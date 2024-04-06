Use parental controls on your child's iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch (2024)

To make sure that your parental control settings sync across devices, update all of the devices in your Family Sharing group to the latest software version before turning on parental controls or changing your parental controls settings.

Go to Settings and tap Screen Time. Tap Turn on Screen Time, then tap it again. Choose "This is My [Device]" or "This is My Child's [Device]."

If you're the parent or guardian of your device and want to prevent another family member from changing your settings, tap Use Screen Time Passcode to create a passcode,then re-enter the passcode to confirm.After you confirm your passcode you'll be asked to enter your Apple ID and password. This can be used to reset your Screen Time passcode if you forget it.

If you're setting up Screen Time on your child's device, follow the prompts until you get to Screen Time Passcode and enter a passcode. Re-enter the passcode to confirm. After you confirm your passcode you'll be asked to enter your Apple ID and password. This can be used to reset your Screen Time passcode if you forget it. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. If asked, enter your passcode, then turn on Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Make sure to choose a passcode that's different from the passcode that you use to unlock your device. To change or turn off the passcode on your child's device, tap Settings > Screen Time > [your child's name]. Then tap Change Screen Time Passcode or Turn Off Screen Time Passcode, and authenticate the change with Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode.

Learn what to do if you forgot your Screen Time passcode

With iOS 16 or later, while you're setting up Screen Time for a child's device, you can set age-related restrictionsfor content in apps, books, TV shows, and movies. Just follow the onscreen instructions during setup.