Ultimate Vegan Chili Recipe (2024)

My Ultimate Vegan Chili Recipe is quick and easy, healthy and has the best flavour. It ticks all the boxes, savoury, spicy, sweet and tangy. It's the ultimate comfort food and it's gluten free!

I love Chili!! And any dish remotely resembling Mexican food, haha. This is my go to Vegan Chili recipe, and husband approved, woot woot! - he loves this dish. Another Win for me!

I used to make my Chili with beef and pork. So I wanted to recreate this Chili without having to add meat (obviously, lol) and I definitely pulled it off! It's Protein packed and super satisfying and really is the Ultimate Vegan Chili Recipe!

You can easily add your favourite meat crumbles to this Chili for a meatier texture and if you add TVP I suggest pre soaking it first. Once in awhile I'll fry up a block of crumbled tofu in a non stick skillet set to medium. I add a few seasonings and cook for about 20 minutes. It works perfectly for that meaty chew! ( no I did not use tofu in these photos, this is my straight up Awesome Chili).

I like to serve this Vegan Chili with a side of basmati rice, garlic bread and a green salad. My daughters enjoy eating it with Pico de gallo, avocados, or Guacamole and sour cream and tortilla chips.

My absolute favourite way to eat this Chili is on a Vegan Hotdog with mustard and finely diced white onion- OMG THE BEST!! It's also perfectly delicious on its own?

Ok let's get to my Ultimate Vegan Chili Recipe and how to make it:

Start by sautéing all the veggies till softened. Then add in the rest of ingredients to the pot and cover and simmer for 25 minutes. Remove a ladle full or so of Chili, blend it up in your Nutria Bullet or Blender and return it to the pot. Give the Chili a stir then taste for seasonings and serve. Yum! Vegan Chili in a jiffy. Check out full recipe in the recipe card below?

This recipe will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days, and freezes well.

Ok let's make some Vegan Chili! You'll love this recipe it’s:

Protein packed

Healthy

Easy

gluten free

Savoury

Satisfying

A great main dish

Enjoy! ? Happy day to you!

