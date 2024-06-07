Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (2024)

Home / Main Dishes / Beef
By: The Chunky Chef
published: 11/11/2020
The Ultimate Beef Stroganoff is the most soul-warming comfort food around! Tender beef strips, mushrooms and onions are smothered in a rich, beefy gravy and tossed with egg noodles. Ready in about 30 minutes, it’s a fabulous weeknight dinner option!
ThisUltimate Beef Stroganoff recipe is a classic that my family really loves. We enjoy recipes with simple ingredients, and beef recipes are always a winner… like my Cheesy Beef and ShellsandMeatball Sub Casserole! This is one of myBeef RecipesI know you’ll want to keep on hand!
BEEF STROGANOFF RECIPE
Who’s in the mood for some weeknight dinner comfort food?
If you’ve ever had to chew your way through a dry and tough stroganoff with a gray, unappetizing sauce, then this is the recipe you need. The recipe you deserve!
Tender, juicy strips of beef, plenty of mushrooms and onions, all smothered in the most mouthwateringly rich, beefy gravy with that classic tang from the sour cream.
There’s a reason I call this the ultimate beef stroganoff! Using a well-marbled ribeye, extra mushrooms (and not white mushrooms – cremini) with a beefy flavor, and a perfect combination of beef broth sour cream and dijon mustard… all yield a dish that’s fit to serve to company, yet easy enough to make on a weeknight for the family.
HOW TO MAKE THE ULTIMATE BEEF STROGANOFF
- Brown beef. Season beef with salt and pepper, then sear in a super hot skillet with a bit of oil, for about 1 minute per side. Remove to a plate.
- Cook mushrooms/onions. Add butter and oil to skillet and cook onions and mushrooms for about 5-8 minutes, until golden. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
- Add flour. Sprinkle flour over skillet contents, then add salt, pepper, and thyme. Stir and cook 1-2 minutes.
- Add broth. Pour in beef broth, stirring as you add it. Add Worcestershire sauce and cook until it starts to thicken.
- Stir in sour cream. Add mustard, sour cream and beef, and simmer until thickened.
- Add garnishes and egg noodles. Stir in parsley, green onions, and cooked egg noodles and serve.
ADDITIONAL COOKING TIPS
- CUT OF BEEF – I’ve seen plenty of beef stroganoff recipes using round roast or even chuck roast, but I don’t recommend those. They may be cheaper than ribeye, but they’re tougher cuts, which need a longer cook time (like a pot roast), to break down the connective tissue. Ribeye is my absolute favorite cut of beef to use in this recipe, since it’s well marbled and has great flavor.
- REMOVING THE BEEF OR NOT – I’ve made this recipe two ways, one with removing the steak to a plate and adding it in at the end, and one with keeping the beef in the skillet the whole time. I recommend removing the beef and adding it at the end, but if you leave it in the whole time, you’ll still have a delicious stroganoff!
VARIATIONS OF THIS RECIPE
- CHICKEN – using chicken makes this dish lighter, but still delicious! Try my One Pan Chicken Stroganoff.
- GROUND BEEF – steak can be pricey, and isn’t something you may have on hand. Feel free to substitute an equal amount of ground beef in this recipe, draining the beef after it cooks.
- COGNAC – when it’s time to add the beef broth, add 2 Tbsp of cognac or sherry to the pan first, letting it cook a minute or two before adding the beef broth. This will add some extra depth of flavor to the sauce!
- SERVING OPTIONS – here in the U.S., stroganoff is traditionally served over egg noodles, but it’s also amazing over mashed potatoes, rice, or even as a sandwich! Pick up a few crusty sub rolls, split them open, and add a few heaping spoonfuls of beef stroganoff (draining off some of the sauce so it’s not too sloppy). My favorite sandwich toppings are some sliced red onion and some peppery arugula lettuce!
MAKING BEEF STROGANOFF AHEAD OF TIME
I prefer this dish when it’s made right before serving, but you CAN make it ahead of time if you’d like.
Cook this recipe up to the sour cream step, but don’t add the sour cream or mustard. Return the beef to the pan, then cool completely and store in the refrigerator.
Reheat in a skillet, adding the sour cream and mustard and continuing with the recipe from that point. If the sauce got too thick, add a splash of extra beef broth.
STORAGE
Leftover beef stroganoff should be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days.
For the best texture, I recommend storing the noodles separately.
SPECIAL EQUIPMENT FOR THIS RECIPE
- Deep skillet – I like to use my enameled cast iron for this recipe, it gives a great sear, yet is deep enough to hold everything.
Ultimate Beef Stroganoff5 from 16 votes
Author: The Chunky Chef
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Calories: 1038
Servings: 4 - 6 servings
The Ultimate Beef Stroganoff is the most soul-warming comfort food around!
Ingredients
- 1 lb. wide egg noodles cooked according to package directions, and set aside
- 1 1/2 lbs. boneless ribeye steak or sirloin steak
- 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt divided
- 3/4 tsp black pepper divided
- 2 Tbsp olive oil divided
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1 medium yellow onion diced
- 12 oz cremini/baby bella mushrooms sliced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/4 cup all purpose flour
- 2 1/2 cups beef broth/stock reduced sodium
- 1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 - 2 Tbsp sliced green onions for garnish
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
COOK BEEF
Slice steak against the grain into approximately 1/4” strips. Season with 1 tsp kosher salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper.
Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to large skillet and heat over MED-HIGH/HIGH heat. Add steak slices in a single layer (you’ll likely need to do this in batches so as to not overcrowd the skillet).
Cook for 1-2 minutes, not stirring. Flip steak over and cook another minute or two until golden brown. Remove to plate and continue with remaining batches of beef. If skillet gets too dry, add another drizzle of oil.
COOK ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS
To same skillet, add remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil and butter. Once melted, add onion and mushrooms and cook for 5-8 minutes, until onions have softened and mushrooms are getting golden.
Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds - 1 minute.
ADD SAUCE AND THICKEN
Sprinkle in flour, dried thyme, remaining 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper and stir well to coat. Cook for 1 minute.
Pour in beef broth slowly, stirring as you add it. Add Worcestershire sauce, cook, stirring often, until starting to thicken, about 5-7 minutes.
ADD SOUR CREAM AND BEEF
Stir in Dijon mustard and sour cream, then add cooked steak, along with any accumulated juices on the plate. Simmer another minute or two, or until sauce is thickened enough to thickly coat the back of a spoon.
ADD NOODLES AND GARNISHES
Add green onions and parsley and cooked egg noodles and stir to combine well.
Serve hot, sprinkled with additional chopped parsley and a sprinkle of black pepper.
Diane says
As always a great recipe. My husband drives truck and he loves when I make this for him. It reheats well. I try to make sure he has a hot meal for his day trips and I’ve used many of your recipes. They are always a hit. Thanks for all your hard work. I know I can pull up your site and find a great recipe.
Reply
Shannon says
I had 2 well marbled ribeyes and followed this recipe to the letter, but there was no flavor in the meat and very little in the sauce. I used to make a stroganoff with eye of round roast. It had all the flavor. I should’ve stuck with that.
Reply
The Chunky Chef says
I’m confused how it had no flavor, but I do understand everyone has their own tastes and preferences. Sounds like you must have a stroganoff recipe you enjoy, and should probably stick to that one 🙂
Reply
Lisa says
I always hate when people comment because they hate something. Why be cruel right? I’m making this again and it’s my absolute favorite! I’m trying your overnight French toast casserole tomorrow with bourbon, but I may use less eggs. Yuck. ❤️
Reply
Kelli says
I make so many of your recipes and I love them all.. but this was inedible it was that bad. The amount of thyme in this overpowers it and ruins it i triple checked because it looked like a lot and it was. I’m sorry but maybe a pinch. I ruined an hour of my time and had to throw it all out and go eat out as a result. Can’t win them all, total taste preference so I’m just mad I didn’t listen to myself and wasted food.
Reply
Ana Barbosa says
Made this meal last night. My family truly enjoyed it. It was very flavorful.
Reply
Lisa says
Absolutely fantastic although I skipped sour cream. This is sensational and the best stroganoff I’ve ever made! Better then Rachael Ray’s or those Food Network stars.
You definitely need your own cooking show!
Reply
Lore says
Very good recipe family enjoyed. Thx for sharing.
Reply
Candy Pangan says
This is a staple in our house…the best recipe for beef stroganoff.
Reply
Dione says
I am not a stroganoff fan but this recipe was fabulous! Will definitely make again and using ribeye was spot on!
Reply
Kayla says
This is now my new favorite!!! thank you thank you! Cannot wait to try more of your recipes.
Reply
Tessa says
This dish is pretty bland. I had to add garlic salt and more Worcestershire sauce to give it more flavor.
Reply
Lisa says
Everyone’s a critic! Didn’t your mom teach you if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all!
Reply
Sandra McCollum says
Everyone at my house loved it! Can’t wait to make it again!
Reply
Reply
Allyson Zea says
This is a family favorite, thanks for the easy recipe!
Reply
Sandi says
Thank you for the easy to follow directions. It turned out perfectly.
Reply
