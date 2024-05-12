Vegan Beef Bourguignon Recipe - Crockpot - Vegan in the Freezer (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

Vegan Beef Bourguignon Recipe from the Slow Cooker is a must-make. It has a rich broth and is packed with healthy vegetables such as mushrooms and carrots. So simple, and you'll be amazed how hearty this dish is!

Julia Child taught us 'every day cooks' how to cook Beef Bourguignon in the 60's in her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."

I would love to try many of her recipes and try to make them vegan. So, why not start with the classic Beef Bourguignon!

No beef necessary! Meatless recipes are the only way to go.

The richness of the juices is what I think puts this recipe over the top. It's actually a super rich and thick vegetable stew but with plant-based crumbles.

I know beef Bourguignon is not a typical meal in America. Stew is usually as close as we come to it. But the richness of this recipe is like no other.

And I think it is because people are intimidated by the process and maybe the name.

But I promise you, this vegan version of a beef bourguignon recipe is quite simple to make.

Ingredients

Side dishes for beef Bourguignon

Slow Cooker Dinners

Can you Freeze Beef Bourguignon

Chefs tips

The key to making such a classic French dish plant-based is to mimic as many flavors as possible.

I'm doing that by sticking with all the main ingredients sans beef, of course. I am even adding the burgundy wine, and I highly recommend it. It doesn't need to be expensive but it must taste good.

Any dry red wine may be used but Burgundy is traditional.

Another thing about Julia Child was her humor. She said, ‘I enjoy cooking with wine. Sometimes I even put it in the food I’m cooking.’

You need to use a plant-based 'beef' product that does not need pre-browning. I use Gardein because I just happen to really like it. it's in the freezer section.

This makes a lot and you can cut this recipe in half.

It doesn't keep well so make what you need to eat. The texture of the tips changes back to vegetables after a couple of days in the broth. So eat up.

Sometimes I cut the cubes in half before adding to the crockpot but you don't need to. It depends on how many people you are serving and if you'd like it to go around more evenly. For six I'd cut them in half.

Pre-sautéing aromatic vegetables like mushrooms, carrots, onions, and garlic, and then briefly cook together with dairy-free butter and flour creates a savory depth and thicker consistency for this stew.

The meaty texture and flavors in this vegan version come from a combination of using mushrooms, vegan beef substitute, and a little bit of liquid smoke.

This Vegan French recipe gets its deep flavors by simmering for hours. So your best friend is a slow cooker, which makes the majority of the cooking time pretty much hands-off.

I told you that this recipe would be easy and straightforward!

Ingredients

Gardein Homestyle Beefless Tips - added for texture and nutrients. I connected to amazon here so you can see what the package looks like.

Extra virgin olive oil - added to soften the onions and carrots.

Dairy-free butter - you just need a little to create the base of the sauce for thickening.

Yellow onion - when first sauteed, it releases a delicious sweetness that will carry throughout this stew.

Carrots - adds a lovely sweet contrast with the acidity of the tomatoes.

Mushrooms - added for a meaty texture and savory taste in this Vegan Beef Bourguignon. You can use both cremini or portobello mushrooms.

Garlic - when sauteed for a couple of minutes, it releases its pleasant mild pungent aroma, adding incredible flavor to the base of the stew.

Flour - is added to thicken the sauce.

Vegetable broth, low sodium if you choose - added as the primary liquid of this hearty stew in which to simmer the rest of the ingredients.

Water—is added for enough liquid.

Liquid smoke - adds some hickory flavor and great taste.

Tomato paste - is for a deep rich tomato flavor.

Burgundy wine - added as an essential ingredient. It will enhance and concentrate the flavors and really stand out in this stew. If possible, go for a dry, fruity red wine similar to the kind produced in Burgundy.

Thyme and Bay leaf - these are two traditional herbs that are usually part of the blend or "bouquet garni" to flavor this dish. They both enhance and balance the other flavor characters in the stew.

Instructions

Heat the oil and a large skillet.

Add the onion, carrots, and mushrooms and saute for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Then add one tablespoon dairy-free butter.

Next comes the garlic and cook another minute.

Add flour and stir to coat everything and cook for another minute. Make sure the flour has been worked all the way in and does not show any dry white flour.

Add all of the ingredients from the skillet to the slow cooker.

Stir in the broth, water, liquid smoke, tomato paste, wine, bay leaf, thyme, and salt.

Add the plant based beef and stir.

Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours.

Serve by itself or with noodles, potatoes, or rice. Whatever is your heart's desire.

The simple steps will take you all the way to the crockpot. Satisfying with rich flavors the whole family will love.

I am very happy with the results and hope you will love this one too!

Side dishes for beef Bourguignon

I can't stress enough how flavorful the finished broth/sauce it. That means a crusty bread is perfect for dunking. Something that you can break off and dip like this Vegan Bread Recipe.

A cool fresh leat salad complements this feast perfectly.

Serve on top of mashed potatoes (as in the photos on this page) or over rice (white or brown) or noodles.

Vegan Beef Bourguignon Slow Cooker is such a special dinner. It is incredibly satisfying with rich flavors the whole family will love. And I can even say, a great crockpot stew.

Slow Cooker Dinners

A classic recipe made even easier is Vegan Chickpea Curry.

Navy Bean Soup is a true classic that makes the whole family happy.

Can you Freeze Beef Bourguignon

Only if you use homemade seitan. The Gardein tips do not keep well in the liquid. The tips texture reverts back to vegetables.

IF FREEZING:

Let cool to room temperature.

Package in rigid sided containers.

TO PREPARE AFTER FREEZING:

Remove from the freezer and put in the refrigerator overnight because it is a pretty solid mass and will take longer to defrost.

The Night of Serving:

Put all in a large pan or skillet and heat through.

Ready to serve.

