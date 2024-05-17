USB C Headphone lead on iPhone 15 SOLVED … (2024)

User profile for user: Old Engineer Surrey
Old Engineer Surrey Author
More problems with the way Apple have designed the USB C port.
I bought the official Apple USB C headphone lead but it didn't work. I plugged in my Bang & Olufsen wired headphones and the music continued to come out of the iPhone 15 Pro speakers.
I found many postings about failed car connection with Apple Car Play that were solved by playing one song through Apple Music.
So this evening I connected the official Apple USB C - Headphone Lead to an old Apple Ear Phone lead from an elderly iPod. Then Connected the USB C end to the iPhone 15 Pro. The phone asked if I was trying to connect a headphone so I pressed yes. Then I opened Apple Music and played a song and it came through the earpiece!
What on earth is going on?
iPhone 15 Pro, iOS 17
Posted on Oct 27, 2023 1:17 PM
Question marked as Best reply
Posted on Dec 30, 2023 7:30 AM
I just bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I wanted to use my EarPods that I used with my old iPhone 12 so I bought a lighting to usb-c adapter. Seemed like the cheapest solution but alas, no sound come out the EarPods, just the phone speakers. The fact that Apple was so stubborn about having a proprietary connector for so long then to finally switch to usb-c and not making sure it worked properly is extremely frustrating. I had to buy all new charging cables for my car, home, and office. I really don’t understand the rationale for the change. I stick with Apple because for the most part they get it right or fix issues right away. Come on Apple!
Dec 30, 2023 7:30 AM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
I just bought the iPhone 15 Pro Max. I wanted to use my EarPods that I used with my old iPhone 12 so I bought a lighting to usb-c adapter. Seemed like the cheapest solution but alas, no sound come out the EarPods, just the phone speakers. The fact that Apple was so stubborn about having a proprietary connector for so long then to finally switch to usb-c and not making sure it worked properly is extremely frustrating. I had to buy all new charging cables for my car, home, and office. I really don’t understand the rationale for the change. I stick with Apple because for the most part they get it right or fix issues right away. Come on Apple!
Dec 25, 2023 10:16 AM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
I too purchased the Apple 3.5 headphone adapter cable to use with a set of headphones I use with my IPhone 15. Used the same headphones on my IPhone 13 with a 3.5 adapter to lightning connector without any problems. I have just started to experience the issue where I try to play music through the headphones and the songs won’t start. I takes a hard reset to make it work. If I stop playing music for a period of time ( not sure how long) I have to reset again to play my music. Sooo frustrating especially when traveling. What will it take to get a resolution from Apple?
Oct 31, 2023 1:53 PM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
I’m having the same issue trying to figure out why my Meze 99’s won’t work with the usb-c to headphone adapter, but my old Apple wired earbuds work flawlessly every time.
I got the Meze 99’s to work only once by taking your suggestion and playing a song in the native Apple Music app. I unplugged the 99’s and haven’t been able to get sound out of them again, even by restarting the phone.
So weird and frustrating.
Nov 1, 2023 3:53 AM in response to kalanigee
I just don't understand why this problem is not receiving more attention.
We have many people affected by the car system of Apple CarPlay and others like you who can't connect headphones. It must be a poor implementation of the USB C.
I've now found that a high quality USB C data cable can't connect the iPhone 15 Pro to the USB C port of my HP Envy AIO desktop. The computer thinks nothing is there and the iPhone does not register the computer. Totally dead. But I can use a Belkin HDMI lead to mirror the iPhone on the HP Screen.
And if I use iTunes there is still no recognition of the iPhone 15 through the USB C. The HP connection is a Thunderbolt USB C. But a cheap Lightning Female to Male USB C connector will allow an iTunes connection through the Lightning lead we use for all other household iPhones.
Jan 9, 2024 9:43 PM in response to kalanigee
Whelp, I figured it out (for myself at least). For me it was the fact that my 3.5mm male jack that plugs into the dongle has 3 bands (mic supported) and once I switched to a regular 2 band (sound only) 3.5mm wire, all was good.
It seems the 3.5mm to usb-c dongle doesn’t play very well with mic supported wired headphones.
Jan 14, 2024 6:22 PM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
I have this same issue with the headphone. Why? No one from Apple can explain why the headphone adapter does not work.
Jan 10, 2024 2:23 AM in response to kalanigee
Doesn't fit my analysis. The Apple ear piece I got to work does contain a Mic layer. I got this to work by playing one song on Apple Music.
The Bang Olufsen Head Phone is only configured with the two stereo bands.
Maybe between your tries you played the magic 'one track' that seems to kick it into life?
Where are Apple in this discussion?
Feb 10, 2024 8:14 AM in response to kalanigee
You are so absolutely correct. Thank you. And you can use a 3 band mic supported jack as long as you plug it in 3/4 of the way wait for the message to recognize them as headphones and then you can plug it in fully. I just can’t believe I spent 2 grand on a new phone and have to do stupid crap like this to get it to work.
Feb 6, 2024 12:02 PM in response to Mac_Er
Same earphone problem as others. VERY DISAPPOINTING when you spend over a grand on a phone and you get the rug pulled out from under you. Will definitely shop other brands next phone
Nov 7, 2023 4:05 AM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
It's getting worse
My 'cheap' Lightning Female to Male USB C connector is the only way I can connect to iTunes. But...
It's affecting my Microsoft Outlook application on my Windows desktop!!!
I've been struggling with emails stuck in my Outlook outbox. No amount of reboots or app closures would unstick it. Until I disconnected the iPhone. The stuck items cleared and all was restored.
As a check I rebooted the desktop. Opened Outlook and completed a 'Send & Receive' with success.
Then connected the iPhone and composed a message. It stuck again.
Unplugged the iPhone and the stuck message cleared.
Jan 23, 2024 10:09 AM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
Why is this problem.
Feb 16, 2024 6:10 AM in response to Mac_Er
They changed because EU regulations made them change to a standardized dongle. Too expensive to design and manufacture different phones for different markets, so now they are all USB-C.
USB-C is overall going to be a better change - maybe a few hiccups along the way though.
Feb 16, 2024 7:39 AM in response to gleasonll
The whole point of this posting is the failure of the Apple 3.5mm to USB-C!
So you are saying in your original post that the solution didn't work for you. Then buying the same failing adapter worked. Which is it?
Feb 22, 2024 12:43 PM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
Same here v v frustrating. £1000 phone I've just bought a TRS to TRRS audio cable to see if that would work, but what a terrible solution for Apple. Steve J would never have allowed this to happen.
IMO Apple are loosing some of their considered and careful approach to Product development and launch to market. Sloppy.
Lets see if 3 cables fix the problem
Mar 7, 2024 5:56 AM in response to Old Engineer Surrey
…. And my Pioneer Rayz, with noice cancellation and Lightning, sort-of work on my iPhone 15, with the Apple lightning to usbc adapter. I get music but the rayz app does not recognise the headset so I can’t update its firmware or customise the buttons.
USB C Headphone lead on iPhone 15 SOLVED (sort of)