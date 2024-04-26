Tzatziki Sauce Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Tzatziki Sauce recipe… say that three times as fast as you can! Ha..that is definitely a tongue twister. Tzatziki Sauce is delicious dill flavored sauce you will find on a Gyro or can use as a dip, too. We have lightened up the original recipe to make it low fat, low calorie and Weight Watchers Friendly.

My version is not just easy to make it’s also really delicious and perfect for sharing. If you need a great dipping recipe, sauce for your next Gyro recipe, or you just want some to add to salads, sandwiches, and more…you’ve got to try out this homemade tzatziki sauce recipe!

You’ll love using this recipe for with your meals but also as a dip! It’s great with veggies, pitas, crackers, and even pretzels!

This post contains links to products we recommend. If you make a purchase we earn a commission.

This Tzatziki sauce recipe was crafted by my hubby. Each time he creates it, it seems to taste better. When we use it as a topping on Gyros, he usually makes it the night before or early in the morning, so all the flavors have time to blend together. It has just a bit of tang, adding the perfect topping to a Gyro.

We like garlic. Thus we use fresh and powder in this recipe. Use as a sauce on gyros or your favorite sandwich. A great dip for pita chips or fresh veggies. If you don’t like your sauce so garlic flavored you can cut back to either just fresh or the powdered. Either way it will turn out great!

Is this a traditional tzatziki sauce?

Yes and no. While it has a lot of the same ingredients as a “traditional” tzatziki sauce we are not Greek or even Mediterranean. I wouldn’t presume to be able to make an authentic tzatziki sauce, this is our version and it’s SO good.

If you are looking for an easy way to make a tasty dill sauce at home for gyro or dipping, this is the one! Give it a try and see how you like it. It might inspire you to try some other Mediterranean inspired recipes like this Weight Watchers Mediterranean Salad, or a Greek Salad in a Jar!

Tzatziki Sauce Recipe

This recipe startswith simple fresh ingredients. Garlic, cucumber, onion, mayo, sour cream and my favorite, dill!You can mix and store all in the same bowl, what could be easier??

Which WW Program are these points for?

In 2023, WW is using just plain old “POINTS.”

Be sure to calculate the points value of the foods and recipes you eat in the app.

Always add ingredients and serving sizes and don’t rely on the nutrition facts in the recipe.

Accuracy will come from the information you input on the app.

How to make homemade tzatziki sauce:

If you are wondering if this is a difficult recipe to make, let me clear that up right now: no! This recipe is super simple. You’ll see below that it really takes almost no time to prepare this recipe. Once the cucumbers are ready you can mix and refrigerate until it’s ready!

Sprinkle salt on cucumber chunks and let sit for 5 – 10 mins.

Dice cucumber on a cutting board so they are finer and push down slightly to remove water. You can also grate them with a box grater.

Carefully scoop cucumber into a mixing bowl while leaving water behind.

Combine the cucumber with the onion, yogurt, sour cream, mayo garlic, garlic powder, and dill using a spatula, spoon, or whisk.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Add additional salt to taste.

Another great dip recipe to try is my Weight Watchers Dill Dip, it’s flavorful and light. Perfect for the summer months!