Unbelievable provençal bake | Cheese recipes | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

“The combo of sweet tomatoes, smoked ham and gooey, melty cheese is obviously bound to give you a home run of a dish, so this crispy stodgy crȇpe delight is a real classic. Crȇpes are so easy to make, and using them in savoury bakes in both France and Italy is fairly common, and gives truly wonderful results. Like lasagne, don’t serve this straight from the oven – let it rest, so it’s easier to cut and portion up. This will make you happy. ”