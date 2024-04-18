Vegan Burger Patties Recipe (2024)

Best vegan burger patties recipe with beets, brown rice and protein loaded soy curls or TVP crumbles. Easy, meaty and hearty, skip the oil and make it totally whole foods plant based compliant if you want. The best homemade meatless burger!

Jump to Recipe

High Protein Vegan Burger Patties!

You have come to the right place kids! I’ve been working on this soy burger recipe for a little while now and so excited to finally share it here. For all those of you who want to make your own homemade goodies and skip all the prepackaged stuff, these patties are a different level of awesomeness.

What Is in a Vegan Pattie ? Two basic ingredients and a few spices make this an incredibly tasty and magical creation. The patties get their natural color from a combination of roasted beets and smoked paprika but without overpowering thefinal flavor profile. Brown rice Organic soy Spices.

The Method is Simple:

Cook the rice in advance

Soak the soy curls or TVP crumbles

Mix with the spices

Form into patties

Pan sear or grill to perfection!

Are these veggie burgers grillable ?

I really wanted to achieve a meaty texture and look similar to the Beyond Meat burgers and I find that to be a great success btw… However, I cooked my patties in a cast iron skillet and not on the grill. To make the texture perfectly grillable I suggest adding 1/3 of a cup of vital wheat gluten into the mix. If you are going to pan sear these then just adding bread crumbs works fine, but for a firmer burger definitely add the wheat gluten.

The Toppings:

How to Freeze Vegan Burger Patties:

Place each formed pattie on a small sheet of parchment paper. Layer 3-4 patties on top of each other (with parchment paper in between).

Transfer to a glass, freezer safe container covered with a lid. When ready to eat you can take out as many as you like and place them directly inside of a toaster oven and cook until golden brown on both sides flipping half way. You could also just place them under the broiler or thaw them out first and pan sear in a skillet.

Meatless Burgers That Check All the Boxes:

Meaty & Hearty

Smoky

Protein Loaded

Easy to Make from Scratch + Grillable

100% Plant Based.

What About the Soy?

Unless you have an allergy, non-gmo soy is truly your friend. But don’t believe me, listen to the scientists and researchers, the ones providing us with unbiased peer reviewed scientificresearch papers on the matter.

Vegan Meaty Recipes:

Vegan Steak

Vegan Jackfruit Ribs

Vegan Holiday Roast

Vegan Chick’n with Broccoli

Mushroom Wellington

Potato Jackfruit Stew aka The Stew!

Vegan Fried Chicken.

P.S. Remember to report back here if you try this recipe, snap a photo and tag me with #VeggieSociety on Instagram, it always makes my day ~ Florentina Xo’s See Also 30 Easy Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes That Will Shine During Dinner

How to Make Vegan Burger Patties from Scratch: