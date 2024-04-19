Vegan Butterbeer Recipe - Humbly Homemade (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe

If you've ever read the Harry Potter books or watched the movies, you're probably familiar with butterbeer. It's a sweet, butterscotch drink that can be served hot or cold. It doesn't contain any "beer" but it most certainly does contain butter. This vegan butterbeer recipe creates a thick, delicious drink without any dairy!

Butterbeer first appears in the beloved wizarding world in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at Hogsmeade. And you can try butterbeer at Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter! But making it at home means you can stay in your cozy pajamas while binge-watching the entire Harry Potter series. Win.

Butterbeer has been in the U.K. for several centuries. Some sources say it can be traced all the way back to 1588! Back then it was made with real beer along with egg yolks. But I much prefer this kid-friendly sweet version.

Ever since I was a kid, I've been obsessed with Harry Potter. And if you love Harry Potter as much as I do, you can try more of my recipes inspired by the wizarding world! For example, you can try chunky butterbeer cookies dunked into your mug of hot butterbeer!

Why You'll Love this Recipe

It's vegan, dairy free and gluten free!

It's made from scratch without any butterscotch pudding mix.

This hot butterbeer doesn't contain any alcohol, so it's kid-friendly!

This tastes just like how you'd imagine it'd taste at the Three Broomsticks or the Leaky Cauldron!

Ingredients

Cornstarch - Helps thicken the drink so it's thick and creamy

Brown sugar - Adds a sweet caramel flavor

Milk - Use any dairy free milk; my favorite is oat milk

Butter - Use unsalted vegan butter or homemade vegan butter

Salt - Just a small pinch of salt balances the sugar and brings forth the buttery, caramel flavors in this vegan butterbeer recipe

Aquafaba - Also known as the juice from canned chickpeas

Granulated sugar - Helps aerate and sweeten the aquafaba to form vegan whipped cream

Caramel sauce - This optional topping gives the final touch to the perfect drink - use my vegan caramel sauce recipe to make your own at home!

How to Make Vegan Butterbeer

Whisk aquafaba to form soft peaks: In a stand mixer, add aquafaba (aka the liquid in canned chickpeas). Mix with a whisk attachment on high until it forms soft peaks. This can take up to 30 minutes.

Add sugar to the vegan whipped cream: Add the granulated sugar one spoonful at a time with the mixer still whisking on high speed. Continue whisking until if forms firm peaks. This only takes an additional 5 to 10 minutes.

Refrigerate the vegan whipped cream: Set aside in the fridge while you make the butterbeer.

Whisk the cornstarch with milk & sugar: In a saucepan, add the cornstarch, brown sugar, and ¼ cup of the milk. Whisk until the cornstarch is fully dissolved and no lumps remain.

Add milk and boil: Turn the stove on to medium-high heat and whisk in the remaining milk. Bring the mixture to a boil for one minute, to activate the cornstarch's thickening powers.

Add butter and simmer: Turn the heat down to low and add the vegan butter. Stir until the butter is melted and incorporated.

Let cool and thicken: Remove the saucepan from the heat and allow to cool and thicken further for at least 10 minutes.

Serve & enjoy: Strain your vegan butterbeer into two glasses or mugs. Top with several hefty dollops of vegan whipped cream, and a drizzle of vegan caramel sauce. Enjoy!!

Recipe FAQ

What is the butterbeer in Harry Potter? Butterbeer is a popular drink in the wizarding world that has a sweet butterscotch flavor. Is there alcohol in butterbeer? There is no alcohol in this vegan butterbeer recipe. But the butterbeer in the Harry Potter books may have had a little alcohol in it, since the house elves are able to get drunk from it. Is butterbeer served hot or cold? Both! Butterbeer tastes great both hot and cold! This vegan butterbeer recipe is best served hot. It's like a cozy hug-in-a-mug of buttery, caramelized goodness. Is butterbeer gluten free? This butterbeer is gluten free, since it's thickened with cornstarch instead of flour. Can you get vegan butterbeer at Universal Sudios? See Also Sautéed Green Beans With Mushrooms and Caramelized Cipollini Onions Recipe As of 2023, you can now purchase the vegan version of butterbeer at both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood!

Recipe Tips and Variations

Aquafaba can take a while to whisk and form soft peaks. Patience is key, and sometimes it can take up to 30 minutes.

If you don't want to make aquafaba whipped cream, you can make coconut whipped cream or use a store bought version.

If you want a more fizzy version of butterbeer, mix cream soda into the cooled butterbeer mixture.

