Vegan Bolognese With Mushrooms and Walnuts Recipe (2024)

I will certainly be trying this! It's the first time I've ever seen Marmite as an ingredient in a recipe, and of course I happen to have it because I'm British. If you've never tried it, but decide to buy a jar of it anyway for this recipe, you will have plenty left over. May I therefore suggest that you also try eating it spread VERY thinly (more thinly than you might think) on some buttered toast? It's also good paired with scrambled eggs on toast, or in a cheese sandwich.