Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (2024)

Put your chef coat on and make these homemade restaurant-quality twice baked potatoes that are stuffed up with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (1)

Twice Baked Potatoes

A twice baked potato is a baked potato that is hollowed out and stuffing is created with the insides of the baked potato along with other ingredients that are then stuffed back into the hollowed-out baked potato and baked for a second time. This process can take up to 90-100 minutes from start to finish but the end result is nothing short of delicious.

Here Are the Main Ingredients:

  • Baked Potato – most often a large baking potato is used.
  • Cheese – shredded cheddar cheese is the classic cheese used.
  • Bacon – crisp-cooked bacon that is then chopped up.
  • Chives – classically chives are used, but it is totally acceptable to use green onions.
  • Sour Cream – fat is always the key to great potato stuffing.
  • Butter – melted unsalted butter should be used.

How to Make Twice-Baked Potatoes from Scratch

Follow along with these easy to prepare twice baked potatoes recipe instructions:

Bake the salted potatoes on a cookie sheet tray until fully baked.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (2)

Sliced the baked potatoes in half or ¾.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (3)

Remove the insides of the potatoes and place in a large mixing bowl.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (4)

Mix together the potatoes, bacon, cheese, chives or green onions, sour cream, butter, salt, and pepper until smooth and combined.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (5)

Stuff up each potato with the mashed potato stuffing until all of it has been used.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (6)

Brush the tops of the potatoes with butter, sprinkle on more cheese and bacon, and bake in the oven until browned.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (7)

Serve garnished with extra sliced chives or green onions.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (8)

Can You Eat the Skins?

The skins of twice-baked potatoes can absolutely be eaten. They are salted and crispy and are absolutely excellent to eat. In addition, there is quite a bit of nutrient in the potato skins.

Make-Ahead and Storage

Make-Ahead: Eat these as soon as they are finished, but you can make these up to two days ahead of time.

How to Reheat: Place them in a pan and bake in the oven at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until warmed.

How to Store: Place covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cover and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating.

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (9)

chef notes + tips

  • You can also use different types of cheese instead of cheddar.
  • If the potatoes are coated in too much salt, feel free to season to your desire.
  • There will be a lot of salt and olive oil leftover from the baking potatoes.
  • Feel free to mash the potato stuffing together using a hand masher or beaters.
Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (10)

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (11)

Video

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe

Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (12)

5 from 11 votes

Put your chef coat on and make these homemade restaurant-quality twice baked potatoes that are stuffed up with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Servings: 6

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sea salt
  • 6 large baking potatoes
  • 3 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
  • 8 diced crisp cooked bacon
  • 1/3 cup sliced chives or green onions
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 ½ sticks melted unsalted butter
  • sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°.

  • Add the olive oil and 3 tablespoons of salt to a bowl and mix until combined.

  • Coat each potato in olive oil and salt, there will be a lot of oil and salt leftover.

  • Place the potatoes on a cookie sheet tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 60 minutes.

  • Remove the potatoes and let cool slightly. Cut in half or ¾ of the way on the side.

  • Take the potato filling and place it in a mixing bowl and add in the cheese, bacon, green onions, sour cream, 1 stick of melted butter, salt, and pepper, and mix until combined in a stand mixer using the paddle attachment on low speed. Note: save a little cheese and bacon to the side.

  • Stuff each hollowed-out potato shell evenly with the mixed stuffing using a spoon or a piping bag with a large star tip. Transfer the potatoes to a baking sheet tray lined with parchment paper.

  • Brush the remaining ½ stick of melted butter over the top along with the extra cheese and bacon that were set to the side.

  • Bake in the oven at 375° for 15 to 20 minutes or until browned on top.

  • Garnish with any leftover green onions or chives?

Notes

Chef Notes:

  • Make-Ahead: Eat these as soon as they are finished, but you can make these up to two days ahead of time.
  • How to Reheat: Place them in a pan and bake in the oven at 350° for 12-15 minutes or until warmed.
  • How to Store: Place covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Cover and freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator for 1 day before reheating.
  • You can also use different types of cheese instead of cheddar.
  • If the potatoes are coated in too much salt, feel free to season to your desire.
  • There will be a lot of salt and olive oil leftover from the baking potatoes.
  • Feel free to mash the potato stuffing together using a hand masher or beaters.

Nutrition

Calories: 535kcalCarbohydrates: 40gProtein: 12gFat: 37gSaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 1gCholesterol: 41mgSodium: 3793mgPotassium: 994mgFiber: 3gSugar: 2gVitamin A: 296IUVitamin C: 13mgCalcium: 152mgIron: 2mg

Author: Chef Billy Parisi

26 comments

    • Jeri H
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (13)

    Holy smoke! These taters are DELICIOUS. Lots of calories but a wonderful treat! ❤️

    • Reply
    • Nick Hamilton

    This looks great. I noticed you didn’t pock the potatoes with a fork before putting them in the oven. I always thought they would expode if you didn’t!

    • Reply
    • Brittany
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (14)

    This is a dish that my family asks for often. Delicious!

    • Reply
    • Kathy Pepe
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (15)

    The salty oil covered skin was delicious.

    • Reply
    • Craig Hall
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (16)

    Best potato I have ever had!

    • Reply
    • Mike
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (17)

    I normally am a fairly private person but feel compelled to pass along this to Chef BP. After a few tough years my Mom passed away early on the 24th. I planned on making your twice-baked potatoes but couldn’t for timing and logistical reasons. We opted to make mashed potatoes from the ratios of your recipe. I l know chefs are proud of their craft (as they should be.) I will say the result was outstanding. Thank you chef for sharing your gift to all of us. My family and I shared a quiet and amazing meal on Christmas day. Thank you.

    • Reply
    • Jackie
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (18)

    I have made these several times and LOVE them but was wondering if I can “mix and stuff” them ahead of time leaving the butter and toppings off until ready to bake? And can they be made 3 days in advance?

    • Reply
    • Janet
    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (20)

    Fabulous! Thanks Chef Billy!

    • Reply

    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (21)

        my pleasure!

        • Reply
      • Teresa Hixson
      • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (22)

      I’m probably the only person ìn the free world that hadn’t made twice baked potatoes (or taters here in Arkansas), but until I seen your video on making them, I thought it would be to much of a headache. Like always, you gave me the courage, I made them just like you said, and they were food perfection, Chef !! Thank you so much.

      • Reply

      • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (23)

          excellent! thanks for giving it a shot!!

          • Reply
        • Sherry

        Love these have made then several times now!! Thx!! ❤️

        • Reply
        • Carly

        I add sour cream to my mix, and pierce them in the microwave on absorbent paper. going to try the oil and salt in the oven sounds delicious 🤤

        • Reply

        • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (24)

            nice

            • Reply
          • Jeanie Kristek
          • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (25)

          Delicious! Dipping potatoes in oil and salt before baking was a first for me. I’ve made twice baked potatoes before using a similar recipe without bacon and were not nearly as tasty as this recipe. I will be using this recipe again very soon. I also added a tad bit of hot sauce to the mixture. Oh so good. Thank you Chef Billy.

          • Reply

          • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (26)

              so good!!

              • Reply
            • Angela
            • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (27)

            Terrific recipe!

            • Reply

            • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (28)

                Many thanks!

                • Reply
              • Mary

              What size piping tip did you use?

              • Reply

              • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (29)

                  I believe it was the Wilton 4B.

                  • Reply
                • Marcos

                The sliced off portion, did you cut up and add to mix? Or eat the like a BIG old southern frie? Thanks 😊

                • Reply

                • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (30)

                    you could

                    • Reply
                  • DD

                  Do we need to pierce the potatoes before placing on the cookie sheet?

                  • Reply

                  • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (31)

                      no

                      • Reply
                    • Rehab
                    • Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (32)

                    I love it so much!!
                    I call it the potato boat. Here we are almost making it the same way with some difference. The difference is beef, parsley, celery, garlic, and mozzarella cheese, it’s really delicious.
                    Thank you so much chef!

                    • Reply
                  Twice Baked Potatoes Recipe (2024)
