Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
What You’ll Need What Does Nutritional Yeast Taste Like? How to Make Cauliflower Soup Tips for Success How to Store and Reheat Leftovers Can This Recipe Be Frozen? More Vegan Soups to Make Cauliflower Soup Ingredients Instructions Video Nutrition Did You Make This Recipe? Filed Under: FAQs

By: AlyssaRating 49 Comments on Cauliflower Soup

  • DF
  • FF
  • GF
  • Ve
  • V

This post may contain affiliated links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Jump to Recipe

This cauliflower soup is rich, comforting, and perfect for the holidays. It’s also a very healthy meal, and both vegan and gluten-free.

Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (1)
this recipe

As soon as the weather gets cold, soup becomes one of my favorite foods. There’s just nothing like a chilly day and a warm, cozy bowl of hearty soup. This vegan cauliflower soup is one of my favorite recipes, and it’s perfect for the holidays. It’s hearty and filling, but also rich and creamy. It tastes a little indulgent, but it’s vegan, gluten-free, and super healthy for you.

Instead of meat or dairy, this soup gets its richness from raw cashews and nutritional yeast. Cauliflower adds heartiness and helps thicken the soup, while strong flavors like garlic, leeks, and chili flakes shine through. White beans and nutmeg make the soup feel wintry, and all the ingredients come together to form something magical and comforting. I’ll eat this as a first course at Thanksgiving or Christmas … or simply while curled up on the couch on a cold winter evening.

Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (2)

What You’ll Need

Here are all the ingredients you need for this warm and cozy vegan holiday soup. Make sure to check out the recipe card at the bottom of the article for the exact ingredient amounts.

  • Olive oil
  • Leeks
  • Garlic
  • Cauliflower
  • Nutmeg – For best results, use freshly-grated nutmeg.
  • Red pepper flakes
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper – Be sure to use freshly-ground black pepper.
  • White beans – Try to find organic white beans for this recipe, and make sure they’re drained and rinsed.
  • Vegetable broth
  • Water
  • Cashews – Use raw cashews, not toasted ones for this soup.
  • Nutritional yeast – This is optional, but really makes the soup taste a lot better.
  • Pomegranate seeds – These are an optional garnish.
  • Pumpkin seeds – Pumpkin seeds are also an optional garnish.

What Does Nutritional Yeast Taste Like?

Nutritional yeast is a common ingredient in vegan cooking, because it has a flavor that strongly resembles cheese. It’s a subtle flavor, but it really shines through in this cauliflower soup, and makes the dish taste a little cheesy, and even a little meaty. It adds a lot of depth and richness to the vegan soup.

See Also
Vegan Cassoulet Recipe — Registered Dietitian Columbia SC - Rachael Hartley Nutrition12 Essential Kwanzaa Recipes to Bookmark ASAP31 Breakfast Recipes for a Hungry Holiday CrowdEvery Dish They Make on The Bear—Plus Recipes to Create the Magic at Home

Beyond tasting good, nutritional yeast is really good for you, as it’s packed full of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (3)

How to Make Cauliflower Soup

Here’s how to make this decadent winter soup. It only takes 45 minutes from start to finish!

  • Sauté the aromatics. Heat the olive oil in a pot or a dutch oven, then add the leeks and garlic. Cook until they’re soft, about 1-2 minutes.
  • Cook the cauliflower. Add the cauliflower to the pot along with the nutmeg, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes.
  • Add the broth. Pour the vegetable broth into the pot, along with the water and the white beans. Bring the soup to a boil, then lower the heat and put a lid on the pot. Simmer the soup for 30 minutes.
  • Blend. Once the soup is done cooking, pour it in a blender and add the cashews. If the soup is too thick, add a little bit of water to thin it out.
  • Season. Pour the soup back into the pot, and stir in the nutritional yeast if you’re using it. Taste the soup, and adjust the seasonings with salt, pepper, chili flakes, and nutmeg.
  • Serve. Serve the soup while it’s still hot, and top with the garnishes of your choice.
Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (4)

Tips for Success

Here are some tricks and tips for making the best vegan cauliflower soup.

  • Use homemade broth. This hearty vegan soup will taste great with a store bought vegetable broth, but you can bump it up a notch by using homemade stock. I recommend using my instant pot mushroom vegan bone broth, which will make this soup very rich.
  • Blend in batches. The soup probably won’t all fit in a blender. To make life easier, and to ensure that you get the smoothest soup, add it to the blender in batches. Taking a few extra minutes at this stage can make the soup a much nicer texture, and save you some mess.
  • Have fun with the toppings. I love to top this soup with a nice glug of olive oil, some pomegranate seeds, and some pumpkin seeds. But you can have fun with the toppings, and add whatever you like. The soup would go great with some croutons, some fresh herbs, some vegan creme fraiche, or even a drizzle of a nice vinegar reduction. Customizing the toppings is a great way to make this soup really stand out, especially if you’re serving it on a holiday.
Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (5)

How to Store and Reheat Leftovers

This soup will last in the fridge for 5 days. Just make sure to store it in an airtight container. To reheat, heat the soup on the stove over low heat until warm, or microwave on medium heat in 30-second increments until heated. If the soup is too thick, add a little bit of water before or during the reheating.

Can This Recipe Be Frozen?

Absolutely! This is one of my favorite recipes to freeze, because it makes such an easy weekday dinner. Freeze the soup in an airtight container or ziploc bag for up to 4 months. Thaw overnight in the fridge, or defrost in the microwave before heating.

Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (6)

More Vegan Soups to Make

If you loved this cauliflower soup, then check out some of my other favorite vegan soup recipes.

  • Creamy Vegan Potato Leek Soup
  • Chili Roasted Pumpkin Soup
  • Super Healthy Green Detox Soup

Cauliflower Soup

4.5 from 82 votes

This cauliflower soup is hearty, healthy, vegan, and gluten-free. Packed with flavors like cauliflower, nutmeg, cashews, and chili flakes, it's perfect for a holiday meal.

yield: 6 Servings

Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (7)

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep: 15 minutes minutes

Cook: 30 minutes minutes

Total: 45 minutes minutes

Ingredients

to garnish:

Instructions

  • Heat oil in a large pot or dutch oven. When hot, add the leeks and garlic, and saute until softened, about 1 – 2 minutes. Add the cauliflower and spices and saute again for another 5 minutes or so.

  • Add the beans, broth, and water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and let soup simmer on the stove for at least 30 minutes, longer if you have the time.

  • When done, transfer half the soup to a high powered blender. Add the cashews and puree until smooth. If too thick, add a little bit of water until desired consistency has been reached. Repeat with the other half of soup.

  • Transfer all soup back to the pot. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper. Sprinkle in more nutmeg/pepper flakes if desired. If using nutritional yeast,stir in here as well.

  • Serve immediately, garnish with your desired toppings and enjoy the healing vibes this soup will bring!

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 202kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 5g | Sodium: 1062mg | Potassium: 809mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 855IU | Vitamin C: 55.6mg | Calcium: 100mg | Iron: 3.8mg

cuisine: American

course: Soup

★★★★★

Did You Make This Recipe?

Be sure to share a comment and rating to let us know!

Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (8)

Filed Under:

  • Blender
  • Dairy Free
  • Freezer Friendly
  • Gluten-Free
  • Lunch
  • Meal Prep
  • Recipes
  • Soup
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
Vegan and Gluten-Free Cauliflower Soup Recipe (2024)

FAQs

Why is my cauliflower soup tasteless? ›

How Do You Fix Bland Cauliflower Soup?
  • Season twice with salt and pepper: You'll start by seasoning the cauliflower florets with salt and pepper before roasting. Then, season again when the roasted florets are combined with broth on the stovetop. ...
  • Add lots of aromatics. ...
  • Finish with lemon.

View More
How do you thicken cauliflower soup? ›

We thicken cauliflower soup by cooking flour and butter together to make a roux, but the soup will have a brothy consistency. To create a thicker texture, puree 2 cups of soup. Then add the puree back to the pot and stir until well combined.

Get More Info Here
What is the name of the French soup made from cauliflower? ›

Crème du Barry: Cream of Cauliflower Soup

Called Crème du Barry in France, its name lies in history, like many good French recipes. This easy, rich and creamy soup was named after Madame Jeanne Bécu, comtesse du Barry, a famous French beauty who was the last official mistress of the ill-fated king, Louis XV.

Discover More Details
What soup is made from cauliflower? ›

These are some of our best cauliflower soup recipes.
  1. 01 of 17. Low Carb Cauliflower Leek Soup. ...
  2. 02 of 17. Cauliflower-Cheese Soup. ...
  3. 03 of 17. Cream of Cauliflower Soup II. ...
  4. 04 of 17. Roasted Cauliflower Soup. ...
  5. 05 of 17. Vegetable Chowder. ...
  6. 06 of 17. Roasted Cauliflower and Leek Soup. ...
  7. 07 of 17. ...
  8. 08 of 17.
Nov 19, 2021

View Details
What brings out the Flavour of cauliflower? ›

This is true of any vegetable — boiling it will give you a flavor closer to the raw flavor, which means more bitterness and more astringency. Caramelizing it will bring out its hidden sweetness. This light, vibrant roasted cauliflower salad is a recipe I developed for the fall menu at Duo.

Discover More Details
How do you add depth of flavor to soup? ›

"If your broth is lacking in savory richness, try adding roasted onion, tomato paste, mushrooms, seaweed, soy sauce, or miso. These ingredients add umami flavor and depth to broth," she says. The choice of ingredient depends on the recipe, though.

Learn More
How do vegans thicken soup? ›

Blend 1½ cups cooked beans, lentils, or chickpeas with ½ cup water or broth until completely smooth. Add 2 tablespoons bean puree per 1 cup soup or stew, then stir until fully incorporated.

Keep Reading
How do you thicken gluten free soup? ›

If you don't have cornstarch handy, flour is a similar alternative that can be used to thicken soup (for a gluten-free option, you can also use arrowroot flour).

Learn More Now
What is the healthiest soup thickener? ›

Consider using methods like making a roux, blending beans or legumes, using bread, adding egg yolk, pureeing vegetables, incorporating heavy cream or coconut milk, adding potato flakes or starch, or making a slurry with cornstarch or arrowroot to thicken soups without sacrificing flavor or texture.

Show Me More
What is the national soup of Italy? ›

Minestrone Soup - National Soup of Italy.

Learn More Now

What are the benefits of cauliflower soup? ›

The fiber found in cauliflower helps keep you feeling full and satisfied, maintains healthy digestion, supports gut health, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. At over 2 grams per cup, cauliflower is a good source of fiber, especially insoluble fiber, which helps keep things moving in your digestive system.

Learn More
What is the mother soup? ›

Initially, Pickowicz posted an Instagram story inquiring if any of her followers also had a "mother soup," which she noted as something that "she had been continuously cooking and feeding with new ingredients." Her original "soup mother" IG story defines a soup mother process as such: "I eat all my soup except for 10% ...

Read More
How does Gordon Ramsay make cauliflower soup? ›

Directions
  1. Place the cauliflower florets, potato, and onion in a saucepan with the butter and oil. ...
  2. Add the stock and bring to a boil, then pour in the milk and return gently to a boil. ...
  3. Pour in half the cream, then puree in a food processor or blender, or blend in the pan with an immersion blender.

Discover More
Why do you soak cauliflower before cooking? ›

If you're planning to roast the cauliflower whole or slice it into steaks, slice off the thick stem at the base. Drop the whole cauliflower head upside-down into cool, salted water. Let it soak for 10 to 15 minutes to remove dirt, residue and bugs.

Get More Info
What is broccoli and cauliflower together called? ›

Romanesco, also known as broccoflower or Roman cauliflower, is a chartreuse, unique-looking vegetable prized for its appearance and mild flavor. It is sometimes assumed to be a hybrid between broccoli and cauliflower but is botanically different (although related).

View More
How do I fix bland tasting soup? ›

Add acidity: A squeeze of lemon or lime juice, a dash of vinegar, or a splash of wine can brighten the flavors of a soup and make it taste more complex. Experiment with different cooking methods: Roasting or caramelizing vegetables before adding them to the soup can bring out thei.

Discover More Details
Why does my soup have no flavor? ›

Let the Broth Evaporate and Cook Longer

If your broth tastes thin and bland, you may want to cook and let it evaporate for longer. That helps concentrate its flavors and gives you a better-tasting soup broth. Be sure to remove the lid to let the steam escape.

Read On
What gives vegetable soup that depth of flavor? ›

A squeeze of citrus, a dollop of yogurt or a drizzle of cream, a dusting of cheese or a good chile powder, a sprinkling of some herbs or croutons — all can take a perfectly fine soup into the realm of the delectable. Even a spiral of good olive oil to finish and some coarse sea salt can do wonders.

Learn More Now
What to add to flavorless vegetable soup? ›

When I think of vegetable soup, I think of a thin, flat-tasting soup with no fat — aka, no flavor! Here's how we fix that in this Vegetable Soup recipe: Adding a parmesan cheese rind to the simmering soup infuses it with salty, umami flavor. This is SUCH an easy way to add tons of flavor to soup.

Explore More
Top Articles
Easy Pecan Brittle Recipe
Sugar Cookie Christmas Fudge Recipe - Only 5 Ingredients!
[PC] Rare Plans & Mods Fixed Price (list in the de*ion) | ID 211117455 | PlayerAuctions
[XBOX] Recipe: Disease Cure (Ash Heap) | ID 210787943 | PlayerAuctions
Latest Posts
Easy Homemade Applesauce Recipe
Chilled Crumbl Sugar Cookies Copycat recipe
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 6069

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.