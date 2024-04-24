Vegan Butter Chicken (Butter Tofu Recipe) - Running on Real Food (2024)

Table of Contents About Butter Tofu

About Butter Tofu

This butter tofu “chicken” recipe features tofu in a rich and creamy tomato and cashew-based sauce with spices like turmeric, cumin and cinnamon. You’ll need just 30 minutes to prepare it.

The recipe is simple with no preparation for the tofu, though you could bake or pan-fry it separately to give it a meaty texture. We’ll cover how to do that below.

The dish is rich, creamy, high in protein and packed with flavour and nutrition. The creaminess comes from blending raw cashews with plant-based milk, making the perfect dairy-free replacement for heavy cream.

You’ll love this recipe any night of the week for a satisfying and comforting meal but it’s great for entertaining too, especially if you’re serving guests with dietary restrictions. The final dish is not spicy, so it’s suitable for the whole family too. Serve with rice and naan and it’s sure to be a hit!