Vanilla Custard Recipe - Velvety Old Fashioned Egg Custard (2024)

There is nothing that compares to a homemade vanilla custard. Velvety and smooth, serve it with fresh berries or cinnamon.

What's In This Article What is Custard?

Why You’ll Love This Homemade Custard Recipe

How to Use this Vanilla Custard Recipe

Egg Custard Ingredients

How to Make Custard

Custard Recipe Toppings

How to Make Frozen Vanilla Custard

Storing Vanilla Custard

Vanilla Custard Recipe FAQs

More Dessert Recipes

More Favorites from Savory Experiments

Vanilla Custard Recipe

What is Custard?

The term custard often covers a wide array of recipes through many global cuisines. The shortest description is a mixture made with sweetened milk or cream cooked with egg, egg yolk, flour, cornstarch or gelatin for thickening

Depending on the recipe and inspiration and purpose, custard will in consistency from a thin pouring sauce for cakes, pies and rice pudding to a thick pastry cream used to fill éclairs and donuts or make crème brûlée (baked custard) or crème anglaise.

Although it comes by many names, it is one of my favorite desserts and this is a basic recipe; simple and delicious.

What is Egg Custard used for?

This egg custard recipe is fairly traditional and is not meant to be super thick like a pastry cream for cake.I make this version for eating just like pudding, but you can use it for a variety of other purposes.

I have stuffed the sweet custard it into doughnuts before with no issues and used it for my cookie and strawberry trifle, even made it into a custard pie and creme brulee. It would also be ideal for bread pudding or even using for creme brulee, maybe even French Cream Puffs. Even banana pudding or a pudding pie.

What does this Egg Custard Recipe taste like?

Luscious, velvety, and smooth are the best ways to describe vanilla custard. It is a little thicker and richer than pudding. Some might refer to it as a creme anglaise or bavarian cream.

It usually has a more robust vanilla flavor since many are made with whole vanilla beans instead of extract. Although this version just uses a high quality extract.

Vanilla pods can be used, just add a split pod to the scalding milk and let the caviar (flecks of vanilla bean) infuse the milk. Vanilla bean paste (my new favorite ingredient!) is also an option for a richer vanilla taste. Use a 1:1 ratio of paste to extract.

History of Egg Custard

Apparently the origin of custard goes all the way back to when Queen Victoria sat on the throne. It was made to stuff into pastries and cakes rather than be eaten alone.

Then, Sir Alfred Bird created an eggless custard powder in 1837. It was made from sugar, cornstarch, flavorings, and colorings, and it only needed some hot milk added to it to make it into custard.

It is essentially what we know as instant pudding today. There were no eggs added to it because his wife was allergic to them.

A fun little fact for you is that he also created baking powder. I guess we have Sir Alfred Bird to thank for a couple things!

American custard is sometimes referred to as pastry cream in England and France. It is more stable than pudding and therefore makes a better sauce for stuffing pastries.

Why You’ll Love This Homemade Custard Recipe

Silky smooth and full of vanilla flavor, what’s not to love about this homemade vanilla custard recipe?

Velvety texture – The texture of the custard is perfectly smooth and creamy. Pouring through a fine-mesh sieve helps to het rid of any lumps, yielding the most velvety custard ever.

– The texture of the custard is perfectly smooth and creamy. Pouring through a fine-mesh sieve helps to het rid of any lumps, yielding the most velvety custard ever. Perfect balance of flavor – With it’s slight vanilla flavor from real vanilla beans, this custard is the perfect base for any toppings or dessert you add it to.

– With it’s slight vanilla flavor from real vanilla beans, this custard is the perfect base for any toppings or dessert you add it to. Many uses – Whether you eat it by itself, top it with fruit or stuff it in a donut, there are endless delicious ways to use this recipe.

How to Use this Vanilla Custard Recipe

Custard can be eaten plain, like pudding, and it is used in creme brûlée and other baked desserts like flan.

It doesn’t stop there though, most are hybrids between custard and pudding, like this recipe because I am using both eggs and a thickener- cornstarch.

As long as there is a large proportion of eggs, I typically call it a custard, they all produce a very similar texture and consistency. After the base is made, custards can be flavored with whatever floats your boat.

Egg Custard Ingredients

​Most of these simple ingredients are pantry staples. If you don’t have them on hand, they can easily be found at your local grocery store.

Whole Milk- It is essential to use full-fat milk in this recipe. Reduced fat milks don’t have enough fat to give custard it’s signature creamy texture. We have not tested this recipe using non-dairy alternatives, but if you do, we’d love to hear about it! This would include oat milk, almond milk, soy milk or coconut milk.

It is essential to use full-fat milk in this recipe. Reduced fat milks don’t have enough fat to give custard it’s signature creamy texture. We have not tested this recipe using non-dairy alternatives, but if you do, we’d love to hear about it! This would include oat milk, almond milk, soy milk or coconut milk. Vanilla Extract- We used a high quality vanilla extract, but for even more robust vanilla flavors, opt for vanilla bean paste or a whole, cut vanilla bean. Then you’ll get a lovely scent, flavor and those fun little flecks.

We used a high quality vanilla extract, but for even more robust vanilla flavors, opt for vanilla bean paste or a whole, cut vanilla bean. Then you’ll get a lovely scent, flavor and those fun little flecks. Sugar – Just plain old white granulated sugar.

– Just plain old white granulated sugar. Salt- Fine sea salt was used. Coarse can be used too. Please use sea salt and not iodized table salt which can have a metallic after taste. Salt balances sweetness and accentuates the vanilla.

Fine sea salt was used. Coarse can be used too. Please use sea salt and not iodized table salt which can have a metallic after taste. Salt balances sweetness and accentuates the vanilla. Cornstarch – To thicken and make it silky and shiny without a gritty texture. We use this instead of the commercial thickening agent guar gum.

– To thicken and make it silky and shiny without a gritty texture. We use this instead of the commercial thickening agent guar gum. Egg yolks – Make sure they are room temperature to properly temper the mixture. You do not need whole eggs.

– Make sure they are room temperature to properly temper the mixture. You do not need whole eggs. Unsalted Butter– Using unsalted butter lets you control the saltiness. If using salted butter, omit the additional salt. A grass-fed European butter will have a darker yellow hue, resulting in a more beige or yellow custard.

How to Make Custard

Making custard isn’t hard, but does require a few tips and tricks to make sure you don’t end up with a grainy, frothy or scrambled egg-y mess. It also combines the cornstarch slurry in with the flour instead of adding it separately.

Infuse the Milk. Start by scalding your milk with vanilla. You’ll need to have hot milk to make this work. I use vanilla extract for this recipe, but you can use vanilla bean or vanilla paste, just consult the notes section to learn how. You can also use plain warm milk for a similar effect. This is just milk heated over medium-low heat. Just plop the vanilla pod into the milk and let the caviar float on out. Prepare the Eggs. Next, whisk the egg yolks with sugar, corn starch and salt. It will start a little pasty, but then come to a thick pale yellow cream. This whole process is made much easier using a stand mixer. You can also use an electric hand mixer. Unless you have a super sonic arm, this will be tough by-hand. Temper the Eggs. Transfer the hot milk mixture to an easy pour measuring cup and/or use the pour in attachment on your stand mixer. In an even and steady stream, pour hot milk into the egg mixture while the mixer is on. This prevents the eggs from cooking. Do not mix or whisk too fast or else you’ll get a frothy mixture. Heat & Thicken. Transfer back to a medium saucepan and whisk and heat over LOW heat until mixture starts to thicken, about 3-5 minutes. It won’t thicken all the way until it cools. Don’t bring to a boil or the mixture will get grainy. Use a wooden spoon so it doesn’t get too hot. You will know it is ready when the creamy custard thickly coats the back of a spoon. Some folks prefer to use a double boiler with hot water underneath, but I’ve never found this necessary. Add Butter. Remove from heat and add 1 tablespoon unsalted butter until smooth. If you want a thicker custard, do not use the butter. If your custard does develop foam or any streaky eggs, pour through a mesh sieve or colander to skim out any large bits. Transfer to Serving Vessels. Pour the custard into bowls, custard cups or small ramekins and cover with plastic wrap. Tightly covering wrap to the top of the custard will prevent a skin from developing. Chill. Chill for a minimum of 4 hours if in a large bowl, but 2 hours if in small bowls. Mixture can sit for up to 24 hours after being made before being served.

How to get rid of lumps in this Custard Recipe

One of the most commonly experienced issues with making any custard or pudding is lumps and no one wants those! Depending on the consistency of the recipe, there are two ways to get them out.

Stick Blender/Immersion Blender – Stick this right into the pan and blend. It might thicken the mixture a bit with agitation, just add a small amount of milk to thin it back out.

– Stick this right into the pan and blend. It might thicken the mixture a bit with agitation, just add a small amount of milk to thin it back out. Sieve- If the mixture isn’t too thick, you can push it through a mesh sieve using the back of a spoon. This will smooth out lumps or leave the big, annoying ones right in the basket.

Custard Recipe Toppings

Topping custard is similar to topping ice cream or pudding. Anything you think will taste good, probably will. And if you make the vanilla flavor, nearly anything will complement it.

Here are my favorites:

Crumbled cookies

Crushed candy

Fresh fruit

Fresh mint

Chocolate chips

You can also use other extracts and flavors like espresso, coffee or almond. After custard is complet, add freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon.

Instead of butter, whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of bourbon.

To make chocolate egg custard, add 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa to the cornstarch mixture.

How to Make Frozen Vanilla Custard To make frozen egg custard like you would buy at the store, you’ll need an ice cream maker to churn it. You can simply place the thickened version in the freezer, but it will be a solid hard brick. You really need the churning and slow freeze to get it to be creamy. Follow your ice cream makers instructions for basic ice cream which usually includes freezer all the pieces and then allowing it to churn for 20-30 minutes before transferring to the freezer for hardening. Check our instructions for making vanilla ice cream for tips and tricks.

Vanilla Custard Recipe FAQs

Custard vs Pudding Is pudding the same as custard? Sometimes used interchangeably, they are vastly different. I think of custard as being more silky smooth, if made correctly, of course.

The term pudding is used more in Western culture and it made from sweetened milk and thickened with cornstarch. It is a little thinner, but still creamy.

Old fashioned custard, however, is made from whole milk and eggs using low heat to produce the coagulation of the egg proteins, which thickens the sauce. This is why you’ll commonly hear it called egg custard. The shortcut version is to add cornstarch. Does Egg Custard have raw eggs? Common question and the answer is…

It does contain near raw eggs, but has a little bit of heat added. If you are concerned, look for pasteurized or heat treated eggs at the grocery store.

You’d be surprised that many of your other favorites recipes also contain new raw eggs like hollandaise sauce, many co*cktails, mayonnaise, aiolis and salad dressings. If treated and handled properly, eggs are perfectly fine to be eaten raw. What are common mistakes making custard? Making custard can be a tad finicky. Some of the most common mistakes are allowing the mixture to get too hot, not cooking it for long enough for water to evaporate, not tempering the eggs in well and not chilling it for long enough. Also use good quality ingredients will full fat, this is not the time to be on a diet.

More Dessert Recipes Edible Cookie Dough

Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Homemade Peppermint Patties

Scotcheroos

Strawberry Pound Cake Recipe 4.58 from 91 votes Deliciously moist and buttery, this is my award winning vanilla pound cake laced with fresh strawberries and topped with a fresh strawberry glaze. Makes 2 loaves! See The Recipe!

Homemade Cookie Butter Spread 4.12 from 52 votes Ready to find your new favorite dessert?! This homemade version of Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter is so easy to make and ready in 5 minutes. Serving ideas and cookie suggestions included! See The Recipe!

Buckeye Candy 4.38 from 16 votes If you love a dessert with peanut butter and chocolate you will adore this Classic Buckeye Candy recipe. Perfect for the holidays! See Also Standard Muffin Recipe - The Wholesome Dish See The Recipe!

Chocolate Cream Pie Recipe 4.73 from 18 votes Mocha Cream Pie Recipe is three layers of delicious pie: brownie base, chocolate pudding,and whipped cream top all laced with coffee. See The Recipe!

More Favorites from Savory Experiments

Acai Bowl

Best Egg Salad Recipe

Green Bean Casserole with Fresh Green Beans

Edible Cookie Dough Recipe Butter Noodles

Butter Tarts

Butter Swim Biscuits

Roasted Turkey Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Horseradish Sauce

Oreo Balls Recipe

Puppy Chow Dessert