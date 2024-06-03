UCI Apartments | Plaza Verde II | Irvine, CA (2024)

Can I fill out an application online?

You can access the online application by clicking the “Apply Online” link at the top of every page.

What if I am having trouble logging in?

ACC uses Single Sign-On to authenticate that all applicants are UCI students. In order to login, applicants will need their UCInetID and password. If a student is unsure of their password they can follow the UCI instructions under “Forgot your password?”.



If a student receives an error related to Single Sign-On, please reach out to helpdesk@americancampus.com.



Can I apply for multiple ACC Irvine communities on one application?

Yes! Once you begin an application at one of the ACC communities in Irvine you will have the option to list three communities and two floor plan preferences for each community that you would be willing to accept a lease from. We recommend listing a variety of options to increase your chances of receiving a lease offer during peak seasons.

How long after I apply will I receive a lease offer?

Our leasing process varies depending on the time of year. Typically, our application portal opens in January, and leases are sent in order of the waitlist by the timestamp on the application. Other variables including the specific community/ floor plan you applied for, roommate gender preference, and what we have available at that time may alter the order in which an applicant receives a lease. Unfortunately, due to the high demand for housing in Irvine, we cannot guarantee that every applicant will receive a lease offer.