Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (2024)

With just 2 ingredients, this vanilla sugar recipe is so simple and easy to make at home. Only 5 minutes needed! Tips shared for choosing the right vanilla bean for making incredible homemade vanilla sugar.

Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (1)

What is Vanilla Sugar Used For?

Vanilla sugar is incredibly versatile.

I keep a small jar in my baking cabinet (next to the spices) and use it for just about anything: sprinkled over juicy, ripe strawberries, stirred into oatmeal, and mixed into strong coffee and tea. It’s great on waffles, apple tarts and panettone, and it makes the best cinnamon toast on warm sourdough bread. Every time I open the jar, I’m hit with the most wonderful, sweet aroma…

But here’s the best part: vanilla sugar is practical enough for everyday use but equally as impressive to give as gifts. It’s easy, fast and incredibly satisfying to make.

Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (2)

Homemade Vanilla Sugar in 3 Easy Steps!

So… How do I pick the right vanilla bean?

There are several types of vanilla beans to choose from, ranging in source of origin, flavor and cost.

Here are 3 common varieties:

  • Tahitian: floral aroma with a rich, fruity flavor
  • Madagascar Bourbon: sweet aroma and delicate flavor
  • Mexican: full bodied, rich and smoky

My preference is Tahitian Vanilla Beans (Grade B). The flavor is versatile and it does not overpower.

Another important factor to consider is cost. Vanilla beans are pricey! To save a few bucks, Native Vanilla has some bulk price options (i.e. 10 vanilla beans for $12.99 with free shipping!). The quality is excellent.

Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (3)

What’s the difference between Grade A & Grade B vanilla?

Grade A vanilla beans are considered high quality or “gourmet” because they’re soft, plump, shiny and have a high moisture content. They’re also expensive.

Grade B vanilla beans can be stiff, crackly and dry.

See Also
Master Einkorn Muffin Recipe: One Recipe, Multiple PossibilitiesEasy Crispy Onion Strings - The Recipe CriticEasy Sourdough Pizza Crust Recipe - Amy K. Fewell50 Large-Batch Cookie Recipes to Make for a Crowd

Which one is best for vanilla sugar?

Grade B is typically best because of its low moisture content- the sugar won’t clump up when the mixture is combined. The vanilla beans still pack plenty of pure vanilla flavor, and as an added bonus, they cost less than Grade A beans.

Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (4)

How tO store vanilla Sugar & Vanilla Beans

Vanilla sugar will keep indefinitely when stored in an airtight jar. In fact, the longer it sits the better it will taste!

As for the vanilla beans, cover tightly in plastic or wax wrap. This is important so they don’t dry out.

TIP: As your vanilla sugar supply dwindles down, top it off with more sugar and deseeded vanilla pods as you collect them.

Where Can I Buy Those Cute Jars?!

This recipe fits perfectly into 4 oz (125 ml) latch top jars (pictured here).

Here a a few options to choose from, similar to mine. You can also purchase in bulk from a restarant supply store.

Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (5)

Recipes to Try with Vanilla sugar

  • Cinnamon Sugar Sourdough Waffles
  • Jamie Oliver’s Panettone Pudding Tart
  • Sourdough Cinnamon Raisin Bread
  • Easy Apple Tart with Puff Pastry

*This post contains affiliate links. Thanks for the support friends!

Print

Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (6)

5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 5 from 3 reviews

  • Author: Emilie Raffa
  • Prep Time: 5
  • Total Time: 5 minutes
  • Yield: 2 cups
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: One-Bowl
  • Cuisine: American
  • Diet: Vegan
Print Recipe

Description

Using only 2 ingredients, this vanilla sugar recipe is so simple and easy to make at home. All you need is 5 minutes! It’s perfect to spice up your everyday oatmeal, yet impressive enough to give as homemade gifts. For best flavor allow the sugar to infuse for up to 2 weeks or more.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 vanilla beans

Notes

1.) For the vanilla beans, both Grade A and Grade B can be used with excellent results. I prefer Tahitian Vanilla Beans (Grade B) from Native Vanilla.

2.) I use a food processor to infuse the vanilla into the sugar- it’s the quickest way to infuse the flavor. Alternatively, it can be mixed by hand.

Instructions

  1. Slice the vanilla beans in half lengthwise. Scrape out the seeds in a downward motion using the back of a small paring knife. Reserve the empty pods.
  2. Add the sugar to the bowl of a food processor. Add the vanilla seeds.
  3. Pulse until well incorporated. Pour into jars or a large airtight container. Submerge the reserved vanilla pods into the sugar (cut in half to fit, if necessary). For best flavor, allow the sugar to infuse for up to 2 weeks or more.
See Also
Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins Recipe (Discard)
Vanilla Sugar Recipe in 3 Easy Steps - The Clever Carrot (2024)
Top Articles
Cheesy Hasselback Potato Gratin Recipe
Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe - Keto, Low Carb, Sugar-Free, THM
Easy Low Carb Keto Pumpkin Cauliflower Mash Recipe
Kladdkaka Recipe (gluten-free, vegan options) - Texanerin Baking
Latest Posts
Skillet Greens With Runny Eggs, Peas and Pancetta Recipe
Tom Yum Soup With Tofu and Vermicelli Recipe
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 6124

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.