Vegan Burger Patties Recipe (2024)

Best vegan burger patties recipe with beets, brown rice and protein loaded soy curls or TVP crumbles. Easy, meaty and hearty, skip the oil and make it totally whole foods plant based compliant if you want. The best homemade meatless burger!
High Protein Vegan Burger Patties!
You have come to the right place kids!
I’ve been working on this soy burger recipe for a little while now and so excited to finally share it here. For all those of you who want to make your own homemade goodies and skip all the prepackaged stuff, these patties are a different level of awesomeness.
What Is in a Vegan Pattie ?
Two basic ingredients and a few spices make this an incredibly tasty and magical creation. The patties get their natural color from a combination of roasted beets and smoked paprika but without overpowering thefinal flavor profile.
- Brown rice
- Organic soy
- Spices.
The Method is Simple:
- Cook the rice in advance
- Soak the soy curls or TVP crumbles
- Mix with the spices
- Form into patties
- Pan sear or grill to perfection!
Are these veggie burgers grillable ?
I really wanted to achieve a meaty texture and look similar to the Beyond Meat burgers and I find that to be a great success btw… However, I cooked my patties in a cast iron skillet and not on the grill. To make the texture perfectly grillable I suggest adding 1/3 of a cup of vital wheat gluten into the mix. If you are going to pan sear these then just adding bread crumbs works fine, but for a firmer burger definitely add the wheat gluten.
The Toppings:
There are so many delicious sauces and plant-based cheeses you can add to your burger. I wanted to focus on the actual patties in this post and topped them with the usual suspects: tomato, avocado, vegan smoked gouda and a handful of baby greens.
This chimichurri, sun dried tomato pesto, mango basil sauce, cashew queso, roasted vegetable spread and this veganaioli are all wonderful choices to make your meaty veggie burgers extra saucy. Of course mustard and ketchup are always an option too.
How to Freeze Vegan Burger Patties:
- Place each formed pattie on a small sheet of parchment paper. Layer 3-4 patties on top of each other (with parchment paper in between).
- Transfer to a glass, freezer safe container covered with a lid. When ready to eat you can take out as many as you like and place them directly inside of a toaster oven and cook until golden brown on both sides flipping half way. You could also just place them under the broiler or thaw them out first and pan sear in a skillet.
Meatless Burgers That Check All the Boxes:
- Meaty & Hearty
- Smoky
- Protein Loaded
- Easy to Make from Scratch + Grillable
- 100% Plant Based.
What About the Soy?
Unless you have an allergy, non-gmo soy is truly your friend. But don’t believe me, listen to the scientists and researchers, the ones providing us with unbiased peer reviewed scientificresearch papers on the matter.
P.S. Remember to report back here if you try this recipe, snap a photo and tag me with #VeggieSociety on Instagram, it always makes my day ~ Florentina Xo’s
How to Make Vegan Burger Patties from Scratch:
Vegan Burger Patties
The besthomemade vegan burger patties recipe with beets, brown rice and protein loaded soy curls or TVP crumbles. Easy, meaty and hearty, skip the oil and make it totally whole foods plant basedcompliant.
Prep Time:20 minutes mins
Cook Time:10 minutes mins
Total Time:30 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
- 2 cups soy curls or TVP crumbles
- 2 cups water hot
- 4-5 tbsp tapioca
- 2 tbsp olive oil (omit on WFPB & Plantricious diet)
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp chili powder or to taste
- 3 cloves garlic grated
- 1 tbsp smoke paprika or 1 tsp liquid smoke
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp roasted beets grated
- 1.5 tsp sea salt (smoked is ideal but optional)
- black pepper to taste
- 1/3 cup bread crumbs + more as needed (whole wheat or panko)
- 5 tbsp wheat gluten (OPTIONAL - add this if you want the patties to be firmer and hold together the best on a grill).
Instructions
In a mixing bowl combine the Soy Curls or TVP with the hot water and allow to soak for 20 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed. Drain any wring out and excess water. Fluff with a work if using TVP.
If using soy curls instead make sure to give them a buzz in the food processor after soaking, so that the texture is similar to that of TVP or the rice grains. You want a nice texture not powder.
Add the cooked brown rice and the soy to the bowl of a food processor together with the soy sauce, smoked paprika, beets and all the spices including the tapioca. Use the pulse button to gradually mix everything until combined. DO NOT over process, make sure to keep the nice texture in there, a few quick of pulses is enough.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl and fold in the panko bread crumbs. (If you want an extra firm burger pattie that holds tighter together you also might wanna add the vital wheat gluten or or just up the bread crumbs until firm to your liking. You'll have to try both variations and see which one you like best.)
Wet or lightly oil your hands and form the mixture into patties. You can make 6 to 8 depending on how big you like them to be.
Pan sear each burger in a hot cast iron skillet for a couple of minutes on each side until golden brown. ( I sprayed my skillet with a little oil just enough to keep the burgers from sticking).
Alternatively you can cook them inside of a toaster oven and allow to cool off for a few minutes before serving or just throw them on a grill if making the wheat gluten ones.
How to Freeze the Veggie Patties:
Follow the above recipe then place each pattie on a small sheet of parchment paper. Layer 3-4 patties on top of each other (with parchment paper in between) and place in a glass freezer safe container covered with a lid. When ready to eat you can place the patties directly inside of a toaster oven and cook until golden brown on both sides flipping half way.
Notes
- To make this recipe WFPB and Plantricious compliant make sure to omit the oil in the recipe and use soy curls not TVP.
- If you want an extra firm burger pattie that holds tighter together and is easily grillable, make sure to add the vital wheat gluten into the mix. I promise you won't even taste it but the texture will be perfect.
Nutrition
Serving: 1burger | Calories: 295kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 966mg | Potassium: 152mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 641IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 129mg | Iron: 5mg
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: plant based, vegan,, Veggie Burgers
Calories: 295kcal
Author: Florentina
