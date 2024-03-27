Tropical Chicken Pizza Recipe - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Dinner
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 1 vote
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Servings 8
ThisBoston Pizza copycat Tropical Chicken Pizza has alfredo sauce, spicy chicken, and pineapple! A crazy but insanely good combination!
I just love all things pizza and pasta.
I mean, it’s dough, cheese, sauce.
But I promise you I’m not going to go on and on about cheesy, creamy things and how much I love them, as I’ve been prone to do in the past.
This pizza is based off of the Boston Pizza Tropical Chicken pizza, but it’s so much better for you! It helps so much to make everything at home from scratch (or as close to scratch as you’re willing to get). I always make my pizza dough with whole wheat flour, and I make the sauce using 1% milk so it’s much lighter than a cream-based sauce. Of course, you could always use all-purpose flour and full fat cream if you want! Those are easy substitutions.
However, the snow is gone. And therefore, bathing suit season will soon be upon us. I mean, we probably have another couple months here in Manitoba. But I’d really like to think it will be here soon.
I don’t know how this combination works.
I like to think that I’m a creative person when it comes to food, but I’m not sure I ever would have thought of putting pineapple on a pizza with Alfredo sauce. It’s just hard to imagine that being good.
But it is. It is so, so good.
*I use this recipe for pizza dough all the time. Keep in mind the dough recipe makes 2 crusts but the topping is for one pizza. Make two of the same or mix things up a little. It can also be frozen for next time.
**The chicken is supposed to have a little bit of a kick. I don’t like things crazy hot, so it’s not super spicy. When you layer the chicken on the alfredo sauce with the pineapple, it’s pretty subtle. If you want to take it up a notch, add a little more.
Ingredients
For the dough:
- See this pizza dough recipe
For the sauce:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
For the toppings:
- 1 chicken breast chopped
- 3/4 tsp seasoned salt
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp cayenne
- 1/4 tsp paprika
- 3/4 cuo chopped pineapple
- 2 slices bacon cooked and chopped
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese of choice
Instructions
Start by making your dough (this will take about 5 minutes prep and 30 minutes rest time).
In a medium pan, sauté chicken with seasoned salt, garlic powder, cayenne and paprika about 6-7 minutes until cooked through. Cooking time will depend on the size of your pieces, so cut open your biggest piece to make sure it is cooked through.
Remove chicken and wipe out pan. In the same pan, melt butter.
Stir in flour with a whisk until smooth. Slowly whisk in milk until smooth. Add salt, garlic powder and parmesan cheese and cook until thickened. Remove from heat.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Roll out your pizza dough. Bake at 400 degrees F for 7-8 minutes until slightly puffed and dry on top.
Remove from the oven and spread about 1 cup of the alfredo sauce on top of the dough. Top with chicken, pineapple and bacon. Bake another 5-6 minutes at 400 degrees F.
Top with cheese and bake until melted, about 2-3 minutes. Broil 1-2 minute until slightly golden.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 208cal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 51mg | Sodium: 668mg | Potassium: 139mg | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 475IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 196mg | Iron: 0.4mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Melanie says
So happy you’ve recreated this!! BP’s tropical chicken pizza is my favourite of theirs. I’ve never made my own pizza dough or Alfredo sauce, but I’m hoping that when I attempt this it’ll taste delicious.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Oh awesome! I hope you enjoy it!
Reply
mia says
So happy I found this! My bf and I make homemade pizza pretty often and this is definitely going to be our next one! 😀
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Mia! Let me know how you like it!
Reply
Dorothy Dunton says
Hi Ashley! I like that you use whole wheat flour. In most of my recipes I sub in some for regular flour. This pizza sounds so good! I like the addition of bacon as I’m of the opinion that bacon makes nearly everything better!
Reply
Shanice says
Looks so good! I would love it if you joined and contribute your awesome posts at my link party at City of Creative Dreams, starts on Fridays 😀 Hope to see you there at City of Creative Dreams Link Party.
Reply
Ashley says
Thanks Shanice! I’ll have to remember to add it to my list!
Reply
Linda Warren says
We love pizza at our house and this one sounds just different enough to surprise the crew. I also like the sound of your BBQ Philly Cheesesteak Pizza. I think you do love pizza a lot! lol Thanks for sharing on Two Cup Tuesday.
Reply
Ashley says
Thanks Linda! And I posted another pizza recipe today… Lol. We can’t get enough!
Reply
Jess @ On Sugar Mountain says
WANTTTTT! This pizza looks absolutely amazing, Ashley! Buffalo chicken pizza is one of my favorites, but now I have to make room in my life for tropical chicken pizza for sure! 😀
Reply
Ashley says
We love pretty much any pizza! It’s a nice way to mix things up sometimes 🙂
Reply
Matt Robinson says
So happy I found this, what an awesome pizza!!! Love the ingredients.
Reply
Ashley says
Thanks Matt! And thanks for sharing!
Reply