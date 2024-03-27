Tropical Chicken Pizza Recipe - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

ThisBoston Pizza copycat Tropical Chicken Pizza has alfredo sauce, spicy chicken, and pineapple! A crazy but insanely good combination!

I just love all things pizza and pasta.

I mean, it’s dough, cheese, sauce.

But I promise you I’m not going to go on and on about cheesy, creamy things and how much I love them, as I’ve been prone to do in the past.

This pizza is based off of the Boston Pizza Tropical Chicken pizza, but it’s so much better for you! It helps so much to make everything at home from scratch (or as close to scratch as you’re willing to get). I always make my pizza dough with whole wheat flour, and I make the sauce using 1% milk so it’s much lighter than a cream-based sauce. Of course, you could always use all-purpose flour and full fat cream if you want! Those are easy substitutions.

However, the snow is gone. And therefore, bathing suit season will soon be upon us. I mean, we probably have another couple months here in Manitoba. But I’d really like to think it will be here soon.

I don’t know how this combination works.

I like to think that I’m a creative person when it comes to food, but I’m not sure I ever would have thought of putting pineapple on a pizza with Alfredo sauce. It’s just hard to imagine that being good.

But it is. It is so, so good.

*I use this recipe for pizza dough all the time. Keep in mind the dough recipe makes 2 crusts but the topping is for one pizza. Make two of the same or mix things up a little. It can also be frozen for next time.

**The chicken is supposed to have a little bit of a kick. I don’t like things crazy hot, so it’s not super spicy. When you layer the chicken on the alfredo sauce with the pineapple, it’s pretty subtle. If you want to take it up a notch, add a little more.

Tropical Chicken Pizza written by Ashley Fehr 5 from 1 vote Alfredo sauce, spicy chicken and pineapple are an unusual but wonderful combination on this pizza! Inspired by the Tropical Chicken Pizza at Boston Pizza. Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Cuisine American Course Main Course Servings 8 Calories 208cal Ingredients For the dough: ▢ See this pizza dough recipe For the sauce: ▢ 1/4 cup butter

▢ 1/4 cup flour

▢ 1 1/2 cups milk

▢ 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 1/2 tsp garlic powder

▢ 1/4 cup parmesan cheese For the toppings: ▢ 1 chicken breast chopped

▢ 3/4 tsp seasoned salt

▢ 1/2 tsp garlic powder

▢ 1/4 tsp cayenne

▢ 1/4 tsp paprika

▢ 3/4 cuo chopped pineapple

▢ 2 slices bacon cooked and chopped

▢ 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese of choice Instructions Start by making your dough (this will take about 5 minutes prep and 30 minutes rest time).

In a medium pan, sauté chicken with seasoned salt, garlic powder, cayenne and paprika about 6-7 minutes until cooked through. Cooking time will depend on the size of your pieces, so cut open your biggest piece to make sure it is cooked through.

Remove chicken and wipe out pan. In the same pan, melt butter.

Stir in flour with a whisk until smooth. Slowly whisk in milk until smooth. Add salt, garlic powder and parmesan cheese and cook until thickened. Remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Roll out your pizza dough. Bake at 400 degrees F for 7-8 minutes until slightly puffed and dry on top.

Remove from the oven and spread about 1 cup of the alfredo sauce on top of the dough. Top with chicken, pineapple and bacon. Bake another 5-6 minutes at 400 degrees F.

Top with cheese and bake until melted, about 2-3 minutes. Broil 1-2 minute until slightly golden. Nutrition Information Calories: 208cal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 51mg | Sodium: 668mg | Potassium: 139mg | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 475IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 196mg | Iron: 0.4mg