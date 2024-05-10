Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Published February 10, 2021.This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Put your chef coat on and make these homemade restaurant-quality twice baked potatoes that are stuffed up with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Twice Baked Potatoes

A twice baked potato is a baked potato that is hollowed out and stuffing is created with the insides of the baked potato along with other ingredients that are then stuffed back into the hollowed-out baked potato and baked for a second time. This process can take up to 90-100 minutes from start to finish but the end result is nothing short of delicious.

Here Are the Main Ingredients:

Baked Potato – most often a large baking potato is used.

– most often a large baking potato is used. Cheese – shredded cheddar cheese is the classic cheese used.

– shredded cheddar cheese is the classic cheese used. Bacon – crisp-cooked bacon that is then chopped up.

– crisp-cooked bacon that is then chopped up. Chives – classically chives are used, but it is totally acceptable to use green onions.

– classically chives are used, but it is totally acceptable to use green onions. Sour Cream – fat is always the key to great potato stuffing.

– fat is always the key to great potato stuffing. Butter – melted unsalted butter should be used.

How to Make Twice-Baked Potatoes from Scratch

Follow along with these easy to prepare twice baked potatoes recipe instructions:

Bake the salted potatoes on a cookie sheet tray until fully baked.

Sliced the baked potatoes in half or ¾.

Remove the insides of the potatoes and place in a large mixing bowl.

Mix together the potatoes, bacon, cheese, chives or green onions, sour cream, butter, salt, and pepper until smooth and combined.

Stuff up each potato with the mashed potato stuffing until all of it has been used.

Brush the tops of the potatoes with butter, sprinkle on more cheese and bacon, and bake in the oven until browned.

Serve garnished with extra sliced chives or green onions.

Can You Eat the Skins?

The skins of twice-baked potatoes can absolutely be eaten. They are salted and crispy and are absolutely excellent to eat. In addition, there is quite a bit of nutrient in the potato skins.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead: Eat these as soon as they are finished, but you can make these up to two days ahead of time.

How to Reheat: Place them in a pan and bake in the oven at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until warmed.

How to Store: Place covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cover and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating.

chef notes + tips You can also use different types of cheese instead of cheddar.

different types of cheese instead of cheddar. If the potatoes are coated in too much salt, feel free to season to your desire.

coated in too much salt, feel free to season to your desire. There will be a lot of salt and olive oil leftover from the baking potatoes.

lot of salt and olive oil leftover from the baking potatoes. Feel free to mash the potato stuffing together using a hand masher or beaters.

