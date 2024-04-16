Vanilla Slice | Community Recipes | Nigella's Recipes (2024)

Print me
Introduction
An Aussie favourite, in spite of it's colloquial name of 'snot blocks'! This recipe ideally needs to be made the day before it's needed.
Ingredients
Serves: 8 or 16 depending
- 2 sheets puff pastry (shop-bought)
- 250 millilitres milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or 1 vanilla bean scraped)
- 110 grams cornflour
- 110 grams custard powder
- 220 grams caster sugar
- 750 grams thickened cream
- 50 grams unsalted butter
- 3 egg yolks
- 230 grams icing sugar (pure)
- 4 passionfruit (sifted pulp from)
- 2 sheets puff pastry (shop-bought)
- 8⅘ fluid ounces milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste (or 1 vanilla bean scraped)
- 4 ounces cornstarch
- 4 ounces custard powder
- 8 ounces superfine sugar
- 26 ounces thickened cream
- 2 ounces unsalted butter
- 3 egg yolks
- 8 ounces confectioners' sugar (pure)
- 4 passionfruit (sifted pulp from)
Method
Vanilla Slice is a community recipe submitted by Coby and has not been tested by Nigella.com so we are not able to answer questions regarding this recipe.
Additional Information
It's important when cutting vanilla slice not to push down with the knife or the custard will ooze. Just let the knife do the work.
What 5 Others have said
- Posted by gwoodall on 27th August 2020
I'm a kiwi, and "Snotblock" is nice compared to what my dad bought me up, calling them "pus cake".
- Posted by Coby on 18th May 2016
I'm Australian born and bred, and I only knew them by the 'disgusting' term initially IAMRIVER. It wasn't until I was in secondary school that I found out their proper name of Vanilla Slice!
- Posted by miffy46 on 16th January 2016
We always called them Snot Blocks, much to our parents disgust. Grew up in Australia & all the kids in our neighbourhood called them that as well. It's not disrespect just funny kid stuff.
- Posted by janaleckel on 24th November 2015
It's definately known as snotbloc in Melbourne. A term of endearment for the vanilla slice.
- Posted by IAMRIVER on 25th October 2014
I am an Australian and never ever heard vanilla slices called by that disgusting name. I asked my friends and family and they were disgusted as they also have never heard the description, I think some one is having you on, it's more something like some English School kid would call something the vanilla slice is treated and named with respect down under.
