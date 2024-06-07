Ultimate Beef Stroganoff (30 minute recipe) - The Chunky Chef (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

The Ultimate Beef Stroganoff is the most soul-warming comfort food around! Tender beef strips, mushrooms and onions are smothered in a rich, beefy gravy and tossed with egg noodles. Ready in about 30 minutes, it’s a fabulous weeknight dinner option!

This Ultimate Beef Stroganoff recipe is a classic that my family really loves. We enjoy recipes with simple ingredients, and beef recipes are always a winner… like my Cheesy Beef and Shells and Meatball Sub Casserole!

BEEF STROGANOFF RECIPE

Who’s in the mood for some weeknight dinner comfort food?

If you’ve ever had to chew your way through a dry and tough stroganoff with a gray, unappetizing sauce, then this is the recipe you need. The recipe you deserve!

Tender, juicy strips of beef, plenty of mushrooms and onions, all smothered in the most mouthwateringly rich, beefy gravy with that classic tang from the sour cream.

There’s a reason I call this the ultimate beef stroganoff! Using a well-marbled ribeye, extra mushrooms (and not white mushrooms – cremini) with a beefy flavor, and a perfect combination of beef broth sour cream and dijon mustard… all yield a dish that’s fit to serve to company, yet easy enough to make on a weeknight for the family.

HOW TO MAKE THE ULTIMATE BEEF STROGANOFF

Brown beef. Season beef with salt and pepper, then sear in a super hot skillet with a bit of oil, for about 1 minute per side. Remove to a plate. Cook mushrooms/onions. Add butter and oil to skillet and cook onions and mushrooms for about 5-8 minutes, until golden. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add flour. Sprinkle flour over skillet contents, then add salt, pepper, and thyme. Stir and cook 1-2 minutes. Add broth. Pour in beef broth, stirring as you add it. Add Worcestershire sauce and cook until it starts to thicken. Stir in sour cream. Add mustard, sour cream and beef, and simmer until thickened. Add garnishes and egg noodles. Stir in parsley, green onions, and cooked egg noodles and serve.

ADDITIONAL COOKING TIPS

CUT OF BEEF – I’ve seen plenty of beef stroganoff recipes using round roast or even chuck roast, but I don’t recommend those. They may be cheaper than ribeye, but they’re tougher cuts, which need a longer cook time (like a pot roast), to break down the connective tissue. Ribeye is my absolute favorite cut of beef to use in this recipe, since it’s well marbled and has great flavor.

VARIATIONS OF THIS RECIPE

CHICKEN – using chicken makes this dish lighter, but still delicious! Try my One Pan Chicken Stroganoff .

– using chicken makes this dish lighter, but still delicious! Try my . GROUND BEEF – steak can be pricey, and isn’t something you may have on hand. Feel free to substitute an equal amount of ground beef in this recipe, draining the beef after it cooks.

– steak can be pricey, and isn’t something you may have on hand. Feel free to substitute an equal amount of ground beef in this recipe, draining the beef after it cooks. COGNAC – when it’s time to add the beef broth, add 2 Tbsp of cognac or sherry to the pan first, letting it cook a minute or two before adding the beef broth. This will add some extra depth of flavor to the sauce!

– when it’s time to add the beef broth, add 2 Tbsp of cognac or sherry to the pan first, letting it cook a minute or two before adding the beef broth. This will add some extra depth of flavor to the sauce! SERVING OPTIONS – here in the U.S., stroganoff is traditionally served over egg noodles, but it’s also amazing over mashed potatoes, rice, or even as a sandwich! Pick up a few crusty sub rolls, split them open, and add a few heaping spoonfuls of beef stroganoff (draining off some of the sauce so it’s not too sloppy). My favorite sandwich toppings are some sliced red onion and some peppery arugula lettuce!

MAKING BEEF STROGANOFF AHEAD OF TIME

I prefer this dish when it’s made right before serving, but you CAN make it ahead of time if you’d like.

Cook this recipe up to the sour cream step, but don’t add the sour cream or mustard. Return the beef to the pan, then cool completely and store in the refrigerator.

Reheat in a skillet, adding the sour cream and mustard and continuing with the recipe from that point. If the sauce got too thick, add a splash of extra beef broth.

STORAGE

Leftover beef stroganoff should be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days.

For the best texture, I recommend storing the noodles separately.

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT FOR THIS RECIPE

Deep skillet – I like to use my enameled cast iron for this recipe, it gives a great sear, yet is deep enough to hold everything.

