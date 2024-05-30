UCI On Campus Housing | Camino del Sol | Irvine, CA (2024)

Live, learn and thrive! Camino del Sol offers fully furnished UCI apartments and townhomes designed with students in mind. Plus, get the lifestyle you want with our state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with hot tub, sun deck & poolside cabanas, and our group study lounges.
Application Process
Can I fill out an application online?
You can access the online application by clicking the “Apply Online” link at the top of every page.
What if I am having trouble logging in?
ACC uses Single Sign-On to authenticate that all applicants are UCI students. In order to login, applicants will need their UCInetID and password. If a student is unsure of their password they can follow the UCI instructions under “Forgot your password?”.
If a student receives an error related to Single Sign-On, please reach out to helpdesk@americancampus.com.
Can I apply for multiple ACC Irvine communities on one application?
Yes! Once you begin an application at one of the ACC communities in Irvine you will have the option to list three communities and two floor plan preferences for each community that you would be willing to accept a lease from. We recommend listing a variety of options to increase your chances of receiving a lease offer during peak seasons.
How long after I apply will I receive a lease offer?
Our leasing process varies depending on the time of year. Typically, our application portal opens in January, and leases are sent in order of the waitlist by the timestamp on the application. Other variables including the specific community/ floor plan you applied for, roommate gender preference, and what we have available at that time may alter the order in which an applicant receives a lease. Unfortunately, due to the high demand for housing in Irvine, we cannot guarantee that every applicant will receive a lease offer.
Guarantor
Can I be my own guarantor?
A resident can act as their own guarantor if they are a graduate student or the entire lease contract is paid in full at lease signing.
Can I apply without a guarantor?
We require each undergraduate applicant to have a guarantor. If you are over 25, a graduate student, or willing to pay the full lease contract amount prior to its commencement, you may qualify to be a self-guarantor.
What paperwork is required with a Guarantor?
The guarantor will need to sign the lease agreement. If the resident is not of legal age to execute a contract, the guarantor will be required to sign the lease on behalf of the leaseholder as well.
When is a guarantor required?
All undergraduate students require a guarantor. Gradute students do not require a guarantor.
Individual Leases
What is an individual lease?
An individual lease provides each resident with their own separate lease agreement and responsibility for only his/her rental installments and applicable utility and parking charges. By signing an individual lease, you are only taking responsibility for your rental installments and lease terms and will not be held liable for any delinquent amounts owed by your roommate(s).
Lease Term & Rental Installments
Do you send me a bill every month?
No, bills are not sent to residents each month, but you may see payment reminders posted around the property.
How can I make a payment?
We accept credit cards, debit cards and ACH payments online through our Resident Portal. We are unable to accept cash.
Can I setup recurring payments?
Yes! Save time in the future and never miss a rental installment by setting up recurring payments. You just need a few minutes and your checking account or card info to setup payments. Click here to login to the Resident Portal and get started.
What is an installment?
The typical lease term is approximately 11.5 months of occupancy which coincides with the university’s academic calendar. The resident is charged a total rent amount for the contracted occupancy period. The lease agreement will reflect the total rent amount typically divided into 12 equal installments. These installments do not represent a monthly rent amount and are not prorated.
When are the installments due?
Installments are due on the 1st of each month per the payment schedule outlined in the lease agreement.
Can I have my pet live with me?
ACC Irvine properties do not allow pets to live on site. However, if you have a service animal or emotional support animal, please contact the UCI Disability Services Center (DSC) to go through their approval process and submit the required documentation. DSC will update our office when your request has been reviewed.
Insurance Requirements
Are there insurance requirements for signing a lease at the community?
Renters insurance is not required but highly recommended. Coverage for your personal belongings is not included as part of your Lease Agreement. Renters insurance can provide coverage for loss or damage to your personal belongings (including fire, theft, or natural causes).
You can obtain renters’ insurance coverage via American Campus Communities’ preferred insurance partner LeaseTrack
Roommate Matching & Requests
Am I allowed to request a specific unit?
You can list your preferences on your housing application, and we will do our best to place you in the unit that fits those requests. All requests are served on a first-come, first-served basis and are taken in order based on the date your lease was received.
Can I request specific roommates?
Yes! You can search for and match with specific roommates in the RoomSync app. Change your mind? No problem! You can modify your matches if your preferences change up until the matching period close date.
Do you have a roommate matching service?
Yes! Our roommate matching program is powered by RoomSync–a roommate matching app. You will have the opportunity to create a personal profile, search, filter, chat and match with other residents who will be living in the community. You decide what matters most when narrowing down your search. Want a roommate with the same major? You got it! Prefer to live with someone who goes to bed early? No problem! Looking for a roommate who enjoys college football? No sweat! You control your search and matching criteria to find the perfect roommate.