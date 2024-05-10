Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Published February 10, 2021.This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
Put your chef coat on and make these homemade restaurant-quality twice baked potatoes that are stuffed up with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Twice Baked Potatoes
A twice baked potato is a baked potato that is hollowed out and stuffing is created with the insides of the baked potato along with other ingredients that are then stuffed back into the hollowed-out baked potato and baked for a second time. This process can take up to 90-100 minutes from start to finish but the end result is nothing short of delicious.
Here Are the Main Ingredients:
- Baked Potato – most often a large baking potato is used.
- Cheese – shredded cheddar cheese is the classic cheese used.
- Bacon – crisp-cooked bacon that is then chopped up.
- Chives – classically chives are used, but it is totally acceptable to use green onions.
- Sour Cream – fat is always the key to great potato stuffing.
- Butter – melted unsalted butter should be used.
How to Make Twice-Baked Potatoes from Scratch
Follow along with these easy to prepare twice baked potatoes recipe instructions:
Bake the salted potatoes on a cookie sheet tray until fully baked.
Sliced the baked potatoes in half or ¾.
Remove the insides of the potatoes and place in a large mixing bowl.
Mix together the potatoes, bacon, cheese, chives or green onions, sour cream, butter, salt, and pepper until smooth and combined.
Stuff up each potato with the mashed potato stuffing until all of it has been used.
Brush the tops of the potatoes with butter, sprinkle on more cheese and bacon, and bake in the oven until browned.
Serve garnished with extra sliced chives or green onions.
Can You Eat the Skins?
The skins of twice-baked potatoes can absolutely be eaten. They are salted and crispy and are absolutely excellent to eat. In addition, there is quite a bit of nutrient in the potato skins.
Make-Ahead and Storage
Make-Ahead: Eat these as soon as they are finished, but you can make these up to two days ahead of time.
How to Reheat: Place them in a pan and bake in the oven at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until warmed.
How to Store: Place covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cover and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating.
chef notes + tips
- You can also use different types of cheese instead of cheddar.
- If the potatoes are coated in too much salt, feel free to season to your desire.
- There will be a lot of salt and olive oil leftover from the baking potatoes.
- Feel free to mash the potato stuffing together using a hand masher or beaters.
Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe
Put your chef coat on and make these homemade restaurant-quality twice baked potatoes that are stuffed up with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes
Ingredients
- ½ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons sea salt
- 6 large baking potatoes
- 3 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- 8 diced crisp cooked bacon
- 1/3 cup sliced chives or green onions
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 ½ sticks melted unsalted butter
- sea salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375°.
Add the olive oil and 3 tablespoons of salt to a bowl and mix until combined.
Coat each potato in olive oil and salt, there will be a lot of oil and salt leftover.
Place the potatoes on a cookie sheet tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 60 minutes.
Remove the potatoes and let cool slightly. Cut in half or ¾ of the way on the side.
Take the potato filling and place it in a mixing bowl and add in the cheese, bacon, green onions, sour cream, 1 stick of melted butter, salt, and pepper, and mix until combined in a stand mixer using the paddle attachment on low speed. Note: save a little cheese and bacon to the side.
Stuff each hollowed-out potato shell evenly with the mixed stuffing using a spoon or a piping bag with a large star tip. Transfer the potatoes to a baking sheet tray lined with parchment paper.
Brush the remaining ½ stick of melted butter over the top along with the extra cheese and bacon that were set to the side.
Bake in the oven at 375° for 15 to 20 minutes or until browned on top.
Garnish with any leftover green onions or chives?
Nutrition
Calories: 535kcalCarbohydrates: 40gProtein: 12gFat: 37gSaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 41mgSodium: 3793mgPotassium: 994mgFiber: 3gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 296IUVitamin C: 13mgCalcium: 152mgIron: 2mg
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American, French
Author: Chef Billy Parisi
Add a comment
26 comments
- Jeri H
Holy smoke! These taters are DELICIOUS. Lots of calories but a wonderful treat! ❤️
- Reply
- Nick Hamilton
This looks great. I noticed you didn’t pock the potatoes with a fork before putting them in the oven. I always thought they would expode if you didn’t!
- Reply
- Brittany
This is a dish that my family asks for often. Delicious!
- Reply
- Kathy Pepe
The salty oil covered skin was delicious.
- Reply
- Craig Hall
Best potato I have ever had!
- Reply
- Mike
I normally am a fairly private person but feel compelled to pass along this to Chef BP. After a few tough years my Mom passed away early on the 24th. I planned on making your twice-baked potatoes but couldn’t for timing and logistical reasons. We opted to make mashed potatoes from the ratios of your recipe. I l know chefs are proud of their craft (as they should be.) I will say the result was outstanding. Thank you chef for sharing your gift to all of us. My family and I shared a quiet and amazing meal on Christmas day. Thank you.
- Reply
- Jackie
I have made these several times and LOVE them but was wondering if I can “mix and stuff” them ahead of time leaving the butter and toppings off until ready to bake? And can they be made 3 days in advance?
- Reply
I wouldn’t do 3 days ahead, they’ll lose a lost of moisture.
- Reply
- Janet
Fabulous! Thanks Chef Billy!
- Reply
my pleasure!
- Reply
- Teresa Hixson
I’m probably the only person ìn the free world that hadn’t made twice baked potatoes (or taters here in Arkansas), but until I seen your video on making them, I thought it would be to much of a headache. Like always, you gave me the courage, I made them just like you said, and they were food perfection, Chef !! Thank you so much.
- Reply
excellent! thanks for giving it a shot!!
- Reply
- Sherry
Love these have made then several times now!! Thx!! ❤️
- Reply
- Carly
I add sour cream to my mix, and pierce them in the microwave on absorbent paper. going to try the oil and salt in the oven sounds delicious 🤤
- Reply
nice
- Reply
- Jeanie Kristek
Delicious! Dipping potatoes in oil and salt before baking was a first for me. I’ve made twice baked potatoes before using a similar recipe without bacon and were not nearly as tasty as this recipe. I will be using this recipe again very soon. I also added a tad bit of hot sauce to the mixture. Oh so good. Thank you Chef Billy.
- Reply
so good!!
- Reply
- Angela
Terrific recipe!
- Reply
Many thanks!
- Reply
- Mary
What size piping tip did you use?
- Reply
I believe it was the Wilton 4B.
- Reply
- Marcos
The sliced off portion, did you cut up and add to mix? Or eat the like a BIG old southern frie? Thanks 😊
- Reply
you could
- Reply
- DD
Do we need to pierce the potatoes before placing on the cookie sheet?
- Reply
no
- Reply
- Rehab
I love it so much!!
I call it the potato boat. Here we are almost making it the same way with some difference. The difference is beef, parsley, celery, garlic, and mozzarella cheese, it’s really delicious.
Thank you so much chef!
- Reply