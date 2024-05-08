Turkey Tikka Masala Recipe (2024)

This twist on the Punjabi-style curry gives a new life to leftover turkey. The turkey is marinated overnight in yogurt, turmeric, garam masala and garlic paste, imparting deep flavors and moisture. Tomatoes and cream add warmth, while serrano peppers give the tikka masala its kick. Serve it alongside steamed basmati rice for a deeply satisfying meal.

Featured in: Thanksgiving Can Be Bland. Your Leftovers Don’t Have to Be.