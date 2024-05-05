{Ultimate} Tex-Mex Tater Soup - Aunt Bee's Recipes (2024)

Aug 18, 2015|Posted byauntbee@auntbeesrecipes.com|20 comments |
I had some leftover taco meat to use up and was craving a big ol’ pot of potato soup. I threw this together based on what I had on hand. (You could definitely sub fresh diced potato if you wanted!) I went ahead and typed the recipe up really quick on my phone while I was making it so I wouldn’t forget it just in case it was delicious…. and it was 😉
Best part about it? Because my taco meat was already cooked, it was ready in under 20 minutes. If I had to start from raw meat, it would be no longer than 30 minutes. It would also be wonderful in the slow cooker! Just brown the meat then add the rest of the ingredients and cook on low for 5 or 6 hours. Stir in the cream cheese and cilantro at the end. Yum! I think you are going to enjoy this one! <3
{Ultimate} Tex-Mex Tater Soup
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 1 can rotel tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can corn, drained
- 28 oz package of frozen potatoes o’brien with peppers & onions
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 4 cups milk
- 8 oz package cream cheese
- Big bunch of fresh cilantro leaves
- salt & pepper to taste
- Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream & diced fresh jalapeno for the ones of us that like a little more kick
Instructions
Brown ground beef with onion. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes more. Drain off excess grease. Add taco seasoning, rotel, black beans, corn, potatoes, chicken broth and milk. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, covered for 20 minutes. Stir in cream cheese and fresh cilantro. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve topped with shredded cheese, sour cream and diced jalapeno for the ones that like it Spicy! Enjoy! For The Crock Pot Brown ground beef with onion. Drain and add to crock pot along with garlic, taco seasoning, rotel, black beans, corn, potatoes, chicken broth, milk and cream cheese. Cover and cook on low for 5-6 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve topped with lots of cilantro, shredded cheese, sour cream and diced jalapeno for the ones that like it Spicy! Enjoy!
For The Crock Pot
About auntbee@auntbeesrecipes.com
Brandi Burgess A.K.A. 'Aunt Bee' has been married to the love of her life for 15 years! She lives in North Alabama with her husband, 2 kids, ages 15 and 10 and 2 SUPER SPOILED furbabies. With 2 multi sport student athletes, things stay PRETTY busy at the Burgess residence. But that doesn't mean they are eating take out and fast food! Aunt Bee LOVES cooking for her family and sharing her families favorite TRIED AND TRUE recipes with her friends, family and website readers from all over the world!
Leave your reply.
August 18, 2015 at 10:28 PM
Sounds really good. Thank you Aunt Bee.
auntbee@auntbeesrecipes.com
August 19, 2015 at 6:16 AM
You are welcome!
Sheri
August 19, 2015 at 10:36 AM
Leftover taco meat??? No such thing in this house! Lol. Sounds delicious!!
auntbee@auntbeesrecipes.com
August 19, 2015 at 1:43 PM
Hahaha! It is a rarity here too!
Marilyn
September 6, 2015 at 11:50 AM
Made this today. It is so yummy,will make it again. Thank You
auntbee@auntbeesrecipes.com
September 6, 2015 at 4:52 PM
Oh great! I am so glad you liked it! Thanks a bunch for taking the time to let me know!
September 25, 2015 at 6:54 PM
I can't wait to try this ... but I will use ground turkey !! My fella doesn't eat beef !!!
Johnna
October 6, 2015 at 11:01 AM
Would pinto beans work well with this instead of black?
auntbee@auntbeesrecipes.com
October 6, 2015 at 6:44 PM
They sure would!!!
Jessica
October 29, 2015 at 9:50 AM
Definitely trying this, but using Bartels Farms 100% Grass Fed Natural Beef. Delicious and Nutritious!
Sandra Dailey
January 23, 2016 at 12:15 PM
Just found you're website. Love-love-love your site. Great recipes. Gonna try this soup tonight the cheesecake tomorrow because I need to go buy vanilla oreos. Going to go back in the years of recipes. I'm sure i'll find many many more to try.
Brandi Burgess
January 25, 2016 at 8:27 AM
Welcome Sandra! So glad you found my site! Let me know if you have any questions about a recipe!
Kathleen
January 31, 2016 at 11:45 AM
This recipe is very good - my family loves it! However, the ingredients list is missing the rotel tomatoes. Rotel is listed in the instructions but not in the ingredient list.
Brandi Burgess
February 1, 2016 at 7:54 AM
You are so right! Thank you for catching that for me and letting me know! Glad you loved the recipe!
Patty bell
February 16, 2016 at 7:55 AM
Recipes sound great.
charlotte
September 1, 2016 at 8:14 AM
Could you cook this in a crockpot and add the cream cheese the last 10-15 mins of cooking time. I'm thinking cook on high for 2 hours.
Brandi Burgess
September 1, 2016 at 8:30 AM
I think that would work great! Let me know if you try it!
Jeanene gaskins
September 26, 2016 at 10:20 AM
Thanks for the easy access to your recipes. Other sites are so frustrating.
Deanna
November 12, 2017 at 6:27 PM
Made this tonight. I added a can of green chili’s and an extra taco seasoning. I’m from Texas and I like a lil extra kick.I loved this!
Taylor
December 30, 2018 at 4:08 PM
Just tried this recipe tonight. It was very good!