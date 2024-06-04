Vanilla Honey Peach Butter Recipe for Canning (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This sweet vanilla honey peach butter recipe is the perfect way to use up all those summer peaches. Don’t worry if you have never canned before. It’s super simple and you’ll be rewarded with the most delicious peach butter!

Are you looking for the most delicious way to preserve the taste of summer peaches?

Well, look no further. I have you covered with this super delicious vanilla honey peach butter.

No need to waste your hard-earned cash on store-bought fruit butter. It’s so simple to make your own!

All you need are some delicious fresh peaches, granulated sugar, honey, and vanilla beans. Or, if you can’t get your hands on fresh vanilla beans you can easily substitute some vanilla bean paste.

If you know me you know I have vanilla bean paste on hand at all times. It’s seriously my favorite!

You’ll also need some canning equipment but don’t worry if this is your first time canning. I’ll walk you through all the steps! It’s not as complicated as it might sound. Trust me!

What is Fruit Butter?

If you have never heard of fruit butter you’re not alone.

Simply put, fruit butter is just cooked down fruit that is then pureed and cooked down even further until smooth and spreadable.It’s not jammy in consistency and uses no pectin to thicken the mixture.

Instead, fruit butter is super spreadable and smooth.

It’s not the most popular way to preserve fresh fruits but I think it’s undervalued. It’s one of my favorite peach canning recipes!

The most common fruit butter is apple but you can do it with just about any fresh fruit you can find. I have made two different versions with plums but this vanilla honey peach butter version is such a taste of summer!

Check out my plum versions – vanilla bean plum butter or spiced plum butter.

What Do I Need to Water Bath Can?

I know canning seems complicated and maybe a little intimidating but I swear it’s simple.

There are some things you’ll need before you start.

Canning kit – this kit will typically include all the small little things you’ll need to hot water bath can. Although I use all of the things in this kit the most used pieces in this kit are the jar grabber, magnetic lid lifter, and funnel. Canning stockpot – you need a big pot to boil water and then boil the jars. This post needs to be deep enough to fully submerge the jars. Canning jars – you can reuse canning jars and rings (the part that gets screwed around the jar) but you will always need to use new lids. This set of canning jars comes with a jar, ring, and lid. If you have some mason jars sitting around at home you can always just buy a box of lids with a new seal.

The biggest part of canning is keeping things sterile and clean. So make sure to have your area all set up before you start. Clean, set up your stations, get your water boiling, have your jars cleaned, etc. well before you start the process.

Peach Recipes For Canning

There are many canning recipes for peaches, and making peach butter is an easy process that only takes one pot and a food processor or blender.

You do not even need to peel your peaches to make this butter. Simply add your sliced peaches to a large pot with a little bit of water and let simmer until the fruit is soft and starts falling apart.

Puree the peaches until the mixture is smooth. I really like to use my Vitamix for this process as it creates a super smooth puree.

Add the puree back to the pot, add in the sugar, honey, and vanilla beans and simmer for about an hour or until the butter is thick and spreadable. The finished product almost reminds me of slightly thick applesauce. The peach butter should be spreadable but not runny.

Now it’s time to start the peach butter canning process.

In your canning pot, fill with water and bring to a boil. This may take some time as canning pots tend to be very large.

Wash the lids and rings in warm soapy water, rinse and set aside until ready to use.

When the water in the large canning pot is boiling add it to the canning jars. Be very careful and make sure to use your jar grabber tongs to lower them into the water. The reason you’re doing this step is to help sterilize the jars.

I like to keep my jars in the water for at least 10 minutes.When you’re ready to start the canning process you’ll do the following:

Using your jar grabber tongs, get a jar out of the water, dump out the water, and set it onto a dishtowel. Ladle hot peach butter into the clean jar making sure to leave 1/4 inch headspace from the top of the jar. I like to use my wide-mouth funnel for this step. Carefully wipe the edges of the jar if any of the peach butter got on the outside of the jar. Use your magnetic lid lifter to grab a lid and ring. Carefully place the lid onto the jar and screw on the ring. Continue these steps until all the jars have been filled. Using your jar grabber tongs add the jars to the large pot. The water may stop boiling when you add the jars. Keep an eye on the water and as soon as it starts to boil, set a timer for 5 minutes. Process for 5 minutes, remove the jars from the boiling water and set them on wire racks to cool. (If you live at a higher elevation you may need to add more processing time. Please check the USDA website for advice.) After 24 hours check the jars to make sure they have sealed. You’ll know the jars are sealed because the lid will no longer pop at the top. If a jar does not seal (which can happen) you can easily place it in the refrigerator and use it up within a month. The sealed jars should be used within a year.

Have more canning questions? I absolutely LOVE the website Food in Jars. She gives some great canning advice!

What if I Don’t Want to Hot Water Bath Can?

I get that canning is not something everyone wants to do.That’s ok. It’s a lot of equipment and time.

But, you’re in luck because you can still make this tasty fruit butter.

You’ll make it with the same recipe, but simply store all the finished peach in the refrigerator and use it within a month.

I have done this before and typically find that making a half batch of this recipe is a better option.

How Do I Store Vanilla Honey Peach Butter?

If you have hot water processed your jars, you’ll want to make sure you store them in a cool dark place for up to a year.

NEVER ever ever ever eat anything canned that has lost its seal during storage. That means if you open the jar and you don’t hear a pop just assume the jar could have gotten tainted and throw it away.

If you just made a small batch of peach butter without the intent to can you can keep it stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.

How Do I Use Vanilla Honey Peach Butter?

While I’m happy to simply eat this delicious fruit butter with a spoon, that is not the only way this can be enjoyed.

Slather it on toast, biscuits, scones, bagels, or English muffins.

Spoon it over vanilla bean ice cream.

Swirl it into Greek yogurt.

Use it as a dip for donuts or breakfast pastries.

See? There are so many tasty ways to use this sweet vanilla honey peach butter!

