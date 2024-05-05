{Ultimate} Tex-Mex Tater Soup - Aunt Bee's Recipes (2024)

I had some leftover taco meat to use up and was craving a big ol’ pot of potato soup. I threw this together based on what I had on hand. (You could definitely sub fresh diced potato if you wanted!) I went ahead and typed the recipe up really quick on my phone while I was making it so I wouldn’t forget it just in case it was delicious…. and it was 😉

Best part about it? Because my taco meat was already cooked, it was ready in under 20 minutes. If I had to start from raw meat, it would be no longer than 30 minutes. It would also be wonderful in the slow cooker! Just brown the meat then add the rest of the ingredients and cook on low for 5 or 6 hours. Stir in the cream cheese and cilantro at the end. Yum! I think you are going to enjoy this one! <3