Tuscan Farro Soup Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
Diana
I made some changes but the results were amazing,: hearty and tasty . I used canned white beans, after rinsing all the liquid they come in. This resulted in a reduction of simmering time to only 30 minutes after adding the farro. I used dry oregano (1 tsp), dry basil (1 tsp) and red pepper flakes instead of regular pepper. The rest was the. Same. I did not add any extra stock or water.
Figaro
I've made this delicious soup many times. This time I added a Parmesan rind as well as my standard bay leaf and white wine. I soak my farro overnight and rinse thoroughly. Then, when I use my canned navy or great northern beans, the farro is perfectly cooked when everything else is done. I can't see the reason for not adding the juices which are packed with the beans. It's a bit salty, true, but just add less salt to the recipe. These juices give the soup a creamy quality.
Jere Brands
In Tuscany, this soup always included a green, like kale. Makes it even more delicious.
Es
A wonderful soup. I strongly suggest using dried beans. There is no way that canned beans will give you the same texture or stand up to reheating the second (or third) day. Add more water if needed to thin it, and I loved the idea of using some of last summer's frozen pesto in the soup before serving. This is a meal with a good loaf of bread.
Gail
The acid in tomatoes toughens the beans’ outer coat and they may never soften. Try adding the tomatoes towards the ends.
Jennifer
I've made this recipe a couple of times and it is truly delicious. I like to cook the soaked beans separately to control the tenderness then add to soup 15 minutes before it finishes. Also, I cook farro separately too since I use semi-pearled and it only takes 15-20 minutes. Then I add farro to soup mixture same time as beans. This recipe freezes really well.
Julie
substitute 2 cans canneloni beans, drained
kingjon
Good hearty and healthy soup but could stand more seasoning. Definitely needs the parmigiana to give it some complexity. I made the mistake of using canned diced tomatoes which contain calcium chloride to keep them from getting mushy but which slowed the softening of the beans. Next time will use canned whole tomatoes and chop the up myself. Unless you have a large family or are expecting a crowd you might want to halve the recipe.
Margot
I have always been taught to cook beans to the desired firmness BEFORE adding tomatoes. Is that incorrect?
Michael
I thought the tomato taste a bit too acidic. So I added 1/2 cup of white wine and was amazed how much it help blend the flavors.
Klkruger
I used 1 c dry unsoaked flageolets; use your choice. Put in IP, cover with water by 1 inch & add .5 tsp salt. High pressure 20 min. Quick release then dump beans & their water into a bowl. Sauté setting High. Sauté vegs as per recipe. Add the garlic and tomatoes. I used 3 c stock (not 6) & returned the beans plus their water to the pot along with 1 c farro. Manual 20 min at high pressure. Quick release. Immediately open & add parsley, basil, adjust seasoning, serve w/cheese.
Pat
I add Parmesan rind and Kale to the soup.
Barb C.
Add a healthy splash of lemon juice before serving as this soup needs a hit of acid and a squeeze of tubed-basil at the end that you can pick up at a grocery store (since it is winter). I used Italian-style farro (i.e., pearled) and it worked well in this soup. The beans were nice and tender from a quick cook in the Instant Pot. Also added sliced shiitake mushrooms to the mirepoix to up the umami .
Colleen
This is a great soup recipe. It could be made in the summer with all fresh tomatoes and herbs, or as I have made it during the winter as a warm and hearty meal. I added fresh Thyme, the parmesan rind and one organic salt free bouillon cube. I precooked my beans for about one hour after an overnight soak, and added them at the same time as the Farro - great result! Quick great soup - tasted like it took longer then it did.
Elia
We had some pesto in the freezer from the summer so I stirred some into each portion and that really amped up the flavor.
me
Don’t soak farro. Add wine, crushed red pepper, parm rind, and way more garlic. Canned beans work. High quality Italian tomatoes.
Hunter
Hearty and easy but maybe Kale would be a nice addition?
Ainsley
I have made this multiple times and have incorporated some of the wonderful suggestions here. I do add bay leaf and a Parmesan rind while cooking. I do start with dried beans and cook them separately, adding them about 15 mins before serving. I have successfully used canned crushed tomatoes because I have a 13 year old boy who dances around tomato “chunks” which drives me utterly insane. And at various times I have stirred in pesto (YUM), spinach, or kale depending on what I have. Great recipe!!
Sharon Knettell
Meh. Heavy, needed ooomph. Made as is.
Kathleen
I made this soup several times and it’s a big hit in our home. 100% delicious. I usually just use water (not stock) and it’s so clean tasting, yet hearty and nourishing. I definitely try to use dry beans whenever I can but have also made it with canned and they were just softer. I serve it with my homemade sourdough. For vegans, just leave out the Parmesan cheese. It’s so tasty you really don’t need it anyway. I highly recommend it.
hollyeds
Absolutely delicious! Made with fresh thyme, canned beans and added a parm rind. Highly recommend topping it with Trader Joe’s unexpected cheddar 👌🏼
Kids
Added baby potatoes and fire roasted tomatoes. Yum.
Parker
Recipe worked for me as written. But 4 servings? It makes more like 8 (which is a good thing!)
PastryPrincess
This was so, so tasty! Hearty & filling for winter lunches. Used canned beans, a parm rind and leeks in additionto the onion. Swirled in a dollop of pesto at the end and it was ::chef's kiss::
Jennjenn
The beans have been cooking for >3 hrs - still inedible (I did soak them overnight). It’s 9:00pm, we’re starving, gonna have cheese & crackers for dinner, and I’ll likely throw this all out once it cools down
Barbara
I love this recipe! It is delicious just as written, but you can do so many different things to it if you choose to. I used the dry beans initially, but am trying canned this time. Still think I will prefer the consistency of the dry. So simple to make and so good! Farro was new to me and it is healthy and nutritious addition to my cooking. Thank you!
Funrohr
Loved this!
Marisa
This soup was really good! I used Rancho Gordo alubia blanca white beans and cooked them separately. I added some chopped zucchini and a little kale to the soup and it went perfect with today's freshly baked sourdough bread! I used canned tomatoes because its winter but I bet it would be even better with fresh tomatoes in the summer!
Sam
The sum of its parts, but nothing more. Definitely needs acid and loads of Parmesan, but even then, it’s just baseline minestrone with farro.
Connie
This soup is amazing! I read the notes below before I started cooking. I added tomatoes after the beans were done. Even after soaking them for over 24 hours they still took about 2 hours to cook. I may use canned beans next time. I added a Parmesan rind I found in my fridge. I added some white wine when the soup got too thick (waiting on the beans to soften took forever!) because I ran out of vegetable broth. Overall, this soup is a 10!
