Twenty Five Whole30 Fish Recipes - Slender Kitchen (2024)

Twenty Five Whole30 Fish Recipes that take the guesswork out of having to figure out what's for dinner when you are following a Whole30 diet.

Completing a Whole30 can seem like a daunting task, but armed with the right recipes, it can actually be a delicious experience that could forever change the way you eat. For those who aren't familiar, the Whole30 is a month long diet where you cut out all processed foods, dairy, sugar, and grains. It's a clean style of eating that detoxes your body and can help identify problem foods for your body that cause inflammation, weight gain, lethargy, and other ailments.

It can be quite an adjustment at first, especially as you learn what you can and can't eat, but I have found one the best ways to complete a Whole30 and enjoy it in the process is to eat a wide variety of foods and keep a number of Whole30 recipes on hand to make it easy to plan and prepare meals.

To get you started, I am excited to share this list of twenty five Whole30 fish recipes (there's some seafood too!). Since it can feel like you are eating a ton of meat on the Whole30, I find fish something I craved during the process. It felt light and refreshing and provided a much needed break from everything else. Normally I would eat fish or seafood at least 2-3 times weekly, making it a couple of times for dinner and using leftovers for lunches or quick breakfast scrambles. If you haven't tried salmon in your morning scramble, it's time!

With that, here are a bunch of Whole30 fish recipes that are not only delicious but most take less than 30 minutes to prepare start to finish. They also work using almost any fish, so feel free to take a recipes and substitute in whatever fish you have on hand or love.

1. One Pan Roasted Salmon, Sweet Potatoes, and Asparagus is the perfect quick and easy dinner with everything cooked on a single sheet pan in less than 30 minutes.

2. Blackened Zucchini Wrapped Fish has just the right amount of spice and the zucchini keeps the fish moist and tender.

3. One Pan Blackened Cod, Sweet Potatoes, and Zucchini is another one dish meal that makes dinner a breeze and is ready in no time.

4. Salmon, Sweet Potato, and Avocado Kale Salad is the perfect Whole30 meal prep dish and will keep you full all day long.

5. Baked Blackened Tilapia packs in tons of flavor with all Whole03 compliant ingredients. Make it with any fish you like.

6. Lemon Pepper Mahi Mahi is a hearty and meaty fish that is a great alternative to chicken or steak, which can become mainstays during a Whole30. The lemon pepper adds tons of fresh flavor.

7. Grilled Spice Rubbed Salmon comes out perfectly cooked on the grill in less than 10 minutes with a delicious homemade spice rub.

8. Italian Salmon with Tomato Basil Salsa is a meal I love to make on the Whole30 and serve on a bed of mashed cauliflower. The salsa tastes like something you would get in a restaurant.

9. Foil Baked Salmon with Asparagus is an easy meal that can be made on the grill or in the oven with any veggies you like.

10. Tilapia Burgers with Avocado served on sliced sweet potato or portobello mushroom Whole30 buns is something I make weekly and my whole family loves.

11. Grilled Garlic Lime Salmon is another easy salmon preparation and the lime adds an unexpected and delicious flavor.

12. Garlic Lime Tilapia is a simple recipe that you can use on any fish while on the Whole30 diet.

13. Coconut Crusted Salmon with a crispy and crunch coconut coating us the perfect way to satisfy a "fried" fish craving.

14. Ginger , Chili, and Lime Salmon packs in heat and spice in all the right ways.

15. Blackened Salmon is the Whole30 salmon dish I make the most often. We love the leftovers in salads or served with roasted veggies.

16. Quick and Easy Spicy Salmon is another great salmon recipe for anyone who loves some heat.

17. Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles tastes like something you would get in a restaurant but is served over zucchini instead of the traditional pasta.

18. One Pan Roasted Shrimp and Broccoli is ready in 15 minutes and pairs great with a baked or roasted potato.

19. Shrimp Boil Packets have everything you need for dinner in one simple foil packet. Just make sure to choose a Whole30-friendly sausage.

20. One Pan Shrimp Fajitas are easy to make and taste great wrapped up in lettuce or jicama tortillas.

21. Fish and Shrimp Stew is the perfect fish for a cold night with the most delicious tomato broth packed with seafood.

22. Easy Grilled Swordfish is marinated in a combination of garlic, lemon, and soy sauce and then grilled until light and flaky.

23. Cajun Shrimp Kabobs are great on the grill or cooked under the broiler. The leftovers also make great salads and quick meals.

24. Garlic Lemon Shrimp Kabobs is another awesome option for the grill and are full of the flavors of a traditional shrimp scampi.

25. Chopped Shrimp Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette is a salad you will make over and over again. The dressing is so good, you will want to eat it on everything. Perfect to have in the fridge when doing a Whole30.