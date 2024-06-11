U27-4 - Construction Machinery (2024)

Table of Contents
Mini-Excavators

Machine Weight (kg)

2590kg

Max Dig Depth (mm)

2820mm

Max width (mm)

1500mm

Engine output (kw)

15.6kw

EASY TO OPERATE, SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE

The U27-4 has the largest cab among any 2.5 tonne excavator in the market. The extensive field of vision and a wider and lower entrance for easy cab entry and exit, the U27-4 makes light work of even the most demanding jobs.

EFFICIENTLY POWERFUL

Highly trusted, efficient, Stage V compliant Kubota E-TVCS 21.6 PS diesel engine maximises power while minimising exhaust emissions, noise and vibration.

NON-STOP PRODUCTIVITY

Two variable pumps enable simultaneous operation of the boom, arm, bucket and the swivel for continuous high performance digging and dozing.

AMAZINGLY VERSATILE

No need for additional weights. Kubota’s zero tail swing delivers unrivalled core stability, smooth control and operation in confined spaces.

SUPERB PERFORMANCE

With a maximum reach of 4.74m, a dig depth of 2.82m and an impressive digging force of up to 21kN, this well balanced machine enables faster, highly efficient digging in a variety of site conditions.

CLASS-LEADING COMFORT

The U27-4 is a compact design which doesn’t compromise on space. Featuring the largest cab in its class, with wide, easy low-access, expansive visibility and an ergonomically designed operator area.

EXCELLENT SAFETY

Built-in safety features include a swivel negative brake that automatically locks the swivel function, and top-frame tie down points for safer transportation.

Specifications

More about U27-4

Model

U27-4

Machine Weight (kg)

2590/2490

Power ISO 14396 PS (kW) / rpm

20.9 (15.4) / 2400

Power ISO 9249 PS NET (kW) / rpm

20.3 (14.9) / 2400

Max Speed PS (kW)

4.5

Max Dig Depth (mm)

2820

Max Reach (mm)

4740

Max Digging Force Arm/Bucket (kN)

12.3/21.0

Aux Flow 1

48 l/min @ 175 kgf/cm2

Aux Flow 2

19.2 l/min @ 175 kgf/cm2

Overall width (mm)

1500

Transport height (mm)

4190

  • ENGINE
  • HYDRAULICS
  • VERSATILITY
  • PERFORMANCE
  • COMFORT
  • SAFETY

ENGINE

  • Stage V compliant, highly trusted, supremely efficient and cost-effective Kubota E-TVCS D1 D1105-E4-BH-2EU diesel engine.
  • Easy access to radiator and engine oil cooler for routine maintenance.

HYDRAULICS

  • Two variable displacement pumps enable simultaneous operation of the boom, arm, bucket and the swivel for continuous high performance digging and dozing.
  • High spec version offers two auxiliary circuits with proportional control.
  • Features a third line hydraulic return.
  • Includes a 2-piece hose for the dozer, reducing replacement time.

VERSATILITY

  • Kubota’s zero tail swing delivers excellent stability, and smooth control and operation in confined spaces - without the need for additional weights.
  • The 1500mm track width provides excellent stability and enables easy access to restricted spaces.

PERFORMANCE

  • The powerful and well-balanced machine arm and bucket offers the powerful capability to dig faster and deeper (2.82m) and more efficiently, even in the toughest conditions. It also offers excellent stability without the need for additional weights.
  • The auto-shift system on the high spec model delivers smooth automatic travel shift, with boom swing operated via the joystick.

COMFORT

  • The U27-4 has the largest and most comfortable cab in the 2.5 tonne excavator class, offering low, wide, and easy access with excellent legroom.
  • To help you perform more efficiently and safely the cab has an extensive field of vision front and rear and includes an effortless gas-assisted opening front window.
  • The U27-4 features a relaxing suspension seat that keeps you comfortable while working, as well as hydraulic pilot control leavers with wrist wrests for effortless operation.
  • A user-friendly control layout features a front LCD digital display panel with Kubota’s Intelligent Control System. With user friendly settings, easy-to-read indicators and alerts, operators are always aware of the excavator's functioning status.

SAFETY

  • Swivel negative brake locks the top frame in position when the engine is stopped or the pilot control safety lever is raised.
  • Includes a Travel Lock System and a Hydraulic Lock System.
  • Fuel level indication buzzer.
  • 2 work lights and exterior back mirrors.
  • 4 top frame tie-down points to let you securely tie the U27-4 to a trailer for safer and easier transportation.
  • Roll-over Protective Structure (ROPS) and Operator Protective Guard (OPG, Top Guard Level I ) as standard.
  • Kubota’s industry-leading Anti-theft System is standard. Only programmed keys will enable the engine to start up.

