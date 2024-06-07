Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (2024)

Table of Contents
HOW TO MAKE THE ULTIMATE BEEF STROGANOFF ADDITIONAL COOKING TIPS VARIATIONS OF THIS RECIPE MAKING BEEF STROGANOFF AHEAD OF TIME STORAGE SPECIAL EQUIPMENT FOR THIS RECIPE Ultimate Beef Stroganoff Ingredients Instructions Nutrition Disclaimer You May Also Like... Reader Interactions Leave a Comment FAQs

Home / Main Dishes / Beef

5

/5

30 minutes minutes

21 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Pin

By: The Chunky Chefpublished: 11/11/2020

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

The Ultimate Beef Stroganoff is the most soul-warming comfort food around! Tender beef strips, mushrooms and onions are smothered in a rich, beefy gravy and tossed with egg noodles. Ready in about 30 minutes, it’s a fabulous weeknight dinner option!

ThisUltimate Beef Stroganoff recipe is a classic that my family really loves. We enjoy recipes with simple ingredients, and beef recipes are always a winner… like my Cheesy Beef and ShellsandMeatball Sub Casserole! This is one of myBeef RecipesI know you’ll want to keep on hand!

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (1)

BEEF STROGANOFF RECIPE

Who’s in the mood for some weeknight dinner comfort food?

If you’ve ever had to chew your way through a dry and tough stroganoff with a gray, unappetizing sauce, then this is the recipe you need. The recipe you deserve!

Tender, juicy strips of beef, plenty of mushrooms and onions, all smothered in the most mouthwateringly rich, beefy gravy with that classic tang from the sour cream.

There’s a reason I call this the ultimate beef stroganoff! Using a well-marbled ribeye, extra mushrooms (and not white mushrooms – cremini) with a beefy flavor, and a perfect combination of beef broth sour cream and dijon mustard… all yield a dish that’s fit to serve to company, yet easy enough to make on a weeknight for the family.

HOW TO MAKE THE ULTIMATE BEEF STROGANOFF

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (2)

  1. Brown beef. Season beef with salt and pepper, then sear in a super hot skillet with a bit of oil, for about 1 minute per side. Remove to a plate.
  2. Cook mushrooms/onions. Add butter and oil to skillet and cook onions and mushrooms for about 5-8 minutes, until golden. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
  3. Add flour. Sprinkle flour over skillet contents, then add salt, pepper, and thyme. Stir and cook 1-2 minutes.
  4. Add broth. Pour in beef broth, stirring as you add it. Add Worcestershire sauce and cook until it starts to thicken.
  5. Stir in sour cream. Add mustard, sour cream and beef, and simmer until thickened.
  6. Add garnishes and egg noodles. Stir in parsley, green onions, and cooked egg noodles and serve.

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (3)

ADDITIONAL COOKING TIPS

  • CUT OF BEEF – I’ve seen plenty of beef stroganoff recipes using round roast or even chuck roast, but I don’t recommend those. They may be cheaper than ribeye, but they’re tougher cuts, which need a longer cook time (like a pot roast), to break down the connective tissue. Ribeye is my absolute favorite cut of beef to use in this recipe, since it’s well marbled and has great flavor.
  • REMOVING THE BEEF OR NOT – I’ve made this recipe two ways, one with removing the steak to a plate and adding it in at the end, and one with keeping the beef in the skillet the whole time. I recommend removing the beef and adding it at the end, but if you leave it in the whole time, you’ll still have a delicious stroganoff!

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (4)

VARIATIONS OF THIS RECIPE

  • CHICKEN – using chicken makes this dish lighter, but still delicious! Try my One Pan Chicken Stroganoff.
  • GROUND BEEF – steak can be pricey, and isn’t something you may have on hand. Feel free to substitute an equal amount of ground beef in this recipe, draining the beef after it cooks.
  • COGNAC – when it’s time to add the beef broth, add 2 Tbsp of cognac or sherry to the pan first, letting it cook a minute or two before adding the beef broth. This will add some extra depth of flavor to the sauce!
  • SERVING OPTIONS – here in the U.S., stroganoff is traditionally served over egg noodles, but it’s also amazing over mashed potatoes, rice, or even as a sandwich! Pick up a few crusty sub rolls, split them open, and add a few heaping spoonfuls of beef stroganoff (draining off some of the sauce so it’s not too sloppy). My favorite sandwich toppings are some sliced red onion and some peppery arugula lettuce!

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (5)

MAKING BEEF STROGANOFF AHEAD OF TIME

I prefer this dish when it’s made right before serving, but you CAN make it ahead of time if you’d like.

Cook this recipe up to the sour cream step, but don’t add the sour cream or mustard. Return the beef to the pan, then cool completely and store in the refrigerator.

Reheat in a skillet, adding the sour cream and mustard and continuing with the recipe from that point. If the sauce got too thick, add a splash of extra beef broth.

STORAGE

Leftover beef stroganoff should be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days.

For the best texture, I recommend storing the noodles separately.

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (6)

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT FOR THIS RECIPE

The following links are affiliate links.

The Chunky Chef, LLC is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. For more information regarding this program and what it means for you, please see my Privacy page.

  • Deep skillet – I like to use my enameled cast iron for this recipe, it gives a great sear, yet is deep enough to hold everything.

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (7)

BE SURE TO SCROLL DOWN TO CHECK OUT OTHER READERS’ COMMENTS FOR TIPS AND REVIEWS.

AND DON’T FORGET, IF YOU’VE MADE THIS RECIPE, LEAVE A COMMENT AND PLEASE GIVE IT A STAR RATING LETTING ME KNOW HOW YOU ENJOYED IT!

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (8)

Did you make this? Be sure to leave a review below and tag me @the_chunky_chef on Facebook and Instagram!

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (9)

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff

5 from 16 votes

Author: The Chunky Chef

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Calories: 1038

The Ultimate Beef Stroganoff is the most soul-warming comfort food around!

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. wide egg noodles cooked according to package directions, and set aside
  • 1 1/2 lbs. boneless ribeye steak or sirloin steak
  • 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt divided
  • 3/4 tsp black pepper divided
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil divided
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1 medium yellow onion diced
  • 12 oz cremini/baby bella mushrooms sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 cups beef broth/stock reduced sodium
  • 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 - 2 Tbsp sliced green onions for garnish
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

COOK BEEF

  • Slice steak against the grain into approximately 1/4” strips. Season with 1 tsp kosher salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper.

  • Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to large skillet and heat over MED-HIGH/HIGH heat. Add steak slices in a single layer (you’ll likely need to do this in batches so as to not overcrowd the skillet).

  • Cook for 1-2 minutes, not stirring. Flip steak over and cook another minute or two until golden brown. Remove to plate and continue with remaining batches of beef. If skillet gets too dry, add another drizzle of oil.

COOK ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS

  • To same skillet, add remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil and butter. Once melted, add onion and mushrooms and cook for 5-8 minutes, until onions have softened and mushrooms are getting golden.

  • Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds - 1 minute.

ADD SAUCE AND THICKEN

  • Sprinkle in flour, dried thyme, remaining 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper and stir well to coat. Cook for 1 minute.

  • Pour in beef broth slowly, stirring as you add it. Add Worcestershire sauce, cook, stirring often, until starting to thicken, about 5-7 minutes.

ADD SOUR CREAM AND BEEF

  • Stir in Dijon mustard and sour cream, then add cooked steak, along with any accumulated juices on the plate. Simmer another minute or two, or until sauce is thickened enough to thickly coat the back of a spoon.

ADD NOODLES AND GARNISHES

  • Add green onions and parsley and cooked egg noodles and stir to combine well.

  • Serve hot, sprinkled with additional chopped parsley and a sprinkle of black pepper.

Want to save this recipe for later? Click the heart in the bottom right corner to save to your own recipe box!

Nutrition Disclaimer

The Chunky Chef is not a dietician or nutritionist, and any nutritional information shared is an estimate. If calorie count and other nutritional values are important to you, we recommend running the ingredients through whichever online nutritional calculator you prefer. Calories can vary quite a bit depending on which brands were used.

Did You Make This?Tag @the_chunky_chef on Instagram and hashtag it #thechunkychef so I can see what you made!

Tag on Insta! Leave a Rating Save for Later

You May Also Like...

  • Ultimate Instant Pot Beef Barbacoa

  • Best Back-to-School Meals Using Beef

  • Chicken Stroganoff - 30 Minute, One Pot Meal

  • Ultimate Instant Pot Beef Barbacoa

Previous Post
Next Post

Meet The Chunky Chef

Hey there! I'm Amanda. Wife, mother, photography nerd, and bacon lover! I believe that delicious meals should be easy to make. Now that you’re here, stay a bit, browse a few recipes, and let’s get cookin’!

Learn More

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

  1. Diane says

    As always a great recipe. My husband drives truck and he loves when I make this for him. It reheats well. I try to make sure he has a hot meal for his day trips and I’ve used many of your recipes. They are always a hit. Thanks for all your hard work. I know I can pull up your site and find a great recipe.

  2. Shannon says

    I had 2 well marbled ribeyes and followed this recipe to the letter, but there was no flavor in the meat and very little in the sauce. I used to make a stroganoff with eye of round roast. It had all the flavor. I should’ve stuck with that.

    Reply

    • The Chunky Chef says

      I’m confused how it had no flavor, but I do understand everyone has their own tastes and preferences. Sounds like you must have a stroganoff recipe you enjoy, and should probably stick to that one 🙂

      Reply

  3. Lisa says

    I always hate when people comment because they hate something. Why be cruel right? I’m making this again and it’s my absolute favorite! I’m trying your overnight French toast casserole tomorrow with bourbon, but I may use less eggs. Yuck. ❤️

    Reply

  4. Kelli says

    I make so many of your recipes and I love them all.. but this was inedible it was that bad. The amount of thyme in this overpowers it and ruins it i triple checked because it looked like a lot and it was. I’m sorry but maybe a pinch. I ruined an hour of my time and had to throw it all out and go eat out as a result. Can’t win them all, total taste preference so I’m just mad I didn’t listen to myself and wasted food.

    Reply

  5. Ana Barbosa says

    Made this meal last night. My family truly enjoyed it. It was very flavorful.

    Reply

  6. Lisa says

    Absolutely fantastic although I skipped sour cream. This is sensational and the best stroganoff I’ve ever made! Better then Rachael Ray’s or those Food Network stars.

    You definitely need your own cooking show!

    Reply

  7. Lore says

    Very good recipe family enjoyed. Thx for sharing.

    Reply

  8. Candy Pangan says

    This is a staple in our house…the best recipe for beef stroganoff.

    Reply

  9. Dione says

    I am not a stroganoff fan but this recipe was fabulous! Will definitely make again and using ribeye was spot on!

    Reply

  10. Kayla says

    This is now my new favorite!!! thank you thank you! Cannot wait to try more of your recipes.

    Reply

  11. Tessa says

    This dish is pretty bland. I had to add garlic salt and more Worcestershire sauce to give it more flavor.

    Reply

    • Lisa says

      Everyone’s a critic! Didn’t your mom teach you if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all!

      Reply

  12. RealB says

    Yum

    Reply

  13. Sandra McCollum says

    Everyone at my house loved it! Can’t wait to make it again!

    Reply

  14. Patricia @ Grab a Plate says

    Mmmm! Mouthwatering! What an amazing dish for dinner! Comfort, heartiness and flavor alllllll together!

    Reply

  15. Allyson Zea says

    This is a family favorite, thanks for the easy recipe!

    Reply

  16. Sandi says

    Thank you for the easy to follow directions. It turned out perfectly.

    Reply

  17. Beti | easyweeknightrecipes says

    My family would love this!! It looks amazing!

    Reply

  18. katerina @ diethood.com says

    I love beef stroganoff! This looks incredibly delicious!! YUM!

    Reply

Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (2024)

FAQs

What can I add to stroganoff for more flavor? ›

Quartered mushrooms and a combination of pearl onions and shallots give the finished dish a more interesting texture and flavor. Adding gelatin to the chicken stock gives it more body, letting the sauce come together more tightly to coat the meat and noodles.

View More
What is the most tender cut of beef for beef stroganoff? ›

The best cuts of beef for stroganoff are tender, juicy cuts such as: boneless rib eye – also called scotch fillet (pictured above) boneless sirloin. sirloin steak tips.

Get More Info Here
How do I thicken up my stroganoff sauce? ›

Use one tablespoon cornstarch mixed with one tablespoon cold water (aka a cornstarch slurry) for each cup of medium-thick sauce. Thoroughly mix the cornstarch and water together, then pour into your sauce. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly.

Discover More Details
How do you make stroganoff less bland? ›

Solution: Choose beef tenderloin for superior texture. Sauté button mushrooms, then brown the beef in the same pan and deglaze the pan with beef broth. For more complexity, prepare a sauce with onion, tomato paste, brown sugar, chicken broth, and wine.

View Details
How to improve Stroganoff? ›

Avoid skimping on the stock. It's time to start the wet cooking part of the stew, which is stroganoff. You can use plain tap water if that's all you have, but stock is a much better option. Stock is another vehicle for adding flavor and richness to the stroganoff, and it's the liquid of choice for many chefs.

Discover More Details
What is the best substitute for sour cream in Stroganoff? ›

Greek yogurt is a healthy alternative to the traditionally used sour cream in beef stroganoff recipes, so you can be confident that your family is getting a satisfying, healthy meal. Fresh dill and paprika will provide a sweet, slightly smoky garnish to top off the dish.

Learn More
Does sour cream make meat tender? ›

Some cooks swear by using dairy to tenderize, such as milk, yogurt, or sour cream, as it tenderizes without making the meat too soft. You can add whatever flavors you want to the dairy, and soak it for several hours.

Keep Reading
How to keep sour cream from curdling in beef stroganoff? ›

How do you keep sour cream from curdling in beef stroganoff? Remove some of the liquid from your stroganoff and allow it to cool. In a small bowl, take several tablespoons of the sour cream (or however much you require) and then add a teaspoon of the cooled liquid from the stew.

Learn More Now
What is the sauce in beef stroganoff made of? ›

Sauce Ingredients: Butter, onion, garlic, white wine, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, flour and plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream) are the ingredients used to make classic beef stroganoff sauce. If you prefer not to cook with wine, feel free to just add in a little extra beef stock instead.

Show Me More
What if I add too much liquid to my beef stroganoff? ›

How To Use Cornstarch To Fix A Watery Beef Stroganoff. Adding cornstarch is very easy. First, in a separate bowl, create a cornstarch slurry by mixing equal parts of cornstarch (start with one or two tablespoons) and cold water. Ensure it's well mixed, aiming for a smooth consistency without lumps.

Learn More Now

Why did my stroganoff curdle? ›

You are combining essentially what is a hot stew and cold sour cream out of the fridge. This is what causes the cream to curdle. I like to err of the side of caution and I let the pot and its contents cool completely, then I stir through the sour cream, no more curdling!

Learn More
How to fix watery beef stroganoff? ›

If too runny, add more flour-water mixture and if too thick, add more sour cream. Serve noodles with stroganoff mixture over the top.

Read More
What is a substitute for Worcestershire sauce in stroganoff? ›

9 Worcestershire Sauce Substitutes That Get the Job Done
  1. DIY Imitation Blend.
  2. Reduced Balsamic Vinegar.
  3. Soy Sauce.
  4. Miso Paste.
  5. Oyster Sauce.
  6. Anchovy Paste.
  7. Red Wine.
  8. A1 Steak Sauce.
3 days ago

Discover More
What is a substitute for Worcestershire sauce in beef stroganoff? ›

We always recommend sticking with the original recipe, as that will produce the best results. However, soy sauce is a 1:1 substitute, and the closest and most recommended substitute for Worcestershire sauce.

Get More Info
Does stroganoff contain paprika? ›

Add the onion and cook gently for 10 minutes, or until softened and starting to caramelise. Stir in the garlic and cook gently for 2 minutes. Crumble in the stock cube and stir in the paprika and tomato purée. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes.

View More
How to spice up boxed stroganoff? ›

Hamburger Helper Stroganoff

Add-ins: 1/2 to 1 whole white onion (dice and add to the raw meat, brown together) 1-2 tbsp fresh minced garlic (add to browning meat) or garlic powder to taste. A few shakes of black pepper (add to browning meat)

Discover More Details
What can you add to a dish to make it taste better? ›

Add hardy herbs like thyme, rosemary, oregano, sage, and marjoram to dishes early in the cooking process; this way, they release maximum flavor while ensuring that their texture will be less intrusive.

Read On
How do I make my food more flavorful? ›

Acidic ingredients help lift and balance flavor. Use small amounts of ingredients with bold flavors such as pomegranate seeds, chipotle pepper or cilantro. Give a flavor burst with condiments such as horseradish, flavored mustard, chutney, wasabi, bean purees, tapenade and salsas of all kinds.

Learn More Now
How do you make sour cream taste better? ›

Add chopped fresh cilantro leaves and lime juice to plain sour cream for a fresh zesty flavor.

Explore More
Top Articles
Cut Out Sugar Cookies Recipe - Ultimate Guide - Haniela's
Barraquito Coffee Recipe - Authentic Canary Islands coffee drink
Triangle's newest Wegmans opens in West Cary
Tyler Santini on LinkedIn: #wegmans #businesscatering #greaterboston #digitalmarketing…
Latest Posts
Vanilla Danish Recipe - Kitchen Foliage
Cinnamon Popcorn Recipe
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6727

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.