USB C Headphone lead on iPhone 15 SOLVED … (2024)

More problems with the way Apple have designed the USB C port.

I bought the official Apple USB C headphone lead but it didn't work. I plugged in my Bang & Olufsen wired headphones and the music continued to come out of the iPhone 15 Pro speakers.

I found many postings about failed car connection with Apple Car Play that were solved by playing one song through Apple Music.

So this evening I connected the official Apple USB C - Headphone Lead to an old Apple Ear Phone lead from an elderly iPod. Then Connected the USB C end to the iPhone 15 Pro. The phone asked if I was trying to connect a headphone so I pressed yes. Then I opened Apple Music and played a song and it came through the earpiece!

What on earth is going on?