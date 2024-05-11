Two Ingredient Strawberry Fudge Recipe (2024)

This two ingredient strawberry fudge recipe is just like it says, two ingredients! Talk about SIMPLE! Don’t let the simplicity of this recipe fool you, it’s downright delicious!!

This easy 2-ingredient strawberry fudge recipe with its simple ingredients and straightforward steps makes it an ideal choice for busy moms, families, or anyone craving a delicious homemade treat. Whether you’re making these for someone special during Valentine’s day or just need to satisfy your own cravings, this easy recipe is perfect for any day of the year! It’s an excellent addition to baby showers, parties, or as a homemade gift to share with loved ones.

Though this might be one of the simplest fudge recipes, it’s definitely not our only fudge recipe!

Make sure you take a look at our amazing chocolate mint oreo fudge, peppermint crunch fudge, and of course our peanut butter swirled fudge!

The very two ingredients you need to make this strawberry flavored fudge:

2 ingredient fudge without condensed milk ingredients:

Strawberry Frosting Almond Bark (white chocolate candy coating) Sprinkles (optional)

The almond bark can also be substituted with white chocolate chips as well, but the almond bark will set up better.

If you aren’t sure where to find almond bark or maybe have never even heard of it, you can find it in your local grocery store or they also have it on Amazon HERE.

If you don’t have strawberry frosting in the cupboard and aren’t looking to get out of the house and grocery shop, then you can always check out this recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction on how to make your very own Strawberry frosting!

Make sure you also checkout our Strawberry Crinkle Cookies and our Strawberry Cake Bars !

Besides the two ingredients, what else will you need to make this strawberry fudge?

A 9×9 pan (similar to THIS one)

Nonstick cooking spray

Medium-sized microwave-safe bowl

Rubber spatula

We say this quick two ingredient strawberry fudge made with frosting is super simple, but how simple is it really?

SUPER SIMPLE.

To start this recipe get out your 9×9 inch pan and spray it generously with nonstick cooking spray.

Then, place the whole container of frosting and almond bark into the microwave-safe bowl.

Make sure to break up the almond bark into small chunks for it to melt properly.

Place the bowl into the microwave and make sure the microwave is on 50% power and set the timer for 45 seconds.

Remove the almond bark and frosting mixture from the microwave and stir it well.

Then return the bowl to the microwave and heat it at the 50% power again for another 20 seconds.

After it is done, pull the bowl out of the microwave and stir it well until the almond bark mixture is completely melted and smooth.

Then, take your greased 9×9 pan and pour the fudge mixture into the pan and spread it out until it fills out the pan equally.

If you are adding sprinkles, add them on top once you have finished spreading the fudge.

Once that is done, place the fudge into the fridge for 45 minutes or so or until it is completely set up.

After it has hardened, remove it from the pan and cut it into little squares.

You can make about 50 small pieces depending on how you choose to cut it.

To ensure your strawberry fudge turns out perfectly, follow the instructions detailed at the bottom of this post. Don’t forget to check out the printable recipe card for an overview of the instructions, making it even simpler to create this delectable homemade treat. From preparing the pan with parchment paper or nonstick cooking spray to melting the chocolate in 30-second bursts, each step contributes to the success of this simple yet fantastic recipe.

In conclusion, this tasty fudge mixture comes together effortlessly, without the need for fancy tools and will produce a batch of delicious strawberry fudge that will satisfy every sweet tooth, every single time. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced baker, this two-Ingredient strawberry fudge is a great addition to your repertoire of delicious recipes. Its soft, creamy texture and sweet strawberry flavor will make it a family favorite in no time.

Remember to wrap your batch of pink fudge in plastic wrap or store it in an airtight container between layers of wax paper to maintain its freshness.

Your continued support allows us to share more delicious recipes and content. For more new recipes, keep an eye on our blog.

Not a fan of strawberry? Try out this some of these two ingredient fudge variations:

Vanilla nut (using vanilla frosting and your favorite nut) Cherry Chocolate Lemon Orange Funfetti Mint

Serves: 12 servings Two Ingredient Strawberry Fudge Recipe 5 from 1 vote This two ingredient strawberry fudge recipe is just like it says, two ingredients! Talk about SIMPLE! Don’t let the simplicity of this recipe fool you, it’s downright delicious!! Prep Time 50 minutes mins Cook Time 2 minutes mins Total Time 52 minutes mins PrintPin Ingredients 16 ounces strawberry frosting

12 ounces white candy coating (or almond bark) broken in to small pieces Instructions Lightly spray a 9×9" pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Place the entire container of frosting and almond bark into a microwavable safe bowl.

Microwave on medium power (50% power) for 45 seconds. Remove from microwave and stir. Return to microwave for 20 more seconds, then remove and stir until completely melted and smooth.

Pour into prepared pan and place in the fridge for about 45 minutes or until completely set. Remove and cut into squares (makes about 50 small pieces). Notes The almond bark can also be substituted with white chocolate chips as well, but the almond bark will set up better. If you are adding sprinkles(optional), add them on top once you have finished spreading the fudge. Other two ingredient fudge variations: Vanilla nut (using vanilla frosting and your favorite nut)

Cherry

Chocolate

Lemon

Orange

Funfetti

Mint Nutrition Serving: 4 pieces · Calories: 320 kcal · Carbohydrates: 46 g · Fat: 14 g · Saturated Fat: 9 g · Sodium: 78 mg · Potassium: 13 mg · Sugar: 44 g · Calcium: 1 mg · Iron: 1 mg Equipment 9×9-inch baking pan

Medium microwave safe bowl

Rubber spatula

Join The Discussion This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Debbie Hatch says: Ohhhh. Easy enough for the grandkids. Camille (Six Sisters Stuff) says: Yes!!! Totally easy enough for them!! You are seriously the best grandma, Debbie! :) cindy says: See Also Easy Homemade Rolls Recipe How about trying it with lemon frosting? Mmm...lemon. caitlin chapman says: Ooooh lemon is a GREAT idea! tla says: When do you add the sprinkles? Cyd says: Add the sprinkles as soon as you put it in the prepared pan. Callie says: Could you use any flavor frosting? Ellen says: Where do you get almond bark? Frances says: Instead of the almond bark, you can use an approximately 12 oz bag (they vary a bit in size) of baking chips: chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, etc. Microwave the chips first, about 15 seconds at a time, stirring in between until just melted, then stir in the frosting. Use regular frosting, not the whipped kind. If you like nuts, stir them in just before you pour it into the pan to cool. You can make any flavor combination such as peanut butter chips with chocolate frosting, orange cream frosting with white chips, etc. My personal favorite is butterscotch chips with white frosting and chopped pecans. I have a friend who loves peanut butter and bacon (like the milkshake at Sonic) so I used peanut butter chips, white frosting, and stirred in real bacon bits for his...thought he was going to die from happiness! =) That strawberry fudge looks fabulous with the sprinkles added!! Seriously, this is the easiest way to make amazing fudge!!! Anne says: I wonder if one could add bits of dried strawberries? sharon says: I dont have a microwave. Could i just melt everything in a saucepan? 5 Stars for easy! Cyd says: You can melt this in a saucepan. Watch it closely so it doesn't cook too long. Cyd says: Almond Bark is sold at most grocery stores on the baking aisle by the chocolate chips. Cyd says: Sure, any flavor should work fine. Becky says: Do you have a calorie count for this recipe? Cyd says: Hi Becky, Just click on the MAGIC button under the picture of the fudge. Then click on NUTRITION. If will give you all of the nutrtitional info on this fudge. Jen Pratt says: I would think a double boiler might be better what do you think less change of burning? Cyd says: A microwave is really so easy if you have one. Double boiler will work great too! Nici Kitts says: What is Almond Bark please Cyd says: It's a vanilla flavored candy coating. Douleen says: I'm from SA. Is this container strawberry frosting... Like ice cream, or a type of yogurt? And then just with white chocolate? Sorry, I read your page quiet often but I am not sure about the ingrediants Stacy says: They mean strawberry frosting that you ice a cake with. It will be in the baking section of your grocery store. And while you can use white chocolate chips, they are referring to almond bark, which will be found near the white chocolate chips. Hope this helps. Cyd says: It's strawberry frosting that you find on the baking aisle by the cake mixes. It's prepared and ready to go. Laurie Black says: Once the fudge is made and chilled in the refrigerator, how do you store it?Does it need to remain in the refrigerator... thinking of using some candy molds, and making different flavors and colors for Easter... with 12 grandchildren it is less expensive and tastier to make their Easter Candy... This will be so much easier than colored Divinity ... and who doesn't like fudge! Cyd says: We usually keep it in the fridge in an airtight container. But when you have a party or get together, it should be fine sitting out for a few hours. Deepali says: What is almond bark pls suggest how to make it or any substitute of it Cyd says: Almond Bark is sold at most grocery stores on the baking aisle by the chocolate chips. If you can't find any, white chocolate chips could be substituted. Laurie says: Can you use homemade buttercream frosting? I hate the stuff in the container Cyd says: We haven't tried it with homemade frosting. But I'm sure it would work. Store bought is thick and maybe firmer. So thicken up your homemade frosting. Terry says: I have made this several times this past year and taken it for events and every time the plate is empty within minutes. It is so surprising that something this simple can be so good. I just make the chocolate and added lots of walnuts. Soooo gooood!! I want to try using the vanilla frosting and white chocolate chips, cutting into two bowls to microwave. One stays like it is, the other will get some orange extract and a little orange coloring. Then swirling them together in the pan. Creamsicle fudge!!! I have made it before using many more ingredients and it was really good. So this just makes it much easier and quicker. I get my frosting from the Dollar Tree to save money. Same exact frostings just less expensive. I have always used the chocolate chips, white for Strawberry and the Creamsicle fudge, milk chocolate chips for the chocolate frosting. I also want to try to make coconut fudge, white chips, vanilla frosting, and adding coconut on top and kind of swirling it through. Maybe drizzle with a little milk chocolate on top..... So many possibilities... Jennifer says: Everyone who tried this loved it. Really glad I found these recipes. I can't find orange frosting. I guess I'll have to do like Terry commented down below about adding flavoring and coloring.