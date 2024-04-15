Two Ingredient Dough Recipe (No Yeast) - Cook it Real Good (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Two ingredient dough is so easy to prepare and is made without yeast. As the name suggests you only need 2 ingredients - Greek yoghurt and flour - and you'll have a dough that can be used to make pizza, scrolls and rolls.

I don't throw around the word "life-changing" too often (ok, yes I do) but this two ingredient dough is ACTUALLY life-changing. It's your gateway to so many delicious recipes and all are ready in less than 30 minutes.

If you're anything like me you're a little hesitant to play around with yeast. It's daunting and sounds like a lot of work - using correct temperature water, kneading, proofing, proofing again. Heck, some dough recipes can take more than a day to come together!

But this two ingredient dough is just about the easiest thing you'll ever make and is ready in mere minutes. I've spent the past month rigorously testing recipe after recipe using this dough and they taste just as good as their yeasty counterparts.

Whether you choose to use your dough to make pizza, scrolls or rolls, you'll be amazed at how simple and tasty it all is.

Why you'll love this recipe...

The easiest dough you'll ever make.

No proofing required!

Very versatile - make pizza, scrolls or rolls.

Just as delicious as dough made of yeast!

Can you really make dough out of flour and Greek yoghurt?

YES! I was a little skeptical at first but you truly only need two ingredients to make a quick and easy dough that can be used for pizza, scrolls, rolls or even bagels!

How to make Two Ingredient Dough

Making two ingredient dough could not be easier. First, grab your ingredients:

Self-Raising Flour / Self-Rising Flour

Greek Yoghurt

Tip - Only have all purpose or plain flour on hand? Just mix in 2 teaspoons of baking powder for every cup of flour you use.

Place 1 cup of Greek yoghurt in a mixing bowl and give it a stir. Then add in 1 cup of flour and mix to combine.

At this point you need to gradually add more flour in until the dough holds together in a ball shape. Usually this will be between ½ - ¾ of a cup more, but it is dependent on how wet your yoghurt was to start off with.

Turn your ball of dough onto a well floured surface and knead until well combined. If it's still a little too sticky, continue to mix in flour until you reach the right consistency. The dough should be able to hold it's shape and not stick to your surface.

You can then use the dough however you wish!

How to use Two Ingredient Dough

There are so many ways to use two ingredient dough. Two of my favourite ways to use it is to make pizza or scrolls.

If you're making pizza, you can either roll out your dough with a rolling pin into a large pizza base, or divide into 4-6 even pieces and roll out for mini pizza bases.

Top with your favourite toppings, then cook in the oven (200C / 390F) for 15-20 minutes until the crust is golden brown and crispy, and then cheese is melted.

If you're making sweet or savoury scrolls, you can roll out your dough into a rectangle shape, sprinkle over your favourite toppings then roll it up tight and cut into 8 even pieces.

Place on a sheet pan and cook in the oven (190C / 375F) for 15-20 minutes until the dough is cooked through.

TOP TIPS

You can use any type of Greek Yoghurt (low fat etc) but I recommend not substituting for plain regular yoghurt (e.g. not the Greek variety) as it isn't thick enough for this recipe. You'll also want to make sure the Greek Yoghurt you use is thick and not runny.

If you don't have self-raising / self-rising flour on hand, substitute with all purpose / plain flour & baking powder (the conversion is 1 cup of flour to 2 teaspoons of baking powder).

It's hard to say an exact amount of flour as it essentially changes on every batch! Start with 1 cup, then slowly mix in another ½ - ¾ cups until you reach your desired consistency. If you need more, so be it.

The dough has reached the right consistency when it can hold in a ball shape and doesn't stick to your hands.

Flour your surface and your rolling pin before rolling the dough out.

You want to work quickly with this dough. Put it together, roll it out and get it into the oven ASAP.

If you want to make the dough ahead make sure you pop it in the refrigerator until you're ready to use.

When it comes time to cook your dough (whether you are making pizza or scrolls), cook it on a baking tray lined with a silicone mat or baking paper to prevent sticking.

If you’ve made this Two Ingredient Dough I’d love to hear how you enjoyed it! Pop a comment and a star rating below!

