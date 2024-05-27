Turkey Tetrazzini Recipe (2024)

5 Comments

This Turkey Tetrazzini uses up leftover turkey in a creamy, cheesy noodle casserole loaded up with tender turkey, sweet peas, and fresh mushrooms, and topped with a golden, crispy Panko-Parmesan topping. It's made from scratch with no cream soups, but is still so simple to make!

Turkey Tetrazzini is the perfect way to use up leftover turkey from the holidays. It's creamy, cheesy, and a meal the whole family will enjoy. Plus, it's super customizable to yours and your family's tastes and even what leftovers you have on hand!

This turkey tetrazzini feature noodles in a rich, cheesy sauce tossed with peas, mushrooms, and turkey, and topped with a savory crispy panko-parmesan topping. No cream soup to be found here!

Do You Have to Use Spaghetti Noodles?

Nope. Spaghetti noodles are probably the most traditional for this particular recipe, but any kind will work. Use 12 ounces of shells, elbow macaroni, rotini, or egg noodles, if you'd like.

I do not recommend using zucchini noodles, as they will get very soggy and soft with baking.

Can I Add Any Extras to Turkey Tetrazzini?

Sure! This is a casserole just waiting to be dressed up! Go ahead and personalize it to yours or your family's taste preferences. Here are just a few ideas:

  • Veggies - Use this opportunity for a veggie dump! Leftover veggies, vegetables that need to be used up quickly... They'll all pretty much work in this dish! Try zucchini, shredded carrots, green beans, even sweet or spicy peppers!
  • Spice - Add a little hot sauce, red pepper flakes, or chopped jalapenos for some spice!
  • Cheese - Experimenting with the cheese is one of the easiest ways to make something your own. Some gouda, havarti, or provolone would all work great in this dish.

What to Serve with Turkey Tetrazzini

You can serve some leftover Thanksgiving sides such as bourbon-glazed carrots or homemade creamed corn to add some extra veggies with dinner.

It also pairs nicely with a simple, fresh green salad.

Can I Freeze Turkey Tetrazzini?

Yes, you can!

Prepare according to directions. Do not bake. Allow to cool to room temperature before covering and freezing for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bake for an additional 10 minutes to account for the cold dish.

More Turkey Recipes You'll Love

  • Turkey Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie - turkey in a creamy gravy with veggies topped with mashed sweet potatoes.
  • Turkey Pot Pie - the BEST ever pot pie that features leftover turkey in a creamy gravy with a buttery, flaky crust.
  • Ritz Cracker Chicken Casserole - yes, this says "chicken" but it would be just as delicious with leftover turkey. Serve this creamy casserole over rice or noodles.
  • Chicken Gnocchi Soup - another chicken recipe that would be scrumptious with turkey instead of chicken!
  • Epic List of Leftover Turkey Recipes - the ultimate idea list for using up leftover turkey.

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Keyword: Turkey Tetrazzini

Servings: 8 servings

Calories: 760kcal

Author: Michelle

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces uncooked spaghetti
  • ½ cup butter (1 stick)
  • 1 small onion chopped
  • 8 ounces sliced white mushrooms
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • ½ cup all purpose flour
  • cups chicken broth
  • 2 cups milk
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • 8 ounces cream cheese cubed and softened
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1 cup grated parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 4 cups cooked and chopped turkey
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Crunchy Topping

  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs
  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley or Italian seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

  • Cook spaghetti to al dente, according to package instructions. Drain and rinse to stop cooking, and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat.

  • Add onions, mushrooms, and garlic. Saute until tender, about 5 minutes.

  • When vegetables are tender, stir in flour and allow to heat up, about 1 minute.

  • Begin slowly stirring in broth, about ¼ cup at a time, to prevent lumps.

  • Stir in milk and wine. Continue cooking and stirring until thickened.

  • When mixture is hot and thick, stir in cream cheese until melted.

  • Stir in mozzarella and parmesan until combined.

  • Add Italian seasoning, turkey, and peas, and stir to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.

  • Stir in prepared noodles. Then transfer mixture to a 9"x13' baking dish. Set aside.

  • Add all topping ingredients to a medium mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Spread evenly over noodles.

  • Bake in a 350°F for about 25 minutes, until top is golden brown, and sauce is bubbly and hot all the way through.

Notes

  • Gluten Free: This dish can be made (and has been tested) gluten free. Just use measure-for-measure gluten free flour, gluten free spaghetti noodles, and gluten free breadcrumbs.
  • Broth: Turkey or vegetable stock/broth will also both work fine.
  • Wine: To omit, just add an extra ½ cup broth.
  • Crunchy Topping: I love the added texture from the topping. In a time crunch, you can exclude it and just top with some more mozzarella and parmesan.
  • Storage: Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days. Reheat in individual servings in the microwave.
  • Freezer Directions: Prepare according to directions. Do not bake. Allow to cool to room temperature before covering and freezing for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Bake for an additional 10 minutes to account for the cold dish.

Nutrition

Serving: 1serving | Calories: 760kcal | Carbohydrates: 54g | Protein: 49g | Fat: 38g | Saturated Fat: 20g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 12g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 157mg | Sodium: 1173mg | Potassium: 793mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 1215IU | Vitamin C: 14mg | Calcium: 446mg | Iron: 3mg

Did you make this recipe? Leave a STAR rating below!

  1. Savita says

    It turned out soo delicious, such an easy recipe to follow. Loved it!!

  2. Kate says

    This turkey tetrazzini is just like my Auntie used to make! I love the combo of ingredients.

  3. Shadi Hasanzadenemati says

    Oh wow, this looks so delicious. My family is going to devour it!

  4. Kathleen says

    Wow! Everything cooked in one pot, all homemade, no soup cans. This is fantastic, comfort food at its finest.

  5. Dana Sandonato says

    What a cozy meal! Perfect for these gloomy days. Never made this before and I'm so glad I found this recipe, it was delicious and just what we needed!

FAQs

What is tetrazzini sauce made of? ›

The basis of Tetrazzini sauce is a béchamel sauce. While a basic béchamel is made with just butter, flour and milk, for Tetrazzini, we dial up the deliciousness by adding chicken stock (for flavour), cream (for richness) and cheese (a good thing in anything!).

What is the difference between tetrazzini and a La King? ›

Usually served with chicken, a dish served à la king generally consists of a cream sauce flavored with wine, mushrooms, peas and other vegetables served over rice, noodles, or with bread. While it does bear a resemblance to tetrazzini, tetrazzini gets the distinct pleasure of containing cheese.

Why is it called Turkey Tetrazzini? ›

Tetrazzini is thought to have been originated in San Francisco, named after a famous opera singer of the early 1900s—Luisa Tetrazzini—who lived there for many years. To my mother, however, turkey Tetrazzini is just another way of saying turkey casserole.

What does tetrazzini mean in Italian? ›

Tetrazzini is an Italian-American dish made with diced poultry or seafood and in a butter, cream or milk and cheese sauce flavored with sherry or white wine, and combined with linguine, spaghetti, egg noodles, or other types of pasta, sometimes topped with breadcrumbs or cheese, and garnished with parsley or basil.

What is cream pasta sauce called? ›

Types of pasta sauce with cream and butter
  • Alfredo. A good alfredo sauce starts with generous amounts of both cream and butter to create a thick, wholesome sauce that pairs well with a long noodle such as linguine. ...
  • Brown butter sauce. ...
  • Burro. ...
  • Cacio e pepe. ...
  • Carbonara.
Feb 2, 2022

What is cream sauce pasta made of? ›

With butter and heavy cream (30%+ milk fat). For American-style Alfredo sauce, melt butter (about two tablespoons per serving) in a fry pan, add heavy cream (about 1/3 cup per serving), salt, pepper and grated parmesan cheese to taste, probably about two tablespoons.

Where was turkey Tetrazzini invented? ›

There are various stories about the origin of the dish. One story, probably the best known, has it that the dish was invented by Ernest Arbogast, then chef at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California, where the singer lived for many years.

Where does Tetrazzini originate from? ›

Chicken Tetrazzini is an American dish. It's unclear which chef, but a chef, created it in honor of Italian opera singer Luisa Tetrazzini when she debuted as Gilda in Rigoletto in San Francisco in 1905.

What is Ala King sauce made of? ›

Wheat flour, Sugars (corn syrup solids, sugar, maltodextrin), Modified milk ingredients, Salt, Corn starch, Sunflower oil, Hydrolyzed corn protein, Yeast extract, Onion powder, Cream cheese, Natural flavour, Chicken fat, Cooked chicken skin, Cooked chicken, Modified corn starch, Silicon dioxide, Sodium citrate, ...

Why is it called Turducken? ›

A "turducken" is a layered product especially popular during the holidays. The "turducken" is a deboned stuffed chicken inside a deboned stuffed duck inside a deboned stuffed turkey. The name is comprised of syllables from the words "turkey," "duck," and "chicken."

Who created turkey Tetrazzini? ›

The book San Francisco: A Food Biography does a deep-dive into the history of the dish, noting that the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, helmed by Chef Ernest Arbogast in 1905, is the person who was so inspired by Luisa Tetrazzini that he created the dish and named it after her.

When was turkey Tetrazzini invented? ›

The original dish is named after the Italian opera star Luisa Tetrazzini. It is widely believed to have been invented circa 1908–1910 by Ernest Arbogast, the chef at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, where Tetrazzini made her American debut at the Tivoli as Gilda in Rigoletto on January 11, 1905.

What is big girl in Italian? ›

en. big girl = ragazzona.

What does spaghetti mean in Italy? ›

Spaghetti is the plural form of the Italian word spaghetto, which is a diminutive of spago, meaning 'thin string' or 'twine'.

What is pasta and tomato sauce called? ›

Marinara sauce is tomato-based and is seasoned with classic Italian flavors like basil, oregano and garlic. It's an incredibly versatile sauce; use it to make lasagna or chicken parmesan, serve it with meatballs or even just use for dunking mozzarella sticks.

What is a chunky pasta sauce called? ›

Marinara sauce is only cooked for about 30 minutes, not enough time to break down the tomatoes, so it's chunky and a bit watery. In addition to the base ingredients, other spices like oregano, black pepper and red pepper flakes can be added for more flavor, as is common in the United States.

What is Italian spaghetti sauce called? ›

The marinara sauce that most are familiar with today is more of an Italian-American rendition than the "mariner-style" sauce that was used back in the day. Because marinara pasta sauce has relatively few ingredients, it can be used as the base of other more complex sauces.

What is Italian tomato pasta sauce called? ›

Widely used in Italian-American cuisine, it is known as alla marinara in Italy, where it is typically made with tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic and oregano, but also sometimes olives, capers, and salted anchovies.

