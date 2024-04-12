Twenty One 21 Day Fix Recipes (2024)

So…here’s the situation. I’m usually not into things like the 21 Day Fix. I’m more of a traditional “eat healthy and work out” type of person. However, the program interested me as I started to hear more and more about it because it doesn’t actually restrict what you eat and don’t eat – it just guides you on proper portion sizes for each food group and ensures that you get balanced mealsthroughout the day. I had been wanting to try it for a while, but I was nervous that it would be impossible to come up with yummy recipes for the blog that fit into the parameters of 21-Day-Fix-ness. Eventually, my friend convinced me to do it with her, and thatis where our story begins. Once upon a time, in a random town in the middle of Kansas, I was sitting in my tiny kitchen and ordered the 21 Day Fix……

Okay, but fo reals –I started the programin the middle of February, and I am totally in love with it. Not only are the workouts awesome, but Shakeology is the BEST THING EVER, and the food has been fantastic! You have a lot of space and wiggle room to create delicious meals, andyou always feel awesome.

So, on that note, I decided to compile twenty one of these delicious 21 Day Fix recipes (twenty one 21 Day Fix recipes…get it? Get it? I felt clever) that I have publishedover the last few months into one big post! To start it off, we haaavvveeeeeee….

1.Loaded 21 Day Fix Pizza–Oh my gaassshhhhh I loved this recipe. I had it on several different occasions within the first week after I made it. Just…so yummy. And it kills that nagging pizza craving that seems to be ever present (ma life). This pizza has everything you want. Crunchy crust, melty cheese, lots of juicy meat, and some veggies for extra flavor and crunch. LOVE.

2. Unstuffed Pepper Skillet

3. Kale and Turkey Sausage Sauté with Parmesan

4. Baked Coconut Shrimp

5. BLT Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocados – These, these, theeessseeee. Such a healthy and absolutely delicious lunch or dinner recipe. Or breakfast. Or middle-of-the-night-when-I-wake-up-and-am-craving-these-avocados snack. The combinations of flavors and textures here, friends…they are just ?. Could eat this every day!

6.Blackened Tilapia with Cucumber Avocado Salsa

7. Spicy Shrimp and Avocado Lettuce Wraps

8. Poached Eggs over Roasted Asparagus with Lemon Vinaigrette

9. Peach, Goat Cheese, and Basil Toasts– Be right back. Crying as I remember how good these were. Like, legit, these were one of the best things I have ever eaten in my twenty four years of life. The flavor of the crunchy whole wheat bread, the creamy goat cheese, the juicy peaches, and the fresh basil is just BEYOND words. UGH. Just make them, kay? Cool.

10.Guacamole Turkey Burgers

11. Crispy Garlic Bread Chickpeas

12. Pan Seared Scallops with Pistachio Pesto

13. Cheddar and Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Boats – They came into my life. They made my day awesome. They made every single other day that week awesome because I kept eating them over and over again. This is our story, these zucchini boats and I. They taste better than you could possibly imagine…trust me on this one.

14.Healthy Chocolate Pancakes with Coconut Whipped Cream

15. Avocado, Arugula, and Tomato Toasts with Easy Balsamic Syrup

16.Crunchy Sesame Kale Salad

17. Brown Rice Lasagna Skillet – I mean…it’s healthy lasagna. Do I really need to say more? Do I really? I didn’t think so. I’ll see you when you get back from the grocery store to buy the ingredients and make this IMMEDIATELY. Have a safe trip!

18. Banh Mi Tacos

19. Crunchy Cabbage Salad with Peanut Dressing

20.Warm Brown Rice and Kale Salad with Goat Cheese and Almonds

21. Chicken Meatballs with Thai Coconut Curry Sauce – I totally saved this for the grand finale on purpose. I can proooobably not describe in words how much I love these meatballs. I ate themevery single night this week, and every single time I ate them, I had a mental freak out about how delicious theywere. Not kidding. It made my week. Does that mean I am too obsessed with food? Whatevs. It’s probably true. ✌?Peace out attempts at social normalcy. It’s been real. MAKE THESE MEATBALLS NOW.

Have a wonderful, bright, happy, restful, amazing weekend everyone! And make some healthy food that tastes BANGIN’. See ya on Monday!

If you make any of these yummy 21 Day Fix recipes, be sure to Instagram it and hashtag #thegarlicdiaries!