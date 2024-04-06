Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (2024)

With just 2 ingredients, this vanilla sugar recipe is so simple and easy to make at home. Only 5 minutes needed! Tips shared for choosing the right vanilla bean for making incredible homemade vanilla sugar.

What is Vanilla Sugar Used For?

Vanilla sugar is incredibly versatile.

I keep a small jar in my baking cabinet (next to the spices) and use it for just about anything: sprinkled over juicy, ripe strawberries, stirred into oatmeal, and mixed into strong coffee and tea. It’s great on waffles, apple tarts and panettone, and it makes the best cinnamon toast on warm sourdough bread. Every time I open the jar, I’m hit with the most wonderful, sweet aroma…

But here’s the best part: vanilla sugar is practical enough for everyday use but equally as impressive to give as gifts. It’s easy, fast and incredibly satisfying to make.

Homemade Vanilla Sugar in 3 Easy Steps!

Grab some vanilla beans

Combine sugar and vanilla in a food processor (it can also be done by hand)

Portion in cute little jars

So… How do I pick the right vanilla bean?

There are several types of vanilla beans to choose from, ranging in source of origin, flavor and cost.

Here are 3 common varieties:

Tahitian: floral aroma with a rich, fruity flavor

floral aroma with a rich, fruity flavor Madagascar Bourbon: sweet aroma and delicate flavor

sweet aroma and delicate flavor Mexican: full bodied, rich and smoky

My preference is Tahitian Vanilla Beans (Grade B). The flavor is versatile and it does not overpower.

Another important factor to consider is cost. Vanilla beans are pricey! To save a few bucks, Native Vanilla has some bulk price options (i.e. 10 vanilla beans for $12.99 with free shipping!). The quality is excellent.

What’s the difference between Grade A & Grade B vanilla?

Grade A vanilla beans are considered high quality or “gourmet” because they’re soft, plump, shiny and have a high moisture content. They’re also expensive.

Grade B vanilla beans can be stiff, crackly and dry.

Which one is best for vanilla sugar?

Grade B is typically best because of its low moisture content- the sugar won’t clump up when the mixture is combined. The vanilla beans still pack plenty of pure vanilla flavor, and as an added bonus, they cost less than Grade A beans.

How tO store vanilla Sugar & Vanilla Beans

Vanilla sugar will keep indefinitely when stored in an airtight jar. In fact, the longer it sits the better it will taste!

As for the vanilla beans, cover tightly in plastic or wax wrap. This is important so they don’t dry out.

TIP: As your vanilla sugar supply dwindles down, top it off with more sugar and deseeded vanilla pods as you collect them.

Where Can I Buy Those Cute Jars?!

This recipe fits perfectly into 4 oz (125 ml) latch top jars (pictured here).

Here a a few options to choose from, similar to mine. You can also purchase in bulk from a restarant supply store.

