 - Francis Edgar Leeka - The people of this town were horrified last Monday morning when the report was circulated that F. E. Leeka, residing just west of the corporate limits, had ended his life by taking poison. Neighbors and the doctor who rushed to the home found the report only too true. Mr. and Mrs. Leeka had both been laboring in the garden in the morning. The wife had gone in the house, and had been there about a quarter of an hour, when she returned to the garden and noted the absence of her husband; she went at once to the barn and there found the husband lying on a pile of hay and life was extinct. She gave the alarm and neighbors and Dr. Newland soon arrived. The doctor found a vial in the hay, which would hold about four ounces, and in it was left a few drops of cyanide potassium. The evidence of self destruction was conclusive. Mr. Leeka had been ill for thirteen years contracting the illness while working in the Durango smelter, and ever since had spells of melancholia or despondency, and in the past week it had affected him more than usually, and his rash act is attributed to no other cause. For a number of years past he has threatened to take his life, but his relatives did not think he ever meant it. Francis Edgar Leeka was born in Ohio on December 23, 1855, and died on March 16, 1915, at the age of 58 (59) years, 2 months and 23 days. From Ohio he removed with his parents to Indiana in early childhood and there he spent the days of his youth. He was married to Sarah C. Sisson in Pennsylvania on November 29, 1887. No children were ever born to this union. In 1890 Mr. and Mrs. Leeka came to Durango and have resided there and in the vicinity of Bayfield ever since. Besides the widow three brothers and a stepmother in the east survive him, while in this immediate vicinity are H. D. Brindle and Mrs. Fred Balcom, nephew and niece of Mrs. Leeka. Mrs. Balcom had resided with the couple from the time she was seven years old up to the time of her marriage. Mr. Leeka was a devoted husband, a kindly neighbor, a loyal friend and a consistent member of the M. E. church. He practiced his religion in his every day life. He was a member of the K. P. at Durango for twenty years, the W. O. W. and Maccabee orders, in the last two he carried insurance to the amount of $4,000.00, part payable to his wife and the other to Mrs. Balcom and her little son. Funeral services were conducted at the home by Rev. J. Q. Vermillion on Wednesday afternoon, and interment took place in the Bayfield cemetery immediately after. The funeral was largely attended. Bayfield Blade - March 20, 1914 - F. E. Sisson, Past Grand Chancellor of the K. P.'s of this state, and Mrs. Sisson arrived from Pueblo Tuesday evening to attend the funeral of Mr. Leeka. Mr. Sisson and Mrs. Leeka are brother and sister. They return home tomorrow. The Sissons were residents of Durango some twenty years ago. Bayfield Blade - March 20, 1914 - Coroner Hood and daughter, Miss Josie, spent a couple of days in Bayfield this week. Mr. Hood came over to investigate the Leeka death. Circ*mstances showing the cause of death were so plain that Mr. Hood did not think it necessary to hold an inquest. Bayfield Blade - March 20, 1914 - Local Happenings - Rev. J. Q. Vermillion came over from Pagosa Springs Tuesday to conduct the Leeka funeral the following day. Bayfield Blade - March 20, 1914 - Local Happenings - Mr. and Mrs. Fred Balcom were over from Durango to attend the funeral of their uncle, F. E. Leeka, on Wednesday. Bayfield Blade - March 20, 1914 - Local Happenings - Mrs. Sarah Leeka takes this means to thank all her neighbors and friends for their aid and sympathy in her great bereavement. Bayfield Blade - April 3, 1914 - In Memoriam - Died: F. E. Leeka, March 16, 1914, at Bayfield, Colorado. At a meeting of the M. E. church held at Bayfield, Colorado, Mrs. Mary J. Campbell, Messrs. J. M. Campbell, W. A. Bay, Hugh McGeary, E. W. Newland and J. E. Gibbs were appointed to draft resolutions of respect of our late brother F. E. Leeka, and the following resolutions were adopted by the committee: Whereas, God in His wisdom has called our brother F. E. Leeka from the activities of life to a home of eternal rest, be it Resolved, That in the death of brother Leeka the community in which he lived lost a useful and worthy citizen, our church, school and league a faithful officer and member, his wife and aged mother and kindred have met a loss we can not estimate, and in consolation we can only say "Earth has no sorrow that heaven can not heal." Resolved, That in respect to our brother these resolutions be spread upon the minutes of our Sunday school and league and a copy by given to the family, and also a copy be furnished to the Bayfield Blade for publication.

Lees, Myrtle M.

Myrtle M. Lees - Pueblo Chieftain - January 18, 1998 - Myrtle M. Lees, 93, passed away Jan. 17, 1998, at Sharmar Village Care Center. Born Jan. 30, 1904, to pioneer Puebloans Maude Proffitt Behrens and William Behrens. The Proffitt family came to Colorado in 1859, settling in Pueblo in 1887. Mrs. Lees was co-owner with her husband, Raymond, of the Ray Lees graphy Studio for 25 years. He preceded her in death in 1971 as did her sister, Wilma Hedlund, in 1983. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for over 75 years. Survived by daughter, Jeanne Cochran- three grandsons, Kevin (Blanche) Cochran and Douglas Cochran, all of Pueblo, and David Cochran of Conifer. Great-grandmother of Jennifer and Andrea Cochran and Leah Marie Drummond. Also survived by two nephews, Dr. Dalva Hedlund, Ithaca, N.Y., and Hobart (Ann) Edwards, Englewood. Visitation, Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service, Monday, 2 p.m., Mountain View Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home office. The family may be contacted at 1303 Longwood.

Leeson, Mary Edwina

Mary Edwina Leeson - Pueblo Chieftain - May 11, 2003 - Mary Edwina Leeson, 85, passed away May 8, 2003, in Pikes Peak Hospice. Mary was born on Sept. 3, 1917, in Birmingham, Ala., to Thomas Unrath and Edna Gertrude DiGamco. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Leeson; grandson, Jeffery co*ke; and sister, Yola Sandoval. She is survived by her children, James (Kathy) co*ke and Patsy (Jerry) Wright; grandchildren, Wendy J. Jacobs, Cindy L. (John) Trent, Allan T. (Wendy) co*ke, Gail (Rich) Pecoraro and Gene Wright; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Scott Jacobs, Jamie, T.J. and Chris Trent, Patrick, Jessica and Katie co*ke, Alyssa Pecoraro; and other relatives and friends. Mary will always be remembered for her love of the Bible, praying with her constant prayer list, and joy of singing and playing the piano. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Rev. Howard and Betty Baker for the many years of friendship and care given to Mary. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, 2003, and funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday; both to be held at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Also, please visit Mary's memorial at www.mem.com.

LeFebre, Abe

Abe LeFebre - Pueblo Chieftain - November 09, 2000 - Abe LeFebre, 89, of Pueblo, born Dec. 28, 1910, to the union of Charles W. and Ruby (Sammon) LeFebre in Ocate, N.M. He passed away Nov. 7, 2000. Abe retired from the CF&I Wire Mill with numerous safety awards and 34 years of service. He thanked God for everyday. He loved the mountains, outdoors, cooking and he was a devoted father, raising 10 children. He was generous, grateful and will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Caro; two sons, James Isadore and Benny Pat LeFebre; and sister, Mary. He is survived by children, Viola Martinez, Daniel (Pat) LeFebre, Lupe (Steve) Martinez, Charles (Sandra) LeFebre, Roger (Ermelinda) LeFebre, Leonard LeFebre, Art (Martha) LeFebre and Bertha Isabelle (Robert) Basquez; stepson, Max Caro; brothers, Bill, Bob, Mervine and Gilbert LeFebre; sister, Edith Perez; special friend, Fidelia Vigil; 33 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; step-granddaughter, Leah Padilla, and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing is Thursday, Nov. 9, 2000, at noon-6 p.m. at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. A prayer service will be held at Thursday, Nov. 9, 2000, at 6 p.m. at the Chapel. Funeral service is Friday, Nov. 10, 2000, at 1 p.m., also at the chapel. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 621 W. 20th St. Flowers and contributions may be received by Adrian Comer Garden Chapel.

LeFebre, Ana P.

Ana P. LeFebre - Pueblo Chieftain - May 27, 2004 - Ana P. LeFebre passed away May 26, 2004. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo LeFebre; and her daughter, Marina. She is survived by her children, Alfredo (Emelina) LeFebre, Amos (Sophia) LeFebre, Mary (Charles) Gallegos, John (Marie) LeFebre and Marina (Scott) Gallery; numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ana was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She loved to work outside in her garden. She was the best grandma ever. She was a member of St. Leander Parish and she prayed the rosary every day. Viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. today, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2004, at St. Theresa Parish in Manassa, Colo., with interment to follow at Los Cerritos Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Villa Pueblo Nursing Home in Ana's memory through the funeral home office.

Lefebre, Augustine

Augustine Lefebre - Colorado Weekly Chieftain - March 30, 1871 - Death of an Old Pioneer - We learn from the Enterprise that Augustine Lefebre died at Ocate, New Mexico, on the 14th. Mr. Lefebre came tot his country in company with St. Vrain, Kit Carson, Bent and other pioneers who have made for themselves famous names. When he heard of the death of St. Vrain he is said to have remarked "Well, I will be the next.", which prophecy has proved true. He leaves a large family of children, grand children, and great-grandchildren, Mr. Lefebre was 72 years old when he died.

LeFebre, Daniel Abe

Daniel (Danny) Abe LeFebre - Pueblo Chieftain - September 28, 2003 - Daniel (Danny) Abe LeFebre, 57 , went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2003. He loved serving the Lord and reading and sharing God's word with others. He was self employed and a former CF&I worker (tube mill). He enjoyed music, fishing, hunting, Flea Markets and drawing. He loved and cherished his family and friends dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survived by his wife Patricia, Children Desiree Aragon (Mike); Danaye LeFebre; Daniel Abe LeFebre Jr. (Justine); David LeFebre. Brothers Charles (Sandra); Roger (Linda); Arthur; Leonard LeFebre, Max Caro. Sisters Viola Martinez; Lupe Martinez (Steve); Bertha Isabel Basquez (Robert). Grandchildren Angelica; Arianna; Kaniah and Hailey Aragon; Larissa LeFebre. Numerous nephews, nieces, and many loved friends. Preceded in death by Parents Abe and Pauline LeFebre; Brothers Jimmy and Benny LeFebre; Infant daughter Pauline LeFebre. A Memorial Service will take place at Good Shepherd Church, 1216 E. Beech St. at 1:00pm on Monday September 29, 2003. Reception will be held at Romeros Reception Hall, 110 Cleveland St., following services.

LeFebre, Hortensia J.

Hortensia J. LeFebre - Pueblo Chieftain - January 04, 2001 - Hortensia J. LeFebre, 76, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2001, in Pueblo, Colo. Born Dec. 5, 1924, in Las Cruces, N.M. to Jacinto and Nepomucena Jemente, who preceded her. Also preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, John I. LeFebre Sr.; and son, John A. LeFebre Jr. Survived by sons, Henry R. (Ramona), Joaquin, Philbert (Veronica), Ernest (Melissa) LeFebre; daughter, Lenora Keister; daughter-in-law, Virginia LeFebre; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest Jemente Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Funeral service, Saturday, 2 p.m., Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

LeFebre, John A.

John A. LeFebre - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 1998 - John A. LeFebre, passed away Sept. 12, 1998. John was born May 23, 1945, in Richmond, Calif. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Moises and Guadalupe LeFebre, Jacinto and Neponcena Jemente- and mother-in-law, Delia Sanchez. He is survived by his wife, Virginia- daughter, Wanda (Paul) Baca- son, Tonio (Desiree) LeFebre- parents, John I. and Hortencia LeFebre- siblings, Henry (Ramona), Joaquin (Linda), sister Lenora, Philbert (Veronica), Ernest (Melissa)- father-in-law, Jim and Maria Sanchez- siblings-in-law, Margaret (Joe) Gonzales, Manuel (Adele) Sanchez, Leonard (Gina) Sanchez, Ernest (Carol) Sanchez, Arthur (Valerie) Sanchez, Leroy (Sandra) Sanchez- special cousins, Steve (Paula) LeFebre- numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was a member of the Piro Manso Tiwa Indian Tribe. He graduated from Pueblo East High School in 1963, attended Midwest College of Business, served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed at Pueblo Army Depot, Rocky Mountain Arsenal in Denver, U.S. Air Force Academy. He staked his corner as a bus driver with School District 60 from then on he drove for many bus companies, he also was a well-known limousine driver. He was presently employed by Southside Children's Center. He loved children and was well-known for playing Santa Claus at schools and family parties. He coached football and baseball. He loved life, Tex Mex music, the L.A. Raiders. He enjoyed everything to the fullest. He was a wonderful husband and a wonderful father. He will truly be missed. and rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1998, at St. Leander Church. Military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family will receive friends and relatives at their home, 1539 E. 18th.

LeFebre, John I. Sr.

John I. LeFebre Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 21, 2000 - John I. LeFebre Sr., 77, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 20, 2000, in Pueblo, Colo. Born July 7, 1923, in Tolburg, Colo., to Moises and Lucy LeFebre, who preceded him. Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Hortencia J. LeFebre; sons, Henry R. (Romona), Joaquin, Philbert (Veronica), Ernest (Melissa) LeFebre; and daughter, Lenora LeFebre; daughter-in-law, Virginia LeFebre; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Porfilio and Moises LeFebre; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, John A. LeFebre Jr. John Sr. retired from the CF&I in 1984 with 35 years of service. Visitation, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Monday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lefebvre, Arthur Eugene

Father Arthur Eugene Lefebvre - Huerfano World - December 21, 2000 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1912: Father Arthur Eugene Lefebvre, 39, died of tuberculosis. He had been with St. Mary Parish for three years.

Lefebvre, Eugene

Father Eugene Lefebvre - Bayfield Blade - December 20, 1912 - The Rev. Father Eugene Lefebvre, "fighting priest" of Walsenburg, died at a Colorado Springs sanitorium. Ordained when he was but 16, his death revealed a story of a constant war upon vice during his twenty-three years as a priest. He left a sickbed in Walsenburg just before the recent election to speak against political grafters and crooks, and following the election suffered a collapse. He was taken to Colorado Springs in advanced stages of tuberculosis.

Leffler, Dorothy Mae

Dorothy Mae Leffler - Pueblo Chieftain - November 02, 1997 - Dorothy Mae Leffler, 84, passed away Oct. 31, 1997. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph V. Leffler, in 1993. Survived by her children, Donald (Claudia) Leffler, Houston, Texas, Gerald (Donna) Leffler, Pueblo, Jerry (Frank) Bregar, Grand Junction- grandchildren, Eric Leffler, Rodney, Leana and Lyndsey Leffler, Scott Bregar- brother, Ray (Jewell) Relaford, Pueblo. Mrs. Leffler was a devoted mother and wife, who was very dedicated to her family's togetherness. She also loved to travel and shop. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will greet friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Imperial Reception Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice or the El Pueblo Boys' Ranch in her memory.

Leffler, Robert L.

Robert L. Leffler - Pueblo Chieftain - May 28, 2003 - Robert L. Leffler, affectionately known as "Kong," 78, lifetime Pueblo resident, passed away May 24, 2003. He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Izora Leffler; and daughter, Carol J. Degraffenreid. Also preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters and son-in-law. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anna L. Leffler of the family home; children, Gloria (Jim) Rickwalt, Pueblo, Larry (Judi) Leffler, Santa Fe, N.M., Pam Leffler and Cheryl Leffler both of Pueblo; eight grandchildren, Glenn Degraffenreid, California, Tami (Tony) Eberwine, New Mexico, Cyndi Darrin, Keith (Margaret) Rickwalt, Pueblo, Jim Rickwalt Jr., California, Randy (Anne) Vallejos, Janine Vallejos, New Mexico, and Shelly Mahoney, Pueblo; seven great-grandchildren, Missie, Mike, Mandy Rickwalt, Pueblo, Kodie Rickwalt-Edwards, Pueblo, Mersedes Rickwalt-Mahoney, Seattle, and Gavin Eberwine, New Mexico. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and special puppy "Kotters." Robert worked as an engineer for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad for 39 years. He retired in 1983 due to illness. He was a member of the Broadway and Orman Church of Christ. Robert was an avid bowler and a fan of the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos. His family was his life. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His legacy of good values, high morals, showing respect and love for all and remembering to laugh, will live on through his children and grandchildren. A special thank you to all the bowlers and pallbearers for your care and support over the years. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 29, 2003, at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, May 30, 2003, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel, with interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory of Robert L. Leffler to the Red Mountain Ranch for Children through the Broadway and Orman Church of Christ, 611 Broadway, Pueblo, CO, 81004.

Lefholz, Etta Mae

Etta Mae Lefholz - Pueblo Chieftain - April 02, 2004 - Etta Mae Lefholz, 93, longtime McClave resident, died March 30, 2004. Visitation today, April 2, 2004, at Peaco*ck Funeral Home. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2004, at the McClave United Methodist Church. Interment, McClave Cemetery.

Legan, Joseph W.

Joseph W. Legan - Pueblo Chieftain - November 26, 2000 - Joseph W. Legan, 74, of Pueblo departed this life to be with the Lord at home with his family, Nov. 24, 2000. Born Feb. 2, 1926. Served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, July 1944-July 1946. He retired from Centel Electric after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 90. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Louise Legan; brothers and sisters, Vincent, Johnny, Louise, Mildred and Cecil; and granddaughter, Shaunna Lee Olson. Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jean (Vendetti) Legan of 50 years, celebrated Aug. 19, 2000. He is also survived by children, Joseph J. (Brenda) Legan, Laura (Vince) Mulay, Robert (Rebecca) Legan, Susan (Edward) Olson and Tammy Legan; grandchildren, Tisha (Jason) Smith, Lonnie Legan, Monte Ordahl, Justin and Renee Mulay, Leanne (Chuck) Folchert, Casey Olson, Jordan, Drew, Moriah and Seth Legan; great-grandchildren, Trey and Ty Smith, JayCee Martinez and Grant Mulay; [Sammie and Janie]. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Special services by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Lung Association or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Joseph's name.

Legas, James

James Legas  Eagle Valley Enterprise  May 4, 1917  Explosion in Hastings Mine  Note: James Legas is listed among the dead of the Hastings Mine disaster, April 27, 1917. James Legas:Greek, age 35,single. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company;cause of death wasan explosion due to an open safety lamp. Source: Denver Public Library,"Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/hastings.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Leger, Juanita C.

Juanita C. Leger - Pueblo Chieftain - June 08, 2000 - Juanita C. Leger, born March 15, 1932, passed away June 6, 2000, following a lengthy illness. Survived by her husband of 35 years, Amadeo Leger; children, Janette (Trent) Thomas, Christopher (Corrine) Leger, Joseph Leger; grandchildren, Nicole, Johnnae, Trent, Jeremy, Joseph, Tyler and Heather; brothers and sisters, Lola (Ben) Gomez, Manuel Perez, Virginia (Ed) Wilson, Carmel Barela, Tony (Lucinda) Perez and Josie (John) Rebol. Juanita loved to go to Cripple Creek with her family. She also enjoyed collecting chickens and roosters. She loved and adored her children, grandchildren and all of her family and will be dearly missed. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Mary Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Legg, Germaine S.

Germaine S. "Gerry" Legg - Pueblo Chieftain - May 29, 1999 - Germaine A. "Gerry" Legg, 62, Eads, died May 26. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Eads. Vigil service, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30.Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. Both services at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kit Carson. Memorials to the Germaine A. Legg Fund to purchase a CAT scan for Weisbrod Hospital co Brown Funeral Home, P.O. Box432, Eads, Colo. 81036.

Legg, Olive B.

Olive B. Legg - Pueblo Chieftain - March 28, 1986 - Mrs. Olive B. Legg passed away at a local nursing home March 26, 1986. Survived by her daughter, Mrs. L. Elizabeth Melton, Livonia, Mich.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Howard W. Legg, on June 28, 1981. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Imperial Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Edward Paup officiating.

Leherer, Joseph

Joseph Leherer  Pueblo Colorado Weekly Chieftain  October 1, 1874  Died on the 25th inst., at his residence in Pueblo, after a short illness, Mr. Joseph Leherer, aged 81 (31?) years.

Lehermeier, Gerhard M.

Gerhard "Garry" M. Lehermeier - Pueblo Chieftain - September 27, 1999 - Gerhard "Garry" M. Lehermeier passed away unexpectedly Sept. 25, 1999, in Pueblo. Garry was born March 14, 1947, in Plattling, Germany, and had been a longtime Pueblo resident receiving his U.S. Citizenship in 1966. He was employed at CF&I Steel Mill for 18 years before working the past 11 years for BF Goodrich Aerospace. Garry was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church, he enjoyed outdoor leisure activities, e-mailing comical messages to friends and co-workers, his family gatherings and he treasured his special times with his granddaughter Sara. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Duran, in 1996. His survivors include his children, Linda, Eric and Hans Lehermeier, all of Pueblo; granddaughter, Sara Lehermeier; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Brandon of California, Heidi (Daryl Vigil) Nothaft of Pueblo; brothers, Paul (Gayleen) Notaft of Canon City, Terry (Tracy) Nothaft of Pueblo; two nieces, Marie and Nicole DiBona of California; as well as his special friend, Linda Austin and the mother of his children, Linda (Dale) Johnson. No public viewing. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1999, in the Tabor Lutheran Church, 102 E. Orman, with Pastor Jack Schmidt officiating. The family will greet friends at Ianne's Whiskey Ridge Restaurant, 4333 Thatcher Ave., following the service. Donations in memory of Garry may be made to the charity of your choice.

Lehl, Hazel L.

Hazel L. Lehl - Pueblo Chieftain - September 26, 1997 - Hazel L. Lehl, 89, formerly of Greeley, passed away Sept. 25, 1997, at her home. Survived by daughter, Marjorie (Oscar) Fair, Louisville, Ky.- son, Gerald (Marilyn) Lehl, Pueblo- grandsons, David Lehl, Boulder, Brian Lehl, Durango- nieces, Jana (Bill) Price, Greeley, Vicki (Shep) Ragan-Barbash, Atlanta, Ga.- nephew, Michael Ragan, Kansas City, Kan.- cousin, Myrl Mahorney, Littleton- special friends, Toni Duran and Elaine Trujillo, Pueblo. Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Carl Lehl- brothers, Clifford Ragan and Donald Ragan. Hazel was born Dec. 21, 1907, near Johnstown, Colo., to Arthur and Mabel (Ring) Ragan. She graduated from college in Greeley, 1927, and taught at Lone Tree School, a one-room school house until her marriage to Carl Lehl on May 31, 1930. Hazel was an accomplished artist whose oil paintings were sold in Estes Park for many years. She loved to play the piano and gave lessons to many Greeley-area children. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. , 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, 1997, McCarthy Rose Chapel. Interment, 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 1997, Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley. The family will receive friends after the Saturday service at 28 Terrace Drive. Friends may visit in Greeley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Allnutt (Macy Chapel) in Greeley. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Monday at Linn Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by McCarthy Rose Chapel, 329 Goodnight Ave.

Lehman, Dorothy A.

Dorothy A. Lehman - Colorado Springs Gazette - June 4, 1997 - Dorothy A. Lehman, 75, a homemaker, died June 2, 1997, at a local hospital. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave. The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Lehman was born Nov. 9, 1921, in Pueblo to Newton and Mary Jane (Armstrong) Kenney. She was married July 20, 1941, in Pueblo to Paul L. Lehman, who lives in Colorado Springs. She also is survived by a daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Wright of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Raymond Kenney and Russell Kenney, both of Pueblo; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Mrs. Lehman was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She had lived in Colorado Springs most of her life, also living in Pueblo. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1445 N. Union Blvd., Suite B100, Colorado Springs 80909.

Lehman, Ernest Jay

Ernest Jay Lehman - Pueblo Chieftain - August 25, 2004 - Ernest Jay Lehman, 75, passed away Aug. 20, 2004. Survived by his wife, Elaine, of the family home; grandchildren, Victoria, Sandra, Staci and Dallas; and great-grandchildren, Shawn, Courtney, Hannah, James, Ashley and Andrea. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore R. and Hilda Vance Lehman; and stepson, Steve Finley. Ernest was born July 30, 1929, in Hutchinson, Kan. He was devoted to his work as a security guard at PPIR from 1999 to 2003 and also worked for Wayne's Towing. Viewing at the funeral home, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2004, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel.

Lehman, Otto

Otto Lehman  Colorado Weekly Chieftain  June 27, 1878  Died in this city on the 25th inst., of scarlet fever, Otto, son of Mrs. M. Lehman, aged 9 years.

Lehman, Rollie

Rollie Lehman - Huerfano World - October 10, 1991 - Graveside service for Rollie Lehman, 81, Quartzsite, AZ, will be Friday in that community. Born Oct. 27, 1910 in Gunnison, he and his wife, Maura operated a dairy ranch and Lehman's Drug Store in La Veta for over 40 years. They retired to Arizona in 1972. Survivors include his wife, Maura Potts Lehman, Quartzsite; two daughters, Marda Doan, Colorado Springs and M. Lynn Hoppes, Adak, AK; one son, Lee, Quartzsite; one brother, Glenn, Grand Junction and two grandsons. Rollie was a grand member of Odd Fellow Lodge #141. His wife can be contacted at Box 1116, Quartzsite, AZ, 85346. [Editor's Note: SSDI indicates death as October 7, 1991.]

Lehman, Savada Leona

Savada Leona Lehman - Pueblo Chieftain - March 16, 2005 - Savada Leona Lehman, 91, passed away March 14, 2005, in Killeen, Texas. Preceded in death by her first husband, William Wallace; her husband of 40 years, George H. Lehman; sons, Thomas Wallace and William Wallace; grandson, Billy Wallace; two sisters; and three brothers. Survived by her children, George (Judy) Lehman of Pueblo, Sandra (Charles) Hoppe of Florida and Patricia (Kenneth Miller) Lehman of Killeen, Texas; daughters-in-law, Marlene Wallace of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Dolores Wallace of Pueblo; sister, Ina Black of Fort Collins, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Savada was born to Riley and Leah Casebolt on July 1, 1913, in Czar, Mo., lived most of her life in Pueblo and just recently resided in Killeen, Texas. She retired from Triplex as a machine operator after 20 years of service. In addition to spending time with her family, Savada enjoyed crocheting, sewing and gardening. Viewing at the funeral home, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, with the family receiving friends from 3 to 5 p.m. A celebration of Savada's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2005, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with Pastor Mark Crates officiating. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lehmann, Herman

Herman Lehmann - Rocky Mountain News  October 19, 1911 - Funeral Notice - Herman Lehmann at Pueblo, Monday. Remains at Martin's. Funeral will take place from residence, 1224 East Seventeenth Avenue, today at 2 p. m., friends invited.

Leiba, Juanita B.

Juanita B. Leiba  Pueblo Chieftain - September 01, 1997 - Juanita B. Leiba, 81, left this earth Aug. 30, 1997, at Parkview Episcopal Hospital. She was born June 24, 1916, in Three Rivers, N.M. Preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Dolores (Acosta) Badial- a daughter, Sabina Tierney- a son, Chon Badial- and husband, Jose Leiba. Survived by her children, Juan Jose (Edith) Leiba, Dolores Howard, Joseph (Angie) Leiba and Mary (Baltizar) Fedalizo- two sisters, Adella Frausto and Emily Hernandez- 20 grandchildren- numerous great-grandchildren- and other relatives and friends. Visitation, 4 to 6 p.m. today at Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Rev. Ervin J. Schmitt, celebrant. Interment, Imperial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 600 E. 13th.

Leighnor, Elizabeth

Elizabeth "Zib" Summers Leighnor - The La Veta Signature - August 21, 2008 - Elizabeth "Zib" Summers Leighnor, 84, died August 11, 2008 at the Brighton Garden Nursing Home, Prairie Village, KS. She was born May 14, 1924 in Liberal, the daughter of Frank A. and Mae S. Stevesson Summers. She was a 1941 graduate of Hutchinson High School and had attended the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan. A resident of Hutchinson for 43 years, she had also lived in Liberal and Goddard and was a long-time cabin owner in Cuchara. She was a member of Chapter BY, PEO, and First Presbyterian Church, all of Hutchinson. She married William C. Leighnor on April 3, 1943 in St. Louis, MO. He survives. Other survivors include a son D. Lance Leighnor and his wife Deborah, Overland Park, 3 grandchildren, Michael Leighnor, Jennifer Marden, and Jessica Leighnor, and two great grandsons, Caleb and Christian Marden. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Richard and Curtis Leighnor, and a sister, Frances S. Nichols. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home and Crematory, Hutchinson, with Reverend Skip Johnson presiding. Burial will follow at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery and Mausoleum, Hutchinson.

Lein, Robert Stephen

Robert Stephen Lein - Huerfano World - August 15, 2002 - Robert Stephen Lein, 54, formerly of Saratoga Springs, WY, passed July 27, 2002 in Walsenburg. He was a graduate of the University of Rochester, BA, and State University of New York, Albany, MS. He is survived by brother Richard D. Lein; sister Sandra L. Bozony; nieces Melissa Mary Lein, Allissa Nicole Lein and Stephanie L. Lein; nephews Michael Taylor Lein, John M. Bozony and James R. Bozony. Ever ecologically minded, his pristine property was gifted to an open land trust. There was a private ceremony on the land.

Leinberger, Charles W.

Charles W. Leinberger - Pueblo Chieftain - April 10, 2003 - Charles W. Leinberger, 86, born March 23, 1917, passed away April 8, 2003. He is survived by his loving wife, Margie Leinberger; daughter, Eileen (Bob) Marino; stepdaughters, Kathy DiSalvo, Charlene (Troy) Fox and her son Jimmy (Jenny) Fox; and daughter-in-law, Donna Leinberger. Grandfather of John (Kathy) Gallina, Ron (Karen) Gallina, Brenda (Kurt) Madic, Jim (Dabney) Leinberger, Tom (Sue) Leinberger and Linda (Doug) Simpleman. Also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son, Jim Leinberger, three brothers and one sister. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Marines having served during World War II and received the Purple Heart. He was an ambassador for the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce for many years. Charles was a manager for Safeway and then retired from the U.S. Post Office. The family will receive friends during viewing at the funeral home, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by cremation with no services. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the funeral home office. Charles W. Leinberger - Pueblo Chieftain - April 10, 2003 - Charles W. Leinberger, also survived by his grandson, Jimmy (Jenny) Fox.

Leipar, John

John Leipar - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: John Leipar is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists John Leipar as an Austrian, age 24, and single. He was working as a miner for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

Leithead, Mary

Mary Leithead  Pueblo Indicator  November 3, 1928  Mrs. Mary Leithead, a resident of Pueblo since 1871, passed away at her home, 1113 East Orman Avenue, Wednesday, Oct. 24. She is survived by a son, Robert Leithead, and a grand daughter, both of Los Angeles; a grandson, Ross Leithead, and a great grandson, at the family home. She was a quiet unassuming woman and highly esteemed by all who knew her. The funeral was held at 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Leiting, Danny Chris

Danny Chris Leiting - Pueblo Chieftain - July 24, 1986 - Danny Chris Leiting, 22, late of 9561, Woodleaf Drive, Pueblo West, passed away July 23, 1986, in Denver. Mr. Letting was a member of the New Life Bible Church. He is survived by his parents, Harold and Shirley Leiting of Pueblo West; a sister, Sherry Lynn (Kenneth) Pokryfke of Twin Lakes, Wis.; two brothers, Gary (Nancy) Leiting of Woodridge, Ill., and Randy (Keri) Leiting of Pueblo West; two aunts, Dorothy (Norman) Rasch of Twin Lakes, Wis., and Bernice (Arlyn) Wade of Kenosha, Wis.; and six nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the New Life Bible Church, 1201 N. Main, with the Rev. Ronald Diaz officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Adrian Comer Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Sunset Cemetery, Kenosha, Wis.

Leking, Ruth M.

Ruth M. Leking - Pueblo Chieftain - January 27, 1999 - Ruth M. Leking, 69, Pueblo, passed away Jan. 24, 1999. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Esther Tasch. Survived by husband, Earl H. Leking- children, Merlin (Carol) Leking and Denise (Robert) Tristano, both of Pueblo- grandchildren, Anthony (Amiee) Tristano, Aztec, N.M., Theresa (Tony) Caudillo and Christopher Tristano, Pueblo- great-grandsons, Justin Tolan and Erik Tristano- sisters, Eileen (Edward) Draper, Genoa, Ohio, and Lorraine (George) Bunch, Deming, N.M.- and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was an accordion teacher, and enjoyed entering crafts, needlework and baked goods in the Colorado State Fair. Her other hobbies were camping and fishing with her family. She was a member of Tabor Lutheran Church. Services, 10 a.m. today, Tabor Lutheran Church, 102 E. Orman, with the Rev. Mark Crates officiating. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the interment.

LeMaster, Raymond Earl

Raymond Earl "Red" LeMaster - Pueblo Chieftain - September 19, 2002 - Raymond Earl "Red" LeMaster, born July 2, 1910, in Springfield, Ill., a lifelong resident of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 16, 2002. Red graduated from Centennial High School in 1931, was an All-American football player and a member of Phi Gamma Delta at Colorado College. After college, Red traveled the United States pitching baseball with several semi-pro leagues. He returned to Pueblo and managed the Steel City YMCA and pitched for the Walters Brewery team. He worked as a salesman for Walters Brewery and in 1948, he and his wife, Vi, founded LeMasters Janitor Supply Co. In 1972, he retired to go trout fishing. Red was a member of the Pueblo Masonic Lodge No. 17, Pueblo Al Kaly Shrine, BPOE No. 90, Pueblo Aerie No. 145 (FOE) and a past member of many service organizations too numerous to mention. A charter inductee of the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame, Red was a co-founder of the Old Timers Baseball Association and was known for his support of youth and athletics. Red will be missed by his son, Clarence; daughters-in-law, Sandra and Kay (Chris) Spinuzzi; grandsons, Raymond III, Rowdy and Tory; granddaughter, Sunny Rae; and great-grandson, Bryson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Viletta (Vi); his brother, Harry; sister, Dora Bickmore; and his son, Raymond Earl II. The LeMaster family wishes to thank all of Red's many employees, friends and customers over the years and especially the gang at Patti's, the Pueblo Greyhound folks, and the caring staff at Belmont Lodge. Red took great pride in his family, his business and the community of Pueblo. We wish his zest for life for everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Centennial High School Foundation or a youth sports organization of your choice. A private family interment will be held. The family will greet friends at 3225 Northridge Drive, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LeMaster-Brown, Thelma E.

Thelma E. LeMaster-Brown - Redding Record Searchlight - December 16, 1997 - Thelma E. LeMaster-Brown, 90, of Redding, California, died Sunday at Mercy Medical Center. Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel are handling arrangements. Note: Thelma LeMaster-Brown was the daughter of Elmer Dallas LeMaster and Verda Duckworth. Grandfather, Joel LeMaster and family were in the Pueblo, Colorado, area as early as 1880-81. Thelma and Marvin Darlo Brown were married in Newton, Mass. June 14, 1935. They were the parents of two children, Silvia Lee Brown Estabrook, and Dallas LeMaster Brown. Submitted by: Kathy LeMaster Dendy.

LeMear, Emmit

Emmit Le Mear - Lake City Times - February 8, 1900  Sad News For Mrs. Carrothers - Mrs. Ida Carrothers returned Sunday evening from Pueblo, and on Monday she received a telegram announcing the death of her youngest brother, Emmit Le Mear, at Cripple Creek. The first intimation she had that the boy was sick was conveyed in a telegram received Sunday night saying he was dying. Mrs. Carrothers and John O'Bryan, an older brother, departed for Cripple Creek Tuesday morning to attend the funeral. The boy was with his mother at the time of his death. He will be remembered by Lake City people, he having spent much time here with his mother. Lake City Times - February 15, 1900 - John O'Brien and Mrs. Carrothers returned Sunday night from their sad mission to Pueblo - attending the funeral of their brother, Emmit Le Mear. The boy died in Cripple Creek after an illness with pneumonia two days. Mrs. Le Mear, with the remains, met Mrs. Carrothers and Mr. O'Brien at Florence and together they proceeded to Pueblo, where the boy was buried. [Submitter's note: Robert Emmit Lamear, born 1882 in Marshall, Saline County, Missouri, died 1900 in Clear Creek County, Colorado, buried at Roselawn Cemetery, Pueblo, Colorado. Robert Emmit Lamear was born 6 May 1882 in Marshall, Saline County, Missouri to Peter F. and Amanda (Hinton/Obrien) Lamear. He accompanied his parents to Colorado when he was about two years old. From newspaper articles in Lake City, Robert Emmit was in Clear Creek County at the time of his death in 1900.]

Lemieux, Grace Bent

Grace Bent Lemieux - Rutland Herald - January 21, 2004 - Rutland, VT - Grace Bent Lemieux, 92, died Dec. 19, 2003, in Trinidad, Colo. She was born Jan. 24, 1911, in Bennington, the daughter of Frederick Bent and Mildred Borroughs Bent. She was raised in Bennington and attended local schools. She married Arthur Lemieux. Mrs. Lemieux was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church when she resided in Bennington. She ran the Nationwide Neighborhood Grocery Store on Beech Street. After the business closed, she worked for many years at Frost's Drug Store. In her later years she moved to Colorado to be with her daughters. She enjoyed cooking and holiday baking. Mrs. Lemieux was predeceased by her husband in 1999; a brother, Frederick Bent, and a sister, Marion Bent Davis. Survivors are two sons, Arthur Lemieux of Bennington and Mark Lemieux of Milford, Ohio; two daughters, Kaye Wyman and Martina Hill, both of Trinidad; a sister, Margorie Rose of Bennington; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Services will be held May 1, 2004, at the Veterans Home Chapel in Bennington. Calling hours will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a remembrance and Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart School through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington 05201.

Leming, Robert E. Sr.

Robert E. (Buddy) Leming Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - February 05, 2006 - Robert E. (Buddy) Leming Sr., 84, passed away Feb. 3, 2006. Born March 17, 1921, in Monte Vista, Colo., to Carson Edward and Georgia Ann Leming, who preceded him in death along with sisters, Helen, Hazel, Ival and Rae; and one grandchild. Survived by his children, Carson E. (Dorothy) Leming, Norma Lopez (Ben), Robert E. Leming Jr., Sandra Leming; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Robert was a graduate of Montrose High School. He also served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a radio operator. Visitation, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, and funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, both services at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Private family inurnment at a later date.

Lemmons, Levy

Levy Lemmons - Pueblo Chieftain - April 25, 2001 - Levy Lemmons, 83, departed this life April 21, 2001, at St. Mary-Corwin hospital. Survived by son, Leo Lemmons; grandson, Jerome Terrell Lemmons, both of Pueblo; five other children; and numerous other grandchildren in Texas. Visitation, noon until 5 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral services under the direction of W.H. Little Funeral Home, Temple, Texas.

Lemon, John W.

John W. Lemon - Pueblo Chieftain - February 16, 1944 - John W. Lemon Dies In Houston - John W. Lemon, native of Pueblo, died Tuesday at Houston, Tex., where he was employed as superintendent of locomotive power for the Missouri Pacific Gulf Coast line. Mr. Lemon was a veteran of World War I, having served as a major for two years in France. He attended school in Pueblo and was well known among railroad men here with whom he had learned his trade. He was 32nd degree Mason. Surviving him are his widow, Mrs. Hilda Lemon, Houston, a sister, Mrs. Katherine Ritter, Long Beach, Calif., and a brother, Jenks W. Lemon, Pueblo.

Lemon, Mary E.

Mary E. Lemon - Pueblo Chieftain - December 12, 1997 - Mary E. Lemon, born Dec. 22, 1913, passed away Dec. 10, 1997. Survived by her children, Naomi Hines, Pueblo, Mary (Ron) LaVan, Grand Canyon, Ariz., Lois (Charles) Spriggs, Moffat, Colo., Ruth (Lawrence) McDowell, Pueblo, Marvin (Berniece) Lemon, Salida, Larry Lemon, Baton Rouge, La., Diana (Ben) Glassco*ck, Alexander, Va., Danny Lemon, Moffat, Colo.- 22 grandchildren- numerous great-grandchildren- and sister, Mildred Cleveland, Idaho. Funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m., Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Friday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lemos, Richard Berton

Richard Berton Lemos - Pueblo Chieftain - September 29, 2005 - Richard Berton "Cowboy" Lemos, 70, passed away Sept. 23, 2005. Survived by his lovely wife of 39 years, Jennie B. Watta Lemos; brother, Jim Lemos; sister-in-laws, Flora Rodriguez, Maria and Andrea Watta; and brother-in-law, Miguel Flores; godson, Ronald A. Rodriguez; nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and great-nephews. Born April 19, 1935, in New Bedford, Mass. Predeceased by parents, Edward E. Sr. and Gladys Ellis Lemos; brother, Edward Lemos; in-laws, Joe and Sofia Watta; brother-in-laws, Paul R. Rodriguez, Ray and Lucus Watta; sister-in-law, Mary L. Flores; and nephew, Ernie Watta. Richard served in the Armed Forces. He retired from PDA and later worked for La Renaissance Restaurant. Uncle Richard enjoyed fishing, cooking, being a foster parent and enjoyed time with his family. He was a member of Nocturnal Adoration and Holy Name Society and Cursillo. A member of Mt. Carmel Church and served as an usher and Eucharistic minister, choir for many years. His wife and himself were past coordinators of the altar servers. Funeral Mass, today, Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Church. Inurnment at Imperial Gardens at a later date.

LeMoyne, Barbara Joan

Barbara Joan LeMoyne - Pueblo Chieftain - July 08, 2005 - Barbara Joan LeMoyne, 69, passed away July 5, 2005. Survived by her children, Rebecca (Jerry) Goodman, Arthur A. Todero, Corrie (Dan) Flores and Deanna (Richard) Barricklow; granddaughter, Evelyn Nimmo; siblings, David (Joyce) Socier, Janet (Jim) Anzlovar and Sally (Ron) Smith; two nephews; one niece; and special friends, James McGrath, Terry Jahay, Martha, Troy and Gina. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur J. and Carolina M. Socier. Barbara was born June 10, 1936, in Saginaw, Mich. She owned and operated a janitorial service and more recently, a speed dating service. She also was proud of working for Berry Fey Concert Producer. She was a great cook and enjoyed crafts. Her final gift was the donation of her corneas so someone else might see. At her request, there will be no viewing or service. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium.

Lenarsic, Frank

Frank Lenarsic  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: Frank Lenarsic is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. Frank Lenarsic: Austrian, age 31, single. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lencz-Wilson, Anastazya J.K.

Anastazya J.K. "Janie" Lencz-Wilson - Pueblo Chieftain - March 18, 2003 - Anastazya J.K. "Janie" Lencz-Wilson, went to a higher plane, March 16, 2003. She was born April 13, 1927, at Lublin, Wis., to Walter M. Klosowski Sr. and Anastazya N. Zdancewicz. She came to Walsenburg with her husband, Daniel Lencz; and son, Joseph in 1949. She was a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army WAC Corp. Signal Center, during the N. African Campaign into Italy during 1943 to 1945. Her life in Walsenburg was a very full and active time with something "always" going on. This included the "Mountain View" business: "Shamrock" Gas Station, the "Coldest Beer in Town," the "AA Motel" and several apartment units. Two terms on the Walsenburg City Council. Mushrooming and hunting and many "home" cooked meals for family and friends. Her daughter, Anastazya Danelle Lencz was born in Walsenburg. "Janie" is survived by her husband, John M. Wilson, whom she met at the "Walsenburg Food Share Program," February 1995; son, Joseph J. (Jacqueline) Lencz; granddaughter, Anastazya Christina Lencz; daughter, Anastazya Danelle Lencz; sisters, Eleanor Novak, Jeannette Krieger and Minnette Galarowicz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter M. Klosowski Jr.; husband, Daniel Lencz; uncle, Alexander Klosowski; sister, Lillian Bjornstad. Direct cremation with remains to be placed at the family gravesite (Masonic Cemetery) and her father's apple trees in her yard. Her request is for each person to remember her in their own way. Flowers that are received will be donated to local homes. Memorials: "Planting Trees," donations, in memory of "Anastazya J.K. 'Janie' Lencz-Wilson." Ten trees for each $10 donation will be planted in a U.S. national forest. Mail donations to: National Arbor Day Foundation; Attention: Trees in Memory, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. Please add your name and address for acknowledgment. Thank you.

Lener, Zelda Leota

Zelda Leota Lener - Dodge City Daily Globe - July 2, 2006 - Zelda Leota Lener, 94, died Friday, June 30, 2006, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City. She was born July 6, 1911, to John E. and Leona (Dennis) Crawford of San Antonio, Texas, in Merit, Texas. On June 14, 1926, she married Joseph Lener Sr. at Albuquerque, N.M. He preceded her in death March 25, 1965. She and her husband lived in Trinidad, Colo., for two years and moved to San Antonio in 1929. They lived in San Antonio and raised their four children, Joe Jr., Genevieve, Marlene and Eileen "Duffie."

Lengrand, Emil Paul

Emil Paul Lengrand - Huerfano World - August 2, 1990 - Emil Paul Lengrand, 66, of Walsenburg, died early Tuesday, July 31, 1990, in the Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver. Mr. Lengrand suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital where he was a patient a short time before his death. He had a history of heart problems. Born in Sparrowspoint, MD, Oct. 9, 1923, he spent his early years in the East, coming west as a young lad. He lived in Pueblo where he met his late wife, Sophie Jean Crays, whom he married in 1943. She died June 28, 1990. Mr. Lengrand had worked as a carpenter many years. Later, he was a policeman on the Pueblo Police Department. After his retirement from police work, he and his wife went to Arkansas where they lived about five years. They returned to Colorado and for the past five years had lived in Walsenburg. He is survived by six children: Emilie Lengrand, Arizona; Emil Lengrand Jr., Colorado Springs, Marilyn Seymore, Arkansas; George Lengrand, Pueblo; Brian Lengrand, Walsenburg and Mark Lengrand, North Carolina; grandchildren and other relatives. At Mr. Lengrand's request, there will be no service. Cremation at Almont Crematory, Pueblo. Boies Almont was in charge of arrangements.

Lengrand, Eric Paul

Eric Paul Lengrand - Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph - April 02, 1995 - Eric Paul Lengrand, 19, who worked at Tranex Corp., died March 30, 1995, in Colorado Springs. A memorial gathering will be at 4 p.m. today at Mountain View Mortuary Chapel, 2350 Montebello Square Dr. The family requests that friends and relatives wear casual attire. Cremation is planned. Mr. Lengrand was born June 19, 1975, in Lincoln, Neb., to Emil P. and Jacque (Van Kekerix) Lengrand, who live in Colorado Springs. Mr. Lengrand also is survived by a sister, Aimee N. of Colorado Springs; and his girlfriend, Kristi Thompson of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lengrand had lived in Colorado Springs since 1985. He also had lived in Walsenburg. He attended Doherty High School. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado State Wildlife Division, 2126 N. Weber St., Colorado Springs 80907.

Lengrand, Sophie Jean

Sophie Jean Lengrand - Huerfano World - July 5, 1990 - Sophie Jean Lengrand, 63, Walsenburg, died Thursday, June 28, 1990, in University Hospital in Denver where she had been a patient. Born in Pueblo July 11, 1926, to George E. and Magna Roaburg Crays, she graduated from Central High School in 1943. Right after graduating, she married Emil Lengrand on Sept. 7, 1943. The couple lived in Arkansas for five years, later moving to Walsenburg. Mrs. Lengrand was a member of the VFW Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, Emil, Walsenburg; six children, Emilie Lengrand, Lake Havasu, AZ, Emil Lengrand Jr., Colorado Springs, Marilyn Seymore, Pineblock, AR, George Lengrand, Pueblo, Brian Lengrand, Walsenburg and Mark Lengrand, North Carolina; her mother, Magna Crays, San Jose, CA; a brother, Jack Crays, Denver; two sisters, Eleanor Rotondo, San Jose, CA and Marilyn Meredith, Rocklin, CA, seven grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Direct cremation at Almont Crematory with no service per Mrs. Lengrands' request. Boies Almont was in charge of arrangements.

Lenhart, Leon

Leon Lenhart - Yampa Leader - August 26, 1905 - Leon Lenhart, aged thirty-five years, son of one of the wealthiest residents of Trinidad, was found dead under a tree at Trinidad August 20th, the top of his head having been blown off by a bullet. All indications point to suicide, although no cause for such and act is known.

Lenhart, M.

M. Lenhart - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - June 28 1918 - M. Lenhart, 85 years old, pioneer cattle and sheep man, died at Trinidad after al lingering illness.

Lennon, Kathleen

Kathleen Lennon - Pueblo Chieftain - January 17, 1986 - Kathleen Lennon, 66, late of 900 W. Abriendo, passed away Jan. 15, 1986, after a lengthy illness. She was a member of St. Mary-Corwin Auxiliary. She had been a desk clerk at Holiday Inn for a number of years. Mother of Kay (Howard) Jones, Roswell, N.M.; Karen (Larry) Brooks of Pueblo; Camille (Al) Torrez of San Antonio, Texas, and Pam (Joe) Myers of Houston, Texas. Sister of Jeanette Humphrey of Albuquerque, N.M.; Nancy Julian of Vallejo, Calif. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and Ralph Lennon of Kermit, Texas. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rose Chapel, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Graveside services, Jan. 21, 1986, under the direction of West Funeral Home, Carlsbad, N.M.

Lennox, Richard David

Richard David Lennox - Pueblo Chieftain - January 19, 1998 - Richard David Lennox, grandson of David Lennox, founder of Lennox Furnace Company, passed away Jan. 17, 1998. Richard was born in Louisville, Ky., on March 27, 1921. He was actively involved in Bents Old Fort in La Junta. Board member of the La Junta Rifle Club and a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a railroad enthusiast and hobbyist and professional hobbyist in graphy. Richard had been an instructor at Adams State College for several years in the Audio-Visual Department. He was a teacher and a counselor at Orange County Youth Correction Ranch in California and retired from Orange County Department of Social Services. Survived by daughter, Sharon (Celestino) Santistevan of Pueblo. Grandfather of Denise Renee Santistevan and Kassandra Jo (David) Hare, Kankakee, Ill. Also survived by great-grandson, Theodore David Lennox Hare- and sister, Margaret (Brooks Homan) Lennox, Alamogordo, N.M. Preceded in death by his wife, Ila "Kit" Mae Lennox, in 1986- and a son, David Robert Lennox, in 1988. Cremation, Almont Crematory. , Wednesday, 4 p.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Burial will take place in the family plot in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Lenoue, Neva

Neva "Estalene" Lenoue - Pueblo Chieftain - March 31, 2005 - Neva "Estalene" Lenoue, 89, passed away March 18, 2005. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rolland "Bud" Lenoue; her parents; and four brothers. She is survived by her children, Mike (Mary) Lenoue of Colorado Springs, Colo., Patsy Brown of Pueblo, Colo., Doug (Pat) Lenoue of Colorado Springs, Colo.; six grandchildren, Mike (Cheryl) Brown of Pueblo, Colo., Susan (Tom) Lohse of Littleton, Colo., Tami (Eric) Chavez, Denver, Colo., Rick Brown of Pueblo, Colo., Jodie (Ron) Longwell of Colorado Springs, Colo., and William Lenoue of Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Brent Lenoue, Brittany and Samantha Longwell, Michelle Wilson, Spencer and Carson Chavez, Chris Novak, Aaron and Michael Brown; and brother, Donald Couch of Boulder, Colo. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2005, T. G. McCarthy Rose Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Make a Wish Foundation of Colorado through the funeral home office.

Lentz, Ramona

Ramona (Mona) Lentz - Pueblo Chieftain - February 05, 2002 - Ramona (Mona) Lentz, 79, widow of Ivan L. Lentz, entered into eternal rest, Monday Feb. 4, 2002. Born Feb. 15, 1922, in Anselmo, Neb. She was the youngest daughter of James and Blanche Judge. Mona worked as a LPN at the Colorado State Hospital in Pueblo for many years. Also at several nursing homes in the Pueblo area. After moving to Denver, she worked as a home health care nurse for many years. She was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She is survived by her son Larry Lentz; Denver, Colo., Linda (Terry) Boatwright, Charleston, S.C., Joe (Kathy) Lentz, Colorado Springs, Colo. Lorraine (Frank) Hoover, Fountain, Colo. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Lisa Dillow Martin, Sean Gardiner, Melissa Davis, Brian Lentz, Justin Lentz, Kristy Hoover, Mike Lentz, Carry Lentz, and Chad Hoover, Amanda Boatwright and Juliee Boatwright, and four great-grandchildren, Mason Davis, Adria Davis, Synclair Gardiner and Jessy Gardiner. She is predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. The relatives and friends of Mona are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 8 a.m. until time of service at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel, with interment to follow in Imperial Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Lenzini, Alex S.

Alex S. Lenzini - Pueblo Chieftain - August 1, 1976 - Alex S. Lenzini, of 929 W. Seventh, Walsenburg, passed away Saturday morning, Huerfano Memorial Hospital. Husband of Nechie M. Lenzini of the home; father of Michael Lenzini, A. S. Lenzini Jr. and Mrs. Carl (Elsie) Tesitor, all of Walsenburg; brother of Joseph Albert Lenzini Sr. of Denver. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Mary Church and an honorary life member of Elks Lodge 1086. He was a retired General Motors dealer and the founder of Lenzini Motor Co. He was active in politics, with the Chamber of Commerce, with the building of St. Mary schools and was one of the original members of the Colorado Highway Planning Commission. Rosary recitation 7:30 p.m. Tuesday St. Mary Church. Mass of Resurrection 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Mary Church. Graveside service by Elks Lodge 1086. Burial in North St. Mary Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Lenzini, a memorial fund has been established for the Huerfano Memorial Hospital.

Lenzini, Bastino

Bastino Lenzini - Huerfano World - May 11, 1989 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1901: Died at Walsen Mines, Bastino Lenzini, 55, the father of the Lenzini brothers who have the Walsen Mines store. [Editor's Note: Bostino Lenzini died May 11, 1901. Obituary listed Walsenburg World, May 16, 1901, Page 1.]

Lenzini, J. Albert

J. Albert Lenzini - Huerfano World - March 1, 1984 - J. Albert Lenzini Huerfano native and co-founder of Lenzini Motor Company in Walsenburg - J. Albert Lenzini, died early Wednesday, Feb. 29, 1984, in Swedish Memorial Hospital in Littleton following a brief illness. Born in Rouse July 26, 1898, Mr. Lenzini was raised in Walsenburg and attended Huerfano County schools. He married Mary Giro on Nov. 3, 1915. He and his brother, the late A.S. Lenzini Sr. co-founded Lenzini Motor in 1919. In 1934, Mr. Lenzini left the business and started Southwestern Auto Supply in Walsenburg. He left the area after World War II and started a similar firm in the Denver area. That company served southeastern Colorado including branches in Walsenburg and Monte Vista. Survivors include his wife, Mary, Littleton; three daughters, Leona Zupancic, Walsenburg; Vera Amidei, Englewood and Dorothy Woodruff, O'Fallon, Ill., a son, Albert Lenzini, Monte Vista, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Friday-at Drinkwine Mortuary in Littleton. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Church in Littleton on Saturday at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Lenzini, Michael G.

Michael G. Lenzini  Huerfano World  May 18, 2006  Michael G. Lenzini, 84, a lifetime resident of Walsenburg, was accepted by the Lord the evening of May 11, 2006. Mike, as most people called him, was a prominent business owner (Lenzini Motor Co.) for over 70 years. Mike was active in St. Mary Catholic Church, serving as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Lion's Club, president of the Walsenburg Club and a member of the Elks and Eagles Clubs. Mike was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Army Air Force. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie; sons, Michael Jr. (Cathy) and Nicholas (Jeanne); daughter Marci (Tim) and their families, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother and sister. Funeral services were Monday, May 15, at St. Mary Church, Walsenburg. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Interment, North St. Mary Cemetery, Walsenburg. Donations can be made to Sr. Carol's Senior Outreach Program in Mike's name.

Lenzini, Michal

Michal Lenzini  Pueblo Indicator  May 9, 1914  Strike Victim Dies  Pueblo  Michal Lenzini, who was wounded in his store at Walsenburg by a stray bullet during the fight between the strikers and mine guards, died here. Lenzini was shot through the stomach.

Lenzini, Nechie

Nechie Lenzini - Pueblo Chieftain - April 15, 2000 - Nechie Lenzini, 96, of Walsenburg, passed away at her home April 14, 2000. Born Oct. 18, 1903, in Pictou Coal Camp. Daughter of Pia and Ceasar Santi. Preceded in death by her husband, A.S. Lenzini and son, Sandy Lenzini Jr. Survived by her brother, Easton Santi, Denver; sister, Barbara Skinner, El Cajon, Calif.; son, Mike (Marie) Lenzini; daughter, Elsie (Carl) Tesitor; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Lenzini; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. The Santi family later moved to Toltec, where her father owned the Coors Saloon. She married Alexander Sandy Lenzini in 1919 and moved to Walsenburg, where they raised their children, Mike, Elsie and Sandy Jr. Mrs. Lenzini was an expert, though unorthodox, fly fisher and an excellent shot. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and being surrounded by her family. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Romero Family Funeral Home Chapel, Walsenburg. Private funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Church. Interment, St. Mary North Cemetery, Walsenburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary Church or Sister Carol.

Lenzini, Olive P.

Olive P. Lenzini - Pueblo Chieftain - January 08, 1998 - Olive P. Lenzini passed away Jan. 6, 1998. Preceded in death by her husband, Nello Lenzini. Survived by children, Jo Ann (Bill) Abel, Pueblo, Beatrice Meglasson, Oklahoma City, Okla., Frances (Rudy) Perez, San Diego, Calif., and Paul (Lucia) Lenzini, Denver. Also survived by eight grandchildren- five great-grandchildren- sisters, Ora Hibbert, Blue Springs, Mo., Ida Holt, Dorothy (Ralph) Trueblood, all of Pueblo- brothers, Jewell Headding, Grantsville, Utah, Henry Headding, Canon City, and Billy (Betty) Headding, Dalhart, Texas. Also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Mrs. Lenzini was a member of Christ the King parish where services will be held. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10 a.m. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the omission of food. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the donor's favorite charity.

Lenzotti, Alfred

Alfred Lenzotti - Huerfano World - December 18, 2003  Alfred (Socko) Lenzotti, 89, passed away on Dec. 10. Survived by wife of 56 years, Frances; sons, Larry, Ken (Sue) and Jim; grandchildren, Tracy (Brett) Koski, Michelle (Duane) Lewis, Loren Lenzotti and Ken Lenzotti; sister-in-law, Norma Lenzotti; numerous nieces and nephews. He attended the University of Colorado prior to serving with the 3rd Army in WWII. After the service, he operated the family grocery store and later worked in the Safeway meat department. He participated in community affairs and fraternal organizations including Elks, Lions (Walsenburg Club) and Knights of Columbus. He had a passion for music, both listening and playing the saxophone in numerous jazz bands. His love of music was exceeded by his quick wit and humor. A memorial service was held on Dec. 13. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Walsenburg. Contributions may be made to Sr. Carol's Outreach program.

Lenzotti, Eunice Marie

Eunice Marie Lenzotti - Pueblo Chieftain - June 02, 2000 - Eunice Marie Lenzotti, 102, of Walsenburg, died Wednesday, May 31, 2000. Mrs. Lenzotti had been a resident of the Huerfano Medical Center, where she made many friends and enjoyed sewing and playing bingo. Mrs. Lenzotti is survived by her sons, Alfred (Frances) Lenzotti, Louis (Norma) Lenzotti, Walsenburg; sisters, Emma Vessadini, Louise Weidenfeller, Montrose, Calif.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Carlo in 1972; and her daughter Esta in 1985. Services, St. Mary Church, Monday; rosary, 10 a.m., funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., with Father Rich Wehrmeyer officiating. Interment, North St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Huerfano Medical Center Foundation. Eunice M. Lenzotti - Huerfano World - June 8, 2000 - Eunice Marie Lenzotti, 102, of Walsenburg, died May 31, 2000 in the Huerfano Medical Center. Born May 15, 1898 in Bureto, Italy to the late Ben and Thelma Ugolini Salina, she came to the United States at the age of two. About five years ago, Mrs. Lenzotti became a resident of the Huerfano Medical Center where she enjoyed sewing and playing bingo with her many friends. She was a member of St. Mary Church and a past member of the Tabernacle Society. Survivors include two sons, Alfred Lenzotti and Louis Lenzotti, both of Walsenburg; two sisters, Emma Vessadini and Louise Weidenfeller, Montrose, CA; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service was from St. Mary Church. Burial was in North St. Mary Cemetery.

Lenzotti, Louis Carlo

Louis Carlo Lenzotti - Huerfano World - July 20, 2000 - Louis Carlo Lenzotti, 81, of Walsenburg, died, after a short illness, Thursday, July 13, 2000 in Huerfano Medical Center, where he had been a patient. Mr. Lenzotti was born on Aug. 27, 1918 in Walsen Camp to Carlo Pete and Eunice Marie Salina Lenzotti. Mr. Lenzotti was a PFC in the US Army during World War H, receiving the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart. Mr. Lenzotti, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Walsenburg Club and the Walsenburg Golf Club, ran Lenzotti Grocery until retiring in 1969 when he did a little carpentry work. Mr. Lenzotti is survived by his wife, Norma, Walsenburg; children, Babe (Mark) Orrino, Thornton; Dennis (Deby) Lenzotti, Littleton; Louis (Kathy) Lenzotti, Trinidad; Louetta (Leo) Asnicar, Littleton; brother, Alfred (Frances) Lenzotti; mother-in-law, Bebe Daher, Walsenburg; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Esta Galassini. Services were at St. Mary Church: Rosary, 10:30 A.M., Monday recited by John Zgut. Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., Monday with Fr. Rich Wehrmeyer and Fr. Ben Bacino officiating. Cremation, Almont Crematory, Pueblo. Donations can be made to the Senior Outreach Program and St. Mary Church in his name. Huerfano World - July 27, 2000 - Card of Thanks - Sentiment - Norma Lenzotti, Bebe and Mark Orrino and Louis and Kathy Lenzotti.

Lenzotti, Sue

Sue Lenzotti - Huerfano World - April 4, 1991 - Funeral service for Sue Lenzotti, formerly of Walsenburg and Pueblo, was Mar. 19 from St. Mary Church in Littleton. Mrs. Lenzotti died Mar. 15, 1991, at her home in Englewood. Survivors include a daughter, Louetta Asnicar, Littleton; two sons, Dennis Lenzotti, Littleton and Louis Lenzotti, Aguilar; two brothers, Bill Duzenack, La Veta and Steve Duzenack, New Jersey; three sisters, Anne Duzenack, Denver, Mary Pedas, Pueblo and Katherine Hicks, Englewood; seven grandchildren. Burial was in Littleton Cemetery.

Leon, Jose

Jose Leon  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: Jose Leon is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. Jose Leon: Mexican, age 27, married. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Leon, M.

M. Leon  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: M. Leon is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. M. Leon: Mexican, age 32, married. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Leonard, Ada Tressa

Ada Tressa Leonard - Huerfano World - July 2, 1998 - Former Huerfano Ada Tressa Leonard of Las Vegas, NV, died June 15, 1998. Born July 12, 1908 in Casia County, ID, she was married to C.E. Leonard for 60 years. He survives. The couple owned and operated Leonard Jewelry Store in Walsenburg for several years and a service station and gift shop on North Walsen Avenue prior to that time. Davis Funeral Home in Las Vegas was in charge of arrangements.

Leonard, Daniel

Daniel Leonard - Bayfield Blade - May 9, 1912 - Daniel Leonard, former deputy sheriff and county jailer of Trinidad, one of the best-known residents of Las Animas county, is dead.

Leonard, George J.

George J. Leonard - Pueblo Chieftain - March 20, 1987 - George J. Leonard, lifelong Pueblo resident, was born there Sept. 24, 1925, and passed away there March 19, 1987. Husband of Margaret Leonard, of the family home; father of Michael R. (Grace) Leonard of Pueblo; brother of Francis (Sally) Leonard of Sun City, Ariz.; son-in-law of Christine Carlson of Pueblo; brother-in-law of Frances (Bill) Roehl of Albuquerque, N.M., and Lois Leonard of Florida. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A veteran of the U. S. Army Air Corps, he was employed at the Pueblo Employment Office for 24 years, 13 of which he was manager, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Parish, A consultant for PED-Co, member of St. Vincent de Paul board of directors, the Chamber of Commerce, and Job Training Administration. Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Cremation to follow, with interment of cremains at Roselawn Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. At the family request, the casket will remain closed. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Contributions may be made to Dream Weavers through the funeral home office. Friends will be received at the family home.

Leonard, James J.

James J. "Jimmey" Leonard - Pueblo Chieftain - March 03, 2004 - James J. "Jimmey" Leonard went to be with the Lord peacefully on March 1, 2004. He was born Feb. 6, 1938, and was a lifetime resident of Pueblo, Colo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Eugene Leonard; brother, Carl R. Leonard; his parents-in-law, John and Pauline Klune; and his loving pet, "Ginger." He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 43 years, Charlene F. Leonard; children, Jeffrey J. (Ronda) Leonard, Melissa (Duane) Madrid; grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler and Terra Leonard; brother, Eugene F. (Jeanne) Leonard; his beloved dog, "Bailee," as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He retired from the City of Pueblo Streets Division after 28 years and was a member of Elks, BPOE No. 90. Jimmey loved watching his children and grandchildren as they participated in sports and school activities. He also enjoyed the Broncos, fishing, hunting, camping, tinkering in his garage, many fun trips to Santa Fe, Cripple Creek and Las Vegas, family vacations across America, Mexico, and Canada, and his Tuesday evenings with his friends at the Eagles, Lodge No. 145. Visitation, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary Church, with the Rev. John Farley officiating. Private family inurnment.

Leonard, Lottie Maxine

Lottie Maxine Leonard - Pueblo Chieftain - August 12, 1987 - Lottie Maxine Leonard, 1916 Beulah, Aug. 10, 1987. Wife of George Leonard, Pueblo; mother of Dorothy C. Edwards, Audrey L. (Bill) Taylor and Ina G. (Tom) Bragg, all of Phoenix, Ariz., and Erma A. (James) McAllister, Glendale, Ariz. Grandmother of Walter, Jerry, Bob, Steve, Greg, Tom, Tammy, Randy and Rodney. Great-grandmother of Lance, Amy, Tracy, Ronson, Amy, Cris and Greg Jr. Also survived by four brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mikel. Mrs. Leonard was employed at County High School as cafeteria manager, retiring in 1976. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church and enjoyed hobbies of macramé, pottery, and cooking. Service, 1 p.m. Thursday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel will be conducted by Pastor Wayne R. Ward. Interment, Imperial.

Leonard, Peter

Peter Leonard - Wray Gazette - May 31, 1907 - Peter Leonard, aged sixty-five, died of injuries which, it is alleged, were inflicted by John Dowling, proprietor of a saloon at Blende. It is charged Downing kicked him. He was arraigned and held for trial.

Leonard, Santina

Santina Leonard - Denver Rocky Mountain News - August 24, 1999 - Santina Leonard, 80, of Denver died Aug. 21. Services were private. Mrs. Leonard was born in Rouse on April 24, 1919. She married Vernon F. Leonard, 1937. Survivors include son Lee of Denver; daughters Bonnie Bradley and Darlene Cook, both of Texas; sister Natalena Cobai of Denver;12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren.

Leonardelli, Edward C.

Edward C. Leonardelli - Pueblo Chieftain - March 13, 2005 - Edward C. Leonardelli departed this life March 11, 2005, in Pueblo. Ed was born May 23, 1911, in Loretto, Mich., and relocated to Pueblo in the late 1960s. In Pueblo, Ed established a successful insurance agency with Prudential, retiring in 1997. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran and a lifelong patriot. Ed was an avid sportsman but equally dedicated to his community with memberships in various organizations such as Elks Lodge No. 90, American Legion Post No. 2 and the Optimist's Club. He was preceded in death by his parents. Alfonso and Eugenia; brothers, Ernest, Emil and Richard; sisters, JoAnne and Margarite; sons Richard, of Pueblo West and John, of Denver. His survivors include his wife, Hazel; son Leo (Marie) Trisollini, of Camden, Ark.; brothers, Raymond and Walter; sister, Martha; daughter-in-law; Thelma Zacharias, of Pueblo West; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His vigor for life will be remembered by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him. At his request, no viewing or services will be held. Cremation in the Davis Crematory.

Leonardi, Giovani

Giovani Leonardi  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: Giovani Leonardi is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. Giovani Leonardi: Italian, age 31, married with one surviving child. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Leonardi, Leo J.

Dr. Leo J. Leonardi - Pueblo Chieftain - March 13, 2001 - Age 77, longtime Salida physician, died March 10, 2001. He is survived by his wife, Linda Leonardi; son, Leo F. (Susan) Leonardi; daughter, Michelle (Doug) Hofmeister; brother, Lawrence (Gladys) Leonardi; sister, Lila (Don) Negaard; and seven grandchildren. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2001, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, 203 E. Sackett St., Salida. Mass of the Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida. Interment, Fairview Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorials can be made to the St. Louis University School of Medicine, Class of 1947 Endowment Scholarship Fund or to St. Joseph Catholic Church through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 925, Salida, CO 81201.

Leone, Frank

Frank Leone - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - August 11, 1922 - Walsenburg - A ranchman searching for lost cattle came on the bodies of two men lying by a wrecked car in tan arroyo of Big Sandy, a creek bed near the Pueblo-Walsenburg road. The bodies were identified as those of Antonio Tessitore and Frank Leone of Walsenburg. The two men were overtaken by a cloudburst in the arroyo a few days ago.

LePage, Stephen E.

Stephen E. LePage - Pueblo Chieftain - April 01, 2006 - Stephen E. LePage, 84, died March 27, 2006, and wife, Elizabeth A. LePage, 75, died March 30, 2006; both of Las Animas. Survived by daughter, Kathleen (Ray) Leigh, Mulberry, Ark., and "adopted daughter," Danielle Simon, Hasty. Military honors, 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Lyon Cemetery, followed by memorial service, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Las Animas.

Lepaich, Steven

Steven Lepaich  Durango Democrat  February 10, 1903  Three Dead At Pueblo  Pot of Molten Metal Spills Causing Deadly Gas  Pueblo, Colo., Feb. 9  Three dead men, one fatally injured and seven others seriously hurt is the result of an accident at the steel works this afternoon. A pot filled with molten metal was being carried on a crane when one of the chains of the crane parted, letting the pot tip over and pouring the larger part of the contents on the floor. Hot metal splashed in every direction, catching workmen and burning their bodies, enveloping them in deadly gas. The dead are: Steven Lepaich, Lee Artman, Virgil Trine.

Lepere, William H.

William H. Lepere - Rocky Mountain News  November 13, 1911 - William H. Lepere died Nov 12 of heart disease, aged 46. St. Louis papers please copy. Rocky Mountain News  November 13, 1911 - Funeral Notice - William H. Lepere at Logan Avenue Chapel on the 14th instant at 9 a. m., interment Mount Olivet. President of the Independent Coffee and Spice Company, died in his room at the Denver Athletic Club yesterday, of heart failure. He had been ill for some time, but never complained. Always told friends he never had an ache or a pain in his life. He had been under the doctor's care for a long time. Lepere's sister died a year or so ago and his wife about a year ago. After their deaths he told his sister, Mrs. Jacob Savageau, that he was the only one of the family who had any strength. He came to Denver from Pueblo, previously he resided in St. Louis, where he was born and educated. A graduate of the Sacred Heart College of St. Louis and a member of the Catholic Church, Lepere's funeral will probably be Tuesday morning from the Logan Avenue Chapel.

Lepich, James F. Jr.

James F. Lepich Jr., - Pueblo Chieftain - November 12, 2003 - James F. Lepich Jr., 44, went to live with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2003. Born on March 22, 1959. James is preceded in death by his brothers, Robin and John Lepich. His memory will be cherished by his parents, James and Janice Lepich; step-daughter, Sabrina (Case) Lakin; grandson, Tyler; brothers, Mark (Kora) Lepich, Martin (Lori) Lepich, David Lepich; nephews, Mark II, John and Scott; nieces, Molly, Susan and Sarah; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Jimbo will always be remembered for being an extraordinary man, a perfectionist with a never-ending smile and a heart full of generosity and kindness who loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with family and his dogs. Public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 12, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, Shrine of St. Therese, with internment to follow at Roselawn.

Lepich, Julia M.

Julia M. Lepich - Pueblo Chieftain - June 15, 2001 - Julia M. Lepich, 86, of Walsenburg. Vigil rosary, 10 a.m. Monday. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Monday, both at St. Mary Church, Walsenburg. Celebrant, Rev. Richard Wehrmeyer. Interment to follow at North St. Mary Cemetery.

LePlatt, Howard Elmer

Howard Elmer LePlatt - Pueblo Chieftain - January 4, 1987 - Howard Elmer LePlatt, 61, died Thursday, Jan. 1, 1987, in Trinidad. Mr. LePlatt was a railroad conductor and a rancher. Survived by wife, Bernice, of Sarcillo; two sons, Howard Eldon (Kaye) LePlatt, Sarcillo, Daryl Keith (Becky) LePlatt, Sarcillo; three daughters, Renee (Ernest) Hammon, Trinidad, Susan (James) Worley, California, Sandy (Thomas) Wunch, Fort Collins; 11 grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Shirley) LePlatt, Sarcillo; two sisters, Pauline (Earl) Sullivan, California, Ida Lucille Day, California; and numerous other relatives and friends. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5, Campbell-Lewis-Cotter and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Joseph Saint officiating, followed by interment in Stonewall Community Cemetery. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Stonewall Community Church.

Lepley, Joan Elaine

Joan Elaine Lepley - Pueblo Chieftain - September 07, 2001 - Joan Elaine Lepley, born Dec. 28, 1954. Preceded in death by mother, Donna Stiers. Survived by loving husband, James L. Lepley, Rye; stepchildren, Luke (Maura) Lepley, Lisa (Tom) Archuleta, Jacob Lepley, Laura (Paul) Robelia. Also survived by father, Harry Stiers; sisters, Kathy (Tom) Gill, Susan Olivas; grandmother, Hazel Albertson; step-grandchildren, Brieann Lepley, Tristan Archuleta, Andrew Robelia; parents-in-law, Bob and Betty Lepley; sister-in- law, Mary (Tom) Chavez; brother-in-law, Jeff (Natalie) Lepley; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Joan enjoyed traveling with Jim, reading, her cats, snowmobiling and motorcycles. She loved animals, especially cats, and would like any donations made to go to the Animal Welfare and Protection Society and Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Thank you to Dr. Balizet and staff. Memorial funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenhorn Valley Baptist Church, Rye, Colo., Pastor Paul Clayton, officiating. Relatives and friends will be received at Greenhorn Valley Baptist Church Hall after memorial service.

Lerchen, Jennie

Mrs. Jennie Lerchen  Newspaper Unknown  Date Unknown  Name in Prairie Schooner  Death of Mrs. Jennie Lerchen, Denver Pioneer  Crossed the Plains When a Girl - Husband at One Time Owned Site of Markham Hotel-Home on Ranch Near Indian Creek Park - Mrs. Jennie E. Lerchen, one of Denver's pioneer and the great grand daughter of one of George Washington's pallbearers, died Sunday night at St. Luke's Hospital as a result of cancer. She was 56 years of age. Mrs. Lerchen was scarcely 17 years of age when she first crossed the plains from Wisconsin with an ox team, and with the exception of four years' residence in Pueblo, had lived in this city ever since. When 20 years of age she married Charles Lerchen, also a pioneer an extensive property owner in the city, at one time owning the property on which the Markham Hotel now stands. A short time after their marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Lerchen went to live on a ranch near Indian Creek Park, which was sold a few years ago to capitalists and converted into a summer resort now known as Brookvale. Last fall Mrs. Lerchen went to New Mexico, where her three sons, Charles W., George M., and Frank H., are employed as mining engineers and foremen of several mills. Last October she returned to her home to Brookvale, and a short time later became so ill that her sons were sent for. She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for an operation, but after an examination it was found to be not advisable, and she returned home. She became steadily worse, and Jan 4, was removed to the hospital. Mrs. Lerchen was a member of the Pioneer Ladies' Aid Society and the funeral will be held under the supervision of that organization. No arrangements have been made, however, as Charles, the only son now here, is awaiting instructions from the other sons.

Leri, Anita Gale

Anita Gale Leri - Pueblo Chieftain - December 18, 2001 - Anita Gale Leri, age 73, departed this life on Dec. 15, 2001. Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she lived most of her life in Pueblo. She was a homemaker and a devout Catholic. She loved children and pets, and she enjoyed and played blues piano. Anita loved to study the Catholic scholars and had a deep, abiding faith. Although she was afflicted with significant health problems, she always made time for loved ones and made them feel special. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Simon; sons, Peter and Simon Jr.; daughters, Joan, Barbara, Teresa and Patty; and sister, Juanita. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include Shannon, Chuck, Kimberly, Jeremy, Dylan, Alex, Chris, Nick, Matt, David, Sarah, Erynn and Evan. A rosary will be held at the Shrine of St. Therese Parish on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. with a Mass on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of food or flowers, donations be made to Shrine of St. Therese Parish.

Leri, Jennie

Jennie Leri - Pueblo Chieftain - September 17, 1999 - Jennie Leri passed away Sept. 15, 1999, in Pueblo. Jennie was born Jan. 19, 1919, in Walsenburg, and moved to Pueblo in 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Leri; three brothers, Tony, Tex and Melio; and one sister, Catherine. Her survivors include her children, George (Joyce) Leri of Pueblo West, Pearl (Richard) Gibson, Lorraine (Gene) Townley of Pueblo, and Diane Walter of Castle Rock; her grandchildren, Vicki Leri, Victor (Molly) Leri, Gina Williams, Debbi Springfield, Butch Townley, Gail (Steve) Krebs, and Nicole Townley; as well as eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. At her request, no viewing. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1999, in the Davis Memorial Chapel with Father Ben Bacino, officiating.

Leri, Josephine

Josephine Leri - Pueblo Chieftain - May 09, 2001 - Josephine Leri, 93, born Jan. 1, 1908 in Montelenge, Italy, passed away May 8, 2001. She is predeceased by husband, Samuel Leri; and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Sandra Faiola and Frank Leri; granddaughters, Lori (Tom) Faiola-Studholme and Lisa Faiola; James Owen and numerous nieces and nephews. Josephine enjoyed gardening and her family. She was a very loving, positive person and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter, 1157 W. Abriendo, Pueblo, CO 81004 or to the Max Fund (Animal Shelter), 1025 Galapagos, Denver, CO 80204.

Leri, Simon Paul

Simon Paul Leri - Pueblo Chieftain - February 04, 2004 - Simon Paul Leri, 83, passed away Feb. 3, 2004. Preceded in death by his wife, Anita Gale; and granddaughter, Kimberly. Survived by his sister, Mary Vercelli, of California; his loving companion, Mary Asti; and his six loving children, Joan (Larry) Marcinkewicz, Barbara (Bruce) Thompson, Pete (Coleen) Leri, Simon Leri Jr., Teresa (Dale) Bernal and Patty Leri. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shannon, Chuck, Nick, Matt, David, Sarah, Alex, Chris, Jeremy and Dylan; and his great-grandchildren: Erynn, Evan and Alexander. Simon was born in Pueblo and lived here throughout his life. He is a WWII veteran who saw active duty in Europe and was awarded the Purple Heart upon his discharge from the service. He owned and operated service stations and a gasoline distribution business for much of his life. She was a well-known accordionist in the Pueblo area, who entertained generations of Southern Coloradoans at weddings and other joyous occasions. He had a loving and generous nature and was a devoted family man and a good friend to many. He always will be remembered. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Heart Association through the funeral home office. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, rosary recitation, 7 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, Shrine of St. Therese. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lesar, Ann R.

Ann R. Lesar  Pueblo Chieftain  November 3, 2006 - Ann R. Lesar, 86, passed away Nov. 1, 2006. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Lesar; son, Billy; parents, Frank and Johanna Bradish; three sisters, Jenny Blatnick, Mary Bradish and Angela Prossen; two brothers, Matthew and Charles Bradish. Survived by her son, Patrick (Barbara) Lesar; daughter/granddaughter, Billie Jo (Frank) Lucero; granddaughter, Kristin Lesar; sisters, Nefa Schlut and Sylvia Porter. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Viewing, 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006, with the rosary service to follow, 6 p.m., T. G. McCarthy Rose Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2006, Shrine of St. Therese. Interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home.

Lesar, Michael

Michael Lesar - Pueblo Chieftain - December 9, 1936 - Mike Lesar, 50, Dec. 8, at residence, 516 Moffat. Father of Mike, William and John, all of Pueblo, and Frances of Denver, brother of Louis and John Lesar, of Pueblo and Mary Adamich, Jugoslavia. Member of St. Mary's church and St. Joseph's lodge, K.S.K.J. No. 7. Announcements later. Pueblo Chieftain - December 9, 1936 - Michael Lesar, services Friday, 8:30 a.m. from residence, 519 Moffat, 9 a.m. St. Mary's church. Rosary service, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at residence. All members of the St. Joseph's society, K. S. K. J. No. 7, are requested to attend the funeral.

Lesar, Rose L.

Rose L. Lesar - Pueblo Chieftain - February 27, 2001 - Rose L. Lesar, 89, passed away Feb. 25, 2001. She was the last surviving child born to the union of John and Frances Lesar. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Lesar Jr. and Herman Lesar; five sisters, Frances, Mary, Jennie, Pauline and Helen. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends at the nursing home. At her request, cremation with private services at Roselawn Cemetery. The family would like to especially thank the following people for their kindness: Dr. V. Hodges, Father Pettit and the Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their help during this difficult time.

Leslie, Deborah Annette

Deborah Annette (Espinoza) Leslie - Pueblo Chieftain - June 30, 1998 Deborah Annette (Espinoza) Leslie, 29, of Security, passed away June 26, 1998. She was born June 25, 1969, in Pueblo. Beloved wife of Michael Leslie, and mother of Haley and Amanda. Survived by parents, Edwin and Patricia Espinoza, Pueblo- parents-in-law, Robert and Yong Leslie, Colorado Springs- sister, Monica (Dan) Martinez, Keller, Texas- brothers, Eddie (Sandy) Espinoza, Erik (Andrea Shadbolt) Espinoza, both of Pueblo- grandparents, Joe and Patsy Espinoza, Anthony and Marie Berumen, all of Pueblo- nieces, Tricia, Samantha- and godchild, Sarah Martinez, all of Texas- nephews, D.J. Martinez, Texas, Kyle Espinoza, Pueblo- and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Deborah enjoyed family gatherings, friends, outdoor activities and traveling. Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 1998, at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. Hwy. 85/87, Fountain. Rosary, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 1998. Service, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 1998. Both services at Holy Family Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Security. The family asks in lieu of food and flowers, contributions be made to Haley and Amanda Leslie Educational Fund, co United Missouri Bank, 502 Security Blvd., Security, Colo. 80911.

Lessar, Craig Logan

Craig Logan Lessar - Huerfano World - October 18, 2007 - Craig Logan Lessar, 29, of College Station, Texas, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 5, 2007, due to complications from diabetes. Born in Jackson, Mississippi on September 18, 1978, he was the beloved son of Steve and Marilyn Lessar of Stephens City, Virginia (formerly of Houston, Texas). He is preceded in death by his grandparents George and Marina Turner and Steve and Alma Lessar, all long-time Walsenburg and Huerfano County residents. Logan grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Houston, Texas. He attended Strake Jesuit High School in Houston, Texas and previously attended the University of Houston. He was currently a student at Texas A&M University and was expected to graduate in the spring of 2008 with a degree in Geography. Logan loved the frequent visits to his grandparents and other relatives in Huerfano County and considered Walsenburg his permanent home. He enjoyed music, made friends easily and took pleasure in spending time with them. Logan loved nature and the outdoors, especially camping, mountain biking and driving his Jeep with the top off. He also had a special love for animas and enjoyed caring for his pets. He recently volunteered his time at a shelter, caring for abandoned animals rescued from Hurricane Katrina. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Stephen Lessar, his wife Melissa and daughter Charlotte of New York City; his brother Jeffrey, wife Susan and daughter Carlin, of Stephens City, Virginia and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Walsenburg on Saturday, October 20, 2007 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312 or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animas Gift processing Center, P. O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077-7127.

Lessar, Fredrick

Fredrick Lessar - Huerfano World - June 3, 2004 - Fredrick Lessar, 87, of Walsenburg, died Sunday, May 30, 2004. Mr. Lessar was born on Nov. 14, 1916 in Big Four to John and Mary Tezak Lessar. He was raised on the Lessar Ranch on Silver Mountain. Mr. Lessar was an Army veteran, serving in Alaska during WWII, and worked nearly 40 years in the coal mines. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lessar, of the family home; children, Sandi (Ken) Lewis, Pueblo, Randy (Kim) Lessar, Fredrick (Barbara) Lessar, Walsenburg, and Frieda Lessar, La Veta; grandchildren, William and Linsey Lewis, Jerad, Shawn, Keith and Jennie Lessar and Mark, Zach and Hali Borrego; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Harry (Lucille) Lessar, Pueblo; sisters-in-law, Toni and Vivian Lessar; brother-in-law, Scottie Scottnicky; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, John Lessar, Louis (Lenore) Lessar, Frank Lessar, Steve (Alma) Lessar, Martin (Helen) Lessar, Willie Lessar; sisters, Rose Scottnicky and Mary Ann Cochran. Cremation at his request. Celebration of Life service, 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2004 at the Lessar at the Lessar Ranch on Silver Mountain. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ludlow Memorial.

Lessar, Leonora Y.

Leonora Y. Lessar - Pueblo Chieftain - December 31, 1998 - Leonora Y. Lessar, 79, passed away Dec. 29, 1998. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis George Lessar. Survived by her sister, Irene Padoven, Pueblo- nephew, Peter E. (Diane) Padoven, San Francisco, Calif.- and great-nephew, Eric Escidero, Pueblo. Also survived by numerous brothers-in-law- nieces and nephews. Preceded also in death by her parents- one brother and one sister. Mrs. Lessar was a member of St. Patrick Church parish. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests the omission of food. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Church in care of the funeral home office.

Lessar, Louis George

Louis George Lessar - Huerfano World - December 9, 1993 - Louis George Lessar, 80, Pueblo, died Dec. 6, 1993. A veteran of the US Army during World War II, Mr. Lessar had been a resident of Pueblo for 43 years and retired from C-F&I in 1977. He was a member of St. Patrick parish and American Legion Pueblo Post #2. He and his wife, Lenora Bernardi Lessar, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May, 24, 1993. Survivors include his wife, Lenora, Pueblo; three brothers, Steve and Fred, Walsenburg and Harry, Pueblo; nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be today (Thursday) from St. Patrick Church in Pueblo. Burial will be in Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo.

Lessar, Mary

Mary Lessar - Pueblo Chieftain  September 20, 2006 - Mary Lessar, born Oct. 15, 1919, passed away Sept. 13, 2006. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lessar; parents, Pete and Rose Radulovich; sisters, Louise and Sophie; brothers, Sam, Dan and Mike. Survived by sister, Helen (Carl) Gonacha; her children, Sandra (Ken) Lewis, Randy (Kim) Lessar, Frieda Lessar, and Fredrick (Barbara) Lessar; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. She loved to cook for her family, watching tennis, playing Bingo and trips to Cripple Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in thanks for the wonderful care given to Mary.

Lessar, Steve

Steve Lessar - Huerfano World - March 13, 2001 - Steve Lessar, 88, a lifelong resident of Walsenburg, died Monday, Mar. 13, 2001. Mr. Lessar was born on October 30, 1912 in Walsenburg to the late John and Mary Tezak Lessar. He worked in various coal mines in the area, retiring from the Allen Coal Mine. Mr. Lessar was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Lessar is survived by his children, Mary Lou Martinez, Norwalk, CA; Stephen (Marilyn) Lessar, Houston, TX; Carol (Ken) Conder, Denver; Tom (DeEtta) Lessar, La Veta; Frank Lessar, Walsenburg; Deborah Flickinger, Saguache; Daniel (Adrieanna) Lessar, Midland TX; Lorri (Greg) Gaffney, Albuquerque, NM; Rudy Lessar, Walsenburg. 16 grandchildren, a great-grandson and great-granddaughter;two brothers, Fred Lessar, Walsenburg; and Harry Lessar, Pueblo. Preceded in death by his wife, Alma July 22, 1995. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Boies-Ortega Memorial Chapel with Fr. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating.Internment, La Veta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Lessar, Vivian F.

Vivian F. Lessar - Pueblo Chieftain - September 16, 2000 - Vivian F. Lessar, 84, passed away Sept. 14, 2000. A Pueblo resident for 73 years, she was born in Glasgow, Mo., on Nov. 23, 1915. Preceded in death by her husband, William J. Lessar; her father, Harley B. Thomas; mother, Lillian M. (Craig) Thomas; son, Charles (Betty) Wendell Whittemore of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Survived by her brother, Leon Thomas; daughters, Debra (Whittemore) Smithour, Judy (Whittemore) Austin; granddaughters; Amber Austin, Lori (Ed) Hubright; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Meghan; and her very loving friend, Richard Vigil. She retired from the First National Bank in 1975 and was a volunteer member of the Assistance League of Pueblo. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of food and flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Assistance League of Pueblo. Honoring her wishes, cremation with no services.

Lessar, William J.

William J. Lessar - Huerfano World - June 18, 1992 - Memorial service was Monday for former Walsenburg resident William "Bill" J. Lessar of Pueblo, who died June 13, 1992. Mr. Lessar was a graduate of St. Mary School in Walsenburg and a member of St. Mary Church. He served in the US Marine Corps in World War II and retired from King Lumber in Pueblo in 1978. Survivors include his wife, Vivian, Pueblo; children, Charles W. Whittemore, Calgary Alberta, Canada, Carol Lynn Dicino, Arkansas, Debra Sue Smithour and Judith Ann Austin, Pueblo; brothers, Steve and Fred Lessar, Walsenburg, Harry and Louis Lessar, Pueblo; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild, nieces and nephews.

Lesser, Alice Albina

Alice Albina Lesser - Pueblo Chieftain - December 21, 2006 - Alice Albina Lesser, 86, passed into the arms of her Lord and loved ones on Dec. 15, 2006. Alice came to the United States with her parents, Mary and Joseph Savoy, from Capriana, Italy, and grew up in Gothic/Crested Butte. She met and married her one true love, Alexander "Sandy" Lesser, and in 1942, they moved to Pueblo. Alice was employed as an LPN/Psych Tech with the then Colorado State Hospital, and retired after 27 years from the State Home and Training Unit. Alice was known for her homemade pickles and jams, and loved working in her flower garden. Her favorite pastime was bingo and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, "Sandy"; parents, Mary and Joseph; son, Fredrick; sister, Rose Marie Williams; brothers, Joseph and Fred. She is survived by her brother, Marion Savoy; daughters, Ann Williamson, Sandra (Fred) Glass and Dorothy (Larry) Grinstead; 11 grandchildren, David Williamson, Daniel Glass, Deborah Glendening, Keri Grinstead, Fred (Bambi Renee') Lesser, Kristy Grinstead, Timothy (Tommie) Glass, Marianne Lesser, Larry Jr. (Kristina) Grinstead, Melody Glass and O. Fred (Alicia) Glass; 18 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. today, and 8 to 4 p.m. Friday, and service, 10 a.m. Saturday; all at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lesser, Fredrick D. Sr.

Fredrick D. Lesser Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - January 01, 2004 - Fredrick D. Lesser Sr., 54, passed away Dec. 26, 2003. Born Jan. 22, 1949, in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by his father, Alexander Lesser. Survived by his mother, Alice Lesser; sisters, Ann Marie Williamson, Sandra (Fred) Glass and Dorothy (Larry) Grinstead; his children, Fredrick D. (Bambi) Lesser Jr. and Marianne E. Lesser; grandson, Jeffrey D. Lesser; uncles, Joe Savoy, Marion Savoy, Fred Savoy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Centennial High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Roosevelt. He resided in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the past 20 years and was a long-time member of the Local 20 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. His death was very unexpected, and he will be greatly missed. Visitation, noon to 2 p.m. Friday, with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel.

Lester, Alma Jane

Alma Jane Lester - Huerfano World - May 3, 2007 - Alma Jane Lester, 66, Gardner, passed away of a long-standing illness on April 21, 2007. Born in Hurley, VA, she lived in various areas due to her successful civil service career. The daughter of the late Charles Lester, she is survived by her mother, Ethel Meadows, who resides in Jacksonville, NC. She started her career in Key West, FL as a personnel clerk for the Naval base. With 42 years of service, her final position before retirement was Human Resources Director of Fort Lyon VA hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she brought joy to all who knew her. An avid photographer, motorcycle rider, champion winning golfer and bowler had a love of life, an invincible spirit and a smile brighter than the sun. In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her son Edward M. Garcia II, and two brothers, Alvin and James Lester. She is survived by her husband, Les Carroll; son, Mark Garcia, daughter Pamela Garcia, sister, Nadine Justus, brother, Archie Dotson, six grandchildren, Nicole, Edward, Vincent, Alex, Erin and Morgan. A beautiful funeral service was held on Saturday, April 28, at the Johnson-Romero Funeral Home. burial was at the Lester/Carroll Family Cemetery and a reception followed at their home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent in the form of flowers to the Johnson-Romero Chapel in Walsenburg, or donations to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements were entrusted to the loving care of Johnson-Romero Funeral Home of Walsenburg.

Lester, Doctor

Doctor Lester - Huerfano World - May 2, 1991 - This Week in La Veta History - 1914: Dr. Lester, the brother of Mary and Lucy Lester of La Veta, was killed in the Walsenburg coal battle.

Lester, Lothom Solon

Lothom Solon "Low" Lester - Walsenburg World-Independent - September 9, 1949 - Retired La Veta Contractor Dies - Lothom Solon Lester, retired La Veta contractor and builder, died yesterday in Walsenburg - his 79th birthday. He was the husband of Marie Lester. Lester was born Sept. 8, 1870, in Franklin County, Kans. Lester had lived in Huerfano County the past 46 years, and a resident of La Veta for 33 years, going to that community from this city. Mr. Lester assisted in the erection of the present Walsenburg Baptist church and also in the Baptist church in La Veta of which he was a member and served as deacon for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Dr. C. M. Lester of Seattle, Wash., and one daughter, Mrs. Alice Smith of Tucson, Ariz. Funeral arrangements are to be announced by Furphy mortuary. Huerfano World - September 21, 1989 - This Week in La Veta History - 1949: Lothom Solon "Low" Lester died Sept. 8 on his 79th birthday, leaving a son Dr. C.N. Lester and a daughter Alice J. Smith.

Lester, Lucy Ettie

Miss Lucy Ettie Lester - Huerfano World - April 27, 1989 - This Week in La Veta History - 1918: Died, Miss Lucy Ettie Lester, 58, of pneumonia. Miss Lester had been a schoolteacher in Huerfano County for 23 years. [Editor's Note: Lucy Lester died April 22, 1918. Obituary listed World Independent, April 26, 1918, Page 1.]

Lester, Marvel Elaine

Marvel Elaine Paugh Lester - Fowler Tribune - July 27, 2000 - Marvel Elaine Lester, 78, of Fowler, died Saturday, July 22, 2000, at St. Mary Corwin Hospital in Pueblo. Mrs. Lester was born on April 25, 1922, in Bladen, Neb., to Peter John and Mary Jones Paugh. Mrs. Lester graduated from Manzanola High School with the class of 1940. On Sept. 25, 1940, she married Chester Lester in Rocky Ford. Mr. Lester preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 1971. She was an employed for over 25 years as a teller in the Fowler State Bank and later First National Bank of Fowler. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 25, at the Griffy Family Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Kosberg, pastor of the Faith Lutheran Church in Woodland Park, officiating. Burial was in the Fowler Cemetery. Mrs. Lester is survived by one daughter, Karen (Robert) Eichman of Woodland Park, two grandchildren, Kyle (Monica) Eichman of Las Vegas, Nev., and Robyn (Bill) Bunt of Woodland Park, and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Hunter Eichman of Las Vegas. Mrs. Lester is survived by brothers Delmer Paugh of Mesa, Ariz., Howard Paugh of Rocky Ford, Herbert Paugh and Dick Paugh both of Manzanola, Darol Paugh of Canon City, and John Paugh of Fountain; sisters Margaret Lattimer and Wilma Bailey of Manzanola, and Lola Coffee of Rocky Ford. Memorials to Fowler EMT's may be sent in care of Griffy Funeral Home.

Lester, P. P.

P. P. Lester - Fort Collins Weekly Courier - May 1, 1914 - Long List of Killed and Wounded at Forbes Mine - Seventeen Known Dead - By United Press - Denver, April 30 - After almost 56 hours of continuous firing a truce has been declared between mine guards, militia and strikers at the Forbes mine near Walsenburg. With the declaration of a truce on Wednesday night at 9 o'clock it was learned that 17 are dead. Nine of these dead are at Forbes and six are seriously wounded. At Walsenburg five are dead in the city, three in the hills and three others severely wounded. The end of the Forbes battle left the mine property a smoking ruin. The men are now awaiting the arrival of the United States cavalry. The second squadron of the 5th cavalry will arrive at noon from Fort Leavenworth and two troops will be sent to Walsenburg by Capt. C. C. Smith, who is in command. The strike leaders promise to lay down their arms and surrender them upon the arrival of the federal troops. It is not known if the strikers will keep the promise. Conditions are such that both sides are ready to resume fighting at Trinidad and Walsenburg. Wednesday's carnage was revenge for the tragedy at the tent colony at Forbes last winter, when the militia knocked down the tents and drove the strikers and their families out. Tuesday night 200 armed strikers left the Gen. Brown camp and marched to the Forbes mine. Superintendent Nichols was on guard with 40 men and several machine guns. Wednesday morning the strikers opened fire. The machine guns kept the men back until the guns became leaded and for three hours the guards fought without their machine guns. They were compelled to flee, and then the strikers took the property and set fire to the buildings. The guards left six dead on the field and three others were located during the night. In the fighting at Walsenburg, Major P. C. Lester of the hospital corps was killed, as well as two strikers and Henry Floyd and George Bock. O. L. Wilmouth of Boulder, Glenn Martin of Longmont and Lieut. Scott were wounded. Col. Verdeckberg with 200 militiamen, with Capt. Swope in charge of the right wing and Capt. Baird on the left, tried to take the strikers' position, which extended over three miles of the hogback ridge. They ran into a terrific fire and were repulsed. It is stated that Donald MacGregor, a newspaper man, had charge of the strikers. Gov. Ammons announced definitely this morning that troops would not be taken out of territory not occupied by the federal troops. Del Norte San Juan Prospector - May 2, 1914 - Fourteen Dead At Coal Camps - Mine Guards Shot as the U.S. Troops Are Sent Into Colorado - Maj. P. P. Lester Slain - Was Attending to Duties as a Red Cross Officer and Wore a Badge - Denver, April 30 - Early this morning fourteen were known to have been killed in the fighting yesterday between militia, mine guards and strikers in the southern Colorado coal fields. Five may be added to this list when the battlefields at Walsenburg and Forbes are searched. Two of the six men wounded at Louisville in the northern field Monday night and Tuesday morning are not expected to live. Three state soldiers were wounded last night at Walsenburg. Six men were wounded in the morning attack at Forbes. The death list at Forbes is nine, and two more are reported killed. At Walsenburg five are known dead, with an unconfirmed report of eight dead. The fighting yesterday at Forbes (between Ludlow and Trinidad) commenced early in the morning and lasted until about 10:30 o'clock. After the tents were fired and the buildings were destroyed the strikers then retreated toward Trinidad. No state militia were engaged. Major P. P. Lester of the Hospital Corps was killed at Walsenburg yesterday afternoon while giving aid to a wounded soldier. About 200 militiamen engaged in the day's battle about the hogback west of Walsenburg with strikers. A truce was arranged at 8:30 last night after 56 hours of continuous fighting, in which the militiamen used machine guns they themselves constructed of heavy pipes. Fear was expressed in Trinidad that early morning attacks by strikers would be made on Sopris and Piedmont, Segundo, Morley and Gray Creek. Berwind and Tabasco are believed safe. State troops will not be moved from Ludlow until federal soldiers from Leavenworth arrive. United States troops will take control of the southern coal strike field of the state this morning. Their arrival, it is believed, will end the fighting between the state militia, mine guards and strikers, which cost fourteen lives yesterday and resulted in nine persons being wounded. Telluride Daily Journal - April 30, 1914 - Gov. Ammons Wants Stern Reprisals For Death Maj. Lester - Denver, April 30 - Governor Ammons this afternoon telegraphed to Secretary of War Garrison at Washington as follows: "Major P. P. Lester, an attaché of the Hospital Corps of the National Guard of Colorado, was shot and killed by the strikers in the battle at Walsenburg while he was engaged in attending a wounded striker. At the time he was killed, Major Lester was wearing a Red Cross brassard, and the strikers were shooting from a distance of about 200 yards." Major Lester was shot through the chest during a charge made by Lieutenant Scotts and his dismounted cavalrymen. He died on the field. Lieutenant Scotts and Privates Wilmouth of Boulder and Miller of Longmont were wounded in this charge. In his message to Secretary Garrison this afternoon Governor Ammons indicated that he wants stern reprisals against the strikers for Major Lester's death. Bayfield Blade - April 30, 1914 - Trinidad, April 30 - In command of 300 troops belonging to the second squadron, Fifth cavalry, United States Army, Major W. A. Holbrook arrived in Trinidad at 8 o'clock this morning and assumed charge of the situation in the district. His command came direct from Ft. Leavenworth and was met at the Denver & Rio Grande station by city officials, members of the militia, commercial bodies and citizens. A body of strikers assembled at the depot and cheered the troops on their arrival as did also the citizens. Major Holbrook's first order was to establish camp. He said he would discuss conditions with the local officials and lay plans. After taking over the fair grounds which have been placed at his disposal, Major Holbrook ordered the train switched to the grounds and preparations for establishing a camp are immediately going forward. The soldiers arrived in Trinidad in a driving rainstorm and will be compelled to make camp on a field that has been soaked with a two-days' rain. Up to noon today there had been no communication between Major Holbook and the militia. The commander of the regulars has not made plans as yet for the establishment of troop posts. One troop of sixty men under the command of Capt. C. C. Smith, has been ordered to Walsenburg and will arrive there this afternoon. Battle at Walsenburg - Walsenburg, April 30 - One dead and three wounded is the known causality list in a six-hour battle here yesterday in which less than 100 militiamen attempted to dislodge an estimated force of 600 strikers entrenched in the hills adjacent to the town. Fighting stopped late yesterday when the troops were withdrawn upon orders, local officers state, received by Colonel Verdeckburg from Denver. The dead: Major P. H. Lester, member hospital corps, Walsenburg. The wounded: Lieutenant Scott, shot in head; Private Glen Miller, shot in face; Private G. L. Wilmot, shot in leg. Major Lester was struck, according to Captain Swope, who commanded the detail, within 150 yards of a line of rifle pits near the top of the hogback northeast of Walsenburg in which the strikers had taken their stand. Lieutenant Scott had been shot a few minutes previously. The firing was heavy when orders were received to withdraw and Major Lester's body was left on the field. The strikers are said to be still entrenched along the side of the l__ hill which forms a natural fortification. Reports that final effort will be made by strikers to take the town before the arrival of federal troops are current and the citizens are in a state of terror. Major Lester was in charge of the hospital and his men were with him when he was shot. He had just completed dressing the wound received by Private Miller when he was struck down. Bayfield Blade - April 30, 1914 - Dead Officer's Body Mutilated - Denver, April 30 - The killing of Major P. H. Lester of the hospital corps, Colorado National Guard, at Walsenburg yesterday, while it is alleged he was wearing the Red Cross badge and in the discharge of his duty in attempting to relieve the injury of others, was the subject of a report made to the war department at Washington today by Governor Ammons. In an investigation of the events surrounding his death is has been ordered by the governor that Colonel George M. Lee's first duty this morning was to get details. Reports of a post-mortem examination of his body made at Walsenburg last night are to the effect that two "dry" wounds were found on his body besides the one that caused his death, showing that he had been shot twice after he had fallen dead. It is said that his epaulets were stripped from him, his revolver was missing and it is believed he was robbed. Death Toll Last Night - Denver, April 30 - Colorado's seven months' industrial war has claimed a toll of at least nine human lives last night. This was the verified record at 6 o'clock last night, divided as follows: At Forbes, seven mine guards and one striker dead, with two other strikers believed to have been killed. At Walsenburg, one officer of the militia hospital corps killed, one officer and two enlisted men wounded. At Forbes, seven mine guards and one striker dead, with two other strikers believed to have been killed. The Forbes camp was a scene of desolation, practically all the mine buildings have been destroyed by fire. Here it was the work of only a few fleeting hours. It was about 5:30 that the strikers opened their attack in force. With the women and children of the camp barricaded in the mine slope the guards, under the personal direction of Superintendent Nichol, responded spiritedly. About 10 o'clock the firing ceased and the camp's assailants disappeared as mysteriously as they came some toward Trinidad and others over the hills in the direction of Berwind and Tabasco. According to Superintendent Nichol three strikers were seen to tumble down the hill side. With two troops of United States cavalry in the Fremont county fields and citizens, volunteers and militia on guard in Boulder county, state officials last night gave their attention to preparing for sudden outbreaks in Las Animas and Huerfano counties. The militia detachment relieved by federal soldiers in Fremont county was hastened to Colonel Verdeckburg's assistance in Walsenburg. A Truce Agreement - Denver, April 30 - Under a truce agreement which stopped the fighting at Walsenburg yesterday afternoon, approximately 600 strikers last night were to surrender their arms to seven militia officers appointed by Colonel Verdeckberg to receive them. The strikers were not taken into custody by the militia but will be subject to arrest and prosecution in the courts for the killing of Major P. H. Lester of the hospital corps. The suggested terms of surrender were transmitted to General Chase and sanctioned for their acceptance by Governor Ammons. Confirmation of the arrangements was given by General Chase to Colonel Verdeckburg at Walsenburg and to John McGregor. It was reliably stated that McGregor was reached by a telephone line strung to the strikers field of battle. Although strike leaders declined to give out any information as to their losses it was learned from an authentic source that they had suffered severely. At the time negotiations for the truce were opened they were fighting back the militia on three sides. Bayfield Blade - May 8, 1914 - Lester Shooting Felony, Declares Jury - Walsenburg - The coroner's jury which investigated the killing of Major P. P. Lester of the Colorado National Guard, who was killed during a true (truce?) April 29th in the battle between strikers and state soldiers, returned the following verdict: "Major Lester was killed by a gun-shot wound and internal hemorrhage. The killing was felonious and he was shot in the line of duty as a medical official and while wearing a red cross." Hugo Range Ledger - May 9, 1914 - Gen. Chase Asks Investigation - Denver - Making the direct charge that Maj. P. P. Lester, killed in the battle at Walsenburg, was deliberately murdered while wearing a Red Cross brassard and attending the wounded; that he was shot from the side on which the emblem appeared; that the bullet was fired from a distance of 200 yards, and that the strikers stripped the body of coat, hat, shoes, watch, sword and money which might have been in the pockets, General Chase has presented all his evidence in the case to Governor Ammons with the request that the alleged violation of all rules of civilized warfare be called to the attention of President Wilson. Routt County Sentinel - May 8, 1914 - Commission at Ludlow Camp - Cause of All Trouble Due to the Importation of Lawless and Ignorant Foreigners - Denver, May 2 - Absolute responsibility for the fatal battle of Ludlow Monday, April 20, was placed upon the Greeks of the strikers' colony at Ludlow by the military board consisting of Judge Advocate Major E. J. Boughton, Captains W. C. Danks and Phillip S. Van Cise of the Colorado National Guard. This commission was appointed April 25 by Adjutant General Chase with instructions to report on all the incidents of the battle, preceding and subsequent, and to make such report "without malice or favor." The officers examined under oath all officers and prisoners, "as many as possible of the soldiers, deputies, mine guards and townspeople of Ludlow and nearby coal camps." They made strenuous effort to obtain testimony of strikers but without success reporting that a personal request made upon Mr. Lawson and Mr. McLennon, strike leaders, in Denver, was answered in their presence by Mr. Hawkins, their attorney, "declining to give us any information upon the ground that our inquiry was not publicly conducted." The board found that the "remote cause of this as well as other battles, lies with the coal operators who established in an American industrial community a numerous class of ignorant, lawless and savage South European peasant. The underlying cause was the presence, near Ludlow, in daily contact of three discordant elements - strikers, soldiers and mine guards - all armed and fostering an increasing deadly hatred which sooner or later was bound to find some such expression. The immediate cause of the battle upon the soldiers by the Greek inhabitants of the tent colony who misinterpreted a movement of troops on a neighboring mine." Concerning Louis Tikas, the Greek leader who was killed in the battle, the report says: "During the evening Louis Tikas, James Filer (Tyler) and an unknown striker were taken prisoners. Lieutenant K. E. Linderfelt swung his Springfield rifle, breaking the stock over the head of Tikas." This incident followed a heated controversy between the lieutenant and the Greek. The report continues: "An attempt to hang Tikas went so far that a rope was produced and thrown over a telegraph pole. This lynching was prevented by Lieutenant Linderfelt, who turned Tikas over to a non-commissioned officer, whom he directed to be responsible for his life. Shortly afterward all three prisoners were killed by gunshot wounds. The only bullet found in his body was of a kind not used by the soldiers, although the two other wounds might have been made by Springfield rifle bullets of the uniformed men." Relative to the suffocation and the burning of two women and eleven children in the tent colony the report says: "Eleven children and two women were smothered to death in a small pit under one of the tents. None of them was hit by a bullet. The pit was not large enough to support the life of such a number for many hours. The construction of the pit made it a veritable deathtrap and its inmates probably died from suffocation before the tents were burned. When found there were no signs that the women and children had crowded into the entrance of the pit as would have been the case had they attempted to rush out when the tent above caught fire." The report states that the colony was looted by participants and spectators in the battle and that 15,000 rounds of ammunition were taken from the tent marked "headquarters of John Lawson." Only one person was killed or wounded in the colony by a gunshot. Frank Snyder, a 12-year-old boy, was shot in the head. His father stated that evening that his boy had gone outside the tent and was shot in the forehead while facing the arroya from which the strikers fire came." The colony was not swept by machine guns. This is proved by the fact the chicken houses, out houses, tent frames and posts still standing in the colony exhibit no bullet holes while the buildings and fences along the railroad track are riddled with bullet holes made by the machine gun." The board recommended that a general court-martial be appointed to try all officers and enlisted men participating in the treatment and killing of prisoners and the burning and looting of the tent colony, that the legislature establish a permanent state constabulary so that the "young men of our national guard may be relieved from engaging in riot duty with a people numbering among them ferocious foreigners whose savagery in fight we find exemplified in the killing of Major Lester while under Red Cross protection and the maiming and mutilation of Privates Martin, Hockersmith and Chavez." The report continues: "We strongly urge the state and federal governments to proceed at once to the apprehension and punishment of all persons engaged as instigators or participants in the treasons, murders, arsons and other acts of outlawry in this state since the battle of Ludlow. We find that in apparent anticipation of a preparation for the battle of Ludlow, rifle pits were prepared by the strikers on the south side of their colony along the country roads and close to the tents and along the west side of the colony. These rifle pits show conclusively the careful and deliberate preparation of the strikers for the battle and their location along the front and side of the colony nearest to the militia camp nearest which they could not be defended against firing into the colony. Such care had the strikers themselves for their women and children, that these pits were located where any return of the fire from them would be drawn directly into the colony itself." Eads Kiowa County Press - June 26, 1914 - Bloody Deed at Walsenburg; Violation of Flag of Truce - The handful of troops that responded to the order to return to the field when the Governor had recalled them had a busy week. How flags of truce and treaties were broken by labor leaders and their counsel makes a story that is appalling in revelation of moral turpitude. On Monday, April 27, 1914, while in command of the troops in Fremont County, the Governor telephones General Chase information relative to an attack on the McNalley mine at Walsenburg and directed the reinforcement of Troop E, which had been ordered on duty for the protection of life and property. Sixty men were sent from Ludlow and twenty from Denver, Captain F. F. Dowling being in command. Both Captains Dowling and Brooks reported during the day of April 28, 1914, that it would be impossible without heavy loss of life to dislodge the rioters from the region north and west of Walsenburg. On April 29, 1914, 125 additional men were sent from Ludlow under command of Colonel Verdeckberg. The troops were deployed into position, after the completion of the necessary patrolling had been done, a little after ten o'clock. Sharp firing then continued until one. General Chase in Denver received telephonic communication from the Governor and the strikers' attorney, Mr. Hawkins, to the effect that the strikers would surrender and turn in their arms. At 1:20 p.m. he had a telephonic conversation with Major Coan, representing the strikers, and demanded the immediate surrender of the insurrectionists. Major Coan refused to surrender and General Chase directed Colonel Verdeckburg to continue the firing. At 2 o'clock Mr. Hawkins, after conversation with Major Coan and McGregor, a leader of the strikers, agreed to an unconditional surrender of the arms. General Chase declined to hold his men. An agreement was later reached between the strikers and General Chase that the firing should cease for one hour, so that the word could be passed along the firing line of the strikers which was at least two and one-half miles long. It is the opinion of officers who were in a position to know, that McGregor and Coan were sincere in their efforts to consummate the surrender of the arms. There was continuous firing on the part of the strikers up to 8:30 p.m. This engagement at Walsenburg was the severest battle known in the history of industrial disturbances in the United States. Fewer than 200 soldiers engaged about 700 strikers, the latter being intrenched in well placed rifle pits and other kind of cover. The firing was from 250 to 1800 yards. The troops were handled in a masterly manner and it is remarkable that they suffered so little loss. Major Lester was killed about 2:15 p.m., after the surrender was effected. Lieutenant Lee L. Scott, 1st Infantry, Private Glenn Miller, Co. M, 1st Infantry, and Private Okey L. Wilmouth, Troop D, 1st Squadron of Cavalry, were wounded. The arrival of the Federal troops was advanced as the reason why the arms of the strikers were not turned over to Colonel Verdeckberg. But a few arms in the Walsenburg district have been turned over to the Federal authorities. Strikers Lose Twenty-Six Men By Firing on the Troops - Reports as to the killed and wounded suffered by the strikers is very indefinite. From the best obtainable advices it is believed that at least 26 were killed and over 100 wounded. Major Lester was shot immediately after applying a first aid dressing to Lieutenant Scott. He had just arisen and was looking through his field glasses at some men whom it was stated were in uniform on the firing line of the strikers. The post mortem examination exposed two wounds in the chest which were delivered after death. All of his private papers and money which were on his person were taken from him, and his leather puttee leggings were also stolen.

Lester, V. Nelson

V. Nelson Lester - Walsenburg World - March 14, 1912 - V. Nelson Lester was born in Cayua County, New York on Nov. 23, 1826, and died in La Veta, Colo., March 5, 1912. In 1838 his parents removed to Seneca County, Ohio, where he grew to manhood. While an instructor in the academy at Republic, Ohio he met Miss Lillis E. Bosworth, whom he married in 1856. They lived for ten years in Wayland, Michigan, then removed to Kansas where they lived until 1902. Advancing years made Mr. Lester sell his pleasant farm home; he removed to La Veta, Colorado, where he has since resided. A loving and devoted husband and father, the loss of his wife soon after he came here shadowed his last years, although his daughter, Mary H. Lester, kept his home for him and he enjoyed the frequent visits with his other children, Miss Lucy E. Lester, L.S. Lester and Dr. P.P. Lester of this city. A sterling patriot, he served his country in the Third Ohio Volunteers in 1846 and 1847, in the war with Mexico, and always in the no less necessary work of an intelligent and upright citizen for justice, sobriety, honesty, and progress in the government of his community and country, and never lost his interest in its welfare.

Lester, Velpo T.

Velpo T. Lester - Pueblo Chieftain - June 02, 1999 - Velpo T. Lester, 90, of Canon City, died May 28, 1999. Born on Feb. 5, 1909,in Faxton, Okla. He moved to Fowler in 1918 and married Lola Grisham in 1933.He then moved to Canon City in 1957. Velpo worked at the PAD until 1957, when he retired after 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lola- three sons and their families, Thomas (Peggy), David and Timothy (Anna)-and by five grandchildren, Sheri (Randy) Ackerman, Michael and Elizabeth Lester, Ryan and Evan Lester- and three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Jeremy and Rebekah Ackerman- and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a devoted family man and will be missed greatly. Private family services.

Letbetter, Alden

Alden Letbetter - Pueblo Chieftain - November 20, 1937  Roach Funeral Home  Alden Letbetter, 25, son of Mrs. C.O. Haddock, Lubbock, Texas, local hospital, Friday. Arrangements later.

Lett, Lloyd H.

Lloyd H. Lett - Pueblo Chieftain - February 23, 1986 - Lloyd H. Lett passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital Feb. 22, 1986. Survived by his wife, Mrs. M. Irene Lett, of the family home at 1111 Bonforte Blvd., and daughter, Mrs. Barbara (Robert M.) Brugger, Columbia, Mo.; two grandchildren and one grandson. Member of the First United Methodist Church; Pueblo Lodge 17, AF&AM; Southern Colorado Consistory; Pueblo Charter Lions Club; Pueblo Civic Symphony; Pueblo County Historical Society; Pueblo Metropolitan Museum Association; founder, charter member and treasurer of Pueblo Regional Planning Commission; former member of Pueblo Knife and Fork Club; and National Association of Purchasing Management. He was born on Nov. 1, 1904, in Denver and was employed in the Purchasing Department of CF&I Steel Corp., retiring after 49 years. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Villa Pueblo Towers penthouse, with the Rev. Edward Paup officiating. Interment will be in Denver at a later date. There will be no viewing. Friends are requested to omit flowers and it is suggested that memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the Foundation Trust Fund of Villa Pueblo Towers direct or through the funeral home office.

Lett, Mary Irene

Mary Irene Lett - Pueblo Chieftain - May 2, 1987 - Mary Irene Lett, 79, died Tuesday, April 28, 1987 in Columbia, Mo. Mrs. Lett was born May 30, 1907, fn Cambridge, Ohio, to William Thomas and Mary Luvona Needs. She married Lloyd Henry Lett in Denver on Aug. 23, 1927. She was a longtime Pueblo resident and moved to Lenoir Retirement Center, Columbia, Mo., when her husband died in 1986. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, BT Chapter of PEO and was active in the Pueblo Art Guild for many years. Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Barbara Irene and Robert M. Brugger of Columbia; grandchildren, James Robert Brugger of Tucson, Ariz., Carolyn Irene Albright of Whittier, Calif.; great grandson, Jeremiah Justin Brugger of Columbia; nieces and nephew, Mary Ann (Robert) Maddock of Sunlake, Ariz., and Dorothy and Richard Personette of Palm Bay, Fla. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Wilfred. Graveside services were held Friday, May 1, at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Denver. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Villa Development Fund, 1111 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, or First United Methodist Church, Pueblo.

Lettovics, Maria T.

Maria T. Lettovics - Pueblo Chieftain - June 07, 1986 - Maria T. Lettovics, 81, passed away June 5, 1986, at her home. A Pueblo resident for 36 years, she was a native of Hungary and had moved here from Germany. She was the aunt of Joseph (Maria) Weisner, Theresa (Jack) Perry, and Maria (Gerald) Gyonory. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 7, at St. Francis Xavier Church, with Father Paul Mendrick officiating. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery.

Levar, Geneva

Geneva Levar - Pueblo Chieftain - July 04, 2003 - Geneva Levar, 95, of Pueblo, passed away July 2, 2003. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Mary Chutich; loving husband, Martin Levar; brothers, Nick, Dan, Max and Johnny Chutich; and sister, Annie Pershin. Survived by son, Martin (Jerry) Levar; daughter, Mary Hellyer; nine grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Wiswell, Mary Petersen; and brother, Eli Chutich Jr. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2003. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2003, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel with interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery.

Levecchi, Mike

Mike Levecchi - Akron Pioneer Press - February 17, 1922 - Policeman R. Fouch of the Pueblo police department has been taken back to the county jail following the verdict of the coroner's jury which probed the killing by the officer of Mike Levecchi, pool hall owner. The jury's verdict was that Fouch was not justified in the act. Charges will be filed by the district attorney.

Levene, Floyd E.

Floyd E. "Mack" Levene - Pueblo Chieftain - February 14, 1998 - Floyd E. "Mack" Levene, departed this life on Feb. 12, 1998. He was born to the union of Caleb and Morena Levene on Sept. 6, 1929, in Estherwood, La. He retired from CF&I Steel (seamless tube mill) after 33 years of service. He also retired from the city of Pueblo (fleet maintenance) after 10 years of service. He was a veteran of World War II serving with the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Rosella- children, Christine (Wayne) Smith, Randy (Marion) Levene, Peggy (Don) Pleasant, all of Pueblo. He is also survived by his sisters, Joyce Jackson, Hawthorne, Calif., Leola (Roolie) Youngblood, Milwaukee, Wis., Mary Lee (Thomas) Williams, Lorraine Jollivette, Both of Gueydan, La.- eight grandchildren- 11 great-grandchildren- 10 nieces- six nephews- and a host of other relatives and friends. Rosary, Sunday, 7 p.m. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 a.m. Both services at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Followed by cremation, Imperial Crematory. Private family inurnment to follow. Viewing, Sunday, noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Levene, Rosella

Rosella Levene - Pueblo Chieftain - October 12, 2005 - Rosella Levene, 80, born May 5, 1925, in Abbeville, La., passed away Oct. 9, 2005. Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, in 1998; and grandson, Adam Trahan Jr., in 2003. Survived by three children, Peggy (Don) Pleasant, Christine (Wayne) Smith, and Randy (Marion) Levene; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Rosella moved to Colorado in 1955. She enjoyed talking to people, going to Cripple Creek, and listening to B.B. King. Rosella was a very special person and we will miss her dearly. Visitation, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, both services at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

LeVesque, Rick

Rick "Two Hands" LeVesque - Pueblo Chieftain - November 05, 2000 - Rick "Two Hands" LeVesque, 64, passed away Nov. 3, 2000. Survived by his wife, Betty "Dee Bee"; children, Rebecca (Don) Horst, Renee (Steve) Parks, Ray (Kerry) LeVesque; stepchildren, Dave (Linda) Frazier, Christy (Tom) Novosad, grandchildren, Jessica and Adam Horst, Justin and Brandon Paradiso, and Brian and Lisa Repinski; sister, Kathy LeVesque; brother, Michael (Jacqueline) LeVesque; nieces, Sarah and Anna LeVesque; and numerous cousins. Rick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels (SRDA), past president for Telephone Pioneers and a board member of Concerned Parents of Pueblo where he developed and authored the "Guide to Success" used in numerous places. Rick was a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserve and was an active member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Rick was proud to be an American. A private memorial service was held at his request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice in his memory through the funeral home office.

Levine, G. S. (Mrs.)

Mrs. G. S. Levine - Walsenburg World - May 6, 1930 - Mrs. Levine Died in Denver on Saturday  Mrs. G.S. Levine, wife of G.S. Levine of the Western Department Stores Co., died Saturday night in Denver. Levine, who was in Walsenburg, was summoned to her bedside. Funeral services will be held in Denver Wednesday, according to word received by store employees here today.

Levinson, Morris

Morris Levinson D.C. - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 2000 - Morris Levinson D.C., 81, passed away Nov. 15, 2000. Survived by his wife, Shirley Levinson of the family home; children, Sherry (Dennis Wait) Levinson of Pueblo, Mark (Melissa Brown) Levinson of New York, N.Y., and Karen (Avi) Grossman of Denver; sister-in-law, Lillian Liss of Arad, Israel, and Paula Boltax-Daniels of New Orleans, La.; and grandchildren, Aaron and Jason Levinson, Hannah and Tamara Grossman and Maya Levinson. Morris was born to Benjamin and Ida (nee Resi) Levinson on April 1, 1919, in New York, N.Y. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. Morris graduated from the National College of Chiropractic-Lombard, Illinois, and was a chiropractor in Pueblo for 40 years, retiring in 1998. Member of Temple Emanuel, American Chiropractic Society, and Pueblo HAM Radio Club. Morris was active with the Democratic Party. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. today, Nov. 17, 2000, at Temple Emanuel, 1325 N. Grand, with Dr. Robert Saunders officiating. Interment will follow at B'Nai Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your contribution to Dissent Magazine, 310 W. 103rd St., No. 1201, New York City, N.Y., 10025.

Levis, William Arthur

William Arthur Levis - Pueblo Chieftain - October 22, 1998 - William Arthur Levis - Pueblo lost a devoted son on Oct. 9 when William A. Levis died in Westminster, Calif., after an extended battle with cancer. He was 67 years old. Mr. Levis was born in Pueblo on Oct. 2, 1931, the son of the late George and Rhoda Belle Levis. He attended Somerlid Elementary and Centennial High School. In 1949, Bill joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea with the First Marine Division. He was proud to be a member of the group known as the Chosin Reservoir Survivors. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his valor in that severe winter battle. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1969. Shortly thereafter he joined the Foreign Service of the U.S. State Department and fulfilled assignments in Vietiane, Jakarta, Brazilia, Tokyo, Bonn and Washington, D.C. He retired from the State Department in 1995. He then accompanied his wife to Beijing, China, where she had a State Department assignment in the embassy. They returned to the States in 1997. Mr. Levis is survived by his wife, Angie- his daughter, Jennie Bolotin of Westminster, Calif.- two sons, William Jr. of Chicago and Luke of State College, Pa.- his grandson, Aaron James of State College- his two sisters, Marietta Ferreira of Palo Alto, Calif., and Rhoda Belle Firth of Los Gatos, Calif.- his daughter-in-law, Kim Levis of State College- and his son-in-law, Mark Bolotin of Westminster. Mr. Levis was predeceased by his brother, Arthur B. Levis. A was held in Santa Ana, Calif., on Oct. 16.

Levstik, John A.

John A. Levstik - Pueblo Chieftain - May 06, 1986 - John A. Levstik was born in Pueblo, Feb. 21, 1911, and passed away there May 5, 1986. Predeceased by his wife, Frances in 1968; his father, John in 1929; his mother, Rose in 1985; and a brother, Henry in 1976. He is survived by his sisters, Rose Ballas, Anne Garnhart, Edith (Charles) Ovechka, Virginia (Evan) Perryman and Evelyn (W. Thayne) Mitchell; a sister-in-law, Marguerite Levstik and numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from CF&I Steel Corp. in 1973 and was a member of United Steel Workers No. 2102, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Rose Chapel, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, with Father Michael Byrne officiating. Interment in Roselawn Cemetery.

Levy, Earl

Earl Levy - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - March 10, 1916 - Slide Victims Bodies Reported Found - Pueblo - The bodies of Earl Levy, and C. H. Matthews, who were killed in a snow slide in the Black Canon of the Gunnison five miles west of Sapinero has [sic] been found by Denver & Rio Grande trainmen, according to a report from Cimarron. Huerfano World - March 19, 1992 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1916: Nineteen-year-old Earl Levy, youngest son of Alex Levy, was killed near Montrose when an avalanche demolished the train he was riding.

Levy, Myrtle Mae

Myrtle Mae Levy - Walsenburg - August 1914 - Died, Myrtle Mae, 14-month-old daughter of Ralph Levy. [Editor's note: Levy, Myrle Mae 8/5/1914 WW 8/6/1914 1 Infant.]

Levy, Ralph

Ralph Levy - Huerfano World - July 12, 2007 - Ralph Levy, 86, succumbs - Ralph Levy, 86, left this earth on July 3, 2007 from complications of COPD. His death leaves a void in the musical communities of southern Colorado and a tremendous loss to his family, friends and colleagues. Ralph was born on December 27, 1920 to Ralph Levy Sr. and Ellen Mae (nee Hansen) Levy. Ralph and sister Elaine (Sandy, deceased) Lenzini enjoyed a life time of companionship and laughter. The children of both families remained best of friends with five of the six following the footsteps of Ralph, his sister and his wife Ann (nee Stine) by choosing the teaching profession as their vocation. Suellen Levy, Walsenburg; Cherilyn Robeda, Denver; Brent Levy, Denver; Alexis (Dee) (nee Lenzini) Betts, Colorado City; Deidre Lenzini, Walsenburg and Doug Lenzini, Hollywood, CA. Grandchildren who lovingly remember him are Scott (Cassie) Robeda, Denver; Katie Robeda, Denver; and Seth Lockard, Colorado Springs. His life will be celebrated at a public memorial Masonic service Tuesday, July 17, 2007 at 10 a.m. at the family plot in the Masonic Cemetery in Walsenburg. A reception, hosted by the Walsenburg Woman's Club, will be held at the Civic League Park on Pinon and Hendren following the service. Those who desire may make memorial to Huerfano Masonic Lodge No. 27 AF & AM in care of 814 Kansas, Walsenburg, CO 81089. His motto: "Love music, practice diligently."

Levy, Wayne Leroy

Wayne Leroy Levy - Pharos-Tribune - August 28, 2004 - Logansport, IN - Memorial services for Wayne Leroy Levy, 61, of Signal Mountain, Tenn., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in First Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St. Burial in Riverview Cemetery will precede the services at 10 a.m. Thursday. Mr. Levy died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2004, in his residence following an extended illness. Born Dec. 24, 1942, in Logansport, he was the son of Earl and Dorothy Marie Wallman Levy Richmond. A 1961 graduate of Logansport High School, Mr. Levy also graduated from Trinidad State College, Trinidad, Colo., and Ferris State College School of Pharmacy in Big Rapids, Mich. He began his professional career in retail pharmacy and, after attaining a master's degree in health systems administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, he concentrated on hospital pharmacy administration. He also studied at Wharton School of Business, Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. During his career, Mr. Levy was manager of Hook's Drugs in Nashville; was assistant director of pharmacy at Bloomington Hospital, director of pharmacy at Memorial Hospital, Danville, Va., director of pharmacy at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, Tenn., corporate director of pharmacy for Sisters of Mercy Health System, St. Louis, and regional director of pharmacy for PharmaSource Corporation, Atlanta, Ga. In his youth, Mr. Levy was active in Logansport Troop 2, Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He also was a member of Demolay. Mr. Levy actively served the communities in which he lived. In Nashville, he was Scoutmaster of Troop 190, Boy Scouts of America, and was active in the Nashville United Methodist Church. He served as county councilman for eight years. In Chattanooga, Tenn., he became involved in Habitat for Humanity and served on the board of directors of the Ronald McDonald House. He was an Elder at Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church and was active in the Missions Outreach Program of the church. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo Miller Levy; one son, Brett Alexander and his wife, Pamela Ranard Levy, Spencer; one daughter, Andrea Kay Wilson and her husband, James Nicholas, Chattanooga; one grandson, Chase Alexander Levy; two step-grandsons, B.J. Phillippe and Nicholas Phillippe; three brothers, Robert V. Levy, Fort Wayne, Ralph E. Levy, Brookston, and James F. Levy, Logansport; and one sister, Jocelyn Levy, Logansport. Friends may call from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fisher-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to BSA Troop 284, c/o Brett Levy, 206 S. Washington St., Spencer IN 47460; Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church, Good Samaritan Fund, 612 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain TN 37377; Hospice of Chattanooga, 4355 Highway 58, Suite 101, 58 Commons Building, Chattanooga TN 37416; Habitat for Humanity of Chattanooga, 1201 E. Main St., Chattanooga TN 37408; and Ronald McDonald House, c/o Mrs. Jane Kaylor, 200 Central Ave., Chattanooga TN 37403.

Lew, Irene

Irene Lew - Pueblo Chieftain - May 14, 2002 - Irene Lew, 91, of Pueblo, departed this life on May 11, 2002, at Minnequa Medicenter, Pueblo. Survived by two children, Carroll (Jo Ann) Williams, Pueblo, and Mary (Jack) Crellin, Shingletown, Calif. Also survived by her brothers, Rufus Nichols, Paris, Ark., Arlis Nichols, Barling Ark., Kenneth Nichols, Carlsbad, N.M.; sisters, Ethel Richardson, Chico, Calif., Billie Radford, West Chester, Ohio; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Cremation and no services, at her request.

Lewandowski, Jennie

Jennie Lewandowski - Pueblo Chieftain - April 26, 2005 - Jennie Lewandowski, 89, born Aug. 24, 1915, passed away April 23, 2005. Preceded in death by her husband, John Lewandowski in 1988; daughter, Suzanne Kosak; and brother, Isadore Laskowski. Survived by her children, John Lewandowski, RoseMarie (Don) Ellis, and Richard Lewandowski; son-in-law, Timothy (Theresa) Kosak; and special granddaughter, Lara (Donnie) McClure; also survived by 19 other grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins and nieces. Jennie enjoyed gardening, baking and playing bingo. She was involved in many activities at Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Canon City. At her request, cremation with no viewing. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Thursday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Inurnment, Mountain View Cemetery.

Lewis, Ann

Ann Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - February 08, 1998 - Ann Lewis of Pueblo, passed away Feb. 6, 1998. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1998, from noon to 2 p.m., followed by rosary services at T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel, 2 p.m. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lewis, Arbelt H.

Arbelt H. Lewis - Bayfield Blade - September 20, 1912 - Circus Negro Stabs Another to Death - Pueblo - "Diamond" Cash, a negro, stabbed and killed Arbelt H. Lewis, another negro, during the performance of the Sells-Floto show here. Both were employes of the circus.

Lewis, Barbara J.

Barbara J. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - February 08, 2000 - Barbara J. Lewis, 56, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord Feb. 5, 2000. Barbara attended high school in Clayton, N.M., and later graduated in Pueblo with the first graduating class of South High School in 1961. Preceded in death by her father, George Kitchen, in 1978. She is survived by her family, including her loving son, Kent Lewis; mother, Clara Kitchen; sisters, Carol Genova and Nancy (Ken) Cipriani; niece and nephews, Dion (Amy) Kitchen, Brandon Genova, Nicholas Genova and Megan Cipriani. Barbara will also be missed by her two dogs that she loved so much, "Katie" and "Punkin." Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2000, at Pueblo Christian Center. Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Clinic, 1700 South Prairie Avenue, Pueblo, Colo., 81005, where Barbara was a volunteer.

Lewis, Beth

Beth Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - January 18, 2006 - Beth (Austin, Truax) Lewis, KA7AKK. Born June 12, 1916, died January 16, 2006. Beth lived in Pueblo, Rye and late of Apache Junction, Ariz. Survived by her children, Allison ÒSallyÓ Plumisto of Apache Junction, Ariz., William ÒBillyÓ A. Austin of Albuquerque, NM, and Nancy (Jay) Shultz of Pueblo. Beth had eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Beth was very active in ham radio and formed many lasting friendships among fellow hams. As a school bus driver at Rye for years, Beth touched many young lives. The communities Beth lived in benefitted from her time and hard work. Beth has donated her body to the International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM) for research. Beth died peacefully at home and insisted on no services.

Lewis, Byron Daniel

Byron Daniel Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - February 16, 1972 - Byron Daniel Lewis, Feb. 15, 1972, in a local hospital after a short illness. Husband of Pearl M. Lewis of the family home, 2818 Atlanta. Father of Robert D. Lewis, Pueblo, and Byron L. Lewis, Philadelphia, Pa. Grandfather of four. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Member of the Christian Church. Born July 30, 1893, in Princeton, Kan. Pueblo resident since 1968. Formerly employed as a car salesman, retired. Preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Mr. and Mrs. Lewis were married Nov. 1, 1920. Services and interment in Highland Cemetery, Ottawa, Kan., in charge of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home. The body will lie in state in Davis Chapel until 4 p.m. Friday.

Lewis, Carl A.

Carl A. "Jack" Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - August 25, 1986 - Carl A. "Jack" Lewis, 48, of 300 La Vista Rd., entered into glory Aug. 23, 1986, following a lengthy illness. Deeply loved by his loyal wife of 33 years, Claudia of the family home; daughters, Teresa Giadone, Debe (Jim) McClure, Jacque [(Dennis) Anaya, Renee Gallegos, Carla (Bert) Weber, and one son, Robert (Mindy) Haggerty, all of Pueblo. Also survived by six grandchildren, Carl Giadone, Tiffany and J.W. McClure, Dennis Anaya, Shannon and Cherie Gallegos, and numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Lynn in 1980. Member of First Church of the Nazarene, National Rifle Association, and the National Hot Rod Association. Employed at CF&I, Steel Corp., retiring in 1982 following 28 years of dedicated service. Service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, I Aug. 27, Pueblo Christian Center with the Rev. Orlando R. Jantz and the Rev. James Mailey officiating. Entombment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, until 8 p.m. Tuesday and until noon Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 300 La Vista Rd.

Lewis, Dallis R.

Dallis R. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - December 13, 1998 - Dallis R. Lewis, 88, of Rocky Ford died Dec. 11 at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center, La Junta. Visitation, 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral services, 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Nazarene, Rev. Bill Seal officiating. Interment, Rocky Ford Cemetery.

Lewis, Dave

Dave Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - May 04, 2000 - Dave Lewis, 44, Kim-area rancher and trucker, died May 2, 2000, in Pueblo. He was born July 29, 1955, in Trinidad, to Don and Margaret (Oxandaburu) Lewis. He graduated with the Branson High School Class of 1973. He married Kimmi J. Clark on Oct. 4, 1975, in Trinchera, Colo. Dave had worked on the Trinidad Dam Project, ranched and owned and operated his own businesses, Las Animas Transfer and Dave Lewis Trucking. He was a member of the Bent Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers, Southern Colorado Livestock and the Colorado Cattleman's associations. He served on the Kim School Board for eight years. He is survived by his wife of Kim; children, Kelly Jeanne Lewis, Keith David Lewis, Kenneth Don Lewis, Kerry Jewell Lewis, Kristine Joy Lewis, Korry Dawn Lewis, all of Kim; mother, Margaret Lewis of Branson; sister, Lori (Craig) Green of Branson; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Vigil service, 6 p.m. Friday at La Junta Catholic Church. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kim School Gymnasium. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Branson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dave Lewis Family Fund, c/o The State Bank-La Junta, or to the American Cancer Society.

Lewis, Dean Allen

Dean Allen Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - September 06, 1997 - Dean Allen Lewis, 24, passed away Sept. 2, 1997. Graveside , 11 a.m. today at the Hasty Cemetery. Contributions to the Christopher and Thomas Lewis Education Fund.

Lewis, Don D.

Don D. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - January 9, 1987 - Don D. Lewis, 63, died Thursday, Jan. 8, 1987. He was a self-employed cattle and grain trucker. He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Branson; daughter, Lori (Craig) Green of Branson; son, Dave (Kim-mi) Lewis of Kim; four grandchildren; one brother, Tom (Antoinette) Lewis of Trinidad; and numerous other relatives and friends. Rosary recitation will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at the Campbell-Lewis-Cotter & Sons Funeral Home, Father Joseph Fisher, S. J., officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Father Joseph Fisher, S. J., officiating, followed by interment at Branson Community Cemetery.

Lewis, Edwin Arnold

Edwin Arnold Lewis - Walsenburg World - June 20, 1924 - Death of Mr. Edwin A. Lewis - Edwin A. Lewis, an old-time resident of Walsenburg, died in this city Wednesday, June 18th, 1924, aged 78 years and 9 months. The immediate cause of Mr. Lewis death was acute indigestion. Mr. Lewis was born near Troy, New York, September 24, 1845, and moved to Wyoming in 1866, and to Boulder County, Colorado, in 1867, and to Pueblo in 1868. He came to Huerfano County in 1875, and after a short stay returned to Pueblo. In 1881 he came to Walsenburg to make a permanent home. He was married to Martha McMillen at Greenhorn, Colorado. Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife and two sons and one daughter, as well as two brothers who live near Badito. The sons are Leonard Lewis of Espanola, N. M., and Edwin Lewis of Jensen, Utah. The daughter, Mrs. Josephine Hutton lives at Trinidad. One son, LeRoy, and two daughters, Blanche and Catherine, passed away before their father. He is also survived by a sister, Mrs. Richards, living in Washington State. Mr. Lewis was prominent in the history of this county. He was a member of the 13th General Assembly; served two terms as county commissioner and during 1921 and 22 was the county assessor. The funeral of the deceased will be held tomorrow and will be under the auspices of the Walsenburg Elks. Arrangements under the direction of Unfug-Peet, undertakers. Huerfano World - June 26, 2003 - This Week in Walsenburg History -1924: Died, Edwin Arnold Lewis, 78, Huerfano County Commissioner until 1900 when he was elected to the state legislature. He was later county assessor.

Lewis, Fern Leona

Fern Leona Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - September 26, 1987 - Fern Leona Lewis, Pueblo resident for many years, passed away Sept. 24, 1987. Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lewis, in 1945. Survivors include daughter, Phyllis Miller, of Pueblo; two sons, Lloyd B. (Zona) Lewis of San Bernardino, Calif., and Arthur (Juanita) Lewis of Pueblo. Also survived by seven grandchildren, Sharon Starr, Mark Lewis, Diane Maxey, Edgar Lewis, Glenn Miller, Kenneth Miller and Randal Miller; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Adrian Comer Garden Chapel with the Rev. George White of the Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society through the funeral home office. The family may be contacted at 1616 Zuni Road.

Lewis, George

George Lewis  Pueblo Colorado Weekly Chieftain  December 28, 1876  On Monday, the 18th inst., a man named George Lewis, a herder in the employ of Messrs. Dunn & Corson, of Saguache county, and engaged in taking care of a flock of sheep on the Carnero, accidentally shot himself and died the same night. The deceased leaves a wife and family.

Lewis, Georgia H.

Georgia H. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - August 23, 2003 - Georgia H. Lewis, 73, born in Pueblo, on July 21, 1930, passed away Aug. 21, 2003. Survived by brother, Henry (LuAnne) Falkenstein; children, Linda Haney, Judy (John) Peachee, Robert (Dorothy) Lewis, James (Becky) Lewis, Donna Lewis and Roy (Jacquie) Lewis; grandchildren, Scott, Shan, Julie, Andy, Angela, Nikki (Ernie), Craig, Jim, Jayme, Dion and Brittany; eight great-grandchildren; and special friends, Frank and Louise, Janice, Peggy Lang and Mary. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Viola Falkenstein; sisters, Patricia Walls and Alice Carpenter; and former husband, Robert Lewis. She will be sadly missed and in our hearts forever. As per her request, there will be no viewing or services. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Online condolences www.montgomerysteward.com.

Lewis, Gregory D.

Gregory D. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - October 06, 1999 - Gregory D. Lewis, 42, passed away Oct. 2, 1999. Survived by his son, Garrett Lewis of Evergreen, Colo.; father, Gerald C. (Norma) Lewis of New Mexico; mother, Carol M. Lewis; brother, Gary C. Lewis and nephew, Jonathan Lewis, all of Lakewood, Colo. Also survived by stepbrothers, John and Jay Anderson; stepsister, Jessica (Corin) Anderson; and special friend, Sherry. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A private memorial service will be held.

Lewis, Harold L.

Harold L. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - July 31, 2004 - Harold L. Lewis, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 21, 2004, in Canon City, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Huntington Park, Calif., a son of the late Simon and Viva (Land) Lewis. He moved with his mother and brother to Pueblo, Colo., as a young teen in 1942. After graduating from Central High School in Pueblo, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He earned his bachelor's degree, Magna Cum Laude, in accounting from Fort Lewis College in Durango. On July 8, 1955, Harold married Lorraine Carlson, the love of his life, in Pueblo. They had two sons, Mark and Michael. They moved to Salida, Colo., in 1961 and subsequently lived in Denver, Durango and moved to Canon City in 1985. During his working years, he was at various times a commercial banker, Fort Lewis College financial aid director, corporation controller, county administrator in Chaffee, then Fremont counties, Canon City finance director and retired in 1996 as special projects coordinator for Canon City. He was a member of the Episcopal Church, senior warden, treasurer of a vestry member at various times in four different parishes in the cities that he resided in. At the time of his death, he was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Canon City. He was active in many civic affairs and organizations, particularly while residing in Salida. Cancer and arthritis curtailed his recreational and civic activities in his later life. Harold is survived by his wife; two sons, Mark Lewis of Canon City and Michael (Tina) Lewis of Greeley, his brother, Warren (Ginny) Lewis of Salida; five grandchildren, Mallorie, Whitney and Taylor Lewis of Fort Myers, Fla., and Brandon and Carli Lewis of Greeley; two nieces and three nephews. The family thanks all those who assisted in his care at the following facilities - St. Thomas More Hospital, Colorado University Medical Center of Denver, and Sangre de Cristo Hospice of Fremont County. The care he received at each of these facilities was always exceptional and greatly appreciated. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2004, with Father Mark Meyer officiating, at Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison, Canon City. Contributions may be made to the Building and Memorial Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 28, Canon City, CO, 81215-0028.

Lewis, Harriet M.

Harriet M. Lewis  Pueblo Chieftain  October 8, 2006 - Harriet M. Lewis, 85, of Pueblo, Colo., passed on Sept. 25, 2006, at the home of her son, Bruce, in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Harriet M. Herrick was born July 24, 1921, in Muscatine County, Iowa, to Chas Lanning and Leta K. (Coder) Herrick. She was raised and graduated from High School in Letts, Iowa. In 1942 she was united in marriage to Harry E. Lewis, Jr., who has preceded her in death, as has one son, Charles D. Lewis; her sister, Miriam Hafner; and her brother, Lawrence Herrick. A long time devoted member of the Methodist Church, Harriet was active in the United Methodist Women in the various towns in which she and her husband lived. She enjoyed handiwork and crafts and was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife and has resided in Pueblo since 1994. She is survived by her three sons, Jerry L. Lewis of Newton, Iowa, Bruce D. Lewis of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Ed Lewis of Virginia Beach, Va.; and daughter, Lynn M. Sullivan, Rainier, Wash.; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren with two more anticipated in the near future. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., October 20, 2006, at the First United Methodist Church in Pueblo. A second memorial service and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m., October 28, 2006, at the Letts Methodist Church, Iowa. A memorial in Harriet Lewis name has been established and the money will be used to support the Methodist churches in Pueblo, Colo., and Letts, Iowa or Charities that Harriet supported. Please send checks, made out to Harriet Lewis Memorial Fund, to any of Harriet's children or leave at one of the memorial services.

Lewis, Harry E. Jr.

Harry E. Lewis Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 25, 2000 - Harry E. Lewis Jr., 80, passed away Oct. 23, 2000. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Harriet Lewis; children, Dr. Jerry L. (Janice) Lewis, Charles D. Lewis, Bruce D. (Ann) Lewis, Harry E. (Janette) Lewis III and Lynn M. Sullivan; grandchildren, Jeff (Karen), Mark, Bradley (Lisa), Theron, Charles, Kristine, B.J., Scott (Jalene) and Brant Lewis; three great-grandchildren, Kathy, David and Brittany; brothers, Roy Lewis and Dean (Imelda) Lewis; sisters, Dorothy (Lyle) Phelps, Verna Johnson and June (Earl) Hamilton; sister-in-law, Mary Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Sherley Lewis; and parents, Harry and Lela Lewis. Harry was actively involved in the Methodist Church for many years. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and family activities. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Cremation, Imperial Crematory.

Lewis, Helen Kimiyo

Helen Kimiyo Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - May 16, 2004 - Helen Kimiyo Lewis, 77, passed away May 14, 2004. At her request, cremation with no services. Donations may be made to the Southern Colorado Alzheimer's Association, 1157 W. Abriendo, Pueblo, CO, 81004.

Lewis, Irma V.

Irma V. Lewis - Garden City Telegram - March 20, 2003- Garden City, KS - Funeral Mass for Irma V. Lewis, 86, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Garden City, with the Rev. James E. Baker as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Garden City. Mrs. Lewis died Monday, March 17, 2003, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born June 27, 1916, at Sopris, Colo., the daughter of Pietro "Pete" and Luigia Marie "Louisa" Zannona Borsa. She grew up in the area of Trinidad, Colo. On Feb. 4, 1940, she married O.K. Lewis at Raton, N.M. They then moved to Garden City where she worked at Patterson Jewelry for several years and then helped her husband with the family painting business. Mrs. Lewis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed making Indian dolls and jewelry, reading and being outdoors, especially in her iris and rose garden. Her husband died May 7, 1986. She also was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by two sons, James F. Lewis of Fontana, Calif., and John F. Cartelli of Bell, Calif.; a sister, Elda Melindaz of Denver; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City. Memorials are suggested to the church, in care of the funeral home, 412 N. Seventh St.

Lewis, Isaiah James

Isaiah James "Chubby" Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - February 22, 2002 - Age 87, born March 20, 1914, in Buxton, Iowa, passed away Feb. 18, 2002. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mabel Elizabeth Lewis Sr. Survived by his sister, Welhemenia Walker; sons, Stephen (Robbye) Lewis and Danny (Jackie) Lewis; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Isaiah was a professional amateur boxer and received the Golden Diamond Belt Buckle from Barney Ross. He was employed by CF&I for 40 years, retiring in 1979. For more then 30 years, Isaiah used all of his summer vacation time working for the winning souls. Isaiah authored the book "This Same Jesus." He was truly energetic, unique, humorous and a self-made man. He lived and practiced what he preached. Funeral service, noon Sunday, First Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3910 O'Neal, Pueblo. Committal service, 10 a.m. Monday, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lewis, Jackson A.

Jackson A. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - July 27, 2000 - Jackson A. Lewis, 71, passed away July 26, 2000. Survived by his wife, Jerry Beth Lewis of the family home; children, Michael Lewis, Marsha (Jim) Garrett, Terry K. (Scott) Nichols and Thomas (Elaine) Lewis, all of Pueblo; sisters, Helen (Bill) Williams of Pueblo and Frieda (Willie) Gillis of Texas; and three grandchildren. Born to John and Florence Lewis on Feb. 16, 1929, in Bristol, Colo. Jackson was an electric foreman in the tube mill at CF&I and a member of Southern Colorado Wood Artists. At his request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2000, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Pastor Richard Conley officiating. Memorials may be made to Wayside Cross Mission through the funeral home.

Lewis, Jennie Belle

Mrs. Jennie Belle Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - February 7, 1918 - Mrs. Jennie Belle Lewis, aged 61 years died at the family home, 1710 east Tenth Street at 10 o'clock last night. Mrs. Lewis was a pioneer lady of this community, having come to Pueblo 34 years ago. She was the wife of W. T. Lewis, and mother of W. D. McKinney of this city and Mrs. Lucy M. Haines of San Antonio. Mrs. Lewis came to Pueblo from Texas. The illness which resulted in her last night had been of a duration of more than a year, but her suffering has been borne with Christian patience and fortitude. The funeral will take place from the residence next Sunday afternoon at 2 o'clock. The interment will be at Roselawn Burial Park under the direction of the McCarthy Undertaking company.

Lewis, Katherine Mills

Katherine Mills Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - May 18, 2000 - Katherine Mills Lewis, 74, a retired Psy Tech for the City and County of San Francisco, Calif., passed away May 7, 2000, at Minnequa Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born June 6, 1925, in Pueblo. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and doing volunteer work with special children and senior citizens. "Doing for others was her motto." Survived by her sons, Latrell L. (Gloria) Lewis, El Sobrante, Calif., Angelo Lewis, Fairfield, Calif.; brother, Earl (Barbara) Mills Jr., Newberry, Calif., Thelma (Billy) Thorton, Pueblo; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to include Lachell Lynn, Dominque and Melody Lewis, all of the Bay Area; also several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Earl Mills Sr., Ida Edwards Mills; husband, Carl Lewis Sr.; three sons, Carl Jr., Vernon and Jerry Lewis; two brothers, Robert Clark Mills, Donald Joe Mills; and a sister, Ruth Mills Green. Visitation, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Angelus Chapel, Rev. Orval Miles officiating. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 1817 E. Abriendo.

Lewis, Larry J.

Larry J. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain & Star Journal - April 8, 1981 - Larry J. Lewis, 2602 Acero, died April 4. Survived by mother, grandmother, two sisters, one brother. T. G. McCarthy.

Lewis, Larry L.

Larry L. Lewis - Albuquerque Journal - November 22, 2003 - Larry L. Lewis passed away Nov 19, 2003. Born Nov 3, 1951 in Farmington NM to Edith and Delton Lewis, Larry was raised in Durango, CO and graduated from Trinidad Junior College with a music degree. He was a longtime resident of Albuquerque working construction, bartending and was a loss-prevention expert. He enjoyed singing and was a founder of NMGRA. Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by both parents; and brother ,Bobby E. Lewis. He is survived by brothers, Don Lewis and wife, Cordelia, Jimmy Lewis and wife, Jean; aunt, Alice (Snookie) Wilson of Knox City TX; 37 nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Cindy George. Cremation has taken place his cremains will be interred in a private service in the family plot in Knox City, TX. The family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to Las Palmos Nursing Home, Zia Hospice and Dr. Tancik for their compassionate care during Mr. Lewis' long illness.

Lewis, Lawrence E. Jr.

Lawrence E. Lewis Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - September 07, 2005 - Lawrence E. Lewis Jr., 59, passed away Sept. 5, 2005. Survived by his wife, Pamela Lewis; children, Kitty Kiefer and Katie Lewis, all of Pueblo; and grandchildren, Anna Kiefer and Becca Kiefer. Larry was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Pueblo. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a steel fabrication supervisor for BAAB Steel. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 7 p.m. Thursday, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2002 E. Eighth St., with Pastor Bob Woody officiating.

Lewis, Lawrence Edward Sr.

Lawrence Edward Lewis Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - March 09, 2001 - Of Pueblo passed away March 7, 2001. Mr. Lewis was a U.S. veteran, having served in the European Theater. He is survived by his wife, Vivian F. Lewis; son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence E. Lewis Jr. and Pamela J. Lewis; grandchildren, Kitty Kiefer and Katie Lewis; great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Adriana Kiefer. He was preceded in death by daughter, Beverly Oshel. Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2001, Imperial Memorial Cemetery.

Lewis, Llewellyn A.

Dr. Llewellyn A. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - April 23, 2000 - Dr. Llewellyn A. Lewis, 80, Aurora, formerly of Pueblo, died April 20, 2000, at his residence in Aurora. He was born Jan. 1, 1920, in Pueblo. He was a dentist, having practiced in Pueblo for over 35 years. Served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps Ñ Medical Corps. BA from the University of Colorado; BS from University of Southern Colorado, DDS degree from Northwestern University. Married to Bobbie Lou Cramer Lewis (deceased October 1987) and Helen Wattenberg Lewis. He was Past Potentate of Al Kaly Shrine, Pueblo, 1960 and was a member of Elks and Al Kaly Shrine, Pueblo. Survived by wife, Helen Lewis, Aurora; daughters, Barbara Eslinger, Pueblo, and Nancy Britt, Glenwood Springs, Colo.; son, Llewellyn A. Lewis Jr., St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Ryan, Eric and Lori Eslinger, Llewellyn Lewis III (Trae), Jason and Lauren Lewis and Brittney Britt; and great-grandchild, Caleb Lewis. Cremation. Service time will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to Pueblo Al Kaly Shrine or to the Crippled Children's Hospital, 635 W. Corona Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81004.

Lewis, Loretta Katherine

Loretta Katherine Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - April 02, 2003 - Loretta Katherine Lewis passed away March 31, 2003. She is preceded in death by her parents, George A. and Anna Niznick; and by her brother, Robert Niznick. She worked for many years for Montgomery Ward and later as a cashier at Sears & Roebuck until her retirement. She was a graduate of St. Patrick High in 1935, and was a volunteer for the preschoolers at the Shrine of St. Therese. Survived by her brother, Vincent (Irene) Niznick; aunt, Mary Niznick; cousins, Albert (Virginia) Niznick, Bernard Niznick, Gregory Niznick, Madalene (Steve) Vargo, Gilbert (Mary Lou) Niznick, Bette Gean Duncan, Sharon (Tom) Kearns; and a very dear friend, Rapunzel Fuller, along with many other dear friends and cousins. Visitation, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Member, St. Patrick Church, where the funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment, Roselawn. The family requests the omission of food and flowers and that any donations be made to St. Patrick Church. The casket will be closed at the church.

Lewis, Margaret Anna

Margaret Anna Lewis  Pueblo Chieftain  March 21, 1963 - Died March 20, 1963, Margaret Anna Lewis. Mother of Edward A. Wood, Pampa, TX, and Mrs. Lillie T. Tyson, Lincoln, CA. Services in charge of Florence Mortuary, Florence, Colo.

Lewis, Mary E.

Mary E. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - January 16, 2004 - Mary E. Lewis, 83, of Pueblo, passed away Jan. 14, 2004. Born Oct. 20, 1920, in Sylacauga, Ala. Preceded in death by husband, Richard M. Lewis; son, Larry J. Lewis; grandson, Shane Lewis; and six siblings. Survived by children, Marion Robinson, Kenneth (Millie) Lewis, Pamela (Don) DiFatta; grandchildren, James Lewis, Heather Lewis, Mark Robinson, Nick Lewis, Joshua DiFatta, Dale Lewis; five great-grandchildren; siblings, William Ben (Sarah) Hickman, Willie Merle Burnett, Jeanette Langlois, Glenn (Betty) Hickman; also survived by numerous other relatives. On Dec. 25, 1943, Mary married Richard M. Lewis in Talladega, Ala. They were blessed with two sons and two daughters. Mary loved to make quilts and to spend time with her family. She loved to garden and work outside in the yard. Mary could make the best biscuits and gravy in the world. She was a past member of the Kings Ladies, NARVE No. 117-Rail Road Retiree Club, the Colorado Retiree Alliance, the Rail Road Retiree Political Action Group, and UTUPAC. Mary was a very proud Democrat. She also volunteered for many years with Dorcus. Funeral service, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2004, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel, with interment to follow, Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels in memory of Mary Lewis through the funeral home.

Lewis, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain  April 3, 1997 - Mary Margaret "Bay" Lewis, passed away April 2, 1997. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lewis in 1989 and son Arthur W. Lewis in 1994. Survived by her daughter, Ann (Jim) Luke, Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Jennifer Luke, Venice, Calif.; Jaime Luke, Vail, Colo. Abigail Lewis, Jake Lewis and Sarajane Lewis all of Beaverton, Ore. She is also survived by her sister, Helen Oreskovich; brothers, Matt and Joe, all of Pueblo. Mary's grandchildren were the joy of her life and her legacy. The family gives special thanks to Shelly Murphy, Wilma Luke, Dr. Vincente, Cheryl Borgstadt, Connie Vallero and the entire nursing staff at St. Mary-Corwin Regional Medical Center for the excellent care extended to Mrs. Lewis. Funeral mass, Friday 11 a.m., St. Patrick Church. Entombment, Roselawn Mausoleum.

Lewis, Ralph S.

Ralph S. Lewis  Akron Weekly Pioneer Press  January 24, 1913  Ralph S. Lewis, pioneer resident of Las Animas County died at his home in Trinidad after a short illness. He was formerly a wealthy sheep man.

Lewis, Raymond

Raymond Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - January 28, 2003 - Raymond Lewis, 71, of Rocky Ford, died Jan. 25, 2003, at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. Raymond was born Feb. 14, 1931, at Pocahontas, Ark., to Harry and Mary Lewis. Raymond graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1951. He served a brief tour in the U.S. Air Force receiving a medical discharge. He was united in marriage to Maxine Spidle Lewis on Dec. 27, 1953, in Excelsior, Mo. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Rocky Ford. He worked for Donk's T.V. and Appliance business from 1952 until 1977 when he purchased the business and changed the name to Lewis Furniture Inc. He is survived by his wife, Maxine of Rocky Ford; three children, Dennis Lewis of Boulder, Colo., Gail (Jacob) Thompson of Rocky Ford, and Brian (Susan) Lewis of Rocky Ford; three sisters, Mildred Dykes of Colorado Springs, Colo., Glonda (George) Hix of Estes Park, Colo., Lucille (Clint) Hickman of Pueblo; two brothers, Floyd (Joyce) Lewis of Grants Pass, Ore., and Luther (Teri) Lewis of Longmont, Colo. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy, in 1978; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Rocky Ford at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2003, Rev. Rusty Butler of the First United Methodist Church and Father John Farley of St. Peter's Catholic Church will officiate. Casket bearers will be Dennis Lewis, Brian Lewis, Jacob Thompson, Luther Lewis, Steve Vigil and Dennis Tabor. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Rocky Ford. Visitation at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Raymond Lewis Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established at the State Bank in Rocky Ford to be presented annually to a graduating senior of RFHS pursuing a business degree.

Lewis, Reva W.

Reva Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - April 18, 2002 - Reva Lewis, Sept. 25, 1914-April 14, 2002. Survived by sister, Leora Bliss of Auburn, Ala.; and brother, Roderick Bentley of Shields, Kan. Also survived by her children, Rhoda (Mike) Anderson, Timothy Lewis, Thomas (Lillian) Lewis, Elizabeth (John) Clement and David Lewis; eight grandchildren, Eli (Renee) Massey, Ruby Massey, Daniel Massey, Jeremiah Lewis, Jonathan Lewis, Jennifer (Thai) Dabney, Benjamin Clement and Meghan Clement; and seven great-grandchildren, Troy Massey, Raeann Archuleta, Jonathan Massey, Kaylene Archuleta, Isaac Massey, Spencer Massey and Owen Massey. Reva was a passionate servant of the Lord and her faith inspired all who knew her as well as many a passerby. She served the church in numerous capacities over 30 years as pianist, organist, Sabbath School leader and caroling director, to name a few. She was a classical musician and instructed many students in piano lessons and music theory over the years. Reva also enjoyed gardening and cultivating specialty flowers with a passion for roses, particularly the white John F. Kennedy variety. A fiercely independent individual, she was known to use public transportation well into her eighties. Memorial service, 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Pueblo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3910 O'Neal Ave. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, the family suggests donations be made to the Hope Christian Radio Station Fund at the church or to simply do something especially nice for someone you love.

Lewis, Robert (Infant of)

Infant Lewis - Aspen Democrat - December 1, 1909 - The infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lewis was smothered to death in bed last night, by her mother who accidentally rolled on the child. The baby was found dead when the parents arose this morning. Mrs. Lewis is prostrated over the accident. She states that she remembers at one time during the night she awoke and found the child under her but did not discover, however, that it was dead unto this morning.

Lewis, Robert E.

Robert E. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - January 07, 2003 - Robert E. Lewis went to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2003. He was born on Nov. 2, 1931, in Pueblo. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Vera (Bollinger) Lewis; daughter, Debra (Kurt) Muckel; son, Edward Lewis, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Kent (Alison) Muckel, Kelly Muckel, Andrew (Stephanie) Lewis, Casey Lewis and Daniel Lewis; great-granddaughter, Taylor Muckel; brother, John Lewis; aunt, Eleanor (Arthur) Molello; and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth (Beeson) Lewis; and sisters, Martha Arledge and Evelyn Nantes. Robert retired as captain from the city of Pueblo Fire Department in February of 1982. He was a talented carpenter, designing and constructing many homes in his lifetime. Robert was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing and hiking to the high lakes above Westcliffe. He enjoyed golfing, square dancing and hiking both in Colorado and in Arizona where Vera and he spent the winter months. He served on the Sangre de Cristo Electrical Board and on many church committees in Westcliffe. Robert was a friend to many and reached out to help everyone. Memorial service will be held at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m., Jan 9, 2003. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ecumenical Church, the Community United Methodist Church of Westcliffe or the charity of choice. Family and friends will be received at the Imperial reception hall following the services.

Lewis, Robert Jr.

Robert Lewis Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - December 27, 2003 - Robert Lewis Jr. passed away Dec. 24, 2003. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis Sr. and Mary Lewis. Survived by his loving wife, Donna Lewis; children, Bobby (Nikki) Lewis, Greeley, Andrea Lewis, Berkley, Calif.; stepsons, Mike and Matt Klamm, Pueblo; three grandchildren, Brody Lewis, Kiley Lewis, Bayler Lewis, all of Greeley. Also survived by his first wife, Susan Lewis of Loveland. Robert was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Pueblo Calf Roping Club, Rye Colorado City Saddle Club and The Southern Colorado Horseman's Association. Robert retired from DCB Construction in Denver. Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, both at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2003, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel with interment to follow at the Pigg Family Ranch. The family respectfully request no omissions. Greeley Tribune - December 31, 2003 - Robert Lewis Jr., 65, of Pueblo died Wednesday, Dec. 24, at his home in Pueblo. Mr. Lewis was born Feb. 22, 1938. Mr. Lewis retired from DCB Construction in Denver. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Pueblo Calf Roping Club, Rye Colorado City Saddle Club and The Southern Colorado Horseman's Association. Survivors are his wife, Donna Lewis; a daughter, Andrea Lewis of Berkeley, Calif.; a son, Bobby Lewis and wife Nikki of Greeley; two stepsons, Mike and Matt Klamm of Pueblo; three grandchildren; and his first wife, Susan Lewis of Loveland. His parents, Robert Lewis Sr. and Mary Lewis, are deceased. Funeral services were Monday at T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel in Pueblo. Interment was in the Pigg Family Ranch. T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home in Pueblo was in charge of arrangements.

Lewis, Robert Leo

Robert Leo Lewis - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - July 27, 1917 - Robert Leo Lewis, 19, found dead on the Santa Fe right of way after two engines and eight cars had passed over his body, was killed by a bolt of lightning, a jury summoned by Coroner Ray Taylor, declared at the inquest at Pueblo.

Lewis, Thomas Addison

Thomas Addison Lewis  Bayfield Blade  February 18, 1916  The death of Thomas Addison Lewis of Pueblo occurred at Hollywood, Cal., a suburb of Los Angeles.

Lewis, Vera V.

Vera V. Lewis - Pueblo Chieftain - June 28, 2006 - Vera V. Lewis, 75, was taken into the arms of the Lord on June 24, 2006. She was born in Quinter, Kan., on July 12, 1930. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert. They shared a wonderful life for nearly 55 years. She is survived by daughter, Debra (Kurt) Muckel; son, Ed Lewis; grandchildren, Kent (Alison) Muckel, Kelly Muckel, Andrew (Stephanie) Lewis, Casey Lewis, Daniel Lewis; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kyle Muckel, Sydney and Colby Lewis; sister, Velvyn Henderson; brother, Vernon Bollinger, preceded her in death. Vera was an accomplished artist, a serious but fun loving golfer, an advanced square dancer and a talented organist. She enjoyed knitting and sewing especially for her four great-grandchildren. Vera was active in the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West. She spent her winters in Arizona, lived in Westcliffe for several years, and was a longtime resident of Pueblo. Vera made friends easily and her sweet smile will be missed. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2006, Wesley United Methodist Church. Private family inurnment at Imperial Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to her team from the Sangre de Cristo Hospice.

Lewis, Wesley

Wesley Lewis  Pueblo Chieftain  November 23, 1917  Died, Wesley Lewis, age 52 years, yesterday morning.

Lewis, William

William Lewis  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: William Lewis is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. William Lewis: American, single. He was a superintendent for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. One newspaper article lists him as F. M. Lewis. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Ley, Eugene B.

Dr. Eugene B. Ley - Pueblo Chieftain - March 14, 1999 - Dr. Eugene B. Ley, 85, of Canon City died March 11, 1999, in Florence, Colo. He is survived by children, Mary Beth (Dr. Gary) Ritchie of Canon City, Kaley Tabar Rose of Beulah, Colo., Barbara (Bill) Summers of Canon City, Eugene B.(Darlene) Ley of Pueblo, Dr. Donald T. (Debi) Ley of Canon City, Dr. James W.(Jan) Ley of Haxton, Colo. Patricia (Wayne) Selby of Nokomis, Fla., Dr. William B. (Jann) Ley of Blacksburg, Va., Dr. Michael E. (Kathy) Ley of Aurora, Colo., and Thomas W. (Susi) Ley of Westcliffe, Colo. Also survived by34 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a brother, Frank (Alberta) Ley of Perry, Okla. Predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Marie B. Tabar in 1987,three grandchildren, one brother and one sister. He was raised and attended local schools in Perry, Okla., then attended undergraduate and medical school at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1938. He then completed his internship at the University of Colorado Medical School, Denver, and a general surgery residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., where he met and married his wife. Served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1945 in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas. At war's end they moved to Pueblo where he began his practice in general surgery, moving to Canon City in 1969 where he practiced until retiring in 1980. He enjoyed breeding, training and racing greyhounds, thoroughbred horses and Appaloosa horses. He was an avid hunter, skier, enjoyed outdoor activities and being with his family. Cremation, Wilson-Andrews Crematory with memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, St. Michael's Catholic Church, Canon City. A private family interment of cremated remains will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Manor Memorial Fund, 600 W. Third, Florence, Colo. 81226- St. Thomas More Hospital Memorial Fund, 1337 Phay, Canon City, Colo. 81212 or St. Michael's Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 611 N. 11th, Canon City, Colo. 81212.

Leyba, Alando Henry

Alando Henry Leyba - Pueblo Chieftain - May 3, 1987 - Alando Henry Leyba, 1316 Lakeview, Apt. 108, departed this life April 29, 1987, as a result of an automobile accident. Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics c/o Pueblo County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, 627 Brown St.

Leyba, August

August Leyba - Huerfano World - April 1, 1993 - August "Corky" Leyba, 79, died in Huerfano County Medical Center Mar. 29, 1993 following a brief illness. Born Oct. 19, 1913, in Trinidad, he came to Walsenburg as a young man and worked in several of the area coal mines. He entered the US Navy in January, 1944 during World War II and was discharged in November, 1945. When he returned to Walsenburg he was a self-employed mechanic and plumber for several years before he started driving trucks for the Huerfano County Road & Bridge Department. He retired from the county in 1978. Mr. Leyba was a member of VFW Post #2643 and St. Mary Church. Survivors include his children, Ralph Leyba, Colorado Springs, Elena Manuel, Gatesville, TX, and Martha Manzanares, Walsenburg; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Friday from J.M. Antle Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Mary Church. Burial will be in North St. Mary Cemetery with military honors by the VFW Post. J.M. Antle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leyba, Bruno E.

Bruno E. Leyba - Pueblo Chieftain - November 21, 2003 - Bruno E. Leyba, born Feb. 13, 1915, resident of Pueblo, passed away in his home. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Emily; two children, Frances (Ponchee) and Tony; brothers, Ross and Bruno Leyba; and half-brothers, Phil and Felix Leyba. He is survived by his sons, Herman (Shirley) Leyba and Pete Leyba; daughter, Theresa (Adolph) Esquibel of La Junta; stepdaughter, Lillian Zamora; his first wife, Madeline Leyba; grandchildren, John (Laurie) Leyba, Emily (Jose) Guerrero, Nick (Barbara) Leyba, Cindy (Ben) Leyba-Baca, Adolph Jr., Marie, Steve, Tony, Sandra Esquibel, Joann (Albert) Montoya, Sarah (Paul) Rudnicki, Nancy (George) Hernandez, Eddie (Janice) Martinez, Michelle Medina, Michael Leyba and Jennifer Leyba. Service, 10 a.m. Monday, St. Anne Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Leyba, George

George Leyba - Pueblo Chieftain - July 14, 1998 - George Leyba, 48, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 1998. George was a steel worker and a proud member of Local 2102. A 1968 graduate of South High School, he served in the U.S. Marines Corps. He enjoyed camping, fishing and deer hunting. Preceded in death by his father, Joe Leon Leyba, in 1972- brother, Leonard Joseph Leyba, in 1983- and his wife, Bonnie Lovato Leyba, in 1997. Survived by his mother, Doris Leyba- two daughters, Lisa Montour, Pueblo, and Renee Riera, Colorado Springs- siblings, Leona (Bill) Fernandez, Jack (Louise) Leyba, Roger (Beth) Leyba and Gary (Josette) Leyba, all of Pueblo- four grandchildren- several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins- and other relatives and friends. Visitation, noon until 8 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Vigil service, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, Father Ron Roche, celebrant. Both services, St. Francis Xavier Church. Full military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team at graveside, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the Mediterranean Room following the burial rites and 2126 Driftwood Lane.

Leyba, John B.

John B. Leyba - Modesto Bee - February 9, 2005 - Modesto, CA - John B. Leyba, Nov. 16, 1921  Feb. 6, 2005 - John B. Leyba, 83, of Tracy died Sunday at his home. Mr. Leyba was a native of Trinidad, Colo., and lived in Tracy eight years. He was a warehouse worker at Macy's for 20 years. He was a member of Teamsters Local 860, BPOE in South San Francisco and American Legion in Denver. He was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. He served in the Navy from World War II to the Vietnam War. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and visiting Lake Tahoe, Reno and Las Vegas. He is survived by his wife, Ruth O. Leyba of Tracy; children, John Leyba of Boise, Idaho, Patricia Summers and Benita Ohler, both of Tracy, and Christina Stephan of Dublin; brothers, Felix Leyba of Denver and Frank Leyba of Apple Valley; sister, Margaret Balidzon of Lancaster; and 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fry Memorial Chapel, with the rosary at 7. A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Tracy Public Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2720 Gateway Oaks, Suite 110, Sacramento 95833.

Leyba, Raymond Stephen

Raymond Stephen Leyba - Pueblo Chieftain - June 20, 2000 - Raymond Stephen Leyba, 51, of Pueblo, passed away June 17, 2000. Born Oct. 24, 1948, in Florence, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Mary Leyba. Survived by daughters, Raenelle Irene Leyba, Peoria, Ariz., Ronda Rene (Peter) De La Cerda, Alamosa, Annette Louise Leyba, Glendale Ariz., and Bernadette Marie Leyba, Glendale, Ariz., son, Jonathan Ray Leyba, Pueblo; sister, Eileen Kowalczyk; sister-in law, Mary Ann Leyba, Montana; uncle, Don (Thelma) Gonzales; aunts, Sue Gonzales and Lou (Inez) Jiminez; grandchildren, Savannah, Isaiah, Skylar and Elijah. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial prayer service, 7 p.m. today. Funeral Service, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Both services at Praise Assembly of God Church, Pastor Bobby Wilson, officiant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Praise Assembly of God Church Hall following the interment.

Leyba, Theresa A.

Theresa A. Leyba - Pueblo Chieftain - June 20, 2000 - Theresa A. Leyba, 49, of Pueblo, passed away June 17, 2000. Born Oct. 11, 1950, in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by brother, Bonefacio Vigil Jr. Survived by daughters, Raenelle Irene Leyba, Peoria. Ariz., Ronda Rene (Peter) De La Cerda, Alamosa, Annette Louise Leyba, Glendale, Ariz., and Bernadette Marie Leyba, Glendale, Ariz.; son, Jonathan Ray Leyba, Pueblo; parents, Bonefacio A. Irene Vigil, Pueblo; brothers, Benito (Virginia) Vigil, David (Judy) Vigil, Praxie (MaryAnn) Vigil, Tom (Denise) Vigil, Adolph (Diane) Vigil, Charlie Vigil and Danny (Patti Jo) Vigil, all of Pueblo; sisters, Trinnie (Albert) Cordova, Celia (Arthur) Vigil, Isabel (Don) Villegas, Katie (Darrell) Contreras, Juanita (Rick) Gonzales and Carmen (Rick) Avalos, all sisters live in Pueblo, except Celia whom lives in Denver; and grandchildren, Savannah, Isaiah, Skylar, and Elijah. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Memorial prayer service, 7 p.m. today. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Both services at Praise Assembly of God Church, Pastor Bobby Wilson, officiant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Praise Assembly of God Church Hall following the interment.

Leyden, Leo T.

Leo T. Leyden - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - July 5, 1918 - When the cable message came telling of the death of Leo T. Leyden in France, the first Denver boy to be killed in action, his father lay at death's door and arrangements were being completed for the funeral of the wife of his brother, James T. Leyden.

Leyendecker, Ernest C.

Ernest C. Leyendecker - Colorado Springs Gazette - July 27, 2007 - Ernest C. Leyendecker, 77, passed away on July 23, 2007 in Pueblo, CO. Born in Laredo Texas in 1929, he started his career in education after graduating from the University of Texas. He taught in Pearsall, Texas and Eagle, Colorado. He taught at Air Academy School district where he met his wife, Jeanne Garvey. Later they went to Kawajelin Island in the South Pacific and both of them taught there for 2 years. After returning to Colorado Springs, he taught in both Widefield and Air Academy School Districts and retired after 14 years from Air Academy School District. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Garvey, his parents, John Z. and Elizabeth Leyendecker and a brother, John Z. He is survived by his daughter, Lenora (Eric) Nelson, three granddaughters, Rita, Allison and Emily. Also a sister, Carrie Lee Young and a brother, David, both of Laredo, and by nieces and nephews. Ernest enjoyed people and travel. He was an avid reader and competitive Scrabble player----loved by all who knew him. He lived and enjoyed a full life and touched many lives, both students and adults in a positive manner. Arrangements are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 28 at St. Patrick Church, 6455 Brookpark Dr., Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.

Leyva, Arthur M.

Arthur M. Leyva - Pueblo Chieftain - September 17, 2002 - Arthur M. Leyva, 52, of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 14, 2002. Born Oct. 28, 2002, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by parents, Manuel and Angelica Leyva; sister, Georgia Chavez. Survived by brothers, Richard (Kathleen) Leyva, Charles (Marsha) Leyva and David (Veronica) Leyva; sister, Evelyn (Don) Malan; numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews; goddaughter, Angela Leyva. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Church. Cremation has taken place.

Leyva, Charles R. Sr.

Charles R. Leyva Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - December 22, 2002 - Charles R. Leyva Sr., 56, of Pueblo went home to be with the Lord. Dec. 20, 2002. Preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Angelica Leyva; sister, Georgia Chavez; brother, Arthur Leyva. Survived by his wife, Marsha Leyva, of the family home; daughter, Debra (Gary) Boman and Angela Leyva; son, Charles R. Leyva Jr.; brothers, Richard (Cassie) Leyva and David (Veronica) Leyva; sister, Evelyn (Don) Malan; grandchildren, Brynden, Killian, Micael, Kameron, and Chloe; godchildren, Jacqueline and David; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Church., Rev. Msgr. Ervin Schmitt, celebrant. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Leyva, Joe

Joe Leyva  Eagle Valley Enterprise  May 4, 1917  Explosion in Hastings Mine  Note: Joe Leyva is listed among the dead of the Hastings Mine disaster, April 27, 1917. Joe Leyva:Mexican, age 16. He was a "trapper" for the Victor-American Fuel Company;cause of death wasan explosion due to an open safety lamp. Source: Denver Public Library,"Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/hastings.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Leyva, Victor

Victor Leyva - Pueblo Chieftain - November 24, 1986 - Victor Leyva, Nov. 23, 1986. Husband of Sylvia Leyva. Father of Patricia (Richard) Gonzales, Pueblo; Phillip (Catherine) Leyva, Westminster; Paul (Stephanie) Leyva, Morrison; and Robert (Bonnie) Leyva, Pueblo. Son of Atanacio Leyva, Pueblo. Grandfather of Kevin Gonzales, Scott, Adrian, Nicole, Doug, Sean, and Alex Leyva. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Ysidra Leyva, April 30, 1967; a sister, Vicenta Romero, March 20, 1977; and three brothers, Steve Leyva, June 16, 1976; Manual Leyva, April 12, 1980; and Charles Leyva, Feb. 4, 1938. He graduated from Central High School in 1941, and then served in the Army Air Force, June 25, 1941, to March 15, 1945. He retired from the CF&I Steel Corp. seamless tube mill as a rolling mill operator. Member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 39. Services, Our Lady of the Assumption Church: Mass of Christian Burial, 7 p.m. Tuesday; rosary, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Interment, Roselawn, with graveside rites by Veterans Ritual Team. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or American Cancer Society through the funeral home office.

Lezeni, Dominic

Dominic Lezeni - Huerfano World - February 20, 2003- This Week in Walsenburg History - 1906: A disaster in the old Sunshine mine claimed the lives of William Moran, Archie Miller, Natale Nizzi, Natale Ore, James Teeters, Pete Divisio, S. Lobana and Dominic Lezeni.

Libassi, Gregory James

Gregory James Libassi - Pueblo Chieftain - July 23, 2003 - Gregory James Libassi, 38, passed away July 14, 2003. Cremation.

Libbing, Doris L.

Doris L. Gepfert Libbing - Pueblo Chieftain - July 22, 2005 - Doris L. Gepfert Libbing. March 22, 1920 - July 19, 2005. Doris was born in Allen County, Ind., March 22, 1920, and died July 19, 2005, at Sharmar Nursing Home where she had lived for one week. Prior to that she resided at The Chateau at Sharmar for 6 years. Survived by son, Thomas Gepfert of Indiana; daughter, Kathie (Sam Amato) Gepfert of Pueblo; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by one sister and one brother. Thank you to those who cared for her at Sharmar and a special thank you to her caregiver, Maria Romero, who loved and cared for her the last nine months of her life. Please omit food and flowers. Donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care, 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81004. Funeral and Burial in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Liberato, Daniel Joseph

Daniel Joseph Liberato - Pueblo Chieftain - September 06, 2000 - Daniel Joseph Liberato, 45, Pompton Plains, N.J. formerly of Pueblo, CO passed away September 2, 2000 after losing a battle to cancer. He was born May 20, 1955. His is survived by his loving & devoted wife, Karen, children Ian, Allison & Eric of N.J. Also by his mother, Sarah Liberato of Pueblo, CO, brother in laws, sister in laws, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews & cousins. A special cousin, Pamela Hayoun. Preceded in death by his father Dominic, grandparents, uncles, one aunt & 3 cousins. Dan attended & graduated from So High in Pueblo, CO. He received his PHD in Chemistry. He was employed 14 years at Hoffman LaRoche Pharmaceutical Co. in N.J. Scanolin Funeral Home- at his request cremation.

Liberato, Dominic

Dominic "Laird" Liberato - Pueblo Chieftain - January 17, 1999 - Dominic "Laird" Liberato went to eternal rest Jan. 15, 1999. He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah, of the family home- son, Dan (Karen) Liberato- and grandchildren, Ian, Allison and Eric of New Jersey. Also survived by five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, a special friend, Billy Martin, as well as many other friends. Mr. Liberato is preceded in death by parents, Mary and Joe Liberato, and brothers, Jack, Tony and Frank Liberato. He served in the U.S. Navy 3 1/2 years during World War II. After his discharge, he was employed by the City of Pueblo Fire Department for 35 years and Vitale Construction for 15 years. Mr. Liberato was a member of Our Lady of The Assumption Church. Visitation, Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Monday, Jan. 18, 1999, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of The Assumption. Cremation, Almont Crematory, with private inurnment and military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. The family requests the omission of food and flowers. Donations in Dominic's memory can be made to the charity of the donor's choice through George McCarthy Funeral Home.

Libhart, Clair J.

Clair J. Libhart - Pueblo Chieftain - June 30, 2000 - Clair J. Libhart, age 86, passed away June 27, 2000. He is survived by his wife, Helen E. Libhart; and children, Richard L. (Winona) Libhart, Northglenn, Colo., Linda Tremblay, Colorado Springs, Colo., and James E. Libhart, Littleton, Colo. Mr. Libhart is also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister. Funeral service, Friday, 2 p.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lichtenhahn, Alma

Alma Lichtenhahn - Pueblo Chieftain - March 24, 2000 - Alma Lichtenhahn, 85, Kit Carson, died March 23, 2000, at her residence in Kit Carson.

Licon, Alex

Alex Licon  Pueblo Chieftain  October 24, 2006 - Alex Licon was permitted into the Kingdom of God on Oct. 21, 2006, at the age of 78. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timoteo and Precildonia (Palomino) Licon; brother, Ocledencio; and sister, Fidea; his wife, Cora; his son, Alex G.; and daughter, Patricia; his grandchildren, Louie and Halena; and special friend Tomasita. He is survived by children, Priscilla (Larry Swallow) Licon, Angie (Eleno) Morales, Isabell (Jesus) Medrano, Connie (Kenny) Lovato, Alex Jr. (Mary) Licon and Eddie; 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one-great-great- grandchild; sisters, Alice and Aurora; and by his special friend, Mary Ann Ramirez and family. He was loved and respected by anyone he met. He came to La Junta at the age of 7, moving to Pueblo in 1987. He spent his last seven years in Las Animas. Visitation, 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy rosary, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, La Junta, with Father Charles Sena officiating.

Licon, Frances

Frances Licon - Pueblo Chieftain - January 28, 2000 - Frances Licon, 78, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2000. Born in Roy, N.M., and a longtime Pueblo resident. Preceded in death by parents, Eduardo and Rosita Sandoval; sisters, Della Garcia and Milo Arellano; and brother, Romolo Sandoval. Survived by her husband, John A. Licon; sons, Steve "Bird" and Anthony "Gino," of the family home, and Andy (Sandy) of Amarillo, Texas; sisters, Mary Rose Arellano, Bea Casias, Sarah Garcia and Hellen Gutierrez; brothers, Sambran Sandoval, Joe Sandoval, Alfred Sandoval, Albert Sandoval and Ed Sandoval; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis Parish. Funeral service, 2 p.m. today, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 1215 E. Orman.

Licon, John A.

John A. Licon - Pueblo Chieftain - August 22, 2001 - Age 87, born in Cimarron, N.M., and a longtime Pueblo resident, died Aug. 19, 2001. Preceded in death by wife, Francis Sandoval-Licon. Survived by sons, Andy (Sandy) of Amarillo, Texas, Steve "Bird" and Anthony "Gino" Licon, of the family home; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Francis Parish. He was also a member of the DAV Chapter 39 where he had over 50 years of continuous service and served as chaplain for over 20 years. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 1215 E. Orman.

Licon, Steven

Steven "Bird" Licon - Pueblo Chieftain - April 19, 2006 - Steven "Bird" Licon, 50, of Amarillo, died Monday April 17, 2006 in Amarillo. Memorial services will be at 2p.m., Thursday at Rector Funeral Home Coulter Chapel with Rev. Robert E. Field, retired Baptist Minister officiating. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Coulter Chapel, 8310 South Coulter Amarillo. Mr. Licon was born in Pueblo, Colo. He moved to Amarillo in 2001 from Pueblo. He was an Army Veteran. He worked as a medication aide before becoming disabled. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Licon. He was Catholic. Survivors include one son, Steven Licon of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Misty Herrera of Pueblo, Colo.; two brothers, Andy Licon and his wife Sandy of Amarillo, and Anthony "Gino" Licon of Colorado Spring, Colo.; three grandchildren and his beloved dog, Schatz.

Lidster, Glinda

Glinda Lidster - Pueblo Chieftain - October 13, 2004 - Glinda Lidster, 53, passed away Oct. 9, 2004, in Pueblo. Services will be in Pontiac, Mich.

Lientz, Joseph W.

Joseph W. Lientz - Pueblo Chieftain - May 11, 1999 - Joseph W. Lientz, 82, of Pueblo, passed away Saturday, May 6, 1999. Joseph retired from CF&I as an overhead electric craneman after 42 years of service. He was very active in the Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years. He is remembered as a devoted family member by his son, Joe C. (Evelyn)Lientz- brother, Jerry H. (Jean) Lientz- sister, E. Betty Willers-sister-in-law, Syble Lientz- grandchildren, Amy R. (Jerry) Lientz-Shea, Dale C. (Monica) Lientz and Roberta (Greg) Wolbach- great-grandchildren, Matthew and Taylor Wolbach, and Sean Lientz- also numerous other relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Hazel Lientz in 1994, and his brother, Wilmer "Pete" Lientz. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday with funeral services 1 p.m. on Thursday, both at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the charity of your choice in Joseph's name.

Lientz, Syble Louvern

Syble Louvern Wagoner-Lientz - Pueblo Chieftain - August 31, 2000 - Syble Louvern Wagoner-Lientz, 71, born Jan. 19, 1929, in Crofton, Ky., Christian County, left us too soon on Aug. 28, 2000, as beloved mother to Gary (Lela) Mowry and Larry (Darlene) Mowry; cherished grandmother to Jason Mowry; beautiful sister to Fred Wagoner, Stacy McCornnelle, Shirley Marvel, Betty "Sis" Willers and Jerry Lientz; beloved relative to numerous nephews, nieces, others (colleagues and friends galore). Memorial service to be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Family will receive friends at a reception to be held at Meadowbrook Mobile Home Center Clubhouse, 33550 Hwy. 96 East, following the service. Contact Linda or Brad Wild at 948-4532. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a memorial fund at U S Bank, 3330 N. Elizabeth, Pueblo, CO 81008 in memory of Syble L. Lientz.

Lieto, Dorian James Jr.

Dorian "Bud" James Lieto Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 13, 1997 - Dorian "Bud" James Lieto Jr. was born Oct. 29, 1983, and he passed away Oct. 8, 1997. He was a seventh-grade student at Pleasant View Elementary. He is survived by his family, father, Dorian Lieto Sr. and sisters, Danielle Jacquelyn Lieto, Angela Marie Lieto and Adrienne DeRosa Lieto- as well as close friends, the McAlister family, the Navara and Filer family, the Evel family and the Yalotz family. Dorian was often found building something in the garage, fixing his sister's car or taking something apart. In his short life, there was but one thing he always wanted but never got, he wanted the love from his late mother and the care she should have given. When that was unavailable his poor young heart suffered. S will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 1997, at the Cavalry Baptist Church, 5 Tulane (across from the main entrance to the fair grounds).

Lietz, George Ray

George Ray Lietz - Pueblo Chieftain - November 15, 2006 - George Lietz, 82, was born on Jun. 16, 1924, and passed away on Nov. 13, 2006. He was born in Lebanon, Mo., to Irma and Julius Lietz. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margie Lietz. George also is survived by two stepchildren, Linnie Wennerlund and Clarence Engelbrecht; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. George had three very special people in his life, his wife, Margie; his granddaughter, the apple of his eye, Pam Henderson; and a very special niece who also made his life complete, Vivian Gradishar. A special thanks to the Neuro-Trauma ICU nurses who cared not only for George, but also his family with caring and compassion in his last few weeks of life. Also, a special thanks to all the friends and neighbors who cared for Margie. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2006, Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with Pastor Steve Allen officiating.

Lietz, Margie

Margie Lietz - Pueblo Chieftain - November 26, 2006 - Margie Lietz, 91, was born on March 25, 1915, and went to be with her husband, George R. Lietz, on Nov. 18, 2006, who passed away Nov. 13, 2006. She is survived by her special granddaughter, Pam Henderson; two children, Linnie (Dave) Wennerlund and Clarence (Linda) Engelbrecht; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Margie was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Albert and Nellie Aurich. She was not only a nurse for 20 years at the Colorado State Hospital, but she was a nurse to everybody. A special thanks to all the friends and neighbors who cared for Margie. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2006, Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Pastor Steve Allen officiating.

Lifford, Mr.

Mr. Lifford - La Veta - January 1936 - Former resident Patty Ann Jamison Lifford was shot and killed by her husband, who then killed himself.

Lifford, Patty Ann

Patty Ann Jamison Lifford - Huerfano World - January 12, 1989 - This Week in La Veta History - 1936: Former resident Patty Ann Jamison Lifford was shot and killed by her husband, who then killed himself.

Lightcap, Jay Frank

Jay Frank Lightcap - Pueblo Chieftain - February 16, 2000 - Jay Frank Lightcap, 31, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 13, 2000. Jay was born Nov. 19, 1968. Jay was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Kim; his children, Karolin, Juliana and Michael, whom he dearly loved. He is also survived by his father, Clifford (Carlene) Lightcap of Garden City, Kan.; his mother, Bobbie Lightcap (and her dear friend, Jerry Richmond) of Pueblo; his sister, Susan (Greg) Fillmore of Boone; his nephews, Justin and Nic; and niece, Krysti. Jay was a longtime employee of Car Doctor and loved being an auto technician. Jay had a passion for cars. His greatest loves in his life were his wife, kids, family and NASCAR Racing. He enjoyed collecting NASCAR memorabilia, especially die-cast model cars. Jay had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved telling and hearing good jokes. He always had "a joke for the day." But Jay also had a serious and caring side. He always had a loving hug and an "I love you" for those he loved. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Roselawn Chapel with Minister Earleen Cornell officiating.

Lightfoot, Ramona P.

Ramona P. Lightfoot - Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph - May 26, 1991 - Ramona P. Lightfoot, 82, of Colorado Springs died Thursday at her home. She was a supervisor at a restaurant at The Broadmoor hotel until her retirement. She previously worked at the Blue Spruce Restaurant and the Busy Corner Drugstore. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Nolan Funeral Home, 225 N. Weber Street. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St., with the Rev. John Slattery officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 1001 S. Hanco*ck Ave. Nolan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Mrs. Lightfoot was born Feb. 28, 1909, in Walsenburg to Celestino and Juanita (Candalaria) Gonzales. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, the Latin American Teenagers Club and was one of the original organizers of La Fiesta Bonita. Mrs. Lightfoot was married in Colorado Springs to Irvin I. "George" Lightfoot, who died March 28, 1977. She is survived by two sons, Irvin I. "Bub" Jr. and Lester C. "Tim," both of Colorado Springs; four daughters, Sarah Quintana and Pat Lightfoot Cruz, both of Colorado Springs, Ernestine B. Levine of Dayton, Ohio, and Viola A. Schaefer of Spokane, Wash; two sisters, Cora Downs of Colorado Springs and Helen M. Marshall of Denver; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She had a daughter, Lula Lovato, and a sister, Sarah Lovato, who are deceased.

Lightsey, Freddie Al

Freddie Al Lightsey - Pueblo Chieftain - March 23, 2006 - Freddie Al Lightsey, 39, affectionately known as "Hollywood," a.k.a. "Miami," born Oct. 21, 1966, in Pensacola, Fla. Fred was called home March 19, 2006, at Memorial Hospital. Fred was a lovely father of seven children, a caring and supportive brother, uncle, friend and soulmate. Fred's favorite hobby and song was "Money, Money, Money, Money." Fred was preceded in death by his father, Eddie O. Lightsey; his mother, Sandra Andrews; and his sister, Yolanda Andrews. He is survived by his mother, Della Mae Rudolph (biological); his soulmate, Bobbie O'gilvie; his brothers, Eddie Jr., Orlando (Heather) and Alfred; his sisters, Lisa (Tracy) Love and Shalonda Andrews; his children, Crystal, Freddie Jr., Brandon, Charles, Keyaira and Chauncey; stepchildren, Brett and Jeffrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Angelus Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1044 Spruce St., Rev. Raymond Blackwell officiating. Cremation to follow.

Like, James

James "Jim" Like - Huerfano World - December 14, 2000 - James "Jim" Like, 82, of Canon City, died Dec. 5, 2000 in Canon City. He was born Feb. 24, 1918 in Clayton, NM, to the late John and Gertrude (Tanner) like. Survivors include his wife, Ann, Canon City; his children Jim R. (Nadene) Like and Jody (Ron) Wood, both of Canon City; grandchildren, James P. Like, Longmont, Gina Ann Like, Pueblo, Ron (Kim) Wood, Cedar City, UT, Nathan Wood, Salt Lake City, UT, Julie (Aaron) Langreder, Cody Wood and John Wood, all of Canon City; great-grandson, Brody James Langreder, Canon City; a brother, Jesse (Earlene) Like, Dumas, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Hospice, Fremont County, P.O. Box 1796, Canon City, 81215-1796.

Likins, Robert Carlton

Robert Carlton Likins - Mail Tribune - February 11, 2006 - Medford, OR - Robert Carlton Likins, 83, died of blood cancer in his home at Rogue Valley Manor, Medford, Oregon on Tuesday, February 7, 2006. He was born in Trinidad, CO on April 7, 1922, to Thomas Clifford Likins and Mabel Carlton. At the age of 10 his family moved to Pasadena, CA. After his first year at Cornell College, Mt. Vernon, IA, he was drafted and served in WWII. His battalion was one of the first to arrive at Adolf Hitler's "Eagle's Nest". During his time in the service he married Marjorie Harjes. Following the war, he and Marjorie moved to New York City. While living in NYC, he attended New York University and was employed by the New York Times. His marriage ended in divorce and Robert moved to California where he received his BA from San Diego State University in Adult Literacy. He did graduate work at Baylor University, Texas. Rob's career was involved in the advocacy of adult literacy. He taught literacy and adult education courses at 11 universities and colleges across the country. He trained Peace Corps trainees for assignment in Jamaica, Nepal, Brazil, and Peru. He taught reading to adults using the pioneering methods developed by Dr. Laubach. He taught in Rhodesia, Africa, and other remote locations and primitive islands. In 1965 Rob was in Africa where he helped prepare literacy lessons in the Shona language for teachers in Zimbabwe and special literacy training projects in Kenya. In 1970, he was in India and Thailand developing similar programs. Rob received an honorary Ph.D. in Adult Education in 1970 from Brantridge Forest School, Sussex, England, with special recognition for his work in adult literacy in 25 countries. Robert settled in the San Francisco Bay area where he was head of the Adult Literacy Center, Berkeley, CA. During these years Rob enjoyed swimming in the Bay and was once bumped by a shark. In 1973 he married Anna Walcott Hayne, one of his Adult Literacy Center volunteers. Rob and Anna had an active 32 years together traveling to favorite spots such as Maui, HI, Silver Lake, CA, Yachats, OR, Switzerland, Alaska and visiting their family and friends on the East and West Coasts. Rob was an attentive host and husband and enjoyed entertaining at their homes in Berkeley, CA; Sedona, AZ; and later at their cottage at Rogue Valley Manor in Medford. They were a familiar couple strolling arm in arm on the Manor grounds. His wife Anna died in October of 2005, at the age of 95. Among his surviving relatives are first cousins Mary Ellen Likins of Big Bear, CA; and Virginia Madsen (Don) of Friday Harbor, WA; godson Christopher Cortright (Andrea) of Baltimore, MD; and Anna's children Martha Hayne Talbot (Lee), Sarah Hayne Simpson (Michael), and step- grandchildren Lawrence and Russell Talbot, Michael (Lynn), Katherine and Andrew (Pam) Simpson and five step-great-grandchildren. A service will be held to honor his life at Rogue Valley Manor at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2006. A memorial and internment will be held in St. Helena, California, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Rogue Valley Manor Health Center Fund, Rogue Valley Manor Assistance Fund, Rogue Valley Manor Fund, 1200 Mira Mar Ave., Medford, OR 97504, or a charity of your choice.

Lile, Brandon Jay

Brandon Jay Lile - Pueblo Chieftain - October 03, 1998 - Brandon Jay Lile, 5, our precious little angel, died unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 1998. Survived by his parents, Arnold Eugene and Debra Rae Lile- siblings, James Taylor, Aaron Eugene Fuller, Kimberly Renee Lile and Nicholas Eugene Lile, all of Pueblo- grandparents, Rex and Katherine Lile of Pueblo, Fred and Barbara Castor of Guyman, Okla., Lee and Eva Daniels of Denver- special friend, Bill Taylor of Pueblo- and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Born on Jan. 1, 1993, in Pueblo. Brandon was a kindergartner at Somerlid Elementary School. He will lie in state at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 1998, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Pastor Charlene Nimmo officiating. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lile, Cora Merle

Cora Merle (Francis) Lile - Pueblo Chieftain - Pueblo Chieftain - April 01, 2003 - Cora Merle (Francis) Lile, aka "Tater Bill," "Creme Puff," "Curlie Merlie," passed away March 29, 2003. Cora was born March 28, 1908, in King City, Mo., to George Washington and Cora Belle Francis. She is preceded by her parents; six siblings; her husband, Daries L. Lile; her children, Corval Gene, Wanda Miller, Fern Harrer, Daries Charles Lile, Cleone Marich. Cora is survived by her sons, Jerry Lile of the family home and Gerald Lile of Pueblo; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; special nephew and niece, Rex and Catherine; numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by her son-in-law, Bud Marich; and daughter-in-law, Leesa Lile. Cora will always be remembered for her loving kindness, compassion, good nature, quick wit and her orneriness. Her loved ones have numerous memories of good times spent with Cora, enjoying holidays and her favorite picnics. She loved to cook, sew and care for others. She will be remembered for willingness to unselfishly do for others. Cora will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but will remain in their memories and hearts forever. Visitation, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Lile, Elsie J.

Elsie J. (nee Pavlin) Lile - Pueblo Chieftain - July 14, 1999 - Elsie J. (nee Pavlin) Lile, 77, died July 12, 1999 . Survived by her husband, Lee. Elsie and Lee were married 58 years and raised two children, Joy A.(Richard) Kochen and Louis J. (Carol Ann) Lile. Grandchildren include Jared and Sabrina Anderson of Fort Myers, Fla., as well as Dylan and Trevor Lile. Elsie's two sisters are Rose (deceased husband, Henry) Lile and Dorothy(Gordon) Shaw-Cooper. Other relatives, Sherman and Neoma Griffin, Richard and Lila Emerson, Albert H. and Violet Hall, George and Aloha Lile, Rex and Katherine Lile and Lloyd and Elsie Lile (both deceased). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Elsie was a lady who loved people and animals. She had tremendous empathy for both and a unique capacity to see the beauty in things. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Pueblo West North Congregation. Cremation Crematorium. Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the Pueblo West Kingdom Hall, 785 E. Spaulding Ave.

Lile, Lloyd E.

Lloyd E. Lile - Pueblo Chieftain - June 29, 1986 - Lloyd E. Lile passed away unexpectedly June 26, 1986. Husband of Mrs. Elsie L. Lile of the family home; brother of Mrs. Neoma (Sherman) Griffin, Mrs. Lila (Carl) Carpenter, Mrs. Violet (Harrison) Hall, Lee (Elsie) Lile, Henry (Rose) Lile, George (Aloha) Lile and Rex (Katherine) Lile, all of Pueblo; son-in-law of Mrs. Evangeline M. Thompson, Pueblo; and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was born April 23, 1916, in DeKalb County, Mo., and was retired from CF&I Steel Corp. He and Elsie celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, June 7, 1986. He was a veteran of World War II. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Rouch Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Robling officiating. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lilly, Marquerite

Marquerite Lilly - Pueblo Chieftain - February 18, 2003 - Marquerite Lilly, 90, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed to rest in the sure and certain hope of the Resurrection on Feb. 11, 2003, in Pueblo, Colo. She was born July 18, 1912, in Hattisburg, Miss., to John and Carolyn Barrow, who preceded her along with her husband, Dr. Raymond Lilly; sisters, Hazel, Hilma and Annette. Survived by her sons, Dr. Raymond (Britt) Lilly Jr. of Pueblo, Dr. Michael (Delynne) Lilly of Redlands, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Per her request, cremation has taken place. Private family service will be held in California.

Lilly, William C.

William C. (Bill) Lilly - Pueblo Chieftain - December 17, 1952 - Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Davis Memorial Chapel, the Rev. Clifford R. Peterson officiating. To Mountain View. Pueblo Chieftain - December 12, 1957 - In loving memory of our own dear one, William C. (Bill) Lilly, who passed away five years ago today, Dec. 12, 1952.

Limberopolus, Catherine

Catherine Limberopolus  Pueblo Chieftain  April 23, 1930  Catherine Limberopolus, aged 18 years, one of the most popular young ladies of the sophom*ore class at Central high school, passed away Tuesday at a local hospital, following an illness of 10 days. She was a member of the Platonian society and is survived by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. William Limberopolus of the family home, 1104 East Routt avenue; four brothers, Angie (?), George, James and Thomas; three sisters, Mrs. Dick Argys of Salida, Helen and Joan. The time of the funeral will be announced later. George F. McCarthy service.

Limecooley, Fred

Fred Limecooley  Telluride Daily Journal  March 16, 1906  Frightful Wreck  Fast Passenger Trains Meet in Head On Collision  Note: Fred Limecooley is listed among the dead of the Adobe Train Disaster, March 16, 1906. Fred Limecooley: From Denver, Colorado. Source: Colorado newspaper coverage. Wray Rattler - April 06, 1906 - Fred Limecooley, Denver - Fearful Wreck and Loss of Life in D. & R. G. Railroad Collision - Pueblo  The Adobe wreck will rank as one of the great railroad disasters in the history of railroading. For complete coverage click the following link: Adobe Train Wreck, 1906

Liming, John H.

John H. Liming - Pueblo Chieftain - July 10, 1997 - John H. Liming, 78, of Rocky Ford, died July 9 at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Ustick-Donelson Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Owens officiating. Inurnment will follow at Valley View Cemetery.

Liming, Sylvia A.

Sylvia A. Liming - Pueblo Chieftain - January 07, 1998 - Sylvia A. Liming, 76, of Rocky Ford, died at La Junta on Jan. 4, 1998. Survived by two sons, Melton of Swink and Calvin of Stuarts Draft, Va. Services at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Swink on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. Burial in Valley View Cemetery in Rocky Ford.

Linam, Hyrum

Hyrum Linam - Pueblo Chieftain - March 08, 2001 - Formerly of Jerome, Idaho, passed away March 6, 2001, in Pueblo. He is survived by his son Jay (Betty) Linam of Pueblo; two grandchildren; a stepdaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be held in Jerome, Idaho.

Linan, Rosenda

Rosenda Linan - Pueblo Chieftain - March 17, 2001 - Age 88, of Pueblo, formerly a resident of Avondale, born March 3, 1913, passed away March 16, 2001. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dario Linan, in 1994. Survived by her children, Porfirio (Annie) Linan, Lorie (Philiph) Trujillo, Dario Linan Jr., Jennie C. Swygert, Andres (Isabel) Linan, Inez (Craig) Jones, Josephine (Daniel) Soto, Michael (Cathy) Linan, Mary Lou (Jerry) Bryant, Rosalie (Bob) Roa, Connie (Wayne) Renfroe; 40 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Rosenda enjoyed gardening, painting, crocheting and shopping. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by her family. She was also a member of Holy Family Parish for many years. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Rosary, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, both services at Holy Family Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 20 Wasatch.

Lincycomb, Nora

Nora Lincycomb - Huerfano World - July 8, 1999 - A sister and a sister-in-law from Amarillo, TX, visiting the family cabin in Cuchara, were killed early Tuesday morning in a plane crash east of La Veta. The pilot, Roxanne Lincycomb, 40 and Nora Lincycomb, 47, were dead at the scene, according to County Coroner Delia Duran. The 1966 Cessna 182 crashed about 7:30 a.m., five miles east of La Veta. An area rancher notified authorities after he found the wreckage. Intended destination of the plane was believed to be Amarillo. Apparently, the plane circled the area several times, attempting to return to the La Veta airport. Members of the Huerfano County Sheriffs office responded to the call and were on the scene throughput the day. A representative from the National Transportation and Safety Board arrived about 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration was also on hand. Weather, mechanics of the plane and background of the pilot, will be documented. There were low clouds, some fog and mist at the time of the crash.

Lincycomb, Roxanne

Roxanne Lincycomb - Huerfano World - July 8, 1999 - A sister and a sister-in-law from Amarillo, TX, visiting the family cabin in Cuchara, were killed early Tuesday morning in a plane crash east of La Veta. The pilot, Roxanne Lincycomb, 40 and Nora Lincycomb, 47, were dead at the scene, according to County Coroner Delia Duran. The 1966 Cessna 182 crashed about 7:30 a.m., five miles east of La Veta. An area rancher notified authorities after he found the wreckage. Intended destination of the plane was believed to be Amarillo. Apparently, the plane circled the area several times, attempting to return to the La Veta airport. Members of the Huerfano County Sheriffs office responded to the call and were on the scene throughput the day. A representative from the National Transportation and Safety Board arrived about 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration was also on hand. Weather, mechanics of the plane and background of the pilot, will be documented. There were low clouds, some fog and mist at the time of the crash.

Lind, Robert Lee

Robert Lee Lind - Pueblo Chieftain - August 15, 2004 - Robert Lee Lind, 58, born April 20, 1946, in Rhinelander, Wis., passed away on Aug. 11, 2004. Preceded in death by his father, Ernest; mother, Petronella (Herman); and baby brother, John. Survived by his wife, Susan; sisters, Charlotte (Al) Stroede, Marilyn Peterson; and numerous other relatives. At his request cremation with no services. Donations may be made to the Pueblo Elks No. 90 Endowment Fund or the University of Colorado Cancer Research Center, in his memory.

Lindberg, Jerome

Jerome "Jerry" Lindberg - Pueblo Chieftain - May 27, 2001 - Jerome "Jerry" Lindberg went to be with the Lord May 25, 2001, in Pueblo. Born July 17, 1925, in Fergus Falls, Minn., to John and Marion Lindberg who preceded him. Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Helen Lindberg; was a devoted father to Craig (Margie) of Asheville, N.C., Michael (Paula) Lindberg of Wilton, Conn., Cheryl Lindberg (deceased), Marie Gould of Pueblo, Sarah Jensen of Phoenix, Ariz., Pattie Mills of Denver, Colo.; was a wonderful, loving grandfather to Derrick, Bryan, Eric, Kristen, Lauren, Sarah, Brandon and Garrett. Also survived by brother, Doug (Anita) Lindberg of Rothsay, Minn. Visitation, noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present 6 until 8 p.m. Service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shrine of St. Therese. Burial, Roselawn Cemetery. Raised in Rothsay, Minn., Jerry joined the Navy during World War II and was sent to the University of Colorado, earning a master's degree in mechanical engineering. He came to Pueblo in 1951 as a junior engineer at CF&I Steel Corporation, becoming plant manager in 1965 and vice president in 1973. Passionately committed to serving the City of Pueblo, Jerry was active in a number of civic and educational organizations, rising to the top leadership position in many, including McClelland Children's Home, Chamber of Commerce, United Way and USC Foundation. Beginning in the late 1970s, he served on the board of St. Mary-Corwin and later Centura Health. Selected as an early member of PEDCo's new-employer recruiting team, Jerry helped bring Sperry to Pueblo in 1984. He subsequently served as its chairman, co-chairman of marketing and member of the executive committee. Jerry has been Pueblo's only member on the Temple Hoyne Buell Foundation Board of Trustees. During this time, he was instrumental in obtaining major grants to the Buell Communication Center at USC and the Art Center's Buell Children's Museum. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the Buell Children's Museum or University of Colorado Cardiovascular Institute in care of George McCarthy Funeral Home.

Lindholm, Roberta Marie

Roberta Marie (Sperry) Lindholm - Pueblo Chieftain - October 23, 2000 - Roberta Marie (Sperry) Lindholm, 94, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Canon City, died Oct. 21, 2000. Born July 28, 1906, in Canon City to Robert Whitney Sperry and Cora Wesley Sperry. She married Leonard Titus Lindholm on July 2, 1939 in Lindburg, Kan. He preceded her in death, as did her parents and two brothers. Survived by daughter, Lillian Coburn, Colorado Springs; sister, Mary Louise Clark, Pueblo; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Wilson-Andrews Funeral Home. Burial, Mountain Vale Memorial Gardens, Canon City.

Lindsay, Juanita Perdeen

Juanita Perdeen Lindsay  Albuquerque Journal - December 18, 2003 - Juanita Perdeen Lindsay, 94, passed away at the Trinidad State Nursing Home on Sunday, December 14, 2003. She is survived by her son, William Lindsay and wife, Doris of Tulsa, OK; and daughter, Nancy Franch and husband, Gerald of Trinidad, CO. Mrs. Lindsay was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lindsay. Graveside services will be held Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul NE. French Mortuary 1111 University Blvd. NE 843-6333.

Lindsay, Melba M.

Melba M. Lindsay - Pueblo Chieftain - September 11, 1986 - Melba M. Lindsay, 76, of Wichita, Kan., died Aug. 30, 1986, following a lengthy Illness. She was born April 20, 1910, in Waxahachie, Texas, and was a graduate of Colorado College, Colorado Springs. She married James F. Lindsay on Dec. 8, 1940, in Raton, N.M. She lived in Pueblo for 65 years and worked for Colorado Fuel and Iron for 30 years. She had lived in Wichita for the past two years. Member of First Baptist Church in Pueblo and charter member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority in Colorado Springs. Survived by husband, James Lindsay, Wichita; son, John Wade Lindsay, Williamsburg, Va.; daughter, Sharon Jesik, Wichita; sister, Ruth Chapman, Roseburg, Ore.; six grandchildren. Service was held Sept. 1 at Fireside Chapel, Moore-Howard Mortuary, 17th and Clarkson, Denver. Cremation.

Lindsay, Robert R.

Robert R. "Bobby" "Bob" Lindsay - Pueblo Chieftain - February 24, 2000 - Robert R. "Bobby" "Bob" Lindsay, age 54, passed away Feb. 22, 2000. Survived by his daughters, Angela and Suzanne Lindsay of Pueblo, their mother, Debra Lindsay, as well as daughter, Barbara Lindsay of Colorado Springs. Also survived by his grandson, Brandon Lindsay; mother, Lucile Lindsay; sisters, Linda (Clarence) Engelbrecht, Boone, and Carolyn (Larry) Hajek, Pueblo; daughter-in-law, Sonja Lindsay, Pueblo; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Mr. Lindsay was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Michael; his father, John Robert Lindsay; and brother, Stephen. After being employed at the CF&I Steel Corp., Robert was employed as a ranch hand. He was an accomplished mechanic and machinist. Visitation, Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service, Friday, 2 p.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lindsey, Allen Wayne

Allen Wayne Lindsey - Pueblo Chieftain - December 02, 2003 - Allen Wayne Lindsey, born Jan. 11, 1952, in Pueblo, Colo., passed away Nov. 25, 2003, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Survived by his parents, Robert and Glenna Lindsey; brother, Robert (Cathy) Lindsey of Centralia, Wash.; grandmother, Era Howrey of Pueblo, Colo.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lindsey, Christopher L.

Christopher L. Lindsey - Pueblo Chieftain - December 04, 2001 - Christopher L. Lindsey, 23, passed away Dec. 2, 2001. Services will be held in Marceline, Mo.

Lindsey, Edith

Edith Lindsey - Pueblo Chieftain - January 9, 1987 - Edith Lindsey was born Feb. 1, 1891, in Farmer City, Ill. She passed away Jan. 8, 1987, at the age of 95. Her survivors include a sister, Harriett Lindsey of Pueblo; a niece, Ann L. Lindsey of Wilmette, Ill.; a nephew, Thomas R. Lindsey of Schaumburg, Ill., and a sister-in-law, Mrs. Robert E. Lindsey of Pleasant Hill, Tenn. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pueblo; Chapter ER of the PEG Sister of Arlington Heights, Ill., and the PEG Group of Villa Pueblo Towers, Pueblo. During the First World War, she worked in the War Risk Insurance Department, Washington, D.C. Her teaching career included positions in Oklahoma City and Colfax and Arlington Heights, Ill. After retiring from teaching English at Arlington Heights High School in 1957, she organized the Children's Library in connection with the Arlington Heights Public Library and served as its librarian for nine years. When Arlington Heights built a new library, the children's section was named for her. This section includes a valuable collection of dolls donated by Miss Lindsey. She had resided in Pueblo since May 1973. The family respectfully requests that those who desire make contributions to the St. Paul United Methodist Church through the funeral home office. By her request, cremation; no viewing. There will be a memorial service, the date and time of which will be announced later.

Lindsey, Ralph Everett

Ralph Everett Lindsey - Pueblo Chieftain - April 25, 2000 - Ralph Everett Lindsey, born in Lamar, Colo., on Oct. 5, 1916, passed away in Pueblo April 23, 2000. Survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ross Lindsey; stepdaughters, Elinor Meiskey and Linda Shiflett; five grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Martha Lindsey; 11 brothers and sisters; and first wife, Mary Beth. Ralph graduated from Centennial High School in 1938 and was state Golden Gloves Champion in the middle-weight division for the years 1936, 1937 and 1938, and was also inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Hall of Fame. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945 where he was awarded Pacific Coast Middle-Weight Boxing Champion representing the Marines. He participated in the first United States Peace Conference in San Francisco. Ralph was also a longtime employee of Jess Hunter Ford. Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Lindstrom, Elmer

Elmer Lindstrom - Pueblo Chieftain - November 22, 1986 - Elmer Lindstrom passed away Nov. 21, 1986. Mr. Lindstrom had been associated with the Dairy Queen business in Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice G. Lindstrom, in 1980. Survivors include a niece, Norma Erickson, and a grandniece, Lorene Caudill, both of Louisville, Ky., and a brother and sister-in-law, Augustus and Jo Gondring of Lewisville, N.C. Mr. Lindstrom will lie in state in the Adrian Comer Garden Chapel from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Chesterton, Ind.

Lindstrom, Elsie C.

Elsie C. Lindstrom - Pueblo Chieftain - January 22, 1998 - Elsie C. Lindstrom, passed away Jan. 20, 1998, in Pueblo. She was born on Aug. 6, 1902, in Lockport, Ill., and came to Pueblo as an infant. She was employed as an executive secretary at the Southern Colorado Power Company for 50 years before her retirement. Elsie was a member of the Altrusa Club of Pueblo and the First Congregational Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Christine Lindstrom- her brothers, John and Fred Lindstrom- and one sister, Christine. Her survivors include her cousin, Wilbur John (Lois) Lindstrom of Arizona- her caregivers and special friends, Ralph and Lydia Chavez of Pueblo- and her lifelong devoted friend, Betty Sheperdson of Pueblo. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, 1998, in Block 6 of the Mountain View Cemetery. The family asks that those wishing to do so make contributions in memory of Elsie to the Altrusa Club through the mortuary office.

Linegar, J. M.

Dr. J. M. Linegar - Huerfano World - August 13, 1987 - This Week in La Veta History - 1918: Died, Dr. J.M. Linegar, 33. He leaves his wife, the former Minnie Carver, whom he married last year.

Lines, Allen M.

Allen M. Lines  Colorado Daily Chieftain  January 20, 1874  Allen M. Lines, a son of D. M. Lines, aged fifteen years, died suddenly, in South Pueblo, of croup on Saturday night last.

Lingo, Muriel

Muriel Lingo - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 2001 - Muriel Lingo, 85, of Canon City, passed away Sept. 11, 2001. She was born at home on Nov. 9, 1915, to Ellis and Emma (Law) Housman in Hanston, Kan. Following high school, she attended Fort Hays College in Hays, Kan., where she received her teaching certificate. Prior to her marriage to Neal Lingo on March 28, 1936, in Dodge City, Kan., she taught all eight grades at Pleasant View School west of Jetmore, Kan. She was a lifetime member of the Kansas Rebekah's Lodge. She had lived in the Canon City area since 1938. At age 82, she was still irrigating her hay fields and caring for her sheep and llamas. Muriel loved to travel and had the pleasure of visiting Kenya, Tanzania, the Greek Islands, New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara "Marlene" Lingo of Canon City; sister-in-law, Marjorie (Carl) Kruse of Canon City; cousin, Ed Cobb of Ogallala, Neb.; and a nephew, John (Wilma) Lingo of Florence, Colo. Also survived by numerous cousins. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, at Holt Funeral Home in Canon City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept.. 15, 2001, at the Holt Chapel of the Garden in Canon City, Colo. Interment will follow at Mount Vale Memorial Park, Canon City.

Linkous, James A.

James A. Linkous - Pueblo Chieftain - January 03, 1999 - James A. Linkous, passed away Dec. 30, 1998. Survived by daughter, Shirley Ochoa- granddaughters, Teresa Ochoa and Shirell La Grenade- two great-granddaughters- and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside service, Monday, 2 p.m., Imperial Memorial Gardens in Veterans Court of Honor.

Linn, Florence E.

Florence E. Linn - Pueblo Chieftain - November 10, 2004 - Florence E. Linn, 83, passed away Nov. 8, 2004. Preceded in death by her husband, Bud Linn. Survived by her son, Dave (Lanette) Linn of Aurora, Colo.; sister, Louise (Jack) Devanthal of Kansas; and numerous other relatives. At her request, cremation with no services. Donations may be made in her memory to either the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Linnerson, LaVerne W.

Rev. LaVerne W. Linnerson - Pueblo Chieftain - January 31, 1998 - Rev. LaVerne W. Linnerson, beloved husband, father, grandfather and pastor, passed away Jan. 28, 1998, in Pueblo, Colo. LaVerne was born on Oct. 28, 1914, in Kansas City, Kan., to Edwin and Anna Linnerson. He had lived in Pueblo since leaving St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1962 and had served as pastor of Tabor Luthern Church before retiring in 1979. He was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II. His survivors include his wife, Miriam, of the family home- his children, Donna Skultety, and her children, Steven and Karyn, Steven (Monica) Linnerson, and their children, Daris and Dalen, and Marlys (David) Ferrill, and their children, Jeffrey and Meredith- as well as two sisters, Elaine Olson and Mildred Turner. There will be no viewing. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. A will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 2, 1998, in Tabor Lutheran Church, 102 E. Orman. Contributions in memory of Pastor Linnerson may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, Tabor Lutheran Church or to Childreach. Donations may be sent in care of Davis Mortuary, 128 Broadway Ave., Pueblo, Colo. 81004.

Linnerson, Miriam A.

Miriam A. Linnerson - Pueblo Chieftain - May 24, 2006 - Miriam A. Linnerson, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away May 19, 2006, in Denver, Colo. Miriam was born Oct. 7, 1926, in Wahoo, Neb., one of four children, to Fritz and Sigrid Johnson. She had lived in Pueblo from 1962 until 2004, when she moved to Denver to be closer to her family. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in Pueblo and will be remembered as a tireless volunteer whose life was centered around God. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the Rev. LaVerne Linnerson; and her three brothers. Her survivors include her children, Donna Skultety and her children, Steven and Karyn; Steven (Monica) Linnerson and their children, Daris and Dalen; and Marlys (David) Ferrill and their children, Jeffrey and Meredith. Memorial service, noon Saturday, May 27, 2006, King of Kings Lutheran Church. Miriam will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, LaVerne, in the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Miriam may be made to the King of Kings Lutheran Church, Pueblo, Colo.

Linscott, Joseph

Joseph Cobb Linscott - Huerfano World - September 10, 1992 - Joseph Cobb Linscott, 69, of La Veta died at his home Sept. 7, 1992. Born Jan. 24, 1923, in LaJunta, he came to La Veta with his family at the age of three. He was a 1941 graduate of La Veta High School. As a Navy Seaman First Class, he was on the USS Lexington when it went down in the Battle of the Coral Sea in World War II. After the military he returned to La Veta where he became a carpenter. He married Juanita McAllister in August, 1975. Survivors include his sisters, Letha Zellar, Bernice Rose and Ina Church; a brother, Paul Linscott; five step-children, Rex McAllister, Polly Neldner, Sabrina McAllister, Melody McAllister and Leanne Ryan and six grandchildren. Memorial service will be from First Baptist Church in La Veta Friday at 10 a.m. Cremation. J.M. Antle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Linscott, Paul F.

Paul F. Linscott - Rocky Mountain News - October 03, 1993 - Paul F. Linscott, 59, of Littleton died Sept. 24 in Veterans Administration Medical Center. Services and burial were Oct. 1 in La Veta Cemetery. Mr. Linscott was born Dec. 12, 1933, in La Veta. He was a carpenter. Mr. Linscott served in the Army during the Korean War. Survivors include his companion, Mildred Julian of Littleton, and two sisters, Bernice Rose of Aurora and Letha Zellar of Walsenburg. Contributions: American Cancer Society.

Linscott, Thomas N. Sr.

Thomas N. Linscott Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - February 10, 1975 - Thomas N. Linscott Sr. Services 2 p.m. Monday. La Veta Baptist Church. Interment, La Veta Cemetery.

Linville, Douglas Lee

Douglas Lee Linville - Pueblo Chieftain - November 12, 1999 - Douglas Lee Linville, known to the La Junta Lions as "Mr. Lion," died Nov. 9, 1999, at Fort Lyon VA Nursing Home. He was born Sept. 15, 1910, in Skidmore, Mo., to Lester and Etta (Shrewsbury) Linville. Before moving to La Junta, Mr. Linville was a teacher and principal at Lafayette High School in Missouri for 13 years. He served as president of Missouri State Teachers Association. He received his master's degree at Missouri University. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After returning from the service, he settled in La Junta and managed Brown's Business College. After it closed, he began working as an agent for New York Life, retiring after 36 years. Mr. Linville married Irene Hively and the couple had one daughter, Sandra Calhoon, who preceded him in death in 1977. He is survived by his wife, Irene, of La Junta; nieces and nephews, Jennifer O'Hara, Allen Ross Hively, Sue Prince, Bradford Carter and Preston Hicks Jr.; and sister-in-law, Fern Wister of Grand Prairie, Texas. Active in his community, Mr. Linville had served as president of the La Junta Chamber of Commerce, Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge, Quarter Master of VFW Post No. 1092 for 34 years, co-chairman of the United Fund Drive with Dr. W.L. McDivitt and for many years served as an Elder of the First Christian Church, being named an Elder Emeritus. He was best known for his impressive career with the Lions Club. "Mr. Lion" first joined while in Missouri in 1942. He transferred to the La Junta Lions Club in 1948 and since then had held nearly every office possible. He served as president of La Junta Lions Club in 1953-54, District Governor of District 6 South in 1957-58, Chairman of the State Council of Governors for Multi-District 6 and in 1963-64 he served as International Director, a high honor which involved extensive travel. He was instrumental in helping set up the Colorado Lions Foundation at Woodland Park and also had served as its president. In 1986, he was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest honor bestowed by Lions Club International. Funeral services will he held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1999, at Peaco*ck Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Las Animas Cemetery., Memorials may be made to the La Junta Lions Club Foundation, P.O. Box 616, La Junta, Colo. 81050.

Linza, John P.

John P. Linza - Pueblo Chieftain - April 05, 2004 - John P. Linza, 57, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2004, at his home, born Jan. 18, 1947, in Salida, Colo., to Carl and Lillian Linza, who preceded him; along with his son, David Linza; and a special grandmother, Julia Linza. Survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Louise McDonnell; children, Michelle Linza, Erik Linza, Jennifer (Jerad) Bond; sisters, Kerrie (Randy) McFarland, Jeri (Steve) Linde; grandchildren, Tony Linza, Connor Bond; niece, Sara McFarland; nephew, Daniel McFarland; numerous aunts, uncles, friends and special friends, Larry Reed and Eddie Maestas. John was employed as a conductor with the Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years. Per his request, cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel.

Lipich, Josephine

Josephine (Jo) Samuel Lipich - Pueblo Chieftain - September 16, 2000 - Josephine (Jo) Samuel Lipich, age 78, passed away on Sept. 14, 2000, in Pueblo, Colo. She was born on Sept. 29, 1921, to Gail and Nora Samuel, who preceded her in death. She is preceded in death also by her husband, Ludwig Lipich; and sister, Bobbi Miracle of Idaho. Mrs. Lipich is survived by two sons, Charles (Lana) and Gary (Nancy), both of Colorado Springs. Grandmother of Laura, Sara, Brian, Gary and Jane. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jim) Clayton, Lewiston, Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, the "Golden Girls," Aggie, Jera, Alice and Helen. Jo grew up in Buhl, Idaho, attending Albion Normal School, where she earned her teaching certificate. She taught in southern Idaho for several years, then moved to Pueblo in 1956. She married Lee Plymel in 1957, who passed away in 1964. Mrs. Lipich was a teacher and librarian at Corwin Junior High School for 25 years. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center. She was a member of Pueblo Aerie No. 145 Ladies Auxiliary (FOE) and the AAUW. Viewing, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. and Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center.

Lipitz, Margaret

Margaret Lipitz - Pueblo Chieftain - March 26, 2000 - Margaret Lipitz passed away March 24, 2000. Born July 8, 1907, in the village of Knezak in Slovenija, Yugoslavia. She became a U.S. citizen Dec. 7, 1941. Margaret retired from St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. She is survived by children, Jennie Lipitz and John (Dema) Lipitz; grandchildren, David (Judy) Lipitz and Thomas (June) Lipitz; great-grandson, Thomas Jr.; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2000, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2000, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. In lieu of food or flowers please make donations to St. Mary Church in her name.

Lipp, Genevieve Marcella

Genevieve Marcella Lipp - Colorado Springs Gazette - June 15, 2007 - Genevieve Marcella Lipp passed away on June 13th in the arms of her family. She was born August 4, 1935 in Hazelton, ND to Tony and Marcella Appert, and grew up with 11 brothers and sisters. She married her life long love, Richard on August 25, 1956. They moved to Pueblo where she went to work for the Chamber of Commerce and Richard began his career as a school teacher. After having successfully raised two children, Gen went back to work as an Administrative Assistant in Pueblo School District 60. Gen retired in the late 90's and joined Richard for their retirement years. They traveled the world and were constantly on the go visiting family and friends. When she was at home, she spent many hours doting on her three grand children. She was diagnosed with Scleroderma in 1997, and rose to the challenge. She and Richard fought the disease with all their might. Her family rallied around her and we all became even closer. Gen left us as she had lived with us; with great courage and dignity and finally without pain. Gen was preceded in death by her youngest son Kevin Ray Lipp; her sisters, Mary, Georgine and brother, Donny. She is survived by her husband, Richard; son Kelly Jay (Laura Gail Buckley) Lipp of Colorado Springs, granddaughters Ashlie Ray Lipp of Denver and Nicole Elyse Heinen of Chandler, AZ, and her grandson Derek Lipp of Kent, WA. Services will be held in Pueblo on Saturday, June 16th, Holy Family Church, 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions should be made to the National Scleroderma Foundation: www.scleroderma.org

Lipp, Kevin Ray

Kevin Ray Lipp - Pueblo Chieftain - March 19, 2002 - Age 38, passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2002, in Colorado Springs. Survived by children, Derek and Ashlie Ray Lipp; parents, Richard and Genevieve Lipp of Pueblo; brother, Kelly (Laura Buckley) Lipp of Colorado Springs; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In memory of Kevin, donations can be made through the funeral home to the Colorado Boys Ranch. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. today, March 19, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel. Cremation to follow.

Lippiatt, Gerald

Gerald Lippiatt - Bayfield Blade - August 22, 1913 - Gerald Lippiatt, organizer for United Mine Workers, was shot and killed in pistol duel with two detectives at Trinidad, Colorado. G. W. Belcher, detective who did shooting, wounded by union man, in hospital with bullet in leg. Walter Belk, other detective, under arrest.

Lippis, Robert J.

Robert J. Lippis - Pueblo Chieftain - October 12, 2004 - Robert J. Lippis, 85, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2004. Robert was born on Aug. 23, 1919, in Pueblo. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Blanch; children, Sandy (Ted), Laurie (Karl), Sheila (Cordell), Dale (Judy), Mark (Karen) and Pam (Jason); grandchildren, Jimmy, Patrick, Marie, Katie, Desiree, Brian, Preston, Austin, Brittany and Andie. Private family services to be held. A reception of light refreshments for family and friends will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2004, at Le Mela di Angelo, 123 N. Main St. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library in Robert Lippis' name for the purchase of an electric wheelchair.

Lira, Charles Steven

Charles Steven Lira - Huerfano World - January 28, 1993 - Charles Steven Lira, 86, of Walsenburg, died Jan. 23, 1993 in the long term care unit of Huerfano County Medical Center where he had resided for about three years. Born in Sopris July 13, 1906, he married Mary Pavlick in 1930 and they spent most of their life in the area of Huerfano County. Mr. Lira worked as an automotive mechanic and had been employed by Santi Motors and Neeman Garage in Walsenburg and Wilcoxson Motors in Pueblo. He had also worked in the coal mines at Turner and Pryor. He was an avid fisherman and small game hunter. Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son Donald, Pueblo; two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two sisters, Lucy Niccoli and Caroline Cunico, Trinidad; a brother, Erman Lira, California; nieces and nephews. Funeral mass was Wednesday from St. Mary Church. Burial was in North St. Mary Cemetery.

Lira, Mary

Mary Lira - Huerfano World - December 7, 2000 - Mary Lira, 91, of Pueblo, formerly of Walsenburg, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2000. Mrs. Lira was born Apr. 3, 1909 in Pryor to the late George and Susie Sutak Pavlick. She was a member of St. Mary Church and had been a resident of Life Care Center in Pueblo since 1996. Mrs. Lira is survived by her son, Donald C. (Cecilia) Lira, Pueblo; grandchildren, Don M. (Suzanne) Lira, Pueblo West, Renee (Jamie) Green, Castle Rock; great-grandchildren, Kayla Green, Dominic, Sarah and Daniel Lira; sisters-in-laws, Helen, Marie, Agnes and Erma Pavlick, numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at St. Mary Church with Fr. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating. Interment, North St. Mary Cemetery.

Lira, Virginia M.

Virginia M. Lira - Pueblo Chieftain - March 24, 1987 - Virginia M. Lira, 69, of Trinidad, died at home March 22, 1987. She was born in Sopris, Colo., Nov. 12, 1918. Rosary will be said, 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Comi Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Joseph Fisher as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. Visitation 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family may be contacted at 2649 Aguilar Drive, Trinidad. Arrangements under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Lisac, Frank M.

Frank M. Lisac - Pueblo Chieftain - December 23, 1987 - Frank M. Lisac of Walsenburg, currently of Pueblo, passed away Dec. 19, 1987. Born Dec. 13, 1912, in Rugby, Colo., the son of Mike and Mildred (Naglich) Lisac. Graduate of St. Mary High School, Walsenburg, in the Class of 1936. He worked as a mechanic in Walsenburg and later moved to Provo, Utah, where he was employed in aircraft repair. Returning to Walsenburg, he was employed as a truck driver for Jim Houghton, Southern Colorado Coors Distributors, School District RE 1, where he also was employed as a mechanic. Mr. Lisac, who never married, is survived by his sisters, Babe (Ray) Hegler of Pueblo, and Kate Werbich, San Francisco; his brother, Mike (Josephine) Lisac, Pueblo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Recitation of the Rosary followed immediately by Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Mary Church, Walsenburg. Interment, South St. Mary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Mazzone Hall following interment.

Lisac, Jack M.

Jack M. Lisac - Pueblo Chieftain - November 1, 1987 - Jack M. Lisac of Walsenburg. Uncle of Frank M. Lisac, Walsenburg; Babe (Ray) Hegler and Mike (Josephine) Lisac, both of Pueblo; and Kate Werbich, San Francisco, Calif. Survived also by cousins and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Service, St. Mary Church. Rosary recitation, 7 p.m. Sunday; Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Monday. Interment, South St. Mary Cemetery, Walsenburg. Graveside service by UMWA and Eagles, Aerie No. 1727, Aguilar, with military honors. The family will receive friends at Mazzone Hall following the burial services.

Liscum, Mary Alice

Mary Alice Liscum - Pueblo Chieftain - June 2, 1987 - Mary Alice Liscum, 89, former Boulder resident, died May 29, 1987, in Greeley. Mrs. Liscum was born in Cando, N.D., Sept.; 10, 1898, to James B. Clifton and Cora Dakota Moore Clifton. She married Thomas C. Liscum, Dec. 30, 1916. The couple lived in Montana until 1952 when they moved to Pueblo. While in Pueblo she worked with her son at a carmel corn shop. After her husband died in 1968, she moved to Boulder. She is survived by her son, Thomas C. Liscum; foster son, Charles Chleepe, Renton, Wash.; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by son, George, in 1981. Memorial service, 1:30 p.m. today St. Paul United Methodist Church, Boulder. Contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4215 Grinell, Boulder, 80303.

Lisle, Ora

Ore Lisle - Pueblo Chieftain - April 13, 1978 - Ore Lisle, late of 3369 S. I-25, passed away April 12, 1978, in a local hospital. Survived by a step-son, Earl Shultz of Dearborn, Mo., two step-grandchildren and two sisters, Mable George and Crystal Burr, both of St. Joseph, Mo. Mr. Lisle is also survived by two dear friends, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cowden, Mr. Lisle was born Sept. 22, 1900, in the state of Missouri and had been a Pueblo County resident for approximately seven years. He had been retired from Cowden Truck Stop Service Station. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Etta Lisle, who passed away Oct. 16, 1972. Final arrangements with Meierhoffer-Firemann Funeral Home, Inc. in St. Joseph, Mo. Interment, Ashland Cemetery.

Lisonbee, Jennifer

Jennifer Lisonbee - Pueblo Chieftain - April 21, 1987 - Jennifer Lisonbee, 16, died April 19, near Colorado City. Born to Dr. John and Marsha Lisonbee on April 29, 1970, in Provo, Utah. She came to Walsenburg last summer and was a student at John Mall High School, as well as part-time clerk, at The Other Side and Star Drug Store. Member of the Church of the Latter-day Saints. Living relatives include father, Dr. John (Valerie) Lisonbee, Walsenburg; mother, Marsha Lisonbee, St. Johns, Ariz.; brothers, Phillip, Doug, Craig, Michael, all of St. Johns; sisters, Emily, of St. Johns, and Laura, Walsenburg; maternal grandparents, Lee and Gwen Waters, St. Johns; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Opal Lisonbee, Monroe, Utah; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial service, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, J. M. Antle Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, St. Johns on Friday, April 24. Contributions to the Jennifer Lisonbee memorial fund may be made through the funeral home Office or at First National Bank in Walsenburg.

Lissner, Mollie

Mrs. Mollie Lissner - Yampa Leader - January 11, 1908 - Mrs. Mollie Lissner, aged 100 years, died at the home of her son, Aaron Lissner, in Pueblo December 29th. She served as a nurse during the Franco-Prussian war and resided in the very heart of the hostile country in the German rebellion of 1848. She was born in Posen, German, in 1807 and came to this country twenty-two years ago. She resided in Denver many years ago.

Listului, Boggio

Boggio Listului - Bayfield Blade - December 15, 1910 - Killed by Rock Fall - Trinidad, Colo. - Boggio Listului was killed by a fall of rock in the Regson mine near Rugby. He was twenty-four and single.

Littig, Earl Eugene

Earl Eugene Littig - Pueblo Chieftain - February 03, 1998 - Earl Eugene Littig, 92, passed away Feb. 2, 1998. Born Jan. 31, 1906, in Moline, Ill. Mr. Littig retired from the Colorado State Hospital in July 1971 and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Edna, in 1994. Survived by daughter, Betty (George) Perry, Pueblo- sisters, Marguerite Snell, Medicine Lodge, Kan., and Ethel Butler, Monticello, Utah- granddaughters, Cathy (Dwight) Hellmers, Lakewood, Colo., Judy (Chris) Rogers, Las Vegas, Nev., and Luanne (Scott) Thornburg, Kansas City, Mo.- three great-grandchildren- and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, 1998, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family respectfully requests the omission of flowers.

Littig, Mary N.

Mary N. Littig - Pueblo Chieftain - March 20, 1999 - Mary N. Littig, 88, of Northglenn, formerly of Pueblo, passed away March 18,1999, in Denver. Mary was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Littig, in 1995, to whom she had been married for 65 years. Survived by her son, Robert (Dora) Littig-grandchildren, Robert Littig Jr., Teri Goode and Traci Doyle-great-grandchildren, Debbie and Richard Lipke. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, 1999, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may make contributions to the Alzheimer Association in memory of Mary Litig.

Little, Don

Don Little - Pueblo Chieftain - October 1992 - Don Little, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 4, 1992. Survived by his wife, Sally; three children, Jeff and Donna Little and Donald J. Large; mother, Faye Little, Pueblo; and brother, Murray (Loretta) Little, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was employed with the Bessemer Irrigation Ditch Company for 16 years. Preceded in death by his father Murray W. Little. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of food or flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Little, George Mahlon

George Mahlon Little - Pueblo Chieftain - December 19, 1987 - George Mahlon Little, late of 520 W. 19th, passed away Dec. 17, 1987. Mr. Little was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses North Congregation. He is survived by his wife, Floy M. Little, of the family home; one brother, Lewis (Frances) Little of Pueblo; one sister, Lillian (Claude) Holderman of Ordway; and several nieces and nephews. Cremation. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, with Mr. Tom Parr officiating. The family respectfully requests the omission of flowers. Those who wish may make donations to the Jehovah's Witnesses North Congregation through the funeral home office. The family may be contacted at 1605 Glenwood Lane.

Little, Lewis M.

Lewis M. Little - Pueblo Chieftain - December 22, 1987 - Lewis M. Little, late of Pueblo, died Dec. 21, 1987, at a local nursing home. Survived by his wife Frances Little of the family home; stepchildren Jerry (Dee) Toft, Grand Junction, and Corinne Toft, Pueblo; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister Lillian (Claud) Holderman, Ordway. Member of Faith United Methodist Church. Born Jan. 21, 1908, in Rye. Lifetime Pueblo County resident. Mr. Little was a farmer. He served as mayor of Rye for a number of years. Mr. and Mrs. Little were married Sept. 7, 1 950, in Santa Fe, N.M. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Finer an officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to his church.

Little, Ruth M.

Ruth M. Little - Pueblo Chieftain - November 15, 1987 - Ruth M. Little passed away Nov. 13, 1987. Mother of John (Elizabeth) Little. Also survived by four grandchildren. Immediate cremation; no services.

Little, William C.

William C. Little - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 2004 - William C. Little, 85, born Jan. 24, 1919, passed away Nov. 13, 2004. Survived by his daughter, Kathy Ann Meyer; son, Thomas Little; and dear friend, Leon Sonksen. Also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Will and Naomi Little; and sister, Jeanette Little. After receiving his teaching degree from Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, William was the elementary coordinator for the Rocky Ford Colorado School. He was a teacher for many years at Carlile School in Pueblo. William received his master's degree from Colorado State University, and was a lifelong member of NEA. After his retirement, he pursued his love of archaeology and geology, part-time farming and working for Great Basin Consultants. The family wishes to give special thanks to the home health care providers, especially Nancy Wimber and Mary Valle, the doctors and staff of the Pueblo VA Clinic, and neighbor, Debbie Miller, for their care and concern for William. At his request, cremation, with no viewing or services.

Litz, Earl E.

Earl E. Litz  Pueblo Indicator  January 10, 1948  Earl Litz Dies In New Jersey  Earl E. Litz, a native Puebloan, died Dec. 26, in Bloomfield N.J., while he and his widow were visiting the home of their daughter, Mrs. Margaret Grosgean. They had gone to New Jersey to spend the Christmas holidays. Mr. Litz was a graduate of Central high school and he and his wife, the former Ida Reese who was a daughter of the late City Commissioner Will Reese, moved to the east after their marriage in 1902. Mr. and Mrs. Litz made their home in Wakefield, Rhode Island. A brother, George Litz, who died a few years ago, operated the Litz blacksmith shop and later on the present Pioneer garage at Northern and Routt. Survivors include the widow, Mrs. Litz, daughter, Mrs. Grosgean, three grandchildren, and a nephew, Harry S. Haney, 1933 Carteret.

Litz, William Haywood

William Haywood Litz - Trinidad Times Independent - August 4, 2005 - William Haywood Litz, 73, of Rockport, Texas, passed away Aug. 1, 2005. He was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Port Lavaca, Texas. William was the owner of Sago Palms RV Ranch and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marjorie Lester Litz, and daughter Anita Elaine Litz. He is survived by a daughter, Carla Ann Litz of Trinidad, and a son, William H. Litz II and wife Rachel of San Francisco, and a sister, Darleen Morrow of Trinity, Texas. Pallbearers are William H. Litz, Carla Ann Litz, David Hoelscher, Bob Robert Stockton, Rachel Litz and Tommy Byrd. Honorary Pallbearers are Edward Morrow and Francisco Gallegos. Services will be held Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Texas with the Rev. Bette Burris officiating. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Graveside services under auspices of Victoria Veterans Council, V.F.W., American Legion, Vietnam Veterans, D.A.V., C.W.V., Marine Corps League, Military Order of Purple Hearts, Military Order of World Wars, Ex P.O.W., and Korean War Veterans. Memorials may be made to Rockport Lions Club, P.O. Box 403, Fulton, Texas 78358.

Livingstone, Adolph

Adolph Livingstone - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - March 23, 1923 - Trinidad - Driving a newly purchased Christmas automobile for the first time, Adolph Livingstone, 60 years old, was killed recently when his car plunged off the highway near Jansen, two miles west of Trinidad, and dropped into an arroyo. Livingstone's neck was broken. Livingstone had lived in Trinidad but a short time and was a workman in the building trades.

Livornese, Agnes Josephine

Agnes Josephine Supple Livornese - Colorado Springs Gazette - February 1, 2008 - December 22, 1923 to January 23, 2008. Agnes was born on December 23, 1922 in Pueblo, Colorado. During the Great Depression, she helped her parents support their poor family by selling potato salad and gathering worms to sell as bait. As a child, she won a national championship for her beautiful handwriting. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1946. She met the love of her life, Joseph A. Livornese, in post-WWII Germany. They were married in 1950. Together they traveled the world during their 57 years as husband and wife and during his illustrious career as a foreign service officer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, who passed last January. She joined him in heaven on January 23, 2008 in San Diego. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Joanne Kramer; son, John Livornese; son, Ned Livornese; son, Don Livornese; daughter, Kathleen Livornese; brother, William Supple and 13 grandchildren. Agnes will be sorely missed by all of her family and all of her many friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2008 at 10:00 a.m. in Pueblo, Colorado.

Lizardi, Ignacio

Ignacio Lizardi - Pueblo Chieftain - April 22, 1999 - Ignacio Lizardi, 78, departed this life April 20, 1999, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital following a brief illness. "Lee," as he was known to family and friends, was born Oct. 10, 1920, in Cayuas, Puerto Rico. He retired from the U.S. Army with over 20 years service. He also retired a second time from civil service as a diesel mechanic at Fort Carson. He was a lifetime member of TREA. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and working on automobile engines. Survived by his beloved wife, Lucy Gomez Lizardi, of the family home- children, Anthony (Sharon) Vasquez and Vivian (Paul) Parker, both of Colorado Springs, James Lizardi and Loren Lizardi, both of Pueblo, Eva Ann Lizardi, Denver, and Francisco (Helen) Escalona, Florida- seven grandchildren, Reyna Carpenter, Stephanie Gillutte, Leslie Quintana, Andrea Martinez, Christopher, LeTicia and Loren Lizardi Jr.- and four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Angelica, Alonzo and Irena. Visitation, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rev. Robert Carden, celebrant. Full military honors at graveside, Roselawn Cemetery, by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family will receive friends at the family home.

Llewellyn, Margaret Mary

Margaret Mary Llewellyn - Pueblo Chieftain - December 08, 1997 - Margaret Mary Llewellyn, 91, of Pueblo, died Dec. 7. Born in 1906 to Peter O'Leary and Georgia Fuller of Denver. Married John Jack" Charles Llewellyn on April 9, 1928, in Colorado Springs. He precedes her in death. Survived by daughter, Marilyn Potestio and son-in-law, Gene Potestio of Pueblo- grandson, Rick Potestio of Pueblo- great-granddaughter, Krysta Potestio of Canon City. She was a former Custer County resident and a longtime Pueblo resident. Graduated from Parsons High School, Parsons, Kan. Member of Central Christian Church. Service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1997, at Central Christian Church in Pueblo, Mick McHarg officiating. Burial, New Hope Cemetery in Wetmore. Please omit food.

Lloyd, H. William

H. William Lloyd - Pueblo Chieftain - December 16, 1999 - H. William Lloyd, former Pueblo resident, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Eureka, Mont., Dec. 10, 1999. Born and reared in Pueblo, he graduated from Centennial High School, Class of 1946. A graduate of University of Colorado, he was employed as a stock broker with A.G. Edwards Investments Brokers for many years. Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lions Club and The Legends Country Club, all of Eureka, Mont. Survivors include his widow, Anne Young Lloyd, of the family home; and three children, Nancy (Ed) Weir, Stone Mountain, Ga., Thomas P. (Sally) Lloyd and Christina Sands, both of Eureka. Also survived by eight grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 1999, at Sacred Heart Church, Eureka. Cremation.

Lloyd, Henry

Henry Lloyd - Huerfano World - May 19, 1994 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1914: The body of Henry Lloyd, killed in the gun battle here last weekend, was shipped to Texas.

Lloyd, Sonia R.

Sonia R. Lloyd - Pueblo Chieftain - January 28, 2000 - Sonia R. Lloyd passed away on Jan. 25, 2000, in Taylorsville, Utah, after a seven-year battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 18, 1958, in Jordan, Mont., to Hugh and Mary Ostler Brindley. The second of three children, Sonia battled the "ordeal of being the middle child all her life." She was a member of the LDS Church. She attended Winnett High School, where she competed at the state level in track and basketball. She graduated from high school in 1976 and from Ricks College, Rexburg, Idaho, in 1978. She completed her education at Brigham Young University. Sonia married Clark Lloyd on April 18, 1980, in Idaho Falls Temple. To this union was born three sons and one daughter, Ethan, Seth, Mary, and Tanner. Sonia was very proud of her children and their accomplishments. She had a great love for her family and a wonderful ability to communicate with others, even total strangers. She had an uncanny sense of humor and loved to tease. Her family will always remember her feisty wit and sharp temper, yet she had a heart of gold, ready to help and uplift those in need. She was an accomplished musician and loved the piano. She had an amazing talent for tole painting and always painted at least two items, one for herself and one for someone special. Sonia enjoyed cross-stitching and was a fabulous cook. There was always a sweet treat and chocolate when Sonia was around. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Clark; sons, Ethan Clark, Seth Robert and J Tanner; parents, Hugh and Mary Brindley; Clark's parents, Harold and Enid Lloyd; sister, Patricia Hess (Loren); brother, Matt Brindley (Libby); four brothers-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a daughter, Mary, and three grandparents. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2000, at the Westwood Heights 1st Ward, 3950 W. Dimrall St. (5585 So.). Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State, and Saturday at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Interment, Murray City Cemetery. "God Be With You Till We Meet Again."

Lloyd, Thomas W.

Thomas W. (Tom) Lloyd - Pueblo Chieftain - October 31, 1986 - Thomas W. (Tom) Lloyd, lifetime Pueblo resident and member of a pioneer Pueblo family, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 29, 1986, in New Orleans, La. Born and raised in Pueblo, Mr. Lloyd attended Sacred Heart and Somerlid grade schools and attended Holy Cross Abbey High School, Canon City, for four years, graduating in 1939. Graduate, Creighton University, Omaha, Neb. Veteran, U.S. Army, World War II, serving in European Theater. Employed by School District 60, he taught at Central High School for 34 years, retiring in June 1984. Member, Christ the King Parish, National Education Association, Colorado Education Association, Pueblo Education Association and PERA. Member of Board of Directors, Pueblo Symphony Association. Survived by brother, H. William (Anne) Lloyd, Eureka, Mo.; two nieces and one nephew, Mrs. Nancy (Edward) Weir, Webster Groves, Mo., Thomas Patrick (Sally) Lloyd, Eureka, Mo., and Mrs. Christina (Charles) Sands, Rolla, Mo. Six grandnieces and grand-nephews also survive, as do several cousins. Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Those who wish may make contributions to Pueblo Symphony Association, 431 E. Pitkin, in memory of Mr. Lloyd. Family will receive friends at the funeral home following the rosary.

Loarca, Irene

Irene Loarca - Pueblo Chieftain - June 26, 2006 - Irene Loarca, departed her life on June 21, 2006 from a lengthy illness. Born June 25, 1953. Survived by her children, Ray (Ana) Lara, Luis (Joy) Lara, Dominga (Juan) Lara, Tony (Tayna) Lara; 11 grandchildren; godchildren, Amanda and Julian Hernandez. She enjoyed dancing, cooking and helping those in need. She will be sadly missed by her friends and relatives. Viewing June 26, 2006 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Funeral Mass June 27, 2006, 10:00 a.m. both at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Dinner to follow mass.

Lobana, S.

S. Lobana - Huerfano World - February 20, 2003- This Week in Walsenburg History - 1906: A disaster in the old Sunshine mine claimed the lives of William Moran, Archie Miller, Natale Nizzi, Natale Ore, James Teeters, Pete Divisio, S. Lobana and Dominic Lezeni.

Lobato, Angel

Angel Lobato - Pueblo Chieftain - August 30, 2001 - Went to be with our Lord before she was born on Aug. 29, 2001, at Parkview Hospital. Left to cherish her are her parents, Tammy and Louie Lobato; brothers, Louis and Antonio; and her sister, Savina. Also survived by grandparents, Tim and Denise Lucero, Ricardo and Geraldine Loya, Roy and Nora Lobato, Louie Lobato and Wilbert DeGrado; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by her grandmother, Yolanda Lucero-DeGrado. Private services will be held in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel.

Lobato, Eloy

Eloy "Roy" Lobato - Pueblo Chieftain - November 4, 2006 - Eloy "Roy" Lobato, 85, went to be with our heavenly Father on Nov. 1, 2006. Preceded in death by his parents; and three children, Manual, Louis and Earlene. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Nora; children, Virginia Lovato and Michael Lobato; and stepchildren, Vivian DeHerrera and Ben Amaya. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Roy was employed by Speken iron works and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Adrian Comer Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Roselawn.

Lobato, Frank Pilar

Frank Pilar Lobato - Pueblo Chieftain - November 20, 1986 - Frank Pilar Lobato, 81, late of 1130 W. 16th St., passed away Nov. 19, 1986. A retired businessman in the field of farming and oil. Preceded in death by his son, Frank Lobato Jr., in 1970. Survivors include his wife, Josefita M. Lobato, and children, Adella (Pat) Lobato, Evans; Margarito (Ademia) Lobato, La Salle; Helen (Levi) Gonzales, Fort Garland; Marie (Ernie) Trujillo, Pueblo; Sarah (Frank) Parsons, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Ivan (Maxine) Lobato, Denver; Patricia (Jim) Aragon, Lakewood; Evelyn Lobato, Westminster; Angela (Ron) Salazar, Colorado Springs. Also surviving are 32 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Manuel Lobato, Ault, and a sister, Romaldita Lucero, San Luis. Rosary recitation, 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday, both services at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 1130 W. 16th St.

Lobato, Josephine

Josephine Lobato - Pueblo Chieftain - December 25, 2003 - Josephine Lobato, 92, passed away Dec. 20, 2003. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; three sons, Daniel, Frank Jr., and Ivan Lobato; and her grandchildren, Rita Beth Cordova and Dennis Trujillo Jr. She is survived by her children, Della Gallegos, Fort Garland, Colo., Helen (Levi) Gonzales, Fort Garland, Magarito (Edemia) Lobato, LaSalle, Colo., Marie Trujillo, Pueblo, Sarah (Frank) Parsons, Klamath Falls, Ore., Patricia (Jim) Aragon, Lakewood, Colo., Evelyn Lobato, Westminster, Colo., Angela (Ron) Salazar, Colorado Springs, daughters-in-law, Maxine Lobato, Denver, and Thelma Martinez, Colorado Springs. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral, where the services will be held. Vigil service, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 27, 2003, followed by the funeral Mass, at 10 a.m. Visitation, 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery.

Lobato, Louis F.

Louis F. "Chief" Lobato - Pueblo Chieftain - December 19, 2003 - Louis F. "Chief" Lobato, 57, passed away Dec. 17, 2003. A Native American with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, he was born in Richmond, Calif., to the union of Roy Lobato and Lupe Lopez Robles Lobato. His mother, Lupe; brother, Manuel; step-sister, Earlene Lobato; and three grandchildren precede him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Louie (Tammy) Lobato and Chris (Tracy) Lobato; stepdaughter, Yolanda (Chris) Ramos, all of Pueblo; father, Roy (Nora) Lobato; brother, Mike of Pueblo; sister, Virginia of Calif.; twelve grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and the Tafoya family. Also survived by his family of "Sober Riders" and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tuscan, Ariz. Chief served in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1968. He retired in 2001, as a nurse at the Tuscan VA Hospital. Chief loved riding his Harley, loved his women and enjoyed time with all his family. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with military honors by Pueblo Veteran's Ritual Team. The family thanks the hospice and doctors in Tucson and Sangre de Cristo Hospice for their care and kindness.

Lobato, Louise Stella

Louise Stella Lobato - Pueblo Chieftain - October 15, 2003 - Louise Stella Lobato, wife of John B. Lobato, died in Pueblo on Oct. 11, 2003. Louise was born in Gunnison, Colo., on July 29, 1920. She went to school near Gunnison and later moved with her parents, Eva Watters and Joe Carnigee and younger sister, Marie Haffey, to Salida. Louise was married to Ed Kahman and later moved to Pueblo where she was married to John Lobato for 28 years. Together they enjoyed many activities including camping in the mountains. Louise is survived by her only son, Edward E. Kochman of Northglenn; two grandsons, Alan and Ben; three great-granddaughters; and four stepchildren, Arthur, John, Tommy and David Lobato. She will be greatly missed. Memorial service. 10 a.m. Friday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lobato, Salvadore

Salvadore Carrea  Pueblo Colorado Daily Chieftain  July 13, 1875  Salvadore Carrea, but better known some years ago in New Mexico, as Salvadore Lobato, died after a short illness in Pueblo yesterday. He was about seventy years of age. He cut wood and did laboring work for a living. He will be remembered by many citizens as being affected by strasbismus. In former years he was a man of wealth, and an owner of one of the large New Mexican land grants. His family in New Mexico are still wealthy.

Lobato, Ursulita A.

Ursulita A. Lobato - Colorado Springs Gazette - January 12, 2007 - Ursulita A. Lobato, 87 of Colorado Springs for 9 years left to be with the Lord on January 10, 2007 she was under Hospice Care. She was born to Joe Albert and Martina Vialpando on March 23, 1919. She was born in Chama and raised in the San Luis Valley. She was a member of the Sagrado Corazon. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, many arts & crafts, canning. She was very creative. She loved spending time with friends and especially her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henry Lobato Sr., two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by five sons; Fred (Cathy) Lobato, Nick (Ofelia) Lobato both of Torrance, CA, Enrique (Erma) Lobato, Harold Edmund (JoAnne) both of Colorado Springs, Michael (Sandra) Lobato of Independence, Oregon, four daughters: Josephine (Jose) Velasquez, Priscilla (Gilbert) Quintana both of Denver, CO, Thelma (Amadeo)Segura of Lompoc, CA, Martina (Lupe) Moralez of Colorado Springs. One Brother Joe Albert of California. 32 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren 16 great-great-grandchildren. Viewing and visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 PM on Friday January 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Colorado Springs. 1:00 -5:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday at Weylen's Funeral Home Chapel in San Pablo. Rosaries will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday January 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Colorado Springs. Another Rosary will be at 7:00 PM on Sunday at Sangre De Cristo Parish in San Luis. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at Sangre De Cristo Parish In San Luis with burial to follow at Sangre De Cristo Cemetery Arrangements were made with Weylen's Funeral Home in San Pablo. www.weylens-funeral-home.com

Lobaugh, Harry Jr.

Harry "Junior" Lobaugh Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - April 06, 2000 - Harry "Junior" Lobaugh Jr., 80, of Pueblo, passed away following a short illness. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy Lobaugh; and son, Harry "Nip" Lobaugh III. Survived by daughter, Dana Sue Lobaugh; and loving friend, Susan Wilczynski; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Harry was a World War II veteran and a Mason of 50 years. During his lifetime he touched many lives. Following his retirement, he enjoyed bus driving for District 60 and Headstart. Harry will always be remembered for his orneriness, truly loving heart, and a sense of humor. He was envied by many for his group of girls known as "Harry's Harem," as well as his many other friends. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Crematory, Imperial Crematory. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice in his memory. The family will receive friends at Imperial Reception Hall following the services.

Lobeda, William Carl

William Carl Lobeda - Pueblo Chieftain - January 20, 2004 - William Carl Lobeda, 69, passed away Jan. 18, 2004. He was born on March 6, 1934, in Pueblo, Colo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl J. and Vera V. Lobeda. He is survived by his loving wife, Annabelle Lobeda; son, Rodney C. Lobeda; daughters, Karen, Deborah and Donna Lobeda; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives. William worked for the steel mill, the sheriff's department, and also retired from the city of Pueblo in 1986. He served in the Army during WWII. He loved to go fishing, travel and restore old cars. He loved to spend time with his family and his cat, "Buddy." William was a life member of the Elks No. 90, Eagles No. 145 and the REAC. Viewing will be 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2004; both to be held at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the funeral home.

LoCascio, Gwendolyn L.

Gwendolyn L. LoCascio - Pueblo Chieftain - May 28, 1999 - Gwendolyn L. LoCascio, passed away May 25, 1999. Survived by her husband, Alfred LoCascio- and children, Stephanie McGee, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Stephen McGee, New York, N.Y. Also survived by her mother, Elizabeth Hunt, Conroe, Texas- sisters, Carolyn (Paul) Burkett, Houston, Texas, and Cheryl Chapman, Denver, Colo.- brother, Gary (Virginia) Hunt, Longview, Texas- as well as several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Marion Glen Hunt- and her father, Theodore Washington Hunt. Mrs. LoCascio was an Allstate Insurance representative for 20 years in Pueblo and was recognized as Allstate Agent of the Year prior to her retirement. Pueblo resident since 1967. Gwen enjoyed gardening and was a true gourmet cook. Cremation, Almont Crematory., Friday, 2 p.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel with Rev. Wayne R. Ward officiating. The family will greet friends at the Historic Chapel following the service.

Lochard, Caroline

Caroline Lochard - Pueblo Chieftain - December 3, 1987 - Caroline Lochard, 72, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 1987, at Mourn San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad. Caroline was born to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Shaw. She attended schools in Berwin, Primero, and Sopris. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 1; Neighbors of Woodcraft; Zion Lutheran Church; and for many years was secretary of FOE Ladies Auxiliary. Caroline was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Jack Lochard, in 1968. She is survived by her son, Charles (Joann) Lochard, Trinidad; eight grandchildren, Larry (Cindy) Lochard, Gary Lochard, Sharon (Joe) Martorano, Capt. Dennis (Marynell) Lochard, Mid. 1st Class Charles W. Lochard Jr., Judy Lochard, .John Lochard and Jim Lochard; six grandchildren; three sisters, Ruby Smith, Trinidad, Alberta Guzzo, Pueblo, Anne Reed, Halifax, Nova Scotia; and numerous other relatives and friends. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 1987, at Campbell-Lewis-Cotter & Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jon Anderson officiating, followed by interment in Masonic Cemetery.

Lochard, Charles W.

Charles W. Lochard - Pueblo Chieftain - March 17, 2002 - Longtime Trinidad resident and former superintendent of schools, died March 16, 2002, at the age of 69. Mr. Lochard was born in Trinidad on April 10, 1932, to Caroline Shaw and Carman Barcelona. He was raised by Jack and Caroline Lochard and graduated from Trinidad High School in 1950. Charles married Virginia Joann Mock on Aug. 24, 1951. They spent the first 10 years of their marriage in Pueblo, where he worked for CF&I in the steel mill. Following two years as a rancher in Trinchera, Mr. Lochard attended Adams State College where he earned double majors in business administration and secondary education. He began teaching math and business at Trinidad High School in 1965, and was the principal of THS in the 1971-72 school year. He earned a master's degree in school administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 1971, and continued his studies toward a doctoral degree in school administration and school finance. He became the superintendent of School District No. 1 in 1972. He devoted his life to the education and the well-being of the children of the community. He retired in 1988, but continued to work as a member of the board of education until 1997. Mr. Lochard is survived by his loving wife, Joann; eight children, Larry and Cindy Lochard of St. Louis, Mo., Gary Lochard of Pueblo, Sharon and Joe Martorano of Fort Collins, Colo., Dennis and Marynell Lochard of Longmont, Colo., Charley and Camie Lochard of Yuma, Ariz., Judy Lochard of Westminster, Colo., John and Lyssa Lochard of Windsor, Colo., and Jim and Colleen Lochard of Trinidad, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Melissa and Michelle Lochard, Ryan, Jennifer and Jason Martorano, Zachary Lochard and Lacie Lochard. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Lock, Dennis

Dennis Lock - Pueblo Chieftain - January 25, 2000 - Dennis Lock. Memorial service, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1314 S. Ninth St, Steve Isgrigg officiating.

Lockard, James R.

James Robert "Bob" Lockard - Pueblo Chieftain - May 16, 2002 - James Robert "Bob" Lockard passed away May 13, 2002, at the age of 82. He was a longtime employee of the CF&I Steel Corp., where he was superintendent of masons in the yard department. After his retirement in the 1970s, he enjoyed travelling, fishing and woodworking. He was born July 15, 1919, in Florence, to the late Morton M. and Fern Lockard. He received most of his education in Florence schools but graduated from South High School in Denver. He then moved to Pueblo with his parents and graduated from Pueblo Junior College. Just days after Pearl Harbor in 1941, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. While stationed in Venice, Fla., he met and married Mary Frances McLeod and the two made their home in Pueblo after he was released from the military. They marked 60 years of marriage in 2002. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 31 and a proud participant in the Al Kaly Shrine Foot Patrol. In addition to his wife, Bob leaves three children: James "Jim" Jr. of Pueblo, Kenneth (Diane) of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Alice (David) Rocke of Ketchikan, Alaska. He also is survived by three grandchildren: Seth of Colorado Springs, and Erin and Richard of Spirit Lake. At his request, cremation, Almont Crematory with no viewing. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel with honors by the South Pueblo Lodge No. 31. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital in his memory.

Lockard, Mary Frances

Mary Frances (McLeod) Lockard - Pueblo Chieftain - July 17, 2002 - Mary Frances (McLeod) Lockard slipped away quietly July 9, 2002, to be with her husband James Robert Lockard, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2002. She was born in Sarasota, Fla., on Sept. 21, 1922. Her youth was spent in Florida and Arkansas. She was employed at a medical center in Venice, Fla., in 1942, when she caught the eye of a young airman from Pueblo who was stationed in the area. The two were married and, upon his discharge, moved to Pueblo to make their home. Their love was still visible to family and friends on their 60th wedding anniversary in 2002. She was a loving mother and grandmother who possessed special talents for needlework, cooking, crafts and gardening. She is survived by her children, James Robert Jr., of Pueblo; Kenneth (Diane) of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Alice (David) Rocke of Ketchikan, Alaska; three grandchildren, Seth, Erin and Richard; nephew, Bill McLeod, San Rafael, Calif.; and cousin, Don McLeod of San Diego, Calif. At her request, cremation, Almont Crematory, with no viewing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2002, 10 a.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel.

Locke, Alvaro C.

Alvaro C. Locke - Pueblo Chieftain - November 08, 2003 - Alvaro C. Locke, born May 10, 1927, in Bogota, Columbia, South America, passed away Nov. 6, 2003. Preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Locke; and father, Charles D. Locke. Survived by sons, Steven A. Locke, Charles D. Locke and Suzanne Costello (fiancée); daughter, Judy T. Evans (Locke); and son-in-law, Tim Evans. Al was a veteran of WWII 9th Division American Grave Registration. He was employed by the Denver Rio Grande Western Railroad as a conductor for 41 years, retiring in 1992. Al was an avid antique collector and trader. He was well-known all over the states as an expert in railroad memorabilia. Al attended St. Petersburg High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., and graduated in 1948 after serving his country. At the family's request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers or food, please make donations to the American Lung Association in his memory.

Locke, Anna Margaret

Anna Margaret (nee Berner) Locke - Pueblo Chieftain - December 11, 1999 - Anna Margaret (nee Berner) Locke, 60, passed away Dec. 9, 1999. Survived by her children, Jenny Davis, Joseph (Rena) Locke and Richard (Mary) Locke; sisters, Jane (Patrick) Berner and Pat (Dr. Darryl) Province; grandchildren, Frank, Zoe, and Jesse Davis; step-grandchildren, Matt, Adam and Josh, all of Pueblo; and several cousins. Preceded in death by her brother, Earl Berner. Born to Earl McKinnley and Margaret Ann (nee Lee) Berner on June 23, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif. Anna was a faithful member of Church of Christ-Broadway and Orman. At her request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 1999, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Evangelist Don Gelles officiating. Memorials may be made to Red Mountain Youth Camp.

Lockett, Betty J.

Betty Jean Lockett - Pueblo Chieftain - June 22, 2003 - Betty Jean Lockett, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2003. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Oliver "Red" Lockett, of the family home; children, Dave (Deb) Lockett of Pueblo, Dennis (Julie) Lockett of Pueblo and Scott Lockett of Westminster, Colo.; brother, Buddy (Shirley) Ham of Pueblo; and grandchildren, Toby (Rhiannon), Cody (Nicole), Brody, Trent and Amy. Betty was born July 28, 1926, in Hugoton, Kan. She started her beautician career at the White & Davis Building and later owned and operated Betty's Beauty Bar out of the family home because her family's needs were her first priority. Member of Temple Baptist Church. She will lie in state at the funeral home today from 2 until 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2003, at Temple Baptist Church, 3030 Thatcher, with Pastor Waudell Maple officiating. Entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum. Those who desire may make memorials to Temple Baptist Church Youth Program, in care of the funeral home.

Lockett, Hershel K.

Hershel K. Lockett - Pueblo Chieftain - October 20, 1986 - Hershel K. Lockett, longtime Pueblo resident, died Oct. 18, 1986, in Syracuse, Kan. Retired clerk at Pueblo Depot Activity. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lakeside Cemetery, Canon City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oncology Department of Denver Children's Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Lockett, Kenneth L.

Kenneth L. Lockett - Pueblo Chieftain - October 08, 1997 - Greene Funeral Home, Syracuse, Kan. Kenneth L. Lockett, 60, died Sept. 4 at Tribune, Kan. He was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Center, Colo. The son of Hershel and Jewel Todd Lockett. He had been a resident of Coolidge, Kan., since 1976, coming from Pueblo. He worked as a hospital maintenance technician for the Hamilton County Hospital in Syracuse until his retirement in 1993. On Nov. 20, 1959, he married Dorothy Baker in Englewood, Colo. Besides his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Kelly Howard of Ulysses, Kan., Kenna Bloyd, Karey Hatcher, Kimme Huser, all of Syracuse, Kan., and Kristi Fearno of Coolidge, Kan.- one sister, Nadine Kohler of Englewood, Colo., and 19 grandchildren. s were held Sept. 8 at the Methodist Church in Syracuse with burial in the Lake Side Cemetery in Canon City, Colo. Memorials may be sent to the Children's Hospital of Denver, Oncology Department, in memory of a niece, Karen Kohler.

Lockhard, James

James Lockhard  Eagle Valley Enterprise  May 4, 1917  Explosion in Hastings Mine  Note: James Lockhard is listed among the dead of the Hastings Mine disaster, April 27, 1917. James Lockhard:Colored, age 31,married with two surviving children. He was a driver for the Victor-American Fuel Company;cause of death wasan explosion due to an open safety lamp. Source: Denver Public Library,"Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/hastings.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lockhart, Catherine Muriel

Catherine "Katie" Muriel Lockhart - Pueblo Chieftain - November 21, 2003 - Catherine "Katie" Muriel Lockhart, 97, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 18, 2003. She was born Jan. 11, 1906, in Monegaw Springs, Mo. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil, on Nov. 15, 1964; her parents, Robert L. and Minnie A. Moore; four brothers and seven sisters. Survived by daughter, Norma Jean Yeager; and son, Robert (Sue) Lockhart, all of Pueblo; sister, Helen Crowe of Lamar; brother-in-law, Leo (Ruth) Lockhart of Las Animas; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Service, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24, 2003, at First Baptist Church, in Las Animas, with burial to follow in the Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, at the Griffy Family Funeral Home in Fowler. In lieu of food or flowers, the family requests donations to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2002 E. Eighth, Pueblo, CO, 81001, where Katie was a faithful member and loved by all.

Lockman, William M.

William M. Lockman - Pueblo Chieftain - March 27, 2002 - William M. Lockman passed away March 25, 2002, at his home in Colorado City. He was born March 5, 1922, in Bloomfield, Iowa. Mr. Lockman was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Lockman; and one daughter, Sherry L. Capps. His survivors include his daughters, Susan (Donald) Hulben and Kimberly Lockman, both of Colorado City; his brother, Robert Lockman; sister, Betty Graham; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2002, in the Colorado City Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Sangre de Cristo Hospice for all of their assistance. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Rye Volunteer Fire Dept.

Lockwood, Louis

Louis Lockwood - Walsenburg World  January 10, 1922  Louis Lockwood Drowned in Lake  Louis Lockwood, a young man 15 and one-half year of age, only son of Mrs. Stella Lockwood who is employed at the Walsenburg post office, was drowned in a small lake on the C. K. Fennell place north of the Huerfano River some time last night. Louis was staying and working at the Fennell ranch and had gone out on horseback Monday afternoon about 3 o'clock to water some stock. It takes about two hours to go and return from the lake. When Louis did not return at 6 o'clock Mr. Fennell went in search of him; but owing to the darkness could not find any trace of him at the lake. Neighbors were summoned and the search continued all night but no trace was found of Louis until daylight when the hole in the ice could be seen. Grappling irons were brought from Walsenburg and the body recovered about ten o'clock this morning. Word was sent to Walsenburg to his mother Monday evening and Mrs. Lockwood left for the ranch that night. It is not known exactly how the accident happened but it is supposed that he went out on the ice which broke with his weight and he was thrown into the water. The body of Louis and his mother, Mrs. Lockwood, were brought to town reaching here about 11:00 o'clock this morning. The sympathy of the community is extended to the bereaved mother. Walsenburg World  January 13, 1922  Funeral of Louis Lockwood  The funeral of Louis Lockwood, son of Mrs. Stella Lockwood, was held at the Methodist Church Thursday afternoon, and the funeral discourse delivered by Rev. J. Y. Bowman, the pastor. A large number of floral tributes showed the place which Mrs. Lockwood holds in the hearts of the people of this community. The body of Louis was laid to rest in the Masonic Cemetery. Mr. Garrett, an uncle, and Mrs. Lobb, a cousin of Mrs. Lockwood were both present from Arvada, Colo., to attend the funeral. Walsenburg World  January 13, 1922  Card of Thanks  I wish to express my deep appreciation to the many friends who were so sympathetic and helpful, to the pall bearers, and for the floral offerings during the time of my recent bereavement in the death of my son, Louis Lockwood. Mrs. Stella Lockwood

Lockwood, Thomas F.

Thomas F. Lockwood - Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home  January 18, 2003 - Thomas F. Lockwood, age 78, passed away at the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Walsenburg on January 14, 2003. He was born in Long Island, New York to Eva and Fred Lockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Debra Shinkle and grandson Travis Shinkle. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Tom was much loved by his family and friends. Tom's greatest loves in life were his daughter, family and fishing. At Tom's request, there was cremation with no viewing and a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Memories hold our hearts close and you are forever with us in spirit, with your humor, energy, special sayings and words of wisdom. You are here with us always. Sadly missed by your loving daughter, Debra, son-in-law, Ted and grandson, Travis. Arrangements made under the direction of the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home.

Lockwood, Virginia Louise

Virginia Louise Lockwood - Star Press - February 21, 2005 - Muncie, IN - Virginia Louise Lockwood 73, Virginia went home to heaven on Thursday evening, February 17, after a painful struggle with cancer. She was born March 7, 1931 in Trinidad, Colorado, and was a graduate of Bob Jones University. She taught in both public and Christian schools, most recently at Gray Road Christian School of Indianapolis for eleven years, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Glen Lockwood; her three sons, James, Michael and Mark all of Indianapolis; and nine grandchildren. She is greatly beloved by her family and by hundreds of friends. As a pastor's wife for over forty years, she was a godly influence on all who knew her. Calling will be at Gray Road Baptist Church, 5500 S. Gray Road, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21 followed by the service at 7:30 p.m. at the church. G.H. Herrmann Madison Ave. Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave, handled arrangements.

Lode, Karl A.

Karl A. Lode - Pueblo Chieftain - November06, 1999 - Karl A. Lode, 73, passed away Nov. 5, 1999, at his home in Pueblo West. Survived by his wife, Hannelore Lode, of the family home; and children, Carola Plumhoff of North Plainfield, N.J., and Capt. Steven Plumhoff; and his wife, Yvette of Royal Air Force Base in Milton Hall, England. Born on Nov. 16, 1925, in Klostergrab, Germany. Karl moved to the United States in 1955. He was a part owner and manager of the Villa Restaurant in Bridgewater, N.J., for 33 years. After retiring, he moved to Colorado. At his request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the funeral home.

Lodge, Leslie Ethel

Mrs. Leslie Ethel Lodge - Pueblo Chieftain - August 29, 1967 - Mrs. Leslie Ethel Lodge, Pueblo resident past 54 years, late of Mesa Tower, passed away St. Mary Corwin Hospital, Aug. 28, following lengthy illness. Preceded in death by husband James C. Lodge, Sept 9, 1957. Mrs. Lodge was owner and operator of Hollywood Beauty Shop from 1930 to 1956. Member St. Patrick Church. Survived by daughter, Mrs. Rosemarie J. Granburt, Abbotsford, Wis., granddaughter, Mrs. Nancy Crocker, and one great-grandson, all of Flagstaff, Ariz. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Celebration Requiem Mass 9 a.m. Wednesday, St. Patrick Church. Interment Mountain View.

Loeb, Isador

Isador Loeb  Pueblo Colorado Daily Chieftain  January 16, 1875  Died  Mr. B. Loeb was called home from Trinidad a few days ago to attend the funeral of his youngest child, Isador, who died on the 11th inst., aged ten months and four days. We sympathize with Mr. Loeb and family in their present affliction. The child was buried on the 14th inst.

Lofing, John

John Lofing - Pueblo Chieftain - September 29, 2003 - John Lofing, 86, of Boone, died Saturday, Sept. 27, 2003, at his home. He was formerly employed at the Pueblo Ordinance Depot from 1946 to 1972, a veteran of WWII in the 1958th Ordinance Depot attached to the 9th Air Force. He also farmed and ranched in Southern Colorado for many years. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anna, of the home; sons, Doug (Lila) Lofing of Osawatomie, Kan., Bart Lofing of Pueblo; daughters, Sherri (Jack) Seaton of Pueblo and Terri (Bill) Dekker of Blackfoot, Idaho; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. John is also survived by sisters, Mary Wallace and Amelia Bick of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and brother, Jona (Linda) Lofing of Swink. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2003, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fowler. Burial in the Fowler Cemetery with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Memorials may be made in John's memory to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Lofland, Gertrude Pearl

Gertrude Pearl Lofland - Pueblo Chieftain - January 27, 2000 - Gertrude Pearl Lofland, 77, passed away Jan. 22, 2000, at the Beaver Valley Hospital in Beaver, Utah, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 11, 1922, in Pueblo to John G. and Pearl Williams Shaner. She married Robert W. Lofland in Pueblo, and he preceded her in death in 1963; as did her great-grandson, Stoney Lofland; her brothers, Melvin, Alvin and Clifford Shaner; and her sister, Velma. She lived most of her life in Las Vegas, Nev. (40 years) and the last 10 years in Mesquite, Nev. She worked for Host International for over 21 years in Las Vegas. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband, sewing and oil painting. She liked to do yard work but her pride and joy was her family. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Jeanette) Lofland of Beaver, Utah, and Robert Gerald Lofland of Mesquite, Nev.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Noble (Agnes) Shaner of Pueblo. Graveside service, 1 p.m. today at Roselawn Cemetery.

Loftus, John Feagan

John Feagan Loftus - Pueblo Chieftain - December 15, 2005 - John Feagan Loftus, 95, born May 18, 1910, died Dec. 11, 2005. Preceded in death by his wife, Enid Davis Loftus; daughter, Barbara Loftus Johnson; brothers, Peter James Loftus of Trinidad, Colo., Owen J. Loftus (Marie) of Napa, Calif., Gus Loftus of Concord, Calif., and Gerald Loftus of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and sisters, Antoinette Loftus of Trinidad, Colo., Mildred Loftus was a nun and her name was Sister Margaret Pierre of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Margaret Winifred Herman (Jack) of Walsenburg, Colo. Survived by his grandchildren, Connie Johnson, Christine (Todd) Wohrman, Cynthia Johnson and Jeffrey Johnson; great-grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, Tyler Wohrman and Connor Wohrman; sister-in-law, Irene Loftus of Concord, Calif.; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. John was born to Margaret Feagan and Anthony Augustus Loftus in Trinidad, Colo., and graduated from the Holy Trinity High School in Trinidad, Colo. John and Enid were married in 1941 in California. John was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army where he served during WWII and received a Purple Heart. He worked and retired from the Santa Fe Railroad as an inspector. There will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2005, Christ the King Church, 1708 Horseshoe Drive, with the Rev. Father Tom Adrians as celebrant. Interment at a later date in Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, gravesite 1521.

Loftus, Patrick J.

Patrick J. Loftus - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - January 3, 1919 - Three deaths were added to those among Colorado soldiers in the casualty lists made public Dec. 28. John M. Walker, Jr., and Charles B. Cross, Denver are recorded as dead of disease. Patrick J. Loftus, Pueblo, is among those listed as dead of accident or other causes. Among the wounded severely in action is William A. Menzies, Denver, while Cornelius T. Flynn, Denver, is in the list of slightly wounded.

Loftus, T. P.

T. P. Loftus  Pagosa Springs News  September 17, 1891  T. P. Loftus of Durango was killed by the cars near Pueblo last week while taking a load of sheep to Omaha.

Logan, Charles

Charles Logan - Albuquerque Morning Journal - September 3, 1910 - Dead Robber Is Identified Thrice - Colorado Springs - The body of the bandit killed near Florissant early this morning while attempting to hold up a Colorado Midland train was taken to Cripple Creek this afternoon, where it has been identified as three separate persons. The identification none of which are positive are: Alvin Johnson, a Swede, formerly employed on the Victor water works. Charles Logan, at one time an employee on the Roosevelt drainage tunnel. John Tenbrick at one time employed on the El Paso mine. All the men named left the Cripple Creek district about a year ago. An inquest will be held tomorrow. Charles A. and Sterling Martin, two young boys were stealing a ride on the train are held in the county jail at Cripple Creek pending an investigation. Charles was slightly wounded in the neck by a shot fired by the Pullman porter on the train. They both deny any knowledge of the hold up. Four posses are out hunting for accomplices of the dead man. Account of the Incident: Leadville - Fireman Paul Bockman of the Colorado Midland train which was held up early this morning near Divide, tonight told the story of his experience. He said that while cleaning the fire, he turned around and was looking down the barrels of two big six shooters. The robber told the engineer and himself to climb down, after which he marched them to the express door and commanded Bockman to order the express messenger to open that door. As there was no reply, the robber shouted, "Open that door or I'll blow up your car". The crack of a rifle was the only response. Seeing that the bandits' attention was engaged, said Bockman, I ducked under the car and ran around to the rear. Just then I heard Stewart say "Get on and hold him, I'm shot," and I got on the prostrate bandit and waited for the other members of the crew to come up. Neither Bockman nor Steele the conductor heard any other bandits although the Pullman conductor said he heard someone shouting from the embankment, come on and get away from here.

Logan, Hubert R.

Hubert R. Logan - Huerfano World - September 2, 1999 - Hubert R. Logan, 80, of Walsenburg, died August 31, 1999, at the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home, where he had been a patron since, August 1998. Born July 1, 1919 in Calhan to the late Jack Valentine and Mary Jane Allen Logan, he married Rose Marie Logan September 19, 1940 and they lived in the La Veta area where they ranched. Mr. Logan, an Army Veteran, was a past member of the National and Huerfano Stockgrowers and the Colorado Cattlemen's Association. He is survived by his son, Paul Logan, La Veta; a brother, Robert Logan, California; two grandson, two great-granddaughters, numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, September 3 in La Veta Cemetery. Cremation.

Logan, Margaret Louise

Margaret Louise Logan - Pueblo Chieftain - June 21, 2005 - Margaret Louise Logan passed away June 16, 2005, at the Pavilion at Villa Pueblo in Pueblo, Colo. She was born Oct. 10, 1908, in Bethany, Mo., to John and Lula Berry. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leo Villyard and George Logan. Louise lived in the Sargent/Monte Vista area from 1920 to 1942 and graduated from Sargent High School in 1926. She lived a number of years in Los Angeles, retiring to the Odd Fellows apartment complex in Canon City in 1967. Louise has lived at the Villa Pueblo in Pueblo, Colo., since 1992. She is survived by one cousin, Don (Carlie) Clark of Monte Vista; nephew, John (Jowanda) Villyard of Alamosa; niece, Anne (Wally) Firkins of Canon City; great-nephew, Brent (Marla) Firkins of Pueblo West, and great-niece, Stephani (Andrew) Lopez of Canon City. The family would like to thank the Villa Pueblo for the love and care extended to her during her residence. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2005, at the Ordination Room at the Pavilion at Villa Pueblo. Those wishing to make contributions may do so through the funeral home to the Activity fund at the Pavilion at Villa Pueblo.

Logan, Rose Marie

Rose Marie Logan - Huerfano World - September 3, 1992 - Rose Marie Logan, 79, of La Veta, died Friday, Aug. 28, 1992, after suffering a heart attack at her home. Born on the family ranch in the Wahatoya Valley Sept. 19, 1912, to John and Lucy Penne Bowdino, she was reared there and attended school nearby. She graduated from La Veta High School. She married Hubert R. Logan Sept. 19, 1940 and the couple lived on the lower Bowdino ranch for most of their married life. Surviving are her husband, Hubert; a son Paul, La Veta; a brother, Charles Bowdino, Victor, MT; a grandson, nieces and nephews. Graveside service was Tuesday in La Veta Cemetery. Boies Memorial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Logan, Tannis R.

Tannis R. Logan - Pueblo Chieftain - January 04, 2004 - Tannis R. Logan, 57, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2003. Born, Feb. 28, 1946, in San Francisco, Calif. Preceded in death by her father, Timothy J. Duffy. Survived by her loving husband, Norman Logan Jr.; children, Shon Rubel, Marcy Carpenter, Daymon R.A. Cagel, Kelleen Hendrickson; mother, Pat Cole; and sister, Kelly Pryor. She will be missed by the Colorado City and Rye community and also everyone she touched in her life. She will forever stay in our loving memory. There will be no viewing. Cremation by Roselawn Funeral Home. Memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Logar, Albin

Albin Logar - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: Albin Logar is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists Albin Logar as an Austrian, age 36, and widowed. He was working as a miner for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

Loggins, Rosalie Shephers

Rosalie (Shephers) Loggins - The Patriot Ledger of Quincy Massachusetts - August 10, 1996 - Byhalia, Mississippi - Rosalie (Shephers) Loggins, 66, of Byhalia, a retired bank officer, died Friday at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Mrs. Loggins was an officer of the Union Planters Bank in Memphis before her retirement. She was an active volunteer with Memphis in May and Individuals Making Progress And Changing Tomorrow. Mrs. Loggins was a member of the Episcopal Church. She is survived by three sons, David Bruce Rogers of Rockland, Thomas S. Loggins III of Nashville, Tenn., and John Coleman Loggins Sr. of Shreveport, La.; a daughter, Kathleen Lee Howell of Byhalia; three sisters, Kathleen R. Calza of Walsenburg, Colo., Eileen Johnson of Las Vegas, Nev., and Christine Hastings of Downey, Calif.; and 11 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memphis. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Family Church in Rockland. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to charity.

Logie, David L.

David L. Logie - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 1998 - David L. Logie, 37, a former Colorado Springs resident, died Sept. 7, 1998, in Greenville, Texas. He was a federal civil service worker for the Logistic Special Forces division at Fort Bragg, N.C., and was a major and helicopter pilot in the North Carolina Air National Guard. Mr. Logie was born Oct. 8, 1960, in Colorado Springs. He was married May 26, 1987, to Diann Ann Vigil. He is survived by his wife- his parents, Jack and Norma Logie- a brother, Ken- and his paternal grandmother, Pearl A. Logie. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shrine of Remembrance America the Beautiful" Chapel of Roses, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., 634-1597. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 501 S. Weber St., Colorado Springs 80901. Friends and family may be received at 1238 Mahren Ave.

Logsdon, Clinton C.

Clinton C. "Loggy" Logsdon - Pueblo Chieftain - May 15, 2001 - Clinton C. "Loggy" Logsdon, 81, born June 6, 1919, in Hopkinsville, Ky., passed away May 13, 2001. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth, and two children. Clint was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and saw action in Germany and France. He retired from Parkview hospital and School District 60. He was a custodian at Central and South High schools. Other employment included a brick cleaning business. Clint built and remodeled several homes. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Funeral service, 11 a.m. today, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by Fort Carson. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice.

Logsdon, Earl I.

Earl I. Logsdon - Pueblo Chieftain - January 11, 2000 - Earl I. Logsdon, born Aug. 25, 1921, in Calhoun, Mo., passed away Jan. 10, 2000. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Florence; daughter, Glenda Sue (Gus) Sandstrom of Pueblo; son, Larry Earl (Debra) Logsdon of Pueblo; grandchildren, Wendy (Leide) deFusco of Pueblo, Michael Sandstrom, USMC, Laurie (Dane) Brady of California, Joshua Logsdon of Pueblo, Aubrey Logsdon of Pueblo; sisters, Ina DeTemple of Colorado Springs, Nita DeTemple of Fruita, Colo., Sylvia Cole of Brighton, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Logsdon grew up and went to school in Denver. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #31 and Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union Local 20, since 1950 and enjoyed fishing, time spent in Cripple Creek and Pueblo West Sportsmen Club. In lieu of flowers and food, contributions may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 704 Elmhurst Place, 81004. Cremation, Imperial Crematory. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Logsdon, Florence V.

Florence V. Logsdon - Pueblo Chieftain - February 22, 2004 - Florence V. Logsdon was born on Feb. 10, 1922, and ended her travels in this life on Feb. 17, 2004. She joins her husband Earl; and son, Larry; to finish their journey together. She is survived by a sister, Dorris DeMoss of Reno, Nev.; sister-in-law, Sylvia Lee of Brighton, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Debby Del Monte; and her daughter, Sue (Gus) Sandstrom of Pueblo. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Wendy (Leide) DeFusco, Michael (Madalyn) Sandstrom, Laurie Sandstrom, Joshua Logsdon, Aubrey Logsdon; and the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren, Lucas Logsdon, Michael DeFusco and Reagan Sandstrom. Florence was a homemaker and supporter of her husband and family. She was a member of Pueblo Chapter No. 7 OES. She had enjoyed fishing, camping and the breaking-even trips to Cripple Creek, Laughlin and Las Vegas. She will be missed by her family and friends, but our sorrow is lessened by knowing that she has been reunited with Earl and Larry. Her family sends a heart-felt thank you to Dr. Steinle and the staff of Parkview 5 tower who cared for her so compassionately. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Monday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests that donations may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, the Pueblo Child Advocacy Center or the charity of your choice in her memory.

Lohrmeyer, Kristopher Robert

Kristopher Robert Lohrmeyer - Pueblo Chieftain - July 21, 1999 - Kristopher Robert Lohrmeyer, 17, died July 16, 1999 , in Colorado Springs. He was a student at Coronado High School. Kris was born Dec. 13, 1981, in Sacramento, Calif. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Lori (Trevithick)Lohrmeyer- sister, Ashley- grandparents, Luella Lohrmeyer and Bob and Creta Trevithick- aunt and uncle, Karen and Dave Alexander- and uncles, Tom Lohrmeyer and Father Ken Lohrmeyer. A was held Monday, July19, 1999 at First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs. Cremation. Those who wish may make contributions to the Kris Lohrmeyer Memorial in care of First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs 80903.

Lomax, Hazel R.

Hazel R. Lomax - Pueblo Chieftain - September 23, 2002 - Hazel R. Lomax, 69, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord Sept. 17, 2002. She is survived by three children; special friend, Mary Ann Lemon; and sister-in-law, Barbara Evans. Preceded by her husband, Henry Lomax; and brother Clyde Evans. Hazel was an avid Christian, an individual who would give her shirt off her back. She would say "I'm alone but never lonely; me and the Lord have a good time together." Cremation has taken place. Barbara Evans can be contacted at 544-0898.

Lombard, Philip C.

Philip C. Lombard - Pueblo Chieftain - July 17, 2000 - Philip C. Lombard passed away July 14, 2000, in Pueblo. Philip was born in Hudson, Wis., on July 6, 1927, and had lived in Pueblo since 1961. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart. Philip was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Pueblo Lodge No. 17, AF&AM. Mr. Lombard will be remembered by his many customers who frequented Lombard Jewelers. He is survived by his daughter, Ramona Lombard; his sons, Timothy (Deborah) Lombard and Philip Lombard Jr.; their mother, Idella Lombard, all of Pueblo; his uncle, Frank (Ann) Trudell of Minnesota; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Lombard will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the mortuary on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2000, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Cremation in the Davis Crematory will follow. Donations in memory of Mr. Lombard may be made to the American Cancer Society either directly or through the mortuary.

Lombard, Robert E. Jr.

Robert E. "Skip" Lombard Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - May 03, 2000 - Robert E. "Skip" Lombard Jr., 47, passed away May 2, 2000. Survived by daughter, Rachel (Patrick) Logan; parents, Bob and Ginger Lombard; brothers, Ken (Trudy) Lombard and Gene (Turene) Lombard; sister, Cindy Lombard; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Mr. Lombard was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and served as a corporal during the Vietnam War. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. today. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel, followed by cremation, Imperial Crematory.

Lombard, Virginia

Virginia Lombard - Pueblo Chieftain - October 08, 2002 - Virginia Lombard, born Sept. 18, 1930, passed away Oct. 6, 2002. She is preceded by her parents; and son, Robert "Skip" Lombard. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob" Lombard; children, Ken (Trudy) Lombard of Florida, Gene (Turene) Lombard of Pueblo, and Cindy Lombard of Lamar; grandchildren, Jarrett (Nancy), Kendall, Meagan, Jamie, Christi and Jason Lombard and Rachel (Pat) Logan; and three great-grandchildren. Virginia will be remembered for the way she loved her cats. She was also a member of Park Hill Baptist Church. Her memorial service will be held Saturday in Alton, N.H.

Lombardelli, Odilia

Odilia Lombardelli - Pueblo Chieftain - July 22, 1999 - Horber Odilia Lombardelli, 81, of 630 Second St. No. 9, Las Animas, Colo., died Tuesday, July 21, 1999 , at the Ark-Valley Medical Center. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Griego, Walsenburg, Simona (J.B.) Gallegos, Las Animas, Kathy (Louis) Reza, Denver, Theresa Baros, Denver, Lucy Baros, Denver- sons, Eugene (Josie) Baros, Denver, Joseph A. Baros, Pueblo, and Richard Baros, Las Animas- 27 grandchildren- 54 great-grandchildren- five great-great-grandchildren- also a brother, Steve (Rita) Cordova, Pueblo. Rosary service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Commendation at 10 a.m. Friday. Both services at St. Mary Catholic Church in Walsenburg, Colo. Interment in Valdez Cemetery in Walsenburg, Colo. Huerfano World - July 29, 1999 - Odilia Lombardelli, 81, of Las Animas, died July 20, 1999 in the Ark-Valley Medical Center. She is survived by daughters, Rebecca Griego, Walsenburg, Simona Gallegos, Las Animas and Kathy Reza, Theresa Baros and Lucy Baros, Denver; three sons, Eugene Baros, Denver, Joseph A. Baros, Pueblo and Richard Baros, Las Animas; a brother, Steve Baros, Pueblo; 27 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren. Rosary and Mass of Commendation was from St. Mary Catholic Church in Walsenburg Friday. Burial was in Valdez Cemetery.

Lombardo, Dina M.

Dina M. Lombardo - Pueblo Chieftain - December 16, 2002 - Dina M. Lombardo, age 90, passed away Dec. 14, 2002. Preceded in death by parents and nine brothers and sisters. Survived by numerous nephews and nieces. At her request, cremation and private family graveside services.

Lombardo, Nora E.

Nora E. Lombardo - Pueblo Chieftain - February 17, 1998 - Nora E. Lombardo passed away Feb. 15, 1998. Survived by her sister, Dina Lombardo, and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, cremation with a private inurnment.

Lombardo, Rose Adeline

Rose Adeline Lombardo - Pueblo Chieftain - July 11, 1997 - George McCarthy Funeral Home Rose Adeline Lombardo, July 8, 1997. Wife of Sam Lombardo, who passed away June 28, 1996. Survived by son, Nick Lombardo- daughter-in-law, Kathleen Lombardo, both of Boulder, Colo.- granddaughter, Shauna Lombardo, Boulder, Colo.- sister, Joan (William) Phillips, Franktown, Colo.- cousin, Dr. Edward (Mary Sue) Mastro, Pueblo- as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Carole and an infant son. Mrs. Lombardo was a member of Our Lady of the Meadows Parish, a volunteer with St. Mary-Corwin Volunteer Services and a member of the Newcomers Club. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Meadows Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the omission of food, flowers and contributions.

London, Alonzo

Alonzo London - Pueblo Chieftain - January 07, 1998 - Alonzo London, 94, passed away Jan. 4, 1998, at Parkview Episcopal Medical Center. A Pueblo resident for the past 45 years, he had retired from the Graham Plow Company. He was born on Sept. 8, 1903, in Marlin, Texas. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Sarah (Thomas) London- wife, Ersie Mae London. Survived by three sisters, Ola B. Jackson, Denna Touchtone and Lillie Mae White, all of Waco, Texas- favorite nephews, Willie (Bernie) White, Colorado Springs, James White, Dallas, Texas, Harold (Josephine) White, Renton, Wash., Ziona (Wilbert) Medlock, Waco, Texas- numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Angelus Chapel, Rev. F.L. Chandler officiating. Interment, Doris Miller Memorial Park, Waco, Texas.

Long, A. A.

A. A. Long  Pueblo Chieftain  July 26, 1920  The funeral of A. A. Long will be held from the Whiton chapel this afternoon at 2 o'clock.

Long, A. K.

Captain A. K. Long  Pueblo Colorado Weekly Chieftain  January 31, 1878  Captain A. K. Long, commissary of subsistence at Washington, committed suicide on Wednesday by shooting himself near the heart. He was formerly stationed at Fort Union, New Mexico, and had many friends.

Long, Albert

Albert Long  Bayfield Blade  October 6, 1916  Woman Guilty of Manslaughter  Pueblo  Mrs. Sadie Lawson, charged with the murder of Maximo Basquez on the night of Aug. 15, was found guilty of manslaughter after the jury had been out over five hours. The jury recommended the leniency of the court. The conviction of Mrs. Lawson was the second one of the week in which a woman was found guilty of manslaughter in the District Court. Mrs. Martha Gallimore received a like verdict for the murder of Albert Long.

Long, Audrey M.

Audrey M. Long - Pueblo Chieftain - May 16, 2004 - Audrey M. Long, 66, born March 20, 1938, passed away May 12, 2004. Survived by her husband, Stephen Kuker; children, Jeffrey (Janet) Lewis, Jerry (Jennett) Lewis and Cheryl (Les) Klusack; granddaughters, Stephanie Lewis and Audrey Smyser; and five stepgrandchildren, Jesse, Athena, Morgan, Cortney and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Brielle and Colleen Lewis; sisters, Jenny (Paul) Nee and Linda (Walter) Marquez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Long, Birdie M.

Birdie M. Long - Pueblo Chieftain - May 03, 1986 - Birdie M. Long, 91, of 416 Vigil Ave., Las Animas, died May 2, 1986. She is survived by three sons: Charley L. (Kitty Ann) Long, Las Animas; Clarence G. (Marie) Long, Cheraw; Ross Lane (Jodie) Long, Las Animas; two daughters: Mrs. Nelva J. (Russell) Ritter, Sugar City; and Mrs. Betty Jo (Allen) Murray, Big Fork, Mont. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Griffy and Horber Funeral Chapel, Las Animas. Interment, Las Animas Cemetery.

Long, Caroline C.

Caroline C. Long - Pueblo Chieftain - September 25, 1926 - The funeral of Mrs. Caroline C. Long will take place at 2 o'clock (this) Saturday afternoon, September 25, at the family home, 733 Beulah Avenue. The Rev. C. E. Coles will officiate. Order of the Eastern Star No. 7 will exemplify their ritualistic funeral service at Roselawn cemetery, where interment will be made. Arrangements by the Davis Mortuary.

Long, Charles William

Charles William Long - Pueblo Chieftain - April 07, 2006 - Charles William Long, 96 died April 2, 2006 at home in Cheltenham, PA. A native of Portland, Colo., Mr. Long lost his father Attilio, who had changed the family name from Cenerazzo to Long because it was too "long", in the great flu epidemic of 1918. After graduating from Florence High School, Florence Colo. in 1927, Mr. Long moved to Philadelphia, PA. with his mother Mary, his older brother William, and his younger brother Adolph. In Philadelphia, Mr. Long both individually and with various partners, ran a number of businesses in the food industry including groceries, luncheonettes and produce stores. Over the years they were located on Point Breeze Ave., 20th St. & Fairmont Ave., Rising Sun Ave. at 11th St., 3520 Germantown Ave., and 1307 Veining St. He served in World War II as a supply Sgt. with the Army Air Corps in the China Burma India campaign. After officially retiring and closing his sandwich shop in 1972 he still worked part time for a number of years helping and advising at the Farmer Joe's produce shop located at 5th St. & Cheltenham Ave., near his home. He is survived by his wife, Gilda Long, son, Charles Patrick Long, daughter, Ann Marie Leva, her husband Joseph A. Leva, three grandchildren, Joseph C., Michael W., and Jill Marie Leva, and his loving sister-in-law Ida Sesso. Services will be held from the Heritage Chapel, George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA on Friday, April 7, at 1pm. Relatives and friends may gather at the Chapel from 12noon-1 pm. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in his memory to Holy Redeemer Hospice Services, 12265 Townsend Rd., Suite 400, Phila., PA 19154. Kirk & Nice Inc.

Long, Dan

Dan Long - Pueblo Chieftain - October 19, 1986 - Dan Long of Ordway, died Monday, Oct. 13, 1986, the victim of a drowning. Son of Joe and Alice Long of Ordway. Service, 1 p.m. Monday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Junta. Graveside service, 3 p.m. Monday, Valley View Cemetery, Ordway. Visitation, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jonach Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials to the Dan Long Memorial Search and Rescue Fund, in care of Crowley County Sheriff Office, Ordway.

Long, Esther

Esther Long - Pueblo Chieftain - May 21, 2000 - Esther Long, 90, passed away May 19, 2000. Survived by her son, Shorty Long of San Diego, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Betty Long of California; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Long, on Dec. 9, 1993; daughter, Lois Ruth Long, on Aug. 20, 1937; and son, Paul David Long, in October 1998. Born June 24, 1909, in Havre, Mont. Esther was a volunteer for many organizations, including the Department of Social Services, where she would lend a listening ear to sick and lonely people across Pueblo through her telephone ministry. She was an active member of Pueblo Christian Center and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. At her request, there will be no viewing. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Pueblo Christian Center, 1605 S. Pueblo Blvd., with Pastor Gregg Slaughter officiating. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at Pueblo Christian Center.

Long, Forest W.

Forest W. Long - Pueblo Chieftain - May 23, 2001 - Forest W. Long - A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday May 26, 2001 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Deborah Kehle Como officiating. Mr. Long passed away at his Santa Maria home on May 13, 2001, at the age of 88. He was born in Onega, Kansas on February 20, 1913. He lived with his parents Will and Edith Long in Kansas till 1929 when they moved to Denver, Colorado. He graduated from East High School in Denver and attended Denver University for one year. He married Doris Elizabeth Thompson on September 3, 1938. They had two children, Cynthia Sue Kempers of Grand Junction, CO. and Ronald Bruce Long of Solvang, CA. He was in route sales for a local creamery in Denver till 1944 when he was drafter in the Navy and served for 23 years till his retirement in 1969. He was transferred to CA. in 1959 and his wife Doris preceded him in death in 1967. Mr. Long returned to Colorado and worked for Denver Equipment Co. in Colorado Springs till 1976. He moved to Pueblo, Colorado in 1981 and was an active member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Long was a life member of TREA Chapter 20 and held many offices including President. He was a Life member of VFW. He married Oqua Johnson on May 2, 1981 in Pueblo. Together they moved to Santa Maria in 1996 and enjoyed living at Casa Grande Mobile Home Estates. His wife Oqua, sister Wilma Stevens of Santa Maria, two children, two step children (Donna Green of Santa Maria and Burl Neal of Indianapolis, IN.), 19 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren (under the age of fourteen) survive Mr. Long. In lieu of flowers please remember First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Santa Maria. Internment will be a Naval Military ceremony at rose Lawn Cemetery in Pueblo, CO on Saturday, May 26, 2001.

Long, H. Leroy

H. Leroy Long - Colorado Springs Gazette - March 10, 1994 - H. Leroy Long, a former Pueblo resident, died March 5, 1994, in Lake George. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. today at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, Pueblo, with the Rev. Ross Kershaw officiating. Burial will be at Imperial Memorial Gardens, Pueblo, followed by a reception at the Imperial Reception Hall. Adrian Comer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Mr. Long is survived by his sister, LeAnn Johnson of Genoa, Ill.; and a grandmother, Clara Myers of Colorado Springs. He graduated from Centennial High School in 1972. He was a member of the Lake George Business Association, and was the owner of Trav-L-Port Campground in Lake George. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake George Rescue/Fire Department directly or in care of Adrian Comer Funeral Home, 2710 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo 81003-0206.

Long, Horace

Horace Long  Pueblo Colorado Daily Chieftain  April 6, 1876  Horace Long, one of the oldest American residents of Las Animas County, died the 28th inst., at his residence in this county. He was about seventy years old.

Long, James J.

James J. Long  Colorado Weekly Chieftain  January 15, 1880  Died at his home in Beulah, Pueblo county, Colorado, on Friday, January 2, 1880, at 5 P. M., of scrofula, James J. Long, formerly of Frankfurt, Kentucky, aged fifty-seven years. Mr. Long was one of Kentucky's noblest sons. Several years ago he came to Colorado from the blue grass region and located in Beulah. He brought with him ample means and went to work with energy and determination. His industry, his enterprise, his warm heart, his broad and noble views, his sociability, his unobtrusiveness and his integrity won for him the respect, confidence, attachment and esteem of our whole community. Mr. Long was a Mason but circ*mstances would not permit his burial with Masonic honors, but the funeral was attended by the neighborhood in a body, and every respect shown his memory. Elder Pickerell's sermon was impressive, proper and deserved. A good man has gone to his eternal home. Thitherward we are all going. Ere long our race is run. We deplore with his noble wife, his kind relations and numerous friends the heavy blow dealt them. Our sympathy in their misfortune is deep and sincere, and our grief is poignant and keen, but we must submit to the decrees of Providence. Peace to his ashes.

Long, John D.

John D. Long  Pueblo Indicator  January 10, 1948  John D. Long Dies  Funeral services were held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Davis chapel for John D. Long, 70, life-long resident of Pueblo who died Monday morning at his home, 508 W. Orman. Masonic rites followed at the graveside on Roselawn cemetery. Mr. Long operated a drug store at Evans and Summit for many years before retiring several years ago. Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Jessie Long of the family home, a daughter, Mrs. Harold W. Green, and granddaughter, Janet of 1334 Carteret, a brother Burton R. Long of Pueblo, and a sister, Mrs. E.W. Eastman of Portland, Ore. He was a member of the Broadway Christian church, a member of Silver State lodge No. 95 AF&AM, and master in 1925, and in 1920 was worthy patron of Pueblo lodge 7, OES.

Long, L. (Mrs.)

Mrs. L. Long  Pueblo Colorado Weekly Chieftain  July 23, 1874  Died in South Pueblo, on the 21st inst., Mrs. Long, wife of L. Long.

Long, Lillie Lee

Lillie Lee Long - Pueblo Chieftain - February 11, 1999 - Lillie Lee Long went to be with our Lord on Feb. 8, 1999. Lillie is survived by her sons, Edgar (Elizabeth) Leyendecker of Golden, Colo., Stanley (Joan) Leyendecker of Virginia, and John (Louise) Leyendecker of Texas- daughter, Billie (Phil) Garver of Pueblo- grandchildren, Michael Graham and Michelle Wichser of Pueblo, Ethan and Holly Leyendecker of Golden, Barbara Ann, Douglas, John and Lara Leyendecker, Tony and John Leyendecker Jr., Pamela Winn, Patricia Dwyer and Richard Leyendecker Jr., Deena, Debbie and Lillie Leyendecker. Ms. Long had multiple great-grandchildren, all of whom she cared for deeply. She was predeceased by her parents- husbands, Edward A. Leyendecker and W.J. Long- brothers, William Cammack, George Cammack and John A. Cammack Jr.- son, Richard Leyendecker- grandson, Stanley Leyendecker Jr.- and great-granddaughter, Rebecca Fouts. Born on June 25, 1909, at the head of the Blanco River in Texas. Lillie owned and operated cafes in the Llano, Texas, area for several years. As per her request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 1999, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with the Rev. Ray Hawkins officiating. Interment in Kingsland Cemetery, Kingsland, Texas. Memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home.

Long, Lorraine

Lorraine Long - Pueblo Chieftain - October 02, 2001 - Lorraine Long, 72, of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 28, 2001. Mrs. Long will be remembered by her family as someone who thoroughly loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed fishing at Blue Mesa, loved going to Cripple Creek with her husband and liked to plan and go on picnics. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Strell; and her mother- and father-in-law, H. O. and Mamie Long. She is survived by her loving husband, James Long; sons, David (Barbara) Francis, and Mark (Maureen) Francis; stepsons, James (Cindy) Long and David (Darleen) Long; grandchildren, Renee (Tom) Burke, Adam (Kristen) Francis, Emily, Matthew and Laura Francis, James Alan and Amber Long, Tina Atkinson and Tera Long; one great-grandchild, Hollie. Memorial service to be held at St. Peter the Apostle Episcopal Church, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, 2001, with the Rev. James Bimbi officiating. Inurnment immediately following in the All Souls Garden at the church.

Long, Lorraine Belle

Lorraine Belle Long - Pueblo Chieftain - June 27, 2006 - Lorraine Belle Long, born in Mildred, Kan., Dec. 7, 1925, passed away June 21, 2006. Lorraine was a Colorado Springs resident since 1964. She was the wife of Alfred M. Long, homemaker and beloved mother. She is survived by daughters: Judy A. Mckinsey (Tony) of Pueblo, Colo., Janet M. Beasley (Sterling) of Mo., sons: Jerry M. Long of Colo. Springs, Thomas D. Long of Calif., granddaughters: Jamie Kashin, Crystal Genziano, Julie Hershey, Heather Friederichs; grandsons: Brandon Long, Scott Mckinsey, Derek Long, great grandsons: Tyler Mckinsey, Mason and Christian Hersey. Lorraine was the wife of Alfred Monroe Long who preceded her in death. Lorraine was a devoted wife and mother and her absence will be deeply felt by her children and friends. We are all very happy that she has joined our Father for eternity. There was a private family service held in her remembrance on Sat., June 24, 2006.

Long, Norma J.

Norma J. Lepeska Long - Pueblo Chieftain - June 23, 1999 - Norma J. Lepeska Long, 69, of Pueblo, passed away June 20, 1999 . Survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Blair Long- children, Robert Blair "R.B."(LaRae) Long and Nola Gae Long of Reno, Nev.- grandmother of Curtis, Adam, Jennifer and Amy Long. Also survived by her brother, Bernard (Irene) Lepeskaof Moss Point, Miss.- as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Long was a member of St. Joseph Church parish in Blende and was active in the church's music program. She served as Pueblo County Coordinator for Reach to Recovery for the American Cancer Society. Visitation, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to5 p.m., at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday and funeral Mass, Friday,10 a.m., St. Joseph Church in Blende. Interment, Fort Lyon National Cemetery, Fort Lyon, Colo. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society's Reach to Recovery Program in Norma's name.

Long, Rita

Rita Long - Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home - November 9, 2004 - Rita Long, age 69, died November 2, 2004 in Pueblo, Colorado. She was born July 6, 1935 in Sopris, Colorado to Arthur and Brigida (Gomez) Long. She attended grade school at St. Thomas in Sopris and graduated from Holy Trinity Catholic School in 1954. She went to school in Pueblo for cosmetology then went to work at the Trinidad State Nursing Home and worked her entire career of 37 years at the facility. After retiring she worked as a volunteer at TSNH until just recently. She lived in Sopris until the 1970's when the dam was built. She was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the First Christian Church. She sang with the Benny Hinn choir and graduated from Bible College in the summer of 2004. She also sang in the choir for the conference year of 2004 Victory World Outreach Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Rita was always cleaning her yard and was loved by her children and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Gerald Long. She is survived by her brother Carlos Long, Trinidad; sisters Stella (Eddie) Casias, Denver; Shirley (Tony) Pacheco, Mesa, AZ; grandchildren Georgina (Jamie) Munoz, Melissa (Frank) Chavez, Gerald (Stephanie) Long, Crystal (Gabriel Archuleta) Long all of Greeley; great grandchildren Alonzo, Josiah, Adriana and Christian Munoz; Marissa, Memriah, Mary Jane, Katana and Katira Chavez; Ebony, Jolie, Jayla and Jenne Long and one more on the way. Pallbearers will be Gerald Long, Jaime Munoz, Frank Chavez, Gabriel Archuleta, Ronnie Corral and Nick Platius. Visitation will be Wednesday November 10, 2004 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10a.m. Thursday November 11, 2004 at the First Christian Church with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating. Internment will follow at the Trinidad Masonic Cemetery. The family may be contacted at 312 Monroe Street. The family of Rita Long has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the funeral arrangements.

Long, Ross Lane

Ross Lane Long - Pueblo Chieftain - June 23, 1998 - Ross Lane Long, 66, of 415 Cottonwood Ave., Las Animas, died Monday, June 22, 1998, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 1998, at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Family prefers memorials to the Arkansas Valley Hospice Organization.

Long, Ruth D.

Ruth D. Long - Pueblo Chieftain - October 23, 1998 - Ruth D. Long, 85, passed away Oct. 21, 1998. Survived by her children, Marvin A.M. (Barbara) Long of Canon City, Rayma (David) Meserve of Pueblo, Judith (Gary) Harper of Las Vegas, Nev., Laura (Richard) Johnson of Pueblo, Jerri E. (Paul) Shreve of Colorado City and Bruce (Barbara) Long of Colorado Springs- 28 grandchildren- 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Alex M. Long, on Jan. 4, 1993- son, Ronald Long in 1943- and parents, Ray and Cassie Winey. Born Feb. 10, 1913, in Charter Oak, Iowa. Ruth will lie in state at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 1998, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4720 Surfwood, with the Bishop Richard Wisner officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Long, Sandra

Sandra McElrath Long - Pueblo Chieftain - January 23, 2000 - Sandra McElrath Long passed away on Jan. 21, 2000. She was born Jan. 4, 1949, in Greeley. Survivors include husband, Earl, of Pueblo; parents, Herbert and Lalah McElrath; brother, Neal McElrath; and sister-in-law, Ruth, all of Colorado Springs; sister, Donna Pratt, of Aurora; stepchildren, Terry and Brook; step-grandchildren, Evan and Toree; and many nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by brothers, Gwin and Ronnie. She received a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado. Sandra started working for Colorado State in rehab in 1976 and was instrumental in getting many buildings in Pueblo made accessible for the disabled. She worked tirelessly for the disabled until her retirement in 1992. Sandra had a very strong belief in family and friends and spent many hours working on genealogies for her and Earl's family. She loved music and taught herself to play the dulcimer. Her love for the outdoors took her out to remote mountain areas, where she found a new freedom to go to places otherwise inaccessible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wayside Cross Gospel Rescue Mission, 728 W. 4th, Pueblo, 81003. Funeral service, 6 p.m. Monday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will also be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Adamson Memorial Chapel, 47th Ave. and 20th St., Greeley. Interment, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Greeley.

Long, Velma

Velma Long - Pueblo Chieftain - July 30, 2003 - Velma Long, 88, passed away July 25, 2003. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Garland Long. Velma is survived by her sister, Dorothy Ruspini, Pueblo; nieces and nephews, John (Shonnie) Long, Pueblo, Harvey (Sandie) Long, Riverside, Calif., Myra (Kent) Nichols, Beryl, Utah, Shirley Morgan, San Diego, Calif., Bill Ruspini, Pueblo West; special friends, Melvin Squire, Pueblo, and Sharon Whitmire and family, Fountain. Velma retired from the Public Service Co. after 29 years of service. Visitation, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A closed casket funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church, 10th and Main. Interment, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, 2003, at Fairmount Cemetery, Alameda and Quebec, Denver. Donations may be made in memory of Velma to Dream Weavers through the funeral home.

Longabach, Florence M.

Florence M. (Sheldon) Longabach - Pueblo Chieftain - January 27, 2005 - Florence M. (Sheldon) Longabach, known as "Flossie" to her friends, passed away Jan. 25, 2005. Born Oct. 18, 1919, near Wilsey, Kan., she is survived by daughter, Linda S. De Laine; and son-in-law, Thomas R. De Laine; three granddaughters, Natoshia, Nicolette and Natalie. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, at Imperial Funeral Home. Private family interment.

Longgrear, Dorothy

Dorothy Longgrear - Pueblo Chieftain - March 11, 1999 - Dorothy Longgrear passed away March 9, 1999, in Pueblo. Dorothy was born May16, 1919, in Higginsville, Mo., to Robert and Lillie MacMurtree. She was employed as a Pysch Tech at the Colorado State Hospital for 23 years before her retirement. On Oct. 24, 1938, she married Russell H. Longgrear who preceded her in death in 1961. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents- brother, Floyd MacMurtree- and sister, Roseanna MacMurtree-Beach. Among her survivors are sons, Russell (Patricia) of Pueblo and Robert of Colorado Springs- daughter, Carol (Robert) Wands of Pueblo- grandchildren, Russell (Rhonda), Kirk and William Longgrear, Kirby (Rod) Marquez, Cassandra (John Krupka) Wands and Andrey Del Schultz-Longgrear- great-grandchildren, Josh, Trudy, Rachael, Danielle, Russell IV, Jessica, Kendell, Savannah and Conley- sister, Edith LaVerne Beard- as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation for Dorothy will be held from 1 until 6 p.m. today at the mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12,1999, in the Davis Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ross Kershaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery. Dorothy was an avid reader and the family suggests donations may be made to the Pueblo Regional Library-Juvenile Department.

Longinotti, James A. (Mrs.)

Mrs. James A. Longinotti - Pueblo Chieftain - July 5, 1898 - Death came very suddenly and unexpected to Mrs. Helen Longinotti last evening. She died at her home 611 west Eleventh street at 7 o'clock of acute heart trouble. Mrs. Longinotti was as well as usual yesterday and her death was entirely unexpected. She was the wife of J. A. Longinotti, who has been in charge of the Chieftain bindery for years. She leaves three children besides her husband to mourn her loss. The funeral announcement will appear later. Pueblo Chieftain - July 6, 1898 - Mr. and Miss Larkin, brother and sister of the late Mrs. J. A. Longinotti will arrive in Pueblo from Chicago some time Thursday, and the funeral will be held that day from St. Ignatius church, and the hour will be stated later.

Longinotti, John J.

John J. Longinotti  Pueblo Chieftain  April 23, 1930  The funeral of John J. Longinotti was held yesterday morning at 8:30 from the funeral chapel of T. G. McCarthy & Sons, and at 9 o'clock from Sacred Heart church. Rev. Fr. Thomas J. Wolohan offered mass. Miss Josephine Cardillo sang "I Need Thee, Heart of Jesus" and "My Child, Give Thee My Heart." The flower bearers were Mesdames Bessie Fink, Elizabeth Kane, Cora Goldsberry and Sarah Akin. The pallbearers were J. Arthur O'Brein, L. T. Morgan, L. E. Langdon, William S. Kane, Lawrence Accola and Thomas O'Rourke. The interment was in the family burial plot in Roselawn cemetery.

Longmaid, Ingrid B.

Ingrid B. Longmaid - Pueblo Chieftain - July 05, 1998 - Ingrid B. Longmaid, 67, of 15 Parmenter Road, died Monday, June 8, at Southern New Hampshire Regional Medical Center, Nashua, N.H., following a long illness. She was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Edward Rolf and Harriet (Scobie) Boensnes. She had grown up in Oslo, Norway, and after returning to the United States in 1942, during World War II, she had lived in Connecticut, North Hampton, N.H., Pueblo, and later Needham, Mass. While living in Pueblo she taught preschool classes at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension school. She had been an active member of the Episcopal Church most of her adult life and was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration, Derry, N.H. She was known for her love of animals. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William H. Longmaid of Londonderry, N.H., a teacher in the Pueblo Public Schools from 1956 through 1963- three daughters, Katherine (Robert) Johnson of Arlington, Mass., June (Dennis) White of Clinton, Maine, and Linda (Paul) Zaffini of Bow, N.H.- seven grandchildren- one sister, Greta (Paul) Bokros of Trevett, Maine, and San Diego, Calif.- her mother-in-law, Katherine (Rudy) Fahl of Epping, N.H., formerly of Colorado Springs- one niece and one nephew.

Longo, Eunice H.

Mrs. Eunice H. Longo - Pueblo Chieftain - April 24, 1983 - Mrs. Eunice H. Longo, of 3417 Fairfield, April 22, 1983. Wife of Louis Longo and mother of Louis L. (Randy) Longo; Mrs. Donna (Ben) Corsentino, Virginia Wallace and Mrs. Sandra (Terry) Newsom, all of Pueblo. Sister of Lynn Kerber, New Albany, Ind.; Howard Kerber, Springfield, Ore., And Mrs. Sylvia Williams, Bertha, Minn. Survived also by eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Lloyd and Norman Kerber. Mrs. Longo was a member of First Seventh-day Adventist Church, where services will be held. The time will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 635 W. Corona, Pueblo 81004. The family may be contacted at the family home, 3417 Fairfield.

Longo, John

John Longo - Pueblo Chieftain - November 20, 1997 - John Longo passed away Nov. 14, 1997. Preceded in death by his wife, Reba L. Longo, in 1990 and son, Charles K. Longo. Survived by grandchildren, Ricky and Cindy Longo, Ontario, Calif. - four great-grandchildren- and sisters, Augustine Barcot, Coarsgold, Calif., and Josephine Marrconi, Philadelphia, Pa. Also preceded in death by brothers, Ernest and Louis Longo. Mr. Longo served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of Christ the King Parish and American Legion No. 2. Funeral Mass, Friday, 2 p.m., Christ the King Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends at 1520 Jerry Murphy Road.

Longrear, Thomas Wayne

Thomas Wayne Longrear - Pueblo Chieftain - October 28, 2001 - Thomas Wayne Longrear, 60, passed away Oct. 25, 2001, following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 24, 1941, in Coffeyville, Kan. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Longrear; son, Thomas Wayne (Tammy) Longrear Jr.; daughters, Patricia (Arthur) Duran and Kimberly (Chris) Kushner; siblings, Marjorie (Floyd) Cody, Robert Longgrear, Caroline Longgrear and Charles (Nancy) Longgrear; grandchildren, Kristina, Stephanie and Brandy Longrear, Jessica, Alicia and Art Jr. Duran, Ashley Kushner; and numerous other family members. Preceded in death by his father, Burrel Joseph Longgrear; his mother, Florence Catherine Longgrear; and siblings, Jack Longgrear (1963), Jim Longgrear (1959) and Mary Ann Longgrear (1944). Tom owned and operated High Country Construction, working in the construction field over 40 years. He will be sadly missed. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2001, Roselawn Chapel. A reception will be held following the service at 29593 Jordan Road.

Lonnberg, Vivien F.

Vivien F. Lonnberg - Pueblo Chieftain - August 31, 1998 - Vivien F. Lonnberg, age 72, of Holly, Colo., died Saturday, Aug. 29, 1998. Funeral services, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1998, at the Holly United Methodist Church. Graveside committal services at 3 p.m. CST at the Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore, Kan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holly United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Volunteer Ambulance Fund or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Looker, Ernest M. Jr.

Ernest M. Looker Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - November 29, 2005 - Ernest M. Looker Jr., 69, born Apr. 3, 1936 passed away Nov. 25, 2005. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest M. Looker Sr. and Mabel Stambaugh, two brothers and two sons Eddie R. and Lee Blizzard. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Jo Looker, brother Les (Linda_ Waggoner, daughters Debra (Steve) Burtram, Beverly Mims, Alicia (Robert) Pacheco, Sue Nicholai and sons Ernest A. (Amber) Looker and Ishmael (Sally) Ben-Zakkai. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and special niece Lynn Lucero. Ernest was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was retired after working 30 years at CF&I as a mill wright. Memorial service will beheld at Parkhill Christian Church, 1401 E. 7th in Pueblo at 11am on Sat., Dec. 3, 2005.

Looker, Juanita P.

Juanita P. Looker - Pueblo Chieftain - May 31, 2000 - Juanita P. Looker was born March 8, 1908, and passed away May 29, 2000. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert E. Looker, on Jan. 25, 1985. Juanita is survived by her son, Ralph, and daughter-in-law, Ruth of Murrieta, Calif.; granddaughter, Rhonda (Alan) Feldman of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandson, Richard E. Looker of Berkley, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Marc, Erin and Alexandra Feldman. Juanita was a graduate of Pueblo Central High School. She was a lifetime member of the Salvation Army. Viewing will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at George McCarthy Funeral Home. Funeral service, Saturday, 2 p.m. in the George McCarthy Historic Chapel. In lieu of food or flowers the family requests donations to The Salvation Army, Pueblo Corps, through the funeral home office.

Loomis, Homer B.

Homer B. Loomis  Record Journal of Douglas County  March 31, 1916  Traveling over 200 miles to visit his daughter, Miss Evangeline Loomis, of Pueblo, Homer B. Loomis, 63 years old, dropped dead after the greeting. He died five minutes after he arrived in Pueblo.

Lopez, Adelaido J.

Adelaido J. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - March 02, 2006 - Adelaido J. Lopez, 86, passed away Feb. 27, 2006. Born July 13, 1919, in Penasco, N.M., to Antonio and Genara Lopez who preceded him in death along with his son, Leroy Lopez on July 1, 1980. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Maggie Lopez, whom he married on Nov. 15, 1947; children, Manuel (Diana) Lopez, Daniel (Gloria) Lopez of Pueblo, Anthony Lopez, Theresa "Teri" and Frank Peralta, of Pueblo West, and Maxine Lopez of Santa Fe, N.M.; grandchildren, Lisa and Robert Lopez-Dominguez, Pete and Celene Lopez, Denise and Fernando Amalla of Pueblo, Bill and Elena of Denver, MerriDee Lopez of Reno, Nev., Joseph (Renee) Lopez, Manuel Lopez of Colorado Springs, Amber (James) Garcia Casias of Pueblo, Susana, Frank, Dustin Peralta of Pueblo West; great-grandchildren, Andres Molina, Dominic Gomez, Fernando Jr., Miranda, Marissa Amalla of Pueblo, Jazal, and Jessy Garcia Casias of Pueblo, Emilio and Isabella Lopez of Denver; and his faithful dog, "Chupo." He retired from the Pueblo Army Depot as a painter after 25 years of service. Adelaido served in the U.S. Army during World War II, earning numerous medals: American Theater Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon, one Service Stripe, four Overseas Service Bars and two Purple Heart Medals. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday, and Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Friday; both services at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Flowers may be delivered to Imperial Funeral Home.

Lopez, Albert

Albert "Cowboy" Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - December 16, 2004 - Albert "Cowboy" Lopez, 71, of Pueblo, passed away Dec. 15, 2004. Born Aug. 30, 1933, in Ocate, N.M. Preceded in death by daughter, Barbara Cano. Survived by children, Gary (Elaine) Lopez, Alberta (Steve) Campbell, John (Denise) Lopez, Annette (Robert) Pineda, Lorrie (Steve) Algien, Michael (Paula) Lopez, Robert (Anita) Lopez, Alison (Rudy) Lopez-Otero, Violet (Shawn) Heard, Cynthia Ganger and Carl Lopez; one brother, two sisters, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and special friend, Mary Mascarenas. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church. Relatives and friends will be received at 3:30 p.m. Friday, at Romero Courtesy Hall. Interment, 2 p.m. Saturday, in Springer, N.M.

Lopez, Alberto Benedicto

Alberto Benedicto Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - March 17, 2000 - Alberto Benedicto Lopez, born March 21, 1919, in Ocate, N.M., passed away March 16, 2000. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Juanita Lopez; children, Fabie Lovato, Vince Lopez, Leo (Linda) Lopez, Linda Lopez, Lewis Lopez; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Eloy (Sally) Lopez, Carlos (Frances) Lopez, Tony (Agnes) Lopez. Alberto is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Lopez; son-in-law, Robert Lovato; parents, Juanita and Lorenzo Lopez; and brother, Simon Lopez. Albert was a veteran of the US Army Third Armor Division and retired from CF&I after 25 years of service. The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2000, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at Family Worship Center, 540 Alma Ave.

Lopez, Alfredo

Alfredo Lopez -Pueblo Chieftain - March 19, 2002 - Age 94, born March 6, 1908, passed away March 16, 2002. Survived by wife, Maclovia Lopez; son, Eliu (Margie) Lopez, Arizona; daughter, Joan (Donald) Aguirre, Denver; stepson, Dan (Ersi) Chavez, Westminster; and stepdaughters, Julia (Dennis) McBrayer, Pueblo, and Donna (Leon Pino) Padilla, Pueblo. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. today. Memorial Mass at noon today, St. Mary-Corwin Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lopez, Amadeo

Amadeo Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - May 23, 1986 - Amadeo Lopez, Denver, died May 17, 1986. Survived by wife; four daughters, including Alice (Ben) Garduno, Pueblo; three sons, including Edwin J. Lopez, Pueblo; 27 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Services were held in Denver May 21.

Lopez, Andronico M.

Andronico M. "Andy" Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - February 15, 1999 - Andronico M. "Andy" Lopez, 88, passed away Feb. 12, 1999. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nina Lopez, in 1976- grandson, Tom Lopez- two brothers and four sisters. Survived by his children, William (Marcella) Lopez, Canon City, Seneca Lopez, Denver, Ruth Zamora, Pueblo, Laura (John) Piquette, Westcliffe, and Janette (Terry) McGee, Brush- 17 grandchildren- numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren- longtime companion, Carmelita Armijo, Pueblo- and her family, Tino (Dorothy) Armijo, Pomona, Calif., Tillie (Phil) Martinez, Littleton, Art (LaPriel) Armijo, Glenwood Springs, Betty (Don) Guillen, Pueblo, and Ralph (Judy) Armijo, Denver. Born on April 28, 1910, in Ocate, N.M. Member of St. Leander Church since 1952 and former member of the Moose Lodge. Andy retired from the Colorado State Hospital. He was a cowboy most of his life and enjoyed the outdoors. He will lie in state at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday. Recitation of the rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Leander Church, 1438 E. Seventh, with the Rev. Father Ed Nunez as celebrant. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lopez, Ann T.

Ann T. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - May 17, 2002 - Ann T. Lopez, age 74, of Pueblo, passed away May 15, 2002, surrounded by her family. Survived by her children, Dan (Elsie) Lopez Jr., Mary Jane "Bebe" Lopez, Tom (Shirley) Lopez and Doris (Jose) Duran. Grandmother of Brandy Lopez, Jerry Mares, Christy Lopez, Chantel (J.D.) Webber, Charelle (Nick) Jaramillo-Gallegos, Kimberly Ann Lopez, Amber Rae Nevarez, Mia Duran and Jerah Duran. Great-grandmother of Cierra Lopez and India Lopez. Also survived by sister, Lenore Ramirez; brothers, Robert "Bob" Torres, Ben (Francis) Torres, Floyd (Lil) Torres, Felix (Vi) Torres, Ascension "Chon" Torres and George (Cindy) Torres. Preceded in death by her husband, Dan T. Lopez; father, Juan E. Torres; mother, Rose Vasquez Torres; sisters, Betty "Marcy" Torres, and Lorraine "Lats" Torres; brother, John "Jay" Torres; nieces, Renee Torres and Lenore "Lenny" Torres; and brother-in-law, Manuel Ramirez. From 1955 to 1963 she was a joint owner of Tolteca's Taco Tia. Ann worked as a waitress for the State Hospital, City Diner, dog track, 7th Street Café, Velasco's and El Nopal Restaurant. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, both services at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice in her memory.

Lopez, Anthony Andre

Anthony Andre Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 16, 2002 - Anthony Andre Lopez, infant, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2002, in Pueblo, Colo. Survived by his parents, Jerry Lopez and Bridgett Hernandez Lopez; sister, Gabriella Hernandez Lopez; and numerous grandparents, family members and friends. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lopez, Anthony Martin

Anthony Martin Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - September 29, 2005 - Anthony Martin Lopez, 43, former Pueblo resident, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2005. Anthony was born in Pueblo on June 8, 1962, to the union of Jesse and Mary Neomi Martinez Lopez. His mother preceded him in death. He was a restaurant manager and cook at the time of his passing. Survived by a daughter, Lavey Lopez; grandson, Matthew Garcia; siblings, Ross Lopez, Thomas Lopez, Jesse Lopez Jr., Gloria Ibarra, Helen Solano, Rose Gabriel and Paul Archuleta; his father, Jesse Lopez; and other relatives and friends. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Friday, Roselawn Cemetery, with the Rev. Manuel Gonzales officiating.

Lopez, Antonio

Antonio Lopez - Lodi News-Sentinel - December 2, 2005 - Lodi, CA - Antonio Lopez, 82, of Galt, died Nov. 26 in Stockton of natural causes. He was born July 5, 1923, in Avondale, Colo. Mr. Lopez was a resident of Hayward and Stockton before relocating to Galt six years ago. He was employed as a truck driver. He enjoyed taking trips to Reno, playing cards, cooking, music, doing upholstery, baseball and getting together with people. He is survived by 13 children, 47 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. A Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Galt with Father Ryle officiating. Committal will be private. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ben Salas Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Ben Salas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lopez, Beatrice

Beatrice Lopez  Pueblo Chieftain  October 16, 2006 - Beatrice Lopez, 85, of Pueblo, passed away Oct. 14, 2006. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Thomas and Emma Martinez; sisters, Ruby Gallegos, Consuelo "Connie" Fransua; grandson, Patrick Vialpando; and great-grandson, Marty Ray Ayala. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Raymond Lopez; children, Don "Sonny" (Norma) Cordova Jr., Adeline (John) Vialpando; 12 grandchildren, Elizabeth Cordova, Don (Stacey) Cordova III, Veronica Cordova, Deborah (Jorge) Cordova-Gutierrez, Terra (Freddy) Cordova-Reyna, Laureen (Paul) Smith, Mary (Rick) Cordova-Robles, Cindy Ayala, Loretta Aragon, Ernie (Nellie) Aragon, Jeanette (Fabian) Chacon; 41 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sister Ernestine, OBS. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Beatrice was a lifetime member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. She retired from the Colorado State Hospital as a psychiatric technician, after 30 years of dedicated service to helping others. Beatrice truly found her joy in her husband and family. She was the "rock" that held the family together and the caretaker. Her strong family values and faith will be carried on through the legacy of her children she leaves behind. Vigil service, 7 p.m. this evening. Funeral Mass, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2006, both services will be at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church. Interment to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory of Beatrice Lopez to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home office.

Lopez, Benigno Estanislando Jr.

Benigno Estanislando Lopez Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - September 30, 2000 - Benigno Estanislando Lopez Jr., 77, departed this life Sept. 27, 2000, at the University Park Care Center. A Pueblo resident for the past 54 years, Mr. Lopez was born May 7, 1923, in Tucumcari, N.M. and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He received the Purple Heart for wounds received in Italy on Dec. 10, 1944. Retired from CF&I Tube Mill with more than 33 years of service. He enjoyed his daily walks with his dog "Princess." He loved to dance and spoil his grandchildren. Until his health began to fail him, he enjoyed spending time at the senior citizen's center playing pool with his friends, who were a part of his life. Preceded in death by his parents, Benigno Lopez Sr. and Claudia (Montez) Lopez; wife, Mollie (Trujillo) Lopez. Survived by his children, Veronica M. (Ron) Plante, Bettendorf, Iowa, Ida (Denis) Anderson, Casper, Wyo., Benedict (Norma) Lopez, Pueblo; siblings, Faustin (Vera) Lopez, Pueblo, Martha (Don) Bawcum, Ventura, Calif., Clara (Fred) Sanchez, Albuquerque, N.M., Leandra (Vincent) Abeyta, Glendale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Benedict Anthony Lopez, Bonnie Jorgenson, Michael Jorgenson, Chris Anderson, Michelle A. Plante, April Jorgenson; also three great-grandchildren, Michael, Cherelle and Alyssa; former daughter-in-law, Theresa (George) Jorgenson, Pueblo; special friend, Lupe Santos, Pueblo; numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation, noon until 6 p.m. today and Sunday at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Rev. John R. Waters, S.J., celebrant. Full military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team at graveside. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family receiving friends at 2029 E. Sixth Street.

Lopez, Benito Anthony

Benito Anthony Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - February 15, 2004 - Benito Anthony Lopez, 39, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord, Feb. 12, 2004. Born Nov. 28, 1964, in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by his father, Miguel Lopez Sr.; in-laws, Virginia and Leonard Orban. Survived by his wife, Beverly Lopez; his weekend kids, Anastasia, JoAnna, Robert Jr., Miguel, Anthony and Joaquin Gonzales; goddaughters, Britteny Baca, JoAnn Gonzales and Jerrica Chacon; godsons, Urban Lucero Jr., Geoffrey Gouveia; mother, Joann Lopez; brothers, Miguel (Camille) Lopez Jr., Juan (Lisa) Lopez, Mark Rael, Frank Lopez; sisters, Mary (Urban) Lucero, Angie Lopez-Langford, Raina (Martin) Chacon, Regina (Greg) Gouveia, Susie (Robert) Gonzales, Jodi (Dale) Gonzales, Bernadette Montoya; brothers-in-law, Wilbert (Paula) Orban, James (Terri) Orban; sister-in-law, Jacinta (Dave) Trimbath and Linda Bruski; godsisters, Maxine Estrada, Maria Lopez Palma; grandparents, Adeline Baca, Max Lopez; also survived by 40 nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, friends and family. Visitation, 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, and prayer service, 7 p.m. Monday; both at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Leander Church. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after both services. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lopez, Carl Gilbert

Carl Gilbert Lopez - Colorado Springs Gazette - March 8, 2008 - August 7, 1925-March 6, 2008. Carl Gilbert Lopez, 82, passed away March 6, 2008. He was born in Huerfano County, Colorado on August 7, 1925. Carl retired from the United States Army. He went on to serve his country through Civil Service, retiring from the Air Force Academy. He married Berta Anna Zwirlein in 1953, while stationed in Germany. He is survived by his 4 children, Karl, Sylvia, Rosemarie, Marie, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. His daughter, Rosemarie, took special care of her father during his last years. Carl was a kind and caring father and grandfather. He and his wife, Berta, are together once again and dancing to the music of the angels! Visitation will be Sunday, March 9, 2008, 4:00?6:00 p.m. Service will be Monday, March 10, 2008, 1:00 p.m. both will be held at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel 3825 Airport Rd.

Lopez, Carmelita Marie

Carmelita Marie "Carmen Mendez" Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 18, 1999 - Carmelita Marie "Carmen Mendez" Lopez, 63, of Pueblo, passed away June 17,1999 . Born Dec. 20, 1935, in Trinidad, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Abel and Guadalupe Martinez Lopez. Survived by former spouse, Omar R. Mendez, Pueblo- daughters, Rebecca (Gilbert) Valdez and Kathryn (Xavier) Sapeda, both of Pueblo- grandchildren, Bryan, Craig, Deidra Valdez and Brent Orozco, all of Pueblo- brother, Abel (Helen) Lopez Jr., Florence, Colo.- and cousin, raised as a sister, Mary Lou Maldonado, Denver. Carmen enjoyed baking and the time she spent with her daughters and grandchildren. Memorial funeral service, 1p.m. Monday at Chapel, Pastor Frank Mendez officiating. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received at 169 Regency Blvd., home of daughter, Kathryn.

Lopez, Clara Bertina

Clara Bertina Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - July 23, 2006 - Clara Bertina Lopez. Born Aug. 12, 1930, with new life July 19, 2006. Preceded in death by her parents, Jesus Maria and Agapita Lujan; Jess Lujan, Josie Sing, Tony Lujan and James Lujan. She is survived by her children, Angelo A. (Fran) Lopez, Adrien D. (Teresa) Lopez Sr., Cathy L. Lopez and Pamela D. Lopez; brothers, Lawrence (Eppie) Lujan and Nestor (Jennie) Lujan; sister, Amy (Nick) Duran; and grandchildren, Joshua, Henry, Chris, Diamond, Adrien Jr. and Janelle. Cremation has taken place. "Mom, we all sat down to write several things that would describe you, but there wasn't enough ink or paper, so this is what we decided: Mom, you're unconditional and undescribable love. Your loving and caring children, Angelo, Adrien, Cathy and Pam.

Lopez, Clorinda

Clorinda Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - August 8, 1987 - Clorinda Lopez, 71, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 1987, in Raton, N.M. Born May 25, 1916, in Palo Blanco, N.M., to the late Zeferino and Magoalena Lopez. She is survived by her husband, John Lopez of Raton; son, Joe Lopez of Raton; sisters, Pauline Ortega and Minnie Garcia, both of Pueblo, Corrine Hernandez of San Diego; brothers, John Lopez and Lonzo Lopez of Tucson, Ariz. She is survived also; by one grandchild, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. She had been a resident of Raton for 12 years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raton. Recitation of the rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Anthony Bolman as celebrant. Burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Raton. Funeral services are under the direction of Errington Memorial Chapel, Raton.

Lopez, Cora M.

Mrs. Cora M. Lopez  Albuquerque Journal - May 07, 2004 - Mrs. Cora M. Lopez, 81, a resident of Albuquerque passed away on May 5, 2004. Cora was born in Trinidad Colorado to Enrique and Trinidad Maes on August 23, 1922. Mrs. Lopez is survived by her loving children, Marie Gabaldon and husband, Dick, Rosalie Walters and husband, Bill and Henry Lopez. Mrs. Lopez is also survived by her grandchildren, Brenda Graham and husband, Maurice, Pablo Gabaldon and wife, Windi, Patrick Gabaldon and wife, Amorette, Clorinda Sada, Sheldon Walters, Aaron Walters and Debbie Herrera; her great grandchildren, Sarah Graham, Kyle Walters, Samuel Graham and Zoe Gabaldon; her special companion, Catalino Madril; several nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Lopez was preceded in death by her husband, Paul of 55 years, her sisters, Mary A. Martinez and Nora Flores and a brother, Joe H. Maes. Mrs. Lopez was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. A visitation for Mrs. Lopez will be Friday evening from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. by Gabriella Nieto. A final visitation will be Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco SW with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 8:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Pablo Gabaldon, Patrick Gabaldon, Sheldon Walters, Maurice Graham, Joe Apodaca and Orlando Lucero. Honorary Pallbearers will be all the grandchildren and great grand-children. Arrangements by: Gabaldon Mortuary 1000 Old Coors Rd. SW 243-7861.

Lopez, Dan T. Sr.

Dan T. Lopez Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - November 19, 1998 - Dan T. Lopez Sr., age 79, of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 17, 1998. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann and his children, Dan (Elsie) Lopez Jr., Mary Jane Bebe" Lopez, Tom (Shirley) Lopez and Doris (Jose) Duran- brother, Ted T. (Nellie) Lopez- and sister, Priscilla (Acosta) Guerrero. Grandfather of Brandy (Joey) Lopez, Christy Lopez, Chantel (J.D.) Webber, Charelle Jaramillo, Kimberly Lopez, Amber Nevaraz, Mia Duran, Jerah Duran and Jerry Mares. Great-grandfather of Ciera and India Lopez. Preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. Dan worked as head co*ke loader in the co*ke plant at the CF&I for 36 years retiring in 1982. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church parish and Local Union No. 2102. He enjoyed fishing, the Broncos and gardening in his yard and caring for his grandchildren. Mr. Lopez served in the United States Army during World War II from 1941 to 1945, receiving the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, American Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Purple Heart. Viewing, Thursday, 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Vigil, Friday, 7 p.m. and funeral Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Pueblo.

Lopez, Epifanio Jr.

Epifanio "Eppie" Lopez Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - February 21, 2001 - Age 24, of Monte Vista, Colo. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Lopez, Eppie B.

Eppie B. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - October 23, 2000 - Eppie B. Lopez, 85, formally of Antonito and a resident of Colorado Springs, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 21, 2000. Born Sept. 22, 1915, in Ortiz, Colo. Preceded in death by his former spouse, Mary Damiana Lopez; one son, Jose Rojerio Lopez; parents, Epifanio and Raquel Lopez; and by six brothers, Nicolas, Felipe, Rudy, Ramon, Alex, Timoteo, all Lopez; and four sisters, Helen Cordova, Rosana Romero, Ventura Salazar and Isabelita Lopez-Vigil. Survived by children, Joseph P. Lopez, Florissant, Colo., Mary Louise Gonzalez, Colorado Springs, Rudy P. Lopez, Colorado Springs, Julia Lopez, Denver, Bobby Lee Vigil, Denver, Caroline Vigil, Pueblo; brother, Robert "Bobby" (Mary) Lopez, Berly, Idaho; sister, Josephine (Aaron) Marquez, Pueblo; 22 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Eppie enjoyed working with his hands and was a wood worker. Played the accordion and harmonica. He loved livestock especially the time he was a sheepherder. He also loved to travel and visiting all his family and friends. Viewing Monday and Tuesday, 1-6 p.m. at Romero Chapel. Vigil rosary Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption. Celebrant, Rev. Ed Pettit. Interment, Imperial Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after interment.

Lopez, Estaven

Estaven Lopez  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: Estaven Lopez is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. Estaven Lopez: Mexican, age 23, married. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lopez, Evaristo V.

Evaristo V. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 2003 - Evaristo V. Lopez, 82, of Pueblo. Went home to be with the Lord Sept. 12, 2003. Born March 28, 1921, in San Acacio, Colo. Survived by children, Gloria (Phil) Covarrubias, Cecil (Thelma) Vigil, William Lopez, Gloria (Brian) Zack, Suzanne (Larry) Rebetrano, Cindy (Trent) Johnson, Evaristo (Julie) Lopez Jr., Roseanne Jacques, Marie (Ernie) Pacheco, Yvonne Egley; also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Monday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Romero Chapel. Military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lopez, Evelyn

Evelyn Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - October 29, 1999 - Evelyn Lopez, 64, went home Oct. 27, 1999. She was born March 21, 1935, in Leavenworth, Ind. Survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Reyes Lopez; daughter, Marianne (Bob) Fahey of Canon City; sons, Leonard (Michelle) Lopez of Louisville, Texas, and Jerome (Sherri) Lopez of McKinney, Texas; eight grandchildren; brother, Lovell (Mary) Parker; sister, Alice Gray-Lewis and Ruth (Don) Dudley; and close friends, Mike (Kathy) Love. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 1999, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to Servants of the Blessed Sacrament, 311 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo, Colo., 81006.

Lopez, Frances Ida

Frances Ida Lopez - Huerfano World - May 23, 2002 - Frances Ida Lopez, 69, of Walsenburg, died Thursday, May 16, 2002. Mrs. Lopez was born on July 8, 1932 in Walsenburg to Pedro and Juanita Martinez Valdez and was a member of St. Mary Church. Mrs. Lopez is survived by her children, Harold (Terri) Lopez, Clifton, Beverly Trujillo, Shirley Torres, Walsenburg, Cookie (John) Cordova, Jeff (Valerie) Lopez, Longmont, Donald (Debbie) Lopez, Steve Lopez, Hays, KS; companion of over 20 years, Benny Frausto; brothers and sisters, Anna (Chris) Mehan, Rose (Placido) Alverez, Carmela Finn, Patricia Cordova, Cathy (Mike) Linan, Angie (Robert) Torrones, Ruben Valdez, Eddie (Mary) Valdez, Elazer (Juanita) Valdez; grandchildren, Harold III and Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Jr., Connie and Daniel Montez, Tara Cordova Trujillo, John Frederico and Brianna Cordova, Stephen Lopez Jr., Stephanie and Toni Bernal, Jessica and Donald Lopez Jr., Lynette, Larry Jr. and Lorenzo Trujillo, Nicholas, Daniella and Christopher Lopez, Hannah Placio; great-grandchildren, Harold IV, Christopher and Adonis Lopez, Rachel and Sonia Montez, Davida Lopez, Estrella Bernal and Shelby Lessar; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lopez Sr, her parents, brothers Pete and Leo Valdez, sister Isabel Linan, sons-in-law Larry Trujillo and Jesus Torres. Services, St. Mary Church. Rosary, Sunday, May 19, recited by Sr. Carol Tlach. Funeral mass, Monday, May 20, with Fr. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating. Interment, Huerfano Masonic Cemetery.

Lopez, Fredereco Vento

Fredereco Vento Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 08, 2004 - Fredereco Vento Lopez, 68, born May 14, 1936, went to be with the Lord after a short bout with lung cancer on June 6, 2004, in Colorado Springs. Preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hartford; mother of his child, Aurora T. Lopez; and brother, Amedo Gutierrez. Survived by daughter, Vera Lopez (Daniel Hernandez); niece, Juliana T. Forte; and sister, Aurora. Helen's children, Bru, Irma and Jimmy; Fredereco will be remembered as a loving father and friend to everyone who knew him. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Imperial Funeral Home. Memorial service, 5 p.m. Thursday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel.

Lopez, George J.

George J. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - January 01, 1998 - George J. Lopez, 70, passed away Dec. 29, 1997. Preceded in death by his wife, Eva C. Lopez in August of 1996- and grandson, Michael D. Mondragon in February of 1996. Survived by his children, Shirley (Bryan) Pettijohn, Garden City, Kan., Georgia Lopez, Colorado Springs, Mona (Robert Buff") Madrid, Colorado Springs, Linda (Mike) Martinez, Pueblo, Loriann Lopez (Derek Martinez), Pueblo, Nancy (Joe) Jackson, Colorado Springs, Elizabeth (Steve) Fernandez, Amarillo, Texas, George Paul (Ieshia) Lopez, Pueblo- numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren- special friend, Pat Gomey- sister, Jenny Lopez. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Mr. Lopez was a member of St. Leander Parish, and worked for the AT&SF Railroad for 44 years. He had a great love for Spanish music and dancing and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends, and will never be forgotten. We love you dad. Vigil service, 7 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, both services at St. Leander Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Lopez, Greg Paul

Greg Paul Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 27, 2000 - Greg Paul Lopez, 43, of Pueblo, passed away June 24, 2000. Born Nov. 23, 1956, in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by his father, Paul P. Lopez; and nephew, Steve Baca. Survived by son, Paul Lopez Jr., Evansville Ind.; daughters, Sirena and Roxanne Lopez, Pueblo; mother, Rosella Lopez, Pueblo; brothers, Christopher Lopez, Robert Lopez, and Mike Estrada; sisters, Paula Paiz, Patrica Lopez, Elizabeth Lopez, Louise Lopez, Veronica (Tom) Champion, Cynthia (Danny) Lovato and Theresa (Manuel) Romero. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was an expert M60 marksman. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday at Romero Chapel. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Francis Xavier Church. Celebrant, Rev. Thomas R. Hinni, C.M. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at 424 W. Abriendo and St. Francis Church Hall after interment. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lopez, Guillerma C.

Guillerma C. Lopez - Huerfano world - December 20, 1990 - Guillerma C. Lopez, 99, of Trinidad, formerly of Walsenburg, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 1990, in Trinidad State Nursing Home where she had been a patient. Born Oct. 11, 1891, in Taos, NM, Mrs. Lopez grew up in Folsom, NM, moving later in life to Walsenburg. Survivors are two daughters, Mary Rivera, Trinidad and Viola Mondragon, Colorado Springs, a son, Lee Barela, El Paso, TX, a step-son, Joe Lopez, Wyoming; a sister, Jennie Chavez, Denver; 30 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great- grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was, Wednesday from St. Joseph's Church in Trinidad. Burial was in Folsom Catholic Cemetery. Boies Almont was in charge of arrangements.

Lopez, Harold Lee

Harold Lee Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - July 22, 1997 - Harold Lee Lopez, 37, passed away July 18, 1997, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born on April 21, 1960, graduated from County High School in 1978. He worked on the family farm in the county for many years, also for the Burlington Northern Railroad, Columbia House and construction. He married Cynthia Lynne Tincher in Pueblo on June 9, 1979. Preceded in death by his father, Marcelino Lopez, in 1988- brother-in-law, Jerry Tincher, in 1986. He was a member of the Audubon Society, and Soaring Darts Team. Survived by his wife, Cynthia Lynne Lopez- two daughters, Kendrah Rhiannon Marie Lopez, Krisandrah Roxanne Lopez, all of the family home- two sisters, Mary Pat (Joe) Martinez, Pueblo, Geraldine (Alex) Zambrano, Gregory, Texas- four brothers, Frank (Dolores) Lopez, Manuel Lopez, all of Denver, Jacobo ``Jake" (Edna) Lopez, Rudy (Rose) Lopez, all of Pueblo- his mother, Mary (Bachicha) Lopez, Pueblo- mother-in-law, Virginia Tincher, Pueblo- father-in-law, Lee (Ruth) Tincher, Keno, Ore.- sisters-in-law, Karen (Warren) Walker, Melodi (Lloyd) Reynolds, all of Pueblo- brothers-in-law, Rick (Gaby) Tincher, Germany, Bob Tincher, Grants Pass, Ore., Lee Tincher, Pueblo- several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. today, Rev. Robert Carden, celebrant. Both services at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 32045 Ford Road.

Lopez, Helen E.

Helen E. Lopez - News Tribune - November 25, 2004 - Tacoma, WA - Helen E. Lopez, Jan 25, 1913 - Nov. 20, 2004 - Helen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. In Trinidad, CO, she was born to Frank J. and Teresa R.J. (Onofrio) Salerno, immigrants of Cosenza, Italy, province of San Fili, one of eleven children. A graduate of Holy Trinity High School, Trinidad, she attended Seton School of Nursing, Colorado Springs. November 22, 1942, she married Samuel A. Lopez (presently C/MSGT, Ret.), traveling widely during his thirty year U.S.A.F. career, retiring in Tacoma, WA. They raised four children. A dedicated homemaker and mother, she also enjoyed long-lived friendships in NCO Wives Clubs, McChord A.F.B. Catholic Women's group, Assn. of Retired Enlisted Wives' (AREWS). Having a deep faith in God, she was a parishioner of the Church of the Visitation, Tacoma, WA. She is survived by husband Sam; daughter Carole Quinn; sons Samuel (Laurie), James (Deborah), David (Andrea Hoag); grandchildren Elizabeth, Erica, Michael (Jackie), Stephen (Julie) Lopez, Amy and Jefffery Quinn, Sara Lujan, Austin Anderson; great-granddaughters Anjelina Lopez and Jasmine Lopez. Surviving siblings are Frank Salerno, Jr. and Beatrice Tobin, numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours, Mon., Nov. 29, 2004 from 4 p.m. -7 p.m., Comi Funeral Home, Trinidad, Colo. Funeral Mass, Holy Trinity Church, Tues., 10 a.m., Nov. 30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Visitation, 3314 South 58th St., Tacoma, WA 98409-5306.

Lopez, Hubert

Hubert Lopez - Huerfano World - July 19, 2001 - Hubert Lopez, 70, lifelong resident of Walsenburg, died Tuesday, July 17, 2001 at the Terrace Gardens Nursing Home in Colorado Springs. Mr. Lopez was born in Lafayette on Aug. 4, 1930 to Tony Antonio and Rose Martinez Lopez. Mr. Lopez was a member of St. Mary Church, and because of failing health, had entered the nursing home four days ago. Mr. Lopez is survived by two sisters, Virginia Bonetz, Irene (Andy) Tolmich, Colorado Springs, and a brother, Orlando (Sarah) Lopez, Sr., Livermore CA, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Services, St. Mary Church; Rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday; funeral mass, 10 a.m. Friday with Fr. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating. Interment, South St. Mary Cemetery.

Lopez, Ignacio

Ignacio Lopez  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: Ignacio Lopez is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. Ignacio Lopez: Mexican, age 50, married. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lopez, J.

J. Lopez - Blue Valley Times - October 25, 1912 - Fatally Hurt in Race - Pueblo - J. Lopez, aged twenty three, was fatally hurt when the horse that he was riding in a race at Avondale stumbled and fell.

Lopez, Jesus Maria

Jesus Maria Lopez - Walsenburg World - January 9, 1902 - Died, Wednesday, January 1, 1902, of pneumonia, Jesus Maria Lopez, aged 60 years.

Lopez, Joe D.

Joe D. Lopez - Huerfano World - May 11, 1989 - Joe D. Lopez, 73, of Walsenburg died May 1, 1989, in Pueblo after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Bowen, June 27, 1915, he lived in Aguilar and worked as a coal miner in Las Animas County for 30 years. In 1964, he came to Walsenburg where he worked at Lenzini Motor Company until his retirement in 1987. Mr. Lopez is survived by three sisters, Margie Corliss, Central Point, OR; Della McDade and Dora DeLura, both of Renton, WA; one brother, Sam Lopez, Walsenburg, nieces and nephews. Graveside service was in Huerfano Masonic Cemetery Saturday. J.M. Antle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lopez, Joe Tobias

Joe Tobias Lopez  Albuquerque Journal - September 24, 1998 - Joe T. Lopez, born August 16, 1920 in Walsenburg, Colorado, passed away in his sleep in Los Angeles, California. Joe Lopez was a S.SGT. in the 73rd Fighter Squadron in the Asiatic/Pacific theater of WWII. He died on August 31, 1998 and was cremated in Los Angeles. A brief, small ceremony will be held in the Santa Fe National Veteran Cemetery on Thursday, September 24, 1998 at 10:00 a.m. He is survived by his sisters, Nadine Lopez of Arvada, CO, Thelma Lopez of Denver, CO; sons, Donald T. Lopez, Larry C. Lopez, Ted R. Lopez and Ronald P. Lopez, all of Albuquerque. Joe Lopez was widowed of Lena Sena Lopez of Los Ranchos De Albuquerque who passed away in 1977. Any interested individuals may contact Ted Lopez at (505) 898-3353 for information requests.

Lopez, Jose A.

Jose A. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - December 10, 2004 - Jose A. Lopez, 89, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 9, 2004. Born Aug. 1, 1915, in Tierra Armilla, N.M. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Louise Lopez. Survived by loving spouse of 66 years, Mary A. Lopez; children, Juanita Martin, Maclovio Lopez, Charlotte Trujillo, Margaret (Archie) Medina, Gilbert (Pat) Lopez, John Lopez, Tony (Valerie) Lopez, Elizabeth (Tom) Young; also survived by 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends. Vigil service, 7 p.m. tonight. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Joseph Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after interment.

Lopez, Jose Abedon

Jose Abedon "Joe" Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - March 23, 2001 - Age 78, of Pueblo, passed away March 21, 2001. Born May 27, 1922, in Cebolla, N.M. Preceded in death by his father, Geronimo; and mother, Rosenda Ullibarri Lopez; brothers, Juan, Tirzio, Nicomedes, Geronimo and Antonicio; sisters, Fabiola (Phoebe), Josefa, Beatrice, Cedelia and Cleotilde. Survived by children, Abe (Carmela), Pueblo, Frank (Phyllis), Phoenix, Ariz., Pat (Barbara Allyn), Seagoville, Texas, Tim (Gail), Colorado Springs, Joyce Vigil (Dennis), Colorado Springs, Deena Chavez (Don), Highlands Ranch, Cecilia "Ceal" Huston (Ron), Pueblo, Christina ("Chris") Montoya (Frank), Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Renee, Joseph Jerome (JJ), Stephan, Tricia, Frank, Jarrod, Emilia, Jason, Denise, Elizabeth, Josie, Todd, Lauren, Chloe, Michelle, Sara, Brian; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Alicia, Haley, Mario, Alyssa, Vanessa; sister, Tonita DeHerrera; brother-in-law, Ruben Paco; sister-in-law, Ignacita Lopez; cousin, Manuel Martinez, Denver; special friends, Baldimar Cordova and John and Danny, his Cripple Creek buddies. Joe is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, most of whom live in northern New Mexico. Joe was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Pacific Theatre of the war. He received a good conduct medal, a victory medal and was honorably discharged in 1945. He retired in 1981 from the CF&I after 34 years. Joe worked as a welder and later worked in the continuous caster. Joe was a member of St. Leander's Parish for 51 years, a member of Holy Name Society, Nocturnal Adoration Society and was in charge of the food pantry at St. Leander's for a number of years. Joe loved to work the bingo on Sunday nights. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and loved to pick pinon nuts. He liked to play cards, watch the Broncos and Rockies, and especially loved to be around his children and grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. today at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Rosary will be 7 p.m. tonight. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2001, both at St. Leander Catholic Church. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Leander Catholic Church in Joe's name. Special services by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lopez, Jose Avelino

Jose Avelino Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - July 11, 2006 - Jose Avelino Lopez, 86, born July 2, 1920, in Rio Oso, N.M., passed away July 9, 2006, at Parkview Medical Center. Mr. Lopez served in the U.S. Army during WWII and served in Sicily, Rhineland. He was retired from the Pueblo Army Depot with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, and watching the Broncos and Rockies games with his "buddies," Robert Martinez, Sam Vigil, Juan Gonzales, Tony Tafoya and Orlando Herrera. Mr. Lopez is survived by his children, Shirley (Ned) Montoya, John (Susie) Lopez, Nancy (Mike) Gallegos, Robert (Tammy) Lopez and Rosie Lopez. He also leaves his faithful dog, "Sam," who was his constant companion; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Mr. Lopez was preceded in death by his parents, Frederico and Rebecca Lopez; wife, Aurelia (Salazar) Lopez; a son, Jose A. Lopez Jr.; brothers, Epimenio, Emedardo and Enselmo Lopez. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Angelus Chapel. Rosary vigil, 7 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday; both services, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Graveside military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team, Roselawn Cemetery. Pueblo Chieftain - July 12, 2006 - Jose Avelino Lopez. Also survived by his brother, Margarito Lopez; sister-in-law, Sophia Lopez. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Rosary, 7 p.m. today, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday; both at St. Francis Church, with the Rev. Kizito Ofudidia as celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual team. Family will receive friends at Zaragoza Hall after burial rites.

Lopez, Jose I.

Jose I. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - January 27, 2000 - Jose I. Lopez, 78, of Alamosa, Colo. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2001, at Sacred Heart Church in Alamosa, Colo. Interment, Alamosa Cemetery, Alamosa, Colo.

Lopez, Jose Necolas

Jose Necolas "Nick" Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - December 27, 2000 - Jose Necolas "Nick" Lopez, 55, of Pueblo went home to be with the Lord Dec. 25, 2000. Born Dec. 18, 1945, in Alamosa, Colo. Preceded in death by his parents, Necolas and Teresita Lopez; sister, Erlinda Cordova; and nephew, Edwin Cordova. Survived by sisters, Rosalie (Eddie) Harmes, Pueblo, and Maria Wilma (Dennis) Martin, Fairfield, Calif.; brother, Gregory Lopez, Fort Lupton; brother-in-law, Alonzo Cordova, Pueblo; 16 nephews and nieces; and 19 great-nephews and nieces. A lifelong member of St. Leander's Parish. Nick was a world traveler. He loved his friends and family. He was also a Broncos fan. He belonged to Nocturnal Adoration Society and retired from Parkview Hospital after 22 years of service. Viewing, 1 to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at Romero Chapel. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Friday at St. Leander Church, Rev. Ben Bacino officiating. Interment, Imperial Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after the rosary and interment.

Lopez, Jose U.

Jose U. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - July 07, 1999 - Jose U. Lopez, 90, of Pueblo, passed away July 5, 1999 . Born on Oct. 7, 1908,Edith, Colo. Preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Macedona Lopez-one sister, Gregorita Lopez- brothers, Francisco Antonio Lopez, Jose Isabel Lopez, and Jose Andronico Lopez. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Our loving, gentle and honorable uncle will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Viewing, 1-6 p.m. today and Thursday at Romero Funeral Chapel. Vigil rosary, 7p.m. Thursday at Romero Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass, 9 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Rev. Bob Carden, celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lopez, Joshua Thomas

Joshua Thomas Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - October 07, 1998 - Joshua Thomas Lopez, infant son of Thomas Lopez III and Kristie Quintana Lopez, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 5, 1998. Survived and loved eternally by parents and sister, Gabrielle- grandparents, Theodore and Donna Quintana- uncle, Tim Quintana of Pueblo- grandparents, Tom and Cathy (Mondragon) Lopez, Aunt Nikki Lopez of Colorado Springs- great-grandparents, Rev. Martin Quintana and Theresa Quintana, Thomas Lopez Sr. and Adelyn Lopez, all of Pueblo, and Grace (Ross) Mondragon, Avondale- godparents, Lisa Quintana and Carlos Samora- and numerous other uncles, aunts, cousins and loved ones. Visitation at the funeral home from 4 until 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday prior to the rosary to be at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 11th and Grand, Pueblo. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Bible Church, 5 Tulane, Pueblo, with interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lopez, Juan

Juan Lopez  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: Juan Lopez is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. Juan Lopez: Mexican, age 25, married. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lopez, Juanita C.

Juanita C. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - March 11, 2001 - Age 86, of Manassa. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday at Cristo El Rey Assembly of God Church, Antonito, Colo.

Lopez, Juanita R.

Juanita R. Lopez - Huerfano World - August 29, 2008 - Juanita R. Lopez of Walsenburg, Colorado Went to be with the Lord August 24, 2008 she was born August 5, 1920 in Pueblo, Colorado. She was 88 years of age. Mrs. Lopez is preceded in death by her Husband-Pete Lopez, Son Martinez, and Daughter- Gloria Greenwood. She is survived by Loving children, John (Bea) Martinez, Tina (Jim) Foos, Joseph (Tammy) Martinez, Ruby (Leonard) Delgado, Loretta (Don) Pearce, Rosalie Burch & (Mr. G). Numerous Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. During WWII Juanita worked at Lowery Air-Field and Buckley Air force Base. Ever the traveler she enjoyed her numerous trips to Alaska and many of our great states. She believed in family comes first "Todo Parala Familia" and if you were in her home you were her family and no one was ever turned away. She enjoyed Fishing, Crocheting, Grand parenting, Cooking, Singing, Computer Solitaire, Scrabble and Crossword Puzzles. She will be Forever Loved and Greatly missed By those who knew her. A viewing will be held. 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday in Pueblo at the Romero Family Funeral Home 110 Cleveland. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday in Walsenburg at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by a committal service at the St. Mary's South Cemetery, father, Chris will be officiating. Gathering of Family and Friends are welcome after the services 1110 Pennsylvania Ave in Walsenburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home of Walsenburg.

Lopez, Julio Ignacio M.

Julio Ignacio M. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - December 27, 2003 - Julio Ignacio M. Lopez, 53, beloved husband, father and grandfather, departed this life Dec. 23, 2003, at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. Ignacio, as he was known by family and friends, was born July 30, 1953, in Mazatlan, Sinola, Mexico, to the union of Ignacio and Guillermina Nunez Martinez-Lopez. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was also a certified welder. Ignacio married Consuelo "Connie" Hernandez on Aug. 16, 1970, in Castroville, Calif. Mr. Lopez is preceded in death by his mother and his in-laws, John and Annie Hernandez. Survived by his loving wife, Connie Lopez; his children, Vanessa (Adam) Vigil, Guillermina Lopez and Caroline Lopez; granddaughter, Brittany Vigil; grandson, Adam Vigil. Also survived by the Hernandez family, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Evening service, 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday; both services at the Angelus Chapel with Pastor Roman Ortiz, officiating. Interment, Fort Lyons National Cemetery with full military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family may be contacted at 2618 Third Ave.

Lopez, Kali

Kali Lopez - Colorado Springs Gazette - July 11, 2007 - Kali Lopez, 24 day old daughter of Monique Lopez and Talon Ruthen, passed away on July 7, 2007 in Pueblo, Colorado. Kali was born on June 13, 2007 in Colorado Springs. Kali is also survived by her grandparents, Jennifer (Travis Todd) Lopez and Johnny Lopez, Eric (Shana) Ruthen and Yvonne Belle. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 12, 2007 with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Lopez, Kenneth R.

Kenneth R. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - October 11, 2002 - Kenneth R. Lopez of Pueblo West, Colo., passed away on Oct. 4, 2002, at his home. Kenneth was born in Platteville, Colo., son of Pauline and the late Benjamin Lopez of Westminster, Colo. Kenneth worked for many years in warehouse management for various companies in Denver and Reno, Nev., last being employed at TR Toppers of Pueblo. Kenneth served in the Air National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin conflict in 1961-62. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Theresa (Frank) Cochran; son, Bryan (Laura) Lopez; three granddaughters, Emily and Rylee Lopez, Michelle Cochran; and one grandson, Aaron Cochran. Kenneth is also survived by his mother, Pauline Lopez of Westminster; brother, Dale (Alice) Lopez of Denver; brother, William M. (Carolyn) Lopez of Littleton; and sister, Donna (Dave) Sandoval of Westminster as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a member of the Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice at 704 Elmhurst Place, Pueblo, CO 81004. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2002, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. A reception will follow at Adrian Comer Reception Hall.

Lopez, Larry Allan

Larry Allan Lopez - Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home  August 13, 2003 - Larry Allan Lopez, 53, died August 12, 2003 at home after a six month battle with cancer. Larry was born May 19, 1950 to Joe Mike and Rachel Padilla Lopez. Mr. Lopez was preceded in death by his father Joe Mike Lopez and brothers Ralph and Arnold Lopez. Survivors include his daughter Alisa Marie, his mother Rachel Pearson, and brothers Ron (Shari) Lopez and Rich (Debbie) Padilla. Also loving friends who cared for Larry during his last months, Sharlene Lamorie, Adrian Perea and Lillian Ruiz. After many years in Trinidad schools, Larry graduated from Wheat Ridge High School in 1968 and spent two years in the U. S. Army. Larry worked at several professions in his life but was most well known state wide for his excellent pool playing abilities. He also excelled in golf and other sports during his school years. Pallbearers will be Ron Lopez, Rich Padilla, Bret Padilla, John Fernandez, Adrian Perea and Tom Rios. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. The family of Larry Allan Lopez has entrusted the arrangements to the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home.

Lopez, Leroy

Leroy Lopez - Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph - July 2, 1980 - Pueblo Truck Driver Killed, Rider Injured in I-25 Crash - A 20-year-old Pueblo man was killed and another man injured in a fiery one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 25, about five miles south of Fountain, the Colorado State Patrol said. The patrol identified the dead man as Leroy Lopez. Injured was Jeff Zupancic, 21, of Pueblo, who suffered second degree burns on his arms and legs, the patrol said. Zupancic was a passenger in a truck driven by Lopez. Patrolman J.J. Babco*ck said the truck was traveling south on I-25 when Lopez apparently fell asleep at the wheel. The truck veered onto the road shoulder, came back onto the pavement, and skidded 118 feet before rolling onto its left side, Babco*ck said. The truck then traveled another 220 feet and burst into flames in the southbound traffic land. Zupancic escaped from the vehicle by crawling out a window, Babco*ck said, but Lopez was trapped in the burning truck. Deputy coroner Clarence West pronounced him dead at 12:05 p.m. and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. Babco*ck said a gas filter cap apparently broke during the crash, spilling gas and fueling the fire. He said several witnesses to the crash attempted to reach Lopez but couldn't approach the truck because of the flames. The Fountain Fire Department extinguished the blaze and Zupancic was transported to Penrose Hospital by a Fort Carson MAST helicopter.

Lopez, Lilly E.

Lily E. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - July 07, 1998 - Lily E. Lopez, 57, of Pueblo. A devoted mother and a loving person, she departed this life July 5, 1998. Born on Aug. 30, 1940, in Walsenburg, Colo. Survived by four daughters, Rosemarie (Ed) M., Margaret (Frank) Martinez, Vickie (Dan) Arguello and Susie (Joe) Archuleta- 12 grandchildren, and a special nephew, Julian. Also survived by three brothers and two sisters. She retired from St. Mary-Corwin Hospital after 17 years of service. She enjoyed dancing and had a great sense of humor. She loved being with her family. She will be dearly missed by her daughters. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Romero Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Officiant, Rev. Frank Davied.

Lopez, Lucille

Lucille Marquez Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - August 27, 1986 - Mrs. Lucille Marquez Lopez of Canon City, Colo. Beloved wife of Bonney Lopez. Mother of Jilda, Michael, and James Lopez of Denver; Ronald Lopez, Colorado Springs. Passed away at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 24, 1986, after a lengthy illness. She was a much enjoyed and accomplished artist who participated in numerous regional art shows. Her life was devoted to many Christian programs in the region, including the Charismatic Renewal, Youth Fellowship, the local Hospice program, and visitation of the sick, elderly, and shut-ins of the community. In addition, she was active in the religious education program of St. Michael Catholic Church, as well as being a Eucharistic Minister there. Born in La Jara, Colo., July 24, 1934. She moved to the area in 1953. An accountant by profession, she started a local accounting firm with her husband in 1956, and was an active partner in that firm until she retired in 1972 to devote full time to the service of the Lord Jesus Christ. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her brothers and sisters, Toney Marquez, Dora Gonzales, and Joe Marquez of La Jara, Colo.; Mary DeHerrera, San Diego, Calif.; and Priscilla Mestas of Canon City; grandchildren, Joelle and Gabriel Lopez of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Beatrice Marquez and her sisters, Nellie Gallegos, Rosella Price, and Filomeno Avila. A scriptural rosary will be held Wednesday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, Canon City. Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. Aug. 28, at her church. Interment will be by a private family ceremony after cremation. The family has requested that flowers be omitted and contributions may be made to a fund established in her memory at the First National Bank of Canon City for a developmental and educational program for the promotion of organ transplant.

Lopez, Maclovio Jr.

Maclovio "Joe" Lopez Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - September 18, 2001 - Maclovio "Joe" Lopez Jr., 41, of Norwalk, Calif., formerly of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 11, 2001, in Manhattan, N.Y. Born April 29, 1960, in Canon City, Colo. Survived by his loving wife, Rhonda L. Lopez, Norwalk, Calif., formerly of Pueblo; children, Dannette (Michael Fortin) Lopez and Joseph Lopez, both of Norwalk Calif.; grandparents, Jose and Mary Lopez, Pueblo; mother, Martha (Bob Biby) Lopez, Pueblo; father, Maclovio "Pappy" Lopez Sr., Pueblo; parents-in-law, Ron and Neomi Carlson, Pueblo; sisters, Susie Lopez, Pueblo, Libbett "Chata" Ward, Pueblo, Cindy "Weda" (Jeff) Carlson, Pueblo, and Rosa Maria "Chica" (Bobby) Ramirez, Whittier, Calif.; brothers, John Lopez, Indiana, and Francisco "Pancho" (LaLena) Lopez, Pueblo; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Debbie) Carlson, Westcliffe, and Dennis (Cherri) Fine, Pueblo; sisters-in-law, Donna Fine, Judy (Toot) Jones, and Rhea Lopez, all of Pueblo; nieces and nephews, Jennie Bouchard, Dennilee Fine, Desiree Lopez, Martin Lopez, Marcey Carlson, Shelby Fine, Lawrence Lopez, Finola Ward, Mary Ward, Juan Lopez, Jasmine Lopez, Dannielle Jones and Meme Crecelius. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends, the Acunas. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, the beach, star gazing, wrestling, children, Coronas and the time he spent with his family. He graduated from County High in 1978. Memorial funeral service, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Romero Funeral Home. Officiant, Chaplain James Slak. Relatives and friends will be received at Union Depot after memorial service.

Lopez, Maria

Maria "Amy" Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - July 20, 1986 - Maria "Amy" Lopez was born Feb. 19, 1892, and passed away July 18, 1986. A longtime Pueblo resident, she was predeceased by her husband Jerry, and her children, Nabor Lopez, Jennie Valdez, and Donald Lopez. Mother of Angelina (Joe) Aguilar. Grandmother of Roberta (Ernie) Lucero, Martin Valdez, and Loretta Lopez. Also survived by several great-grandchildren. Services at St Patrick Church. Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Sunday and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday. Interment in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday. The family will greet friends after the rosary and at the cemetery following committal.

Lopez, Maria Victoria

Maria Victoria Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - April 29, 1970 - Maria Victoria Lopez, late of 408 N. Fourth St., Rocky Ford. Rosary recitation 7 p.m. today at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Rocky Ford. Requiem mass 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment, Valley View Cemetery.

Lopez, Marion

Marion Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 03, 2002 - Marion Lopez, 61, federal employee, passed away on May 30, 2002. He is survived by wife, Mary; sons, Mario (Jody) Lopez, Michael (Paula) Lopez; and four grandchildren. Also sisters, Lucille Hernandez, Patsy Montoya, Sophie San Nicholas, Edith Delatorre; brother, Eddie Lopez. Visitation, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rosary at 7 p.m., Highland Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Assumption Catholic Church.

Lopez, Marion Sr.

Marion Lopez Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - February 28, 2001 - Age 95, passed away Feb. 26, 2001. Survived by his children, Virginia (Richard) Ayala, David Lopez, Marion (Evelyn) Lopez, Jr., Larry (Celina) Lopez Sr., Robert (Mary Ellen) Lopez and Anita (Eloy) Valdez, all of Pueblo. Beloved grandfather of 27 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Lopez on Jan. 17, 1997. Born July 26, 1905, in Chihuahua, Mexico. Marion was a railroad carman and a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He was a caretaker of Belmont Park where he was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Belmont." Viewing, noon until 6 p.m. today. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2001, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 414 W. 11th, with Rev. Father Charles Sena as celebrant. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lopez, Martha

Martha Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - November 18, 2001 - Martha Lopez, 63, of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 15, 2001. Born June 23, 1938, in Ocate, N.M. Preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Pelegrina Trujillo. Survived by her sons, Gary (Elaine) Lopez, Pueblo, John (Denise) Lopez, Canton, Mich., Michael (Paula) Lopez, Denver, Robbie Lopez, Pueblo, Carl Lopez, Pueblo; daughters, Alberta Maez, Denver, Annette (Robert) Pineda, Pueblo West, Lorrie (Steve) Lopez Algien, Pueblo, Alison (Rudy) Lopez Otero, Pueblo West, Barbara Cano, Pueblo, Violet (Shawn) Heard, Pueblo West, Cynthia (Paul) Ganger, Norfolk, Va.; brothers, Arturo (Ramona) Trujillo, Taos, N.M., Carlos (Aurora) Trujillo, Taos, N.M., Amador Trujillo, Las Vegas, N.M.; sisters, Irma (Joe) Romero, Denver, Flora (Manuel) Ortega, Riverton, Wyo., Della (Toby) Garcia, Albuquerque, N.M. Also survived by 25 grandchildren (special granddaughter, Sandra Castro) and four great-grandchildren. Martha loved to go to Cripple Creek and to cook for her family. She had a great sense of humor, loved to tell jokes and loved Mexican and country music. Retired from District 60. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Vigil Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after funeral.

Lopez, Mary R.

Mary R. Lopez  Pueblo Chieftain  June 29, 2004  Mary R. Lopez, 74, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, departed this life on June 24, 2004. She was born in Las Gallinas, N.M., to the union of Felix and Josefina (Giron) Gonzales, who precede her in death; along with a brother, sister and a brother-in-law. Mary retired from the Travelers Cafe in Lamar, Colo., where she had resided for 42 years before moving to Pueblo in 2000. She is survived by her children, Tony Lopez, Manuel Lopez, Rita (Danny) Aguilera, Joseph (Rose) Lopez, Kathy (Armin) Eberle, Theresa (Gene) Naranjo, Ray (Roberta) Herrera; siblings, Lucy Padilla, Lorenzo (Phyllis) Gonzales, Felix (Christine) Gonzales, Ismael (Sylvia) Gonzales; sister-in-law, Alice Gonzales; special niece, Margie Padilla; special friend, Mary Vigil; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas R. Hinni C.M., celebrant. Interment, Roselawn.

Lopez, Maxine H.

Maxine H. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - September 07, 2002 - Maxine H. Lopez, 74, born March 20, 1928, passed away Sept. 4, 2002. Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David Lopez; children, Dean Leslie Robb, Shirley Anne Crisp, Douglas Enos Lopez, Sid Joseph Lopez, Celeste Marie (Gary W.) Kendrick, Bradley David (Laura) Lopez, and Gregory Michael (Kathleen) Lopez; and grandchildren, Spencer Robb, Jason Crisp, Kyle and Ashley Lopez, Brandon, Dustin, and Stacia Kendrick, Candace and Jordan Lopez, and Camilla and Gabriel Lopez. Also survived by five sisters and three brothers. Preceded in death by her twin sister and twin brothers. Maxine and Dave were married in 1949, were lifetime Pueblo residents and were very involved in the Pueblo community with school and church activities. Maxine was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and devoted her life to taking care of her family. One of the highlights of her life was the 50th anniversary gift from her children; a trip to Europe. Her loving friendship will continue on through her children and grandchildren and those whose lives she touched. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday, and Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, both services at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Entombment, Imperial Pieta Mausoleum. Donations may be made in her memory to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Reception to follow at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Hall.

Lopez, Michael Bonney

Michael Bonney Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - September 10, 1997 - Micheal Bonney Lopez of Littleton, Colo., went home to his Lord Savior at age 45 on Sept. 8, 1997. He was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Alamosa, Colo., to Bonney and Lucille Marquez Lopez. Micheal was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Marquez Lopez- brother, Dr. James Joseph Lopez- paternal grandparents, Albert and Sarah Lopez, and maternal grandparents, Daniel and Beatrice Marquez. He is survived by his devoted wife, Pamela Thomas Lopez- son, Gabriel Garlan Lopez, and daughter, Joelle Marie Lopez of the family home. Mike is also survived by his father and special friend, Mary Acosta of Highlands Ranch, Colo.- brother, Ronald (Ann) of Colorado Springs, and sister, Jilda M. Lopez of Denver. Micheal, a 1970 Holy Cross Abbey High School graduate, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Colorado and a master's degree in public administration from the University of West Florida in Pensacola. He served as a legislative aide to Congressman Ray Kogovsek in Washington, D.C., for six years and for the past 11 years has been executive director of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW). Rosary services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Sept. 10, at Olinger Chapel Hills Mortuary, 6601 S. Colorado Blvd., in Littleton. Public viewing of the body is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Olinger Chapel Hills, Sept. 10. Father Patrick Tierney will officiate the funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Littleton, Colo., at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 1997. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to a college fund established for the benefit of Michael's children at Norwest Bank, 3910 Buchtel Blvd., Denver, Colo., 80210. Arrangements by Romero Family Funeral Home in Pueblo, Colo.

Lopez, Nettie

Nettie Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - January 30, 2000 - Nettie Lopez, 95, passed away Jan. 27, 2000, at Villa Manor in Denver. She was born on Christmas Day in 1904 in Vermejo Park, N.M. She married Faustin Lopez in 1920 in Trinidad, Colo. She lived most of her adult life in southern Colorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Faustin; her oldest daughter, Florence Lamorie; and oldest son, Faustin Jr. She is survived by children, Max (Helen) Lopez, Helen (Fred) Trujillo and Elba (Floyd) Aragon; son-in-law, Dave Lamorie; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Nettie enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and quilting. She was an active member of Our Lady of Assumption Church. "Our family is large, but small compared to the love we have shared." Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2000, Funeral Home. Recitation of the rosary, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2000, Our Lady of Assumption Church. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2000, Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

Lopez, Patricia L

Patricia L. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - August 07, 2005 - Patricia L. Lopez, 54, passed away July 26, 2005, in Pueblo. Services in Raton, N.M.

Lopez, Paul

Paul Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - October 06, 1998 - Paul Lopez, 69, of Abilene, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 30, 1998, in Pueblo. Born on Jan. 22, 1929. Preceded in death by his wife, Karren Lopez and parents, Joe M. and Ernestine B. Lopez. Survived by a son, Rodney (Anna) Lopez of Colorado Springs- daughter, Deborah (Charles) Smithdeal of Fredericksburg, Texas- sisters, Martha Martinez and Rosella Valdez, both of Pueblo and Mary Lou (Tony) Solano of Canon City- and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. today at Holy Family Church. Celebrant, Rev. Ben Bacino. Interment to follow at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver, Colo.

Lopez, Pedro

Pedro Lopez  Eagle Valley Enterprise  May 4, 1917  Explosion in Hastings Mine  Note: Pedro Lopez is listed among the dead of the Hastings Mine disaster, April 27, 1917. Pedro Lopez:Mexican, age 30,single. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company;cause of death wasan explosion due to an open safety lamp. Source: Denver Public Library,"Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/hastings.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lopez, Phil Dwayne

Phil "Bones" Dwayne Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 19, 2002 - Phil "Bones" Dwayne Lopez, 41, born Dec. 29, 1960, passed away June 13, 2002. Survived by a son, Esteban Lopez; parents, Vita Martinez Lopez, Filadelfio Lopez; siblings, Gilbert (Christina) Martinez, Robert Martinez, Richard Lopez, Leo (Mary Lou) Lopez, Tim (Linda) Lopez, Sherry (Secundino) Sisneros; special friend, Sally Romero; other relatives and friends. Rosary service, 7 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Cremation to follow. Donations accepted.

Lopez, Ramon

Ramon Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - September 10, 1998 - Ramon Lopez, 44, of Rocky Ford, died at his home on Sept. 8, 1998. Survived by two sisters, Lupe Aragon and Joan Perez. Private will be held with inurnment in Valley View Cemetery, Rocky Ford.

Lopez, Rose

Rose Lopez - Huerfano World - March 4, 1993 - Rose Lopez, 84, of Colorado Springs, formerly of Walsenburg, died in Memorial Hospital in that city Feb. 27, 1993. Born July 22, 1908, in San Luis, she was reared and attended school there. She met and married Antonio "Tony" Lopez Oct. 26, 1927 in San Luis. They lived a while in Denver and then came to Walsenburg in the early 1930s, living first in the area coal mine camps where Mr. Lopez worked. Because of ill health Mr. Lopez was forced to retire and the couple moved into town. He died in 1976. Survivors include four children, Hubert, Walsenburg, Virginia Bonitz and Irene Tolmich, Colorado Springs and Orlando Lopez, San Jose, CA; two sisters, Sarah Kerher and Mary Green, both of California; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral mass was Wednesday from St. Mary Church. Burial was in South St. Mary Cemetery.

Lopez, Rosella

Rosella Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - December 02, 2003 - Rosella Lopez, 74, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord Nov. 30, 2003. Born Oct. 19, 1929, in Walsenburg, Colo. Preceded in death by her spouse, Paul P. Lopez; one son, Greg P. Lopez; parents, Joe and Della Ortega; two sisters, Charlotte Martinez and Mary Garcia; and one grandchild, Steve Baca. Survived by children, Paula Paiz, Denver, Patricia Ann Lopez, Pueblo, Elizabeth A. Lopez, Evansville Ind., Louise B. Lopez, Pueblo, Veronica (Tom) Champion, Evansville Ind., Cynthia (Gary Boesch) Lovato, Pueblo, Christopher Lopez, Pueblo, Theresa (Manuel) Romero, Pueblo, Robert J. Lopez, Pueblo, and Curtis M. Estrada, Pueblo; sisters, Ruth Collins and Ersise Lucero; 27 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren. Viewing, 2 to 6 p.m. today, at Romero Chapel. Vigil service, 7 p.m. tonight, and funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Wednesday; both at St. Francis Xavier Church with the Rev. Thomas Hinni C.M. as celebrant. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at the Mediterranean Room at St. Francis after both services.

Lopez, Rosendo A.

Rosendo A. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - April 06, 2000 - Rosendo A. Lopez, 73, went to be with the Lord April 3, 2000. Born March 1, 1927, in San Acacio. He served in the U.S. Army. Retired from the 40-inch mill of CF&I. Member of St. Anne Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council 4286. Preceded in death by his parents, Alejandro and Margarita (Martinez) Lopez; and grandson, Mikie W.R. Lopez. Survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Caroline (Chavez) Lopez, of the family home; children, Sarah (Wayne) Jiron, Andy Lopez, Mike (Rose) Lopez, Diana (Junie) Helms, Sam (Cecilia) Lopez, Theresa (Dan) Ringlero, Donald (Lorraine) Lopez, Roseann (Ken) Jordan and Grace (Tino) Marquez; siblings, Eulalia (Margarito) Velasquez, Terecina Valdez and Isabel Segura; 26 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Rosary vigil, 7 p.m. today and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday. Both services at St. Anne Catholic Church, Rev. James E. Friel, celebrant. Full military honors at graveside, Roselawn Cemetery, by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family will receive friends at 1408 E. Third St.

Lopez, Sadie R.

Sadie R. (Vigil) Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - October 25, 2002 - Sadie R. (Vigil) Lopez , 71, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 23, 2002. Born May 31, 1931, in Madrid, Colo. Preceded in death by her previous husband, Cecil Vigil; mother, Lena Gutierrez. Survived by her spouse, Evaristo (Chief) Lopez; son, Cecil (Thelma) Vigil; daughters, Yvonne Egley, Gloria (Bryan) Zack and Cindy (Trent) Johnson, Gloria (Phil) Covarrubias, Denver; sister, Florence Chambers; brothers, Ernest (Susan) Sena, Leroy (Nancy) Arguello; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Saturday at Romero Chapel. Officiant, Pastor Ben Martinez. Interment, Roselawn.

Lopez, Sarida Rebecca

Sarida Rebecca Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - February 22, 2004 - Sarida Rebecca Lopez, 85, born Feb. 22, 1918, in Ocate, N.M., passed away Feb. 19, 2004. Preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Otimia Aragon; husband, Pete Lopez; daughters, Angie DeHerrera, Linda Chavez, Mary Armijo; and grandson, Charlie DeHerrera. Survived by her children, John D. Lopez, Jean (Frank) Chavez, Elizabeth (Ernest) Lucero, Pete (Carol) Lopez, Geraldine (Vincent) Ramos, Anthony (Darlene) Lopez; siblings, Carrie Gutierrez, Sadie (John) Casados, Eliseo (Bernie) Aragon; sons-in-law, Ben Armijo, Charles DeHerrera, Albert Chavez; 33 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Vigil service, 7 p.m. today, and funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Monday; both services at Holy Family Catholic Church, with the Rev. Benjamin J. Bacino as celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lopez, Savino Michael

Baby Boy Savino Michael Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - April 17, 1999 - Baby Boy Savino Michael Lopez, infant son of Sharla Lopez. Funeral service at Romero Funeral Chapel, Monday, 1:30 p.m. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lopez, Teresa R.

Teresa R. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - April 02, 2002 - Age 57, of Pueblo went home to be with the Lord March 29, 2002. born Oct. 15, 1944, in Santa Rosalia, Mexico. Preceded in death by her husband, Isaias Lopez, also her parents, Miguel Rodriquez and Josefina Zazueta. Survived by her son, Miguel (Tammy) Amezola, Pueblo ; daughters, Patricia (Martin) Garcia, Pueblo, Norma Amezola, California, and Leticia (Steven) Rodriquez, Pueblo ; brothers, Miguel Garcia, Mexico, and Adrian Garcia, Mexico; sisters, Josefina (David) Orozco and Elvira Garcia, both of California, and 11 grandchildren. Teresa loved going to church and being involved in various church activities. She also enjoyed making tamales. She raised and loved her grandchildren. Viewing, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Romero Chapel. Prayer service, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral service, noon, both at Landmark Apostolic Church, pastor Sam Orozco, officiant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at her daughter Patricia's home prior to service.

Lopez, Teresita Abila

Teresita Abila Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - August 08, 1997 - Teresita Abila Lopez, 91, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 7, 1997. Born Jan. 26, 1906, in Ortiz, Colo. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Necolas Lopez and daughter, Erlinda Cordova and one grandson, Edwin Cordova. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rosalie (Edward) Harmes, Pueblo, Jose G. Lopez, Pueblo, Nick Lopez, Pueblo, Maria Wilma (Dennis) Martin, Fairfield, Calif.- son-in-law, Alonso Cordova, Pueblo- 16 grandchildren- 12 great-grandchildren- and numerous nieces and nephews. Teresita was a pioneer of the San Luis Valley and worked alongside her husband developing the land of Antonito, Colo. She worked at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and was a longtime member of St. Leander Parish, St. Leander Altar and Rosary Society and The Eucharistic Association. Teresita's smile and blessing were offered to all she greeted. You have left us richer for having known you. Her friendly personality and cheerful way enriched our lives and her spirituality shined upon everyone. We will miss you terribly, but the Lord called. Viewing today, 1-7 p.m. Vigil rosary, tonight, both at Romero Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Leander Church. Interment, Imperial Cemetery. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers or food, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels or St. Leander Parish in Teresita's name. Relatives and friends will be received at Imperial Hall after the interment.

Lopez, Thomas

Thomas Lopez Pueblo Chieftain  September 13, 2006  Thomas "Tom" Lopez, 71, passed away on Sept. 9, 2006. Born in Platteville, Colo., on Dec. 29, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. Lopez and Teresa Rael Lopez; brothers, John Leo Lopez (Korea 1951) and John M. Lopez; grandchildren, Carly Gonzalez and Josh T. Lopez. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Adelyn M. Armijo Lopez; brother, Mike Lopez of Avondale; sister, Mary Lou Copeland of Tyler, Texas; son, Thomas "Sonny" (Cathy Mondragon) Lopez; daughters, Patricia Lopez and Audrey (Jess) Gonzalez; grandsons, Thomas (Kristie Quintana) Lopez III, Jamin J. Gonzalez and Frank C. Lopez; granddaughter, Julia N. Lopez; great-granddaughters, Gabrielle and Jenieve. Tom graduated from the University of Maryland in 1966 and from the University of Oklahoma in 1973 with a Masters degree in Public Administration. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving at Tuy Hoa and Camh Ranh Bay. After his military service, he was employed with the City of Pueblo for 13 years as a Public Administrator. He then joined the Colorado Department of Corrections, retiring in 2003 as an Associate Warden. At his request there will not be a public viewing. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius Church, with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Gravesite military honors by the Department of Corrections Honor Guard. The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Pius hall following the graveside service.

Lopez, Tobias Keith

Tobias Keith Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - November 30, 2004 - Tobias Keith Lopez, age 1, born Nov. 5, 2003, passed away Nov. 24, 2004. Survived by his parents, Vanessa R. Lopez and Mario A. Peralta; and grandparents, William and Isabel Lopez and Ron and Rosemary Peralta. Also survived by numerous other relatives. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to A Caring Pregnancy Center, in care of the funeral home office in Tobias' memory.

Lopez, V.

V. Lopez  Hugo Range Ledger  November 12, 1910  Deadly Explosion at Trinidad  Note: V. Lopez is listed among the dead of the Delagua Mine Disaster, November 8, 1910. V. Lopez: Mexican, age 30, single. He was a miner for the Victor-American Fuel Company; death was caused by an explosion of gas and dust and possibly an open lamp. Source: Denver Public Library, "Colorado Mining Fatalities." See http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/delagua.html for in depth coverage of this disaster.

Lopez, Vicky V.

Vicky V. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - February 25, 1998 - Vicky V. Lopez, 42, of Loveland, died of cancer Feb. 20, 1998, at her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1955, in Pueblo, to Ernest and Mary Florez Vigil. She grew up in Pueblo and attended Pueblo schools. She married Kenneth R. Lopez on Sept. 11, 1971, in Pueblo. She was a homemaker and housekeeping supervisor for The Wexford in Loveland. She and her husband moved to Loveland in 1992 from Pueblo. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Lopez of Loveland- a son, Kenneth R. Lopez Jr. of Loveland- a daughter, Kristie M. Lopez of Phoenix, Ariz.- father-in-law, Robert Lopez of Pueblo- mother-in-law, Connie Medina- and stepfather-in-law, Dave of Loveland- brothers-in-law, Tim (Jean) Lopez and Dan Lopez, both of Oregon- sisters-in-law, Veronica Lopez of Pueblo, Michelle (Robert) Griego and Tiffany Medina, all of Loveland- her mother, Mary (Nemecio) Martinez of Denver- five brothers, Arthur (Anita) Vigil, Mike (Mary Ann) Vigil, Ernest Poncho" (Lucy) Vigil, Alfred (Stephanie) Vigil and Danny Vigil, all of Westminster- three sisters, Esther (Armando) Murillo, Ernestine (Tim) Martinez, all of Westminster, and Angie (Victor) Lopez, Phoenix- many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Vigil. Cremation has been conducted. Rosary, 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Logan Ave., Pueblo. Memorial funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Pavlakovich celebrant. Inurnment will be in Loveland Cemetery Columbarium. Contributions may be made to the Vicky V. Lopez memorial fund in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Loveland, Colo., 80537, (970) 667-5885.

Lopez, Vitalia P.

Vitalia P. Lopez - Pueblo Chieftain - June 23, 2006 - Vitalia P. Lopez, 71, passed away June 20, 2006. Survived by her children, Gilbert (Christine) Martinez, Pueblo, Richard (Lorraine) Lopez, California, Robert Martinez, Pueblo, Leo (Mary Lou) Lopez, Pueblo, Tim (Linda) Lopez, California, Sherry (Secundino) Sisneros, Raton, N.M.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Phil "Bones" Lopez. Born Aug. 26, 1934, in Ignacio, N.M. Service to be announced at a later date. The family may be contacted at 702 Topeka.

Lopez-Canedo, Isaias

Isaias Lopez-Canedo - Pueblo Chieftain - January 03, 2002 - Age 58, of Pueblo, passed away Jan. 1, 2002. Born July 28, 1943, in Juarez, Mexico. Preceded in death by his parents, Maximo and Amalia Canedo-Lopez; and one brother, Miguel Lopez. Survived by his loving wife, Teresa Lopez, of the family home; children, Maria Lopez, Juarez, Mexico, Isaias Lopez, Juarez, Mexico, Patricia (Martin) Garcia, Pueblo, Norma Amezola, California, Miguel (Tammy) Amezola, California, and Leticia (Steven) Rodriquez, Pueblo; brothers, Pete Lopez, Pueblo, Max Lopez, Pueblo, and Guadalupe Lopez, Denver; sisters, Cande Marmolejo, Pueblo, Hortencia Castro, Pueblo, and Susie Castro, Calif.; 15 grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Isaias enjoyed working on cars, shopping, singing and going to church. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Romero Chapel. Prayer service, 7 p.m. Sunday. Funeral service, noon Monday at Landmark Apostolic Church, 1801 E. Eighth. Relatives and friends will be received at Landmark Apostolic Church hall after service. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lopez-Cepero, Ellen

Ellen Lopez-Cepero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 24, 1999 - Ellen Lopez-Cepero. Memorial service, 1 p.m. today, Colorado City Community Church.

Lopez-Cruz, Jose Ebrando

Jose Ebrando Lopez-Cruz - Pueblo Chieftain - March 20, 2003 - Jose Ebrando Lopez-Cruz, 26, passed away March 15, 2003. Services and burial in Chiapas, Mexico, under the direction of Garcia S.A. Mexico City.

Lopez-Suarez, Juan Francisco

Juan "Pancho" Francisco Lopez-Suarez - Pueblo Chieftain - February 27, 2006 - Juan "Pancho" Francisco Lopez-Suarez, 45, of Pueblo. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Romero Chapel. Burial will take place in his hometown of Mixquiahuala, Mexico at a later date.

Lopez-Tarango, Joyce

Joyce Lopez-Tarango - Pueblo Chieftain - August 03, 2003 - Joyce Lopez-Tarango, 37, of Pueblo went home to be with the Lord, Aug. 1, 2003. Born April 27, 1966, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Tarango. Survived by sons, Carlos (Harmony) Lopez, Joseph Lopez and Jerry (Jacqueline Lucero) Tarango; daughter, Ashley Tarango; mother, Priscilla Esparza; grandmother, Helen Maes; sisters, Ruby (Chuck) Lopez, Rose (David) Hang, Linette (Jose) Santillanes and Sandra Griego, Rita Garcia; grandchildren, Haley and Alessandra Lopez; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Romero Chapel. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Romero Chapel. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall. Cremation to follow.

LoPresti, Joe

Joe LoPresti - Pueblo Chieftain - June 15, 2005 - Joe LoPresti, 75, of Pueblo entered into Heaven with the love and care of his family at his family farm home on June 13, 2005. Joe was born in Pueblo on March 19, 1930, and was a lifelong resident and farmer in Vineland. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Neva; children, Joe (Therasa), Diane McCann, John, Jim (Paula), Deb (Mark) Knecht and Jeff; grandchildren, Melissa (Chip) Colletti, Nicole McCann, Aaron and Krista Brown and Jessica LoPresti, TJ and Bailey Knecht and JP LoPresti; great-grandchild, Victor McCann; siblings, Sam LoPresti and Mary Bolander; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and treasured friends. Preceded in death by mother, Sophia; father, Augustino; and brother, Tony. Joe was a dedicated member of St. Therese/St. Joseph Church. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, friends, family and neighbors for their care and kindness through this difficult time. There will be a rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2005, at St. Joseph Church, 1145 S. Aspen, Pueblo. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, also at St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will be received for a luncheon reception at the hall at St. Joseph Church following the interment. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in memory of Joe to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch.

LoPresti, Sammy G.

Sammy G. LoPresti - Pueblo Chieftain - March 29, 1999 - Sammy G. LoPresti, 32, passed away unexpectedly March 27, 1999. Survived by his wife of seven years, DeAnn (Martinez) LoPresti and daughter, Christen Joann "C.J." LoPresti, both of Pueblo, Colo. Also survived by his father, Sam(Lupe) LoPresti Sr. of Pueblo- sisters, Katrina Bono of Denver, Colo., Patricia (Chuck) Osborne of Billings, Mont., and Paula LoPresti of Colorado Springs, Colo.- nephews, Joseph Lucero, Eric Osborne, Joshua Duran- nieces, Danielle LoPresti, Jourdan Osborne- mother and father-in-law, Leonardo (JoAnn)Martinez of Pueblo, Colo.- brother and sister-in-law, Duane (Joan) Martinez ofPueblo, Colo.- and he was loved by numerous family members and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn (Trujillo) LoPresti. Sam was employed by the Target Distribution Center for nine years. Sam also was very proud to be godfather to Jourdan Osborne, Clorisa Streanka, Elizabeth Sanchez, Brittany Ibarra, Andrew Quintana and Eloy Sanchez. Visitation, Monday, noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary, Tuesday, March30, 1999, at 7 p.m. and funeral Mass Wednesday, March 31, 1999, at 10 a.m. Both services will be conducted at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blende. Relatives and friends will be received at 81 Hanson Lane.

LoPresto, Marie M.

Marie M. LoPresto - Pueblo Chieftain - February 22, 1998 - Marie M. LoPresto, 97, of Walsenburg died Friday, Feb. 20, 1998. Survived by a daughter, Edith (Joe) Medved, Fountain, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank, on Dec. 12, 1962, and three sons, Charles, Henry and Frank Jr. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday at the Boies-Ortega Memorial Chapel. Interment, Huerfano Masonic Cemetery. Huerfano World - February 26, 1998 - Marie M. LoPresto, 97, of Walsenburg, died Feb. 20, 1998 in the Belmont Lodge Nursing Home in Pueblo where she had lived since 1997. Born Nov. 20, 1900 in Eagleville, MO, she was a member of the United Methodist Church, AARP and 50 year member of American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by a daughter, Edith Medved, Fountain; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service was from Boies-Ortega Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Huerfano Masonic Cemetery.

LoPresto, Tony

Tony LoPresto - Akron Pioneer Press - December 5, 1919 - The body of the unidentified man, murdered several months ago, which was found by three women strolling across the prairies near Pueblo, is believed to be that of Tony LoPresto, 35 years old, a former saloonkeeper of Aguilar, Colo., who disappeared last January after threats of blackmail had been made to him.

Lord, H. W.

H. W. Lord  Leadville Carbonate Chronicle  July 29, 1912  From Friday's Daily  Leadville Rancher Dies  Word has been received here of the death in California of H. W. Lord, formerly a well-known rancher of Lake county. The rancher passed away Tuesday. He was 60 years of age at the time of his death and has a number of children, who were born here, but who now reside in other parts of the country. Mr. Lord owned and ran a ranch below Crystal lake and the place is still known as "Lord's ranch." His wife died in Leadville some years ago and is buried here. Leadville Carbonate Chronicle  July 29, 1912  From Sunday's Daily  Burial of Rancher in Leadville  The remains of H. W. Lord, formerly a well known rancher of Lake county, have been forwarded from California, where he died on July 20, and (the funeral) will be held from the residence of Mrs. Miller, 115 East Twelfth street, either Monday or Tuesday. H. W. Lord was born at Ripley, Me., November 26, 1848, and was married at Lowell, Mass., on May 18, 1872. He resided in Massachusetts until 1878 when he came to Leadville with his wife and three sons, where for some time he was employed as foreman for the firm of Hallack, Shoot and Haven. In the latter part of 1880 he entered the dairy and ranch business and continued as a rancher in this district until 1907, when he removed to Denver. He resided in the capital city until October, 1911, and then went to California for his family's health. He lived on the Pacific coast till the time of his death. The Leadville rancher leaves a widow and six children. The children are: Dr. H. A. Lord, of Pueblo; Fred W. Lord, of Leadville; H. W. Lord, Jr., of California; T. E. Lord, of Denver; W. G. Lord, of California, and Mrs. Edgar Miller, of this city.

Lord, Wayne R.

Wayne R. Lord - Pueblo Chieftain - November 08, 1998 - Wayne R. Lord of Pinehurst, N.C., passed away suddenly Aug. 23, 1998. He is survived by his wife, Florence Chastene of Pinehurst, N.C. Also survived by daughter, Vickie (Al) Friend, Overland Park, Kan.- grandchildren, Stacy Friend-Bell, Camden, S.C., James W. Dale IV, Pueblo- brother, Chuck Lord, Denver- sisters, Blanche Karey, Denver, Noma Krantz, Denver and Carol Macy, Cedaredge, Colo. , 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1998, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel.

Lorendo, Manisca Leo

Manisca Leo Lorendo - Weekly Ignacio Chieftain - March 5, 1915 - Two Fatally Shot in Pueblo Fight - Pueblo - Frank Bacino, 42 years old, an Italian merchant, and Manisca Leo Lorendo of New York city are dying at St. Mary's hospital following a revolver fight. The police credit the shooting to the activity of the Black Hand here. Lorendo came here from the East five days ago. Little is known about him. Six bullets entered his body. Bacino, who conducts a store at First street and Santa Fe avenue, was shot in the breast and in the leg.

Lorenz, Nick F.

Nick F. Lorenz - Pueblo Chieftain - April 04, 1986 - Nick F. Lorenz, 69, a lifelong resident of Pueblo, passed away April 2, 1986, after a lengthy illness. Predeceased by his wife, Catherine L. Lorenz, in 1980. Mr. Lorenz was employed at CF&I for a number of years and retired in 1979. A veteran of the U.S. Army in WW II, he also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Father of Debbie (Anthony) Torres and grandfather of Jason Torres. He also is survived by a sister, Mary (Martin) Kochevar, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Friday in Rose Chapel, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, and Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Church. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home following the rosary. Contributions may be made to the Cancer Society through the funeral home or to the family.

Lorenz, Pauline Irene

Pauline Irene Lorenz - Pueblo Chieftain - April 03, 1986 - Pauline Irene Lorenz, April 1, 1986. Wife of Benjamin V. Lorenz, who passed away Sept 22, 1975. Mother of Benjamin E. (Rosemary) Lorenz, Paula (Jerry) Oreskovich, William (Terri) Lorenz, all of Pueblo, Betty (George) Fidler, Enterprise, Ala.; Edith Wiley, Houston, Texas. Sister of Loretta Hungate, Colorado Springs. Also survived by nine grandchildren. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Private service. The family may be contacted at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Oreskovich, 3 Briarwood Circle.

Lorenzi, Louis Joseph

Louis Joseph Lorenzi - Huerfano World - January 29, 2004 - Louis Joseph Lorenzi, 82, passed away Jan. 24, 2004 in Louisville, CO. Born Nov. 26, 1921 in Bear Creek, CO, to Enock D. Lorenzi and Nieves M. Gomez Lorenzi. He lived in Boulder County from 1936 to present. He is the father of Karen Yvonne Lorenzi, Northglenn, Dominick Lorenzi, Omaha, NE, Larry (Dawn) Lorenzi, Denver, Leroy Lorenzi, Louisville, and Chris Lorenzi, Kent, WA. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, one-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Enock and Nieves Lorenzi; sister, Stella, and brother, Angelo; second wife, Tomie Lorenzi. Mr. Lorenzi was employed by the University of Colorado, Boulder for many years before retiring; then worked as a chef at the Old Louisville Inn, Louisville, for 18 years. He was a charter member of Tri City, Elks Lodge 2541, and a life member of the VFW, Louisville. Mr. Lorenzi was a veteran of service, having served in the U.S. Army during WW II in North Africa. He was in the invasion of Italy, France and on to Germany. He was discharged in 1945. His family remembers that "Uncle Louie loved to socialize with friends and family at the Elks Lodge and American Legion, spreading joy and Louieisms to all." Visitation, Tuesday 5-7 p.m., Darrell Howe Mortuary, Lafayette; recitation of Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday 10 a.m., St. Louis Catholic Church, Louisville. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Boulder and Broomfield Counties, 2594 Trailridge Dr. E., Lafayette, CO 80026.

Lorenzo, Janet Jo

Janet Jo Lorenzo - Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 1997 - Janet Jo Lorenzo, 59, died on Aug. 8, 1997. Survived by husband, Jerry of Rocky Ford- seven sons and five daughters. Services at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rocky Ford Monday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Valley View Cemetery, Rocky Ford. Visitation at funeral home from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 until 5 p.m. Monday.

Lorenz-Ripley, Mary Susan

Mary Susan Lorenz-Ripley - Pueblo Chieftain - January 15, 1998 - Mary Susan Lorenz-Ripley, 33, formerly of Pueblo, was born Nov. 24, 1964, in Montrose, died unexpectedly Jan. 11, 1998, in Louisville. Survived by husband, Kevin Lee Ripley- daughters, Lacy Kay and Samantha Shay Ripley, all of Louisville- parents, Ben and Rose Mary Lorenz- brother, Cody Lorenz, all of Pueblo- sister, Brenda Kay Lorenz, Westminster- grandfather, Don S. Couch, Boulder- pets, Shadow, Thor and Mers, Louisville- and numerous friends and relatives. Service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sacred Heart of Mary, 6739 S. Boulder Road, Boulder. Gathering to follow service. Inurnment to be announced at a later date at Roselawn Mausoleum, Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lacy and Samantha Ripley Education Fund, Norwest Bank, 1242 Pearl St., Boulder, CO 80302.

Loreto, Georgiana Grace

Georgiana Grace Loreto - Pueblo Chieftain - April 26, 2000 - Georgiana Grace Loreto went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday. Survived by husband, Alfred Loreto; children, Alfred P. (Darla) Loreto, Brenda (Salem) Ramadan and Theresa and Jackie Loreto; sisters, Shirley (Joseph) Coston, Barbara (Charles) Myers, Charlotte (Allen) Travis, Lorraine (Ben) Garcia, Ermie (Bob) Quintana and Christine (Jim) Manzanares. Also survived by six grandchildren, and numerous relatives and friends. Memorial service, Thursday, 11 a.m., Pueblo Christian Center, with Pastor Gregg Slaughter officiating.

Lorimier, Mary L.

Mary L. Lorimier  Colorado Daily Chieftain  August 21, 1874  A telegram was received in this city Wednesday stating that Mrs. Mary L. Lorimier, mother of Mrs. J. J. Lambert, of the Chieftain, died at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. C. E. Bowers, at McGregor, Iowa, on the morning of Wednesday last. Mrs. Lorimier spent the past winter with her daughter in this city, and was on the eve of her return with her to this city when she died. Pueblo Colorado Daily Chieftain  September 2, 1874  Mrs. Mary L. Lorimer, who died recently in Iowa, mother of Mrs. J. J. Lambert, of this city, has among other charitable bequests, left two hundred dollars to the Catholic Church in this city.

Lorimor, Charles B.

Charles B. Lorimor - Pueblo Chieftain - May 21, 2002 - Charles B. Lorimor, age 88, born Nov. 17, 1913, passed away May 16, 2002. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Rose Lorimor; and children, Charlene (Jerry) Mismash, and Tom (Brenda) Lorimor. Grandfather of K'Ann (Roland) Iparraguirre, Kelly (Harumi) Mismash, Shannon (Kris) Sage, Rachelle Lorimor and Trent Lorimor. Also survived by two great-grandchildren, Kai and Sofia; sisters, Alice Herman and Marjorie Kennedy; brother, Wayne Lorimor; and brother-in-law, Michael Lindvay. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at the C&W Railroad for 35 years, retiring in 1975. Charles enjoyed traveling and working in his yard. Viewing, Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Mass, Monday, 2 p.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lorimor, Daniel J.

Daniel J. Lorimor - Pueblo Chieftain - August 20, 1997 - Daniel J. Lorimor, 22, passed away Aug. 18, 1997. Survived by his parents, Luise and Tom Barton- father, Joseph Pessa- brothers, Willie Lorimor II, Tommy Barton Jr., Shane Barton and Lonnie Barton- sisters, Kristina (Shawn) Gorman and Jennifer Barton- fiancé, Mary Kay Ferrell- grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous other family and friends. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lorimor, Rachel Fern

Rachel Fern Buck Kessler Lorimor - Pueblo Chieftain - October 27, 1998 - Rachel Fern Buck Kessler Lorimor. Rachel, youngest child of Basil and Mary (van Staalduine) Buck was born at the family home northwest of Eads, on March 15, 1916. She departed this life on Oct. 25, 1998, at the St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, at the age of 82 years, 7 months. Rachel spent her childhood and received her education while living with her parents, two brothers and a sister on the farm in the Prairie Queen community. She was united in marriage to Herbert Kessler on June 7, 1937, and moved to Babbitt, Nev., where she was employed by the United States Army Depot near Hawthorne, Nev. Rachel moved to Pueblo in 1966 after Herbert passed away. She worked at the Pueblo Army Depot and at Parkview Hospital until she retired. Rachel was united in marriage to Wayne W. Lorimor on June 7, 1977, in Las Vegas, Nev. Since retirement, they had made their home in Pueblo West. She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Mary Buck- husband, Herbert Kessler- sister, Avis Buck- brothers, Frank R. Buck and Morgan W. Buck- two nephews, Clayton Buck and Jack Buck- niece, Judith Buck Watts. She leaves to mourn her passing- two sisters-in-law, Mary Buck Forsyth of Eads, and Ila V. Buck of Kit Carson- two nephews, Gordon Buck and wife Marie of Alamosa, Richard Buck and wife Beverly of Chandler, Ariz.- a niece, Janet Buck Moors of Colorado Springs and a host of grand nieces and nephews. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 1998, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, 2710 N. Elizabeth, with interment at Mountain View Cemetery.

Lorsung, Leander John

Leander John "Lee" Lorsung - Colorado Springs Gazette - August 10, 1993 - Leander John "Lee" Lorsung, 66, of Widefield died Aug. 7, 1993, at his home. He was in the Army for 21 years before retiring. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary, 6630 S. U.S. Highway 85/87, Fountain. A prayer vigil will be at 7 p.m. today at the mortuary. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Security, with the Rev. Pat Batiatto officiating. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Mr. Lorsung was born March 7, 1927, in Ogema, Minn., to Joseph and Josephine (Jasken) Lorsung. He had lived in Widefield since 1969 and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fountain Veterans of Foreign Wars and Holy Family Catholic Church. Mr. Lorsung was a graduate of the University of Southern Colorado, Pueblo. He was in the Army from 1954 to 1974 and attained the rank of sergeant first class. He received the Bronze Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and Vietnam Campaign Medal, among other awards. Mr. Lorsung was married to Hildegard F. (Scheiblich) Lorsung, who survives. He also is survived by a son, Joseph J.; a daughter, Nancy Brummell of Farmington, N.M.; a sister, Euna Kuske of Jacksonville, Fla.; and two granddaughters. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Security 80911, or the American Cancer Society, 1445 N. Union Blvd, B100, Colorado Springs 80909.

Lorton, Marjorie

Marjorie Lorton - Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 2004 - Marjorie Lorton. Longtime Alamosa resident, Marjorie Lorton, died peacefully, surrounded by her family Aug. 7, 2004, at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver. Marjorie was born in Hooper, Colo., to John and Agnes Knebler Steffens. She married Phillip M. Lorton on Nov. 1, 1949, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alamosa. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1989. After graduating from Blair Business College, Marjorie became one of the first female pilots in the San Luis Valley and flew the U.S. mail to various valley towns. On D-Day she, along with other single engine pilots, staged a flyover and stormed Main Street in Alamosa. She was an expert horse rider and sharpshooter, an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering for the Denver Broncos. Marge was involved in the development of the 911 emergency response system for the valley. During her presidency of the Alamosa Senior Citizens, she was instrumental in fund raising and the construction of the new senior center. She was a bridge player extraordinaire and enjoyed traveling, time at her cabin and especially spending time with her family. Marge is survived by her children, Nancy (Dennis) Marion of Fort Collins, Colo., Patricia (Dr. David) Pass of Trabuco Canyon, Calif., Janice Lorton of Trinidad, Colo., and Robert (Wendy) Lorton of Canyon Country, Calif. She also is survived by her brother, Bill Steffens; and sister-in-law, Bea Steffens, both of Monte Vista, Colo.; and her seven grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her son, P. Michael Lorton on April 16, 2004; two brothers and one sister. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2004, at the Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2004, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alamosa. A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2004, also at the church. Interment will follow services in the Alamosa Cemetery. There will be no viewing at the church. Contributions are requested to the Alamosa Senior Citizens in care of the funeral home office at 205 State Ave., Alamosa, CO, 81101.

Losano, Faye Ruby

Faye Ruby Losano - Pueblo Chieftain - July 1, 2004 - Faye Ruby Losano, age 74, formerly of Rocky Ford, died June 27, 2004, at Laurel Manor Nursing Home in Colorado Springs. She was born in Sugarite, N.M., on Nov. 30, 1929, to Felipe and Julia Rodriguez. Mrs. Losano is survived by her children, Daniel (Sandy) Salazar, San Antonio, Texas, Eloy (Charlotte) Salazar, Las Animas, Michael Salazar, Denver, Mary Salazar, Ordway, Elizabeth (Vince) Ramirez, Whittier, Calif., Mary Alice (Ernie) Perez, Mary Ann (Dennis) Salazar, both of Amarillo, Texas, Larry Salazar, Pico Rivera, Calif., Virginia Losano and Mario Losano, both of Pueblo, Robert Losano of Colorado Springs; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2004, at the funeral home. Rosary service will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2004, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Rocky Ford with Father Paul Montez officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Rocky Ford.

Losey, Amanda Irlene

Amanda Irlene Miller Losey - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 1986 - Amanda Irlene Miller Losey, 29, died accidentally Saturday, Sept. 13, 1986, from an auto accident. She was born June 26, 1957, in La Junta, the daughter of Irl Austin and Hazel Ardelle Funk Miller, who survive. She was married to the late Alan Earl Losey, who preceded her in death April 21, 1985. She is also survived by one daughter, Amanda Dawn Losey; sons, Alfred Irl Losey and Austin Ray Losey of the home; three brothers, Jerry Robert Miller, Johnson, Kan.; Ricky Alan Miller, Bitburg, Germany; and Kenneth Irl Miller, Las Animas; grandmother, Grace Miller, Las Animas; and grandparents, Kenneth and Vella Funk of Las Animas. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Wednesday at the First Christian Church, Las Animas. Interment, Las Animas Cemetery.

Losey, Rodger D.

Rodger D. (Rocky) Losey - Pueblo Chieftain - July 13, 1999 - Rodger D. (Rocky) Losey, a lifelong resident of Pueblo, born Oct. 4, 1946,passed away July 10, 1999 , at the age of 52. Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Squirrel) Price. Survived by mother, Thelma Knezevich- brothers, Ray(Rhonda) Wheeler and Ken (Nita) Wheeler- sister, Charlotte (Scott) Wright-nieces and nephews, Shama, Cathy, Dawn Rae, Jessica, Greg, Ben, John and Kendra- one great-nephew, Alexander- and six great-nieces, Kelsey, Devyn, Frances, Autum, Chloe and Phoebe. Also survived by Shirley's daughter, Shirleen, and children, Brittany and David. will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. at George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Private inurnment at Fort Lyon Cemetery in Fort Lyon, Colo.

Lotrich, Mildred Viola

Mildred Viola (Thomas) Lotrich - Pueblo Chieftain - February 05, 1998 - Mildred Viola (Thomas) Lotrich, 90, longtime Fowler resident died Tuesday, Feb. 3, 1998, in Fowler Health Care Center. Services, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 1998, at Griffy Family Funeral Home in Fowler. Visitation, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. Family prefers memorials to Fowler Ambulance Fund. Burial will be in Fowler Cemetery.

Lott, Juanita D.

Juanita Doris Lott - Pueblo Chieftain - March 06, 2002 - Age 88, passed away March 3, 2002. Survived by her daughters, Joan D. (Gerald) Starika of Englewood, Colo., and Carolyn Conley of Webb City, Mo.; sisters, Glenna Musteen of Kansas City, Mo., and Anna Greer of Joplin, Mo.; brothers, Ernest Betterton Jr. of Joplin, Mo., and Cecil Betterton of Webb City, Mo.; nine grandchildren, two of which are Sharon Moyano and Stephen Starika; and numerous great-grandchildren, including Mia Moyano. Preceded in death by her husband, Emmor A. Lott, on Nov. 9, 1980; parents, Ernest and Carrie (Vaught) Betterton; brothers, Nolan Betterton and Jack Betterton; and sister, Eva Martin. Born June 25, 1913, in Emporia, Kan., Juanita was a true entrepreneur. She owned and operated JDL Trailer Sales and was president of Women's Business and Professional Organization. Upon retirement, she moved to Mesa, Ariz., and recently back to Colorado. She was a community leader. Juanita was president of PTA, Girl Scouts and Brownies. She helped fund and build the Girl Scout Camp and was active in providing funds for Job's Daughters. Also a member of First United Methodist Church and Chapter No. 7, Order of Eastern Star. She will lie in state at the funeral home today from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2002, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel, with the Rev. Jean Schwien officiating, and conclude with Eastern Star Service by Chapter No. 7, OES. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Loucks, Gordon E.

Gordon E. Loucks - Pueblo Chieftain - January 09, 2005 - Gordon E. Loucks, 70, passed away Jan. 6, 2005. Survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Stephanie (Vincent) Kiser; and two grandchildren, all of Rye. There will be no viewing or services. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium.

Louden, Richard

Richard Louden - Trinidad Times Independent - June 22, 2008 - Richard Louden, 87, prominent rancher and historian, passed away June 18, 2008, at St. Mary Corwin Hospital. He was born in Rocky Ford to Roy Dick and Zita Louden on September 2, 1920. He attended Branson School, TSJC, and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. He served in the army during World War II. He was preceded in death by parents, Dick and Zita Louden and loving wife, Grace Wakefield. Richard had a lifelong interest in history and archaeology. He is survived by his son, Mack (Toyleen); grandchildren: Christine (Todd) Warner and Finn and Ava of London, England; April (Andre) Douchane and Ella, Isabel and Ryan of Centennial; and Dick and Paula Louden of Branson. Also surviving are his brother Willard (Mary Ann) Louden and sister Dorothy Dean (Jack) Gilstrap of Branson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Details of the service will follow. The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

Loudy, Duane E.

Duane E. Loudy  Pueblo Chieftain  August 25, 2006 - Sunrise, Aug. 28, 1968. Sunset, Aug. 20, 2006. Survived by father, Kenneth Loudy; mother, Everlin Loudy; brothers, Carlos (Lindy), Tony (Debra); sister, Jacque; daughters, Josephine and Cyra. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 26, 2006, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 900 E. Routt, Pueblo.

Lougheed, Eugene

Eugene Lougheed - Huerfano World - November 18, 1993 - This Week in La Veta History - 1935: Eugene Lougheed, 72, longtime foreman at the roundhouse, died, leaving his wife and six children. [Editor's Note: Eugene Lougheed died November 13, 1935. Obituary listed World Independent, November 14, 1935, Page 1.]

Louthan, Pauline E.

Pauline E. "Polly" Louthan - Pueblo Chieftain - October 21, 1997 - Pauline E. "Polly" Louthan. Funeral services, 10 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, Eads. Visitation, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home in Eads. Memorial contributions to the Eads Assembly of God Church or First Christian Church of Eads.

Loutzenhiser, James S.

James S. "Bus" Loutzenhiser - Pueblo Chieftain - July 05, 2002 - James S. "Bus" Loutzenhiser, 95, passed away July 2, 2002. Survived by wife, Greeba Loutzenhiser of Lamar; son, Jan (Marilou) Loutzenhiser of Arvada; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation, 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Saturday at Peaco*ck Funeral Home, Lamar. Interment, Fairmount Cemetery, Lamar.

Lovato, Adolph M. Sr.

Adolph M. Lovato Sr. - Pueblo Chieftain - December 20, 2001 - Adolph M. Lovato Sr., 71, departed this life Dec. 18, 2001, at St. Mary- Corwin hospital. Born Sept. 28, 1930, in Las Vegas, N.M. A former steelworker, he retired from CF&I Steel Corp. with over 36 years of service. He loved his hobby of designing and making jewelry, also working in his yard, and he loved to visit with his fellow steelworkers, friends and family members. Beloved husband of Erlinda Garza Lovato; father of Robert and Adolph Lovato Jr.; grandfather of Lynette, Jeff and April Lovato; numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Cayetano and Mena (Trujillo) Lovato; a sister, Gabby Torres. At his request, cremation has taken place. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Rev. Thomas R. Hinni, C.M., celebrant. The Lovato family will receive friends in the Mediterranean Room of St. Francis following the Mass.

Lovato, Helen C.

Helen C. Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - April 06, 2002 - Age 66. Viewing and visitation services will be held at Romero Funeral Home in Pueblo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2002, and burial to take place at Fair View Cemetery in La Junta at a later date.

Lovato, Joe Margarito

Joe Margarito Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 2001 - Viewing, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel, with cremation to follow. Family and friends will be received at the International Brotherhood Electric Workers Building, 2901 Farabaugh Lane (south of Prairie and Pueblo Blvd.), after the service.

Lovato, Julia G.

Julia G. Lovato  Albuquerque Journal  February 20, 2000 - Julia G. Lovato passed away at the age of 68. The Lord came for her at home on Friday, February 11, 2000. She was born in Las Vegas, NM to Esiquel Gurule and Pablito Valdez Gurule in 1932. She came to Albuquerque 34 years ago. Mrs. Lovato was a resident of Trinidad, CO prior to moving to Albuquerque. She was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Disabled American Veterans, and American Legion Post 13. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lorenzo; son, Jose Daniel Lovato; parents, Esiquel and Pablita; and brother, Bennie Gurule. She is survived by her daughters, Pauline Gonzales and Gilbert Campos, and Jo Ella Bencomo and fiancé, Dean Stippich; brother, Humberto Gurule of Las Vegas; sister, Belle Luna; six grandchildren, Della Lovato, Elaine Garcia, Jennifer Gonzales, Delilah Gonzales, Daniel Bencomo, Julian Bencomo; 11 very special great-grandchildren; and other very special family members, including Joe and Marlene Gonzales and family, Liz Velasquez and family of Las Vegas, Isabel Benevidez and family of Las Vegas, Diana Marquez, and Bennie Gurule of Las Vegas. Funeral services were held on Thursday at St. Charles Borromeo. Pallbearers were Jennifer Gonzales, Daniel Bencomo, Julian Bencomo, Andrew Gonzales, Rosie Chavez and Tony Torres. Honorary pallbearers were Dean Stippich, Gilbert Compos, Elaine Garcia and Delilah Gonzales. The family wishes to thank all their relatives and friends who were in attendance of the Rosary and Funeral services for Mrs. Lovato. They would also like to express their gratitude for all the love, care and compassion that has been shown to them. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to those who have given food and money donations, may God bless you for all of your help. For any further donations, please contact Salazar & Sons Mortuary, 400 Third St. SW.

Lovato, Lola I.

Lola I. Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 2000 - Lola I. Lovato departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2000. Born Sept. 14, 1927, in Alamo, Colo. Preceded in death by husband, Rudolph; stepdaughter; grandson; four great-grandchildren; parents; two brothers; and sister. Survived by children, Rudolph Jr. (Ruby) of Aurora, Mona (G. Leroy) Gonzales of Pueblo, Ralph (Debbie) of Grand Junction, Mike (Lupe) of Pueblo and Kathleen Lovato-Hijar of Pueblo; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers; sisters; brothers- and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; numerous special friends and compadres. Private viewing for immediate family. Rosary, 7 p.m. Friday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, both services at Our Lady of the Meadows Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in her memory.

Lovato, Mary P.

Mary P. Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - October 24, 2000 - Mary P. Lovato, 82, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 22, 2000. Mrs. Lovato was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lovato; and granddaughter, Cindy Griego. She will be sadly missed by those who survive her, including her daughter, Mary Jane (Jim) Sanchez, Maxine (Matt DeHerrera) Santistevan; grandchildren, Susie (Paul Trujillo) Griego, Eddie (Eleanor Flores) Griego and Starr Santistevan; step-grandchildren, Sandra Martinez and Paul Sanchez; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral service to be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2000, at Roselawn Chapel with interment to follow. The family may be contacted at the family home, 1215 East First Street.

Lovato, Robert

Robert Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - February 16, 2000 - Robert Lovato, 56, of Pueblo, passed away Feb. 14, 2000. Born Feb. 21, 1943. Preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Maria Lovato. Also preceded in death by one nephew, Willie Lucero, and one sister, Nika Lucero. Survived by his loving wife, Fabie Lovato, of the family home; son, Robert (Angie) Lovato; daughters, Cheri (Tony) Figueroa, Michelle (Antonio) and Pamela Lovato; brothers, Manuel (Frances) Lovato, Joby Lovato, Abe Lovato and Louis (Lela) Lovato; sisters, Carmen Minjarez, Delphina Caldera, Mary (Joe) Montoya, Rose (Nick) Maestas, Gloria (Tom) Baldonado; grandchildren, Emerald, Toni, Robert, Jordan, Randi and Kioni; parents-in-law, Albert (Juanita) Lopez; brothers-in-law, Vince Lopez, Leo (Linda) Lopez and Lewis Lopez; sister-in-law, Linda Lopez. Bob was a retired R.N. from C.M.H.I.P. and was most recently employed by St. Mary-Corwin and Parkview hospitals. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Viewing, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at Romero Chapel. Vigil rosary, Thursday, 7 pm. Funeral Mass, Friday, 10 a.m. Both at Holy Family Church. Interment, Imperial Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Family Christian Center Church Hall, corner of Lehigh and Pueblo Boulevard, after the interment.

Lovato, Sarah

Sarah Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - September 15, 1986 - Sarah Lovato, 92, born Nov. 23, 1893, in Chihuahua, Mexico, died Sept. 13, 1986, at Crowley County Nursing Center. She married Neives Ybarra, who preceded her in death in 1923. She then married Alex Lovato, who died Feb. 27, 1970. She is survived by nine children, 58 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She came to Crowley County 79 years ago from Mexico. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday, St. Peter Catholic Church. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Catholic Church, Ordway. Interment, Valley View Cemetery, Ordway.

Lovato, Saturnino

Saturnino Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - May 21, 1987 - Saturnino Lovato, 90, of Trinidad, died May 19, 1987. Rosary, 7 p.m. Friday at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral, 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Church and Mass of the Christian Burial with the Rev. Russ Meyerhofer as celebrant. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. Graveside service will be conducted by Fort Carson with full military honors.

Lovato, Shirley Jean

Shirley Jean Cordova Lovato - Pueblo Chieftain - June 05, 1998 - Shirley Jean Cordova Lovato, 43, affectionately known as Shorty," passed away June 3, 1998. A lifetime Puebloan, she was born on Nov. 19, 1954. Preceded in death by her father, Abel J. Cordova. She is survived by her mother, Mary Cordova- husband, Rick Lovato- daughter, Justine (Ron) Schill- son, Victor Conrad Cordova- brothers, Anthony Cordova, Louis (Monique) Cordova- 3 sisters, Bennie Montoya, Priscilla (Jose) Ramirez, and Bernadine (Ty) Forbes- grandchild, Ashley- and other relatives and friends. At her request, cremation has taken place. , 3 p.m. Saturday, at Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at 3833 Sheffield Lane.

Lovdjieff, Crist

Crist Lovdjieff - Pueblo Chieftain - March 24, 2004 - Crist Lovdjieff, passed away, Feb. 27, 2004. A memorial service will be held for him March 27, 2004 at Cameron United Methodist Church, 1600 S. Pearl St., Denver, Colo. Huerfano World - May 1, 2003 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1945: Corporal Crist Lovdjieff of the XXI Bomber Squadron in Guam has been commended by Major Gen. Curtis LeMay. [Editor's Note: Christ Nick Lovdjieff passed away December 1945. Obituary listed December 12, 1945, Page 4.]

Lovdjieff, Tereza

Tereza Divald Lovdjieff - Huerfano World - October 20, 1994 - Tereza Divald Lovdjieff Dies - Mrs. Tereza Divald Lovdjieff, age 91, died suddenly the evening of Tuesday, September 27th, in a nursing home in Englewood, Colorado. Her birth took place on March 15, 1903, in the Slavonian village of Petrijevci, Croatia, near the city of Osijek. She was the eldest of five surviving daughters among the eleven children born to Stjepan and Maria Divald. In her adolescence she often accompanied her father after he lost a leg in a factory accident in Osijek when they entered nearby forests to cut wood for sale in the village. At the time of her eighteenth birthday she was enroute alone from Yugoslavia to the southern Colorado coal mining camp of Tabasco, near Ludlow, Las Animas County. She arrived around the end of March 1921 at the home of Steve and Ana Fumich to help with the household work which included three Bulgarian boarders. She and Ana Jakovats Fumich were second cousins, but addressed the older woman as Teta (aunt), and the husband as Tetak (uncle). On May 12, 1921, she and the Bulgarian Chris Nenoff Lovdjieff were married at the Holy Trinity rectory in Trinidad. The marriage upset the Fumiches as well as respective families in the old country because of the Catholic and Orthodox difference. But neither Tereza nor Chris ever took church membership or attendance seriously; both were always wary about ecclesiastical politics, internal or external. Their first four children were born between 1922 and 1924, and were baptized in Orthodox churches in Pueblo, the same godfather for all, beloved Mladen (Big Mike) Parvanoff. The fifth child, Joan, born in 1934, was baptized at St. Mary's, Walsenburg, the same godfather. The childless Fumiches forgot all about the religious question and doted on all the children, consistently devoted and generous with all of them throughout the years. Mrs. Lovdjieff was the mother of Crist Lovdjieff, Mary (Ken) Stoecklin, Nick (Evelyn) Lovdjieff, Catherine Hartman, and Joan (Louis) Aldretti, and is survived by eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Love, Agnes

Agnes Love - Pueblo Chieftain - March 22, 2005 - Agnes Love, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away on March 18, 2005. She was born in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Aug. 7, 1916. When she was 3 years old, she and her parents moved to La Junta, Colo. She lived there until she married Otis Willard Love on Dec. 28, 1935. They made their home in Rocky Ford, until moving to Pueblo in 1965. Otis preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2002; also preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence and Lillie (Elliott) Hayden; a sister, Opal Hayden; a brother, Randall Hayden; daughter, Sylvia Marie Love; and two sons, Jack Love and Joseph Love. She is survived by her children, Pat (Don) Ryan of Beaumont, Texas, Betty (Dr. Dan) Houser of Carl Junction, Mo., Bonnie (Tommie) Seufer of Canon City, Connie Love of Pueblo, and Michael (Kathy) Love of Pueblo, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She graduated from La Junta High School in 1933 and attended Brown Business College. She was a member of Christ the King Church, Duplicate Bridge Club, Beta Sigma Phi and Catholic Ladies Club. She was the bookkeeper for their restaurant and three shoe stores for 40 years. She did volunteer work at the hospital in Rocky Ford and Parkview Hospital in Pueblo. She spent many hours collecting donations for cancer, heart, Alzheimer's, March of Dimes and the United Way. One year, she collected for five organizations. She loved the Lord, visits from her children and grandchildren, bridge, dance aerobics and reading. She was a spiritual model for her family and friends. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2005 -, at the funeral home. Memorial Mass, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2005, Christ the King Church, with Father Tom Adrians officiating. Reception to follow at the church hall. No food please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church or the charity of your choice.

Love, Charles Jesse

Charles Jesse Love - Pueblo Chieftain - June 06, 2001 - Charles Jesse Love passed away at the age of 95 on June 3, 2001, at Sharmar Village after a lengthy illness. He was born to James H. and Leota Love on March 7, 1906, in Balko, Okla., before Oklahoma became a state. Preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother. He is survived by his caring wife, Vona, of 64 years; two sons, James C. (Marjorie) of Tempe, Ariz., and Paul W. (Linda) of Lincoln City, Ore.; four grandchildren, Tim and Vic Love of Arizona, Jason Love and Regina Fay Baete of Oregon; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; cousins, Edith Newcomb and Ethel Wade of Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Euretha Watson and Wanda Queenan of Oklahoma, Guinevere (Cliff) Gardner of Union City, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Love was an educator, beginning his teaching career at the age of 18 in Oklahoma. He received his bachelor's degree in Weatherford, Okla. The family moved to Colorado in 1942 where he taught and coached at McClave. He was the principal at the Washington Grade School in Walsenburg and superintendent of the Mosca schools in the San Luis Valley. He came to Pueblo in 1954 and was the principal of Pinon and Pleasant View Junior Highs. He received his master's degree in 1956 from U.N.C. in Greeley. He finished the last 11 years at Pueblo County High School as head of the history department. He retired in 1971 ending a 43-year career. He was baptized into Christ at the age of 13, and became an elder at the Broadway and Orman Church of Christ in 1960. Charles remained faithfully in this capacity until ill health caused his retirement in 1999. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, June 8, 2001, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery.

Love, Dolores R.

Dolores R. Love - Denver Post - April 24, 1996 - Dolores R. Love of Federal Heights, a retired government clerk, died March 15. She was 67. A service was March 20 at Olinger Mortuary. Interment was in Highland Cemetery. She was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Walsenburg. Mrs. Love retired as a federal government compliance clerk. She is survived by a son, Michael, Nevada; two daughters, Christine Coe, Texas, and Kathy Roginson, Broomfield; her mother, Rosella Geiser, Westminster; two sisters, Mary Roy, Westminster, and Pat Landreneau, Florida; a brother, Bill Geiser, New Mexico; four grandsons; and one great-grandson.

Love, Earl L.

Air Force Ret. Maj. Earl L. Love - Daily Times- May 11, 2006  Farmington, New Mexico - Air Force Ret. Maj. Earl L. Love, July 26, 1913 - March 21, 2006. Air Force Ret. Maj. Earl L. Love, passed away March 21, 2006, in Albuquerque. He was born July 26, 1913, in Tarentum, Penn. He entered the Army on July 30, 1930, and retired from the Air Force in 1969, after tours in World War II and Vietnam. Earl is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, June Love, who died Jan. 17, 2006; daughter, Patricia Aubuchon; son, Gary Love; and grandson, Robert Scott Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Johnson (Robert) of Albuquerque, and Judy Ann Love of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Interment for June and Earl will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the La Veta Cemetery, in La Veta, Colo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Heart Hospital of New Mexico Foundation, 504 Elm N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87102, in June and Earl's memory.

Love, Francis Earl

Francis Earl Love - Pueblo Chieftain - May 28, 2000 - Francis Earl Love died Friday, May 26, 2000, after a lengthy illness. Born Earl Francis Love on March 6, 1921, in Rocky Ford, Colo. He was a master plumber, retired from Climax mine and was a member of Broadway and Orman Church of Christ. Married 54 years, he is survived by wife, Laura Nell Love; children, Larry (Susan) Love of Cortez, Colo., Don Love of Pueblo and Susan (Jim) Province of Pueblo; grandchildren, Barry, Joel, Daniel, Robyn and Michelle; and nine brothers and sisters, Newton J. Love, Charles L. Love, Ernest D. Love, Evelyn M. Massey, Freda E. Howe, Christine J. Prather, Wilbur E. Love, Mariann Shriver and Dorene Clarke and their spouses; also numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial services to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Red Mountain Youth Camp or Mountain States Children's Home through the funeral home office.

Love, Joseph W.

Joseph W. Love - Pueblo Chieftain - September 14, 2004 - Joseph W. Love , 61, of Bloomington, IL died at 5:54PM Friday, 9/10/04 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be at 10:00AM Friday, 9/17/04 at Christ the King Church. There will be a memorial service in Bloomington, IL at Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home on Wednesday 9/22/04 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Alcoholics Anonymous or the charity of the donor's choice. Joe was born July 20, 1943 in Rocky Ford, Colo; the son of Otis W. and Agnes Hayden Love. He is survived by his mother of Pueblo, four sisters, Betty (Dan) Houser, Carl Junction, MO, Patricia (Don) Ryan, Beaumont, TX., Bonnie (Tommy) Seufer, Canon City, and Connie Love, Pueblo; one brother, Michael (Kathy) Love, Pueblo; several nieces and nephews and his companion of many years, Linda Love, Bloomington, IL. His father, one sister, Sylvia Love and one brother, Jack Love preceded him in death. Joe worked as a carpenter for many years and most recently was the Regional Maintenance Director of Central Illinois for the Eby Group. He served in the United States Navy and was a Medical Corpsman with the Marine Detachment, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Joe was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed.

Love, June

June Love - Daily Times- May 11, 2006  Farmington, New Mexico - Air Force Ret. Maj. Earl L. Love, July 26, 1913 - March 21, 2006. Air Force Ret. Maj. Earl L. Love, passed away March 21, 2006, in Albuquerque. He was born July 26, 1913, in Tarentum, Penn. He entered the Army on July 30, 1930, and retired from the Air Force in 1969, after tours in World War II and Vietnam. Earl is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, June Love, who died Jan. 17, 2006; daughter, Patricia Aubuchon; son, Gary Love; and grandson, Robert Scott Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Johnson (Robert) of Albuquerque, and Judy Ann Love of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Interment for June and Earl will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the La Veta Cemetery, in La Veta, Colo. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Heart Hospital of New Mexico Foundation, 504 Elm N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87102, in June and Earl's memory.

Love, Lucille M.

Lucille M. Love - Pueblo Chieftain - October 28, 1987 - Lucille M. Love, late of Pueblo, died Oct. 26, 1987, at a local nursing home. Pueblo native. Survived by sons, James E. Woodward, Weldon, N.C., Loyd Ernest Woodward, Reno, Nev., and by two grandchildren. She had been a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, American Business Women's Association and Dames of Malta No. 3. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Edward W. Paup officiating. No public viewing.

Love, Nettie

Mrs. Nettie Love - Pueblo Chieftain - January 25, 1998 - Mrs. Nettie Love, Jan. 24, 1998. Mother of Mrs. Rosetta (Rev. F.L.) Chandler of Pueblo. Arrangements entrusted to Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo.

Love, Otis Willard

Otis Willard Love - Pueblo Chieftain - January 31, 2002 - Passed away on Jan. 29, 2002. He is survived by his beloved wife, Agnes Love, whom he married in La Junta in 1935. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Sarah Love; daughter, Sylvia; son, Jack; and nine brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Pat (Don) Ryan, Beaumont, Texas, Betty (Dr. Dan) Houser, Carl Junction, Mo., Joseph (Linda) Love, Bloomington, Ill., Bonnie (Tommy) Seufer, Canon City, Connie Love, Rosarita, Mexico, and Michael (Kathy) Love, Pueblo; grandchildren, Melody (Bill) Kagel, Patrick (Karen) Handshy, Monica (Don) Durkin, Michelle (Fred) Miller, Michael (Tiffany) Handshy, Dr. Dan (Patty) Houser, Theresa (Al) Damrow, Tom Houser, John Love, Tim McDuffy, Bridget Kerrigan, Nathan Kerrigan, Jim (Karen) Donaldson, Tanya (Dr. Michael) DeRose, Steve Gade, Ryan (Margaret) Reeves; 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a member of Christ the King Church, former member of Pueblo Country Club, BPOE, Rotary Club, Lions Club and Sierra Club. Member of American Legion, past president of Rocky Ford Chamber of Commerce, past officer of VFW and St. Peter Credit Union. For several years served on Bishop's Finance Committee. Served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1945 in the ETOE Theater of Operations until the end of the war. Hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening. He was owner of three shoe stores (Rocky Ford, Boulder and Pueblo), two clothing stores and a plumbing shop; part owner of Melonaire Apartments (Rocky Ford); partnership in Spera Housing Development (Pueblo). Viewing 2 to 5 p.m. today, T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel. Rosary and Mass, 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Building Fund or your favorite charity. Family requests the omission of food.

Love, Vona Irene

Vona Irene Love - Pueblo Chieftain - May 13, 2003 - Vona Irene Love, 88, passed away May 8, 2003. Vona was born to Cyrus B. and Florence Mae Sanders on Dec. 26, 1914. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Jesse Love; and three sisters, Agnes Watson, Euretha Watson and Peggy Burke. She is survived by her children, James C. (Marjorie) and Paul W. (Linda) Love; four grandchildren, Tim and Vic Love, Jason Love and Regina Baete. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Queenan and Guinevere (Cliff) Gardner; and several nieces and nephews. Vona was a longtime employee of Montgomery Wards and Sears Roebuck. She was an active member of the Broadway and Orman Church of Christ since 1954. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Thursday, George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery.

Loveall, Diana Lynn

Diana Lynn Loveall - Pueblo Chieftain - March 18, 2001 - Passed away March 13, 2001, in Pueblo West. Diana was born March 1, 1949, in Pontiac, Mich., and moved here from Michigan in July 2000 to enjoy the sunshine and mountains. She spent her career in Michigan working as a clerk in hospitals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Shirley Tibbetts. She is survived by her husband, Cleo; children, Doria Williams, both of Pueblo West, John (Jackee) Loveall and Tammy (Amhad) Hassan, both of Colorado Springs; a sister, Deborah Jilbert of Michigan; a brother-in-law, Kevin Bickerstaff of Michigan; a granddaughter, Deliah Althause; her former mother-in-law, Louise Lee of Michigan; and her stepmother, Louise Tibbetts; as well as several nieces and nephews. Cremation in the Davis Crematory. Private services are planned.

Loveland, Helen O.

Helen O. Loveland - Pueblo Chieftain - September 10, 1987 - Helen O. Loveland, 78, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1987, at Sandhaven Nursing Home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, Valley Memorial Chapel. Burial, Fairmount Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, and 8 a.m. to service time Friday.

Loveless, Rita Mary

Rita Mary Horan Loveless - Denver Rocky Mountain News - May 29, 1999 - Rita Mary Horan Loveless, 81, of Littleton died May 24. Services were May 28, with burial at Littleton Cemetery. Mrs. Loveless was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Oct. 1, 1917. She married John R. "Pete" Loveless. She was an office manager at Lord & Taylor in Connecticut. Survivors include daughters Joanne Edgerton of Pueblo, Suzanne Powell of Walsenburg, Lynn Nunamaker of Pennsylvania, Carol Yarman of Larkspur; son John Jr. of Westminster; nine grandchildren; a great- grandchild.

Lovell, Richard S.

Richard S. Lovell - Pueblo Chieftain - April 25, 2002 - Age 50, formerly of Denver and Pueblo, passed away April 23, 2002. Memorial services, 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Peaco*ck Family Chapel. Survived by wife, Ellen Lovell of Lamar; stepchildren, Joanna Freiberger and Linda Freiberger; mother, Mickey Lovell; and a brother, Rob (Kathy) Lovell.

Lovern, George E.

George E. Lovern - Pueblo Chieftain - June 12, 1924 - George E. Lovern, former Pueblo police officer, who died Grand Junction Sunday morning, reached the city yesterday morning accompanied by his wife and children. Mr. Lovern was well-known and highly respected by many Pueblo people. He was a faithful conscientious officer, always discharging his duties in a manly, straightforward way. He went to Grand Junction two and a half years ago as a special agent for the D. & R. G. Western railroad and about a year ago accepted the position of special officer for the city of Grand Junction. The immediate family surviving are his wife and three children. Malvina, Jean and John, one sister, Mrs. James Belmear of Braman, Okla. He was a member of camp No. 2, Woodmen of the World, Rocky Mountain Commandery No. 442, Knights of Malta and Policemen's Benefit association. The remains are at the United Davis-Vories parlors and the funeral will be announced upon the arrival of his sister from Oklahoma. The Knights of Malta will have charge of the service at the cemetery.

Lovette, James P. Jr.

James P. (Tex) Lovette Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - February 21, 1998 - James P. (Tex) Lovette Jr., age 85, born Nov. 8, 1912, passed away Feb. 17, 1998, at Life Care Center in Pueblo. Survived by daughters, Oma Lea (Virgil) Blackwell, Fayetteville, Ark., Kathleen Lovette, Houston, Texas- son, James P. (Patricia) Lovette III, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.- and step-daughters, Christie (Ted) Brennan, Pueblo, Colo., and Helen McCormick, Stockton, Calif. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wives, Mary Elaine Bullington Lovette and Mary Estelle Perkins Lovette- his parents, James P. Lovette Sr. and Maude Lovette. Also survived by brothers, Richard (Virginia) Lovette, Colorado Springs, Colo., William (Mabel) Lovette, Chula Vista, Calif., and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Lovette was employed by the City of Pueblo Fire Department for 44 years, ending his career as fire chief in 1981. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 7 and Pueblo Elks No. 90. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., George McCarthy Historic Chapel. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice or to Hose Company No. 3 Museum. The family may be contacted at the Brennan residence, 22 Regis Lane, 561-3403.

Lovings, Jackson Ryan

Jackson Ryan Lovings - Pueblo Chieftain - August 22, 1998 - Schlientz & Moore, Dayton, Ohio 45410 Jackson Ryan Lovings, infant son of Gary and Kimberly Lovings of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 11, 1998. Also survived by sister, Kyra Dawn- grandparents, Elise Moyer, Jackie Pearl, Ray (Anne) Pearl- and great-grandmother, Bonnie (Ken) Bartels- great grandmother, Grace Pearl- and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. s will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd., Pastor Bonnie Loudner officiating. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the purchase of a rocking chair for Miami Valley Hospital in memory of Jackson.

Low, Charles F.

Charles F. Low - Pueblo Chieftain - April 7, 1931 - Charles F. Low, age 71 years, passed away Monday afternoon at a local Hospital, following a long illness. He is survived by two sisters, Miss Margaret Low and Mrs. Emma Tinnis, both of Des Moines, Iowa and one brother, George A. Low of St. Louis, Mo. He was a brother of the late judge, J. H. H. Low. Funeral arrangements later.

Low, Estella J.

Estella J. Low - Pueblo Chieftain - July 24, 1987 - Estella J. Low, formerly of Pueblo, died July 16, 1987, at Lutheran Medical Center, Wheat Ridge. Born May 15, 1893, in Pocatello, Idaho. Educated in Pocatello and came to Pueblo in 1913. Married in Pueblo in 1914 to Dr. Harold T. Low. Charter member and past president of the Pueblo County Medical Society Auxiliary, member of the American Medical Society Auxiliary, Charter member of Pueblo Metropolitan Museum, member of the Fellow Society of Colorado University Medical School and the Church of Christ of Arvada. Survivors include daughter, Betty Nell Buerger, Golden; son-in-law, Hugo Buerger III, Golden; grandchildren, Gretchen Poplin and Bunny Bouck, Golden; three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Private memorial service was held. Donations may be made to Lutheran Health Care Center, 7991 W. 71st Ave., Arvada, Colo., 80004.

Lowder, Eunice H.

Eunice H. Lowder - Pueblo Chieftain - August 20, 1998 - Eunice H. Lowder, 91, of Pueblo, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1998, at University Park Nursing Home. Survived by sons, Irvin (Edna) Lowder of Albuquerque, N.M., and Frank (Gloria) Lowder of Fountain- daughters, Donna (Paul) Mitchell of Oceanside, Calif., Claudine (J.R.) Baker of Olney Springs, and Venita (Carroll) Baker of Orange, Calif.- one brother, George Hoopes of Ottowa, Kan.- and one sister, Freda Bohlander of Canon City- and one sister-in-law, Iris Hoopes of Pueblo- 20 grandchildren- 29 great-grandchildren- and four great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Buel Lowder, May 5, 1978- two daughters, Judie Ritchie and Bonnie Beth Lowder- two brothers, Lynn and Arthur Hoopes- one sister in infancy and a grandson, Terry Baker. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Griffy Family Funeral Home in Fowler. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 1998, at Imperial Funeral Home in Pueblo. Interment, Imperial Gardens Cemetery.

Lowder, Mary Ellen

Mary Ellen (Sullivan) Lowder - Colorado Springs Gazette - April 26, 2009 - Mary Ellen passed away peacefully on April 23, 2009 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born in Pueblo, Colorado on March 11, 1922, Mary Ellen was not only a Colorado native, but a resident of Colorado Springs for over 60 years. Her grandparents, Michael and Mary Sullivan, were both born in Ireland and settled in Colorado in 1872. Michael helped build the Denver & Rio Grande railroad through the Royal Gore to Grand Junction. Her parents, Thomas and Anna Sullivan, continued the pioneer family heritage in Pueblo. Thomas was instrumental in building the initial electrical system for the CF&I Corporation. Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Patricia Sullivan Randolph, 90, who resides in Pueblo. Mary Ellen met and married Keith M. Lowder in 1943 in Pueblo, Colorado. They were the proud parents of four children, four grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She loved her family and friends dearly. Some of the great joys through out her life were researching her Irish and German heritage. She was an outstanding artist and seamstress and loved to travel. One of her great passions was her china painting, where she won numerous awards for her entries in the Colorado State Fair. She was a member of the Colorado China Painters Association and traveled throughout the State to the many shows displaying and selling her art. Mary Ellen also worked for various companies in Colorado Springs including ENT Air Force Base, El Paso County and LooArt. She was a member of the Elks' Wives and Corpus Christ Catholic Church. She is survived by her four children, Loralea Lowder and Tom Lowder of Colorado Springs; Denny Lowder and his wife Elly, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Phyllis (Lowder) Gress and husband Frank Emory of Kremmling, Colorado. Four grandchildren, Branden (Tammy) Lowder, Karl (Shara) Unruh, Ana (Clark) Cohen and Trevor (Jenna) Lowder. Her great-grandchildren are Brandi, Cierra, Ashley and TorrieBeth Lowder; Jake and Maddie Unruh; Marianne Cohen and Lexi Lowder; her sister-in-law, Valarie Lowder in Anchorage, Ak., and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be at The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 E. Platte Ave. 2 - 8 p.m., Thursday, April 30. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 1 at Corpus Christ Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Avenue, followed by a reception. Burial to follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens in Pueblo, Colorado. Donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care or One Nation. We will all miss you so very much. Our sweet memories of you will forever be in our hearts.

Lowe, Betty

Betty Lowe - Pueblo Chieftain - May 24, 2000 - Betty Lowe, 62, of La Junta, died May 22 at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center. Services, 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2000, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with Father Bob Andrews officiating. Interment, Fairview Cemetery in La Junta. Memorial contributions may be made to the Betty Lowe Elementary School Library Fund (for the Accelerated Reading Program), c/o East Otero School District, 1802 Colorado Ave., La Junta, CO 81050, direct or through the funeral home.

Lowe, Donna Kay

Donna Kay Lowe - Pueblo Chieftain - November 9, 2006 - Donna Kay Lowe, 63, passed away Nov. 7, 2006. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur W. Lowe; stepfather, Domenic Mattarocci; and niece, Shelly Storm. Donna is survived by her mother, Evelyn Mattarocci; brother, Arthur Lowe; stepbrother, Gale Mattarocci; sister, Sue Ann Storm; also survived by a niece, numerous nephews, other relatives and friends. Donna was an active member of Central Christian Church. She graduated from Centennial High School in 1961. Donna attended Phillips University in Enid, Okla., and went on to receive her master's degree in MSW from Kansas State University. She loved animals, riding, working with horses and being outdoors. Donations may be made in Donna's memory to Central Christian Church or Frontier Hospice through the funeral home. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2006, Central Christian Church.

Lowe, George F.

George F. Lowe - Pueblo Chieftain - October 03, 1997 - George F. Lowe passed away Oct. 1, 1997. Preceded in death by his wife, Elinor. Father of Richard (Viola) Lowe, Long Beach, Calif., and Diane (Paul) Jones, Signal Hill, Calif. Also survived by four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Lowe was a resident of Pueblo since 1920. He attended William Jewell College where he was a member of Zeta Phi of Phi Gamma Delta. He was also a member of First Baptist Church, Pueblo, Colo. For over 50 years, he was a member of Pueblo Lodge No. 17 AF&AM, Southern Colorado Consistory and the Al Kaly Shrine. He worked for the Pueblo Fire Department for 30 years and retired in 1969 as Fire Chief. At his request, cremation, Almont Crematory. , Saturday, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Ninth and Grand, with Rev. Morris Anderson presiding. Private family inurnment, Mountain View Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the omission of food and flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church or to the charity of the donor's choice in his memory.

Lowe, Hazel

Hazel "Pat" Lowe - Pueblo Chieftain - July 08, 2000 - Hazel "Pat" Lowe, 82, of Pueblo, passed away July 6, 2000, at St. Mary- Corwin Hospital. She was one of three children born to Edmund P. and Silvia A. (nee Lyne) Childs in Herington, Kan., on March 19, 1918. She attended Emporia State College near Herington with a major in music, playing cello and piano. She was an accomplished accompanist and recitalist. Upon graduation, Hazel drove to Canon City, Colo., to begin a teaching career based in music. She met James H. Lowe just prior to WWII and afterwards moved to Pueblo, where she continued substitute teaching and began raising a family and helping her husband build a lifelong home. She is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Lowe, a brother and a sister. Survived by her children, Judith A. McIntosh of Lakewood, Colo., and Robert E. Lowe of Longmont, Colo. Her small family only grew closer in passing years, with weekend visits and enjoyment very common. Pat was a member of First Presbyterian Church and for many years, the Parkview Hospital Volunteer Ladies. Her activities and interests included piano, playing bridge, cooking, knitting and family travels. Those people close to her have appreciated her kindness, simplicity, and comfort. She will lie in state at the funeral home today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 until 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. until noon. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2000, at the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with the Rev. Deborah Kehle-Como officiating. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church through the funeral home.

Lowe, Hermina

Hermina (Fleming) Lowe - Pueblo Chieftain - July 30, 2000 - Hermina (Fleming) Lowe passed away July 28 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. She was born March 8, 1944, in La Junta, Colo., and grew up in Pueblo, graduating from Centennial High School in 1962 and from Southern Colorado State College (now USC) in 1966. She taught school for two years in Northglenn, Colo., until her marriage to Bob Lowe in 1968. She moved to Canada then and taught school until she became too ill to continue in December 1998. She is survived by her two children, Kelli and Tyler, of the family home; by her parents, Herman and Gen Fleming; by her uncle, Gene Fleming of Pueblo; by her brother, Bob (Donna) Fleming of Zion, Ill.; as well as several aunts and uncles in North Dakota; and many good friends in Canada. Arrangements are in charge of the Regina Funeral Home. A public memorial service is planned for a later date.

Lowe, Ira E.

Ira E. Lowe - Pueblo Chieftain - July 3, 1987 - Ira E. Lowe, 74, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital on July 1, 1987. Mr. Lowe is survived by his wife, Alberta M. Lowe; children, Patricia (C.J.) DeHaven and Jack L. Lowe, all of Pueblo; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by one brother, Arthur Lowe of El Paso, Texas, and one sister, Vella Dabney of Hayward, Calif. Mr. Lowe was born on Oct. 31, 1912, in Greenfield, Mo. He was employed at CF&I in shipping for 37 years until retirement in 1975. Mr. Lowe attended Prairie Avenue Baptist Church, was a member of Elks Lodge No. 90 and the CF&I Union. Visitation hours from noon until 8 p.m. today at Imperial Funeral Home. Service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 1987, at Imperial Chapel, with the Rev. George White officiating. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Laradon Hall Society through the funeral home office.

Lowe, Warren E.

Warren E. Lowe - The Greenhorn Valley View - March 5, 2008 - Warren E. Lowe, 67, former resident of Rye passed away February 27, 2008. He retired from CDOT and recently moved to Avondale, AZ. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, his son, Harley (Joni) Lowe, two step-sons and his grandchildren. A service was held March 4 in Arizona.

Lowery, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Lowery - Pueblo Chieftain - October 01, 2002 - Betty Lou Lowery passed away Sept. 29, 2002, at her home in Pueblo. Betty Lou was born Oct. 13, 1922, in Fort Smith, Ark., and had lived in Pueblo and Rye since 1960. She was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church and the Order of Eastern Star in Neosho, Mo. Mrs. Lowery enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed genealogy research, the outdoors and traveling. Her survivors include her husband of 59 years, Buck Lowery, of the family home; daughters, Peggy (Carl) Stuckey, of Oklahoma, Linda (Don) Dever, of Pueblo, and Donna (Tim) Nordell, of Kansas; her grandchildren, Lynn (David) Pearsall, Jeff McMartin, Doug (Paula) McMartin, Julie (Larry) Stewart, James (Sondra) Nordell, Jasen (Chrissy) Nordell and Travis Nordell; great-grandchildren, Amanda and Cody Pearsall, Josh and Morgan McMartin and Sheldon and Kara Stewart; her siblings, Patsy Goldsmith, of Georgia, William (Regina) Ward Jr., of Missouri, and Loretta (George) Daniel of Georgia; as well as her beloved Labrador retriever, Misty; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation for Mrs. Lowery will be held from noon until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2002, in the King of Kings Lutheran Church, 2561 Vinewood Lane. Interment will follow in the Brookside Cemetery in Rye. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in memory of Betty Lou be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the mortuary.

Lowman, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Carr Lowman - Pueblo Chieftain - March 19, 2006 - Patricia Ann Carr Lowman, 58, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2006. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Helen Carr; and her brother, Michael Carr. Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Don Lowman; children, Coleen (Chris) Leonardelli and Thomas Eugene Reynolds; grandchildren, George and Jeremy Wilson and Sierra Reynolds; sisters, Donna (Don) Kaiser and Lori Carr; sister-in-law, Cheryl Carr; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Patricia was a member of the Rocky Mountain Kennel Club. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2006, T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Patricia's memory to Sangre de Cristo Hospice through the funeral home.

Lowrance, Arthur

Arthur Lowrance  Record Journal of Douglas County  April 23, 1920  Centennial State Items  A coroner's jury returned a verdict of not guilty in the case of Hattie Lowrance, who shot and killed her husband, Arthur Lowrance, 24, former soldier, at Pueblo. The jury found that Mrs. Lowrance shot him in self-defense and that she was justified in the killing.

Lowry, Betty Jane

Betty Jane Lowry - Pueblo Chieftain - January 16, 2002 - Age 85, of Pueblo, passed away Jan. 15, 2002. Mrs. Lowry was a retired teacher. She taught home economics for many years in both high school and college in the Chicago Land area. She will be remembered as a most loving and caring person by her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Nelson Lowry; children, Barbara Jean (Stephen) Pickens and Carl (Arlene) Lowry; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of friends. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Penthouse of Villa Towers with The Rev. Ray Hawkins officiating.

Lowry, Eleanor

Eleanor Lowry - Pueblo Chieftain - December 26, 1997 - Eleanor Lowry, 79, passed away Monday, Dec. 22, 1997. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, 1997. In lieu of food and flowers, the family suggests contributions to the "Special Education Fund" through Decibel Credit Union, Rye, Colo. 81069. Arrangements by Adrian Comer Garden Chapel, 2710 N. Elizabeth.

Lowry, Robert F.

Robert F. Lowry - Pueblo Chieftain - February 19, 1986 - Robert F. Lowry, Rye, Colo., Feb. 17, 1986. Husband of Anna Belle Lowry. Father of Dennis Lowry, Rye, and Robert Lowry, Boulder. Mr. Lowry was a realtor with Time Realty, Pueblo, and a retired pipefitter for Plumber and Steamfitters Local 20. He was a veteran of service with the U.S. Army in WW II. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Sunday, Home United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Rye. Please omit flowers and food.

Lowry, Sarah

Sarah Lowry - Huerfano World - February 11, 1993 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1922: Mr. Lowry, father of Albert and Jack Lowry of this city, died Friday and his wife died Saturday. [Editor's Note: 1920 Walsenburg, Huerfano, Colorado Census indicates the aforementioned persons were William J., age 75, and Sarah, aged 67. Son Albert is listed just prior to his parents. I am indexing accordingly. Mr. Lowry died February 3, 1922. Obituary indexed Walsenburg World, February 10, 1922, Page 1.]

Lowry, William J.

William J. Lowry - Huerfano World - February 11, 1993 - This Week in Walsenburg History - 1922: Mr. Lowry, father of Albert and Jack Lowry of this city, died Friday and his wife died Saturday. [Editor's Note: 1920 Walsenburg, Huerfano, Colorado Census indicates the aforementioned persons were William J., age 75, and Sarah, aged 67. Son Albert is listed just prior to his parents. I am indexing accordingly. Mr. Lowry died February 1922. Obituary indexed Walsenburg World, February 10, 1922, Page 1.]

Lowther, John R. (Mrs.)

Mrs. John R. Lowther  Pueblo Colorado Daily Chieftain  December 31, 1874  The funeral of the late Mrs. John R. Lowther will take place at the residence of John R. Lowther, on Eighth street at 10 1/2 A.M. today. A kindly invitation is extended to all who desire to attend.

Lozano, John Arthur

John Arthur Lozano - Rocky Mountain News - September 03, 1993 - John Arthur Lozano, 34, of Denver died July 26 at home. Services were July 29 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. The body was cremated. Mr. Lozano was born Dec. 16, 1958, in Denver. He was a journeyman retail clerk with King Soopers. Survivors include his mother, Helen of Denver; two brothers, William of Rio Rico, Ariz., and Andrew of Aurora; and two sisters, Rachel Durham of Pueblo and Anna of Walsenburg.

Lozano, William Raymond

William Raymond "Sonny" Lozano - Rocky Mountain News - June 20, 1993 - William Raymond "Sonny" Lozano, 72, of Denver died June 14 in Pueblo. Services were June 18 in Holy Ghost Church. Burial was in Fort Logan National Cemetery. Mr. Lozano was born in Laredo, Texas. He was employed with the U.S. Postal Service and Fitzsimons Army Medical Center. Mr. Lozano was a prisoner of war during World War II. He served in both the Army and the Navy. Survivors include his wife, Helen; three sons, William of Rio Rico, Ariz., John of Denver and Andrew of Aurora; two daughters, Rachel Durham of Pueblo and Anna of Walsenburg; two brothers, Ernesto and Alphonso of Laredo; three sisters, Sylvia Hastings of Brownsville, Texas, Alice Sepulveda of Eagle Pass, Texas, and Josie Turner of Bandelier, Texas; and seven grandchildren.

Lozinsky, George

George Lozinsky - Pueblo Chieftain - January 03, 1999 - George Lozinsky of Pueblo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1998. He retired from CF&I after 34 years of service. He is also a World War II Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Minnie Lozinsky- one brother and one sister. He is survived by his brothers, Harold (Ida) Lozinsky of Pueblo and John (Katherine) Lozinsky of East Carbon, Utah- sister, Donna (Arthur) Barbari of Pueblo- four nieces- four nephews- and many other relatives. There will be no viewing. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Private interment will be at a later time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Colorado Kidney Association, 4545 E. Ninth Ave., Denver, Colo., 80220-3901.

Lubanowski, Thomas Paul

Thomas Paul Lubanowski - Pueblo Chieftain - May 25, 2004 - Thomas Paul Lubanowski of Aurora, CO formerly of Pueblo passed away May 14, 2004. Born Aug. 13, 1938 in Hammond, IN. Predeceased by parents Walter and Wanda Lubanowski and sister Lottie Urban. Survived by brothers Daniel (Gail), Steve and sister Linda Lubanowski. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tom attended Central High School and served in the United States Air Force. Internment at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Thurs. May 27, 2004 at 1pm. Family may be contacted at 2223 Wyoming Ave.

Lubanowski, Wanda

Mrs. Wanda Lubanowski - Pueblo Chieftain - June 13, 1977 - Mrs. Wanda Lubanowski, Pueblo resident past 29 years, late of 2214 Oakland, passed away St. Mary-Corwin Hospital June 11, 1977. Mrs. Lubanowski was a member of St. Francis Xavier parish and is survived by her husband, Walter A. Lubanowski of the family home, and four children, Daniel A. Lubanowski and Thomas P. Lubanowski of the family home and Stephen and Linda Lubanowski, Pueblo. Eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Services, St. Francis Xavier Church, with Rosary recitation 7 p.m. Monday and Mass of the Resurrection 9 a.m. Tuesday. Interment, Mountain View.

Lubb, Frank (Mrs.)

Mrs. Frank Lubb - Wray Gazette - August 10, 1906 - While attempting to light a fire with gasoline, Mrs. Frank Lubb, an Austrian woman thirty years old, was burned to death at her home in Pueblo. Her little child, eleven months old, was so badly burned that it died an hour after being removed to the hospital.

Lubb, Frank (Child of)

Child of Frank Lubb - Yuma Pioneer - August 10, 1906 - While attempting to light a fire with gasoline, Mrs. Frank Lubb, an Austrian woman thirty years old, was burned to death at her home in Pueblo. Her little child, eleven months old, was so badly burned that it died an hour after being removed to the hospital.

Lubbers, John Ross

John Ross Lubbers - Pueblo Chieftain - December 26, 2001 - John Ross Lubbers went to be with the Lord, Dec. 22, 2001. He is preceded by his loving parents and son, Ronald E. Lubbers. Survived by his wife of five years, Frances Faye (Marino) Lubbers, four children, numerous grandchildren and brother-in-law, Dario Mattivi. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Thursday, at T.G. McCarthy Rose Chapel.

Lubbers, May

May Lubbers - Pueblo Chieftain - August 10, 2001 - Age 96, passed away Aug. 8, 2001. Services, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lamar First Baptist Church. Interment, Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation until 7 p.m. today at the Peaco*ck Funeral Home.

Lubbers, Zella

Zella Lubbers - Pueblo Chieftain - September 15, 2000 - Zella Lubbers, 96, passed away Sept. 12, 2000. Services, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lamar First Baptist Church. Interment, Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation today until 7 p.m. at the Peaco*ck Funeral Home.

Lubich, Ann Louise

Ann Louise Lubich - Pueblo Chieftain - January 20, 1999 - Ann Louise Lubich, 76, passed away Jan. 18, 1999. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Lubich- parents, Mary and Anton Snidar- and brother, Tony Snidar. Survived by her children, Sandy Sabo, Thomas (Patti) Lubich and Linda Conklin. Grandmother of Kim (Craig) Seal, Paula (Mark) Cesar, Robb (Kay) Sabo, Susan Sabo, Brian (Kristin) Lubich, LeAnn (Scott) Aumiller and Wendy Tress. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren- sisters, Rose (John) Funk, and Mary Alice Zinanti- brother, Joe (Kathy) Snidar- sisters-in-law, Angie Benfatti, Carolyn Lubich, Janet Unnerstall- and brother-in-law, Ken (Doreen) Lubich. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in Ann's name.

Lubich, Doreen

Doreen Lubich  Pueblo Chieftain - April 01, 2000 - Doreen Lubich passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2000, at Parkview Episcopal Hospital. Born April 24, 1933, in Burlinton, Wash., Doreen, her parents Howard "Hoot" and Ellen Gibson, along with brother Douglas, moved to Billings, Mont. In 1947, the family moved from Montana to Pueblo, where Howard was transferred in order to open a plant designing and manufacturing neon sign products. The family decided to stay in Pueblo, where Doreen graduated from Central High School in 1951. One year later she married Kenneth Lubich and had her first child, Scott. In 1955 her daughter Michelle was born. Feeling restless, the family requested a transfer to Seattle, Wash., in 1957. Having had experience working with jewelry in Pueblo, Doreen pursued a career in jewelry sales. Doreen was able to manage caring for her family and working full time with the grace and skill of a top CEO. In 1989, Doreen finished her career, retiring from Warren's Jeweler. 1989 was also the year that Doreen's father Howard passed away. In order to care for her mother, Doreen and Ken decided to move back to Pueblo. Since returning to Pueblo, Doreen had become an advocate for mental health and nursing home issues. Doreen will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends. She thoroughly enjoyed her weekly bridge games and teasing that filled her afternoons with the "bridge ladies". A special "thank you" goes to Doreen's sisters-in-law, Angie and Carol, for their caring and thoughtfulness. Doreen was preceded in death by her father, Howard "Hoot" Gibson, in 1989. She is survived by her mother, Ellen Gibson; her beloved husband, Kenneth Lubich; children, Michelle Balcom and Scott Lubich; daughter-in-law, Laura LaBelle-Lubich; brother, Dr. Douglas and Dorothy Gibson; sisters-in-law, Carol Lubich and Angie Benfatti; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Society in care of the funeral home office. Goodbye my Friend, I didn't know you'd have to go so soon. Remembering when you said we were forever, Through the years, I knew you were the best love I knew you. Grieve for me friend, for time goes on without you. How could it be you without me? Our pulse came from one heartbeat. You slept, I watched you, I wept, you held me. Touch me again, if only with a memory. I lie awake, to dream about you. Once sound within each other's mind, safe in our arms. When you died, I died too. I loved you.

Lucas, Alexander

Alexander Lucas - Yuma Pioneer - February 4, 1910 - Primero Coal Mine Disaster - Horrible Gas Explosion in Colorado Fuel & Iron Company's Mine - May Be Over 100 Dead - Rescue Workers Find Twenty-Four Dead Bodies and One Man Alive - Primero, Colo., Feb. 1 (Tuesday) - Over 100 men are believed killed by a terrific explosion in the Primero mine of the Colorado Fuel & Iron Company at 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Note: Alexander Lucas is listed among the dead of the Primero Mine disaster of January 31, 1910 through the Denver Public Library's collection entitled "Colorado Mining Fatalities." It lists Alexander Lucas as an Austrian, age 30, and married. He was working as a miner for Colorado Fuel & Iron, and the cause of death was listed as an explosion of gas and dust. For complete coverage of this disaster go to: http://www.kmitch.com/Huerfano/primero.html

Lucas, Bethel

Bethel Lucas - Pueblo Chieftain - July 20, 1987 - Bethel Lucas, late of Pueblo, died July 14, 1987. Survived by two sons, Albert M. Lucas Jr., Chippewa Falls, Wis., George Lucas, Menlo Park, Calif.; sister, Tennessee Brandt; brother, David Taylor, both of Pueblo; 28 nieces and nephews; 45 grandnieces and grandnephews; 20 great-grandnieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert M. Lucas Sr., June 1974. Born in Snowball, Ark. Pueblo resident since 1924. Service, 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the Davis-Wallin Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Waudell W. Maple officiating. Interment, Imperial Cemetery.

Lucas, Georgia R.

Georgia R. Lucas - Pueblo Chieftain - December 17, 1998 - Georgia R. Lucas, 85, of Montrose, died Dec. 13, 1998. She was a resident of Colorado Springs from the 1950's to 1981. She was born in Pueblo on Feb. 28, 1913 and she married Pete Lucas, in 1940, he precedes her in death. She is survived by her sisters, Harriet Zaharias, Irene Ingle, and Elaine Scott- brother, Dean Rougas. She retired as the medical records librarian for Penrose Hospital. Trisagion, 7 p.m. today. Services, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 1998. Both services at Shrine of Remembrance America the Beautiful" Chapel of Roses. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Greek Orthodox Church, 1010 Spruce Street, Pueblo, Colo., 81004. The family may be contacted at the home of Harriet at 634-3998. Arrangements by Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colo., 80910, (719) 634-1597. Newspaper Unknown  December 1998  Montrose County, Colorado - Georgia R. Lucas, Medical Records Technician, February 28, 1913 - December 13, 1998  Montrose, CO - Georgia R. Lucas, age 85, a resident of Montrose since 1981, died Sunday morning, Dec. 13, 1998, in the Montrose Memorial Hospital. Georgia R. Rougas, the daughter of John and Katherine (Tause) Rougas, was born on Feb. 28, 1913, in Pueblo, Colo., where she spent her childhood, graduated from the Pueblo High School, and grew to adulthood. She continued to pursue her education at Pueblo Business College in Pueblo. She married Pete Lucas who preceded her in death in 1952. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Lucas was employed as a medical records technician for the Penrose Hospital at Colorado Springs. In 1981, she moved from Colorado Springs to Montrose where she made her home until the time of her death. Mrs. Lucas was versed in Ancient Greek History. She thoroughly enjoyed reading Western and Indian history. Survivors grateful to have shared Mrs. Lucas' life include one brother, Dean Rougas, of Spring, Texas; three sisters: Harriet Zaharias, of Colorado Springs; Irene Ingle, of Montrose; Elaine Scott, of Pueblo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Pete Lucas, Mrs. Lucas was also preceded in death by one stepson, Harry Lucas; three brothers; and one sister. A Greek Trisagion Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. from the Shrine of Remembrance Chapel in Colorado Springs. Funeral Services in remembrance and to honor Mrs. Lucas' life will be officiated on Friday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. from the Shrine of Remembrance Funeral Home Chapel. Private entombment will be held in the Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum in Colorado Springs. Local arrangements are being handled under the direction of the Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose. Memorial gifts may be made to: St. John's Greek Orthodox Church, c/o Father MacArius, In Memory of Georgia Lucas, 1010 Spruce St., Pueblo, Colo. 81004.

Lucerne, Louis

Louis Lucerne  Yuma Pioneer  September 13, 1907  Louis Lucerne, a boy miner at Trinidad, was killed recently by a sliding rock.

Lucero, Adolph Anthony

Adolph Anthony Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 25, 2006 - Adolph Anthony Lucero, 61, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2006. He was preceded in death by mother, Amaria Smith; and sister, Lydia Lucero. Survived by sister, Betty Rose Padilla; brother, Joe (Nancy) Lucero; nephew (raised like a son), Soncho; goddaughter, Albertina; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Vigil and memorial service, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Anne Church. Relatives and friends will be received at St. Anne's Hall after service.

Lucero, Adolph G.

Adolph G. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 09, 2005 - Adolph G. Lucero, 78, Denver, formerly from the San Luis Valley, passed away May 5, 2005. Survived by his loving wife, Lucille; and sons, Sam and Karl (Heather), all of Denver. Also survived by, brothers and sisters, Alline Fortenberry, Pueblo, Virgil (Loyola), San Luis, Josie Lobato (Buddy), Chama, John Julian (Barbara), Florida, Arthur, Trinidad, Loretta Medina (Orlando), Denver, and Leroy Lucero (Mary), Pueblo; numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary, 7 p.m. today. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2005. Burial following Mass at Fort Logan Cemetery. Newcomer Funeral Home, West Metro Chapel, 905 S. Sheridan, Lakewood, 303-274-6065.

Lucero, Alice M.

Alice M. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 14, 2006 - Alice M. Lucero, 75, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord May 12, 2006. Preceded in death by her parents, Benses and Domitilia Medina; brothers, Floyd, Herman, Paul, Thomas and Dan Medina; and sisters, Carlotta Barreras, Phyllis Martinez and Julia Ragsdale. She is survived by her children, Dolores (Eli) Tapia, Jess (Paula) Lucero, Rose Anne Lucero and David (Shelly Canaan) Lucero; former daughter-in-law, Edith Southern; sisters-in-law, Rachel, Josephine and Mildred Medina; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Viewing 2 to 6 p.m. Monday with Vigil service to follow. Funeral service noon Tuesday, all at Romero Chapel. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero's Hall after both services. Cremation to follow.

Lucero, Andres

Andres "Andy" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 01, 2004 - Andres "Andy" Lucero, the artist and teacher who inspired many to find their own self-expression, died Thursday at his home in Pueblo, Colo. He was 59 years old. Andy was joined by his loved ones who preceded him in death, wife, Teresa Lucero; grandson, Michael A. Pentaude; mother-in-law, Lupe Martinez; and friend, Chido Baca. He is survived by many friends and family including wife, Anita M. Gonzales-Lucero; daughters, Wendy and Jennifer Lucero; grandchildren, Joshua and Carena Pentaude; parents, Librado and Mary Lucero; brothers, Gilbert (Sarah) Lucero, Richard (Doris) Lucero and Gary Lucero; sisters, Connie Lucero, Betty (Dave) Lucero-Turner, Irene (Juan) Trujillo, Ruth (Eppie) Martinez, Janet (Don) Reigh and Beverly Lucero; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Andy enjoyed a happy childhood with his three brothers and six sisters in Pueblo, Colo. In a home that was always filled with love, Andy was able to thrive as a young man. He attended Central High School, where he became a wrestling force to be reckoned with. Upon graduating, Andy joined the Army as a way to serve his country during the Vietnam era. After he finished his time in the military, Andy was united in matrimony to Teresa M. Martinez, with whom he enjoyed 33 years of marriage. Andy pursued his education relentlessly, eventually earning a master's degree in visual art and multi-cultural education from the University of Colorado. He became an art educator who taught in the Denver public school system for 25 years, working most of this time at North High School. Andy was a kind and patient teacher, who loved to share his talent with young minds. At North High School, Andy was also an award-winning wrestling coach, earning the Denver Coaches Association's prestigious "Coach of the Year" award in 1986. After retiring from the Denver public school system in 2000, Andy joined Pueblo District 60 as an art teacher at East High School, where he taught his last classes. In 2002, Andy was diagnosed with colon cancer. He fought bravely against this ravaging disease and for a period, was coming out the victor. His cancer went into remission during the summer of 2003. In facing his illness, Andy taught many how to live. He seized each moment that he had, determined to make the most of the remaining days of his life. It was during that period that Andy found love again and was re-married in December of 2003 to Anita M. Gonzales, who walked alongside Andy as he battled his cancer. Their unity was marked by a strength that was born of love. Andy loved art, fishing, taking walks, and spending quality time with family and friends. Always with a kind word and a smile, Andy touched the lives and hearts of many. He will be missed by all. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday; both services at Holy Family Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lucero, Andrew (Infant of )

Infant Lucero - Huerfano World - December 27, 1990 - This Week in La Veta History - 1904: Died, the baby of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Lucero, the 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruno Martinez of typhoid and the baby boy of Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Bruce of pneumonia.

Lucero, Angie

Angie Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 21, 2002 - Angie Lucero, 70, born Jan. 16, 1932. Passed away Jan. 18, 2002. Preceded in death by her father, Jose Pete Ortiz. Survived by loving husband of 54 years, Doroteo Lucero; children, Betty Vazquez, Lorraine (Joaquin) Venzor, Elaine (Ray Aguilera) Gurule and Merlinda (Culberto) Macedo; grandchildren, Louis Vazquez, Mark Lucero, Jamie Gurule, Brandon Macedo, Joaquin Venzor, Monica Venzor and Joshua Macedo; great-grandchildren, Eric Wisthoff and Joaquin Venzor III; mother, Raquel Ortiz; and sister, Margaret (Richard) Aragon. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her dog, Danny. Viewing, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. Rosary, 7 p.m. Monday at Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lucero, Ann V.

Ann V. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 24, 2000 - Ann V. Lucero, 82, of Pueblo, passed away Aug. 23, 2000. Born May 19, 1918, in Villanueva, N.M. Preceded in death by husband, Cecilio F. Lucero; and son, George Lucero. Also preceded in death by brother, Antonio Villanueva; and sister, Alice Trujillo. Survived by sons, Ernesto Lucero, Denver, and Billy (Virginia) Lucero, Denver; daughter, Maria Lucero, Pueblo; brother, Daniel (Antonia) Villanueva, Portales, N.M., six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Cookie and Candy. Ann enjoyed crocheting, bingo, going to Cripple Creek and cooking for her family. Viewing for family only. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Xavier Church. Celebrant, Rev. Thomas Hinni. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Roselawn Hall after interment.

Lucero, Anna

Anna Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 1980 - Wake service for Anna Lucero of Walsenburg will be held at 7 p.m. today at St. Mary Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in North St. Mary Cemetery. Mrs. Lucero died December 27, 1980, at her home. She was born December 15, 1895 in Pictou and was reared in area coal mining towns. She married Edward Valdez on October 25, 1915. After his death she married Epifasio Lucero in September 1941. He died in April 1970. She lived in La Veta for 32 years. She was a member of St. Anne's Guild in La Veta, CDA, WFT Auxiliary, AARP, Mother-Daughters Club and Territorial Daughters of Colorado. Surviving are a son, Edward L. Valdez of Fremont, CA; a daughter, Mercedes Self of Fullerton, CA; two sisters, Frances Nelson Vallejo of Walsenburg and Ruth Alerid of Placerville, CA; a brother, Claud Atencio of Albuquerque, NM; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Lucero, Anna Wendy

Anna Wendy Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - February 13, 2001 - Anna Wendy Lucero, 32, of Pueblo went home to be with the Lord Feb. 12, 2001. Born July 17, 1968, in Pueblo, Colo. Survived by her parents, John and Dora Medina, Pueblo; sister, Barbara Ann Lucero, Pueblo; brothers, Johnny Lucero, Patrick Lucero and Danny (Melissa) Lucero, all of Pueblo; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Wendy enjoyed music, stuffed animals and the time she spent with her family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Romero Chapel. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday. Both services at Romero Chapel, James Slak officiating. Cremation to follow service. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after the funeral service.

Lucero, Anthony Joseph

Anthony Joseph Lucero - Denver Post - December 30, 1999 - Anthony Joseph Lucero of Arvada, a Safeway clerk, died Friday. He was 74. Services will be at 10 a.m. today at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 7555 Grant Pl. There will be cremation. He was born July 18, 1925, in Walsenburg. On April 26, 1948, he married Margaret Atencio. He was a clerk for Safeway for 38 years. He is survived by his wife; three sons, Dean, Arvada, Dan, Denver, and Derek, Aurora; two sisters, Viola, Denver, and Norma, San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Don, Charlottesville, Va., James, Arvada, and Edward, Northglenn; and five grandchildren.

Lucero, Antonio O.

Antonio O. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - February 17, 2001 - Antonio O. Lucero, 88, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2001. Antonio was born in Ojitos Frios, N.M., on Aug. 26, 1912. He served many years as police chief in Las Vegas, N.M. Later in his life he moved to Pueblo and worked as custodian at St. Mary-Corwin Medical center, where he retired from. He is predeceased by his parents and three brothers. Antonio is survived by his loving wife, Frances, of 67 years; children, David (Gloria) Lucero of Pueblo, Maria (Pita) Baca Benito of Santa Fe, N.M., Tony R. (Rose) Lucero of Pueblo, Elvira (John) Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M., Dora (Bonifacio) Montoya of Pueblo, Joe Moises (Carmen) Lucero of Pueblo, Joe Leandro (Danette) Lucero of Pueblo and Nick (Jennifer) Lucero of Pueblo; brother, Arsenio (Esther) Lucero of Ojitos Frios, N.M.; sister, Antonia (Luciano) Benevidez of Pueblo; 25 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. today at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Recitation of the rosary will be 6 p.m. tonight. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2001, both at St. Leander Catholic Church. Interment will be at Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lucero, Arthur G. Jr.

Arthur G. Lucero Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 30, 1998 - Arthur G. Lucero Jr., 41, departed this life Oct. 27, 1998, in Colorado Springs. He was born Nov. 23, 1956, in Colorado Springs and raised in Pueblo. He received his formal education in the Pueblo school system. After graduation he entered the U.S. Navy, where he attained the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Office in Colorado Springs for 17 years. Arthur enjoyed life. He loved the Colorado mountains, hunting and fishing and outings with family and friends. He was most supportive of his Denver Broncos and predicted another Super Bowl victory. He would always defend his Broncos, win, lose or draw. Arthur leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Arturo and Viola Quintana Lucero, Pueblo- two sons, Arthur Lucero III and Daniel Lucero- two sisters, Dolores (Thomas) Levine and Deborah (Mark) Gurule- a brother, Steven (Barbara) Lucero, all of Pueblo- and his coworkers at the Colorado Springs postal facility. Rosary vigil, 7 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel, Rev. Robert Carden officiating. Full military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Cremation to follow. In your charity, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the Pikes Peak Credit Union, 1616 N. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80910, for his children.

Lucero, Asuncion M.

Asuncion M. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 22, 1987 - Asuncion M. Lucero, Nov. 20, 1987. Predeceased by husband, Remigio Lucero, Nov. 28, 1981. Mother of Jose (Barbara) Lucero, Denver, Billy (Paula) Lucero, Isabel (Ben) Martinez, both of Pueblo, Mary (Moises) Vigil, Colorado Springs. Sister of Juan (Sofia) Chacon, Prudencio (Belinda) Chacon, both of San Luis, Robert (Elsie) Chacon, Ben (Delfina) Chacon, Cora Mack, all of Pueblo. Sister-in-law of Bertha (Tom) Vigil, San Luis. Grandmother of 13. Great-grandmother of eight. Born July 25, 1916, in Trinidad. She was a member of Apostolic Assembly of Faith in Christ Jesus Church. Funeral service, noon Monday, Angelus Chapel, with the Rev. Aurelio Sandate officiating. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family at 1711 Independence Drive.

Lucero, Aurelia

Aurelia Lucero - Huerfano World - August 10, 2000 - Aurelia Lucero, 85, of Walsenburg, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2000 in the Wheatridge Manor Nursing Home, where she had been a resident since February. Mrs. Lucero was born Jan. 9, 1915 in Cucharas to Carmen and Rafaelita Ribali Bustos. She married the late Fred Lucero on July 15, 1935. Mrs. Lucero is survived by her children, Alfred "Art" (Carmen) Lucero, Springfield, OR, Carl Wayne (Lucille) Maes and Bennie (Manuel) Lucero, Denver, Tom (Sue) Escobedo, Pueblo; two brothers, John Bustos, Denver and Cass Bustos, Pueblo; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred, Sept. 8, 1995. Services, St. Mary Church; Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday (today). Funeral mass, 10 a.m. Friday. Interment, Valdez Cemetery.

Lucero, Baltasar

Baltasar "Frank" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 09, 1986 - Baltasar "Frank" Lucero, 1920 12th St., Apt. 107, departed this life at his home, A Pueblo resident since 1968, he was born Feb. 8, 1915, in Mogote, Colo. Mr. Lucero married the former Rose Quintana on Feb. 21, 1938, in Del Norte. He retired as a farmer in Center before moving to Pueblo. He was an avid fisherman and was devoted to his grandchildren. A WW II veteran and member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 39 and Holy Rosary Church. Preceded in death by his mother, Flabia Lucero in 1944; father, Cruz Lucero in 1962; brothers, Claude Lucero in 1967, Amos Lucero in 1969, Elaisem Lucero in 1985; son, Robert Lucero in 1969; grandson, Matthew Lucero in 1966; sister, Soledad Martinez in 1982; brother-in-law, Eli Martinez in 1985. Survived by his wife, Rose Lucero; children, Arthur (Tita) Lucero, John (Lisa) Lucero, Kathy (Arturo) Lucero, all of Pueblo, Marcella (Joe) Garcia, Denver; three brothers, Salvador (Mary) Lucero, California, Robert Lucero, Elifas Lucero, both of Salt Lake City, Utah; one sister, Crusita (Frank) Lucero, Colorado Springs; one aunt, Eloisa (Simon) Martinez, Brighton; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Rosary recitation, 7 p.m. Friday; Mass of the Resurrection, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, both services at Holy Rosary Parish, the Rev. Dave Ricken, celebrant. Full graveside military honors by Fort Carson Honor Guard, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the home.

Lucero, Beatrice

Beatrice (Bea) Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - February 10, 2003 - Beatrice (Bea) Lucero passed away February 4, 2003. Born in Chacon, NM on 4/17/24. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Paz Bernal, Brothers, Louie and Joe Bernal, Sister Adela Trujillo, Sisters-In-Law Carol Bernal and Emma Valenzia, Brother-In-Law Ventura Borrego. Survived by her Husband of 60 years, Ernest Lucero, Brother Cip (Lucille) Bernal, Sisters-In-Law Aurora Bernal and Oralia Dominguez, Brother-In-Law, Ted Lucero, Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Member of Eagles Auxiliary #145, and SRDA Volunteer program. Cremation has taken place. Memorial mass will be at Holy Family Church, 2827 Lakeview Ave., Pueblo, CO on Tuesday, February 11, 2003 at 11:00a.m. Friends and family will be received at Holy Family Parish Hall following mass. Special gratitude to Sangre De Cristo Hospice and the staff at Belmont Lodge.

Lucero, Ben

Ben Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 04, 1986 - Ben Lucero, 86, passed away at Minnequa Nursing Home on June 30, 1986. Mr. Lucero is survived by his wife, Victoria M. Lucero of Pueblo; four sons, William (Venia) Lucero, Arthur (Lucy) Lucero, both of Albuquerque, N.M.; Carlos (Betty) Lucero of Pueblo, Richard Lucero, Albuquerque; seven daughters, Ernestine Santiago of Denver, Bessie (Adam) Naranjo of Santa Clara, Calif., Margaret (Aaron) Trujillo of Bloomfield, N.M., Bertha (Walter) Benderson of Tucumcari, N.M., Felepita (Henry) Hernandez of Albuquerque, Silvia Labato of Denver, Jennie (Joe) Martinez, Albuquerque; 38 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. He is survived also by one brother, Antonio (Delphinia) Lucero of Albuquerque, and niece, Estella (Pete) Isias of Fowler. Mr. Lucero was born Feb. 3, 1900, in Cuba, N.M., and resided in Pueblo for the past 44 years. Mr. and Mrs. Lucero were married in Pueblo in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army during 1921 and was later employed at CF&I as a table operator until his retirement in 1962. Visitation, 1:30 p.m. until time of rosary today at Imperial Funeral Home. Rosary recitation at 7 p.m. today at Imperial Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 3, 1986, at Our Lady of the Meadows. Interment, Pieta, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 651 Edna following interment.

Lucero, Billy

Billy Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 01, 2000 - Billy Lucero, 50, passed away Oct. 31, 2000. Survived by his wife, Paula; children, William Lucero, Leonard (Jennifer) Lucero and Christina Lucero, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Seriyatie and Anthony Lucero; sisters, Maria (Moises) Vigil, Colorado Springs, and Isabel Cordova, Pueblo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Debbie Zamarripa, Stephen Zamarripa, Michael (Cindy) Zamarripa, Sandy Zamarripa, Toni Kraus and Kathy (Ernesto) Sandoval; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Predeceased by parents, Remigio and Asuncion Lucero; parents-in-law, Anthony and Pauline Zamarripa; and brother, Rudy Lucero. He will be sadly missed by his babies, BB, Munchie, Sugar, Chico, and Chicaquita. Billy loved fishing, the Broncos, and especially turkey dinners. He was employed by CF&I and retired from Target Distribution Center with a disability in 1996. Viewing, 2 to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Imperial Reception Hall immediately following the services.

Lucero, Bradley R. Jr.

Bradley R. Lucero Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - July 06, 2006 - Bradley R. Lucero Jr. of Golden, Colorado, died in his Golden home on May 11, 2006, the day before his 64th birthday. Brad made an impact wherever he went; he was truly a legend in his own time. He founded the Stout Street Foundation, a drug and alcohol facility in 1974. His work helped thousands of people recover from their addictions and go to become successful in their own right. Many people from Pueblo and surrounding towns participated in the Stout Street Program... they have their own success stories. Brad is survived by his wife Susie Earhart-Lucero formerly of Boone, Two children, Bradley Robert Lucero III of Arvada and Jordan Marie Lucero of Littleton. Five sisters, one brother, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.

Lucero, Carmen

Carmen Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 15, 1999 - Carmen Lucero of Pueblo passed away Dec. 7, 1999, in El Paso, Texas. Survived by loving husband of 48 years, Joe Arthur Lucero. Preceded in death by sister, Pauline Chisman. Survived by her four children, Isaac (Theresa) Lucero, Monica (Frank) Magallanes, Marilyn (Charles) Westerdahl, Art (Beverly) Lucero; 10 grandchildren, Marilyn, Janet (Chad) Baughman, Frankie, Ricky, Carmen, Lisa, Joseph, Naomi, Isaac and Ariel; two great-grandchildren, Brendon and Kayla; three sisters, Cacilda Almaraz, Angie (James) Portillos, Mary (Richard) Martinez; niece, Judy Martinez; and numerous other nieces and nephews. She devoted her life to the Lord and her family. Rosary, 7 p.m. Friday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass, noon Saturday, St. Joseph Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lucero, Cecilio

Cecilio "Cecil" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 5, 1987 - Cecilio "Cecil" Lucero, 72, late of 2324 Spruce, died unexpectedly May 4, 1987. Mr. Lucero retired in 1975 from the Santa Fe Railroad with 33 years service. Survived by his wife, Ann Lucero, and four children, Maria Margie Lucero, Ernest Lucero and Billy William (Virginia) Lucero, all of Denver, and George Lucero of Pueblo. Also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was a brother of Mary Galiz, Casimira Montoya, and Juan Lucero, all of New Mexico, Margie Torres of La Salle, Ghana Olivas of California, and Ignacio Lucero of Denver. He was a brother-in-law of Daniel Vallanueva of Portales, Alice Trujillo of Pueblo, and Julia Lucero of Denver. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Rosary recitation, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rivera Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 2324 Spruce.

Lucero, Christobal Jr.

Christobal Lucero Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 08, 2005 - Christobal Lucero Jr., 56, died Oct. 4, 2005, in Pueblo. He was born Dec. 19, 1948, in La Junta, Colo., to Christobal and Mariana (Moreno) Lucero Sr. Chris enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was a machinist by trade for almost 30 years. Chris is survived by his mother, Mariana; children, Christina Marie Lucero, Pueblo, and Monica Ann Cartwright, Greeley; brothers and sisters, Martin (Ramona), Lulu, Carmen (Gilbert), Connie (Jim), Gino, Felix, Irene, Michael (Cathy), Carlos, Sue and Lenny; two grandchildren, Joseph C. Cartwright and Leo A. Benavidez. Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, recitation of the rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10; all services at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Cremation through Funeral & Cremation Care of Colorado.

Lucero, Christopher John

Christopher John Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - September 08, 1999 - Christopher John Lucero 27, lost his long, courageous battle with cancer at home on Sept. 6, 1999. He was born Jan. 12, 1972. He is survived by his mother, Carol J. Lucero- twin sister, Claudine Lucero of Pueblo- sister, Emille (Mark) Lucero, Pueblo- grandparents, Eugene and Benita Lucero, Pueblo- a loving daughter, Christa Justis-Lucero of Pueblo- aunts, Sharon (Dr. Elmer) Villalon, Pueblo, Vera Nieto, Pueblo, Catherine LaCrue, Pueblo, Violet Mendoza, Montana, Barbara Cogley, California, Delphine Lucero, California, and Madeline Lucero, Trinidad- uncles, Michael (Susie) Lucero, Germany, Richard Marez, Pueblo, Felix Lucero, Florence, and Eloy Lucero, Trinidad- longtime fiancee, Dawna Justis-Lucero, Pueblo- nephews, Matthew and Mark Harris- nieces, Amber, April and Amanda Harris, all of Pueblo- and numerous cousins. Chris loved spending time with his loving daughter and family. After years of fighting cancer, Chris is now at peace. Rosary, 7 p.m. today at St. Leander's Catholic Church. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, also at St. Leander's Catholic Church with Rev. Ben Bacino officiating. Inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Funeral and Cremation Care of Colorado.

Lucero, Clarence

Clarence "Gramps" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 17, 1999 - Clarence "Gramps" Lucero, 79, of Pueblo, passed away Dec. 15, 1999. Born May 21, 1920, in Walsenburg, Colo. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Teresa Lucero; daughter, Ocledith Jean Salazar; brothers, Arnold Lucero and Morris Lucero; and one sister, Louise Bustos. Survived by his children, Ernest (Rita) Martinez, Pueblo, Phyllis (Larry) Reister, Denver; grandchildren, Louis Cordova, Aurora, Joseph Cordova, Pueblo, June (Dario) Quintana, Yvonne Trujillo and Joey (Debbie) Trujillo, all of Denver; great grandchildren, Gina, Obrina, Jolene, Julian, Dylan, Brianne, Joie Jean, Angeline, Michael, Stephan and Danielle; brothers, Andrew Lucero, Albuquerque, N.M., Paul Lucero, Colorado Springs, and Donald Lucero, California.; sisters, Stella Medina, Pueblo, and Pauline Avila, Albuquerque. Gramps enjoyed playing pool, painting and watching his grandson Ernie play in pool tournaments. Viewing, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Romero Funeral Chapel. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Sunday at Romero Funeral Chapel, Rev. Thomas Hinni, celebrant. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at 608 W. 16th St., home of Ernie.

Lucero, Corinne M.

Corinne M. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 30, 2001 - Corinne M. Lucero, 62, of Pueblo, passed away Nov. 29, 2001. Corinne was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed people and being a homemaker. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve; children, Stephen D. (Kathy) Lucero, Martin Scott Lucero and Megan, and Debra Lucero; parents, Joe B. Martinez and Casilda Martinez; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 12 brothers and sisters; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2001, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Lucero, Dale

Dale Lucero - Huerfano World - April 19, 2007 - Dale Lucero, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed over April 12, 2007 after a lengthy illness in Pueblo, CO. Dale was a lifelong resident of Huerfano County. He was born July 18, 1926 in Walsenburg, CO of Josephine and Lucas Lucero. He was 80 years of age. Dale spent much of his youth in the Pryor Area. Dale was a Sea Bee in the United States Navy. He also worked for the railroad and highway construction throughout Colorado. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his friends and cheering for the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy and Leeria, and brother Gilbert. His generous spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his friends at Correnti's Station. He leaves behind his grieving children, Josephine Lucero, Debra (Mark) Cameron, Bruce (Doreen) Lucero and his precious Myra (Richard) John; seven grandchildren, Ruthanne, Lucretia, Sarah, Joshua, Rachel, Jason, and Richard as well as two great-grandchildren, Sienna Rose and Deon. A beautiful funeral service was held Wednesday, April 18, 2007 at the Full Lighthouse Gospel Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home of Walsenburg, Colorado.

Lucero, David

David "Dave" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 10, 2004 - Lucero, David "Dave", age 62 of Pueblo, passed away Nov.6, 2004. He is survived by his wife Theresa, sons David (Donna), Denver, Steve, Gene (Deb), his daughter Lori Fields, 11grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four brothers and 10 sisters. He was preceded in death by his son Steve in l993. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m., with a Prayer service at 7 p.m., at Newcomer Family Funeral Home 901 So. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood. Funeral services 8 a.m. Friday, Praise Center Church, 3105 W. Florida Ave. Denver. Interment to follow at 10 a.m., at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, staging area "B".

Lucero, David Waldo

David Waldo Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 15, 2003 - David Waldo Lucero, 64. Passed away Oct. 11, 2003. Born Nov. 2, 1938, in Walsenburg, Colo. At the request of our beloved brother, cremation has been completed. He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters, Margie Lucero-Mondragon, Jane (Frank) Cruz, Gertrude (Wes) Lowery; nieces, Ida Mondragon, (Ian Shakyra and Bronte), Anna Fernandez; nephews, Lawrence, Jim and Alfred Mondragon, Adam Cruz, Gilbert Fragosa; uncle, Soloman Wally Padilla; numerous other relatives and many, many friends in Pueblo and Walsenburg. Memorial service, 6 p.m. Thursday, at Romero Chapel. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, in Walsenburg, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Lucero, Debbie

Debbie Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 06, 2001 - Debbie Lucero, 38, passed away Dec. 3, 2001. Preceded in death by her father Rudy Lucero, Sr.; grandparents Adonelait Charlie Vigil, Remigio and Ansuncion Lucero and Uncle Billy Lucero. She is survived by mother Patsy Lucero; children Alicia, Andrew and Angel Lucero; brothers Rudy (Renee) Lucero, David Lucero, Victor Lucero, Steve (Rita) Sandoval; special aunt Paul Lucero. special cousins Michael (Angela) Vigil. Viewing Friday, 10am- 12am, Roselawn Chapel. Memorial service 1 p.m. Reception to follow at Roselawn, Dec. 7, 2001.

Lucero, Delfino B.

Delfino B. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 11, 2003 - Delfino B. Lucero was born Sept. 1, 1926, and went to be with the Lord Aug. 9, 2003. He is preceded in death by his son, Leonard A. Lucero. Survived by his loving wife, Julia S. Lucero; children, Susan M. Lucero, Diane L. Graston, Veronica L. Jiron and George R. Lucero; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Visitation, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Family Worship Center, 540 Alma, Pueblo, CO 81004. Please see his memorial at www.mem.com.

Lucero, Delia

Delia Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 08, 1999 - Delia Lucero, 74, passed away July 5, 1999 . Preceded in death by her husband, Patricio J. Lucero in 1988- brothers, Tony, Arthur and Sylviano Arguello-brother-in-law, Severo Lucero- and sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Arguello, Isabel Pacheco and Julia Espinoza. Survived by her children, Alfred (Diane) Lucero ofPueblo, Gerarda (Mark) Kieselstein of Colorado Springs and Susan Lucero of Greeley- sisters, Nora (Leo) Duran and Clara (Alvin) Scott- sisters-in-law, Marie Arguello, Margaret Arguello, Trinidad (Bill) Lujan, Oralia (Jack)Ingram, Adelina (Raymond) Martinez and Josephina Lucero- grandchildren, Adam (Stacie) Lucero, Audrey Lucero, Dan and Dana Rojas, Tina, Richard and Christy Kieselstein, Christopher, Kaitlyn and Kevin Novak and great-grandchildren, Emily Lucero, Patrick, Talea, Dominic and Ke'sean Kieselstein. Born to Fidel and Maria R. (nee Pacheco) Arguello on April 25,1925, in Ocate, N.M. Delia was a member of Holy Family Church, Daughters of Isabella and St. Charles Senior Citizen Club. She will lie in state today from10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Recitation of the Rosary will beheld 7 p.m. today and the funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with both services at Holy Family Church, 2827 Lakeview. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, Della C. M.

Della C. M. Lucero - Denver Post - October 26, 1994 - Della C. M. Lucero, Denver homemaker, 89 - Della Cayetana Martinez Lucero of Denver, a homemaker, died Monday in Denver. She was 89. Services will be at 10 a.m. today at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Frederick. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton. She was born April 22, 1905, in Walsenburg. In 1921, she married Ralph Martinez in Brighton. He died in 1959. In 1971, she married Dan Lucero. He died in 1981. Mrs. Lucero was a member of the Ladies of Guadalupe and St. Theresa Church. She is survived by a son, Ralph Martinez, Gainesville, Ga.

Lucero, Della Sedillo

Della Sedillo Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 30, 1986 - Della Sedillo Lucero died Oct. 28, 1986 at St. MaryCorwin Hospital in Pueblo after a lengthy illness. Born in Clayton, NM, she moved to Walsenburg in 1948. She had worked in several local restaurants for many years and was a member of the Spanish Church of God in Christ of Walsenburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Porfirio, in 1955. Mrs. Lucero was the mother of Paul (Irene) Sedillo, Walsenburg, Esther (Don) Garcia and Donnie (Consuelo) Sedillo, both of Pueblo; sister of Esther Ribal, Albuquerque, N.M.; grandmother of 12, including Des (Dolores) Gonzalez Jr. of Pueblo, whom she raised as a son. Four great-grandchildren, four stepchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, at the J.M. Antle Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery. Huerfano World - October 31, 1991 - In Memoriam - In Loving Memory of Della Sedillo Lucero who passed away five years ago Oct. 28. - Verse - Sadly missed by Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sedillo, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Garcia, Mr. and Mrs. Don Sedillo

Lucero, Demecio

Demecio "Mitch" Lucero - Huerfano World - June 28, 2001 - Demecio "Mitch" Lucero, 66, of Walsenburg, died Saturday, June 16, 2001. Mr. Lucero was born on July 24, 1934 in Myton, UT, to the late Frank and Martha Trujillo Lucero. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Mary Church and Eagles Aerie 1140. Mr. Lucero is survived by his wife, Florence; children, Bob (Nancy) Lucero, Larry (Barbara) Lucero, Walsenburg, Joann Lucero, Pueblo, Frank (Billie Jo) Lucero, Colorado Springs; brothers, James Joe Lucero, Greeley and Albert Gonzales, Rocky Ford; two grandsons, nieces and nephews. Services were held at St. Mary Church; rosary, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 20 with the Funeral Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment, North St. Mary Cemetery.

Lucero, Diane Marie Ortibez

Diane Marie Ortibez Lucero - Huerfano World - April 25, 1991 - Mass of Christian Burial for Diane Marie Ortibez Lucero 27, of Pueblo West, formerly of Walsenburg, was Monday from St. Mary Church. Mrs. Lucero died Wednesday, April 17, 1991, in Parkview Hospital in Pueblo. Born September 22, 1963, in Walsenburg, she was raised here and graduated from Walsenburg's John Mall High School in 1981. She attended Pueblo Community College and had been a resident of the Pueblo area for the past three years. Survivors include her husband, Conrad, Pueblo West; a daughter, Nicole, Pueblo West; her parents, Frank Ortibez, Walsenburg and Betty Ortibez, Walsenburg; two sisters Debbie Atencio and Renee Walecheck, Walsenburg; two brothers, Anthony Ortibez and Chris Ortibez, Walsenburg; grandparents, Phillip and Pauline Garcia, Pueblo and Josie Ortibez, Colorado Springs; a grand-grandmother, Mary Cacias, Walsenburg; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Burial was in Laguna Cemetery. Boies Almont was in charge of arrangements.

Lucero, Dorothy

Dorothy Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - September 20, 1999 - Dorothy Lucero, 72, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 18, 1999. Born on March 17, 1927, in Antonito. Preceded in death by her parents, Lizardo and Maria Arellano; and four brothers and two sisters. Survived by her loving husband, Edumenio N. Lucero of the family home; children, Betty (Ben) Chavez, Pueblo, Robert (Cindy) Lucero, Edgewater, Colo., Isabel (Walter) Garcia, Pueblo, Larry (Mary) Lucero, Denver, Rose (Sam) Quintana, Pueblo, Patricia (Lewis) Medina, Pueblo, Darlene (Gerald) Trujillo, Pueblo, Jerald (Melissa) Lucero, Pueblo, Darryl (Angie) Lucero, Pueblo, Luciano (Athena) Lucero, Pueblo, Angelina (Eric) Avalos, Pueblo; 53 grandchildren; 75 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ramon (Valerie) Arellano, Denver. Dorothy enjoyed reading the Bible, and the newspaper, writing letters, and the time she spent with her family, praying for her loved ones. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Romero Chapel. Memorial prayer service, 7 p.m. today, also at Romero Chapel, Pastor Larry Ruiz, officiating. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Abundant Life Church, Pastor Roger Lucero, officiating. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at Liberty Building Abundant Church Hall after funeral service.

Lucero, Edward

Edward Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 09, 1999 - Edward Lucero, 70, passed away Feb. 17, 1999, in Tulsa, Okla. Predeceased by parents, Louis and Mary Lucero- brothers, Louis, Alfred and Ricardo Lucero. He is survived by five sons, three daughters, brothers, Luther (Trini) Lucero, Harkin Lucero, Loren (Marilyn) Lucero and Anthony Lucero- and sisters, Frances Martinez, Barbara (Al) DeHerrera and Clara (John) Rivas. Cremation in Tulsa. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, Eleanor Marie

Eleanor Marie Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 09, 1997 - Eleanor Marie Lucero, 70, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on July 6, 1997. Born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Fort Lupton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Della Davis Servey. Also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Servey- and sister, Flora Mayoral. Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Harkin J. Lucero, of the family home in Pueblo- sons, Harkin Lucero Jr., Richmond, Calif., Lawrence (Deborah) Lucero, Santa Fe, N.M., and Christopher (Elizabeth) Lucero, Westminster- daughters, Mary Ortland, Moraga, Calif., Erlene (Donald) DeMarcus, Pleasanton, Calif., and Bridget Lujan, Lakewood- 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday. Viewing after rosary Thursday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, both at The Holy Family Church. Interment, Imperial Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at church hall after interment Friday.

Lucero, Ellen

Ellen Martinez Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - June 21, 1987 - "Laurie" Ellen Martinez Lucero, 31, lost her courageously fought battle against cancer June 20, 1987. Laurie was much loved and is survived by son, Ryan; father, Art Martinez; mother, Millie Flannery; brothers, Michael S. (Margie) Allen and Steven (Mary) Martinez; sister, Kathie Jo (Pat) McGoldrick; and loyal friends, Stephanie and Wayne Roybal of Pueblo, Sandra Saunders, Tom Tilke, Don Jette, Deane Hale and Nancy Aragon of Denver. She also is survived by mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Waugh; brother-in-law, Kenny Lucero; sisters-in-law, Yvone (Bob) Swan and Rene Waugh, all of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Cecelia Garza of Pueblo. Laurie was preceded in death by beloved husband, Gerald Lee Lucero; brother, David Martinez; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Martinez. She was born Jan. 17, 1956, in Pueblo. Laurie was a graduate psychiatric technician and had lived and worked in Denver until her illness. She attended St. Patrick's Church since birth. Visitation hours from 7:30 p.m. until time of rosary today and from noon until time of Mass Monday, June 22, 1987, at St. Patrick's Church, 304 E. Routt. Rosary recitation at 8:30 p.m. today at St. Patrick's Church, with Father Michael J. Byrne officiating. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 1987, at St. Patrick's Church. Interment, Calvary, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Friends and relatives will be received at Laurie's home, 114 Van Buren. Those who wish may contribute to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or the American Cancer Society in Laurie's name.

Lucero, Eloy

Eloy Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 20, 1998 - Eloy Lucero, 62, passed away Jan. 18, 1998. Preceded in death by his parents, Emmit and Lola Lucero- his sister, Gloria Martinez- and his very special friend, Leroy Trujillo. Survived by his children, Bernadette (Felix) Torres and Roberta (Tony) Torres, both of Pueblo, Lola (Jim) Goins, Denver, Eloy (Linda) Lucero Jr., Marcella (Ray Archuleta) Lucero and Monica (Charles Chavez) Lucero, all of Pueblo- 25 grandchildren- his sisters, Viola (Louie) Atencio, Frances (J.M.) Belarde, Evelyn (Ron) Holland and Angie Guerrin, all of Pueblo, Theresa Lucero of Canon City, Linda (Leroy) Lucero, Anthony Lucero and Casamini (Mary) Lucero, all of Pueblo, and Gregory Lucero of Colorado Springs- as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a very special friend, Rose Vialpando. Mr. Lucero served in the U.S. Army and was a devoted family man who loved his children very much. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, McCarthy Rose Chapel, followed by cremation. At his request, there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends at 1633 Cherrywood Lane following the service.

Lucero, Elvira A.

Elvira A. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 21, 2002 - Age 93, passed away Jan. 19, 2002. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Lucero in 1982; four brothers, Henry, Arthur, Julian and Robert Acosta; one sister, Martha Martinez; grandson, Jason Lucero; and two sons-in-law, Francisco Luna and Eugene Montano. Survived by children, Ermalinda Luna, Doris (Fidel) Arriaga, Ernest (Robbie) Lucero, Frances Montano, Manuel (Joan) Lucero, Robert (Pat) Lucero, Juanita (Tony) Davignon, Martha (Russell) Doose and Veronica Lucero; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Magdeline Acosta; brothers, Albert Acosta and Armand (Gloria) Acosta; and numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends at the mobile home park, and watching telenovellas and the Broncos. Elvira's trip to the beauty salon and her happy hour "drinky poo" at the Eagles Lodge was her special Friday treat. Viewing, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rosary, 7 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Colorado Bluesky or Pueblo Diversified Industries (PDI) in her memory.

Lucero, Erlinda

Erlinda Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 08, 2003 - Erlinda Lucero, a Colorado native, born Sept. 17, 1937, entered the gates of heaven on Nov. 5, 2003. Predeceased by father Joe Garcia, Son Benjamin Lucero and brothers Solomon, Phillip and David Garcia. Survived by mother Flora Garcia. Children Alfred (Debbie), Donald (Robin), Gilbert (Judy), Eugene (Davine) Lucero, Rebecca (Mario) Gomez, Kayla Lucero, father of children John Lucero. 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, one expected great grandchild. Sister Thelma (Cecil) Vigil, Brother Paul (Sonia) Garcia, and numerous family members. Mrs. Lucero formerly employed as a Psychiatric Technician at Colorado State Hospital. Enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and the Denver Broncos. Prayer and funeral service to be held at Angelus Chapel, 10:00 a.m. Monday with Pastor Ben Martinez officiating. Viewing to be held Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. The family may be contacted at 1912 W. 16th. Donations may be made to Angelus chapel in her memory.

Lucero, Ernest

Ernest "Shorty" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - April 19, 2001 - Ernest "Shorty" Lucero, 71, departed this life April 17, 2001. Born June 10, 1929, in Roy, N.M. He liked to go fishing, work crossword and jigsaw puzzles and, of course, watch the Denver Broncos whenever they played. Shorty retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. Survived by his daughter, Ernestine Lucero; granddaughter, Leanna Lucero; siblings, Josie (Margarito) Fuentes, Adeline (Vincent) Lucero, Mary Archuleta, Patsy (Phil) Montoya, Louis (Catherine) Lucero, Fidel (Carmen) Lucero, Lucy (Alfred) Vigil, Annie (Cecil) Baca, Sam (Sandra) Lucero; sisters-in-law, Cora Lucero, Geraldine Lucero, Helen Maestas; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Shorty is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Vivianita (Romero) Lucero; and brothers, Manuel Jr., Johnny, Arthur and Frank Lucero. Visitation, 9 to 11 a.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. today, St. Leander Catholic Church. Rev. Ben Bacino, celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 850 E. Abriendo.

Lucero, Ernesto E.

Ernesto E. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 20, 2002 - Ernesto E. Lucero, 78, went to be with our Lord on Nov. 17, 2002. He was born on Nov. 28, 1923, to Andres and Felicita Lucero in Anton Chico, N.M. Preceded in death by his father, and brother, Ben. Survived by his mother, Felicita B. Lucero; his loving wife of 57 years, Maria "Annie" Lucero; children, Mardie Bechthold (Harold), Ernie Lucero (Roseann), Emma Smith (Bill), Irene Greenway-Valdez (Marty), Michael Lucero (Eulalia) and Margaret Baca (Michael); siblings, Fabiola Mayo, Virginia Luna, Lilly Sanchez, Ignacio Lucero and Fred Lucero; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous loving family and friends. Ernesto was retired from Wilcoxson Buick & Cadillac, CF&I and the Pueblo Army Depot. He was a member of the CC Camp. Ernesto belonged to the Nocturnal Adoration Society and was very devoted to the Catholic faith. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed his cars, music, singing, working in the yard, playing pool and walking. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and his generosity and kindness toward others. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday. Rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, both services at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family of Ernesto Lucero would like to thank the staff of Minnequa Medicenter for all the care that was given to him.

Lucero, Eugene D.

Eugene D. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 06, 2005 - Eugene D. Lucero, age 83, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away March 4, 2005, in Pueblo. He was born on April 4, 1921, in Trinidad, Colo., a son of the late Albert and Emillia (Pacheco) Lucero. Eugene graduated from Trinidad High School and attended Trinidad State Junior College where he received his A.A. degree. He attended Adams State College where he received his B.A. degree in Distributing Education and attended the University of Northern Colorado. In 1979 he received his bachelor's degree in early childhood development from the University of Southern Colorado. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Eugene worked as a social worker for Pueblo County Head Start for more than 20 years. He was a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Pueblo. He loved sports, hunting and going to Cripple Creek. Eugene is survived by his wife of 58 years, Benita Marez Lucero; they were married on October 5, 1947, in Raton, N.M. He also is survived by three children, Carol Lucero and Sharon (Dr. Elmer) Villalon both of Pueblo, Colo., and Michael (Susan) Lucero of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Emille Lucero, Claudine Lucero, Elizabeth Villalon, James Villalon, Melissa Baldwin, Michael (Kathryn) Lucero II and Megan Lucero; eight great-grandchildren, Matthew Lucero, Amber Harris, April Harris, Amanda Lucero, Mark Harris, Christa Lucero, Jared Lucero and Jonathan Ragan; one brother, Eloy Lucero of Trinidad; sisters-in-law, Florence Lucero and Mattie Lucero of Trinidad, Delphine Lucero of California, and Vera Neito of Pueblo; brother-in-law, Richard Marez of Pueblo; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Bruce Cogley of Pueblo. He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Lucero; four sisters and five brothers. Recitation of the rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2005, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2005, at Mount Carmel Catholic Church with Rev. Richard Becker officiating.

Lucero, Fedelia Fay

Fedelia Fay Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 10, 2003 - Fedelia Fay Lucero passed away Jan. 7, 2003, at Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center. Born in Cuchara, Colo., to Romolo Bachicha and Rosita Maestas. Mrs. Lucero is survived by her four children, Anita (James) Medina, of San Leandro, Calif., Neola (Rudy) Herrera of Pueblo, Richard (Madaliene) Lucero of Victorville, Calif., and Christine (Abel) Esparza of Pueblo; seven grandchildren, Dori, Darryl, Jason, Geri, Mark, Gina and Jeff; and nine great-grandchildren, Brittany, Gabrielle, Darryl, Aalyia, Rachel, Nathan, Lindsey, Chris and Samantha. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lucero; and siblings, Abel and Ray Bachicha, Ernestine Montoya and Maria Espinoza. Mrs. Lucero was a member of VFW Auxiliary, Latino Club, Mother's Club and Coronado Club. She was also a volunteer at the Senior Citizen's Center. She was a very active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and a rosary will follow at 7 p.m. at the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home, 525 Main St. in Walsenburg. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home.

Lucero, Felicitas

Felicitas Bachicha Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 05, 2006 - Felicitas Bachicha Lucero, "Miss Hollywood," 99, passed away Jan. 1, 2006. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernabe and Sofia Bachicha; husband, Andres Lucero, 1972; sons, Ernesto and Ben Lucero; grandson, Eddie Luna; three brothers and three sisters. Felicitas is survived by her children, Fabiola Mayo, Virginia (Richard) Luna, Lilly Sanchez, Ignacio Lucero, Fred (Debbie) Lucero; daughter-in-law, Maria Lucero; 25 grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the University Park and Life Care Centers and granddaughter, Phyllis De La Cruz for their love and care of our mother, also photographer and friend, Crisela Vice. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities through the funeral home. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, and Friday, Jan. 6, both at Adrian Comer Funeral Home. Rosary, 7 p.m. Friday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, both services at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, Felix

Felix Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - April 24, 2001 - Felix Lucero died April 18, 2001, at the Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home in Florence, Colo. He was 82 years old. Felix was born July 25, 1918, in Trinchera, Colo., to Alberto and Emiliana Pacheco Lucero. He graduated from Trinidad High School and attended Trinidad State Junior College. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1942 until 1945. On Oct. 11, 1940, Felix was united in marriage to Florence Shannon. He traveled extensively by working as an electrician and he loved to play cards and go fishing. Felix was precede in death by his parents; brothers, Benny, Clem, Joseph and Elfido; sisters, Ancension Gonzales and Elvera; and a son, Timothy John Lucero. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Florence; sons, Felix (Mary Ann) Lucero of Montana and Joseph (Joan) Lucero of Pueblo, Colo.; brothers, Eloy Lucero of Trinidad and Eugene (Benita) Lucero of Pueblo; daughters, Patricia (Michael) Barnes and Judy A. Lucero, both of Denver; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2001, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Pallbearers are members of the VFW. Interment with rite of committal will follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery. Family members suggest in lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial gifts to their favorite charity.

Lucero, Flora

Flora Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 19, 1999 - Flora Lucero, 71, passed away Aug. 17, 1999. Survived by her husband, Tony Lucero of the family home- and her children, Robert (Alberta) Lucero, Tom Lucero, all of Pueblo, Shirley (Ken) Nellson, Tucson, Ariz., and Leonard (Laura) Lucero, Pueblo West. Grandmother of Dana (Brian) Cadena, Stephanie Lucero, Jackie and Jody Lucero, Max Lucero, Gina Lucero and Isaac Lucero. Great-grandmother of Riki and Ryan. Also survived by brothers and sisters, Arthur (Loyola) Aragon, Farmington, N.M., Frank (Domie) Aragon, Philip (Ruby) Aragon, all of Rocky Ford, Irene (Ted) Mascarenas, Brighton, Colo., Faye (Fred) Armenta, Manuel Aragon, all of Pueblo, David (Becky) Aragon, Albuquerque, N.M., Paul (Bernice) Aragon, Pueblo West, and Edward (Jan) Aragon, Pueblo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Freddie Aragon of Rocky Ford. Mrs. Lucero was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed embroidery and growing flowers. Cremation, Almont Crematory. Inurnment, 11 a.m. Friday, Chapel of the Angels Mausoleum, Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home of Robert Lucero, 2292 Chantala Ave., Pueblo.

Lucero, Flossie

Flossie Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 17, 1986 - Flossie Lucero, 74, of Las Animas, died Sunday, Nov. 16, 1986, at Bent County Nursing Home. Born Feb. 29, 1912, in Las Animas. Her husband, Rafael, preceded her in death June 21, 1977. Survived by daughters, Mrs. Betty (Joe) Trujillo, Las Animas; and Shirley Estrada, McPherson, Kan.; sons, Lupe and Ralph, of Las Animas; Louis, Albuquerque, N.M.; Pete, Grand Junction; Jerry, McPherson, Kan.; Raymond, West Virginia; and Joe Montana, Brazil, South America; two sisters, Jose Hernandez, Las Animas; Carrie Sandoval, Lamar; two brothers, Johnny Sherman and Frank Hernandez, both of Denver; 27 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Rosary, 7 p.m. Tuesday; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Mary Church. Concluding service at Fort Lyon National Cemetery.

Lucero, Frances E.

Frances E. Casados Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 18, 1999 - Frances E. Casados Lucero, 45, fell asleep in death at her home in Pueblo, Aug. 15, 1999. Born in Pueblo on Oct. 20, 1953, a resident for about 45 years. Preceded in death by beloved relatives- including a son, Carlito Lucero. Frances was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and shared her biblical knowledge with those who would listen. Survived by her husband of 30 years, Charlie- son, Marcus- daughters, Carla (Jake) Pacheco, Riolynn and RaeJean Lucero-grandchildren, Amanda and Krissie- parents, Sadie and John Casados-mother-in-law, Sulema (Jose) Cruz- sisters, Carol (Al) Lovato, Barbara (Brian) McClure and Sharon (Greg) Casados- brothers, Richard (Betty) Aragon, John (Linda), Ronald (Lori) and Daniel Casados- aunts, Olivia Syzch, Madeline Vargas, Sarida Lopez and Carey Aragon- uncles, Eli Aragon, Ernie (Mitzie), Gilbert, Patrick, Eddie (Frances) and Franklin Casados- and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends. Cremation at her request. Memorial service, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 523 E. Pitkin, Pueblo, with Ruben Segura officiating.

Lucero, Francis

Francis Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 19, 2000 - Francis Lucero, 63, known to family and friends as "Frank," departed this life July 13, 2000, in the VA Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif. Born in Roy, N.M., March 16, 1937. He was a retired security guard for the IBM Corp. in California. Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Vivianita (Romero) Lucero; a son, Frank Ralph Lucero; three brothers, Manuel "Tex" Lucero, Arthur and John Lucero. At age 16, Frank joined the U.S. Marine Corps and had been gone from Pueblo for about a year. His folks did not know where he was. A Catholic priest, Father Vincent, who was the pastor at St. Leander's parish at that time, found Frank. The priest and Frank's parents went to Denver and got him out because he was under age. Frank later re-joined the Marines when he attained the legal age. Survived by his lifelong companion and best friend, Geraldine Lucero, San Jose, Calif.; children, Roseann (Richard) Solorio, Hollister, Calif., Robert Lucero, Joseph (Connie) Lucero, Thomas Lucero, Noreen Guzman and Irene Lucero, all of San Jose, Calif.; siblings, Josie (Magger) Fuentes, Ernest Lucero, Mary Archuleta, Adeline (Vincent) Lucero, Patsy (Phil) Montoya, Fidel (Carmen) Lucero, Sam (Sandy) Lucero and Annie (Cecil) Baca, all of Pueblo, Lucy (Alfred) Vigil, Colorado Springs; two sisters-in-law, Cora and Vangie; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral service, 11 a.m. today, Angelus Chapel, Rev. Thomas R. Hinni, C. M., officiating. Full military honors at graveside, Roselawn Cemetery, by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. The Lucero family will receive friends at the Steel City Eagles Lodge, 3108 Thatcher Ave., following the burial rites.

Lucero, George

George Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 26, 1999 - George Lucero, 53, of Pueblo, passed away May 25, 1999. Born on Nov. 17, 1945, in Pueblo. Preceded in death by his father, Cecilio Lucero, in 1987. Survived by his mother, Ann V. Lucero, of the family home in Pueblo- brothers, Billy(Virginia) Lucero, Denver, and Ernesto Lucero, Denver- sister, Maria Margarita Lucero, Denver. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. No viewing. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Francis Xavier Church, Rev. Ron Roche, celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at 2324 Spruce.

Lucero, George

George Lucero - Huerfano World - January 4, 1990 - In Memoriam - In Loving Memory of our brother, George Lucero, who died Jan. 3, 1988. - Verse - The Pacheco Family.

Lucero, Gilbert

Gilbert "Clip-Board" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 9, 1987 - Gilbert "Clip-Board" Lucero, 34, Lucero, Gilbert late of 1713 Constitution, Apt. 3011, died Jan. 8, 1987. He was a graduate of East High School Class of 1971. Survived by parents, Gilbert and Mary E. Lucero. Brother of Veronica (Ron) Diaz, Delores Lusk, Delphin Lucero, Greg Lucero, Ron Martin, Annadene Sanchez, Ginger Lucero and Maschelle Pederson Vaught, all of Pueblo. A grandson of Clarita and Anselmo Rodriquez and Sofie Pique, all of Pueblo. Numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins also survive. Preceded in death by his mother, Henretta Lucero, in 1970; and brother, Larry Lucero, in 1968. Funeral service, 9 a.m. Monday at Rivera Chapel with Pastor Ron Diaz of the New Life Bible Church officiating. Interment service at Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 1914 E. Fourth Street, home of parents.

Lucero, Gilbert J.

Gilbert J. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 15, 2000 - Gilbert J. Lucero, 73. Born March 16, 1927, in Ocate, N.M., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 13, 2000. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rosie Lucero; children, Daniel (Carol) Lucero, Pastor Roger (Grace) Lucero, Judy (Alfred) Vigil; grandson, Richard Lucero, whom he helped raise, all of Pueblo. Gilbert was blessed with five other grandchildren, Tony, Angelica, Megan, Dion and Amaris; as well as three great-grandchildren that he loved very much. Survived also by brothers, Willie (Stella) Lucero of Ocate, N.M., Abelino (Rita) Lucero of Denver, Colo., Dan (Kate) Lucero of Pueblo; sisters, Tomacita Vigil of Denver and Lucille (Cip) Bernal of Pueblo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Juan and Altagracia Lucero; daughter, Renee Lucero; sisters, Adelina Lucero, Georgia Montoya; and one brother, Florentino Lucero. Gilbert moved to Pueblo in 1952 after serving in the United States Air Force in Japan, South Korea, and Phoenix, Ariz. Till the day he went to be with the Lord, Gilbert remained patriotic as a true military man at heart, with a love for his country, his community and his God. He worked at the CF&I Steel Mill (Tube Mill) until his retirement in 1983. He was a member of the VFW Post 61, Aerie Eagles No. 145 and the St. Charles Senior Citizens Club. Gilbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend. He was known by his family and friends as a man of his word, a man of integrity, decency and honesty. He loved traveling, camping, fishing and the great outdoors. Gilbert's great joy was during the times he spent at the Lucero Ranch in Ocate, N.M. Viewing, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Sacred Heart Cathedral. Celebrant, Rev. Mark Plewka. Interment at Imperial Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after the interment. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family will receive guests at 2512 Cheyenne.

Lucero, Gilbert P.

Gilbert P. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - April 02, 2003 - Gilbert P. Lucero, 81, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord March 31, 2003. Born July 3, 1921, in Walsenburg, Colo., to Clair and Percy Lucero. Preceded in death by his first wife, Henrietta Sapeda, who was the mother of his eight children; his parents; brother, George Lucero; and three sisters, Ruby, Bernice and Anita; three children, Veronica Diaz, Gilbert Jr. and Larry Lucero. Survived by his second wife, Mary Lucero; children, Dolores Lusk, Delphin Lucero, Greg Lucero, Annadene Lucero and Ginger (Brian) Aguirres; stepchildren, Maschelle (Joseph) Jacquez, Ron Martin; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Olivia DeHerrera and Fern Wilson; special life long friend who meant the world to him, Ernesto Martinez; special caregiver and granddaughter, Brandy Lucero; and numerous friends and relatives. Gilbert grew up in Walsenburg, and served in World War II. In 1978, Gilbert retired from the Pueblo Army Depot after 32 years of service. Gilbert was a special man and always showed kindness and love for everyone he knew. Viewing, 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and funeral service, noon Thursday, at Romero Chapel. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after service. Cremation to follow. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lucero, Harold R.

Harold R. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - April 5, 1987 - Harold R. Lucero, 1515 Danforth, departed this life April 3, 1987, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. A Pueblo resident since 1964, he was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Aguilar. Graduated from Aguilar High School in 1954, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1962. He married the former Marie Romero on Feb. 6, 1964, in Raton, N.M. An avid fisherman, he was employed in the wire mill at CF&I Steel Corp. Predeceased by brother, Ben Lucero, in 1949; a sister, Martha Lucero, in 1948; and mother, Manuelita Lujan-Lucero, in 1985. Survivors include his beloved wife, Marie; three brothers, John Lucero, Belton, Texas, Frank (Sophia) Belarde, Pueblo, Andrew Abeyta, Denver; four sisters, Sadie (Ben) Abeyta, Delores Lucero, both of Pueblo, Ernestine (Mike) Valdez, Denver, Lucy (Serfian) Duran, Las Animas; in-laws, the Rev. Manuel (Dorothy) Romero, Erlinda Lucero, Donald Romero, Arm and Romero, Manuel Romero Jr., Linda (Pete) Roybal, Patsy Romero, Martha LeFebre, Ida Archuleta; two god-children, Delores Baca and Melissa Romero, all of Pueblo. Service, 7 p.m. Sunday, Angelus Chapel. Rosary recitation, 8 p.m. Monday, and Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Tuesday; both services at St. Francis Xavier Church. Military honors at graveside, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 1138 E. Orman.

Lucero, Henry

Henry Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 30, 2000 - Henry Lucero, 93, a retired ammunitions handler from the Pueblo Army Depot, departed this life Nov. 29, 2000, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital following a brief illness. Born Jan. 16, 1907, in Roy, N.M. Mr. Lucero loved and lived for his family. He was always the life of a family gathering. He was an accomplished fiddler and played in several bands, and was called upon to play many a bride's "entrega." He also enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, professional wrestling, professional rodeos, and taking care of his two German Sheppards "Butch" and "Macho". Predeceased by his parents, Encarnacion and Margarita (Gonzales) Lucero; infant son, Gilbert Lucero; and his beloved wife, Frances (Gonzales) Lucero in 1994. Survived by his children, William (Charlotte) Lucero, Arvada, Margaret (Louis) Luna, Pueblo, Betty (Roy) Abeyta, Pueblo, Joanne (Eddie) Lazo, Arvada, Eva Rodriguez, San Antonio, Texas, Rose Geremia, Pueblo, Henry (Kathy) Lucero, Denver, Frances (Henry) Gonzales, Steve (Debra) Lucero, all of Pueblo; a sister, Celia Sanchez, Pueblo; 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation today, Angelus Chapel, noon until 5 p.m. Both services, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary vigil, 7 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Friday, Rev. Robert Carden celebrant. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, Hope S.

Hope S. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 09, 2005 - Hope S. Lucero, born June 26, 1930, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2005. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe S. Lucero; and son, Frank D. Lucero. Survived by children, Joann Engle, Alex Lucero, Joseph Lucero, Barney Lucero, Belinda (Lawrence) Villalobos, Edward (Rebecca) Lucero, Sheila Lucero, Christopher (Betty) Lucero and Urban (Mary A.) Lucero; brothers, Fred and Amos Maestas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and other relatives. Vigil rosary and memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Leander Church. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after service. Cremation has taken place.

Lucero, Irene H.

Irene H. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 25, 2005 - Irene H. Lucero passed away March 20, 2005, in Pueblo. She was born July 20, 1922, in Calhan, Colo. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond S. Lucero. Her survivors include her sons, Raymond Lucero and David Tharp; special friends, Jess and Della Alfaro, Darlene Armijo, Lupe Hinojos and family; her home nurse and special friend, Jackie Martinez. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2005, in the Davis Memorial Chapel.

Lucero, Jesse Albert

Jesse Albert Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 16, 2005 - Jesse Albert Lucero, 54, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2005. Preceded in death by his father, Edwardo Lucero Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolina Lucero; sons, Jesse Lucero Jr., Christopher Lucero and step-son, Joseph Mantini III; daughter, Kari Lucero; mother, Viola Lucero; brothers, Edward Jr. (Maria) and Phillip (Tina) Lucero; sisters, Evelyn (Jim Sr.) Martinez, Linda (Robert) Cannon and Debbie (Tony) Outen; and grandchildren, Xavier, Annelise, Jessica and Amber. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Many thanks to all of Jess and Carolina's family and friends who supported him through prayers and the special benefit in memory of Jess. Also special thanks to James and Louann and Peggy Marin. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Monday, at Praise Assembly. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at Praise Assembly Hall following service.

Lucero, Joe A.

Joe A. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 16, 2001 - Joe A. Lucero, 67, known to all as "Joe The Barber," departed this life peacefully May 14, 2001, at the family home with all his children gathered around him. A lifetime Pueblo resident, Joe was born April 21, 1934. A longtime Bessemer businessman, he was the former owner of Joe's Barber Shop located in the Minnequa Business District. His father, Pete Lucero, had retired and turned the family business over to Joe. He had a loyal following of customers and friends. He enjoyed fishing, boating, big game hunting, restoring his 1942 Ford pickup and just being with family and friends. He married Rita Marie Saiz May 24, 1957. She precedes him in death, Dec. 11, 1997; also his parents, Pete and Maria (Rael) Lucero; sisters, Alice Garcia, Maria Lena Sanchez. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Laura Lucero, Linda (Jason) C'deBaca, Patricia (Dennis) Sena, all of Denver. Lisa (Frank) Morrow, Pueblo, Joseph Lucero Jr., Euliss, Texas, Loraine (Roberto) Torres, Erie, Colo., Lynn Lucero, Pueblo; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Grace Blea, Manuel (Amy) Lucero, Vicent (Adeline) Lucero, Veronica (Bob) Wise, Pete (Lucy) Lucero, Charlie Lucero, Rio Janell (Nick) Avila, John (Bonnie) Lucero, Sophie (Bill) Bower; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 421 Clark St. Rev. John Watters, S.J. celebrant. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at Mount Carmel Parish Hall following the burial rites.

Lucero, Joe J.

Joe J. "Jose" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 24, 1999 - Joe J. "Jose" Lucero, 81, of Pueblo passed away Jan. 21, 1999. Preceded in death by wife, Freida Lucero, 1957- son, James Lucero, 1991- and three sisters. Survived by children, Joe A. (Mary) Lucero of Pueblo, Timothy N. (Lena) Lucero of Denver, Anita (Robert) Salas of Pueblo and Catherine Vigil (Bill Garcia) of Pueblo- eight grandchildren- two great-grandchildren- sisters, Mary Charlifue, Theresa Martinez and Teddie Valdez- and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe will be remembered as an avid fisherman and a man with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed life, always living for the moment with hope and optimism. Viewing hours, 1 to 5 p.m. today. Recitation of the rosary to follow visitation, 7 p.m., Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 1999, St. Leander Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, John Paul

John Paul Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 22, 1999 - John Paul Lucero passed away in Sacramento, Calif., on July 6, 1999 , at the age of 56. John was born in Colorado and lived in the Sacramento, Calif., area for 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara of Fairoaks, Calif.-his children, Melissa Lucero-Chand, Matthew Lucero- son-in-law, John Chand-and granddaughter, Ashley Jessica Chand- in-laws, Lorenzo and Florinda Cruz. In Colorado, John is survived by the families of Albert and Ermie Montez, Joe and Lupe Gonzales, Arcy Herrera, Duvie Gonzales, Esther Gonzales, Cedric Gonzales, Ben and Alice Garduno, all of Pueblo, Maria and Hector Huertas of Texas and James Martinez of California. Preceded in death by grandparents, Leandro and Erlinda Gonzales- aunts and uncles, Lee and Caroline Gonzales, Rudy Gonzales, Gilbert Herrera and Virginia Martinez. He was a member of IBEW Local 340 for 35 years. There will be a memorial Mass on Friday, July 23, at 2p.m. at Mount Carmel Church, 421 Clark.

Lucero, Johnny J.

Johnny J. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 18, 2004 - Johnny J. Lucero, 77, passed away July 15, 2004. Survived by his many cousins including, Sarah Vigil of Pueblo, Emma Neal of Thornton, Colo., and Ross Garcia of Pueblo and their families. Preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Florensia Lucero. Johnny was born June 23, 1927, in Pueblo. He was a Korean Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel with Vernon McFarland presiding. Military honors and interment will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, in Denver.

Lucero, Jose D.

Jose D. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - September 22, 2001 - Jose D. Lucero, age 70, of Rocky Ford. Services from St. Peter Catholic Church, Rocky Ford. Vigil service, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Interment, Hillcrest Cemetery.

Lucero, Jose E.

Jose E. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - September 04, 1997 - Jose E. Lucero, 53, of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 2, 1997. Survived by his children, Michael (Dolinda) Lucero, Michelle Lucero, (Joseph Costanza)- mother, Mary P. Lucero- brothers, Phil (Barbara) Lucero, Gilbert and Richard Lucero- numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives also survive. Funeral service, Friday, 10 a.m., Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Graveside honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lucero, Jose Rudy

Jose "Rudy" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 11, 1997 - Jose "Rudy" Lucero, born on Aug. 7, 1944, in San Luis, Colo. Preceded in death by parents, Remigio and Asuncion Chacon Lucero- parents-in-law, Joe and Stella Trujillo. Survived by wife, Barbara (Trujillo) Lucero of Denver- children, Rudy Jr. (Renee) Lucero of Avondale, David Lucero, Debbie Lucero of Pueblo, Allan Ray Trujillo, Andrea Lucero, both of Denver- brother, Billy Lee (Paula) Lucero- sisters, Maria (Moises) Vigil, Colorado Springs, Isabel Cordova, Pueblo- grandchildren, Shawntu Lucero, Alicia, Andrew, Angel Lucero, Alan Trujillo Jr.- nephews, Arthur Vigil, William Cordova, William Lucero, Leonard Lucero- nieces, Patricia Gonzales, Virginia Montanez, Rita Yslas, Christina Lucero- great-niece, Sariyatie Angel Justice- uncles, Prudencio Chacon of San Luis, Benito (Delfina) Chacon of Pueblo- aunts, Bertha (Thomas) Vigil of San Luis, Cora Mack of Pueblo, Sophia Chacon of San Luis. Rudy was a well-known musician for many years in Pueblo, playing saxophone, guitar and vocals.

Lucero, Joseph Roman

Joseph Roman Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - November 27, 2002 - Joseph Roman Lucero, 58, departed this life Nov. 24, 2002, at Belmont Lodge. Born Dec. 2, 1943, in Dahlia, N.M. He was a carpet layer by trade. Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Duran Lucero, Feb. 25, 1981. Survived by his father, Serafin Alfonso Lucero; siblings, Dora (Ruben) Chavez, Isabel (Augustin) Montoya, Adam Lucero, Angie (Garry DeAragon) Morales and Louise (Wayne) LaCrue; and other relatives and friends. Visitation, noon until 5 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass, 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cremation to follow.

Lucero, Juan J.

Juan J. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 13, 2001 - Age 72, of Pueblo. Viewing from 1 to 7 p.m. tonight at Romero Chapel. Vigil Rosary, 7 p.m. tonight at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Leander Church. Celebrant, Rev. Ben Bacino. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after rosary and Mass. Military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Inurnment of Cremains, 2 p.m. Wednesday Imperial Cemetery.

Lucero, Juanita M.

Juanita M. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 21, 2001 - Juanita M. Lucero, 74, of Pueblo, passed away July 19, 2001. Born on May 1, 1927, in Wagon Mound, N.M. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Aurelia Quintana; brother, Florencio Quintana. Survived by her husband, Juan J. Lucero; children, Aileen (Andrew R. Carrillo Jr.) Lucero, Thomas J. (Lillian) Lucero Sr. and Ralph (Clorinda) Gonzales, all of Pueblo; sister, Mercedes Sheek, Denver; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Juanita enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, watching Bronco games, singing in the choir at church, the time she spent with her family and going to Cripple Creek. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday at St. Leander Church, celebrant, Rev. Ben Bacino. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after rosary and Mass. Inurnment of cremains, Tuesday, 2 p.m., Imperial Cemetery.

Lucero, Julia Gallardo

Julia Gallardo Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 30, 2004 - Julia Gallardo Lucero, 98, longtime resident of Salt Creek passed away on Dec. 28, 2004, at her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Lucero was born on June 29, 1906, in El Paso, Texas. She is predeceased by her parents, Benito and Isidra (Armendariz) Gallardo; husband, Concepcion Lucero, on Aug. 8, 1992; grandsons, Ernest Ayala, Charlie Soto and Marcos Soto; great-grandsons, Tom Vega and Joshua Lucero; great-great-great-grandson, Justin Trujillo; granddaughters, Eleanor Vega-Lopez and Juanita Vega-Garcia; compadre and comadre, Santiago and Antonia Aragon; son-in-law, Ruben Rebeterano. She leaves to cherish her memory beloved children, Isidra "Chila'' Lucero, Eufemia (Marcos) Soto, Marcelina (Manuel) Vega, Alicia Rebeterano, Carol (Ben) Ayala, Fred (Rita) Lucero and Marie (Ernest) Finn; 31 grandchildren, 127 great-grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lee (Mary) Lucero; her faithful dog, "Baby," and many other relatives and friends. Visitation, 4 to 8 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Rosary vigil, 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, with Father Marco Salinas, as celebrant; both services at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, Julian A.

Julian A. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - September 10, 2005 - Julian A. Lucero, 83, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord Sept. 8, 2005. Born April 12, 1922, to the union of Juan and Marcelita Lucero. Preceded in death by first wife, Flora Lucero; second wife, Katherine Lucero; parents, Juan (Marcelita) Lucero; brother, Joe Lucero; sisters, Lucy Garcia and Faustina Tuscon; son-in-law, Basilio Barela; grandson, Richard Lilley; granddaughter, Ann Lilley; and great-granddaughter, Christian Luna. Survived by sons and daughters, Emma Barela, Veronica (Ivan) Kinser, Elizabeth (Joshua) Elorreaga, Ezequiel (Jordy) Navejas, Dannie (Diane) Lucero, Betty (Joe) Duran, and his pride and joy, Martin (Corinne) Lucero; special cousins whom dad loved as if they were his brother and sisters, Andrew Gallegos, Mary Gallegos and Rose Herrera; special friends who were a joy in dad's life, Shirley and Susan Aragon, Guillermo and Candido Rael; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Viewing, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and vigil service to follow at 6 p.m. Funeral Service, 11 a.m. Monday, at Full Gospel Assembly, 1101 E. Seventh St., Pueblo. Officiating will be the Rev. Pete Ramos, Doctor Joshua Elorreaga and Danny Lucero. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at Romero Courtesy Hall after vigil and at Full Gospel after interment.

Lucero, Kelly Ray

Kelly Ray Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 19, 2001 - Was called home on March 16, 2001, after a brief illness to be reunited in Heaven with his parents, Sequel and Naomi Lucero; and grandparents, Julian and Porfiria Reyes. He was born May 29, 1975, in Pueblo, and was a 1994 graduate of Central High School. Kelly was an avid wrestling fan and had many friends and relatives who will dearly miss him. His survivors include his siblings, Richard, Edward, Roseann and Merrilee Lucero; and cousin and caregiver, Genieve Zelaya; among other relatives. Memorial service at l p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2001, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Friends and relatives will be received at 555 Avocado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed through the Davis Mortuary.

Lucero, Larry

Larry Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 28, 2000 - Larry Lucero, 60, born Feb. 26, 1940, passed away May 26, 2000. Survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Pat Lucero; sisters, Cecelia (Mike) Medina, Madeline (David) Montiel, Theresa Lucero, Gloria Casias and Mary Lucero; brothers, Raymond (Sylvia) Lucero, Richard (Pat) Lucero and Paul Lucero; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Loretta) Solorzano, Pedro (Lupe) Garcia, Tom (Mary) Solorzano, David (Carmen) De La Rosa, John Solorzano and Daniel Solorzano. Preceded in death by his parents, Merejildo and Odelia Lucero; brothers, Barney, Orlando, Frank and Jim Lucero; sister, Tina Lucero; and father and mother-in-law, George and Dolores Solorzano. Larry enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with his family and friends. Viewing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rosary, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 1512 E. Routt or 2031 Pine.

Lucero, Leopoldo E.

Leopoldo (Leo) E. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - June 29, 1986 - Leopoldo (Leo) E. Lucero, 83, of Aguilar, died June 27, 1986, at the Trinidad State Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 25, 1903, in Trinchera, Colo., to Raymundo and Maria Lucero. Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Anthony Church, Aguilar. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anthony Church. Interment, St. Anthony Cemetery, Aguilar.

Lucero, Librado

Librado Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - May 14, 2006 - Librado Lucero, 94, went to be with the Lord May 11, 2006, in Thornton, Colo. Librado Lucero is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Lucero; children, Gilbert (Sarah) Lucero, Connie Lucero, Betty (David) Lucero-Turner, Richard (Doris) Lucero, Irene (Juan) Trujillo, Ruth (Eppie) Martinez, Grace (Don) Reigh, Gary Lucero, Beverly Lucero; 26 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Andres Lucero; and great-grandson, Michael Pentaude. Librado was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Aug. 24, 1911, and grew up in El Paso, Texas, and Wiley, Colo. He worked for many years at the Pueblo Army Depot and retired in 1982. Visitation noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday; both services at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Lucero, Lourdes V.

Lourdes V. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - February 08, 1999 - Lourdes V. Lucero, 91, Pueblo resident since 1995, passed away Feb. 6, 1999. She was born March 10, 1906, in Pecos, N.M. Survived by daughter, Marie Antoinette (Ruben) Anaya of Pueblo- three sons, David A. (Molly) Lucero, Gilbert Lucero, Joe Pat Lucero, all of New Mexico. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cerrillos, N.M., Rev. Donan Herbe, OFM, celebrant. Interment, Cerrillos Cemetery.

Lucero, Lucas

Lucas Lucero - Huerfano World - December 19, 1991 - Funeral service for Lucas Lucero, 93, of Trujillo Creek, was Monday from J.M. Antle Funeral Home in Walsenburg. A former Huerfano, Mr. Lucero died Dec. 13, 1991, at his home on Trujillo Creek after a lengthy illness. Born Apr. 5, 1898 at Cuchara, the son of Manuel and Ramona Lucero, he attended school there and worked at many of the Huerfano County area coal mines for 22 years. He went into ranching in 1949 in Pryor and later on Trujillo Creek, above Aguilar. He married the former Anne Quintana in Raton, NM, Nov. 4, 1950, after his first wife, Josephine, died in 1947. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Spanish Peaks Soil Conservation District over 15 years, Spanish Peaks Volunteer Fire Department, Cordova Pass Reunion Committee and the congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Trinidad. Survivors include his wife, Anne, of the family home; his children, Gilbert Lucero, Trujillo Creek, Dale Lucero, Walsenburg, Homer Lucero, Lawrence, KS, Floyd Lucero, Denver, Gordon Lucero, Trujillo Creek and Dorothy Smith, western Oklahoma; a sister, Placida Barela, Pueblo; 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Burial was in Huerfano Masonic Cemetery in Walsenburg. J.M. Antle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lucero, Lucy S.

Lucy S. Lucero - Denver Rocky Mountain News - April 01, 1999 - Lucy S. Lucero, 74, of Denver died March 23. Services were March 29, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Lucero was born Lucy S. Puralta in Walsenburg on June 4, 1924. She married Ernest A. Lucero, 1941. She was a homemaker. Survivors include daughters Helen, Hope Salas, Nadine Ruiz, Linda Estrada, Jandra, Carol, Lucy; sons Ernest, Rudy, Manuel, Arthur, all of Denver.

Lucero, Lupe

Lupe Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 31, 2003 - Lupe Lucero, 75, passed away, Monday, Dec. 29, 2003. Born Sept. 19, 1928, in Pueblo, Colo. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Ignacia Martinez; brother, Joe T. Martinez; and sister, Mary Montoya. Survived by her spouse of 58 years, Raymond Lucero; children, David (Raylene) Lucero, Elizabeth (Joe) Colistro, Marie (Glenn) Chavez, Karl (Ilka) Lucero and Jason Lucero; grandchildren, Ann-Marie (Jacob) Legendre and Karl Lucero; great-grandson, Ashton; sisters, Rose (Fred) Jimenez, Lucy (Lupe) Jaramillo, Esther (Ralph) Polito; and numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her family, music and flowers. Her great-grandson brought a special light into her life. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2004, Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment, Roselawn Cemetery.

Lucero, Luther

Luther Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - April 25, 2003 - Luther Lucero, 84, entered eternal life on April 22, 2003. He was born on March 23, 1919, to the union of Luis and Marina Lucero. He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Evodio Chavez; and brothers, Alfred, Edward, Richard and Louie Lucero. Luther leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 47 years, Trinidad "Triny"; children, Rita (Steve) Cordova, Laura (Skip) Hayes and Jeannie Lucero; grandchildren, Julie (Rob) Wilson, Rob Lucero, Carly Rey-Hayes; great-grandchildren, Zac and Travis Wilson, Shaniaha and Steven Ortega; brothers and sisters, Harkin Lucero, Loren (Marilyn) Lucero, Frances Martinez, Clara (John) Rivas, Barbara (Alfonso) DeHerrera, Tony Lucero, and numerous other relatives and friends. Luther served in the Army during WWII as a paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne Division, and landed in Normandy on D-Day, after which he received the Purple Heart. He worked for over 35 years at the Pueblo Army Depot, and retired in 1977. He then spent several years working at Pueblo Motive. He was also a member of the Steel City Chapter 39 DAV, where he served as a commander, chaplain, and in various other capacities. Luther enjoyed fishing and going on his many trips to Cripple Creek; but above all, loving his family. Viewing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2003, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26, 2003, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Cremation will follow. Also please visit Luther's memorial at www.mem.com.

Lucero, Manuel S.

Manuel S. (Manny) Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - February 10, 2004 - Manuel S. (Manny) Lucero. Survived by his loving wife Joan Davis Lucero, children, Stephanie, Terri and Ray; sisters and brothers, Erma, Doris, Frances, Martha, Carmelita, Ronnie, Robert and Ernie. Also, 4 step children and families. A memorial service will be Thursday, Feb. 12, 2004 - at 1:00 p.m. at National Cremation Society, 2775 S. Broadway, Englewood, Colo.

Lucero, Maria D.

Maria D. Lucero  Pueblo Chieftain  May 18, 1974 - Maria D. Lucero, age 82, died May 16, Huerfano Memorial Hospital. Spanish Rosary 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Furphy-Lawson Chapel. Scripture Rosary 7:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection 10 a.m. Monday, St. Mary Church. Interment, South St. Mary Cemetery. Friends will be received at 505 E. Fifth St. Surviving daughters, Mrs. John Wilkins, Walsenburg; Mrs. Jose Vigil, Denver; Della Valdez, Newark, Calif.; Mrs. Carmon Martinez, Vacaville, Calif.; Mrs. Juanita Pacheco, Hayward, and Mrs. Julia Agentis, Bethlehem, Pa. Sons Filinon Lucero, Pueblo; J. R. Lucero, Denver; Claude Lucero, San Leander, Calif.; 52 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Lucero, Maria Susan

Maria "Susan" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - June 18, 1998 - Maria "Susan" Lucero, 60, of Lamar, died Monday, June 15, 1998. Rosary scripture service, 7 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday. Both services at St. Frances de Sales Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Lamar. Burial, Riverside Cemetery. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, Lamar. Memorial contributions to the Maria Lucero Memorial Fund.

Lucero, Mary

Mary "Anna" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 18, 1987 - Mary "Anna" Lucero, late of 4612 Thatcher Ave., died unexpectedly Oct. 16, 1987. Preceded in death by husband, Felix Lucero, in 1977, and son, Ray Lucero, in 1974. Survived by children, Esequiel (Neomi) Lucero, Ida (Adelmo) Arellano, Mary Ann Lucero, all of Pueblo, Tina (Ronald) Taylor, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Mary Lucero of Colorado Springs. A sister of Nick Espinoza of Monte Vista, Ray Espinoza of Montrose, Presiliana Arellano of Pueblo, Mary Ortega of Idaho, Mereley Marques of California, and Grace Vigil of Center. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Recitation of the rosary, 7 p.m. Sunday and Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Monday. Both services at Shrine of St. Therese. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Friends and relatives will be received at 602 Pear, home of Mr. and Mrs. Adelmo Arellano.

Lucero, Mary R.

Mary R. "Grandma" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 29, 2006 - Mary R. "Grandma" Lucero passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2006, after a lengthy illness. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Librado; son, Andres (Andy); great-grandson, Michael Pentaude; and parents, Apolonio and Leonora Zamora. She is survived by six brothers and sisters. She also is survived by stepson, Gilbert (Sarah) Lucero; her children, Connie (John) Tracy, Betty (Dave) Lucero-Turner, Richard (Doris) Lucero, Irene (John) Trujillo, Ruth (Eppie) Martinez, Janet (Don) Reigh, Gary and Beverly; 26 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Mary was born June 4, 1923, in Spring Canyon (Vigil) Colorado. Mary was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She loved children, and after raising her family, she became a foster grandparent for 17 years. She also worked as a volunteer at the St. Francis Senior Center, and was a member of the Legion of Mary, Altar Society, Ministers of Praise at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, and Sociedad de Nuestra Senora Del Carmen. Visitation, 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Rosary, 7:30 p.m. Monday, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday; both services at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at 302 Starlite Drive.

Lucero, Max

Max Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 6, 1987 - Max Lucero, 73, passed away July 3, 1987. Mr. Lucero was born Oct. 17, 1914, in Colorado. Mr. Lucero was a veteran of WW II, having served with the U.S. Army. He is survived by three sisters, Isabelle Medina of Denver; Carmelita Garcia and Adelina Moya, both of Los Angeles, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Lucero was a retired employee of Tom's Trash Service. Visitation from noon until 5 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Imperial Funeral Home. A scripture service will be held 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Imperial Chapel. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be performed at graveside by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. Lucero's niece, Marie (Fermin) Cordova, 3306 Lancaster.

Lucero, Michael Gary

Michael "Big Mike" Gary Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 06, 2003 - Michael "Big Mike" Gary Lucero, entered into rest on July 3, 2003, at his residence. He was born, Sept. 28, 1952. He is preceded in death by his father, Ben J. Lucero; grandparents, Fred and Mary Herrera. Survived by mother, Julia H. Lucero of Pueblo; brother, David (Becky) Lucero of Augusta, Ga.; sister, Karen (Leonard) Gallegos; nephews, Gabriel and Bradley of Pueblo; and many kids and co-workers of East High School. Also survived by numerous aunts and uncles. Mr. Lucero was a native of Pueblo and worked for District 60 as a security officer at East High School for 30 years. He was a dedicated Bronco fan. Viewing, 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, at Romero Chapel. Vigil service, 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Tuesday; both at St. Francis. Interment, Union Highland Cemetery, Florence, Colo. Relatives and friends will be received at St. Francis Hall after vigil service and Romero Courtesy Hall after interment.

Lucero, Michelle Leann

Michelle Leann Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 08, 2001 - Michelle Leann Lucero, infant daughter of Michelle Rodriguez and Manuel Lucero, departed this life July 4, 2001. Survived also by brothers, Michael and Manuel Lucero Jr.; grandparents, Ernest and Cynthia Gonzales, Natilie Rodriguez, Briget Solis, Beatrice Cervantes, Ernest Lucero; great-grandparents, Ernest and Phyllis Gonzales Sr., Janet Rodriguez, Lorriane Solis; godparents, Scott and Milissa Gomez; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Graveside service, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mountain View Cemetery (Acero Street gate).

Lucero, Nash Jr.

Nash Lucero Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - July 29, 1998 - Nash Lucero Jr., 78, former Pueblo resident, passed away July 27, 1998, in Rocky Ford. Born on Oct. 3, 1919, in Timpas, Colo., in a covered wagon, a fact he was very proud of. Served in the U.S. Army for five years during WWII in the South Pacific Theater. Attained the rank of 1st Sergeant. He received the Bronze Star, along with other commendations and medals. He married Dora M. Marquez on Feb. 1, 1948, in Aguilar, Colo. He received an Associated Arts Degree from Trinidad State Junior College, Bachelor of Arts Degree from Adams State College, Alamosa. He also received a lifetime teaching certificate. Mr. Lucero was a retired teacher with 32 years service to School District 70. He also taught in Model, Colo., and Trinidad. After retirement Mr. Lucero had a mobile ice cream business in Rocky Ford for more than 17 years. Children who heard his bell ringing let each other know here comes the "sno-cone man." Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dora M. Lucero, of the family home- children, Mary Linda (Cy) Chavez, Belinda "Roni" (James) Rael, Sharon (Eric) Sandoval, Nash (Rose) Lucero III, Rebecca Lucero- grandchildren, Adam (Toni), David, Leanna, and John Chavez, Joshua and Kayla Rael, Eric, Amanda, Michelle, and Ethan Sandoval, Lauren, Angela, and J.D. Lucero- siblings, Louis (Raquel) Lucero, Candelario Candy" (Anna) Lucero, Bob (Isabel) Lucero, Bertha Jaquez, Celia (Louis) Gomez, Mary (Frank) Romero- numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Preceded in death by his parents, Nash Sr., and Celia Henry Lucero- sisters, Emma Lujan, Eva Travieso, Alice Jaquez. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Peter's Catholic Church, Rocky Ford, Rev. Thomas R. Hinni, CM, celebrant. Graveside military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Mr. Lucero dedicated his life to helping others, teaching children sound principles, for the future of the world is in their hands.

Lucero, Patricia L.

Patricia L. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - August 14, 2002 - Patricia L. Lucero, 66, born Oct. 5, 1935, in Gardner, Colo., passed away Aug. 12, 2002, in Walsenburg. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Conrad Lucero; and her children, Terry (David) Ginther, Kathy (Joe) Martinez, Tony (Tammy) Lucero, Conrad Lucero, Sylvia (Steve) Brandl, James (Maureen) Lucero, Juan (Tina) Lucero and Chuck (Lisa) Lucero. Also survived by 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Casias; brothers, Milton (Betty) Casias, Stan (Rita) Casias and Ben (Connie) Casias; and sister, Rose Martinez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Tony Casias; and brothers, Bob and Tino Casias. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. The light of her life was her grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family and had an undying faith for the Lord. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church Parish. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private services will be held.

Lucero, Pedro

Pedro Lucero - Blue Valley Times - April 25, 1913 - Justice Killed by Lightning Bolt - Trinidad - Pedro Lucero, justice of the peace and a sheep man of Trinchera, was instantly killed by a bolt of lightning. Lucero was struck down in the presence of his family shortly after he had arisen from the dinner table and stepped outside of the house. His son saw him fall and was himself dazed by the flash of lightning.

Lucero, Pete E.

Pete E. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - February 20, 1999 - Pete E. Lucero, beloved husband, father and grandfather, 59, of Pueblo, passed away Feb. 19, 1999. Born on April 29, 1939, in Costilla, N.M. Preceded in death by his father, Edumenio Lucero- mother, Emma Archuleta. Survived by his wife, Margaret Lucero, of the family home- daughters, Debbie (David) Sanchez, Kathy (Ric) Cordova, and Eva (Rick) Manzanares- sons, Pete (Corrine) Lucero, and Gilbert (Cathy) Lucero- 11 grandsons- seven granddaughters, Steven, Jesse, Aaron, Germain, Gonzalo Lucero, Rick (Selene) Rodgers, Joseph Aguilar, Orlando Purdue Jr., Kelly, Nicholas Trujillo, Michael Guiterrez, Olivia Lucero, Brandy, Jamie Romero, Savannah, Margarita Trujillo, Gerica, Angelica Lucero- brother, Ed (Dorothy) Lucero- special cousin, Tommy Arellano- special friends, Kelly Trujillo and Jay Boutwell. Also numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Pete enjoyed music and playing his guitar, camping, fishing, drawing and art work. Viewing, 1-5 p.m. at Romero Chapel. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. Monday at Romero Chapel. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Leander Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at St. Leander Church Hall after interment.

Lucero, Petrolena Mary

Petrolena "Lena" Mary Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 25, 1999 - Petrolena "Lena" Mary Lucero, formerly of Longmont and longtime resident of Pueblo, passed away Dec. 22, 1999. Born May 30, 1909, in Alberts, N.M. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Evelyn Lucero; and late husband, Tomas Lucero. Survived by her daughters, Mary Lewis, Sally Littlejohn, Maggie DeHerrera, Mickey Borrego, Mable Cline and Nancy (JL) Tanner; sons, Robert (Orlinda) Lucero, Arthur (Cathy) Lucero, Ralph (Margaret) Lucero, Joe (Phyllis) Lucero; 55 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her nurse and caregiver, Nurse James Mead. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, at Adrian Comer Garden Chapel with funeral Mass to be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 10 a.m. at St. John Church in Longmont, Colo. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. Visitation at the funeral home Monday, Dec. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lucero, Phyllis

Phyllis "Felice" Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 18, 2003 - Phyllis "Felice" Lucero, 82, passed away Dec. 15, 2003. She is preceded in death by her husband, David M. Lucero; and her daughters, Bertha and Marie Lucero. Survived by children, Jennie Trujillo, Helen (Tony) Espinosa, David B. (Nadine) Lucero and Frank (Shirley) Lucero, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Denise (Larry) Casias, Janice (Carlos) Trujillo, Charlene Garcia, Isadore Lucero, Eutimio Lucero and Jacqueline Lucero, all of Pueblo; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Casias, Andrea (Johnnie) Casias, Raquel Tejeda, Adrian Garcia, Dominique Garcia and Isaiah Lucero, all of Pueblo; great-great-grandchildren, Kayana and Kieya Casias. She is also survived by her brothers, Pete (Josephine) Gallegos, Frank V. (Audrey) Gallegos and Regino Gallegos, all of Villanueva, N.M., and Manuel Gallegos of Pueblo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Holy Rosary Parish, Nocturnal Adoration Society and Canta Pueblo. Visitation, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Services, Holy Rosary Church: Vigil service, 6 p.m. tonight, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in her name to Sangre de Cristo Hospice.

Lucero, Porfirio

Porfirio Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - September 29, 1987 - Porfirio Lucero, 81, affection a t e 1 y known as "Lucy", late of 1117 Lane 33, passed away Sept. 28, 1987. Preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Lucero, January 1987; and a son, Robert Lucero, June 1985. Survived by daughter-in-law, Marcella Lucero, of Pueblo; three grandchildren, Robert Lucero Jr., Tara Lucero, and Catrina Lucero; good friend and guardian, Susie Baca and her family; a cousin, Mary Stella Beldoze, of Fort Collins and other relatives and friends. Retired from CF&I 40-inch department with 24 years of service. Rosary recitation at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rivera Funeral Home Chapel; Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Carmel Church. Interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends and relatives at 1144 Lane 33.

Lucero, Richard

Richard Lucero - Huerfano World - February 3, 1994 - In Loving Memory of Richard Lucero who died February 6, 1988. - Verse - Sadly missed by wife Faye and Family.

Lucero, Rita M.

Rita M. Saiz Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - December 14, 1997 - Rita M. Saiz Lucero, 61, departed this life on Dec. 11, 1997, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. A lifetime Puebloan, Rita was born on Oct. 17, 1936. She was a LPN, and had worked at the former Pueblo Manor for many years. She married Joe A. Lucero, May 24, 1957, in Pueblo. She enjoyed family gatherings, teaching and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very devoted to Mount Carmel Parish. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 40 years, Joe A. Lucero, Pueblo- children, Laura A. Lucero (Andre) Broker, Denver, Linda M. Lucero (Jason) C'deBaca, Denver, Patricia L. Lucero (Dennis) Sena, Denver, Lisa M. Lucero (Frank) Morrow, Pueblo, Joseph A. Lucero Jr. (Virginia), Dallas, Texas, Loraine S. Lucero (Roberto) Torres, San Diego, Calif., Lynn R. Lucero, Pueblo- her father, Gilbert Saiz Sr., Pueblo- siblings, Eleanor (Ron) Raver, San Antonio, Texas, Gilbert (Nancy) Saiz Jr., Colorado Springs, Rebecca (Gary) Romero Sr., Pueblo, Richard (Valerie) Saiz, M.D., Denver- in-laws, Manuel (Amy) Lucero, Vincente (Adeline) Lucero, Grace Blea, Veronica Wise- 11 grandchildren- other relatives and friends. Rita is predeceased by mother, Helen Escobedo Saiz- father-in-law, Pete S. Lucero- sisters-in-law, Alice Garcia, Marie Lena Sanchez. Visitation, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, Angelus Chapel. Vigil service, 7 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday. Both services, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Rev. John Waters, S.J., celebrant. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 4 Rustic Bridge Lane.

Lucero, Rose

Rose Gonzales Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - January 22, 1999 - Rose Gonzales Lucero, 90, of Pueblo, formerly of Walsenburg, died Monday, Jan. 18, 1999. Survived by her children, Simon Gonzales, Linda Garcia, Christina Martinez; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Simon Gonzales; her second husband, Lee Lucero; four brothers, Porfirio, Alfonso, Henery, Archie; two sisters, Stella Guiterrez, Eliosa Medina; and a granddaughter, Violetta DeFontaine. Services, St. Mary Church. Rosary, 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Funeral Mass, immediately following with Father George Uralkunnel officiating. Interment, Huerfano Masonic Cemetery. Huerfano World - January 28, 1999 - Rose Lucero, 90, of Pueblo, formerly of Walsenburg, died January 18, 1999 in University Park Care Center where she was resident. She was born August 22, 1908 to Henrico and Pedra Lucero Gutierrez, in Isidro. Survivors include her children, Simon Gonzales, Pueblo; Linda Garcia, Fort Collins; and Christina Martinez, Arizona; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two husbands, four brothers, and two sisters. Funeral service from St. Mary Church in Walsenburg. Burial in Huerfano Masonic Cemetery.

Lucero, Samuel H.

Samuel H. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 31, 2001 - Age 46, of Manzanola, Colo. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Romero Funeral Chapel, 110 Cleveland, Pueblo, and Sunday in Manzanola, Colo. at St. Joseph The Worker Chapel from 2 to 7 p.m., followed by Vigil rosary. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Manzanola, Colo. Celebrant, Rev. John Farley. Interment, Valley View Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at St. Joseph The Worker Hall after Interment.

Lucero, Sequiel J.

Sequiel J. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 29, 2000 - Sequiel J. Lucero, 68, of Pueblo, passed away March 27, 2000. Born on March 2, 1932, in Center, Colo. Survived by his children, Kelley, Richard, Rose Ann, Merrilee and Edward; three sisters, Ida (Adelmo) Arellano, Mary Ann Lucero and Tina (Ronald) Taylor; 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Viewing, 1 to 7 p.m. today. Funeral service, 7 p.m. today at Romero Funeral Chapel. Cremation to follow.

Lucero, Steve

Steve Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - March 30, 2004 - Steve Lucero, 77, of Pueblo, went home to be with the Lord March 25, 2004. Born March 15, 1927, in Roy, N.M. Preceded in death by his wife, Cora Lucero; parents, John and Venita Lucero. Survived by children, Katherine (Paul) Trujillo, Steve (Linda) Lucero, William Lucero, Ron Lucero, Jeff Lucero, Robert Lucero, Monica Fuentes; daughter-in-laws, Gayle Conci, Gina Cordova; former spouse, Nora Maes; brothers, Leo (Eleanor) Lucero, Robert Arguello Lucero, Tino (Lenore) Lucero; sisters, Martha (Sifer) Lopez, Carmen (Danny) Ramirez, Irene (Mike) Brewer, Annie (Arturo) Grajeda; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Steve's greatest love was when all the family gathered together. He was proud of serving his country as a Merchant Marine and paratrooper. Vigil rosary, 7 p.m. tonight and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday; both at St. Joseph Church. Relatives and friends will be received at St. Joseph Hall after both services. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.

Lucero, Steven M.

Steven M. Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - October 21, 1998 - Stevan M. Lucero passed away Oct. 19, 1998. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen Lucero, daughter, Flora Lucero, sister, Josephine (Jody) Smith of Aguilar, brother, Matthew (Bobbi) Lucero of Aguilar. Also survived by the Romero family, nieces and nephews. Predeceased in death by his parents, Refuego and Jose Lucero, and sister, Agnes Vallegos. Mr. Lucero served in the Army during WWII and retired from the PAD after 30 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 2 for 41 years and served as commander in 1965. He also was a member of VFW Post 61 for 21 years. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, going to the cabin and playing with his poodles, Megan and Susie. Rosary, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday. Both services at Holy Rosary Church Center. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens with military honors by Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Holy Rosary Building Fund in his memory. Viewing, noon to 5 p.m. today.

Lucero, Teresa Marie

Teresa Marie Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - July 18, 2001 - Teresa Marie Lucero, 52, affectionately known as "Nana," departed this life July 13, 2001, the result of an automobile accident. She was born Oct. 13, 1948, in Pueblo. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading and music. She was also a licensed practical nurse. Preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Eloy and Lupe (Atilano) Martinez; a brother, Johnny Martinez; stepfather, Isadore "Chido" Baca. Teresa and grandson Michael Allen Pentaude leave to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Andres Lucero, of the family home; two daughters, Wendy Lucero and Jennifer Lucero, both of Pueblo; two grandchildren, Carena and Josh Pentaude, both of Pueblo; siblings, Joseph (Pat) Martinez, Ben (Ruth) Martinez, all of Pueblo, Antonio "Tony" Martinez, Cheyenne, Wyo., Anita Finn, San Antonio, Texas; numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation, noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Angelus. Both services, Our Lady of Mount Caramel Catholic Church. Rosary vigil, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday. Rev. John J. Waters, S.J., celebrant. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at 1098 S. McCullough Way, Pueblo West.

Lucero, Theresa

Theresa Lucero - Pueblo Chieftain - June 10, 2005 - Theresa Lucero, 58, born Oct. 5, 1946, passed away June 5, 2005, at St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City. Preceded in death by parents, Emmett and Lola (Andrada) Lucero; brother, Eloy Lucero; two sisters, Gloria Martinez, Frances Belarde. Survived by sisters and brothers, Viola (Louie) Trujillo, Angie (Abel) Guerin, Evelyn (Ronnie) Holland, Joe (Della) Lucero, Eugene Lucero, Tony Lucero, Linda Lucero; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service, 6 p.m. today, 2114 E. 13th St.

Lucero, Thomas Jr.

Thomas Lucero Jr. - Pueblo Chieftain - October 24, 2002 - Thomas Lucero Jr., 64, born Oct. 8, 1938, in El Rito, N.M., passed away Oct. 22, 2002. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Reyecitas Lucero; sons, Randy (Margaret) Lucero, Nick (Priscilla) Lucero; daughter, Karen Lucero (Greg Rael); sisters, Laura (Robert) Torres, Marie (Gilbert)