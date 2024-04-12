Vegan Bagel Recipe (soft & crispy) (2024)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post.
This vegan bagel recipe is so delicious – it’s fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside!
The yeast dough is soft and airy, and the bagels have a crisp exterior that is so irresistible.
They are brushed with vegan butter and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning for the best homemade bagels with tons of flavor.
These plant based bagels are so quick and easy to make and much more delicious than store bought!
This recipe is especially perfect if you want to save money or save yourself a trip to the store.
These bagels are one of the most affordable bread recipes you can make, and the process is very straight-forward and easy to follow.
Homemade Fluffy Everything Bagels
If you’ve never made bagels from scratch, this is the perfect recipe for you – it’s simple to follow and only needs a few ingredients.
This recipe is perfect for beginners, especially if you don’t have much experience with yeast and rising dough.
This vegan bagel recipe also makes your home smell just like a bakery, and there’s nothing better than a fresh homemade bagel!
These vegan bagels are delicious with just about anything on top – some of my favorites are vegan cream cheese, vegan butter, hummus and avocado.
They make a great breakfast or afternoon snack, and you can even add some veggies and make it lunch (check out my tofu breakfast bagel sandwich if you’re interested)!
How to Make Vegan Bagels from Scratch
Preparing and Rising the Dough
To make your homemade bagels, begin by heating the water just until it’s warm, no hotter than 110 degrees F, then stir in the sugar.
Sprinkle the yeast on top and don’t mix it in, just let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until it becomes frothy. If it does not become frothy the water may have been too cold or hot or the yeast may be expired, try again with another packet until it’s frothy.
Then, mix in the oil, and stir in the flour and salt until it forms a dough – it will come together but you can use a spatula or your hands.
Flour a flat surface and begin to knead the dough for 3-5 minutes (see the recipe video for a visual) until it becomes smooth. Add more flour if it’s super sticky.
Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a towel, allow to rise for 1 hour.
Shaping, Boiling and Baking Bagels
Press the air out of the dough and then place on a flat surface and cut into 6 even pieces.
Start to shape the bagels by taking a ball of dough and pulling the sides up towards the middle and squishing down, then flip and roll the bottom on a flat surface in a circular motion without flour to seal it (see video for visual).
Once all bagels are done, cover them with a slightly damp towel and rise another 10-15 minutes. Then flour your thumb and pointer finger and squish them together in the middle of the dough to make a hole, and run two fingers along the inside to fully open it.
Heat your sugar water bath until it’s gently simmering, and then add bagels 3 at a time and boil for 2 minutes, flipping half way through, then place on a baking sheet covered in parchment paper and preheat your oven to 425 degrees F.
Add melted butter and seasoning of choice, and bake for 15-18 minutes or until a nice golden brown.
You can now eat them fresh or store them in an air-tight container with a paper towel on the bottom for up to 5 days.
You can also add any seasonings you’d like to these bagels!
I love using everything bagel seasoning, but you can also make your own by mixing together white and black sesame seeds, onion and garlic flakes and salt.
Dairy-Free, Eggless Homemade Bagels
These bagels are completely vegan and a great alternative to store bought bagels.
You know exactly what ingredients are in them and you can customize them to your liking, sometimes I just make garlic or sesame bagels!
Homemade bagels are one of my favorite things to bake – even though they take a bit of patience it’s totally worth it!
This recipe is:
- Easy
- Vegan
- Homemade
- Delicious
- Fluffy
- Crisp
- From Scratch
Yield: 6 Small Bagels
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 17 minutes
Rise Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 52 minutes
These yummy everything yeast bagels are so delicious, flavorful and easy to make! Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, perfect anytime of day!
Ingredients
- 2 Cups All-Purpose Flour (+ more for working)
- 1 Packet Active Dry Yeast
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 3/4 Cup Warm Water
- 2 Tbsp Oil
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
Water Bath
- 4 Cups Water
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
Instructions
- For the bagels, heat your 3/4 cup water until it's just warm, no hotter than 110°F, (43°C). Mix in sugar and then sprinkle yeast on top - no need to stir it in, just let it sit for 15 minutes until it becomes frothy*.
- Add oil and then pour into a larger bowl if needed. Add salt and flour and mix until combined, if the dough is still very sticky you can add a touch more.
- Flour a flat surface and place the dough down, sprinkling more flour on top. Knead dough for about 3 minutes until it becomes more dense. Oil a bowl and place the dough inside. Cover and let rise for 1 hour.
- Once risen, gently pat down to release air, then place on a cutting board and cut the dough into 6 equal parts.
- Pull the sides towards the middle in a circular motion to make a ball, then flip and move the dough in a circular motion with the palm of your hand so the bottom comes together (see video for example).
- Once all are done, place a lightly damp towel on top and rise another 10-15 minutes.
- Once risen again, start heating your bath water with sugar and dip your thumb and pointer finger in flour - squish both together in the middle of the bagel dough to make a hole, then run two fingers along the edges to widen it up to 1 inch (see video for example).
- Once bath water is simmering, carefully add 3 bagels at a time and cook for 2 minutes, flipping halfway through. Once done, pick them up with a slated spatula so excess water can drip off, then place them on a baking tray covered in parchment paper.
- Once all bagels are done with the bath, add melted butter and any toppings you'd like** and preheat your oven to 425 degrees F.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until nicely golden on top.
- Allow to cool on the baking tray for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack and enjoy!
Notes
*If the yeast does not become frothy, the water may have been too cold or hot, or expired. Try again with another packet until it becomes frothy - it also helps to pour the sugar water into a larger bowl so the yeast has more room to touch the water.
**For everything bagels, I used a mix of sesame seeds, onion and garlic powder and poppy seeds. You can also try this bagel seasoning, too!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 6Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 221Total Fat: 5gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 397mgCarbohydrates: 39gFiber: 1gSugar: 6gProtein: 5g