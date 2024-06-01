Unlock the Power of Portmanteau: A Guide to the Literary Device (2024)

Portmanteau is another wonderful literary invention. While tons of fun in everyday use (we have this lovely device to thank for the word “Hangry”) authors enjoy using it as well as those following Hollywood celebrities. For a better understanding of this kooky device, please continue reading.

Contents What is Portmanteau?

When do writers use Portmanteau?

Types of Portmanteau

Portmanteau in Literature 📚

Portmanteau in Children’s Literature🧸

Portmanteau in Songs 🎧

Examples of Portmanteau in Film and Pop Culture 🎥

FAQ 🤔

What is Portmanteau?

A portmanteau is a literary device in which two words are combined to create a new word. This new word is usually a combination of the two words’ meanings and is used to describe a concept or idea. For example, the word “brunch” is a portmanteau of the words “breakfast” and “lunch.”

How to pronounce Portmanteau? Portmanteau is pronounced as “port-man-toh” from the French words for “porter” and “mantle”

When do writers use Portmanteau?

Portmanteau is a literary device used by writers to combine two words into one to create a new word or phrase. This technique is often used to create a new word that conveys a specific meaning or to combine two words that have similar meanings. Portmanteaus are also used to create more concise phrases or to make a phrase more memorable.

Types of Portmanteau

A portmanteau is a combination of two words to create a new word. There are 3 main types of portmanteaus: blending, clipping, and phonetic.



Blending combines two words to create a new word, such as “ brunch ” which evolves from breakfast + lunch.



combines two words to create a new word, such as “ ” which evolves from breakfast + lunch. Clipping is when a word is shortened, such as “ motel ” which is derived from the combination of motor (for motor car) + hotel.



is when a word is shortened, such as “ ” which is derived from the combination of motor (for motor car) + hotel. Phonetic portmanteaus are when two words are combined to create a new word that sounds like both the old words. Example: “smog” =smoke + fog

Portmanteau in Literature 📚

When examining literature and poetry, there are a few occurrences of portmanteau which really stand out and deserve to be paid attention to. One such example is Finnegans Wake by James Joyce. One of the most notable passages in the novel is packed with portmanteau examples. He writes:

“…engaged in performing the elaborative antecistral ceremony of upstheres, straightaway to run off and vision her plump and plain in her natural altogether, preferring to close his blinkhard’s eyes to the ethiquethical fact that she was, after all, wearing for the space of the time being some definite articles of evolutionary clothing, inharmonious creations.”

In this passage alone, there are 5 examples of portmanteau of which 2 may be explained without mush aid – “blinkhard” and “ethiquethical.” “Blinkard” refers to how someone blinds through the act of blinking hard enough to temporarily lose your sight. The latter is a combination of “ethics” and “etiquette.”



In order to explain the rest, one may need insight into the mind of Joyce because Finnegans Wake is scattered with portmanteaus such as those found in this passage. Others include “fadograph,” a combination of “fading” and “photograph” as well as “sinduced” which equates to “sin” + “seduced.”

Portmanteau in Children’s Literatur e🧸

The explanation for portmanteau in “Jabberwocky” as explained to Alice in Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carol is fantastic. It not only breaks down his made-up, nonsensical words, but he directly explains what a portmanteau is. Carol writes in “Jabberwocky,”

“’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves Did gyre and gimble in the wabe: All mimsy were the borogoves, And the mome raths outgrabe.”



And when Alice questions what these words mean in Through the Looking Glass, Humpty Dumpty tells her,

“brillig” refers to 4 P.M., the period of time when one starts “broiling things for dinner.”

Alice then replies,

“That’ll do very well, and slithy?”

Humpty Dumpty responds with:

‘Well, “slithy” means “lithe and slimy”. “Lithe” is the same as “active”. You see it’s like a portmanteau — there are two meanings packed up into one word.’

After such a brilliant explanation for seeming gibberish, what else is there to say?

Portmanteau in Songs 🎧

A couple of great examples of portmanteau in song are:

“ Bootylicious ” — Destiny’s Child

” — Destiny’s Child “Repentless” — Slayer

Examples of Portmanteau in Film and Pop Culture 🎥

Most examples of portmanteau in the film industry and in pop culture are the blending of celebrity names when a couple begins dating. We have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to thank for this phenomenon. After they began dating, we were blessed with the nickname “Bennifer,” which coincidentally also applied to his marriage to Jennifer Garner. So began the fall down the rabbit hole with some of our favorites:

Brangelina (Brad Pitt + Angelina Jolie)

TomKat (Tom Cruise + Katie Holmes)

Jelena (Justin Bieber + Selena Gomez)

Kimye ( Kim Kardashian + Kanye West)

Kardashian + Kanye West) Robsten (Robert Pattinson+ Kristen Stewart)

Hiddleswift (Tom Hiddleston + Taylor Swift)



And the list could literally go on and on ….

FAQ 🤔