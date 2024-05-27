Turkey Tetrazzini Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

This Turkey Tetrazzini uses up leftover turkey in a creamy, cheesy noodle casserole loaded up with tender turkey, sweet peas, and fresh mushrooms, and topped with a golden, crispy Panko-Parmesan topping. It's made from scratch with no cream soups, but is still so simple to make!

Turkey Tetrazzini

Turkey Tetrazzini is the perfect way to use up leftover turkey from the holidays. It's creamy, cheesy, and a meal the whole family will enjoy. Plus, it's super customizable to yours and your family's tastes and even what leftovers you have on hand!

This turkey tetrazzini feature noodles in a rich, cheesy sauce tossed with peas, mushrooms, and turkey, and topped with a savory crispy panko-parmesan topping. No cream soup to be found here!

Do You Have to Use Spaghetti Noodles?

Nope. Spaghetti noodles are probably the most traditional for this particular recipe, but any kind will work. Use 12 ounces of shells, elbow macaroni, rotini, or egg noodles, if you'd like.

I do not recommend using zucchini noodles, as they will get very soggy and soft with baking.

Can I Add Any Extras to Turkey Tetrazzini?

Sure! This is a casserole just waiting to be dressed up! Go ahead and personalize it to yours or your family's taste preferences. Here are just a few ideas:

Veggies - Use this opportunity for a veggie dump! Leftover veggies, vegetables that need to be used up quickly... They'll all pretty much work in this dish! Try zucchini, shredded carrots, green beans, even sweet or spicy peppers!

- Use this opportunity for a veggie dump! Leftover veggies, vegetables that need to be used up quickly... They'll all pretty much work in this dish! Try zucchini, shredded carrots, green beans, even sweet or spicy peppers! Spice - Add a little hot sauce, red pepper flakes, or chopped jalapenos for some spice!

- Add a little hot sauce, red pepper flakes, or chopped jalapenos for some spice! Cheese - Experimenting with the cheese is one of the easiest ways to make something your own. Some gouda, havarti, or provolone would all work great in this dish.

What to Serve with Turkey Tetrazzini

You can serve some leftover Thanksgiving sides such as bourbon-glazed carrots or homemade creamed corn to add some extra veggies with dinner.

It also pairs nicely with a simple, fresh green salad.

Can I Freeze Turkey Tetrazzini?

Yes, you can!

Prepare according to directions. Do not bake. Allow to cool to room temperature before covering and freezing for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bake for an additional 10 minutes to account for the cold dish.

Turkey Tetrazzini Video

Turkey Tetrazzini This Turkey Tetrazzini uses up leftover turkey in a creamy, cheesy noodle casserole loaded up with tender turkey, sweet peas, and fresh mushrooms, and topped with a golden, crispy Panko-Parmesan topping. It's made from scratch with no cream soups, but is still so simple to make! 5 from 5 votes Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: Turkey Tetrazzini Servings: 8 servings Calories: 760kcal Author: Michelle Ingredients ▢ 12 ounces uncooked spaghetti

▢ ½ cup butter (1 stick)

▢ 1 small onion chopped

▢ 8 ounces sliced white mushrooms

▢ 3 garlic cloves minced

▢ ½ cup all purpose flour

▢ 2½ cups chicken broth

▢ 2 cups milk

▢ ½ cup dry white wine

▢ 8 ounces cream cheese cubed and softened

▢ 1 cup shredded mozzarella

▢ 1 cup grated parmesan

▢ 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

▢ 4 cups cooked and chopped turkey

▢ 1 cup frozen peas

▢ Salt and pepper to taste Crunchy Topping ▢ 1 cup panko bread crumbs

▢ ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan

▢ 1 tablespoon dried parsley or Italian seasoning

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil Instructions Cook spaghetti to al dente, according to package instructions. Drain and rinse to stop cooking, and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.

Add onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Saute until tender, about 5 minutes.

When vegetables are tender, stir in flour and allow to heat up, about 1 minute.

Begin slowly stirring in broth, about ¼ cup at a time, to prevent lumps.

Stir in milk and wine. Continue cooking and stirring until thickened.

When mixture is hot and thick, stir in cream cheese until melted.

Stir in mozzarella and parmesan until combined.

Add Italian seasoning, turkey, and peas, and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in prepared noodles. Then transfer mixture to a 9"x13' baking dish. Set aside.

Add all topping ingredients to a medium mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Spread evenly over noodles.

Bake in a 350°F for about 25 minutes, until top is golden brown, and sauce is bubbly and hot all the way through. Notes Gluten Free: This dish can be made (and has been tested) gluten free. Just use measure-for-measure gluten free flour, gluten free spaghetti noodles, and gluten free breadcrumbs.

This dish can be made (and has been tested) gluten free. Just use measure-for-measure gluten free flour, gluten free spaghetti noodles, and gluten free breadcrumbs. Broth: Turkey or vegetable stock/broth will also both work fine.

Turkey or vegetable stock/broth will also both work fine. Wine: To omit, just add an extra ½ cup broth.

To omit, just add an extra ½ cup broth. Crunchy Topping: I love the added texture from the topping. In a time crunch, you can exclude it and just top with some more mozzarella and parmesan.

I love the added texture from the topping. In a time crunch, you can exclude it and just top with some more mozzarella and parmesan. Storage: Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. Reheat in individual servings in the microwave.

Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. Reheat in individual servings in the microwave. Freezer Directions: Prepare according to directions. Do not bake. Allow to cool to room temperature before covering and freezing for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bake for an additional 10 minutes to account for the cold dish. Nutrition Serving: 1serving | Calories: 760kcal | Carbohydrates: 54g | Protein: 49g | Fat: 38g | Saturated Fat: 20g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 12g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 157mg | Sodium: 1173mg | Potassium: 793mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 1215IU | Vitamin C: 14mg | Calcium: 446mg | Iron: 3mg Did you make this recipe?I love seeing your creations. Snap a quick photo and mention @TheGraciousWife or tag #thegraciouswife on Instagram! Leave a STAR rating below!