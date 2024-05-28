Two Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe (2024)

This Two Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge is so creamy and so easy to make. We love that it only uses 2 ingredients: peanut butter and almond bark!

Not only is this Two Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge simplest fudge I had ever made, it is so creamy and delicious.

I shared it with my family over Thanksgiving and they all loved it!

(PS This fudge was pretty rich, so I cut it into pretty small pieces)

Two ingredients for fudge?

Yes you read that right.

This recipe only calls for almond bark and peanut butter.

What could I add to this two ingredients peanut butter fudge for garnish?

I am all about toppings and extra goodies on my sweets. So if you are looking to add a little extra something to this (already) delicious fudge, here are my recommendations:

-Reese’s: Why not add a little of the original flavored candy itself? Nobody will be sad about an extra Reese’s bite, combined with fudge.

-Almonds or Peanuts: I love a little texture to my food and crushed almonds or peanuts add just the right amount.

-Holiday sprinkles: I usually make fudge around Christmas time, so I like to give it a little garnish with some cute holiday sprinkles.

-White chocolate drizzle: White chocolate on top of this fudge is a match made in heaven!

Serves: 40 Two Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe 5 from 1 vote A DELICIOUS FUDGE THAT DOESN'T REQUIRE A CANDY THERMOMETER OR EVEN A STOVE TOP! JUST TWO INGREDIENTS AND A MICROWAVE IS ALL YOU NEED! Prep Time 8 minutes mins Total Time 8 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 1 pound almond bark

16 ounces creamy peanut butter

PLACE THE ALMOND BARK, BROKEN INTO LARGE CHUNKS, INTO A LARGE MICROWAVABLE-SAFE BOWL. MELT BARK ON HIGH FOR 60 SECONDS, THEN STIR. MELT FOR ANOTHER 60 SECONDS AND STIR.

CONTINUE TO DO THIS AT 30 SECOND INTERVALS UNTIL BARK IS SMOOTH AND COMPLETELY MELTED (IT TOOK ME ABOUT 3 MINUTES TOTAL, BUT IT WILL DEPEND ON YOUR MICROWAVE).

SCOOP THE ENTIRE CONTAINER OF PEANUT BUTTER INTO THE BOWL OF MELTED BARK AND STIR UNTIL PEANUT BUTTER IS COMPLETELY INCORPORATED AND MIXTURE IS SMOOTH. POUR MIXTURE INTO PREPARED PAN AND PLACE IN THE FRIDGE FOR 1-2 HOURS OR UNTIL SET.

REMOVE FUDGE FROM FRIDGE AND USING THE ALUMINUM FOIL HANGING OVER EACH EDGE, LIFT THE FUDGE OUT OF THE PAN.

CUT FUDGE USING A SHARP KNIFE (FOR SMOOTH CUTS, RUN YOUR KNIFE THROUGH HOT WATER BEFORE EACH CUT) INTO 1X1" PIECES. Notes Nutrition Calories: 131 kcal · Carbohydrates: 10 g · Protein: 3 g · Fat: 9 g · Saturated Fat: 4 g · Sodium: 55 mg · Potassium: 74 mg · Fiber: 1 g · Sugar: 9 g · Calcium: 5 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment 8×8-inch baking pan

Aluminum Foil Recipe Details Course: Dessert Cuisine: American

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Leanne Chaney says: you have the best recipes in all categories! Crista Armeni says: Hi instead of the almond bark or the white candy frosting what can we use please? Looks yummy!!! Mai says: Sounds great, and so easy! Would white chocolate chips work instead of the almond bark? ashley says: See Also 17 Best Soup Recipes For Weight Loss Just wondering, would this work with chocolate almond bark? Coleen Casey says: I use a can of white frosting. Start with 30 seconds in the microwave because it melts much faster than the almond bark. Cyd says: It will work great with chocolate almond bark. Cyd says: White chocolate chips will work too! Brandie says: Love your recipes Rekaya Gibson says: I made this with the white candy coating. It turned out smooth and tasty. I might swirl a little jelly or chocolate on top next time. Thank you for sharing an easy fudge recipe.The Food Temptress ChiTown Girl says: I have been making this fudge for almost 20 years now. But my recipe (which came from Taste of Home Magazine) uses 1 lb of almond bark, and 1 cup of peanut butter. (I think that's half the peanut butter of this recipe, right?) It is the most incredible fudge! I've been making it for friends and family every Christmas since I found the recipe! I made 3 batches this afternoon. I try to only make it at the holidays, when I know I'll be giving it away, since I basically can't control myself around it. =D Deann says: Can't wait to try this recipe. However, being allergic to almonds (in any form - including scent! UGH!) I'm going to try this with chocolate chips. Question I have is.......in the recipe it states that total time is 8 minutes, yet refrigeration time is 1-2 hours. To me, that should be included in the total time to complete. Still going to try! Gotta run! Hubby is going to a meeting tonight and I'd like to make this! Happy New Year! Stella says: Hey just to let you know, "almond bark" actually does not have any almond in it! My package says vanilla coating perfect for making almond bark. Who would have thought that? Check the ingredients just to make sure, but I did find that out last year when I was reading the package on mine. Patty Nicholson says: My favorite “fudge” recipe!!!! Jaime McCracken says: I fixed this tonight for my family, and it was a hit!! I love how easy it is to make! I added Reeses pieces and a few Reeses chips...will be making this again! Momma Cyd says: We are so glad you liked it! It's easy and delicious. Joyce Creed says: Can you use crunchy peanut butter? Momma Cyd says: Crunchy peanut butter will work too.