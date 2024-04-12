Vegan Bagel Recipe (soft & crispy) (2024)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post.

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2023)

Jump to Recipe

This vegan bagel recipe is so delicious – it’s fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside! The yeast dough is soft and airy, and the bagels have a crisp exterior that is so irresistible. They are brushed with vegan butter and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning for the best homemade bagels with tons of flavor. These plant based bagels are so quick and easy to make and much more delicious than store bought!

This recipe is especially perfect if you want to save money or save yourself a trip to the store. These bagels are one of the most affordable bread recipes you can make, and the process is very straight-forward and easy to follow.

Homemade Fluffy Everything Bagels

If you’ve never made bagels from scratch, this is the perfect recipe for you – it’s simple to follow and only needs a few ingredients. This recipe is perfect for beginners, especially if you don’t have much experience with yeast and rising dough. This vegan bagel recipe also makes your home smell just like a bakery, and there’s nothing better than a fresh homemade bagel!

How to Make Vegan Bagels from Scratch

Preparing and Rising the Dough

To make your homemade bagels, begin by heating the water just until it’s warm, no hotter than 110 degrees F, then stir in the sugar. Sprinkle the yeast on top and don’t mix it in, just let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until it becomes frothy. If it does not become frothy the water may have been too cold or hot or the yeast may be expired, try again with another packet until it’s frothy. Then, mix in the oil, and stir in the flour and salt until it forms a dough – it will come together but you can use a spatula or your hands. Flour a flat surface and begin to knead the dough for 3-5 minutes (see the recipe video for a visual) until it becomes smooth. Add more flour if it’s super sticky. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a towel, allow to rise for 1 hour.

Shaping, Boiling and Baking Bagels

Press the air out of the dough and then place on a flat surface and cut into 6 even pieces. Start to shape the bagels by taking a ball of dough and pulling the sides up towards the middle and squishing down, then flip and roll the bottom on a flat surface in a circular motion without flour to seal it (see video for visual). Once all bagels are done, cover them with a slightly damp towel and rise another 10-15 minutes. Then flour your thumb and pointer finger and squish them together in the middle of the dough to make a hole, and run two fingers along the inside to fully open it. Heat your sugar water bath until it’s gently simmering, and then add bagels 3 at a time and boil for 2 minutes, flipping half way through, then place on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper and preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Add melted butter and seasoning of choice, and bake for 15-18 minutes or until a nice golden brown.

You can now eat them fresh or store them in an air-tight container with a paper towel on the bottom for up to 5 days. You can also add any seasonings you’d like to these bagels! I love using everything bagel seasoning, but you can also make your own by mixing together white and black sesame seeds, onion and garlic flakes and salt.

Dairy-Free, Eggless Homemade Bagels

These bagels are completely vegan and a great alternative to store bought bagels. You know exactly what ingredients are in them and you can customize them to your liking, sometimes I just make garlic or sesame bagels! Homemade bagels are one of my favorite things to bake – even though they take a bit of patience it’s totally worth it!

This recipe is:

Easy

Vegan

Homemade

Delicious

Fluffy

Crisp

From Scratch

Check out these other vegan baked goods:

Easy Vegan Garlic Knots

Vegan Soft Pretzels

Homemade Vegan Bread (no dutch oven)

Vegan Buttermilk Biscuits

Vegan Homemade Cornbread

Homemade Vegan Croissants

Pin this for later!